Suddenly Here Comes the Inventory: Homes Listed for Sale Jump amid Price Reductions and Sagging Sales

The shadow inventory emerges with perfect timing, just as holy-moly mortgage rates and sky-high prices keep buyers away.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
“Inventory” in housing means homes listed for sale. Then there’s the shadow inventory – vacant homes that owners want to sell eventually because they have already moved into a new place but want to ride up the surge in home prices all the way, and then at the tippy-top, they’ll sell it to maximize their profits.
We have seen this during the past 18 months when home prices spiked: people bought a home and moved in, and they moved out their other home, but didn’t sell it, expecting a 10% or 20% or 30% gain in price on a leveraged bet with a much bigger gain on equity. The math makes sense, though it doesn’t always work out, and now it’s starting to be time to put those vacant homes on the market, and here they come, just as home sales are dropping because layers and layers of buyers have been removed from the market by the rising mortgage rates and sky-high prices.
Active listings jumped. In May, inventory of homes actively listed for sale jumped by 26% from April and are suddenly up by 8% from a year ago, the first year-over-year increase since June 2019, according to the National Association of Realtors today. There were about 38,000 more homes listed for sale in May than a year ago (data via realtor.com):
The strategy of not putting the old home on the market after moving out has had the effect of creating record low inventories for sale, and inventories remain low, but that is now changing, and very suddenly so.
Active listings jumped for two reasons:
One, falling sales, as potential buyers left the market due to sky-high home prices and holy-moly mortgage rates. The NAR’s metric of “pending listings” for May, which tracks listings that are in various stages of the sales process, but before the deal closes, dropped by 12.6% year-over-year in May, after the 8.7% drop in April, the ninth month in a row of year-over-year declines:
Reported later in the month, closed sales have also dropped for the ninth month in a row, and the closed sales data for May should be another doozie.
And two, the suddenly surging number of new listings in May. New listings jumped by 10% in May from April, and are now up 6.3% from May last year, the second month in a row of year-over-year increases, after April at 1.3% year-over-year. The 541,000 homes newly listed for sale in May was the largest number of new listings since June 2019.
Price reductions jumped by 74% in May from April, and by 69% from May last year, in a sudden and massive U-turn from the very low levels last year and earlier this year:
Huge differences among the 50 largest metros.
Among the largest 48 metros (data for Oklahoma City and Hartford were excluded due to “data inconsistencies,” the NAR said), the number of active listings in May jumped the most on a year-over-year basis in Austin (+85.8% from May last year); and fell the most in Miami (-32.1% from May last year).
Among the 48 metros, active listings fell in only six of them as homeowners there apparently haven’t got the memo yet.
Among the 48 metros, active listings surged by the double digits year-over-year in half of them (24).
The table is sorted by the year-over-year % change of active listings:
|Metro, listings in May 2022
|Active Listings, % Change YoY
|New Listings, % Change YoY
|Austin-Round Rock, Texas
|85.8%
|19.1%
|Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz.
|67.1%
|13.7%
|Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, Calif.
|54.6%
|5.6%
|Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.
|51.6%
|6.3%
|Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo.
|49.6%
|16.5%
|San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas
|44.1%
|9.5%
|Raleigh, N.C.
|41.6%
|27.9%
|Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.
|38.8%
|17.9%
|Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, Tenn.
|38.1%
|22.8%
|Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla.
|35.5%
|11.2%
|Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas
|34.4%
|18.0%
|San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.
|32.5%
|2.5%
|Kansas City, Mo.-Kan.
|24.4%
|-2.5%
|San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.
|22.9%
|3.2%
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|22.5%
|8.4%
|Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark.
|21.4%
|5.0%
|Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C.
|21.1%
|17.0%
|Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich.
|19.8%
|2.1%
|Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash.
|19.2%
|3.0%
|Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind.
|19.1%
|-1.3%
|Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev.
|18.6%
|20.7%
|Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind.
|14.2%
|11.2%
|Birmingham-Hoover, Ala.
|12.5%
|3.5%
|Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.
|10.6%
|2.2%
|San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif.
|9.8%
|-6.9%
|New Orleans-Metairie, La.
|8.6%
|-2.6%
|Columbus, Ohio
|7.2%
|-4.5%
|Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y.
|6.6%
|1.0%
|Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla.
|6.6%
|10.3%
|Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.
|5.1%
|-3.4%
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|4.6%
|-1.5%
|St. Louis, Mo.-Ill.
