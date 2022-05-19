As Supply Rises & Mortgage Rates Spike, US Home Sales Fall to Lowest since June 2020, Plunge in California’s Coastal Metros

Sales at the Top are strong. Bottom falls out in rest of market. “Rising interest rates and higher home prices depressed housing demand.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Sales in the US of previously-owned homes – houses, condos, and townhouses – fell by 2.4% in April from March, based on the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales, and were down 5.9% from a year ago, with a much steeper decline in condo sales (-13.9% year-over-year), than in house sales (-4.8% year-over-year), the National Association of Realtors reported today.
It was the ninth month in a row of year-over-year declines, even as supply of homes listed for sale continued to rise (data via YCharts):
“Higher home prices and sharply higher mortgage rates have reduced buyer activity,” the NAR’s report said. “It looks like more declines are imminent in the upcoming months.”
The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales, at 5.61 million, was the lowest since June 2020 (data via YCharts):
Sales of single-family houses dropped by 2.5% in April from March, seasonally adjusted, and by 4.8% year-over-year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.99 million houses, the lowest since June 2020.
Sales of condos dropped 1.6% in April from March, seasonally adjusted, and by 13.9% year-over-year to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 620,000 condos, the lowest since July 2020.
By Region, the percent change of the seasonally adjusted annual rate of total home sales in April from March, and year-over-year (yoy):
- Northeast: +15% from March, -10.7% yoy.
- Midwest: -3.1% from March, -1.5% yoy.
- South: -4.6% from March, -5.7% yoy.
- West: -5.8% from March, -8.1% yoy.
In California, sales plunged, except at the top.
According to a separate report by the California Association of Realtors (CAR), sales volume of houses dropped 8.5% in April year-over-year; and sales of condos plunged 20%, “as rising interest rates and higher home prices depressed housing demand,” the CAR said.
Sales in the coastal metros of California plunged by the most, and this is where prices have long entered the astronomical zone. Something serious is going on there:
In the Los Angeles metro, which includes San Diego:
- Sales of houses: -16.8%
- Sales of condos: -22.4%.
In the San Francisco Bay Area:
- Sales of houses -18.1%
- Sales of condos: -13.8%
Central Coast:
- Sales of houses: -21.3%
- Sales of condos: -22.4%
California’s median price was skewed by a change in the mix, with strong sales at the top and weak sales in the rest of the market, which changes the mix of homes sold. Median prices are very sensitive to changes in the mix. The CAR pointed this out: The median price (+8.7% year-over-year) rose “primarily due to strong sales at the top end of the market.”
And the CAR added:
“A change in the mix of sales continues to play a role in statewide record-setting home prices as sales in high-priced markets remain stronger than their more affordable counterparts.
“The share of million-dollar home sales increased for the third consecutive month, reaching the highest level on record at 34.7 percent. Home sales priced below $500,000, meanwhile, dipped again in April and hit the lowest level ever.
“Sales dropped by double-digits for price segments $750,000 and below, while sales above $2 million remained on the rise on a year-over-year basis.
“The shift in the mix of sales toward high-end homes is expected to persist in the upcoming months.”
Sales volume hit by Holy-Moly Mortgage rates and mega-prices.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate this week (with conforming balances and 20% down) at 5.49% was about 2.2 percentage points higher than a year ago, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association. The last two weeks were the highest since 2009
But we haven’t seen anything yet. The sales figures today are based on sales that largely closed in April, and were negotiated in March, with mortgage rates from January through March, when these buyers applied for mortgages and obtained guaranteed mortgage rates (rate locks) that are good for a period of time, such as three months, to buy a home with. The green box shows the mortgage rates that applied to purchases that closed in April, roughly in the range from 3.2% to 4.8% (rate data via Investing.com):
The plunge in applications for mortgages to purchase a home indicates that over the next few months, sales volume will decline further. In the latest reporting week, purchase mortgage applications were down 15% from a year ago, and were back at the low points in late 2018 when the housing market started to crack under QT and rising interest rates (with mortgage rates just above 5% in November 2018).
At the time, inflation was below the Fed’s target, and the Fed pivoted in December 2018. But that pivot isn’t going to happen this time, with raging inflation being the biggest economic problem in the US – and the Fed has barely started to raise rates and won’t start QT until June.
Inventory for sale and supply rise.
The number of homes listed for sale in the US jumped by 100,000 homes to 1.03 million in April, the first time over 1 million since October.
Supply of homes listed for sale in the US rose to 2.2 months, from the low in January of 1.6 months (data via YCharts).
