Stock Market Swoon Pulls Rug Out from under Luxury Home Sales

The June sell-off did a job on them.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Manhattan luxury real estate vs. stock market downward spiral in June: In the week through June 19, only 12 sales contracts were signed for condos, co-ops, and townhouses with asking prices of $4 million and above, the worst week since the week of December 28, 2020 (with 10 contracts), according to today’s weekly report by Olshan Realty.
The number of contracts was about one-third of the average number of contracts signed in the prior 52 weeks, and down 70% from the same week in June last year (41 sales).
“This anemic performance coincided with the S&P 500 Index dropping 5.8%, its worst week since March 2020. The S&P has fallen 11 of the last 12 weeks,” Olshan’s report said.
There have been other reports on this phenomenon – though not quite as real-time-ish and as brutal: What is pulling the rug out from under luxury real estate isn’t necessarily the spike in mortgage rates – though that can play a role too by massively boosting the carrying costs of luxury real estate – but the plunge in stock prices that is throwing all kinds of previously taken-for-granted equations and feelings of wealth into uncertainty.
An analysis by Redfin, released earlier in June, found that sales of luxury homes – priced in the top 5% of the local market – during the three-month period through April across the US plunged by about 18% year over year — a much smaller drop than what is now occurring in Manhattan. But the Redfin report was for data only through April, and stocks have dropped quite a big further since then.
“There are only two instances in the past decade when there were steeper declines: the three months ending June 30, 2020 (-23.6%) and the three months ending May 31, 2020 (-21.6%),” the Redfin report said.
The Redfin report blamed the “cooling” of the luxury housing market on “soaring interest rates, a tepid stock market, inflation, and economic certainty.”
The expression, “tepid stock market,” to describe the situation the stock market has been in since January should earn Redfin the understatement-of-the-year award.
And yet, luxury sales in these three months through April cited in the Redfin report hadn’t yet been impacted by the recent sell-off in stocks, including the brutal drop last week.
“The year-over-year cooldown is also a reflection of the market for high-end homes coming back to earth following a nearly 80% surge in sales a year ago,” Redfin said.
Sales of non-luxury homes had dropped only 5.4% over the same three-month period through April, the Redfin report found.
But this was before the recent spike in mortgage rates to 6%. In the three months through April covered by the Redfin report, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate went from about 3.7% to just over 5%. But in June, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate went over 6%, adding another layer of complications for potential home buyers.
But unlike the Redfin report, Olshan’s data today – the 70% year-over-year plunge in the number of sales contracts of homes priced at $4 million and above in Manhattan – was impacted by at least part of the 11% stock market swoon in June so far.
Stock market sell-offs, if sustained, get a little unnerving for people who have a lot at stake in the stock market, especially if the dynamics point at further repricing of assets as a result of a long and hard tightening cycle by the Fed, which is now belatedly cracking down on raging inflation.
I bet this time around we will break all kinds of records. This one will go to history books. 1929+Japan+2000+2008.
It’s going to be a difficult situation to navigate most likely. A lot of political and geopolitical things coming our way most likely to make it even tougher.
Governments are going to fund themselves even if it takes pretty high real negative rates. My goal is to financially survive whatever comes even if returns are modest.
The eyes on the ground in San Diego can confirm this is happening here. Generally speaking, though, anything starting at a little over a million is sitting for much longer and has been forced to reduce asking prices a few times. There is a pretty high end community in the 92115 that sells for big dollars and the one that’s at around 6 mil has been lowered and lowered again for several months now, and sits and sits. This is gonna be the pop heard round the world.
San Diego is toast. People asking a million for 50 year old dumps east of downtown that are in a no go zone when the sun goes down.
Look at pictures of mount Soledad from the 50s. No homes and just barren, like camp Pendleton. Without lots of water that isn’t available that’s what it will look like again. Overpopulated for it’s resource base. I moved away years ago but remember when it was truly a great city.
A college friend moved last year from Tucson to SD… she said the heat was intolerable in the former. But based on the current weather reports SD is only a bit better… and of course she now has the CA taxes to pay. She must be one of the few who went in that direction!
