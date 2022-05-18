Bad Breath of Inflation Sinks Target, Walmart, Other Retailers on Surging Costs of Products, Labor, and Transportation

Not a revenue-shocker (they were up even from stimulus-miracle a year ago), but a cost-shocker. Unable to pass on all the cost increases, their margins got squeezed.
Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Target reported today that its revenues, at $25.2 billion in Q1, beat by 4% the mega-stimulus-miracle Q1 last year when consumers, awash in government stimulus cash, had gone hog-wild. This was similar to Walmart, which had reported yesterday that its total revenues too beat that stimulus-miracle quarter last year by 2.4%. That’s pretty good when you think about that buy-everything craziness that reigned a year ago in the most ridiculously overstimulated economy ever.
But both retailers reported that their costs surged – product costs, transportation costs, labor costs, and other costs. Target reported that its product costs jumped by 10.4%, and that selling and administration expenses rose by 5.6%; and that therefore operating income plunged by 43%, and that its operating margin (operating income divided by revenues) was only 5.3%, down from 9.9% a year ago, which was a shocker, and it blew out the fuse.
It wasn’t a revenue-shocker, it was a cost-shocker.
Turns out, inflation is eating up retailers’ profit margins. “Throughout the quarter, we faced unexpectedly high costs, driven by a number of factors, resulting in profitability that came in well below our expectations, and well below where we expect to operate over time,” the earnings release said. Shares kathoomphed 25% during the day and afterhours to $161.61, and were down 38.8% from the peak last August:
Target slashed its projection of its operating margin for the full year, squeezed further by inflation and cost increases and the supply chain chaos. It recognized that it wouldn’t be able to pass on all the cost increases it’s facing, though it would be trying.
But wait… That plunge only took the share price back where it had been in May 2020 as the stimulus checks were hailing down on consumers. It just shows to what ridiculous highs these shares have been whipped and that even for viable big companies, the regression back to normal, wherever that may be, is going to be rough.
Walmart reported yesterday that its gross profit decline due to “elevated supply chain costs and product mix,” with some customers shifting to lower-end products. And it said that operating expenses increased “primarily due to increased wage costs in Walmart U.S.”
Revenues rose 2.4% over the stimulus-miracle Q1 last year, and that was pretty decent considering the craziness a year ago.
Retail is a low-margin business, and small cost increases can wipe out much of the margin. Walmart’s cost of sales rose 3.5% and operating, selling, and administrative expenses rose 4.5%. And therefore, operating income plunged 23%, and net income plunged by 25%.
Walmart’s shares dove 18% since it reported earnings yesterday and 24% since their peak on April 21.
Target and Walmart are part of the retailer category “general merchandise stores,” where retail sales in April – that would the final month in most retailers’ Q1 – were very high, but were up by less than 1% from the historic stimulus-miracle April a year ago (from my report about retailers by category). Note the three giant spikes during the months when the three stimulus checks went out:
The hot retailer categories. Retail sales were hot in April and the prior months at “eating and drinking places” (+20% year-over-year) and at “miscellaneous stores,” which include cannabis stores where business is booming (+19% year-over-year).
Ecommerce sales were also strong (+13% year-over-year). Ecommerce is a biggie. Ecommerce includes the ecommerce sales of Walmart and Target.
Amazon [AMZN] had waylaid investors with its Q1 report on April 28. Total revenues grew “only” 7%, which would have been great for Target and Walmart, but it was Amazon’s slowest growth rate since the dotcom bust. In addition to a huge loss on its stake in Rivian, it also included all kinds of warnings about soaring expenses in its retail division. The whole thing was a mess. And its stock plunged.
Today, Amazon dropped 8.5% in regular trading and afterhours, to $2,120, unwinding most of the bounce since May 11. The stock is down 43% from the peak in July 2021.
Best Buy shares [BBY] fell nearly 11% today to $75.62, and are down 47% from the peak in November 2021, also on fears of higher costs and supply chain woes.
Wayfair [W], the online furniture retailer, had reported a huge loss on May 5, and its revenues actually fell 14% from the stimulus-miracle-Q1, and its shares have gotten shookalacked, including today (-14% during regular trading and afterhours), and are down 87% from their peak in March 2021 and are where they’d been in 2017. Because raging inflation, at some point, is no one’s friend.
