Americans Are in a Sour Mood, But it Didn’t Dampen their Spending: Splurging at Retailers, Especially Some Retailers

Retail Therapy at Bars & Restaurants, Cannabis Stores, and Ecommerce? Other retailers not so lucky.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Retail sales jumped 0.9% in April from March, after having jumped 1.4% in March from February, to $678 billion, and were up 8.2% from a year ago, seasonally adjusted, the Commerce Department reported today. Retail sales are sales only of goods, not services. And we’ve seeing for months now a widespread shift in consumer spending from goods back to services, where spending had collapsed during the pandemic, but is now surging.
These retail sales today confirm this trend: Despite the shift of spending to services, consumers are still spending huge amounts on goods, and growth in retail sales is somewhere near the rate of inflation, with “real” growth (adjusted for inflation) trending down, as spending on services, adjusted for inflation, more than makes up for it.
Consumers are in a Sour Mood, but hasn’t dampened their spending.
Raging inflation has outpaced the income growth of many Americans, and they’re also shifting spending into services. And yet, retail sales have continued to surge, including ecommerce sales. What is fascinating, in terms of shifts, is that there is a big boom going on at bars and restaurants, and at miscellaneous stores, which prominently include cannabis retailers – where sales far outpaced the rate of inflation.
This surge in sales is happening even as consumer sentiment in May has dropped to a decade low, according to the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey. Overall sentiment was beaten down by worries about raging inflation that has spread across all sectors of the economy and is hitting consumers in face every day (data via St. Louis Fed and University of Michigan Survey of Consumers):
Retail therapy? It’s as if consumers are trying to overcome their grief and anger over inflation with some classic retail therapy to make them feel better — and they’re doing it in bars & restaurants, specialty stores that include cannabis stores, and with ecommerce. Other retailers are not so lucky.
Sales at New and Used Vehicle and Parts Dealers, the largest retailer category, rose by 2.2% in April from March, to $132 billion, seasonally adjusted, but were down 1.7% from a year ago. Used vehicle prices have started to tick down on a month-to-month basis, though they remain much higher than a year ago, while new vehicle prices continued to spike at record pace as new vehicle dealers are woefully low on inventory. And retail sales in dollar terms are the result of this mix:
Sales at ecommerce and other “nonstore retailers” rose 2.1% seasonally adjusted in April from March, to $107 billion, and were up 12.7% year-over-year. This is the second-largest retailer category and includes the ecommerce operations of classic brick-and-mortar retailers, such as Walmart:
Food and Beverage Stores: Sales dipped 0.2% for the month to $77 billion, seasonally adjusted, but were still up by 7.1% year-over-year, powered entirely by price increases:
Food services and drinking places: Sales at these bars, restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, etc. jumped by 2.0% for the month seasonally adjusted, to a record $84 billion, and by 19.8% year-over-year. This growth rate is nearly three times the rate of CPI inflation for “food away from home” (7.2%), which indicates that people are going out to splurge and enjoy and perhaps douse their sour mood with the appropriate liquidity, and they’re spending heroic amounts of money to do it.
General merchandise stores: Sales were essentially flat for the month, at $57 billion, seasonally adjusted, and ticked up only 0.8% from the stimulus fueled April a year ago. Walmart and Costco are in this category, but not department stores.
Gas stations: Sales fell by 2.7% for the month, on falling gasoline prices, to $62 billion, seasonally adjusted. Year-over-year, sales were still up by 36.9%, powered entirely by the year-over-year spike in gasoline prices.