I have very happy memories of a childhood summer spent in La Jolla and then more recent family reunions at the magnificent Valencia Hotel there. I also worked in SD itself briefly around 1999 and enjoyed it. But with the climate change and the water problems (as Iona notes above) I just don’t see it as a place to live any more… perhaps a brief visit for the fish tacos and some tequila :-)
[LOL as I type this I realise I am wearing a T shirt from José’s taco bar in La Jolla!]
Do you have eyes on the blocks from the beach stuff? I’m wondering (hoping) if the $900/sf condos a block or two from the beach will be disproportionately impacted one way or another.
North County SD seems to be doing ok. It’s not as crazy as it has been but properties are still going pending. Coastal market has the Airbnb/Vrbo backstop. So unless something changes with short term rental laws, I wouldnt expect a significant deterioration.
Except the well off are still doing exceptionally well since the everything bubble would need to drop, what, another 30% to go back to where it should be? Maybe the stratosphere knows more about what’s coming than the sorta well off. A $475,000 priced house on my street, which used to be a $225,000 house just a few short years ago went under agreement in 3 days. Panic buying or not getting the message? I don’t know.
Still seeing pending sales regularly in my neck of the woods too, but don’t know why. Maybe the last of loan locks? I’m not in a “hot” market, but prices and sales have been eye-popping for a while. Can’t see it lasting much longer.
And yep (had to check it)… My Zestimate is up yet again. Of course it is. Uh huh.
Yep and also just lingering FOMO in many “hot” real estate markets that got played up and still being played up in social media. The worst IMHO is down in Phoenix and Maricopa generally where I have a lot of friends and family. The region and Arizona in general is running out of water even faster than other drought-stricken regions, the Salt River being depleted and polluted from prior poor management and Lake Mead is drying up, with few other reserves. Incomes way below the more familiar housing bubbles like Seattle or Bay Area, and yet grimy, run-down, poorly-built 1BR homes in Scottsdale, Mesa and Tempe with ugly artificial lawns still sell for $1 to $1.5 million. Outrageous. There, maybe Austin, Ft. Worth, and Miami and Tampa for their own reasons still have FOMO mania, heading for an even worse collapse than 2008.
That should read 2BR, as crazy as Maricopa real estate has gotten the 1BR’s aren’t going for quite that high but it’s not unusual for 2BR or 3BR to break into that range. Though then again, I haven’t been back in a couple months and given the lunatic level of Phoenix’s FOMO and the crazy stunts the flippers and realtors are pulling there, who knows, maybe there are 1BR’s going for that much.
It’s difficult. Were are in the UK and the feeling I get is that price doesn’t really matter – all that matters is the level of your belief that govt can/will ensure house prices don’t fall too much. Beyond that you basically just bid the maximum that the bank will lend you, and that sets the price.
This is dangerous stuff, and I don’t think we have been here to such an extent before. But it is what it is, and if I’m being truly honest, I do believe they will find a way to keep prices up.
For example, yesterday the Bank of England removed affordability tests requirements from mortgages. They said they weren’t needed anymore, but you have to wonder about the precision of their timing.
Ironically, it’s only the most delusional specuvestors – who believe their gains are due to their personal genius – that don’t see the market is rigged by the banks and govt. On the street everyone from my in-laws to grads straight out of university see it as a given that the market is rigged, and the only concern is whether the govt might lose control of the situation and be unable to support prices.
I’m getting tired of hearing that this housing market is not like the ’08 one, so no crash is coming. No recession should be like the last one, since human memories are short and defenses only go up against what burnt us previously. Unfortunately, the backstopping fundamentals that prevented all the recessions post-Depression have all pretty much been wiped out. Which means we could be going back to pre-Depression type recessions where massive speculation, lack of regulation and seemingly minor events trigger downward spirals, which unwind sometimes slowly and end when they naturally need to (without intervention). The crypto crash and unwinding of SPACs and over hyped stocks could just be the tip of the iceberg.
With that Redfin data remember that folks on the inside can pull up to date data points. Relating this publicly would tank the stock even more so I would expect these reports to run into “issues” over the next year with releases.
Business coming in at my company has tanked double digits over last year in 60ish days. “Everything’s fine” they all say but the numbers tell the truth.
Tough times ahead for the over leveraged.
