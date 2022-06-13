That Was Fast: 30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rate Spikes to 6.18%, 10-Year Treasury Yield to 3.43%. Home Sellers Face New Reality

Something has to give. And it’s going to be price.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate today spiked to 6.18%, from 5.85% on Friday, according to the daily index by Mortgage News Daily. Aside from the sheer magnitude of the spike, this was also the highest mortgage rate since collection of the daily data began in April 2009. This was lightning fast, with mortgage rates nearly doubling since the beginning of the year (chart via Mortgage News Daily):
Mortgage rates follow the 10-year Treasury yield, but there is a spread between them, and the spread varies. The 10-year Treasury yield spiked by 28 basis points today, to 3.43% at the close, a huge move, and the highest since April 2011:
But wait…
Back in the day, before QE and interest rate repression, 6% mortgages were considered low, I mean super-low, and I thought I got a great deal with my 15-year mortgage in 1989 at 8%! There are folks here that remember 15% mortgage rates. We didn’t even see 6% 30-year mortgages until 2002.
Freddie Mac’s data goes back to the early 1970s (though the June 9 release lags today’s daily measure by about a week). It shows just how fast mortgage rates have bounced off from record low levels, and how comparatively low they still are:
So let’s see. The Greenspan Fed ginned up the idea to cut interest rates following the dotcom bust to create a housing bubble in order to take over from the imploded stock market bubble. This worked, and we got a housing bubble, to which the Fed responded by raising interest rates again to over 5%, which worked and caused the housing bubble to implode, which triggered the mortgage crisis, which performed a rug-pull under the over-leveraged banks, upon which the Fed rolled out its new dual-weapon QE and 0% interest-rate policy, which worked, and it inflated all asset prices, bailed out the bondholders and stockholders of the banks, and soon it triggered the next housing bubble, but much more magnificent than anything before, etc. etc.
You know the drill. But this time, we got a new thingy: Raging consumer price inflation, like we haven’t seen in 40 years, and all bets are off. Raging inflation does a lot of long-term damage to the economy, to the currency, to businesses, and to the people, and it’s time to crack down.
Well, not really cracking down, just slowly raising short term policy rates from near 0% to still very low levels, and ending QE finally, and slowly starting QT.
So that’s not really a crackdown, but seeing how massively markets have reacted to this little bitty policy action shows just how overinflated all assets have become, thanks to 12 years of QE and interest rate repression – 12 years of Fed policy errors – and how hard it will be to unwind all this craziness back to some normalcy. But inflation is now raging, and all bets of a Fed put are off.
After 12 years of money printing and interest rate repression, home prices have ballooned to the point where higher mortgage rates have a very different impact than they had back in the day.
Each time mortgage rates rise just a little at current prices, they take a new layer of potential buyers out of the market. And transaction volume sags, and homes begin to sit on the market, and inventory is piling up. So it cannot happen here, they say, but it’s already happening, even in May before the current spike in mortgage rates, as inventories jumped in amid price reductions and sagging sales, because there is one way for sellers to nail down a deal: Cut the price enough to where the next buyers can afford the mortgage.
House price destruction is well underway in Seattle area. Prices on average are down 20% from peak in March/April. Inventory inching towards pre pandemic level. Slowing sales. Amazon stock getting hammered sending even more buyers out of the market. Pre approvals down more than 50% in May compared to 2021. For buyers, popcorn sounds to be a great investment. It is not everyday they broadcast a housing crash live.
The FED blew the most massive housing bubble possible. It was beyond reckless and irresponsible – it was criminal. They have been putting people out on the street, literally. The explosion in homelessness is due entirely to the policies of the FED and .gov. Turning shelter into a speculative orgy is not only against the best interests of society as a whole, it’s totally immoral. The people at the FED are blinded by greed, and evil.
very well-said. Now we all have to face the painful consequences of fed policy error.
There is no evidence of 20% price declines at this time. Please don’t post inaccurate info.
There is – according to my realtor. And you know that it is right when realtors give these type of numbers. Just to be clear – the comparison is between maximum sale price and current list price for similar houses (same community, floor plan etc). There are many redfin links that can support it.
