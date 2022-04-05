Mortgage Rates Breach 5%, Two-Year & 10-Year Treasury Yields Spike after Fed Dove Brainard Explains How Inflation is Much Worse for Lower Income Households than CPI Shows

“It is of paramount importance to get inflation down,” she said to get markets to prepare for what’s coming. And they’re preparing.
Fed Governor Lael Brainard, one of the biggest doves on the Fed’s monetary policy committee, explained this morning in detail that inflation is hitting lower-income households much worse than higher-income households, and that it is hitting disadvantaged households, such as those with limited access to online shopping, even harder, and their inflation rates are far higher than the national average inflation rates because the basket of goods they’re buying is systematically different, and that they’re spending nearly all their money on necessities, and that they often cannot substitute items whose prices have jumped with lower-cost items, because they’re already buying the lowest-cost items to begin with, and there is no way to go lower on the ladder. They can only buy less, such as buying less of the cheapest store-brand cereal, which is the example she used.
It was an indictment of Consumer Price Inflation, depicting it as the scourge that it is for the people at the lower half of the income scale. And then she said that the Fed would have to, and will, crack down on inflation to get this under control.
Upon the speech, whose text was released in advance earlier this morning, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate spiked by 18 basis points to 5.02% today, the highest since November 2018.
But back in November 2018, this measure of mortgage rates by Mortgage News Daily, had peaked at 5.05% briefly, before the Fed buckled under Trump’s withering attacks. But back then, inflation was below the Fed’s target, and now inflation is spiking and out of control, and it’s the White House that is now under withering fire from voters over the spike of consumer prices. There isn’t anything in recent years that compares to this. The comparison has to be to the 1970s.
And instead of fretting about the spiking mortgage rates, Brainard agreed that the market was beginning to price in the coming “expeditious increase in the policy rate” and “a more rapid reduction in the balance sheet” compared to last time:
“Consistent with these expectations, we have already seen significant tightening in market financing conditions at longer maturities, which tend to be most relevant for household and business decision-making. For instance, 30-year mortgage rates have increased more than 100 basis points in just a few months and are now at levels last seen in late 2018,” she said.
Brainard’s comments today added a new political reality to the Fed’s policies: Inflation is a horror show at the lower end of the income spectrum, with much higher inflation rates among these households than the national average inflation rates that are more reflective of inflation rates experienced by higher-income groups.
The two-year Treasury yield spiked by 9 basis points to 2.53% by noon, the highest since March 2019, having exploded in six months from 0.2% last October, which is a huge move. Another 30 basis points will take the two-year yield to 2.83%, which would be the highest since 2007. And the Fed hasn’t even seriously begun to raise rates. It is just telling the markets to get ready for it:
The 10-year Treasury yield spiked by 16 basis points to 2.56% by mid-day, the highest since April 2019:
The yield curve re-un-inverted between the two-year yield (2.53%) and the 10-year yield (2.56%), after the 10-year yield outspiked the two-year yield.
But the yield curve retains its kangaroo-shape: very steep from the one-month yield (0.17%) to the three-year yield (2.73%) and then essentially flat, with a small dip at the 10-year yield, a rise at the 20-year yield, and a dip at the 20-year yield:
The longer maturities – the five-year yield to the 30-year yield – will feel the Quantitative Tightening when the Fed will shrink its balance sheet by several trillion dollars. And this will levitate the yield curve at that end, even as the short-term yields are coming up with the Fed’s rate hikes. The green line is the yield curve at its historic lows in August 2020:
This is what the market reacted to:
“It is of paramount importance to get inflation down,” Brainard said in her speech today.
“Currently, inflation is much too high and is subject to upside risks. The Committee is prepared to take stronger action if indicators of inflation and inflation expectations indicate that such action is warranted,” she said.
“We are committed to bringing inflation back down to its 2 percent target, recognizing that stable low inflation is vital to maintaining a strong economy and a labor market that works for everyone,” she said.
The FOMC would “continue tightening monetary policy methodically through a series of interest rate increases and by starting to reduce the balance sheet at a rapid pace as soon as our May meeting,” she said.
“I expect the balance sheet to shrink considerably more rapidly than in the previous recovery, with significantly larger caps and a much shorter period to phase in the maximum caps compared with 2017–19,” she said.
As reminder: Last time, the caps after the slow phase-in, were set at $50 billion per month in balance sheet reduction. This time, the caps would be “significantly larger” that $50 billion a month.
“I expect the combined effect of rate increases and balance sheet reduction to bring the stance of policy to a more neutral position later this year, with the full extent of additional tightening over time dependent on how the outlook for inflation and employment evolves,” she said.
And so far, the “outlook” of the Fed has evolved drastically, to now seeing much higher inflation for far longer than a year ago.
For the consequences of the Fed’s policies, read: My “Wealth Disparity Monitor” of the Fed’s Money-Printer Era: Holy Moly. April Update of the Greatest Economic Injustice in Recent History
Jawbone the market into pricing in what they now wish they had done awhile ago. I get it.
FYI, Lael, this inflation can crush anyone, regardless of income level. Consider the many people wanting to buy a home, or those in a tiny started home who did the “right” conservative thing and are now totally priced out of the next tier up.
No. Inflation is not going to crush Elon Musk. Or Jeff Bezos. Or Jerome Powell. Or Lael Brainard.
Inflation does not crush people with significant assets. The assets go up. If their assets and income exceed their expenses, they gain.
