Mortgage Refinance Applications Are Collapsing. What’s the Impact on the Economy & Markets?

Consumer spending and asset prices both were boosted by them.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Homeowners refinance their homes largely for two reasons: One, to benefit from lower interest rates and thereby reduce the monthly payment; or to extract cash from their home whose price has risen. Lower mortgage payments leave homeowners a little extra spending cash every month. And a cash-out refi generates a pile of cash all at once, which can be used to remodel the home, buy stocks or cryptos to get rich quick, pay off maxed-out credit cards that carry 25% interest, make a down payment on a rental property or vacation home, or blow in other ways. Both types of refinancings provide extra oomph for consumer spending and the markets, including the stock and real estate market.
But interest rates have soared in recent months. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rates hit 5.02% yesterday, the highest since November 2018, when it peaked 5.05%, according to the daily measure by Mortgage Daily News. According to the weekly measure by the Mortgage Bankers Association today, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit 4.90%, the highest since December 2018.
And applications for mortgage refis have collapsed. The MBA’s weekly Refinance Mortgage Applications Index, released today, dropped to the lowest level since March 2019, down 62% from a year ago, and down 82% from the peak in March 2020:
No-cash-out refis are motivated by locking in lower mortgage rates to get lower monthly payments. They’re directly driven by changes in mortgage rates. Mortgage rates having been so low for over two years, many homeowners have already refinanced and recent mortgage rates are far higher than what they’re paying, and refis are off the table.
Cash-out refis, which are motivated by the need or desire to extract cash, surge with rising home prices. And home prices have spiked in a historic manner. And people wanted to – and still want to – extract cash while they can without selling the home.
So at first, homeowners trying to extract cash blew off the increase in mortgage rates. But those refis have now also started to come down from high levels.
According to the American Enterprise Institute’s Housing Center’s monthly update as of March 28, cash-out refis in week 12 (March 19 through March 25) have dropped 17% from the same week in 2021, but remained up by 55% from the same week in 2019.
This was the first period that cash-out refis have shown “some effect from the headwinds of higher interest rates,” the AEI’s report said.
By contrast, according to the AEI, in week 12, non-cash-out refi volume had collapsed by 85% from a year ago.
Layoffs at mortgage lenders, yes but…
The collapse in mortgage refi applications has caused numerous mortgage lenders to trim staff via layoffs that started late last year.
The biggest and most notorious layoffs occurred at Better.com, a Softbank-backed “tech” mortgage lender startup that at the peak had about 9,000 employees and that was supposed to go public via its merger with a SPAC, that was postponed and may have gotten scuttled by now. In December 2021, CEO Vishal Garg personally fired 900 employees, most of them in India, via a Zoom meeting that went disastrously viral. In early March, the company announced another round of layoffs, this time 3,000 people, also many of them in India.
PennyMac Financial Services, which had 7,000 employees in 16 locations, disclosed in regulatory filings in March a series of layoffs in five cities in California, totaling 236 people.
Movement Mortgage is laying off 170 employees, according to a report by HousingWire on April 4 citing sources.
Winnpointe Corp., doing business as Interactive Mortgage, would off over 50 employees by April, according to regulatory filings in February.
And other layoffs among mortgage lenders are occurring and will continue to occur in this very cyclical business. During the surge in mortgage rates in 2018, when the refi business also collapsed, thousands of people were laid off across the country.
But the numbers are relatively small in the overall scheme of things. And given the massive labor shortages everywhere, those folks are likely to find a slot fairly quickly.
The bigger impact on the economy & markets.
But the collapse of refis have a bigger impact on the overall economy, on the housing market, and on the stock market, and on cryptos even.
Non-cash-out refis: A homeowner that cuts their mortgage payment by $300 a month through a non-cash-out refi will likely spend some or all of this extra money over time. And this provides extra fodder for regular monthly consumer spending. That additional boost from lower mortgage payments is now fading.
Cash-out refis are still going strong but are now also facing headwinds, and will face further headwinds going forward. Cash-out refis provide consumers a sudden pile of cash that may come with higher mortgage payments. And this pile of cash tends to get used for specific projects, such as a remodeling project, or paying off other higher-interest consumer debts, such as credit cards, and some of it is plowed into stocks and cryptos, and into down-payments for rental properties, second homes, vacation rentals, etc.