An example. Both houses are pending. Exact same model in same community. May be some small differences. But a $420k reduction in less than a month. Newer houses are dropping faster than existing. Makes sense because builders have more inventory coming. And there are plenty more redfin links to support. Hope this provides some credibility to what I said.
1.68M
https://www.redfin.com/WA/Bothell/14-181st-St-SE-98012/unit-006/home/178744038?600390594=copy_variant&231528114=control&1778901559=variant&utm_source=ios_share&utm_medium=share&utm_nooverride=1&utm_content=link&utm_campaign=share_sheet
1.26M
https://www.redfin.com/WA/Bothell/2-180th-Pl-SE-98012/unit-36/home/178744039?600390594=copy_variant&231528114=control&1778901559=variant&utm_source=ios_share&utm_medium=share&utm_nooverride=1&utm_content=link&utm_campaign=share_sheet
Thanks for the link. The house with the $1.68M asking price might not have sold for that amount. It might have been the builder’s aspirational price, and the house could have sold for much less. It’s hard to say until the sale price is published.
In any case, it is evidence that builders might be reducing advertised asking prices to clear inventory.
Builders can move their prices quickly when they see a price crash coming. In Fall of 2007, I toured a house from a builder that was listed for $850k. After a week, he heard I was looking at other homes in a nearby neighborhood, and he voluntarily reduced the asking price to $600k. In a hot market, builders ask for moon. When they sense things are turning, they panic.
They need to keep inventory moving, or they can’t make payroll and the business falls apart.
The majority of the home price reductions should occur in the first year of the crash, even though housing may take several years to bottom, just like 2007/2008.
Hi Bobber,
True – what you said makes sense. However for me the key differences between 2008 and now are rates and inflation. During the bubble built up then, rates mostly remained steady at higher end 5%. And fed was easing during the crash and inflation wasn’t an issue. Today, rates have dramatically increased, fed is actively tightening with jumbo hikes and inflation is sky high. My estimate is that as tech stops drop and rates go up, the decline will be much faster compared to 2008. At any rate, if the economy does go to neutral, wherever house prices land can safely be regarded as fair values. I would rather wait 9 months and buy at fair value than today, whatever that is.
Even if there were evidence of a 20% price decline from prior month, prices would still be up year-over-year :-]
True. I am not denying that prices are still way out of control. Even with this 20% decline,most houses in this area continue to be 50% or more overpriced compared to “normal” pre pandemic fair sale values. I just wanted to establish that downward trajectory has begun. This, by all means, continues to be one of the strongest seller’s market of all times.
SeattleTechie…have another cocktail and dream on…
Two links posted above. And 1.68M isn’t even the peak. These type of new houses have sold for 1.8M or more in surrounding area. Nothing astonishing really. Just plain economics at work.
Seattle Techie
I have to agree with you [a little]. It seems the market here has changed in the last couple of months. But a 20% drop for the whole local market might be a little pessimistic. The Eastside seems have leveled off, but that is a far cry from from a 20% drop. Right now there is still a double digit jump year over year, May 2021 – May 2022.
That will probably change by the end of the year. It has to, at the very least, level off as interest rates go up. Still a lot of people moving into the area and a lot of open jobs.
When markets become unhinged, what we think of as the normal, Bell-curve shaped price/probability distribution flattens, implying “long tails,” which means much greater volatility, nearly any price is possible.
Hoping to see bitcoin price fall thru the floor into negative (like oil or nat gas). CNBC mentioned Musk invested $1.5 Billion of Tesla funds into bitcoin (think price was $55K or higher). El Salvador Presidente was averaging down with public funds.
Tesla bought somewhere in the $36k neighborhood. That means they are deeply in the red right now, though they did already sell some for a profit.
SeattleTechie …I Absolutely Agree….My conversations with Amazon employees….They are very depressed as their income included their stock options.
The rental loans we did barely penciled out at 3% — Now 6.5% for a DSCR loan means NONE of them made sense, Either the Rate goes back to 3% or prices drop 30%. Seattle rentals never did cash flow, but at 6-7% – Game Over!. You can decide which comes next…
Seattle Guy
Given that Seattle is landlord hell and that it lost 3,000 rental properties and 10,000 rental units in the last couple of years -if my memory of the Seattle Times article is correct – I am not surprised that the rental market in Seattle is dropping. I wouldn’t buy a rental in Seattle even if the price dropped 75%.