Also, those same people — investors and asset-holders — have been enriched by Fed policy already over the last 20 years. This is freely admitted by the Fed. They implemented a trickle down rescue.
If the interest rates are dependent on inflation and if the affordability assets are dependent on interest rates then assets would go down with interest rates going up.
Yes, some assets (not all) are likely to fall temporarily.
But people with significant assets will not be crushed by that. They won’t be forced to sell those assets at a low point. Nor will they be greatly inconvenienced by higher prices.
People without assets or with relatively few assets are in danger of being wiped out by either or both of those possibilities.
Ed
Top 1% hold 50% or more of Wall St wealth, top 10% more 90% of wealth and the bottom 90% less 7%!
Is it their trickle down wealth effect? Good Lord!
If those assets are leveraged they very much get crushed.
the housing market is a bubble, but housing market bubbles take time to burst – like 3 years. interest rates will need to rise more and home inventories need to rise for 3-5 months solid before we get a real significant oversupply of houses.
my guess is that once prices start to drop, alot of owners will finally rush to sell their home – at the same time, so they will be competing for buyers, who will not be showing up.
the first step is for demand to fall and inventories to slowly rise during the summer, while mortgage rates go to 6% or more.
The student loan payment pause is inflationary.
Pause was just extended yet again. It’s looking unlikely that it ever resumes.
Federal student debt is 1.6 trillion. This is like dropping an extra 1.6 trillion dollars of stimulus into the economy.
Your handle says it all: not smart
What part of his comment is “no smart”? He’s exactly right. The Dems are going to continue to provide loan relief for continued pauses until either Biden caves or they’re voted out of control starting in 2022.
And, he’s perfectly correct in stated these pauses are inflationary. It’s like telling 1/6 of the $10.5T in mortgage debt to permanently take a break.
I’m pretty sure he meant that extending the pause forever is equivalent to just handing out the money.
Is it too late to get student loans? I’m 41 but just curious LOL.
They should be retroactive, and adjusted for inflation.
When I went to college in the 70’s, it was $4 per credit hour. A Semester, Full Time, was 12 credit hours, cost $48. This was/is a well known State University.
I remember writing the check.
i am SO TIRED of hearing the whining students about their student loan debt.
first off, noone can actually run up much debt for undergraduate studies. the max you can borrow is around 30K, so it is like the debt on a car.
second off, if you go to graduate school and cant get a job to pay off your student loan afterwards, then you are an idiot. just because some mediocre university will accept you to study some worthless graduate degree does not mean you should get the degree. go get a job in your field and get experience working. make sure you graduate from undergraduate with plenty of internship experience, so you can get a job when you graduate. my oldest daughter had 6 internship, took a gap year off and still graduated in 4 years. she took courses at community college and took 18 units every semester (because the price is the same as the normal 16 units), so we saved one full year of college ($85K). we had a plan from day one to fund it.
the problem is that kids believe that an education is their right and should cost nothing, so they dont look at the hard numbers of the cost and benefits. unless you are rich and money means nothing, getting a degree that doesnt lead to a job is a luxury you cant afford.
honestly, with my younger daughter, I am going to push her to start a business in her area of interest BEFORE she goes to college, or during college. i mean, does the world need another employee? no, the world needs another freakin Elon Musk. maybe we use her college funds to start the business.
it is time for our whole society and kids to grow the heck up and stop asking for a free ride.
EVERY industry where government gets involved in funding – higher education, healthcare, housing – is highly inefficient and prices are unaffordable. healthcare is going to be revolutionized by DTC telemedicine. higher education is unfortunately not being forced to be cost efficient or to lead to good paying jobs.
gamnetv, loved your post until this part…”the world needs another freakin Elon Musk”. No, the world definitely doesn’t need another Musk. Hell no. And he has been the ultimate free rider from EV subs.
Bless your heart. I was not happy to hear that the government paused re-payment yet again on student loans. Loans were requested and granted and backed by the Federal Government. The people should pay back what they owe. My gut feel is these will all be erased by executive order.
What a gift to give the voters
Agree. It’s inflationary.
All I hear is talk out of these people, with no action at all. “We understand that inflation hits the lower income households the hardest,” said Jerome Powell as he continued to pour hundreds of billions into MBS purchases for another 6+ months after uttering such hollow words.
Shitcan the entire lot of these creeps. That Jerome Powell still has a job after such a horrific performance is very telling of the systemic rot we are currently dealing with. Not only was he 100% wrong in his “transitory” BS, his group of fraudsters were frontrunning the stock markets on their own insider information. These guys are anti-American financial terrorists destroying the standard of living of the masses for their own personal financial gain. Yet they sit back for months upon months arguing over a measly 25 basis point rate hike. What a JOKE.
How many different ways can you say the exact same thing in all of your comments?
Would you please add something of value to the conversation?
How many times did the Fed say it would normalize interest rates? Surely, the harm caused from that is 1000x worse than anything Depth Charge has to say. It’s interesting what bothers you, and what doesn’t.
+1 PG! I was dreaming many times of the option to hide “bash the FED” comments” – would save a lot of time to read just information
Jawboning is one of the most powerful tools the Fed has. That’s how it gets markets to do what it wants them to do, in both directions.
So now the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is over 5%. That’s is going to start working.
The two-year yield is over 2.5%, while banks are sill paying near 0%.
Look, there is a two-year Treasury auction coming up on April 26. If yields stay on the right track, I’m going to put in an order to place some extra cash that is now earning near 0% at the bank.
Jawboning works!!
I am confused. The Fed should not be required to Jawbone if the free markets are working.
