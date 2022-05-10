Consumers Can Handle Fed Tightening: Their Debts, Delinquencies, Foreclosures, Collections, and Bankruptcies

But the first upticks in delinquencies from breath-taking record lows are cropping up.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Americans are exiting the weirdest economy ever, a two-year period where the Fed threw $4.7 trillion in printed money at the financial markets, thereby inflating further the greatest Everything Bubble ever, printing millionaires and billionaires on a daily basis; and where the federal government threw $6.6 trillion in borrowed money directly at consumers, businesses, and state governments, topped off by wide-reaching forbearance programs for mortgages and student loans, along with eviction bans.
But now, it’s over. It’s the next morning and bad breath: The worst CPI inflation in 40 years, spiking interest rates to deal with this inflation, and deflating asset bubbles. The hot air is already hissing out of stocks, bonds, and cryptos; and housing, which is very slow moving, is getting in line.
So here’s how consumers are exiting the free-money and credit paradise, based on today’s data from the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit Report for the first quarter.
Mortgage balances, delinquencies, and foreclosures.
Mortgage balances jumped, as people bought fewer homes but with larger mortgages to fund the spike in home prices of 15% year-over-year according to the National Association of Realtors and of 20% according to the Case-Shiller Home Price Index.
Total mortgage balances jumped by 10% year-over-year in Q1, to $11.2 trillion, even as home sales declined 3.6%:
But HELOCs continued to fall out of favor. Since the Financial Crisis, the balance of Home Equity Lines of Credit has declined – replaced by cash-out refi – and in Q1 edged down to $317 billion, the lowest since October 2003:
Forbearance cured delinquencies, but now it’s over. Delinquent mortgages that were entered into a forbearance program were reclassified to “current,” though the homeowners stopped making mortgage payments. Then the process started to get homeowners out of these forbearance programs.
The surge in home prices over the past two years had the effect that homeowners could exit forbearance by selling the home, pay off the mortgage, and walk away with cash. This was one way of exiting forbearance.
But lenders, amid the surge in home prices and improving job market and rising wages, helped their customers exit forbearance by modifying mortgages or refinancing them.
The number of homeowners still in forbearance dropped to just 525,000 by mid-April, from 4.3 million at the peak in June 2020, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. So that issue went away with the explosion in home prices.
Now, with forbearance programs largely over, mortgage delinquencies have started to tick up from the record lows last year.
Mortgage balances that were 30 days or more delinquent rose to 1.66% of mortgage balances in Q1. While a change in trend, it’s still near the record low of 1.39% in Q3, 2021 (red line).
HELOC balances that were 30 days or more delinquent rose to 1.65% of HELOC balances in Q1 (green line):
The number of consumers with foreclosures ticked up to 24,240, up from a record low of 8,100 consumers in Q2 last year, and the first real uptick during the pandemic. But it remains near record lows. By comparison, during much of the mortgage crisis, over 400,000 consumers per quarter had foreclosures:
Credit card balances and delinquencies.
Credit card balances, excluding other revolving loans such as personal loans, dipped to $840 billion in Q1, from Q4, right back where they’d been in Q1 2008, and below Q1 2020 and Q1 2019, after 13 years of population growth, inflation, and raging inflation (red line).
This shows that consumers have reduced their reliance on credit cards, which makes sense given the usurious interest rates. But on an individual basis, some borrowers are overextended even during this miraculous stimulus era.
Other consumer loans, such as personal loans, edged up to $450 billion, but was below the highs before the Financial Crisis (green line):
Credit card delinquencies of 30 days or more ticked up a tiny wee bit from the record low in Q4, to 4.27% of total credit card balances, the first uptick during the pandemic (red line).
Delinquencies of other consumer loans, such as personal loans, also ticked up from the record low in Q4, to 4.65% of loan balances (green line):
Auto loan balances and delinquencies.
Balances of auto loans rose 6.4% year-over-year to $1.47 trillion in Q1, on much higher vehicle prices and lower volume:
That auto loans rose at all shows just how much more the shrinking number of customers paid for their vehicles because:
- The number of used vehicles sold retail by dealers fell in Q1 fell, including by 15% year-over-year in March.
- The number of new vehicles sold in Q1 fell by 16% year-over-year, to 3.28 million vehicles, right back where they’d been in 1979, due to empty dealer lots.
Auto loan delinquencies of 30+ days ticked up to 5.1% of total auto loan balances in Q1, from the record low in Q4 2021. All that free money, and not having to make rent and mortgage payments helped a lot of folks catch up with their car payments. But now with those programs ended, we can see the first little bitty increase in delinquencies:
Student loans balances, forborne, and to be forgiven.