I am not sure why we should be surprised that discount stores are selling MORE during inflationary times. People are trying to make their money go further.
200 bps increase now.
This American boom-bust thing is really getting old. This is the third crash in 14 years. Nobody under 40 has ever seen Mr. Market do anything but borrow money, crap his pants, and ask for government bailouts.
There’s just got to be a better way. Markets are supposed to work for people and somehow America has constructed a system where the people are working for the market, which is regarded as some sort of capricious slave god beyond human control. This is just an insane way to live.
Best comment of the month, maybe the decade.
wow thanks “Joe in LA”
comment of the year ?
Common folks weren’t complaining when all the cheap stuff flowed in and the jobs (and supply chains) flowed out. At least not complaining enough to elect someone like Ross Perot, who made it a centerpiece of his presidential campaign (along with motivating and engaging employees). They elected the globalist shills (Bill +Hill) instead. Earlier, the New Deal and little guy-friendly orientation eventually gave us a lazy, stoned, self-involved, ungovernable work force (in the 70s). History rhymes again.
Perot was too short and un-Hollywood. Telegenic movie star looks and matching glitzy presentation skills were now required (starting with JFK, again from the party ostensibly of the “little guy.” Not that the other team was offering anything different). A republic that cannot self-govern intelligently will decay. We’ve stumbled through that awhile.
We have serious collective action problems. (We are not alone in that.) They are far more complex and deep-rooted than Jay Powell’s limited handle on it. But people love a (bumper-sticker) simplistic “cause.” Especially a self-justifying one.
I voted for him regardless of his looks Call me crazy
Just wait until Gavin Newsom runs.
— your friendly neighborhood Nigerian prince
The problem runs deeper than that.
The American system of individualism (every man for himself) produces some great stuff as risk is rewarded extraordinarily and failure is not heavily penalized (relative to other nations).
But … there is a downside. The glue that holds society together is just not there. The disparities between rich and poor rival 3rd world countries in many ways. Eventually that all comes back to bite the “system”.
An education system that is very sub par, a health care system that is ridiculously over priced, a general population that lives paycheck to paycheck.
When you play Monopoly and one person has all the properties and the other players are down to collecting $200 for passing go each time, don’t be surprised if the other players don’t want to play any more.
Two anecdotes on common irrationality:
– the guy making minimum wage thinking tax cuts for the rich are great because I am going to be rich one day, and when I am I don’t want high taxes taking my money.
– after explaining to a guy how single payer health care would cost about 1/2 of the current US system (see every other country’s experience), he just looked at me and said … Yeah, I agree, BUT (pointing to another person in the room) I don’t want to pay for his health care.
There are real long term costs to having a lousy education system, an over priced health care system (poor use of resources), and vast income disparities. A lot of this started with Reagan … and it has just continued to get worse.
The system needs to change (wealth and corporate concentration need to be defanged), BUT the 1%, with the money and the power will fight to the end to stop this. Eventually though the losing monopoly players will just flip the board over – and it won’t be pretty.
“When you play Monopoly and one person has all the properties and the other players are down to collecting $200 for passing go each time, don’t be surprised if the other players don’t want to play any more.”
Monopoly was invented by a socialist to demonstrate the evils of capitalism.
Capitalists love it.
In the updated version the first player to own all four railroads goes bankrupt.
“Earlier, the New Deal and little guy-friendly orientation eventually gave us a lazy, stoned, self-involved, ungovernable work force (in the 70s)”
That’s just triggered trash-talk screed. In general, the work force has been very “governable.” You know the United States history of robber barons, with their private “Pinkerton” type armies waging war on early unions, murdering people who just wanted a livable wage.
In fact, the “work force has been quite “governable.” One example would be the Boeing employees who went along with Mr. Market oriented upper management hiding design flaws from in their 737 Max that resulted in murder of passengers (see “Downfall: The Case Against Boeing” on Netflix). Boeing not only hid the flaws from pilots, they were convicted of hiding the flaws from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Another example is the partial meltdown in Three-Mile Island nuclear plant (“Meltdown: Three Mile Island” miniseries). No lazy stoners there. Just employees who kept their heads down when upper management was putting the whole region in danger by denying the severity of the crisis while it was happening, and cutting costs while ramming through and unsafe hasty cleanup so it wouldn’t look so bad for the industry.