E.g. Fed stopped buying treasuries => no one else should buy it at negative real yields (yields – inflation) => new auctions will need to raise real rates to positive territory => yields snap overnight to 8% => No Jawboning required.
Does Fed needs to jawbone only because other entities buy treasuries because they still believe in Fed Put that they cannot lose money, and Fed would bail them out by lowering rates again?
“The Committee is prepared to take stronger action if indicators of inflation and inflation expectations indicate that such action is warranted.”
Did we not get this indication 6 months back? Yes we did and they said “Inflation is transitory.” If dumbnuts like us could figure it out, what were the PHDs at Fed doing?
Also this comment has an “if” that indicates that Fed “STILL doubts” whether “Strong action is warranted”.
Raj,
Jawboning happens in real time. Markets react instantly, as we can see.
Actual monetary policy transmission to the markets has a long lag, many months, but it will eventually get there. That’s why jawboning is an official tool in the Fed’s toolbox, known by official names such as “communication” or “forward guidance.”
The Fed used jawboning massively starting in March 2020. Every time it made any kind of announcement of what it is thinking about it might do, markets spiked. That’s how jawboning works in real time.
Its whole corporate bond buying thing was one gigantic jawboning exercise that caused the biggest corporate bond bubble ever, and then the Fed ended up buying almost nothing (just $12 billion of the $750 billion it said it would buy). I covered this at the time. It was an amazing thing to see it being played out that way.
“Look, there is a two-year Treasury auction coming up on April 26. If yields stay on the right track, I’m going to put in an order to place some extra cash that is now earning near 0% at the bank.”
Me too.
Jawboning works! But how long?
Global Conditions are ideal for rip-roaring inflation, unlike anytime (even in 70s) before b/c record in Public and private sectors, ZRP kept too long, stimulus more than needed, chain supply problems still lurking, Covid is still here. Current economy still neeeds fossil fuel, whose production being reduced. ESG is ‘castle’ being built in the sky! 30M barrels being released Stragic Reserve is a joke, since USA uses almost 20M barrels/day!
We are in uncharted waters!
“Jawboning works! But how long?”
Until the slow-moving monetary-policy transmission catches up.
Jawboning is effective in real time, as we can see. The transmission of monetary policies to the markets takes months, and its impact on inflation is known to take about 18 months.
You sure you want to lock in two years at 2.5%? (asks the guy who has said that many times over the last decade, and sat in too much cash because of it).
Do you think DC is factually incorrect ?
If so, where in his statement is he wrong ?
DC does have a tendency to emotionally charge his posts,
but that is just his style.
Actually I think Depth Charge is completely true in everything that he says.
But seriously, when you’ve made your point once, why make it again? Or three times? Or like, fifty times? At some point you have to add value to this conversation by talking about something else that adds to the corpus of knowledge.
We know the Fed is late. We know the US elite repress and steal. We know it’s not fair.
And besides it is a ton of crap to have to scroll through. The more garbage people post here the more junk you have to sift through in order to get to the good stuff.
Seriously, posts from really intelligent helpful people like Yushan and Gametv (and Wolf?) get buried because of “powell! inflation! rabble rabble rabble” comments.
Don’t be too hard on him.
He had a terrible misadventure with a nail gun.
He keeps saying the same thing.
He keeps being right.
They don’t like the straight forward truth, and people who don’t acquiesce to their narcissistic demands.
“How many different ways can you say the exact same thing in all of your comments?”
As many ways as possible to ensure that markets get it before the action. Markets have still not got the memo. May be the Fed’s pussyfooting around rate hikes with a 25 bps in Mar did not help.
Jawboning is Fed’s way to make sure the action (rate hike – BTW likely to be 50bps in May and QT > $50B) that follows does not crater the market.
There is nearly a month of jawboning left till the next meeting.
It might be that they’re doing exactly as they’re being told.
Perhaps, all this is intentional.
If it is, then this “Plan” is brilliant, and being executed brilliantly.
Look at it “backwards”. If this is intentional, ask “why?”. Ask, “what is the poin”t? What is the “goal”? Why would this be intentional?
If you do that, everything becomes so clear it will shock you.
Connect the dots for me. Seriously. I just now reading this article gained an intuitive understanding of what a yield inversion is. That’s how new I am at this.
So seriously, lay it out for a financial newb.
you are 100% correct. The Federal Reserve needs to exposed every second repeatedly for the crime they have committed and are still committing. One of the few people who knows who is the worst culprit behind all of this mess. It is a very corrupt system that will meet its own demise from the inflation monster it has created.
continue your good work man! The Fed needs to be exposed every day for the massive crime they are committing. We can never forget who is the biggest culprit.
Ha! We know the Fed is lying! The Fed says one thing, but contiunes to do the other. Principal is being reinvested in MBS rather than being allowed to roll off.
What is the FOMC going to do when most of the inflationary drivers come from supply side economics?
You can destroy demand all you want but monetary policy can’t create more oil and wheat…
It doesn’t matter whether the inflation comes from demand side or supply side. Either way, you have to raise interest rates, even if it causes a recession and temporary drop in corporate profits.
Speculators will suffer. Everybody else gains.
This is going to be unpleasant for a lot of people for a long time.
Milk in my area is now north of $7 a gallon. its $10 a gallon at whole paycheck.
I paid $3.09 last week.
This is like driving a car with the “pedal to the metal”, and then realizing you need to slow down.
So, don’t adjust the right foot, but not stomp down HARD on the brakes.
Gee, what could go wrong?