I’m at the moment not even sure how to write about student loans anymore. Are they still loans, when everyone expects at least some of them to be forgiven, and some expect all of them to be forgiven? A bunch of loans are already being forgiven even as I write this, and then they’re written off and disappear. It’s a taxpayer asset that just disappears.
Student loans are split into two groups, according to a separate report by the New York Fed:
- Federal student loans: 37 million borrowers, $1.3 trillion.
- Family Federal Education Loans (FFEL) owned by commercial banks, and private loans, combined 10 million borrowers, with $133 billion and $95 billion in loans respectively.
All federal student loans were automatically enrolled in forbearance in March 2020, and borrowers still don’t have to make payments.
Borrowers with FEEL or private loans were not enrolled in automatic forbearance, but were in shorter voluntary forbearance programs and then had to make payments again.
And new student loans are being added. But few pay-downs are being made, and the balances have been flat for a year because loans are being forgiven in big blocks and are written off, just like that, and taxpayers get to kiss their asset goodbye.
The unbearable burden of student loans? So now let’s destroy the ridiculous notion that these poor kids owe $100,000 or $200,000 each, and must therefore be forgiven their student debt because they’ll never be able to pay it off. Surely, some folks, especially those with long graduate programs, such as dentists and doctors, may owe that much, but they’re also much better able to pay for them.
Here is reality – the median loan balance by type of loan. Median means half owe more and half owe less:
- Federal: $18,773
- FEEL: $10,143
- Private: $14,087
All federal student loans were enrolled in forbearance in March 2020 and delinquent loans were classified as “current,” and the delinquency rate fell to something close to 0%.
The borrowers with delinquent FEEL or private loans are now classified as delinquent.
The delinquency rate here is the combined delinquency rate of all student loans, but nearly all delinquent loans are FEEL or private loans, as the federal loans are still in forbearance. And these forbearance programs caused loan balances that are 30+ days delinquent to plunge from a range of 9% to 11% of the total before the pandemic to about 1% in Q1:
Cleaning up credit scores with stimulus money.
Some of the gazillion dollars handed to consumers and businesses alike, and some of the money consumers didn’t have to pay for rents and mortgage payments, was used to catch up with debts that consumers had fallen behind on. Hence the record low delinquency rates in 2021.
This had the effect that credit scores have been rising, and many borrowers’ credit scores went from subprime to prime, and this played out across the scale, and it improved the “credit quality” across the board of consumer lending.
Third-Party Collections.
The percentage of consumers whose loans had been sent to third-party collections plunged throughout the pandemic on a trend that started in 2015, and in Q1 hit a record low of 6.0%. No uptick there yet:
And bankruptcy filings.
The number of consumer bankruptcies in Q1 dropped to a record low of 90,880 consumers. The Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act of 2005 caused a spike in bankruptcy filings before the deadline. After the new law took effect, bankruptcy filings plunged. The Financial Crisis fueled another surge. Since then, filings have declined:
Higher interest rates are not going to knock over consumers yet.
Consumers might gripe about higher mortgage rates and higher rates for auto loans, and they’re going to buy fewer homes until prices come down far enough. And they might spend a little less on other stuff.
But in terms of their debts, and in terms of delinquencies, foreclosures, and bankruptcies, consumers are “solid” and in “great shape,” as Powell keeps pointing out. Credit scores have improved across the board. Delinquencies are near historic lows. Consumers payed down their credit cards, and they’re off the worry list. And the government is going to perform a miracle with the student loans.
This clean-up of consumer credit is why consumers can handle higher interest rates just fine, and Powell keeps pointing it out. And many consumers – particularly the belittled and denigrated savers – benefit from higher interest rates, and they’ll provide some positive oomph the spending when interest rate repression ends.
Thank you Wolf – the stark numbers always tell a story and it is certainly better than the off the cuff remarks we typically hear – thank you!
Certainly looks like the average consumer is in markedly better shape than the lead up to the financial crisis in the late 2000’s. Unless interest rates continue to rise exponentially, a cooling of housing price appreciation or a soft correction seems more likely than a major housing bust (In most markets anyways). Strong employment is a major buffer as well. If layoffs become more prevalent in the near future, however, a lot of these credit and housing figures may turn more ugly. Time will tell!
I’m not sure what numbers you’re looking at, but everything I see points to the most massive real estate bubble in human history. Prices are almost double the last peak in many places, and have zero to do with economic fundamentals. Consider that a 40% price drop only brings them back to the past peak, then let your imagination take hold from there. COULD.GET.UGLY.
