Housing Bubble Getting Ready to Pop: Mortgage Applications Plunge amid Holy-Moly Mortgage Rates, Croaking Stocks, Ridiculous Home Prices

“Recent stock market volatility” catches some of the blame.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Pieces of evidence are lining up in increasing density. The number of potential future homebuyers that need a mortgage has been thinning out for months. Today, another milestone: Applications for mortgages to purchase a home dropped 12% from the prior week and were down 15% from a year ago.
In its report, the Mortgage Bankers Association today added that “prospective homebuyers have been put off by higher rates and worsening affordability conditions” – namely the ridiculous spike in home prices over the past 18 months, on top of the surge in prior years, combined with mortgage rates returning to what would have been still very low rates a couple of decades ago.
The MBA’s Purchase Mortgage Applications Index dropped to the lows of late 2018. Back then, the Fed had been hiking rates, and its QT had pushed mortgage rates to a hair over 5%, volume was drying up, and prices had started to wobble and were coming down in some markets. But inflation was below the Fed’s target, and Trump had been keelhauling Powell on a daily basis. Powell caved, mortgage rates dropped again, and volume and prices took off again. Now raging inflation is the dominant economic concern, and the Fed is determined to get it under control (data via Investing.com):
Holy-Moly Mortgage Rates.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate with conforming balances and 20% down this week eased a tiny bit to 5.49%, according to the MBA today, from the prior week’s 5.53%, both the highest holy-moly mortgage rates since 2009 (data via Investing.com):
Croaking stocks get blamed.
And it’s not just mortgage rates: The MBA added that “general uncertainty about the near-term economic outlook, as well as recent stock market volatility, may be causing some households to delay their home search.”
In this context, “volatility” always means sagging stock prices, because no one complains about upward volatility, and stocks are croaking. I mean, not every day, because we’ve had some sharp bear-market rallies, but they don’t last long, and then stocks skid to lower lows. It’s unnerving for people who’ve come to expect eternal and easy riches from stocks, and had built their whole future on this theory.
If you were going to borrow your down-payment by taking out a margin loan against your soaring stocks, you may now have second thoughts, that’s for sure. I mean, look at the sh*tshow going today, with the Nasdaq down 4% at the moment, subject to change.
Cryptos were not mentioned by the MBA, and that’s a good thing because they’re just gambling tokens. But some bigger cryptos have already collapsed to essentially zero. Others are on the way. Bitcoin has plunged about 58% from November, and is down 25% from a year ago.
And that’s not confidence-inspiring for people who’d expected to use their crypto gambling wins to buy a house with. Those that got out early, made it. And those that believe in HODL (“hold on for dear life”), well, they’re going to have to keep believing.
Refi applications have collapsed for months.
Applications for mortgages to refinance an existing mortgage dropped further, having plunged all year amid these holy-moly mortgage rates, with the MBA’s Refinance Mortgage Applications Index hitting the lowest point since the end of 2018.
Cash-Out Refi vs. No Cash-Out Refi.
But there is a split between cash-out refi, where needy homeowners are still feeding at the trough of the home-price spike, and no-cash-out refis, where homeowners are trying to lower their monthly payment by getting a new mortgage with a lower rate.
The AEI Housing Center tracks this split, using a different methodology than the MBA to account for mortgage applications.
Cash out refis are motivated by the need to take a big chunk of cash out of the home, and mortgage rates are a secondary issue. So cash out refis are continuing, but have dropped by 42% year-over-year, to the lows of early 2019, according to the AEI’s Housing Center.
The share of cash-out refi mortgages insured by the FHA – includes subprime mortgages and low down-payment mortgages – rose to 27% of all cash-out refi mortgages, up from a share of 10% at the beginning of the year.
“This indicates that higher risk borrowers are experiencing more stress due to inflation – not a healthy trend,” the AEI said. They’re doing cash-out refis with holy-moly mortgage rates to pay for inflation? Oh boy… Thank god that only the taxpayer is on the hook here from get-go, and not the banks, which means that the Fed can let this one rip.