It’s interesting to see that even my CU which typically is just a tad lower on rates is today at 6.125% for 30yrs, on sat when I checked it was at 5.88%. Good job, keep these rates going up, if it helps with crashing the RE market by at least 40+% I am all for it.
What’s interesting to see is that Jumbo for 30 was quoted at 4.75%, I had to do a double take, usually Jumbo is about the same as regular 30, what’s more interesting is that this is even better than ARM which is at 4.85%. 30 yrs ARM, man you have to either be super desperate, brain damaged or totally believe in FED doing a super sharp U turn in rates in the next year or two to go for one especially with still sky high RE prices.
What are your thoughts on Friday’s “no bid” on MBS? Will the Fed’s QT cause mortgage rates to hit double digits?
The ask was too high. Once the ask dropped enough, bids emerged. Makes perfect sense, at 8.6% inflation. Prices have to go down, and yields have to rise, and sellers don’t like that, so the asks are in the wrong place.
Need to study up on buying foreclosures.
Anyone knows a good source?
Top 1 percent selling stock ,shorting market ,stockpiles of cash then buy up housing 50 cents or less on the dollar .
That is distressing.
That’s capitalism. Concentration of wealth into fewer and fewer hands, market crashes, survivors buy up the remains. Rinse & Repeat.
“I mean super-low, and I thought I got a great deal with my 15-year mortgage in 1989 at 8%! There are folks here that remember 15% mortgage rates. We didn’t even see 6% 30-year mortgages until 2002.”
Ditto but then again back then, you are not paying for a crapshack in Vernon for over $800K or in some cases in SF burned down house over $1.5M. Even adjusted back to nominal value at that time, the price is nowhere near as insane with interest rate back then at 8% or 15%
Right. Our first house same time and rate as Wolf: 1989, 8 1/8%, but the house only cost $120k. On Zillow today it’s $700k….for now.
There goes the Summer selling season.
In a normal market it is the sellers that are under pressure and the buyers have the advantage. Perhaps we will return to that sort of arrangement.
The price increases in everything are already exerting pressure on household budgets. People have to think about how much to budget for food, clothing and insurance going forward.
I would think that we are one or two rate increases from panic setting in.
Also with so much ever mounting stress over work, finances, kids in school, kids with mental illnesses…. Currently stress is at an all time high. Health problems can take you out of the home buying game as well due to medical costs or inability to work :( I sense people are feeling what I’m feeling, a bigger house is not worth health problems due to stress. Quality of life is more important.
Suppose the Impossible happens, Uncle Jerome develops lung disease and stops blowing RE Bubble #2.
How quick do you think State Gov Sacred Cows will re-assess properties and REDUCE (Oh, the f… horror !!!) property taxes ?
Well, if the History is any guide –
“Taxpayers in Revolt – Tax Resistance during the Great Depression”
Scan of this book is in public domain at mises dot org
TOC:
1.Introduction
2.Tax Resistance: Origins and Development
3.Chicago: Portrait of a “Tax Racket,”
4.Taxpayers on Strike in Chicago
5.Breaking the Chicago Tax Strike
6.Selling the State: The National Pay Your Taxes Campaign
6.Selling the State through Radio: “You and Your Government,”
7.The Doldrums Set In: The Decline of the Tax Revolt
First step for workers:
File exemption from withholding.
IRS Form W-4
You can’t claim exempt on your W-4 if you can be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer, you have more than $300 of UNearned income and your total “expected” income for the year exceeds $950.
This way, you get the use of your money for a year, instead of loaning to the government, tax free, you give them what you think you owe them and there’s no delays in getting your money.
A lot of people especially with similar political leanings to my own just cynically assume Powell & Co will pussy out on tightening. I understand why they think that and cautiously but increasingly disagree. Even in the years before the pandemic, I got the impression that there was an intellectual paradigm shift at the fed, they were getting real sheepish over QE and were happy to start selling it off.
Powell to his credit has acknowledged that he was wrong about inflation and must take responsibility for it. Axios contrasted this with the sniveling discourse from Arthur Burns who basically inflation on the whole world being against him. Should also note that Yellen has more or less admitted she was wrong about inflation. Point is, I think the people with the power are perceiving (correctly) that their credibility is on the line and their backs are against the wall. I think they are going to crank it.