US Median Price pushed up by top-end sales. Bottom fell out below $500K.
In the US, the bottom has fallen out with homes selling for less than $500,000. But sales are strong at the high end, just as in California, which changes the mix, which skews the median price (= the middle price, with 50% of homes selling for more, and 50% selling for less). Image from the NAR:
The median price in the US rose by 14.8% from a year ago, to $391,200 in part due to the shift in the mix, with sales at the top end surging. The year-over-year spikes peaked last May and June 2021 at over 23% (data via YCharts):
Investor share of sales and all-cash sales dipped, stayed in the same range.
Individual investors or second-home buyers, who make up many cash sales, according to the NAR, purchased 17% of the homes in April, down from 18% in March and from 19% in February and from 22% in January, but same as in April 2021 (17%).
“All-cash” sales fell to 26% of total sales in April, from 28% in March, and were up from 25% in April 2021.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I’m curious where San Diego sits exclusive of the Los Angeles numbers. Strange things are happening here indeed, though.
I recall that the last crash had peak sales around 2005 abs peak price around 2006 because people didn’t realize the party had ended and kept buying.
San Diego has interesting upzoning issues going on right now that are quite a bit different than the rest of the state, which is driving up land costs like crazy.
Regardless, this can’t continue as too many purchasers have been eliminated from the pool including both first time buyers and investors.
I watch this closely in SD. Top end is still setting records, despite what should be happening. For example, in Cardiff, a 2020 build with an ask price at $5.5m got 8 bids. It closed at $6.75m. Note that, with one incomparable exception on the bluff, the record price in Cardiff had been $5.0m, the next one below that $4.7m. So was this $6.75 place that spectacular? Yeah, looks nice, but there are MANY homes around that area of similar quality….they just aren’t listed for sale.
This is SAN DIEGO, not Newport. Sad to see this formerly somewhat anachronistic and affordable area become crazy$$$.
Lots of recent new money coming from the younger social media class with stupid buying practices, stupid money to spend, and no experience of any kind. Jury still out as to whether they are able to keep the advertising income streams sustainable.
Did my 8 years in San Diego (’75-’83’) and even then it seemed all people talked about was real estate. I remember reading (some time back in 79′-80′) that San Diego was the 1st city where the average home price was $100k – the highest in the nation.
So none of this is surprising.
I am in San Diego and own two homes. Home prices would never go down here because we are special ( as you listed one reason: zoning issue ) and this time is different. :-)
San Diego County, sales, yoy
Houses: -12.6%
Condos: -24.9%
Remember when real estate was cyclical?
Given the fact that millions have refinanced to much lower rates, it won’t make sense to them to sell and move given the cost of selling and much higher rates.
Could this keep inventory low for years to come? It seems it could unless massive unemployment or other events force owners to sell.
In “normal” times, about 7% of all homes go on the market for all sorts of normal things.
Like job changes, growing family, deaths, divorce, etc. In normal times, they sell because it makes no sense for the holding costs.
The problem with housing bubbles is that folks hold on to unneeded housing cause of crazy appreciation of sweet equity outpacing holding costs.
Depends on the length and depth of the recession. An early 1980s level recession would be a game changer.
People usually don’t want to sell homes but they are forced to. and These homes decide the prices, fixed at the margins.
Maybe not the beginning of the end…
But, maybe, the end of the beginning.
Considering that the interest rates hikes (clearly and utterly the trigger and fuel for all the falling numbers) only started perhaps 2 months ago…this is barely the dawn of the beginning.
One small saving grace, the volume of suckers/speculators in House Bubble 2.0 was only perhaps 50% that in Bubble 1.0 – (some) people learned and refused to be taken in.
The very speed with which declines are occurring (see condos) is a massive indicator that a *lot* of owners knew just how vulnerable they were to Fed policy but wanted to ride the lightning anyway.
And…coming soon.
The implosion of “tech” stocks and the resulting less crazy stock option monies for housing.
Look at Nasdaq 100 or Russell 2000 since November – already significant cratering.
But 2021’s idiot bubble stacked overvaluation on top of overvaluation.
Pre-pandemic, the SP 500 was already overvalued by 40% (post-pandemic, likely 50% or more). And the SP 500 is much less tech heavy than something like the NASDAQ 100.
Not just tech, but every industry outside of energy is getting smashed. Layoffs are going to be coming from every direction and plenty will sell their homes and take jobs elsewhere or just retire
I think the international influence on the West Coast makes RE prices hard to predict. I did a search on home sales in my neighborhood for the past three years, and 100% (yes, 100%) were purchased by persons with Asian or Eastern European cultural names. Granted, some of these folks may have been in the country a long time and may be citizens.