No cash-out refis are motivated by lower mortgage rates to reduce the mortgage payment and save money every month. And those lower mortgage rates are now history. In the current reporting week, no cash-out refis have collapsed by 93% year-over year.
This means the end of the monthly savings from lower mortgage payments, and the end of these savings getting spent on goods and services, and thereby another pillar of support under consumer spending has been kicked out from under it.
I’m very very interested in what happens with all the 2nd homes that people have been hoarding for the last few years because “the price just keeps going up 10% every year so it would be stupid to sell.”
Look at Truckee and South Lake Tahoe. Both inventories have increased in the past 1.5 months. Mammoth Lakes, another affluent second home market in CA, has seen inventory increase with more price cuts. Inflation will drive up costs of HOA’s and a decreasing asset valuation will tempt more people to sell.
I was in SLT 2 months ago and swung by Harvey’s Casino on a Saturday afternoon and all the gaming tables were closed – no action whatsoever. The hotel was booked to capacity. One of the staff told me there was no gaming until 5 pm every day because they could not staff the tables during the day. Many employees had left the area, some in 2020 due to the covid shut down but many more recently due to egregious rent increases and COL. Confirmed by a blackjack dealer across the street at Harrahs, who planned to relocate out of the area after the ski season due to crazy rents.
I am watching this area. Agree that inventory is ticking up but price cuts still small. At the speed things are evolving I think it is wise to wait this one out and see. I predict that people will start with price cuts when the boat has already sailed completely….
Some areas saw 30% increases in a year’s time, which should never, ever happen with house prices. This is why Jerome Powell should have been removed from his position long ago. All of these signs were there, yet he stood up and boldly proclaimed “we’re going to let inflation run hot.”
The FED’s mandate is stable prices. How in the world was this thieving cabal allowed to do this? It is morally reprehensible, and is exacting an impossibly brutal toll on the middle class and the poor.
Bernanke came out and said Powell and Co. “made a mistake,” and that they were “scared” of another stock market tantrum. I have not been able to find anything in the FED’s mandate that says their first concern is the stock market.
Jerome Powell and his grifter buddies should be in shackles.
Their other mandate is employment. Both conditions can rarely be met at the same time. Hence the FED can justify doing whatever they want to do.
5+% is pretty good, my first mortgage was 9.5% and I was cheering.
So if house prices are high Why in the hell is the FED still buying AT LEAST 35 b a month in mortgage back securities .They have no business being there other than stocking house price inflation and no body is blaming the FED that matters that is talk about a free market BS.The FED is a criminal organisation that is there to empower the 1&2%ters they have never been richer. They couldnt go negative interest rates so they did the next best thing. Stoke the hell out of inflation and suppress interest rates give the negative rates they are look for and screwing the average joe blog along the way. The US is a crisis driven debt based ponzi scheme run by the FED .The US has no money its all debt and at some point it must implode by design
The Fed mandates are low unemployment and low inflation, but the Fed’s policy of supporting high asset prices has violated both mandates!!!!!!
High asset prices cause both CPI inflation AND unemployment. People have left the labor force because their net worth has exploded due to huge stock price and RE gains. The Fed doesn’t get it. This type of unemployment doesn’t show in the statistics, but it’s there. These same people will be begging for jobs if and when the stock and RE markets tank.
The Fed has really screwed this up, and the huge monetary mistakes have been made for at least the last 15 years.
All of it was absolutely foreseeable and expected.
I would include Mr. ‘All Is Contained’ within that group of perps. His recent comment re. Powell & Co. is just cma from a usual suspect. Throw ol’yellen inside the hoosegow extra good measure!
‘for’ extra good measure ..
I have noticed that the number of listings in some Orange County areas is starting to explode higher now. I would think that by June or July, it will finally be back to a market that has a normal number of homes for sale, but demand will be much lower, so by end of summer, those home sellers can either cut prices or they will not sell the home.
Going to be some real carnage later in the year and in 2023.
I live in the same area and get updates from the MLS. Prices are still wildly insane, but I’ve seen homes coming back on the market and some price drops. It’s still just in the early stages but anecdotally it does look to be tapering off.
People have been badly, badly underestimating the macroeconomic significance of “small” interest rate movements for 20 yrs now (“How can going from 6% to 3% change asset values by hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars?!”).