In this way, cash-out refis boosted not only consumer spending but also the money flow into other assets, including housing, and thereby helped boost those asset prices, including in the housing market. And the further decline in cash-out refis will remove some of that fuel.
Will commissioned mortgage-brokers be able to afford their Maserati leases?
Lol, this comment absolutely cracked me up
Just absolutely nailed it in every single way, including the LEASE part
Vishal Garg, if there’s ever a piece of s**t of a CEO on display. Can probably write a book about him in as case study of narcissism and Sociopath behavior in the corp/start up world.
On a different, check check my credit union 30 yrs fixed which I assume is better than major banks and it’s now at 5.5%. Yet home prices haven’t even budge at all in SoCal. Yes, I know it’s a slow moving training for price to come down, it will be interesting to see if it does…talk about a delay reaction for sure
I personally think it will take sellers at least 6 months for them to get the idea that buyers are walking away at current prices. Let’s see what happens this fall when spring doesn’t pop like it normally does and homes sit.
If DOM climbs and we start to see price reductions, then we know it’s on
Where’s Lawrence Yun when you need em.
Oh, don’t worry.
Lawrence will be serving up plenty of Kool-Aid soon. Just like he did in 2008-2011.
And lots of people will continue to drink it, for a while anyway.
Rates are movin on up. A nice 7% 30 year mortgage needed to wake some the F-U.
You had better fix this sentence before the company sues you. ;-)
“Interactive Mortgage, would off over 50 employees…”
Wolf,
Apologies if you’ve already answered this in a previous post. How is the thirty year fixed set? Is it a group of banks? Is it an average of different lenders?
Thanks.
It is set by the individual lender and it is usually pegged to the 10yr UST + additional points depending on the risk the lender is willing to take. By in large most lenders will come near the same rate give or take a couple .25’s.
Mostly.
Correct. I might add that these days that most mortgages track closer to the 7 year UST, as the average life of those loans have come down a lot over recent years as people live in their homes for shorter durations and as refinances become (became?) more common.
Regardless, JTM is right in that it is a consortium of lenders who set price based on the risk free rate plus whatever margin they need (or at least what they believe they need anyway).
It’s not uncommon for lenders to add something like 130bps on top of their cost of funds and then set their rates accordingly, as an example.
We are seeing spreads on the mortgage rates blow out a bit, as the Fed has exited their monthly purchases of MBS. Plus, if rates trend higher and I own a bunch of 4% mortgages, they have less value when market rates are 6%.
Thanks!
For most mortgage loans, the bank doesn’t hold the loan, it sells it to the underlying market for MBS via Fannie Mae / Freddy Mac.
Jon,
The rate is not “set.” It differs widely, depending on the lender and all kinds of factors. The rate that I cited of 5.02% was an average rate of a fairly wide range.
It’s a competitive market with lots of players who compete against each other amid a variety of factors, including yields on MBS, risks, etc. Most mortgage lenders sell the mortgages, and most of them will get securitized into MBS. Everyone in the chain is trying to make money on this. So the yields of MBS are very important in shaping mortgage rates. And the yields of MBS that are backed by taxpayers track Treasury yields but are somewhat higher.
Thanks, Wolf :)
Wolf,
I am thinking that existing homes will stay tight for a very long time. Those who bought homes at the top or refinanced will not be able to afford to move since their falling equity (as rates rise) will not allow them to sell and move. So the market will stay tight and they will see their gains evaporate quickly as flippers and new homes will lower the comparables.
Yes John, It’s almost like homes should be for living in. Not a hot potato asset that has been financialized and blown into rolling bubbles.
Retirees with RE appreciation and mortgages paid off should be selling, if they are smart. Need to preserve the nestegg. Good time to downsize.
Cap gains can put a large dent in that plan. As an up to the minute example, a new listing in 93923 has come on for $2.2mn-ish and tax records show the sellers bought for $8,000 in 1971. The house does not appear to have many upgrades so the cost basis must be pretty low. Ouchy. Taxation has the power of strangulation.