Did Yellen submit her letter of resignation along with this admission?
Don’t tell Dave Ramsey. He says this is the best time ever to buy a house prices will only continue to go up.
It’s pretty stunning to see this all unfolding right before our eyes. When you think about how things have changed since just the beginning of 2022. Makes me wonder what will be at the beginning of 2023.
Further inflation, job losses then riots.
#1 & #2 correct.
#3 Never in America.
Just for the fun it’s no doubt worth opening the jewelry box once a month for the next few years to bring out and dust off Janet’s little gem about no financial crisis in our lifetimes.
Was looking at Zillow today, and seeing some pretty substantial price reductions. It is about time for the RE brokers to get off their “sellers market” BS propaganda, and start telling sellers that their pool of buyers is shrinking by the day, and with every rate hike.
The problem is, many sellers are mortgaged to the hilt, and can’t lower their price much without going belly up. All adds up to some money making opportunity down the road about 3 or 4 years… At least for those who ignored the cash is trash nonsense….
As of this week, I’m seeing a lot of flips bought a few months ago just now being resold and priced well above comps (as much as 20%-30% higher). A flipper bought, then sat on the house longer than expected and paid more than expected for the remodel. Now they have to sell the house for their purchase price + overblown remodel price + taxes and other carrying costs just to break even. They won’t be able to unload at their asking price because even if they find a sucker to bite, a mortgage won’t be underwritten with an appraisal 20%+ below the sale price. Worse yet, they’re hitting the market as mortgage rates suddenly choke off middle class buyers. I’m even starting to see a few houses that are half-finished remodels. Some flippers are getting uncomfortable enough to bail mid-flip like rats on a sinking ship. From institutional operations on down to little independent RE speculators, the flippers are screwed and they know it. Now we get to watch them squirm.
We’ve read this book and seen the movie already. History actually repeats a lot more often than it rhymes.
I’m even starting to see a few houses that are half-finished remodels.
Some of these may be due to supply-chain problems with building materials. I know someone who waited a year for windows to be delivered – fortunately these were replacements for existing glass. But imagine months-long delays for a dozen different materials that need to be coordinated with each other timewise, putting you way behind schedule for resale as you watch mortgage rates shoot up for your potential buyers.
Agree with price reductions and sellers mortgaged to the extreme. My realtor is one of the few who is actively discouraging buying now. And I know he is losing some significant business behind it. There are still plenty of realtors who are still preaching the “buy it if you can afford it” BS.
I’ve heard (don’t subscribe) that a Wall Street Journal article about the Fed possibly hiking rates at 0.75% this Wednesday is spooking Wall Street already. What would this do to already elevating real-estate rates? Shock and Awe?
Here’s Goldman’s Chief Economist after the report: “Revising Our Fed Forecast to Include 75bp Hikes in June and July Following a Hint in the Wall Street Journal”.
And here’s Evercore’s ISI Strategist (and former NY Fed Exec VP) Krishna Guhu: Client note headline: “WSJ Report Puts Us On Alert for Fed 75BP Hike This Week; We Think Mistake and Bad for Risk”.
Bad for Risk? Lookout below!
I know one thing: if they hike by only 50 basis points on Wed, without adding a huge threat of 75 or 100 bp for July, we’re going to get a huge rally because everyone is expecting/fearing some hugely hawkish twist.
Wolf, you have shown that interest on the debt as a percentage of GDP is historically low, but could you examine what that percentage might be if we have sub 2% GDP for 6-18 months, increasing rates, and increased borrowing by the govt to make up for declining tax receipts? I would think that might be a likely scenario going forward.
One last hurrah!!! Or not.
All of this was inevitable.
There’s no greater pleasure in life than seeing delusional people getting wiped out.
The sound of all the geniuses and HODLers getting flushed down the toilet is super sweet!!!
Go long Fentanyl !!! Demand will skyrocket!!!
It’s funny to me how Fentanyl is being discussed as Heroin used to be. When Fent was new, it seemed like a more extreme heroin, what people turned to when the Heroin wasn’t enough. Now it seems Fent is the bread and butter, and composite drugs are the new normal?
Vice News usually has a lot of interesting stories on the subject and the drug culture that exists in different hot spots around the world.