I have the same conspiracy about realtors local data. Normally they publish after 7-10 days into the month about the previous months data.
Just checked, none of the local data on realtor has been published and it is nearing the end of June. I sure do see an absolute mountain of price cuts in my area. All sectors for low to high end affected.
I think we’d all do well to remember how slow housing is to market factors. We’re still getting occasional articles from the media asking if the stock market is even in a bear market and that the current “dips” are just being able to buy stock “on sale.”
It’s incredibly easy to think emotionally. I’ve fallen prey to it in housing a few times but haven’t put any money in it yet. I don’t see any realistic avenue where housing continues to go up. By Christmas, housing will have to have declined, there is no way it can’t. Fed isn’t going to back down. They’re not going to do enough, but they aren’t going to risk hyperinflation over stonks! they’ve already cashed out of and housing that only stupid people have bought in the past couple years.
I’d like to see the numbers, I wonder what percentage have bought a house and/or did a cash out refi/HELOC in the past 3 years with artificial appraisals. Joe Blow that bought years ago and has seen extrodinary wealth effect but hasn’t done anything can have housing prices bust in half and be okay. Gains aren’t gains until you’ve sold.
> I think we’d all do well to remember how slow housing is to market factors.
This is very true. Nobody likes to take a loss and a deal has to close for comps to get re-priced, so if sales aren’t happening, the comps stay put. I’ve seen 6 houses go on the market in the couple blocks around me in the last 2 weeks, this feels like people running for the exits. But if they don’t have to sell, they might decide to pull the listing. The house across the street from me was listed for a few weeks and then de-listed. Absentee landlord so I don’t know the story but I’d guess he just didn’t get the offer he wanted.
I remember after 08 my neighbor moved out of state and his house sat for 3 months. Eventually his employer said to take whatever offer and they’d make him whole. He cut the price about 50k (more than 10% below what he bought it for 5 years earlier), that wrecked the comps for the neighborhood for a while.
The FED, boom, bust, boom, recession, boom, bust, boom bust, boom , recession. The have the finesse of a bull in a china shop, death to ALL central banks, for the first 200 years of the USA the average inflation was 2.5%, then came 1913 and Jeckyll Island, and has life improved in the USA?
Now here’s where the 90% without stocks swoop in and buy up the luxury homes. Oh boy!
Remember the house always wins
This is unrelated but I’m interested if you think that the Fed raising interest rates could lead to problems in countries (especially developing countries) that have to service external debts in order to import oil. I remember reading an IMF report stating the “Volcker shock” as one of the causes of hyperinflation in South America in the 80s.
I know this goes against literally the number one comment guideline so I’ll try not to do this in the future.
I’m a year into my home purchase and I am very happy. I locked a 3.125% Rate, which landed me not far from what I would be paying monthly if I were to rent.
However, I was speaking with a friend, and houses we were looking at a year ago are closing 100’s of thousands more than they were a year ago at rates above 5% … not sure what is going to happen.
Given the fact that a person who qualified for a million dollar house a year ago only qualifies for 1/2 a million today, I’m not sure what could be going on either, other than MUCH LOWER PRICES.
I’m in the Bay Area and many of the houses are now listed below the Zestimate. I see way more price reductions after even just 1 or 2 weeks. However, a house whose Zestimate was $2M in May 2021 is not shockingly $3.3 just a year later. So even with the reductions, they are still asking for $700k+ more than just 1 year ago. I’m actually ok buying at the 2021 prices and I don’t understand the crazy increases in the last year.
Trickle down economics in reverse.
In the past decade, the Fed lifted asset prices in the hope that some wealth would trickle down and raise CPI inflation. It’s quite a blunt tool that never really worked, so the Fed needed a LOT of it!
Now they are trying the reverse: crush asset prices in the hope that some of the “wealth” destruction trickles down and lowers the CPI inflation.
Like the Fed policies worked wonders to create phantom “wealth” for the rich, the “wealth” destruction at the top now also works quite well! But it’s a very blunt tool so the Fed needs a lot more of it before it works into CPI disinflation. They should keep this going for many years.
CPI inflation is still red-hot, but don’t give up now Fed, you’ll get there in the end! Be as persistent as you were on the way up!