The listing likely shows what the seller paid for the bare land back in 1971….. then add the cost of improvements (aka, well, septic or city utilities, electric utilities, and structures).
Long term capital gains tax is a bargain at 20%. There would be a 500k exemption if not rented and then 20% of the remainder. Plus whatever the state needs…
Reverse mortgage would solve that tax conundrum.
Yes. At that point it might be a better move to stay and let the kids inherit.
Or do a sequence of downsizes over ten years to take advantage of the 500k homeowner exemption every two years.
Apple, how does a reverse mortgage solve the above issue on cap gains?
Please kindly explain.
Proceeds from a reverse mortgage are not considered income.
As a retiree with a paid off house and in my late 70’s, the only way this house gets sold is if my wife or I need to go into assisted living or a nursing home. Otherwise, this is our home.
None of my retired friends with paid off homes have sold during this run up.
Agree with Bobber. And this is the “shadow inventory” that Wolf occasionally refers to. Potential would-be sellers waiting in the eve, ready to pop out and list at a moment’s notice once they think the gravy train runs out.
Retirees are a subset. 2nd homes and investment properties being the other. Institutional investors a distant third?
My son is looking for a starter home. Of the relatively few that our out there, he’s seen many that have no furniture, and appear to be owned by the seller, who has already moved to a new home, but hasn’t yet sold their original home.
These seem like a particularly nervous and motivated group as rates rise.
Wonder if it’s common, or just coincidental that he’s seen so many…
What if you are perfectly happy where you are and no need to sell?
I have read that retirees are less interested in moving/downsizing now.
More wealthy than previous generations?
I’ve known several retirees that moved and purchased larger houses. I think it’s a Boomer thing.
“More wealthy than previous generations?”
It’s substantially fake wealth, not real. Remember, this is the greatest asset and debt mania in the history of human civilization. The economy is also substantially fake.
Thanks for reminding me — I’m in that group; no mortgage, appreciation is <500k (no cap gains) and the house is too big. Downsizing is practically a no-brainer. But, the brain loves the dadgum house. That's the problem. It's the brain.
The numbers don’t work as well in high cost areas where the capital gains tax could be very high for am unmarried seller who has lived in her home for several decades.
Maybe, but since home prices are set on the margin (“comps”), just like stocks, it doesn’t matter what all the home owners think, just what buyers are willing to pay those who have to sell or want to sell.
“So at first, homeowners trying to extract cash blew off the increase in mortgage rates. But those refis have now also started to come down from high levels.”
Cash-out refis for anything other than actually improving the house used to not even exist. Then, with the advent of housing bubbles, it turned into buying the wife a new rack, a new ski boat, his and hers new vehicles, etc. Spending away your equity is one of the dumbest financial moves a person could make. And, like last time, a lot of these are future foreclosures.
3 – 2 – 1 . . . . BOOM! Goes the financial system over the next 12 months.
Okay, it’s going to be more like a fizzle with some nice pops along the way.
The FED will make sure of that. Let’s see what their meeting minutes real later today. So far, everyone at the FED, especially Brainard, is still all talk and no action. How many months & basis points are the FED behind on?
My goodness.
Saw it reported elsewhere that Better.com is now offering 60 day severance packages to just about anyone and that they’re burning $50 million a month.
I wonder why they just don’t lay them off? Why the severance?
So they don’t burn their old workplace to the ground. Think of it as insurance.
I wonder how much these cash out refinances have helped fuel inflation and if their impact could cause the Fed to have to raise interest rates higher than they anticipate. They’re slowly walking, err talking, us into recession it seems without publicly admitting it. So maybe they already know rates are going higher than currently stated.
Ask yourself this — if the fed is as serious about fighting inflation as their rhetoric sounds, why are they waiting until AT LEAST may to start doing something about it? Because they are lying.
Powell wants to be confirmed for another term. He can’t under cut the democrats going into an election. So they are hoping to jawbone the problem away for another 7 months or so. It won’t work. It’s just causing stock market volatility. While food, gas and rent prices go to the moon.
So, the FED just announced that they will start lowering their BS by $95B a month in May with a 3-month phase-in, because $100B is just a smidge too much for the fragile US economy.