That is the state of our economy.
I paid $1.99 yesterday. Usually it is $2.99 in Seattle.
You need to pack up and move.
Shells, where do you live where milk costs $7?
Are you buying an over-marketed, over-priced organic milk from Whole Foods?
Walmart has gallon 2% milk every day for $2.39. Yes it used to be $0.99 on sale in years past…
It will still matter. There will be no “soft landing”. This recession is going to be a doozy.
Somewhat lower inflation for everybody and unemployment for many.
I can’t wait to get a 2022 C8 for $20,000
Marcus, my thoughts run the same way. I’m afraid so many people are thinking that, it will become a self nullifying fantasy.
It does not matter if the reason for a famine is no food to purchase or no purchasing power to buy food. People die anyway. That may be the end game quite a few is in for.
Naw… Euell Theophilus Gibbons ate tree bark.
“Fed Governor Lael Brainard, one of the biggest doves on the Fed’s monetary policy committee, explained this morning in detail that inflation is hitting lower-income households much worse than higher-income households”
This is partially true. We are not high income but are not affected by this Bideninflation the way most people are. Home mortgage paid off, semi vegetarian diet, no debts, still in the workforce with fees going up and adj for inflation, WFH 85%, limited gas usage, most expenses deductable, 8 computers humming along doing most of our work. People need to stop whining about this inflation and do something constructive to deal with it. Its only going to get worse.
Do people come to this website to just continuously brag about their amazing life situations?
Also, which administration printed 4 trillion in stimulus and gave it to anyone and everyone?
I honestly wish the previous administration was still in office just to see what kind of bs would come from their mouths to try and justify these price increases
Instead we get short sighted idiots here who go around making completely stupid comments about “BiDeNfLaTioN”
Troy, it is true that this inflation doesn’t impact some like it does others. They are allowed to speak their minds.
If you don’t like it, go somewhere else. And Swamp is not bragging. He has been posting here for a long time and is objectively telling us about his lifestyle as is so we can learn from him.
The cognitive dissonance really is amazing. Damn that Joe for not going back in time and preventing QE Infinity and PPP and Stimmy 1 and Stimmy 2 and…
;-)
I’ll bet FED shorted market ,before comments Braenard , what a shitshow
Obviously not. The Federal Reserve is not involved in stock markets at all and does not own any stocks.
Yet. Just wait til stocks react to rising rates at some unknown future level.
It was not so long ago that they had never purchased mortgage securities, and they’ve recently experimented in the corporate bond market, no?
SoCalBeachDude
Have you heard of PPT?
Plunge Protection Team refers to the Working Group on Financial Markets. The group, formed in the aftermath of the 1987 ‘Black Monday’ stock market crash, provides financial and economic advice to the U.S. President during market crises.
In recent years, some have had suspicions concerning the methods of the Working Group, as it does not release records of its meetings and recommendations. Plummeting indices have rebounded in a day, leading to speculation that the Plunge Protection Team manipulates markets.
Sweden central Banks have bought US euities including Apple! BOJ has and still buying ETFs of Japan! QE was a ‘seat of the pant’ origin from Barnake, with no prior research or record! Fed NEVER bought MBSs in it’s ENTIRE history(since 1913) prior to 2009!
The FOMC needs to move the Federal Funds Rate up to 9.5% ASAP.
That’s what the NRA has been saying.
That would make it a great time to buy.
Or sell.
Ms. Braindead sounded like she was going to handle all this tapering herself…..”I expect, I expect, etc.”
What egos these make believe leaders have.
I’ll bet she has never been in a grocery store or pumped her own gas.
I’m guessing she has done both, actually.
Anthony A.,
You misunderstand the meaning of “I expect.” I expect that my wife will be home tonight at 7 pm. That doesn’t mean that I am able to make that happen or that I even have any say in it :-]
Wolf, that’s certainly one expectation that will never change! 😅
Husband said something very similar to our young boys recently. Smart guys! :]
Exactly Wolf. These interest rate hikes and tapering actions are not going to go exactly as planned.
Yes, they were accomplices in terrible overspending in 2020-2021 but there are many things out of the Fed’s control right now.
Read an article just yesterday that was speculating how long it will take for mortgages breach 5%. The author speculated it could take months.
Hilarious that it only took 1-2 days. The question now is how high will they go? I posed this question to Wolf last week: what’s causing the recent spike in mortgage rates?
I was surprised that he didn’t have a few ideas, but to his credit we all can agree that this is playing out much faster than most of us expected.
My thought process says the mortgage industry / investors are pricing in the flood of MBS and 10-yr treasuries that will start hitting the market in 1-2 months. The FED has created massive fake demand over the last two years, suppressing yields and driving up prices along the way. As such, investors expect the FED to give them significant discounts on price & higher yields as compensation for absorbing all of these FED owned assets that they’ll then carry on their books for years to come.
Translation: the mortgage industry is right-sizing rates, driving them up, so they can afford to purchase all of these MBS at much lower prices than the FED purchased them at.
Just my $0.02.
Yes, this has been very fast moving.
Refis have died. The first layoffs in the mortgage industry (PennyMac, etc.) are already happening.
And so it starts. There’s no telling how many people are going to let go who work in the mortgage business.
And from there, the contagion will spread.
But don’t worry, America! There won’t be a recession by the end of 2022, easily a year earlier than what’s currently “the guess” by the experts.