Building materials, garden supply and equipment stores: Sales were about flat for the month, at $43 billion, for a year-over-year gain of 1.7% from Stimulus Miracle April:
Clothing and accessory stores: Sales rose by 0.8% for the month, and by 8.0% year-over-year to $26 billion, seasonally adjusted:
Miscellaneous store retailers (includes cannabis stores): Sales spiked by 4.0% for the month to a record $15.9 billion (seasonally adjusted), and were up by 19% from a year ago. This category tracks specialty stores, including cannabis stores that have become one of the hottest trends in brick-and-mortar retail, as some of the black-market business is coming above ground:
Department stores: sales rose 1.1% for the month, to $11.5 billion, and were up 2.9% from a year ago. Price increases made up for volume declines. Compared to the peak in the year 2000, sales were down 42%, as this format of store has fallen out of favor with Americans, triggering the closure of thousands of stores and numerous bankruptcies:
Furniture and home furnishing stores: Sales rose 0.7% for the month (seasonally adjusted), and at $12 billion were up just 0.8% year-over-year, despite price increases:
Sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores: Sales dipped 0.5% for the month, to $8.9 billion (seasonally adjusted), and were down by 5.4% year-over-year:
Electronics and appliance stores: Sales rose 1.0% for the month, to $7.8 billion, seasonally adjusted, but were down 5.2% year-over-year. This segment covers only sales in specialty electronics and appliance stores, such as Best Buy or Apple stores. Electronics and appliances are a large business that is spread across many types of retailers, such as General Merchandise and ecommerce retailers, and electronics and appliance sales at those retailers are included in their segments (above).
We went out to eat twice last week – once kid took out for mothers day
and 2nd was after CHURCH thing
—-
OTHERWISE it’s steaks on grill instead
—-
well I helped GDP today
bought gas – $110 and needed refrigerator for rental $1000
so glad they are tax deductible activities
—
otherwise all SALES/GAS TAX I SPENT would be going to like SPENDTHRIFT CONgress
Miscellaneous store retailers sales is pretty impressive – into the stratosphere – will we soon reach double pre-COVID levels
I would love to know who is doing all this spending. I can buy whatever I want but I am not buying anything. If my fellow citizens spent like I do we would be in a depression. So what gives?
I’m in your boat ,
He’s got a boat?
LOL
Same here. My “heroic” efforts have kept my nominal spending amounts FLAT, my reserves such as bank accounts (nominally) at the same amounts. It takes all my ingenuity to do this. That’s the only liquidity I care about. So glad I dumped smokes and drinks long ago.
I’m saving as much as I can. I dont eat out much at all bc we have a family of 4. Prices are out of control. Ppl going out like crazy and spending money on all sorts of things, spas, manicures, dining out, etc. no one seems broke where I’m at
Same here. I can buy whatever I want because I don’t buy whatever I want.
Exactly! And so we can pay for our kid to attend Grad school. But we don’t drive fancy cars, have any debt or live ostentatiously. We should be rewarded. But the Fed rewards spenders not savers. I don’t get it at all.
Anybody who has a few bucks, and figures they might as well spend them before they are worthless. I am quicker to spend than I was once, because i see less point in hanging onto a sucker’s asset.
Escierto,
Maybe you should get out a little more? Our favorite restaurants are packed with people eating and carrying on and having a great time. And during the day, from my perch at my global media mogul empire headquarters, I can see the endless all-day parade of delivery vans dropping stuff off at our street.
It will take a while, but that all day parade will get shorter. Amazon is not as busy in Denver as they were. At least from what I see with the owner-operator truckers.
Top 5% to 10%, many of whom have been in state of economic euphoria this entire century with the asset mania lasting over 20 years. With asset inflation and high incomes, they can spend big and still become richer, on paper.
Segments of the population who have the most secure employment, especially higher paying government employment. Any big city has a lot of them. One demographic within this group seems to account for an outsized proportion of mid-priced restaurant tabs and luxury car sales. With guaranteed pensions and gold plated health care benefits, they can literally blow every cent they make and still expect to be better off than most of their private sector peers.
Until recently, employees who made windfalls from stock incentives at economic “disruptors”, “internet” companies, and “tech” companies.
Home owners either using their houses again like ATMs or spending more of their incomes because they feel rich from housing bubble 2. Don;t sense there is that much of this though compared to housing bubble 1.
That’s an easy answer – all the people fat as f**k on the PPP loans, the people who refi’d and are spending their house equity away, and a bunch of debt junkies who’ve never heard of not spending. And lastly, the wealthy.
We are in the biggest housing/credit bubble in history. The idea that, at these insane house prices, people who stop spending is ludicrous. Some of these people watched their $150k house blow up to $600k. They are strutting around like peacocks.
Jerome Powell is the most disgusting failure of a human being imaginable. After Bernanke came out and admitted Powell was scared to raise rates, it tarnished his reputation even more – if that was even possible.