Okay, you read it here first. My prediction is that the BS run-off somehow / someway will cause some sort of implosion of the core banking system by the end of the year. See September 2019 REPO crisis for reference.
I know, Wolf, the FED made some adjustments, but I still say the BS runoff / sales is what lurches us towards a recession.
All real estate is local and any impact will vary around the country. Here in Beverly Hills, California nearly everybody purchasing a house simply pays cash regardless of the price so there will be nearly zero impact locally.
And BHCA represents MAYBE 10% of the housing market in a downturn. And even prospective buyers in BHCA will wait things out a bit once the economy really starts to roll over by year’s end.
are you sure? maybe that “cash” came from a margin “loan” on overpriced equities or crypto or another overpriced real estate asset. I suspect as rates go up, the “leverage” will come down and thus the “cash” out there will be less.
In ’08, the really desirable SoCal zip code where some of my family lives, prices barely budged. They flattened for awhile. people who buy there are not distressed in any sense of typical people. All they need to consider is if it is a desirable place to live. And some of these places are VERY desirable. Some are even civilized, like dream places to raise kids, etc. Like a Stepford town with really nice neighborly people and everything.
Nice neighborly rich people.
The worst of the GFC only lasted six months, from about September 2008 to March 2009.
Under extended conditions of financial stress, the outcome will differ.
The mania hasn’t burst yet and when it does, it’s a process not an event.
Bond market sentiment is quite negative now, so a short-term low should occur sometime “soon”. Rates have risen in anticipation of FRB tightening. I expect market rates to decline for 6 months to a year even as FFR increases. After that, if the bond bull market from 1981 has actually ended, the next rising cycle will be much worse, for both real estate and economy.
Economy can handle higher rates as long as current very loose lending standards (lowest ever in the aggregate) remain.
Price behavior between stock and bond market is also negatively correlated, up to January of this year. This happened in the 70’s but stock valuations were much lower.
Its beverly hills, homes are paid in full with star power.
Why look for a mystery where there is none ?
1.Federal Reserve which cares about the country as a whole published a warning March 29,2022:
“Real-Time Market Monitoring Finds Signs of Brewing U.S. Housing Bubble”
It is on Dallas Fed website.
2.We may safely assume that 99% of house buyers fit the legal definition of “rational person” and are not swayed by the RE shills and BS slogans like “They ain’t making any more land !”
3.Now it is time to stop flipping and “investing” or shaking down your bank for a HELOC loan #3 and start paying off not only 2% interest but >$1M principal too.
One can live off the vegetable garden.But one can’t live off the “permanently” (wink,wink) appreciating $1M shack.
4.And around 2050 some of you (but not me) will see “Mortgage Burning Parties” when people, after making last mortgage payment, burned their mortgage contracts.To the best of my knowledge last time it happened was in the early 70’s.
MarketWatch: Fed lays out a tentative plan to shrink its balance sheet by $95 billion a month, perhaps as early as May
I remember back in 2018 or so when Trump was tweeting to J-Powell imploring him not to tighten the balance sheet so the faux-paper economy can keep rolling.
Now that the resultant inflation has truly arrived and the tightening MUST be done, there will be legions of idiots out there blaming Biden for the resulting crash.
“cash out refis boosted retail spending”
Are Americans this stupid?
As Nixon would say, “my God.”
Yes, the ones that cashed out for RVs and jet skis are THAT stupid. But, I imagine much of that “retail spending” was for asphalt shingles and such, so maybe not too stupid.
I did not cash out for a used RV, but rather saved for a few years & shopped carefully for the exact model I wanted.
however, what surprised me financially was the sudden huge increase in shop labor rates to repair & upgrade some neglected problems.
seems what you save in purchase costs buying used, instead of new, you make-up for on the back end w/crazy labor prices!
housing also.
It’s funny watching the market reactions to the well-known path of policy guidance and mortgage interest rates today. I sure hope that oil doesn’t go negative -$33.00 like it did 2 years ago as that would cause very serious concern in the oil industry in the US.
The US Dollar value will benefit substantially from increased US interest rates and it is now just under 100 on the DXY at 99.61 with a very bright future path in 2022.