There are thriving stoners as well as lazy stoners, just like thriving alcoholics vs lazy alcoholics. I knew a total stoner making 6 figures (industrial pipe sales) in the early 1980s, and there were a lot like him.
Although I have had a pretty strong work ethic most of my life, I’d much prefer having a beer with a chilled stoner over having to tolerate the financial hedge fund type predators, or anyone who’s main goal in life is to acquire wealth out of thin air.
Here in PA we might just get a hedge fund founder for US senate. Depends on whether he beats the Dr. OZ persona when the votes are counted. Just the primary I know. But how ironic. 2 rich men one hollywood one wall street claiming to know what is best for me. One wants my investable money they other wants to sell me lots of vitamins. The only thing they have, that a rational person doesn’t, is a lot of money to run negative ads. Hate to say it but the majority of people deserve what they get. People shape opinions base on soundbites. I think campaign finance reform is long overdue. Otherwise the masters of the universe will keep us (the slaves) in our place and tell us we are happy. Every campaign donation should be 100% transparent. What do they have to hide I wonder ?
“People shape opinions base on soundbites.”
Remarkably enough, it’s been shown that people would rather electrocute themselves than think. Which partly explains the current widespread preference for demented politics.
People are not, by nature, good. These days people are encouraged to be bad as a method of political exploitation. And it works, too.
“Earlier, the New Deal and little guy-friendly orientation eventually gave us a lazy, stoned, self-involved, ungovernable work force (in the 70s).”
All corporatists with terminal pleonexia say that. It translates to an overwhelming desire for an enslaved population. Something you should be careful about promoting.
FDR saved capitalism from itself. If he hadn’t pushed through major concessions in favor of wage slaves – organizing rights, Social Security – we would not now be having these pleasant conversations. Certainly not in English.
Quit feeding the pig cancel 401 k,they steal your money . That’s why there’s so many billionaires
I’ve been thinking the same thing! And it’s just getting worse.
The Fed was trying to pump juice into the economy using easy money, in a way to make it something it was not.
Real long term GDP growth is about 1.75% real. It’s going to be very easy for the earnings to fall 50% as inflation takes hold as profit margins were at record high.
Also going to be easy for the price multiple to fall by 50% as it too is at record high. That could easily give you 75% drop in S&P500 from top or 1200.
I thought unlevered real gdp growth was closer to 1%?
Great comment Joe.
It’s exact;y how things are going in the U.S. these days. As an old retired guy, I am hesitant to invest in anything except T Bills and CD’s. I can’t make it back if I lose a bunch.
#EndTheFed. The only reason for these boom bust cycles.
Isn’t it a bit ironic that…Bernanke was interviewed the other day and said Powell was around for the previous taper tantrums so he tried to do move slowly and give lots of advance heads up…TO AVOID SPOOKING THE MARKETS. To avoid another market tantrum.
Which is not their job anyway…But isn’t it ironic that, in the end, you can also move too slow and speak too much? And now he’s got the market tantrum to deal with anyway…
My question is: Why is ANYONE still listening to Bernanke? He who engineered the Fed’s most disastrous monetary policy ever (QE).
“Because raging inflation, at some point, is no one’s friend”
Rule 72 says it will eat everything from the poor first and then also the “rich”
Meanwhile J Powell is whistling past the graveyard of his own making
Also Wolf called it out over 11 months ago
https://milleronthemoney.com/whistling-past-the-graveyard/
FYI. larry Summers said he is concerned about inflation. The labor and PPI are still high and these are inputs to higher cpi.
Talking to a farmer friend and he stated inputs to plant crops will double by the end of the year. So higher food prices are coming down the road. Egg prices jumped 10% as a big egg producer had to cull a lot of chickens because if the bird flu. 36 million chickens and turkeys have been culled this year.
That’s a good example of gouging inflation. I understand the farmer had to raise prices by 10%. But a dozen eggs were about 1.39 six months ago where I shop. On the First of April, they zoomed to 2.80, now back down to $2.
Ten percent? Today the retailers say “And while we have them bent over, let’s throw on another 50% because we can”.
Based on the Vix, the market could have put in a bottom.
Too many are too negative on the markets.
Frictions in supply chains, wages, and producer prices are combining into a trifecta, coming to our doorsteps.