*who = would
I don’t get it. For the past five decades I’ve been told that the American consumer is toast, out of money, and out of luck. Yet, they always find a way to beat the odds and drive up consumption. Perplexing.
Credit cards, HELOCs, payday loans.
Lots of that here in Toronto. In America, it’s probably the same. Gotta spend to make the American elite wealthier.
Also it has gone (via bailouts and giveaways) into public debt so astronomical it boggles the mind.
$7+ trillion in cheap and easy money since 2008.
Spending money like there’s no tomorrow. How prescient.
Once people have gotten rid of their money it won’t be a problem for them anymore, and they’ll have time to deal with more serious issues, like avoiding homelessness and starvation.
People have been well-conditioned by the US Marketing Culture (the only kind it has left) to believe that buying stuff will make them happy, and if it doesn’t it can only be because they haven’t bought enough stuff and need to go out and buy more stuff. People can live their whole lives and never catch on to the con.
Unamused: You said:
“People have been well-conditioned by the US Marketing Culture…”
Socrates: An unexamined life is not worth living.
Almost all people live by their 5 senses, so there is not even a possibility of introspection and development. People would rather enjoy temporary pleasures rather than sustained well-being which requires some thinking, planning, and will-power.
The US Marketing Culture takes full advantage of this human propensity to occupy oneself with temporary pleasures. Unfortunately, it is neither good for individuals nor for the country as a whole.
The American Dream is now to spend the remaining pennies after paying most of that to rent for BlackRock and the Ontario Teachers Pension Fund.
Eat and drink because tomorrow we die, we are not spending in
casino royal (the stock market).
If I recall from history books, spending on booze imbibement was rampant throughout the great depression so no surprise here. What is different is the use of plastique to pay for wants. People addicted to credit never see a reason to stop spending until they go banko or daddy takes the T Bird away, ad it were. And so fuels the inflation spiral. Austerity is a dirty word in the lower 48. But just wait!!
If they’re paying with “plastique” it’s no wonder sales are exploding.
I guess it is pro-social to spend and support one’s neighbors’ jobs. That is, until the whole carousel wheels into the abyss.
Just call me “little ray of sunshine.”
If you’ll place the word “been” in front of the word “seeing,” in the article, you’re good to go. Just trying to help out. Thank you.
Anecdotally, many people in my social group (ages 35-50), people are kinda spending money with a “what the heck does it matter, anyway” mentality.
We’re all up to our ears in debt, but the party hasn’t ever REALLY ended in our lifetime. Maybe we just don’t know what real suffering is like.
When you crack the window on the car you’re sleeping in because it’s so muggy you just have to breathe… And the mosquitoes swarm in and make you regret it, well, then you’ll know.
Ha. As a kid in Texas, back in the 50’s I was forgotten. In a wheat truck when the crew went back to Pampa. I was 12. Anyway, lots of mosquitos. Close the window. Got hot and rolled the window down to cool off. Roll up window, and then spend 15 minutes killing mosquitos. Repeat until one of the crew came back for me. I had forgot all about it. Thanks.
Don’t worry, given current attitudes, they will expect a government bailout. Corporations and banks got it, so why not them?
Expectations will be even worse when the next recession hits after the pandemic stimulus payments and enhanced unemployment where many were paid more for not working.
It’s anecdotal, but back in the GFC, read numerous accounts of people who lost their jobs yet wouldn’t cut their expenses and living standards while unemployed. Chose to spend their severance (when they had any) and savings instead, assuming they would find work. Some did but others did not.
When I was laid off in 2011 and out of work for four months (to the day), I started looking (as permitted) prior to my termination date. I didn’t treat it as a vacation to self-actualize. When I found another job, I saved all my severance pay (less taxes) plus what I normally did from my new job.
Americans generally assume that everything will always “work out”. It’s a combination of optimism and self-delusion, substantially from the multi-decade (to the early 80’s) credit mania which seems to have ended in 2020 but the reversal isn’t evident yet.
Americans aren’t exempt from a long-term decline in living standards and are about to become poorer or a lot poorer.
“Americans aren’t exempt from a long-term decline in living standards and are about to become poorer or a lot poorer.”
Lenin predicted that Britain would colonize itself out of existence, Germany would militarize itself out of existence, and Americans would spend themselves out of existence. That last one is taking a while but is still hotly pursued.
