WOLF STREET Mug Shortage Decision Time: Please Weigh in if You’re on the “Mug List,” and Even if You’re Not

By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
It has been over one year since I re-ordered the WOLF STREET beer and iced-tea mugs. They’re adorned by the essential WOLF STREET dictum, “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line.” San Francisco artist Erika “Kitten” Lopez created the three-color art. I re-ordered the mugs on May 31 2021, while I still had enough to get me to November. And they did. But then I ran out. I have been in continued contact with my supplier, and there is still no word when production of the blank glass mug will start again. And I cannot even get confirmed that this model of blank mug will ever be produced again (the tangled-up supply chain of to the WOLF STREET mug).
And it’s decision time.
I have lined up another mug model, and it is available, and they’re holding it for me. Please let me know in the comments what you think. If you’re on the mug list, I particularly need to hear your opinion:
- Wait until the original mug may/might/could become available (“waiting for Godot,” is what I called it), which could be many months away, or an eternity away.
- Grab the mug I CAN get and run with it.
The new mug is smaller: 12 ounces instead of 15 ounces (12 ounces = standard size of US can). It’s a little taller but a lot narrower. The handle is similar. Because the mug is smaller, the design will have to be smaller to fit on the mug. Here are the two mugs side-by-side:
Please let me know in the comments what you think about the smaller mug.
If you’re on the Mug List and if you do not want the new mug, but want to hold out for the original mug, please let me know via email (I need your name and email address). But please understand that I have not been able to get confirmation that the original mug will ever be produced again.
Thank you and my apologies for the supply chain snarls.
Maybe you’ll learn your lesson and not use so many microchips in your mug design!
Option 1
Send out NFTs referring to a crudely pixelated image of a generic beer mug. Then the recipients can immediately sell the NFTs for 999 trillion dollars! Much better than a real mug!
I prefer the original mug because it appears to have a lower center of gravity.
Grab the mug you can and just slap a sticker and a personalized autograph on it and call it a day?
PI/Wolf-mebbe commission a run of Kitten’s art on technically-advanced (won’t wash off) or not-so-advanced (will wash off, but in books of multiples) decalomania for affixation to drinking vessels of choice?
(i jest, of course. i like to believe Wolf’s integrity of product is what keeps us returning to his always-excellent establishment…).
may we all find a better day.
Neither option. Tall & Skinny isn’t the style here. And although the market may be deflating, a 12 oz “deflated” mug just doesn’t feel right!
It looks to me that there are larger / wider mugs available on the market – maybe one of those will serve better than the 12 oz “deflated” mug, and possibly as well or better than the “extinct” 16 oz mug?
Nearly no mug posted on the internet exists in reality. You reach out to these companies and say I need x hundred of these, when can you ship? And they weasel around and tell you that they don’t know, their supplier doesn’t know, and that yo can put in your order, and they will let you know when they know, etc. It’s total chaos out there. Don’t let the shiny websites that haven’t been updated in two years fool you.
There is a 24oz mug available in quantity, but it’s very heavy, and shipping costs are out the wazoo. That’s a no-go
I would like any mug when it becomes available
Its a mugs game, I say! Also, being in Canada, and therefore outside the delivery sphere, my comments don’t count for much; as my chances of ever being able to display the simple truth it decries is… remote… but I say get a mug that works and spread the word! LOL
But Wolf, we’re gonna need the extra booze in the coming years!
It can also be used as a 12 oz shot glass in times of distress.
I’ll go with whatever the commentariat decides.
Your Mug is a classic as are you.
I can wait at least a while. Maybe just set a “give up” date.
Try glass factory in Cabo San Lucas mexico
Well, not sure about quality, but Amazon certainly has vendors offering customizable glass mugs, made in USA, in lots of 100 with delivery within 2 weeks.
See e.g. DISCOUNT PROMOS storefront at Amazon. (small co. based in Florida)
100-pack, 16 oz mugs, $6 per mug before customization. Customizable with a 1-color image (or do that separately…)
The handle has that nice “thumb spot” on it too. Hand wash only though…
Lots of happy reviews like “Second year in a row I’ve got glasses made for my party. Got “stein” style glass mugs with the party logo/artwork on the glass. Looks perfect. They even contacted me to show me the sample to get my ok. Great service and great product! Will buy glasses again next year.”