Producer prices are about to pass through, and shower upon us. Button down, batten down the hatches. I am buying needful things now, with an eye on the later year. Cases of canned foods, etc.: consumer staples. Maybe time to buy that fun thing that will sustain one psychologically through a time of privation. I already own all that kind of stuff.
Target and its brethren are already getting stretched on this rack, trying walk a fine line of not having big demand destruction. They have lots of inventory in the (clogged) pipe that probably won’t sell.
Target in ’08 switched its merchandise completely to more staple stuff: groceries, etc. Their product choices narrowed. I expect another similar shakeup.
I walked into a midsize national retail drug chain store yesterday. Thought I would pick up some dry erase markers (for teaching). Absolute sticker shock. No sane person is buying at such prices/markups. Lots more liquor is for sale there. It’s turning into a big overpriced impulse-buying convenience-liquor store, formerly the ghetto model. Recalling the collapsing USSR’s issues with alcohol (coinciding with declines from a low living standard), that’s not an encouraging sign.
Worth noting that inflation today is low and well under control in many other major countries outside the Anglosphere.
Japan has 1% inflation. Saudi Arabia, a petro giant, is at 1%. France at 4%.
US and UK inflation is raging because the Fed and BoE overprinted cash and underhiked rates.
Slow the printing, hike the rates, and inflation will be falling and back under control by 2023.
Japan inflation rate of 1% will not last. Their currency lost 10% of its value just last month. Japan imports all their energy, and we know energy is an input to EVERYTHING including fertilizers. But then again, Japanese people are also not Americans. When prices increase, they just buy less. And last but not least, the Japanese printed a TON of money over the last twenty years and could barely get inflation to budge. That’s the Japanese mindset for you.
Saudi Arabia as a major energy producer does NOT import energy, so yeah it’s easy to keep inflation under control when you are a major energy producer. France similarly has nuclear energy to fall back on.
Look this up: Japan recorded a trade deficit in April as its imports ballooned 28% due to soaring energy costs and the yen’s weakness against the dollar.
Can’t grow food in sand
LOL. Straight from Wikipedia: Although Saudi Arabia is widely thought of as a desert, it has regions where the climate has favoured agriculture. Agriculture in Saudi Arabia is focused on the export of dates, dairy products, eggs, fish, poultry, fruits, vegetables, and flowers to markets around the world as it has achieved self-sufficiency in the production of such products.
What next? There’s no trees in Africa?
R2D2,
For Japan, there are some peculiar reasons inflation is still low. Among them:
1. The Japanese government runs and prices some huge services, such as healthcare, and it SETS the prices for these services, and consumers pay nearly nothing for those services, which are funded by taxpayers. Healthcare, from healthcare services to insurance, is huge in the US, and prices are surging, and it’s a big contributor to services inflation in the US. That’s not the case in Japan.
2. The government is now subsidizing (by sending them cash payments) wholesalers of fuels and other commodities so that they keep their RETAIL prices down, to keep consumer price inflation down. There is huge pricing pressure in Japan in the wholesale price index, and the government is attacking it with subsidies at that level to make retail inflation look small. The government announces this publicly as part of its supplementary budgets. No secrets there.
So don’t be fooled.
So ? How come the Fed gets off Free ? I understand Laws have been made that elected Politicians can no longer invest in the stock market ( hot Tip anyone ? ) But the Fed can do whatever they want and look at the Money they made .
Biden supports Inflation by supporting the Fed
He wants to reinstate the cause of inflation the current Fed.
Its clear whats going on but seems all Legal nothing on the news about anyone fired did I miss something ?
Or just the normal Gas and food prices , the stable Home prices ,The normal saving rates on and on.
Is the American Dream over ? is a dictator coming next ?
“I understand Laws have been made that elected Politicians can no longer invest in the stock market”
Not in the US, for sure for sure. They can and do invest in the stock market, and buy options, and they dump stuff when in confidential Congressional hearings they see that the SHTF. Even insider trading is legal for members of Congress. But they do have some disclosure requirements.
1) In the last eighteen trading days investors experienced three crazy days above 3% each.
2) That forced investors to sell stock in fear and margin calls.
3) The accumulated shocks did the job. The big red days were clustered together to shakeout investors. They came on the way down and up. Tranquility will follow volatility.
4) Wall street buy wholesale, sell retail, that’s what happened.
5) There is nothing impressive on the weekly Dow on DM #6. The countdown might cont.