If anybody in the MSM had ever spent 15 minutes in the last 20 yrs explaining the essentially simple discounted cashflow formula, recent American history would have been very, very different.
Oh no, never in precious Irvine or South county.. Prices will never come down or will just stabilize, at least that’s what all my old co workers used to tell me as they are all conditioned to think this way based on the recovery from 08.
Great charts!
Everything is currently back to Pre-Pandemic 2018 normal. Purchase mortgage applications, refi mortgage applications, and mortgage rates (OK those are 0.3% higher than 2018). All are highly correlated.
Will mortgage continue to go higher? Or will the Fed throw in the towel and drop rates like they did in 2019?
I want to know who were the 800 refi mortgage applications last week? Have they been asleep for the last 2 years when rates were sub 3%? Or are they the world is ending types who want to pull out as much equity as possible at 5.49% because they want to sit on expensive cash (or buy gold). Do they believe rates will go even higher?
Seen it all before, Bob,
FYI, those 2 mortgage application charts are indices and show index values, not the actual number of applications.
Thanks for clarifying, Wolf!
> FYI, those 2 mortgage application charts are indices and show index values, not the actual number of applications.
Awesome charts!
Have you seen a similar one for reserve mortgages?
* reverse mortgages
Is there a way to see what % of reverse mortgages end up at auctions?
I don’t have any data on this at my fingertips. But I’ll keep my eyes open.
I meant to add that all are currently back to 2018 normal.
Except for house prices.
Just give it some time Bob. All “good” things come to an end. But housing prices down move like a slow-motion trainw… you know what.
Check China,50% haircut were next ,if China-Russia succeeds there endgame is bankrupting America
Hopefully the pendulum effect will be at full play when the RE market corrects. As they say, there’s always over reaction on both sides, on the way up and hopefully on the way down as well.
“Will mortgage continue to go higher? Or will the Fed throw in the towel and drop rates like they did in 2019?”
It doesn’t matter what they do. If they raise rates enough to contain inflation markets collapse, insofar as they’ve been levitating on cheap credit since at least 2008 and will no longer have that wind beneath their wings. If they don’t raise rates inflation has its way with the economy and markets collapse when consumers start running out of anything to spend.
You might expect The Fed to split the difference so you can have the worst of both worlds, and then cultural specialists will amp up comments on finance/economics blogs blaming the situation on the evils of gdless socialism, which we are assured is the root cause of Everything Bad from corporate greed to big bank bailouts to juvenile sarcoidosis in pre-adolescent teens.
Laugh about it, shout about it, when you’ve got to choose, every way you look at it you lose.
In my opinion, we are only at the start of the correction in mortgage applciations and they will plunge much farther.
The people buying houses in the past year were correct in the short term and very horribly long in the long term. So if you flipped houses for a quick profit, congrats. But if you are holding long term, you better have gotten a really terrific deal.
What many of those people who bought didnt understand is that even if they can afford to continue paying the mortgage on their low interest loan, the price of the house will depend upon a market where other people must pay a much higher interest rate and therefore cant afford to pay the same price. So prices will adjust down. And when you combine that with alot of investors selling houses as quickly as they can and a new cycle of foreclosures hitting the markets in the next year due to people being underwater on their mortgage, well, you have a pretty bad scenario.
It can be an ok decision if the person actually likes the home, plans to stay in it, and didn’t buy it as an “investment”.
Problem is, at least a noticeable minority look at it as “investment”, they are financially marginal and won’t be able to keep it under adverse economic conditions or personal circumstances, and many areas are headed into or already in long term structural decline; the long-term “slumification” of America which is turning into a third world country.
Most of my friends in southern CA have second or third homes as investment. They bought homes in last 2-3 years. They believe, home prices won’t go down drastically.
No adverse impact on home prices in CA yet.
California real estate prices have defied gravity far longer than I thought possible.
I’m still taking the “under” on the bet your friends have placed.
The end of the bond market mania will make SoCal hopelessly unaffordable. Working Americans can’t “afford” it (renting or buying at current prices) without fake “growth”, artificially low rates, and the basement level credit standards we have now.