I got a new mug. What I can’t get is the original mug.
I have seen my original mug on a bunch of websites. But when you check it’s not there. Just flimflam.
So contact them and see if they will actually ship x hundred mugs by x date. That’s always the hang-up. Forget the reviews. You need an order, and they have to confirm it. It doesn’t matter what it says on the website.
This stuff gets to me. Someone googles this for 5 minutes and thinks he has all the answers by the flimflam on the screen, when the companies that are actually in this business cannot get what I want because the manufacturer went bankrupt and moved all production to China, where everything is stuck now.
Wolf have you tried Johnson brothers liquor distribution,they bought out a glass bottle supplier
I got a mug. What I don’t have is the original mug.
Heck,
I posted that about an NFT months ago!
Wolf, as a real estate veteran I suggest you grab what you can. Then go ahead and send me one so I have another vessel for drinking my Real Estate is The Smartest Long Term Investment Kool-Aid. I have yet to say yes to a mug and clearly shoulda awhile ago now. Non-Buyers’ Remorse is what I call that.
Smiles!
Available/new mug would be fine. Still holds beer right?
Yes, I checked. Holds beer. My original mug has leaks though, and beer seems to vanish unexpectedly from it.
Wolf,
I am drinking my morning coffee from an original mug and I agree ¡
coffee mysteriously disappears from it.
Definitely tippier – I like it
Go with the new one and add “special shrinkflation edition”
Stagflation edition?
Beat me to it. I second this option.
Go with new one
Specify the height of the mugs and provide a shipping address and we’ll see what we can do.
Go in a new direction entirely…order a mason jar design!
Wait. Tall and skinny doesn’t sound like it would fit a big hand in the handle.
Wolf, make an executive decision! That said, perhaps a few different mugs with a few different sayings! Consumers, and Wolf’s customers, like a choice! You could have a set of six with six different blurbs!
Original Please!
I like the beer mug…
A large oversized rocks glass for those who prefer at different times a, shall we say, a more “refined” spirit would also be nice…
Another alternative would be a “Tervis” tumbler type of gift… I love those things… Fantastic for around the pool, on boats, etc…
Every time I gifted a Tervis product, people were very grateful…
The beloved original was perfect for a 12 oz beer and 1 0z of your choice liquor dropped into the mug (depth charge/boilermaker). Would the new design survive a depth charge?
OH NOOOOO! MUGFLATION. Like consumer goods shrinkflation, the mug got smaller. I guess I’ll have to drive to San Francisco and get mugged on the street. If you designed Wolf shot glasses I’m all in
I was lucky. I got the original mug back when I still had money. It is a work of functional art, perfect in design and use, and I’ve put it through the rigors. With the question at hand, I’d say get an original Wolf Street mug in whatever mug profile is available. Just having it is proof enough that you have the street smarts.
The new mug looks fine to me, but I can’t remember if I asked for one with my last check. I gave my original two to my sons. With a taller mug I’d still be top dog with them.
Great job Wolf. Worth every bit, and I get more from each article with each read.
Order both and search for a better replacement if manufacture of the old mug cannot be resumed. Meanwhile start a secondary repurchase/resale market for the original mugs which are now rapidly escalating in value, act as market maker with a generous spread, and pocket the spread! Advertise the resale store with a page for photos of mugs and their proud owners, entitled Mug Shots….. If the original mugs keep rising in value, you may decide to not resume production, and the originals will instantly become museum pieces and sell at auction at Sotheby’s. Then market NFP’s of the precious originals. All part of the galactic growth plan…. :-)
I’ll buy one no matter what. I appreciate everything you do to keep us informed and updated! You are a pro’s pro! Thanks!
I want a mug, but only if you can prove how these supply chain issues are Jerome Powell’s fault.
Otherwise, I’m of sound opinion that the original iconic mug is still capable of being produced, and it’s merely corporate greed that refuses to provide the cup for the same price I’ve come to expect, year after year.
Good afternoon,
Please keep to your original size and Ms. Lopez’s original artwork.
Barring that, perhaps a custom stein with her “howlin’ Wolf” embossed and a hinged pewter lid?
Sincerely,
Original size is better.