U.S. Drug Overdose Deaths Top 100,000 for the First Time:
“The CDC said there were an estimated 107,622 drug overdose deaths in 2021, a 15% increase over the previous record of 93,655 set in 2020. Drug overdose deaths rose 30% from 2019 to 2020.”
Add to that “…42,915 people died on U.S. roadways in 2021, a 10.5% increase from 2020. The number of fatalities represents the most since 2005…”
That’s 150,537 deaths every year from drugs and cars. About a million less people every 7 years.
It doesn’t say much for the quality of life in the United States, but silver lining: the trend might help the Social Security and Medicare systems in the long run.
Hi Wolf, it seems that you do not think we will see QE again, at least for many years. Is that accurate of your beliefs ?
Yes, I think that there is a real possibility that CBs (not just the Fed) finally learned that you cannot print money without triggering all kinds of mayhem. You can do it for a little while maybe, and get away with it, but then suddenly something breaks that may take many years and lots of pain to fix. I think that there is a chance that this is now sinking in.
Would like to hear from Wolf on this too.
Personally I think it’s hard to imagine there won’t be at least some subset of policymakers getting cold feet about overly-generous ZIRP & QE the next time around. But there are a few things:
1) There are some central bankers who believe Congress was primarily responsible for igniting this fire, pointing to the previous decade of QE that didn’t lead to runaway inflation.
2) FOMC membership is constantly changing, with most spinning through the revolving door, after a few years of “public service,” to be greeted with multimillion dollar paydays doing “consulting” for Wall Street. It’ll depend on who’s in charge by then.
Nice to have an article for a change where none of the graphs had WTF on them.
A house in our town bought in 2015 for 500k listed last month for 900k. No offers, and they pulled it off the market last week.
Another one was flipped and they’re asking 800, pd 500. No offers after 3 hours, so then they held a splashy open house. A few days later they are desperate, time to actually put a for sale sign up. Still nothing.
It’s too late, sorry. The tide has gone out. Start cutting your prices kids. Only question is how low will you have to go. Panic starts shortly.
Went from WTF to FTW (For The Win) for us looking forward to this and didn’t buy into this mania.
You know what is interesting. The new home buyer sort of ends paying the same monthly amount when interest rates rise and house prices drop. As interest rates rise and the price of the house drops, the mortgage payment may actually stay the same. This combination really does not help with affordability. I am thinking rental prices may also stay high?
Example. Take out a $500k loan at 3% and the house payment is $2100ish a month
Interest rates go up to 6.18%. Now a $2100 monthly payment will only afford a $375k house. If the house only drops to $420, the new home buyer comes out a loser? If the house drops to $375k, the new buyer pays the same monthly payment as when the house was listed for $500k.
I guess property tax and insurance will be a little cheaper so mauby we could bump of the equivalent home value to $390k.
Summary: new home may benefit from a drop in home prices if the mortgage rates are skiing. Cash buyers will though.
Thus, if home prices drop….It will be good to be a cash buyer.
So in theory if the above scenario happens where mortgage rates are at 6% or higher, house prices will drop, monthly loan payments will stay same, but equivalent rents should stay the same.
So this could actually be a better environment for the wall street investors as they can need less cash for a home but bet to keep the same rent?
Just thinking out loud but does this scenario make sense?
Mortgages below 3%: Oh my god, we’ve never seen such short supply. This is the greatest housing shortage in history. Buy now of forever be priced out!
Mortgages above 6%: We won’t be able to walk 5 feet without tripping over a “For Sale” sign. Magically, a glut of houses will appear. Biggest housing oversupply since 2008/2009.
Funny how that works.
In Canada, fixed rate mortgages have to be refinanced after no more than 5 years at prevailing interest rates. There will be a lot of economic pain north of the US border.
Probably around half the Canadian market is in a 5 year fixed term, then around 30-35% in variable rate (rate changes every time bank of canada rate changes), and the remainder in fixed terms of less than 5 years (1-3 years mostly).
So, like you said, but worse.
Meanwhile realtor.com has a fresh email in my spam folder about how nobody could have seen this curveball that flipped the housing paradigm.
As above, so below.
I’m sure Zillow will come out in a week or two saying only 10% price growth. Down from 15% which is down from 20% which was down from 30%.