Feature, not bug; more workers are needed in the productive economy. Need more output to break the supply chain bottlenecks driving the inflation. Alternative is to break the inflation by killing demand, but that’s destructive to living standards. Increasing production and diversifying supply chains makes everyone wealthier (except for the monopolists).
USAA is laying off 90 in their mortgage division.
Wolf, Mrs Swamp has seen refis dry up since the 1st of the year. But no matter. Condo sales in the city are booming and making up the difference and then some. A lot of multi-family buildings and 2 and 4 unit townhouses were converted to condos and now are on the market and selling well even at the higher interest rates. They are the only game in town as traditional townhouses are too expensive for the average 1st time homebuyer. We are working 18 hours/day including weekends.
Friend in the mortgage business was told by leadership today to begin to prepare for the cascade of mortgage defaults. They still make money in the mortgage business on the way down as well
Could you expand on this?
I have a coworker with a husband who’s a VP at a well-known lender and they already made huge cuts with more planned.
He told her that they were front running huge anticipated plunges in the industry’s customer base.
Just a week or so ago either NAR or realtor.com was saying rates would hover around 4.5-5% thru the end of the year. I mean I suppose that could happen but seems highly unlikely. Are they forecasting lower rates so as not to increase the FOMO already in the market. Maybe they know the crash is coming and want to limit it spiking any worse. You can tell by the drip drip drip of bad headlines that people are individually getting bolder in making more negative forecasts based on what everyone else is saying.
Abomb
I wouldn’t pay any attention to what Realtor.com or NAR are saying. I get some of their pubs. In 2007 while the Real Estate market was in full meltdown mode with much more to follow, they said that “This was never a better time to buy a home”. These people paid hucksters and liars.
“ was surprised that he didn’t have a few ideas, but to his credit we all can agree that this is playing out much faster than most of us expected “
Jay,
Most of the things you read from the “pundits”
are going to be a load of BS…
No one, and I repeat no one, under the age of 50, has experienced or has a practical understanding of high inflation and what it can do to an economy…
Think about that for a minute next time you read what some “guru” thinks…
When even the HMFIC stumbles into the house like a clueless drunk rube, it should be a warning …
Looks to me while she’s not at the podium, Brainard’s now in charge…
You all hear that giant pop of the housing market?
Only for the masses. Expect an even larger share of cash/investor-purchased homes.
Why? If home prices go down, why would they buy?
If rents go down (e.g. recession), and home prices are going down, why would investors buy?
There are at least 2 Million new Americans entering America every year.
Expect 50,000 a week.
They need housing and the Government will pay whatever the Hedge Funds and Private Equity companies demand.
Brilliant Plan.
Maybe Publius meant they will buy ‘when’ house prices are lower.
More like Braindead……..she and her crooked friends are playing a dangerous game. Tightening now……no way this end up a soft landing unless oil drops to 40 bucks and corn drops to 5 a bushel…..both for other factors. They will have to hit the brakes hard.
Just goes to show that when one of these morons gets a call from someone who has the super power big bucks…..ordering them to raise rates…….the show must go on. She got the call……and suddenly Ms Dove is Ms Hawk. After two years of watching this mess unfold.
fred flintstone,
You need to get ready for much higher interest rates. Inflation is going to hit 10% here pretty soon. And the Fed has gotten the message. It doesn’t matter where the economy is going, inflation MUST come down or else the whole economy will turn into a giant shithole.
Yes Wolf I fully agree they raise til they break but will the next QE be even larger or will they actually act responsibly in the future?
That’s the zillion dollar question…
It will be larger. One last mega pump before the entire system implodes.
They will go full Japan and just start outright buying ETFs.
Not for a couple of years though. This market still has to drop by 60%+ first.
A question often discussed here.
My position is that monetary policy will not jeopardize USD reserve currency status.
The public, markets, and economy will be thrown under the bus to preserve the Empire. Look at US policy toward Russian energy imports. Yes, it’s somewhat symbolic (limited imports from them) but an indication of elite thinking. Americans are already being told of the sacrifices they will have to make supposedly to “stand with” a country most of “us” couldn’t even find on the map prior to February 24th.
It’s no different in Europe, where the EU elites will throw everyone and everything under the bus to save the European Project.
Augustus,
Ironically, the actions of the US/NATO/Europe in this conflict have done more to undermine the status of the USD as the global reserve currency than anything the likes of the Fed have done at home. Other nations are now looking at it as a liability and forging closer trade ties with each other and settling more and more transactions in alternative currencies.
Internal monetary policy won’t matter a jot compared to the consequences of geopolitical recklessness such as freezing Russian assets and driving them into the arms of China. We’re already seeing countries like India, Brazil and even Saudi Arabia starting to stick a middle finger up to the Global American Empire.
AF,
Empires require a stable energy supply…
My thoughts are short term pain for long term gain…
Positioning the US influence with a) natural gas exports and b) the US military protecting ME oil…
That would be the long game that I would play…
People are forgetting a huge factor: If the Fed’s policy rates are 5%, and inflation is heading down to 3%, and there’s a run-of-the-mill recession, the Fed can CUT rates serially by a whole bunch, to something close to zero, and doesn’t need to do QE. That’s the classic model. Lots of Fed heads have said they’d like to return to that model.
When rates are near zero, and then a recession hits, that’s when QE gets dragged out, because the Fed’s policy rates bump into what the Fed calls the “lower bound” (near 0%), and the Fed can’t cut any further because it won’t cut into the negative.
“…inflation MUST come down or else the whole economy will turn into a giant shithole….”