In any case, it’s clear the Coasts are a different type of market that attracts international demand. I can’t tell if the money comes from foreign earned income or US earned income, but a lot of these folks likely have tech jobs and stock option compensation, and they may have different perspectives on RE investment. Does the connection to stock compensation make these markets susceptible to quick price drops? I don’t know, but I’m thinking about big tech stock price drops of late, especially Amazon, Facebook, and Google. More pain could be on the way, given the meteoric RE price rises these company’s encouraged.
I can show you recent home sales that reflect a 100% gain in two years in some hot areas, largely because of Big Tech job growth. I imagine such prices could go down just as fast in the right circumstances, without any concerns expressed by the Fed.
China at minimum has its own massive debt and real estate mania.
it’s not going to end well there either. Already signs of the housing mania there cracking according to the reports I have read.
Food for thought: apparently Chinese apparatchiks are being told to divest Western assets, including real estate.
WSJ:
“China Insists Party Elites Shed Overseas Assets, Eyeing Western Sanctions on Russia”
This is a classic stagflation in the real estate. Volumes stay flat or drop while prices stay flat or rise continuously, may be slowly but steadily. The trend will continue because construction cost, materials cost, labor cost, permits, fees, etc. are all growing substantially. This cost will be passed on to the buyers, just like PPI feeds into CPI.
This sounds really bad for most non tech people in Bay Area, even tech single earning families will struggle.
“This cost will be passed on to the buyers”
What buyers! they are already dropping out of the Market and rates are not even finished climbing and stuck market no where near a bottom. By the time this is over no buyers will be left. Doesn’t matter how much it cost to build a house if no one can afford it.
House prices are not set by construction costs.
When demand for houses drops, and prices fall, construction stops. Houses keep selling below construction cost.
Example: Detroit 2008-2010. Phoenix and Vegas have also had crashes. In all of them, at the bottoms you could buy houses with a credit card if you were brave.
Its the last push of buyers that get wrecked, pulling down the rest of the market like a slinky.
And what’s the deal with “Arrived Homes”? Would love to hear Wolf’s take on this.
Got in my email a press release yesterday from a similar company — “Appreciate” as in house prices appreciate — announcing their deal to merge with a SPAC. They’re wanting me to promo it, hahahaha. Lots of startups out there wanting to lure investors in with the promise of investing in the red-hot SFR boom through some other way rather than the hard way. There will be lots of blood in the streets, and even then, those companies won’t be worth buying.
Re San Diego
The first signs of a change in the appreciation trajectory are appearing as some inferior properties are not getting bid up, and in fact are not selling at list but instead have reduced price. Interestingly, when there are price reductions they have been swift and steep, which is good advice from the realtor.
When the self-satisfaction of genius owners becomes too much to bear, it’s usually a sign of an impending humbling of these people. At least that’s true in my unscientific opinion. The Smug-o-Meter needle has already reached the red zone, so i feel San Diego prices are in the peak zone.
Many San Diegans (typically transplants) have a superiority complex because “everyone wants to live here”. They couldn’t be more wrong. San Diego suffered in ’90-’95, got body-slammed in ’07-’11, and is nowhere near immune from the upcoming downturn, and the one after that, and so on.
I was in SD from 89 to 06, called the top in RE in 04 and sold my place in Cardiff for 3.5x what I paid for in 96. One of the clues that led me to think the top was in was a big build in inventory in rancho Santa Fe in late 03. Has anyone seen that yet? By the time of the first rate hike in spring of 04 my hood had topped on a price per square foot basis. By fall inventory had jumped 5x, but bidding was still nuts in summer 05 in places like north Park.
When I look at what prices are at now on Zillow, it blows my mind. Absolutely junk areas want 750k and up. I moved to another state in 06 and it was one of the best things I ever did. SD was a magical place up until about 98, then it started getting lame with the dot com scam.
kerbloodbathrocksplatsmashblackdeath? For stocks? I agree. (Wolf, is that the word I heard you tell Adam??).
Back to real estate… Anyone willing to pay my Zestimate wins. Don’t wait. CALL NOW!!!
Good riddance Greater Fools!
I clearly remember the Northerners flocking to Florida to overbid US$50,000 for a home in the middle of swampland in Western Florida & Key West.
Saw a trendier clicking on the contact form for a home being advertised for US$125,000 and typing that they are willing to pay US$200,000 right away!