6) Non of the weekly Dow candle were high quality candles. The Dow retraces 30% from Mar 2020 low, down 16% from the top.
7) NDX retraced 50% from Mar low, 30% down from the top.
8) The Dow, SPX and NDX breached the weekly cloud in it’s sharp edge. The front end flipped from green to red.
9) NDX, May 2 a shooting star & 9 a hammer together on high weekly volume are a stopping action.
10) The Dow, May 18 candle, x3 times the size on slightly higher volume, is anomaly. This morning in the future market May 12 low was breached, reached support from Feb 24 low to May 12 low
Looks like today may be a retest of lows from few days ago. It that holds, then it’s face ripping bear rally again.
Tesla is in a class of its own as more and more people realize Elon is a con man.
Options
1) The Dow will move up until Nov.
2) The Dow will move up for 2 -3 years, ending 15 – 16 years of uptrend, since Mar 2009 low, in a crazy vertical rise.
3) After closing few gaps, the Dow will plunge to 29K – 30K in wave III, enter the
channel in a thud, before plunging again to 2020 anti bubble, to 25K – 27K
area, to 0.886 of Mar 2020 low, in wave V. That’s only Mar 2020 correction.
4) The bigger trend ==> bigger change.
5) We don’t know what will happen next.
Where’s the PPT when it’s needed?
Instead of saying “End the Fed”, why don’t we end some of the myth that people (including those at the Fed) now believe about the Fed in 2022?
1. Fed can effect price stability.
TRUTH: The laws of supply vs demand applied on CURRENCY. When there’ sudden increase in demand of currency vs supply, Fed can add more (back stop bank runs from the 1800s). When there’s too much currency relative to demand (monetary debasement aka inflation) Fed can remove some currency in circulation. Interest rate, balance sheet, repo are just mechanisms of doing the same thing.
I consider myself young but fairly old schooled. I’d like to stop writing the post right here, but let’s keep exploring…
2. Fed can effect max employment
MISUNDERSTOOD: The original Philips curve is just an application of the laws of supply and demand on LABOR. It’s as simple as when labor of a certain type (X = Unemployment) is scarce, (Y) wages for that type of labor increases due to demand. And when labor is plentiful (X is high), wages are cheap (Y is low). When economists aggregate all types of labor on X, large errors can be introduced. When economists replace Wage Inflation on the Y axis with monetary debasement aka The Inflation, the model completely falls apart. But that’s what economists do.
3. Fed can effect economic expansion
MISSION CREEP: I think I first hear this in 2018 but perhaps it can be tracked back much earlier. I recall being surprised at a third Fed mandate when JP pledge to “act as appropriate to sustain the expansion.” But did he say Fed forecast the economy to expand so Fed can create more supply of currency, or did he say Fed will create more supply of currency so the economy will continue to expand? Those are clearly two different things perfectly mixed to get people to argue with each other for years to come.
4. Fed can effect soft landing or prevent a recession.
PSYCHOLOGICAL: Now that we’re in bubble territory I think the Fed is trying hard not to be (seen as) the pin that popped the bubble. First Fed amid they have no control over supply side (of goods and services), but the Fed can’t very well say they forecast the economy to contract so they need to reduce the money supply to match, and they can’t say they have no tools to prevent a recession after taking credit for the economy expansion, so jawboning is all we are going to get now.
5. Fed can help the poor
MYTH: OK maybe no one who’s reading this believe that. Wolf’s article remind me of this. After more than a decade of increasing the money supply, driving up stocks and asset prices and rents and services and creating brand new casino asset classes to increase The Inflation, the elusive Wage Inflation finally tick up, that is, for a few months until reduced margins force companies to start laying off workers. The Inflation some believe suppose to help the poor is always too little, too late, because of that MISUNDERSTOOD mandate #2.
A good idea is a good idea until more and more good ideas are added to it. Like the Internet. But ask the Internet to collect some cookies, do some personal advertising, include a little bit of engagement based ranking, deal in some tiered network access to make your 4K Netflix stream faster, create and counter fake news, and can you say is the internet really better in 2022 than in 2002?