Foreigners will also have less money, as a country like China has its own massive bubble to contend with, though this may take longer to become evident over here.
Now do any/all of Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Germany etc! In Canada, our bubble is–compared to the US–bigger, broader, and has diverged significantly from fundamentals (depending on how you measure) since 2011. A bubble on a bubble in the face of <1% population growth supported mainly by immigration.
A lot of plans are probably going into reverse as housing shifts, and equities slide. Lots of ambitions were shaped around those trends.
An acquaintance of mine quit her nursing job after COVID burnout, and she and the hubby aimed to become landlords this spring. Time to re-think the re-think.
Yeh exactly. The wealth effect certainly had an influence on the real estate price run-up. Now we get to see the “anti-wealth effect.” Or in Warren Buffett’s terms, we get to find out who has been swimming naked.
Here in the midwest I have observed an increased level of inventory on the market, more price reductions and longer selling periods. More to come….
I’m a bit older ,u have to realize FED giveth,FED taketh it’s always a cycle . Zero interest rates were dumbest idea ever ,never happened in all of history ,now pay the PIPER
Weren’t the dumbest idea ever to the rich in the know crowd. They’ve cleaned out. Only us Stoopid peasants hate it.
I think the Swamp posted a few days ago that the current stock market crash is doing wonders for those thinking of liquidating their investment portfolio to come up with a down payment for a house. The way things are going on Wall Street there may be no portfolio left to liquidate.
There is no stock market crash yet. Individual stocks have crashed as documented here but the major averages are nowhere near that. Dividend yield on DJIA and S&P 500 is near the lowest ever, far lower than on the eve of the Great Depression.
Today’s -4% suggests that the “croaking” stocks are starting to croak in a new key, though. In my mind that marks “the end of the beginning” of the bear market.
Last time we saw -4% was just after the COVID panic in mid-2020.
In the 2007-2009 bear, there wasn’t a -4% day until Sept. 2008, shortly before the real crash got started.
I would die a happy man if the housing bubble would pop fast this time around and as hard as Target is right now at close to 30% down…
In SoCal, would be nice to see these hot areas get corrected by 40-50% to bring it closer to what’s consider normal. After all, when you see crapshack goes for $900k in Placentia or $1M in Inglewood or $1M in Chino hills…there’s only so much eye rolling one can do…
Many areas need a drop of 80% to get back to what wages support, and the higher rates go, the more they need to drop. The FED has absolutely destroyed the economy.
Completely agree with you but even though I am fantasizing I like to keep it more realistic, 40%-50% down from current level would be good enough for me to buy. Still overpaying compare to fundamental value but compare to the insane level it is at now, it’s a sacrifice I am willing to make especially since I am looking for a long term home to live and raise my family in and not some flipping opportunity.
Phoenix, you should see all the muscularity around my eyes from years of eye-rolling hypertrophy here in So Cal.
haha I don’t doubt you…personally I have been eye rolling at these prices for last decade, I had to do some HRT just to keep those muscle nice and strong…really up my does when the craziness of the housing market exploded after 2020
The fact that purchase money apps have dropped 15% yoy is in line here in SoCal due to 15% less listings . LA COUNTY where I live I see 20% in the first q1 appreciation. Total insanity still alive in 91326 zip code.
Hey wolf how about a chart of expat’s,what will happen to them when market crashes . And they lose pension,SS and savings while living in a foreign country.Bad situations
What kind of BS are you posting here? Americans do not lose their SS benefits, pensions, and savings when they live overseas. Sheesh!! Lots of retirees live off their SS benefits and pensions overseas just fine.
“Lots of retirees live off their SS benefits and pensions overseas just fine.”
Heh heh heh.
I am sure we will hear the same old nonsense out of CONgress once prices are crashing. Out of one side of their mouth they will say “we need affordable housing,” and out of the other side “we need to keep house prices up.”
I find myself wondering if “cash out” refinancing somehow artificially drives up home selling prices.
No, but it drives up consumer spending.
Cash-out refi money sometimes gets used to buy second homes (vacation, rental, investment)… so it could help to drive up home prices generally.