IMO it’s already a giant shithole, it’s just being masked by the trillions in stimulus washing over everything. I am seeing more businesses, specifically restaurants, fold over the lack of employees and the rising prices. Inflation destroys business. The PTB screwed the pooch. There’s no going back.
It will be a lot more evident when the asset mania crashes (regardless of future monetary policy), cheap borrowing ends, and borrowers have to quality under any credit standards actually resembling prudent lending.
Lending and credit quality standards are and have been a complete farce for years.
Why would u bust ur ass in a restaurant job when the pay doesn’t keep up w the minimal expenses it takes to survive? Give up, lay down. Thanks JPow and Co.!
Quick shops in my area closing at 4:00 pm no help
TWEIAPS –
I’m still trying to understand how a person just quits working and resigns themselves to a life of zero income. I’ve been working since I was 11. No work = no eat.
Just imagine how many nails he has pounded !
Consider a Mind Experiment, a la Einstein.
What if THAT is the goal?
There are those who believe in EVIL. They really do. They think there is EVIL and EVIL forces. But, when you bring up a really EVIL scenario, they call you a conspiracy nut case……then, I ask again, is there EVIL or not?
There is, or there isn’t. Can’t hedge that one, unless that is part of the EVIL “plan”. Deny the existence of EVIL?
If there truly is EVIL, how would it play out? Like today? Like what is happening now?
I suggest you all track down a 5 hour video by a “famous” Australian singer named ALTIYAN CHILDS. It will answer your questions. It is the most frightening video I have ever watched. Truly Evil.
No, Marcus…
Truly evil is watching “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” without realizing it….
Evil spelled backward….Live
Wolf, Thanks for your site and comments……lots of good info…….yep to your comments……I would love for them to do the right thing and tighten…..in spite of any recession threat…….I do believe rates are going higher permanently for several reasons.
Personally I would welcome higher rates but my comments are not aimed at achieving that goal. I view this site as academic economics….not personal.
My issue is Brainard changed like a chameleon…..it is my fear there is no Volcker today or very many other patriots who care more about the country than their short sighted personal interests…….its mostly politics…….and I fear them giving up on inflation at the earliest hint of weakness…..bad for the country……but…..politically there will be tremendous pressure once the unemployment rate and poverty rates start to climb.
We’ll see. Right now I don’t see an FDR, Reagan or similar leader that would stand up and say no to all the various lobby group and have it stick.
Wolf
The whole economy is already a giant shithole. I don’t care what government economic figures say.
If just a small increase in rates has such a quick and appreciable effect on the economy, do you think Fed increases of more than a quarter percent are likely?
But what happens if the Fed hits the brick wall of recession while raising rates or it is not able to raise rates much before economy craters?
After listening to these morons for 25 years ( I was too young to care prior) I have learnt they are full of it. They will never do the right thing let alone keep to the rules they themselves set. It’s like being paralyzed whilst someone extracts all the money from your pockets.
The older I get, the more full of it I realize people are. Actions truly speak louder than words, no matter how much the words are liked, subscribed, retweeted, shared, or other absolutely meaningless performative signal boosting happens.
Today’s world needs more put up or shut up.
Unless it is intentional.
twinkytwonk
As the former Archduke of Austria Hungary, Ferdinande once said in 1914:
“Trust no one. Assume everyone is a scoundrel until they prove otherwise. Then you can take them into your circle of trust”
This is the best advice I’ve ever heard for your personal and professional life.
He had a righteous mustache for sure.
Wolf,
does this mean active, outright sales and not passive roll off? is that what Lael is suggesting with respect to treasuries and maybe MBS?
ace,
We’ll find out more tomorrow in the minutes, maybe.
Passive roll-off alone is going to amount to a reduction of over $100 billion a month, or over $1.2 trillion the first year. It may be more than that. That’s already quite a bit.
I suspect that they’re considering selling MBS outright because they’re so squirrely and unpredictable, especially with rising interesting rates cutting off refis.
They will also cap the maximum per month, maybe at $100 billion a month.
And there will be a phase-in, as last time, but shorter.
That’s interesting that you think they want to sell the MBSs not that I think you’re wrong. I have no clue other than to think that if they sell MBSs mortgages rates will crush the housing market, and I have a hard time seeing them do that.
Sorry should have said “considering” not “want” in the first sentence
They have already publicly suggested it (Bullard among others). There are technical reasons for doing it. MBS are just funny creatures. They would roll off mostly through the pass-through principal payments, rather than maturing securities.
I’d like to see what happens to the long term Treasury and Corporate Bond funds when interest rates start spiking to Paul Volcker rate levels? I think there will be a run on these funds when investors open their monthly statements and see declines in their principle of 30% or more. I wonder how anyone can be so stupid to buy these funds in the first place just to get say another 1% yield. I’m on the verge of dumping my own fund because of their sorry performance on short term muni bonds.
Swamp Creature,
Going by futures prices, 30 YR UST has declined from 191+ to about 146 since March 2020. That’s 45+ points or almost 25% already (less the pitiful coupon payments) and this is just getting started.
It’s better for shorter maturities but still bad.
The future losses for currently issued debt are going to ginormous.
I watched Bullard’s interview a couple of weeks ago, and he did say that balance sheet reduction will be Passive.
Thing is even at $100 Billion/month it will take 3-4 years to get rid of all the excess they’ve printed over the last couple years. that’s a really long time of high inflation/recession.
While I do have some fond memories of the 1970’s the inflationary policies from then didn’t fade away until the 1990’s. The home mortgage rates in the 80’s were all double digits. And credit cards (which nobody is talking about) were over 25%. It took decades for people to dig out of those holes.