Good points. The fed is not in charge of our lives. I think they react to various forces one being liquidity. Late 2019, before the pandemic, the Fed started QE with repos because some of their banks needed it. We don’t know why. But if the investment banks have 600T value tied to derivatives, any shift in equities, maturities or anything, can upend that list. So we are the unfortunate victims of keeping wall street solvent. I think the fed should just let them fail. That way those firms could eat each other instead of erroding my savings with all the side effects.
TK,
“the Fed started QE with repos because some of their banks needed it. ”
That’s BS. Why is anyone still spreading this BS? The opposite happened. The banks were LENDERS to the repo market and then got spooked by super-leveraged mortgage REITs and hedge funds that were BORROWERS in the repo market, because banks were worried about these mortgage REITs and hedge funds leverage and risks. Here are some articles that explains
https://wolfstreet.com/2020/03/24/four-mortgage-reits-collapse-after-chaos-hit-16-trillion-market-for-residential-commercial-mortgage-backed-securities/
https://wolfstreet.com/2019/11/06/whats-behind-the-feds-bailout-of-the-repo-market/
https://wolfstreet.com/2019/11/03/the-wolf-street-report-whats-behind-the-feds-bailout-of-the-repo-market/
That 10% rise in their costs is coming our way soon and by that time their costs will have gone up another 10%.
Love the comment about better internet in 2022 than in 2002. But I do spend a few hours a week on the internet via Mobil devices that I did not use in 2002. The internet capabilities had to advance in order to provide the capacity needed for these devices.
Back in the day the internet was a solution in search of problems. So it created more than it actually needed. It is proving to be an extremely efficient means of mass surveillance and control:
To this day most people don’t realize that what they call ‘the internet’ is technically the World Wide Web (the www thing in addresses gives it away) and don’t know the difference. The WWW relies on the hypertext transfer protocol (http), but the internet proper is not limited to http and can use other protocols.
Interesting note on how the down draft of stock evaluations is tracking the pandemic pop and now drop of stock evaluations.
Combination of fed policies, government spending, and corporate borrowing and stock buybacks.
I’m sure there is a long list of reasons.
The market bounce last week was short lived.
Energy prices are all over the place and natural gas has risen to extremes. I assume this rise to the extreme is the belief that someone other than USA consumers and exiting LNG will use more NG. I think this could be a dramatic drop similar to some of the drops highlighted by Wolf.
A financial crisis is a bunch of zero value add people losing their shirts and 2008 was bad enough.
Now we’re talking about the companies that actually make and sell real things that people need admitting how fragile they are.
And since we already threw the war chest at Covid, not much will be there to save us this time. We’re one major event away from disaster.
Did the quarterly reports mention exponential higher shipping container costs? Could the retailers just not pass all that extra expense on to their customers? Darn.
First, the jobs are gone, now we pay a heck of a lot to ship it here. Another slap in the face.
Hint. If anyone can make good products in the U.S., I would be glad to go to your website, buy direct from you, and bypass &*@#!* Walmart, Amazon and China.
Absolutely agree that a lot of people would eagerly buy a real true “made in the USA” product if given that chance. But the real issue would be at what price point. America wants and likes “cheap Chinese crap”.
🤑🤡💸
Speed Queen
Bradford & White water heaters. Best of class, made in Michigan.
Trying to figure out which of the two is a buy when WMT trades at double the PE of TGT?
Neither is a buy.
More pain to come.
No turn around for a long time when we go into the recession which is brewing.
WSJ reported today that subprime lending of all types, auto, and credit card delinquencies was on the rise.
Imagine what they will be like six months from now.
On the rise, but off low rates and still small. Look at the chart in the article — don’t just drag headlines into here. You can barely see the uptick from low levels.
“Turns out, inflation is eating up retailers’ profit margins”
Inflation eats everyone’s profit margins, retailers, other businesses- and retirees and ordinary working Joes, too. Discretionary spending will collapse if the inflation doesn’t end soon- people will start to conserve all funds not spent on gas, food, and shelter.
Start to conserve? Way ahead of ya bro.
Talk about inflation, the last Fed calculation of net worth (for Q4 of 2021) was $150T, an increase of $105T since Q1 of 2000. How on earth does it make any sense? I think the average gain per household over that time would equal around $750,000. But that obviously hasn’t happened. Our economy is truly FUBAR.
Everything going to plan then.
Jim Cramer has just soured on J Powell on CNBC this morning. When you lose Jim Cramer its like losing Walter Cronkite after the Tet offensive in NAM. You’re finished.