Same idea as how high stock prices enable greater margin debt, which gets used to buy more stocks, which makes high stock prices even higher…
And of course the refi money could also buy stocks, and the margin loans could also buy houses…
Too many pro-cyclical features in the system. The Fed’s supposed to be the counter-cyclical stabilizer, but instead of taking away the punch bowl they drank the kool-aid…
The elusive Housing bubble crash has been predicted numerous times over last year or so and still prices keep pushing up.
Every data indicates a crash but really seems different. I have a feeling that Fed and Govt this times will not allow a RE crash because a lot of wealth of politicians and billionaires are tied in RE against which they have taken lot of leverage. Falling RE may cause the house of cards to fall entirely.
Couple of years ago fed wouldn’t have allowed the NASDAQ to fall 30% but this year they don’t even notice or mention it, and that’s where more of the billionaire money is compared to Real estate. So no I don’t think a 25% drop in home prices to where they were just 2 years ago would bother the fed much this time.
A 25% RE price decline would hardly bother anyone. There are a few people in crazy markets that bought RE the past couple years. They are the only people to be escorted behind the woodshed. Everybody else is playing with quick gains, and they won’t be surprised to see a portion of them vanish quickly.
Bobber
I say 25% or maybe 30% because I don’t think the fed would undo all the printing they did or sell all the MBS they bought during the last two years and considering the inflation that we will continue having for next couple of years at least, 2019 Prices would be reasonable in 2024 over all even though some markets could and should drop more. On average houses appreciate 4.5% yearly therefore flat prices for four years while the $ loses purchasing power wouldn’t be a bad or a good deal depending on which side of the equation one stands.
They can’t stop real estate from collapsing either, only cause it to freeze due to a lack of activity by distorting market even more.
Contrary to posts I read here all the time, government and FRB aren’t going to destroy the USD as global reserve currency to preserve fake paper “wealth”, whether in the housing market or stock market.
FRB has 34 potential points of latitude on the DXY to “print”, so I can’t accurately state they won’t try at all, but we don’t live in mechanical world populated by robots. If we did, then “print to infinity” might have some validity.
The days where “printing” seemed “free” are over. Now it’s time for the “blowback’ and hard choices.
“I have a feeling that Fed and Govt this times will not allow a RE crash because a lot of wealth of politicians and billionaires are tied in RE against which they have taken lot of leverage.”
If that were true they’d never allow a crash at all – assuming they could and would prevent one.
“Falling RE may cause the house of cards to fall entirely.”
It’s possible. It very nearly did in 2008. They never did clean up the mess left over from that. Or from the bursting of the dot-com bubble, for that matter, at least not very well. Instead they put the pedal to the metal and waited a few years for the engine to rev up until the push rods flew through the bonnet.
If the dot-com fiasco, the 2008 RE fiasco, and The Plague fiasco didn’t flatten the house of cards, you have to wonder what would, exactly. Continued exhaustion of nonrenewable natural resources (NNRs) and renewable natural resources (RNRs) will do it eventually, but that’s still a few years off. Still, there are existential threats, like thermonuclear war and a worse pandemic. Food shortages would if sufficiently severe. The Rhine, Rhone, Loire, and Po are drying up, so food shortages are in the cards for Europe.
I used to care about these things, but I take a pill for that now.
Bailey from the Bank of England said at a news conference a little while ago that workers should refrain from asking for big raises as to avoid making the inflation problem worse.
They have interest rates at 1% and inflation is at 9% and according to him, they are “helpless.” Helpless or careless? Ah, you thought the inflation was “transitory”? No, they didn’t…
Then I also read this morning that a quarter of Britons are skipping meals due to inflation and the cost of living crisis.
I wonder whether these elites read history books, or whether they just think this time is going to be different just like stock investors…
The UK is in even worse shape than the US. That’s my explanation for the Governor’s comments.
The housing bubble is worse, I’m inferring consumer balance sheets are worse, the country is more reliant on imports, and it’s probably the most financialized economy on the planet.
I’m an Anglophile (for the old culture, not the current one) but believe the UK is going to fare the worst economically of any major economy in the upcoming major bear market.