The good news is that humans stand a fair chance of surviving the coming collapse of civilization and the ongoing Anthropocene Exinction. The bad news is that the best-case scenarios project that the leftovers will consist of a few million living in a post-industrial, agrarian, feudalistic society – Hobbesian, Kafkaesque, squalid, and deeply depraved by present standards.
That civilization will collapse, and not merely go into decline, is generally considered a foregone conclusion among the specialists who study such things. Several thousand scientists and scholars are engaged in accumulating and analyzing the data to come up with these projections, largely funded by anxious billionaires.
It’s believed that the next species to evolve to a level of sentience and cognition resembling that of present humans will be descended from raccoons, although there are a few other candidates.
Of course there will be humans in the future. That too is a foregone conclusion. Some of us will do whatever it takes to survive and that will be enough to ensure the survival of humanity. That aside though, that fact will not be comforting for most people.
Restaurants around here on Sunday nights were always half empty in the evening. Now there is a 45 minute to hour wait for a table at the chain types. And they don’t take reservations anymore.
I could always get a tee time at one of the local public courses any Thursday in the HOT summer by calling in the morning. Now if you aren’t on the phone Monday at 8:00 AM, not tee time for you!
Must be all the work from underwear folks around here hauling in the Big Bucks and playing golf every day!
Speaking of overspending, it is still very common for lottery winners to spend themselves into bankruptcy in short order.
Most people are unaware that the NFL runs charities because about 80% of players go broke within two years of retiring from the league, despite the fact that the median annual salary for all NFL players is $860,000 and the minimum starting salary for rookies is $435,000.
The NFL has long since given up offering free financial management seminars because they couldn’t get anybody to show up. When it comes to personal finance, Americans clearly like to emulate their sports heroes.
Most professional athletes grow up poor. So did I, though not as poor as some or most of them.
They also go broke because, in addition to lacking financial discipline, they have no other marketable skills. Many of them (in the past at least) used to be functionally illiterate.
My guess is that, in addition to not wanting to control their spending, a disproportionate percentage didn’t comprehend what they were being taught. They didn’t want to understand balancing a checkbook or the necessity of spending less than income while being unable to understand (practically) everything else involved in financial planning.
Growing up poor will mostly do one of two things to anyone. It can make you frugal like I have been all my life. Or, it can make you a spendthrift including buying all the cr*p you always wanted but could never afford.
“ Growing up poor will mostly do one of two things to anyone. It can make you frugal like I have been all my life. Or, it can make you a spendthrift including buying all the cr*p you always wanted but could never afford”
AF,
There is actually a third it can do to you…
It can teach you that money is a tool that should be used, not spent…
Once you think in terms of “using” money, you’ll never “spend” money again…
Recently bought a clone, “Gelato41,” for the annual grow op in my backyard. Legally allowed to grow up to four plants, I just do one. Come harvest time, I “donate” the entire plant to friends, as I’m not a consumer, but I do enjoy that so-called “skunk weed” aroma. In return for my donation, I have some very happy friends and I get the best homemade candy come Christmas time. Paid $21 for the clone. Last year, it cost me $18.
Who’s buying these record number of autos? My local honda dealer has nothing for sale. He laid off 2/3 of his sales staff. They have no inventory of new cars and few coming in. They don’t want my money. They can’t even trade with other dealers for what a local customer is ready to buy. This is what they told me today.
There is something very wrong with these numbers, sourced by a gov’t that wants us to re-elect them!
According to my car dealer, I use their service department: VWs are selling, just that they move from the auto transporter directly to the customer. Right now I don’t think they have even an IDE 4 for show and tell.
Eating out is obviously more expensive than the grocery store, but restaurant prices have gone up more slowly where I live than groceries. It’s relatively somewhat cheaper to eat out than it was a couple of years ago, so we do so more often. Other people’s mileage may vary.
Muppets.
1. Americans are happy. They spend to celebrate.
2. Americans are unhappy. They spend because spending is theurapetic.
Again, the evolutionary purpose of hominids is to remove the carbon from the earth’s crust and return it to the atmosphere, then go extinct……..ushering in a new golden age of plant life feasting on the abundant atmospheric CO2.