|4.4%
|-2.1%
|Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas
|4.3%
|4.5%
|Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md.
|4.1%
|4.9%
|Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind.
|2.7%
|5.0%
|Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis.
|2.4%
|-0.7%
|Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md.
|2.3%
|-7.3%
|Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass.
|2.1%
|-5.8%
|Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W. Va.
|1.5%
|-5.5%
|Rochester, N.Y.
|0.9%
|5.6%
|Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis.
|0.7%
|-5.3%
|New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa.
|-0.8%
|0.8%
|Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio
|-1.2%
|-9.3%
|Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H.
|-6.9%
|-2.2%
|Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis.
|-14.8%
|-10.0%
|Richmond, Va.
|-15.3%
|-7.8%
|Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C.
|-19.3%
|-15.1%
|Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla.
|-32.1%
|-0.4%
Sounds about right, still pretty insane out here in SoCal. Not seeing any significant price drop and the greed is still full on display. Certain people are still jumping in full speed, maybe $800K for a tiny dump.
Hopefully it will turn soon and fast soon, do salivate and fantasize about the day when decent house can be bought for 30-50% discount vs current price…pipe dream perhaps.
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif. 5.1% -3.4%
The price drops in the first year of decline are the most significant. We could see a quick 20% loss in some markrts.
The data is presented, as reported. The confusion begins and ends with the interpretation of the data. That is when the monster, bias, rears it’s ugly head.
For instance, from my POV, I see the girth of liquidity provided to the financial markets by Powell’s politically motivated QE, establishing record home price increases.
Ultimately, the cost of QE will be revealed, as the markets are forced off the mother’s milk of banking and finance, free money for generating a suckers market rally today.
Could be the last chance to catch a falling knife, at so high a price.
dang,
QE??? Where have you been? QE is finished. QT is now starting. Rates have risen sharply. Are you still living in the happy spring of 2021?
Yes, of course, But I was referring too was the $5 T of cash that sits silently in the reserve account, being paid interest. So much of it that they reopened the repo window.
QE has not gone away. The huge reserves in the criminal banks accounts are still available for funding coordinated speculation.
I think that the probability that a Loyd Christmas moment may be at hand. Grantham’s analysis seems sound about the three bubbles and change, blown by the liberal application of versions of QE across the world, now we worldwide inflation. The train is running, head long into the brick wall of economic reality of low wages.
One of the main arguments I see from the “real estate only goes up crowd” is that millennials are all trying to buy houses and they’re the biggest age group or whatever yadda yadda. Thus, houses might plateau but they won’t drop.
Meanwhile I read in a realtor.com article that most millennials who are first time buyers don’t have a down payment to buy. And with rents up so much, none of them can save for one.
I guess we’ll see.
We are high earning millennials and have backed off from the housing market for a bit after 1.5 years of unsuccessful house hunting. Higher mortgage rates have already taken some steam out of the market in our area — days on market up, with a small but growing amount of properties seeing price cuts.
It is true, the median down payment among first time buyers is a mere 7%. Higher mortgage rates (and more expensive PMI) hurts this group more than people like us that “foolishly” saved up 20% down. We will see who gets the last laugh when lending standards tighten.
Re: millennial demand in general, I think in hindsight we will find that the pandemic FOMO pulled many buyers forward in terms of their plans to buy. Many 30ish couples we know bought large 4 bedroom homes in the last couple of years, despite not having kids yet.
“Many 30ish couples we know bought large 4 bedroom homes in the last couple of years, despite not having kids yet.”
or that she might now be too old to have kids….. Nature can be a swine…………
Much like narrative of millennials don’t have money because they are blowing it all on avocado toast. All freaking BS and a different form of gaslighting and blame shifting by mainstream.
I am not a millennials but I even I get tired of the bashing they get.
Tiiiimberrrrrrr!!!!!!
Hard to see real correction in house prices while there are unfilled job vacancies. Until then, it’s just casually front-running the FED.
I thought it was the inflation and inflation counter measures that bring down house prices.
People that are able to buy can (should) see that conditions are likely to become more favorable for them. This is assuming that mortgage rates don’t spike. For people that are able to wait there is the question of will there be waves of layoffs coming ? Or perhaps WFH being curtailed further.
When I check listings I also look at price history. Realtor dot com has this feature, I don’t know if other sites have that. The doubling of prices over the last 3 years even in smaller markets should tell you something.