Never trust info from a conflict of interest. The only thing that remains to be seen is if wall street and corporate America take over private housing in this bust once a bottom is met.
All over again, but this time we are in a much worse situation all around.
Bubbles are bigger.
This downturn in stocks an cryptos has been pretty fast. Not much of any bear market bounces.
I have to wonder how much leveraging was done in the crypto space. There are a lot of defi companies out there that allowed the BTC hodls to hold and borrow against their cryptos. Some were up to 80% LTV.
Can you imagine having 500k in crypto and borrowing 80% against it to buy a $400k home with cash. Now that crypto dropped 50% and it is only worth $250k. The defi company calls you up and says the new LTV is $200k. So they want you to pay back $200k of the loan to get to 80% LTV
In BTC crazy blast off the past 2 years, I read that only 10% of the float was ever traded. That mean most BTC are hodls and probably borrowed against their BTC to buy other cryptos or assets.
In theory a smart move because you would not have to pay capital gains when you sold the crypto.
In the example above to come up with $400k, the crypto owner would have had to sell the entire $500k and probably pay 100k in capital gains. By borrowing $400k against the $500k, he still had all $500k that could appreciate.
So how many rich crypto owners borrowed against their crypto assets?
Just google all the companies that would allow you to borrow against your crypto for even business or personal loans. I guess they never thought the mainstream BTC and ETH crytpos would crash 50% to 60%?
I didn’t know you could borrow real cash( that has to be paid back) off fake digital cash, I guess they were too greedy to take profits. I wonder how much of the economy is actually borrowed against rising assets.(assets, of course, that will never fall) I’m sure Mr Wolf has done a chart on it but there goes my memory….
There’s more money in ruining people than helping them.
Mark Moss, a bitcoin guru with a podcast borrowed against his crypto to buy a ranch in Texas without seeing it in person first. There’s a video on YouTube from him about it.
You have to hope that this isn’t true….Can you imagine the mess for all economies if BTC went to say $5000
Who cares? With all those broke gazillionaires the current shelf price of “fava beans and a nice Chianti” might drop overnight. Got barbeque sauce?
quite possible the opposite could happen and could just witness an RE super-cycle as people throw anything and everything at real storages of value.
“…real storages of value.”
When prices begin to decline, that theory goes out the window even as a theory.
I was wondering if foreign buyers would help soften the landing of an ongoing real estate bubble pop. Or, one might say, the camel’s back sagging down slowly after the last straw causes a stress fracture in its spine, and perhaps finally snapping.
But the total property sales to foreign buyers peaked at 153 billion U.S. dollars in 2017. And by 2021, it had decreased to 54.4 billion (lowest in the last 12 years).
The Chinese buyers have been slacking off:
“Historically, Chinese nationals bought between 20,000 and 40,000 residential properties annually…Since 2011, Chinese buyers were responsible for up to 16 percent of all sales to foreigners, but in 2021, the share of Chinese property buyers was as low as six percent.”
In 2021, Canadian and Mexican buyers bought the most U.S. residential property, although Chinese buyers still accounted for the largest share when looking at the value of transactions. So it’s somewhat comforting to me that many of those high-end Chinese buyers of U.S. residential properties will end up holding the greatly diminished investment bag.
Mainland Chinese people aren’t allowed to go anywhere outside China unless they can provide a VERY GOOD REASON to do so.
Since that’s the case, there’s no reason to buy properties outside China. The people still buying are probably people carrying dirty money in which case it serves them right to lose all that money. But then again they probably don’t care since it wasn’t their money in the first place.
It has happened before, big waves of hot foreigner money into US real estate ends in bust – although if they hung on long term they’d have done OK.
Iranians and Saudis bought up chunks of Beverly Hills in the 70s as oil caused their economies to boom, then it slumped for years. Japanese piled into Hawaiian residential in the late 80s as their economy soared, to watch it deflate in the 90s.
Seems to be quite a bit of schadenfreude on here today…..
If you can’t sell it, rent it out and move on. The extra income will help you qualify for another home right? At the very least, property tax will go down. Currently my tax bill is more than my mortgage. Also, some neighborhoods will get it worse than others. I’m thinking now is the time to pick up a 2nd job at a fancy restaurant that wont run out of food or tipping customers.