The big lesson today for speculators is: don’t speculate in retail stocks that cater to pooh folks. Target is now down 27.4% for the day!!!
That huge loss only takes TGT’s stock price back to Sept 2020 levels. TGT is still up about 20% from pre-pandemic levels. More pain can come for TGT and lots of other companies.
There really is zero reason why stock prices should be higher than pre-pandemic. The world economy has more structural problems now than it did back then.
The “Buyer’s Market” vs the Seller’s Market” is real. Each transaction requires a motivation allocated to each of the participants. Death, Divorce, job loss, shelter, wages, affordability, etc. These are what determine prices.
“But inflation was below the Fed’s target, and Trump had been keelhauling Powell on a daily basis.”
Thanks for the vocabulary lesson Wolf. This word seems tailor-made for Trump.
Keelhaul:
HISTORICAL
punish (someone) by dragging them through the water under the keel of a ship, either across the width or from bow to stern.
HUMOROUS
punish or rebuke severely.
Been saying this for a couple years, Seattle has built the BIGGEST housing bubble. It will take a century to work through this inventory
In just one six block area, 10,000 units are coming on line right now, in the form of a dozen high-rises. Context – Seattle proper, is a medium sized provincial hub, thousands of miles from somewhere, with a 600,000 pop.
Rents start at 2 grand for a TINY studio. One bed is 3500$. You want a second half bath – your rent is 5 Gs. You can imagine that vacancy rates are 25 percent, which is a lie. One of the buildings I delivered to is only 25 percent full after being open for three months. Six more towers ACROSS the street are now opening.
Greatest (and last) overbuild EVER
Banks are still making deals right now, into a steepening interest rate invironment. Pure insanity!
I joke that when the FED bails out all these guys, AGAIN, every domicile in Seattle will worth 10 mil, and all of us non-banksters, will be homeless.
Some of my Canadian friends who studied Computer Science & IT at Waterloo got jobs in Seattle.
They were offered to work in the tech hubs like Microsoft. Lots of Canadians are being hired. I thought America was Americans first?
No, where did get that idea? If it was, the country wouldn’t be headed toward full Balkanization.
Seasonally, this time of the year is the beginning of the house buying season because of many reasons such as kids being off the school, etc. And, if the mortgage applications are dropping, lets see what will happen in winter just around Christmas time.
Re “… end of the monthly savings from lower mortgage payments, … getting spent on goods and services…”
Those cash-out and lower-rate refis were probably the main “wealth effect” transmission channel. On one side: Tons of middle class homeowners needing every dime they can scrounge. On the other side: a very few truly rich people spending an extra $100K on bling just because their stocks were up.
The party is over and the punch bowl of hopium is empty. Time for folks to start dealing with actual reality!
We’ll see, I expect PPT to come back from their vacation tomorrow and along with those hopium dip buyers the market will have a rip your face off bear trap rally tomorrow
The bar where the PPT hung out today during trading hours, instead of doing their job and buying everything in sight, ran out of booze, according to sources familiar with the matter. There are now concerns that top-ranking PPT members are already scouting for another bar with a larger supply of booze for tomorrow as morale at the PPT office has collapsed due to the hopelessness of the situation, according to another source whose existence could not be independently verified. According to the source, there was wild clapping and cheering as they were watching on the screen above the bar how the Nasdaq was careening lower and closed down 4.7%. There is however a core group in the PPT that promised Yellen and Powell in a personal Zoom call from the bar that they would show up at their trading desks tomorrow, if they’re not too hung over, and use the $16 trillion in secret money that the Fed has secretly made available to them to buy every stock in sight.
Maybe last chance (this summer) to sell before home prices go south.
I’m very confident the bond mania is over. It’s the one that matters most.
I’m less confident the US stock market mania has ended (yet) and global stock markets have peaked.
The housing market will take longer than stock markets.
Just wondering how much of the lower level non-institutional flippers have all these 2nd homes riding up the higher prices on margin loans. And what percentage of the institutional investors will dropout once the fever breaks.