Imagine what the impact would be if student loans were 15-25% interest. We have two generations of citizens who’ve been taught that they need not save, but should live on credit.
This depression is going to hurt.
Reading this the image that comes to mind is a 16 year old, high as a kite, driving dad’s 1968 Wildcat during a snowstorm on an icy road, knowing the brakes have failed, dash a glow and trying to will the car to a safe stop.
“Oh my god, what have I done.”
And these clowns sleep well at night and feeling secure and “safe.”
Does the FED have security like the President?
let the dow go down another 1000 and they’ll walk it all back( after they’ve covered their shorts).
US Fed is such a disgusting organization. They openly lied about inflation, CPI, blatant robbery from poor people and now that they are caught naked, they are doing more and more lip service, while still printing and still keeping interest rate at near zero. This lady and Fed mafia has no common sense and compassion left and its sickening. Every night must be thinking of millions of ordinary Americans she screwed with her legs spread. And more lip service. All Fed members must be fired. Every economist said that unhinged printing and interest rate suppression will cause inflation but these clowns did not get it, are they brain dead or simply corrupt?
“Keeping rates near zero”
Hahahaha…
Mortgage rates over 5%
2-year Treasury over 2.5% up from 0.2% six months ago. Open your eyes, Kunal. This is happening a lot faster than anyone expected.
If the 2-year yield keeps on keeping on, I’m going to buy some 2-year Treasury notes at the auction on April 26. Time to shift money out of the bank into something that pays a little interest.
Kunal
The Fed screwed more than just poor people. They screwed middle class people who played by the rules, and watched their savings get depreciated by 20 to 30% over the last 10 years. This is robbery. Worse than some thug who steals your hubcaps off your car. And for what gain? The whole sh$thouse will collapse anyway. ENJOY
What the heck are “hub caps”? : -)
Hal, they are also called wheel covers. They go on cars and cover a plain steel wheel. Old guys know about them.
“They make good for ashtrays around the office.”
“What are ashtrays?”
Hub caps are widely used in the adult entertainment industry. Exotic dancers wear hup caps and are, in fact, an integral part of the dancer’s wardrobe.
“Poverty caps” are smaller and just cover the lug nuts on a steel wheel. Fancier models had the full wheel covers that covered the entire wheel. That’s what you had when you got the corner office.
It’s great to see treasury rates going up, but it’s hilarious when described as ‘Spiked’, when the rate just went up .016 of a percent! 16 basis points is background noise.
DawnsEarlyLight,
This is a huge move here. 100 basis points = 1 percentage point. 50 basis points = 0.5 percentage points. 16 basis points = 0.16 percentage points (not 0.016 percentage points as you said)
To give you feel: the iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF dropped 2.2% today in price.
Whoops, damned decimal point!
You’re off by a decimal. They moved by 0.15% which is a huge move in Treasury yields.
If you graph the daily change of something that’s supposed to be really simple, really safe, like a short-term Treasury fund (SHY: 1-3 year Treasuries), it looks like a seismograph that just caught the first waves of an earthquake. Total chaos for bonds right now. There was a very brief seismic-bond event when COVID hit in 2020 but otherwise you don’t see anything like this until you look back to late 2007-2009. Not a good sign!
A long overdue earthquake! Don’t forget, this ‘wave’ has been held back for a manipulated amount of time.
Interest rates have never been this low, so comparing rises in interest rates as historically ‘seismic’ is a no deal comparison.
Spooking the sheeps again lol 🐑🐑🐑💨
The fed know what sup, using a dovehead to make this speech
The FED screwed up 2021 worse than any year since the 1970s. The only way they can fix this mess is to plunge the country into recession.
99.9% of people have no clue what’s happening but the fact is it’s already over except for the crying.
Try depression.
Yeah, can someone remind me again, why did Jay Powell want to let inflation run hot?
Doesn’t “neutral position” by the end of the year imply that the FFR will be closer to the inflation rate rather than the 2.5-3-ish% they’re currently targeting by end of year?
Abomb,
“…imply that the FFR will be closer to the inflation rate”
Yes, in theory. But they’re talking about the “long-run” neutral rate. So on average over the years neutral rate. And looking back a decade, that might have been about 2.5%.
Jacking up the FF rate to the rate of inflation by year end would be the equivalent of your screen name hitting Wall Street :-]
So probably not. But it could be 2.5% or 3% or something of that nature. Bullard is already over 3% in his projection for year-end fed funds rates. It CPI hits 10%, a few months in a row, we might see 4% by year end. And that wouldn’t be long-run neutral anymore. A 4% FF rate with 7% mortgage rates are going to have some real impact here.
I think there’s an error on the labeling of the Yield Curve graph. The data shown there are today’s yields, not March 25, right?
6Mo treasury was only 1.01% on 3/25, today it’s 1.13%.
3Mo Treasury was only 0.55% on 3/25, today it’s 0.65%
2Yr Treasury was 2.3% now 2.51%.
Scary that this is even visible, normally the curve moves much more slowly. Someone had an animated yield curve watcher back in 2008 but I can’t find the link for it now.
The big question will be: “Where were you when the fecal material hit the overhead?
My Guess is that it will be a big SH*T STORM. And no hiding.
Cheers,
B
PS. Wait until 7 months from now when the digital currency gets front page news.