The quiet understated story of 2021 is the slow and steady increase in the dollar!
Let’s go team USA lol
The US dollar is being supported by a myriad of OTC market swaps, derivatives, and other financial transactions that add up to a massive US dollar short position in the international markets.
US interest rates to support the US dollar will have to be HIGHER than the US inflation rate to generate a real return.
Rates are shooting up but no slow down in home mania in socal. The real estate is hot in socal and so in other places in usa.
Give it time…
Vishal Garg sounds like an exotic sudden death syndrome from mucous build-up . He has a future at the Fed since he has displayed cold blooded F’em all in the mass zoom firings. I wonder if he got excited while doing it. He proabaly ditched all his porn and watches his mass firing performance via zoom to get a boner.
Is that you Depth Charge?? :)
Apparently high interest rate also destroyed a startup company that burned through $124 millions while generating only $600k in revenue.
I don’t want to post a link but just do a search for “Fast startup SF” … No fast is the name of the start-up. Co-founded by a shady dude named Holland from Australia. The more I read about them, the more interesting it gets. Another startup that business model is to vaporize money as fast as possible so they can do an IPO via SPAC. Insiders become billionaires while speculators (I mean retail investors) become bagholders!
Oh My! That Fast startup was a real sucker grab. Here’s what the CEO had to say about blowing $200 Mil and getting $600 K in revenues from selling hoodies and hats:
“Sometimes trailblazers don’t make it all the way to the mountain top,” Holland wrote. “But even in those situations, they pave a way that all others will follow.”
When the RE (asset) crash comes, and recession, this kind of stuff won’t happen as frequently.
“ But even in those situations, they pave a way that all others will follow.”
Very profound…
Until you become part of the pavement…
You only know who’s swimming naked when the tide goes out, and the fed has been sacrificing every saver to the money gods for 14 years so the tide doesn’t go out ;)
When this asset mania ends, it may take several decades to end the insane financial behavior viewed as “normal” since about 2000.
At some point during the upcoming long-term bear market when society feels the impact of noticeably worsening economic conditions, this financial idiocy will end entirely.
Yes, there’s quite a bit of that now going on. That’s the fallout from collapsed IPO stocks and SPAC stocks and the Nasdaq decline. For these companies, it’s getting harder to get funding. Those that get funding, will live another day. Those that cannot find funding, will shut down.
This company failed to get a third round of funding and ran out of money. We will see lots of that in all of the start-up hubs around the country.
Higher mortgage may reduce the home buyers frenzy but will find it hard to dent the prices. The insane overbidding in Bay Area is well and alive even after interest rate jump. Homes listed at 2.5M is selling for 4M, like this
And this was listed more than a month after mortgage rates went up significantly. Forget about prices levelling, they are still going up. On any given street, every next home is selling for 5-10% more than the last similar home sold there. Higher mortgage rate has literally no impact at all.
As long as supply is less and mortgage rates are lower than inflation rate, which is accelerating BTW, home trading will be deemed as a profitable trade and home price frenzy will not cool down.
Something is happening that I did not anticipate. Companies are pressing pretty hard to have return to office. This is impacting IT level employees as well. Companies are not asking they are mandating that employees return to the offices even if in a hybrid mode. That is going to drive home sales as people try to move closer to the office.
That is going to cause some disruption as people grow tired of commuting with extreme gas prices and try to juggle the hybrid model of working 2-3 days a week in the office . Returning to the model used for the last 100 years.
Imagine of typewriters, newspapers and Hawaii shirt Fridays returned as well.
I ain’t going back to the office and no one is gonna touch my effing stapler.
You wuss…
It’s electric…
I,I,I was told that I could listen to the radio at a reathonable volume…..
Not sure if any of this will repeat but I have a strong suspicion this whole fiasco will follow roughly the same way QT occurred last go around.
FED points to QT in 2017.
FED starts QT very slowly in 2018 raises rates.
Stocks taper tantrum end of 2018.
JPM exits repo market beginning 2019.
JPM buys 40B+ in UST 40B+ in MBS and plans 40B+ stock repurchase
FED starts to lower rates mid 2019 when cracks start to emerge from QT?