Don’t care. Like ’em both. I think I’m holding a mug receivable from a contribution I know I made, but not sure. Would be appreciative of either model.
The House of Martok will wait for the original I ordered, and totally understand the chaos you are going thru, – don’t worry.
Cheers
3 comments
1) Wait for the original
2) Convert to metric
3) Consider international shipping
Love your work, keep it up
Alex
Go with the new one
As a former developer being commercial retail is waning grab what I can get it may be all I have…SARC thx
I am on the list for 2 mugs and good with the available size.
If the original size becomes available, will just donate more $ for it.
I dunno, Lawrence Yun says it’s a great time to buy a mug.
(Also: I’m not on the list, but the tall one “looks” like it holds more beer, so it must be better.)
I would get whatever is available “now”. With the pending depression headed our way, there’s no guarantee the company selling the current mug will be around a year from now.
Wolf, first of all, thanks for all the good work you do providing timely and unbiased financial information so your wide audience can make sound decisions. You have been very helpful to me and my other retired friends.
With respect to the mug, I’ll be glad to accept one of the new style mugs and that will mean my older style will become much rarer and collectible in the future! (I’ll store it with my gold and silver hoard)
Anthony A.
The Woodlands, Texas
Original design
Worth the weight
Go with the new one
Any mug you can get would be the best choice. How do I get on the mug hit list ?
This has all the details:
https://wolfstreet.com/how-to-donate-to-wolf-street/
WOLF
I have your original, NIB with your etched signature on the bottom. I will let it go for $100K invested into my new SPAC which is fixin’ to purchase a majority share in Oxy-Z, proprietary ingestible tablets which purify expelled air for re-consumption as pure oxygen when the zombie apocalypse creates an inescapable viral atmosphere for mankind. It is gonna be B I G !
OR
$100K USD “Buy it Now.”
Maybe issue the new mug with the jpow image, tearing his hair out cause he can’t get the wolfstreet mug. Pair it with an NFT of the old design. So Much 2022.
>>>”Grab the mug I CAN get and run with it.”<<<
As long as it has Wolf street on it… It will be a classic for me.
Kenneth M Luskin,
It will have the same art, just a little smaller. And you’re the first on the Mug List. You’ve been waiting since the day I ran out in November. Thank you for you patience.
They look great, but I just had the “Battle of the Mugs” with my wife who had no less than 24 “frosted mugs” in our freezer, leaving no room for things like food. I finally convinced her we have not thrown a keg party since the 1970’s and perhaps a mug or two would serve our purposes.
However, those Wolf Mugs do look good and maintaining something like “Wolf Street” does require our support… if we are over-mugged like me, there are other ways to help support Wolf’s valiant efforts.
I have a NIB original Wolf Street mug that I offered another poster here a while back when he was offering $250 and trying to establish a market.
The mug is posted on ebay and I will donate 50% of the net proceeds (sales price minus shipping and ebay fees) to Wolf Street.
This does not solve the supply chain issue for everyone, but one more person who really wants an original mug can finally get one (without having to divest of 100K into a zombie SPAC).
This should also work for international folks if you live somewhere connected through the ebay global shipping program.
My main issue is the downsizing. Going from 15 to 12 ounces seems a bridge too far. Tall and skinny also is not a great shape. If you do this, maybe consider a new theme and design!
You realize, of course, voting for the new Mug just makes our old Mugs more valuable, right? What happened to that guy who was attempting to make a Mug market? He needs an insider head’s up.
But you might consider holding off a bit as we test your ‘non-straight line’ theory over the next 18 – 20 months. If nothing else this time may clarify the difference between Heck and Hell.
Personally, rather than a downsized legacy Mug which reminds of ‘fuller’ times, I would prefer some variation on your recent “WTF!” theme. Perhaps, “WTF! I Can’t See the Bottom!”. Yeah, and with a taller Mug, well, we’ve all got a lot more distance to fall between sips.
Can we get a small child’s plastic cup? Would be a better fit for us these days and certainly get more use.
I made a huge mistake not taking the original mug after making my first donation. When making my second donation I smartened up and asked for a mug . I like the original mug, short and fat, but as in all things Covid related the choices suck.
IMHO set a cut off date and do what you think is best.