Another required Jaw boning virtue signaling ” I feel your pain” moment followed by we are (Fed) going to kick some inflation ass sometime in the future. My wife just bought $7 a lb hamburger at our N.C. Ingles store today. The Fed proabaly hedonic adjusted it to $5 a lb because it was in a foam tray and film wrapped instead of butcher paper. F-em’ all.
DR DOOM,
Yes, but I’m going to nibble on some of those jawboning 2-year Treasury notes at the April 26 auction if the yield keeps going higher, in order to place some money that is now earning 0% at the bank. By then, the two-year might do 2.8%. And two years from now, I might replace those notes with a jawboning 6% 10-year note. Jawboning works in real time. Monetary policy itself takes months and years to work into the markets.
Since it takes “months to years” for monetary policy to work into the markets, Wolf, why not just raise the Fed Funds Rate to 10% tomorrow? It will take years to have an effect.
The Fed isn’t trying to create total utter chaos. They’re trying to nudge down DEMAND so that inflation will lose its fuel.
I sometimes get the impression that you would prefer utter chaos and total collapse of everything, but that’s not really what the Fed is supposed to cause, from what I understand :-]
Recommended reading: “Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order” by Ray Dalio. He has been a very successful investor for decades. Forbes reports his net worth at about $22 billion.
Why all the negativity O Ye, of Little Faith ?
Today I am even more inspired than 38 years ago during RR ’84 Campaign “Prouder. Stronger. Better. It’s Morning Again in America !”
RE & Stock Market gains …
“They’re Real and they’re Spectacular !”
(adapted from Teri Hatcher, Seinfeld Season 4 Episode 19)
Skipper Powell, financial attack submarine USS Fed …
“This is a Man who could stand beneath a hatch after being doused with a column of water, deadpan and still chewing his dripping pipe.”
Fed Governess Lael Brainard …
“When I saw her face, now I’m a Believer !”
I am waxing poetic and writing running cadences soon to be heard near 29 Stumps:
I don’t know but I’ve been told
Fed’s rate hike is mighty bold
Put the Medal on Powell’s chest
Tell his Momma he did his best !!!
This is the biggest asset, credit and debt mania in the history of human civilization. It’s lasted longer (over 20 years), the overvaluation has never been greater, it’s more geographically widespread (global) affecting more asset classes (all major ones plus numerous secondary bubbles) than ever before.
Go read some financial history and you’ll know it’s not “morning in America”.
No, it isn’t different this time and no, there is never something for nothing.
That damn spell checker…
“Mourning” is the word for 2022
Pluck out those pins, release that gas,
He can stuff those ribbons right up his ass.
The ship’s awash, you can blame the Fed,
These treasonous weasels should already be dead.
Ahhh… that’s my kind of lyrics
If you re-format you poetry and squeeze it within rigid frame of running cadence aka jordie call you’ll be crowned Poet Laureate 😀
Usually world-weary Papa Sierra (Platoon Sergeant) whispers the first line-
then the Platoon responds at >160dB
Chuckle… I saw Brainard’s comments today and asked myself “How long before Wolf has an article about THIS!”
Not long!
Gone are the days when Greater Fools overbid C$150,000 for a cottage sized home in the Greater Horseshoe area, paying a million dollars in total, because of low interest rates.
Where is the free market to offshore these work from home workers who refuse to go back to the office?
“Preparing” he says, and the market is still down only 5% since it’s peak. Any dip is an easy buy
For what it’s worth in this discussion, a bunch of I bonds I bought in 2003 have just reset to 8.25% this month. Somebody’s seeing inflation. Still the only thing making me any money right now.
Where did you see this rate? I believe it’s still 7.12% until May?
There is also the base rate that is different depending on when the i-bond was issued. Recently issued i-bonds have a base rate of 0% or near 0%. A few years ago, i-bonds had a higher base rate. Then on top of this base rate, there is the CPI adjustment. So depending on when the i-bond was issued with what kind of base rate, you might get a total of 7.12% for one bond or 8.5% for another, or whatever.
Treasury Direct has an app on their website where you can enter the serial numbers of your savings bonds into it to store them (by saving the page) and get current values. I check at the start of the month just to see what’s going on and that’s what it says my thirty-odd units are now going for.
Wish I could buy an iBond. I tried signing up but I’m the lucky one who has to print out a paper form and get an “officer’s stamp” from a financial institution. What?
The instructions on treasurydirect.gov say “don’t bother calling us, no one can help.” According to Reddit, no one has ever gotten past this road block.
I predict JP will resign to spend more time with his dog. Brainard will take his job and may be the next Paul Volcker. That would make her famous in the history books.
One crazy idea…..
If the fed knew that rates needed to go up a lot due to demographic factors
and
If the fed felt that politically they could not raise rates that much without being challenged by the political wing of both parties
By acting dumb and letting things get out of control so they must raise rates way way up……….while even a liberal like Brainard says it needs to be done so poor folks will not suffer inflation……..and conservatives want it done to save their consumers.
I suspect even with a severe recession rates will not be this low again in a long long time.
This might be a master move by the folks in charge.
“But back in November 2018, this measure of mortgage rates by Mortgage News Daily, had peaked at 5.05% briefly, before the Fed buckled under Trump’s withering attacks.”
To be fair, Trump was far from the only source of pressure. Wall Street was heavily on the case, with the Wall Street Journal and the television financial networks running editorials and segments practically daily either implicitly or explicitly calling for Powell & Co to back off. It’s not hard to imagine that ran in parallel with non-public lobbying. Between Trump’s regular lambastings and the crybaby contingent in full temper tantrum mode, Powell was getting it in full stereo 360°.