FED injects gargantuan overnight loans to keep the plates spinning. Not enough.
FED reverses QT starts buying 120B again? Not enough
No relief in sight. FED balance reaches pre QT level. March 2020 rolls around, Multiple T’s injected. Life goes on another day but this time with 1970’s inflation.
This next QT will happen for a shorter time period, hopefully the money in reverse repo will be enough to soften blows but it’s only ~1.5T. Next liquidity injection needed to pay off the past injections will be an order of magnitude larger and will be needed much sooner than the 10-12 years from the last one.
There are banks/large lending institutions that are functioning but insolvent out there and it’s only a matter of time before another JPM refuses to lend to their friends for fear of being on the hook.
Just my 2cnts, probably not even remotely correct. Thoughts anyone on this QT about to occur? Sorry if slightly off topic.
I believe the futures markets are pricing in higher rates in the near term but also banking on rate cuts shortly after that.
So there are many market participants who agree with your general point of view
But as it always goes, when rates go up the dumb money dries up as well and we will get to see who’s been swimming naked once the tide goes out.
Powell is painted into a corner and about to get those fancy tailored suits all messy. But his problems are ours. There’s no clean way out. The Putins of the world are turning over whatever cards hey hold, as a stress-test this time.
Thank you for this comment, since few here or anywhere want to consider that maybe TSHTF before a certain something showed up on the scene. Its endlessly frustrating. Excellent comment.
It’s getting closer to where the FRB will have to choose between defending the USD as global reserve currency versus your scenario. Currently, there is about 30 points on the DXY by my estimate since this was the all-time low in the DXY according to the charts I have seen.
If there is a deflationary asset crash (still my expected scenario for the end of this mania), there may be a flight to safety into the USD.
After that, the FRB will presumably attempt large scale QE but ultimately, my prediction remains that the public, markets and economy will be thrown under the bus to preserve the Empire which requires global reserve currency status.
JTM,
You cannot compare 2022 to 2018 because now we have 8% inflation and shooting higher, and in 2018/19 we had inflation at and below the Fed’s target. We live in a completely different scenario today. Today, the Fed has a massive inflation problem it’s trying to crack down on, and asset price declines is one of the ways in which the Fed will crack down on it. It’s part of the plan.
Thank you for this comment. I see a lot of people who totally discount inflation as meaningless, when in reality it breaks every rule of thumb developed over the last four decades. Any math based on assumptions that no longer apply is essentially meaningless.
One third of US households are real owners – no mortgage debt – one third are homedebtors and the other third are renters.
So only one third of households are impacted by cash out refis. Not as relevant IMHO.
It would be interesting to see how many real estate investors are real owners versus debtors. There might be a real impact in that sector, slowing it down along with price declines.
I have a long memory for the 2009 real estate market in Seattle. Leading up to that time, it was a bubble just like we have now. The local media constantly reported on the price increases. Everybody with a house constantly talked about how rich they were. It was euphoria. Buy now or you’ll be priced out forever.
At the first whiff of prices coming down the mood changed. It seemed like everybody listed at once. You could drive down some residential streets and see every 3rd house with a “for sale” sign. And buyers sat on the fence waiting for better deals. It was basically a locked market, where sellers refused to lower prices and buyers refused to raise bids.
Only people who had to sell lowered their prices and got out. I told people who wanted a house, go around making ridiculous low ball offers until you find a motivated seller.
They’ll need to sell down their balance sheet when fiscal spending hits the wall. The war with Ukraine should give defense a boost but not certain the obstructionists will fund the one thing they love most. They’re already discussing sanctions on China. Coming next sanctions on the red states of America. The last time the Fed reversed policy the incumbent wanted to make Wall St. a talking point. This guy doesn’t care. Does the global reserve currency matter when you no longer need ballooning deficits. Besides killing the forex dollar should improve currencies domestic spending power, even if prices rise. Good to own gold, but only in Euros?
Real Estate REITS have been on a tear the past week.
The ones that do not deal in Malls or office workspace.
The health care, commercial and industrial real estate has been hot.
Public Storage stock keeps hitting all time highs and has been. Not sure why? The fundamentals are way overbought. I guess the actual land must be going up in price?