Stonks only go down for a few months, prices sag, everyone tries to unload. Population hasn’t exploded 20% every year, nor has a so called demographics shift convinced me. I hear a whole lot of snotty middle aged women bragging about a second home to each other or cash out refis while grocery shopping or running errands. Something I’ve never experienced except when I was a kid in the mid-2000s.
Only time will tell though. I’m eager to see how much this current economic climate will shake out for my work. Being boots on the ground; anecdotal observer of America’s road trip vacation destination.
But remember what the MSM is telling you…there’s not enough supply of houses and we’re still short of supply and also Gen Z and Millenials will continue to keep price steady and strong….
Not this Gen Z.
My Millennial siblings barely have C$15,000 in savings after working in contract jobs for a decade (since 2011). The GTA rents eat up most of the paycheque unless one wants to live in a room located near the furnace of a Boomer’s basement for at least C$800 a month.
Anecdotal evidence, but I’ve been watching a specific luxury housing development in the suburbs of Seattle that has about 150-200 homes. Up until about 2 weeks ago, houses would sell within 2-4 days, and inventory would be 2-3 homes for sale at any one time. Two weeks ago, it’s like a switch flipped off. Ten homes hit the market and all of them are still for sale after 8 days, except one that is pending.
Things appear to be turning in some frothy areas, as expected. The price declines will likely appear soon.
One comment……for years we have been screaming for higher rates……nobody listens…….
Now that the Walton and Dayton families are taking it in the shorts……..it don’t matter how many get unemployed …….Jay is going to raise rates…….
Another all-time high for RRPs. Waiting to see it bust through that 2T ceiling any day now.
“In this context, “volatility” always means sagging stock prices, because no one complains about upward volatility, and stocks are croaking.”
So true. You’ll never hear of a class action lawsuit with an increasing stock price. The lawyers are going to be working overtime for the next few years to come.
We need an instant rate increase of 2%, and 1% on mortgages! But, can the system junkies handle it?
Can Warren Buffett swim
of course not, he’s from nebraska!
Ace !!
Jay stayed up all night adding two and two and kept getting 7……..so he had to state today……it might not be so soft a landing after all….its going to be challenging…..going down with transitory as one of his comedy act best. Just a week ago it was strong employment will insure a soft landing.
I truly believe that the last fed chair we had that had an IQ above 110 and did not sell his office furniture was Volcker. Since him its been one used car dude after another.
Whats the trifecta going to be……..it has to be a word that describes a depression that does not hurt……how bout…..statistical depression.
There you have it…..transitory inflation, challenging landing and statistical depression.
Yep…..he will go down as a great one……I can see why he was renominated and confirmed……just last week……he fits right in with the leadership in dc.
My question is: How long will the institutional investors, at least $55 billion worth over the past two years, stay in the market with capitalization rates declining due to increased taxes, inflated maintenance costs and lower rents due to turnover, add in declining market value and compare it to investing in an MBS fund?
Anecdote: Spoke to three young men, two engineers and one financial analyst between 28 and 34 last week. All are married, and have or are expecting children. All three said they are happy to rent until prices come down to meet cost of interest , better to pay rent for a while than to “buy” $100,000 + worth of “equity”.
If the Bank of Canada mandate is to keep inflation within 2-3%, then the BOC should HIKE rates beyond the current 8% inflation rate to tame inflation.
I could care less of those speculators, money launderers and well-off Millennials who bought overpriced million dollar homes in rural Ontario. That’s not my problem.
Jim Cramer will be s$iting in his pants during his morning show on CNBC tomorrow morning. Total diharia. He may need to bring a change of pants to get through the whole hour.
This has to be one of your best lines.
“Thank god that only the taxpayer is on the hook here from get-go, and not the banks, which means that the Fed can let this one rip.” Wolf Richter
1) SPX : suppose May 12 low hold. May Monthly might be red, or green, but it doesn’t matter if the markets will move higher from June on. Q1 GDP was positive. Q2 might be, no recession in 2022. Case closed.
2) JP might hit another 0.50 for the third time.
3) The third 0.5 bullet will strike the economy and injure it badly.
4) JP emergency room will nurse the economy with RRP band aid to save the economy.
5) JP will pray for miracles.