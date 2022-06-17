WOLF STREET Mug Shortage Decision Time: Please Weigh in if You’re on the “Mug List,” and Even if You’re Not

Wait for the original mug (no confirmation it will ever be produced again), or grab the mug I can get.



It has been over one year since I re-ordered the WOLF STREET beer and iced-tea mugs. They’re adorned by the essential WOLF STREET dictum, “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line.” San Francisco artist Erika “Kitten” Lopez created the three-color art. I re-ordered the mugs on May 31 2021, while I still had enough to get me to November. And they did. But then I ran out. I have been in continued contact with my supplier, and there is still no word when production of the blank glass mug will start again. And I cannot even get confirmed that this model of blank mug will ever be produced again (the tangled-up supply chain of to the WOLF STREET mug).

And it’s decision time.

I have lined up another mug model, and it is available, and they’re holding it for me. Please let me know in the comments what you think. If you’re on the mug list, I particularly need to hear your opinion:

Wait until the original mug may/might/could become available (“waiting for Godot,” is what I called it), which could be many months away, or an eternity away. Grab the mug I CAN get and run with it.

The new mug is smaller: 12 ounces instead of 15 ounces (12 ounces = standard size of US can). It’s a little taller but a lot narrower. The handle is similar. Because the mug is smaller, the design will have to be smaller to fit on the mug. Here are the two mugs side-by-side:

Please let me know in the comments what you think about the smaller mug.

If you’re on the Mug List and if you do not want the new mug, but want to hold out for the original mug, please let me know via email (I need your name and email address). But please understand that I have not been able to get confirmation that the original mug will ever be produced again.

Thank you and my apologies for the supply chain snarls.