Strong employment, relatively “tight” lending standards, limited supply in most markets and a scarce quantity of forbearances suggest, in my mind, that despite ballooning housing prices, what we’re seeing now is diametrically opposed to what happened in the 2000’s. If supply and demand fundamentals drastically change and employment numbers suddenly shit the bed, then I would agree things could get ugly. Still too many buyers still out there drenched in cash scooping up properties.
You just told that lie again – “tight lending standards.” This is braindead vomit that I have shown to be false on this blog numerous times. It’s been subprime city the whole time. Where did you come up with the “tight lending standards?”
Here is a quote from a longer piece I have posted twice on Wolf’s blog. It is from a mortgage article back in 2018. You can find the longer quote most recently under the April 27th “Mortgage Volume Gets Crushed” thread, if you click on Wolf’s “Housing Bubble 2” link in the header.
“Many of Christian’s customers have no savings, poor credit, or low income—sometimes all three. Some are like Joseph Taylor, a corrections officer who saw Christian’s roadside billboard touting zero-down mortgages. Taylor had recently filed for bankruptcy because of his $25,000 in credit card debt. But he just bought his first home for $120,000 with a zero-down loan from Christian’s company. Monthly debt payments now eat up half his take-home pay. “If he can help me, he can help anyone,” Taylor says. “My credit history was just horrible.””
Does that sound like “tight lending standards” to you? Let’s be real once and for all. Stop the f***ing lies.
+1 for ‘drenched in cash’ reference. Lol
DC –
I’m interested in facts about real estate lending laws and standards. I did a few web searches on the article you posted with no results. The longer version of the article you posted on April 27 does not provide any additional general data. The article needs further context to be anything more than anecdotal.
For example, what is the federal government backed “most important affordable housing program” referred to in the article? What percent of the total real estate mortgage balance in the United States does that program represent?
American Financial Network Mortgage Broker, which the guy in your article works for, offers different kinds of mortgage programs: Conventional mortgages, FHA, USDA, VA
What percent of American Financial Network’s business is the type of mortgage described in the article’s anecdote?
My intuition is that the Fed printing 11 trillion or so, and the near ZIRP policy for the last decade or so, was a much bigger cause of real estate inflation than loose lending in a specific government program.
drifterprof-
I don’t even care what the percentage of this subprime garbage is, the point is that it’s readily available. Furthermore, you may want to remember that the last meltdown actually wasn’t even due to subprime – prime loanowners defaulted at a higher rate. Bernanke and his disgusting ilk just like to blame it on the poor.
But this subprime is an important factor in actually driving the prices to these levels. You can’t get to where we are without it, and the fraud that is involved. Make no mistake about it, there will be tremendous fraud uncovered once this whole thing blows. The high prices mask it, the crashing prices uncover it all.
And you know what’s going to cause it all to melt down? The declining prices themselves. Once everybody realizes they are in a negative equity position, subprime or prime, they bail. Nobody wants to pay for a house that isn’t worth the contract price. And it’s not just homebuyers, scvmbags like J.P. Morgan and Co. do it all the time with commercial real estate.
“But this subprime is an important factor in actually driving the prices to these levels. You can’t get to where we are without it..”
If Wolf presented some data and reasoning to support that statement, I’d be more convinced. But just one guy’s general opinion with no factual reference or analysis doesn’t cut it.
If you insult people like the OP, you should have solid factional information and analysis. Not a half-baked quote from an article cherry-picked and currently inaccessible.
“If you insult people like the OP, you should have solid factional information and analysis. Not a half-baked quote from an article cherry-picked and currently inaccessible.”
Wolf doesn’t allow links, or I’d post the direct link. And it wasn’t some “half-baked” quote or article, it was from Bloomberg. Heard of them before, smart guy?
A lot of money managers I respect believe the over indebted US economy can’t handle more than a 2% Fed funds rate and 3.2% 10 year. Not sure if they are correct, but we will find out within a few months. We tagged 3.2% on 10 year this week and fell back.
I’m not averse to some blocks of student loans being forgiven, such as borrowers who got public service jobs.
However, full cancellation of all student loans is a huge wedge issue that goes beyond the two major tweedledee and tweedledum electoral bases.
Admittedly, perhaps too much of my opinion is based on anecdotal experience, as well as having paid back my own student loans. Having taught at a two-year Colorado state college for a few years, I got the impression that many students were borrowing money to live a college-loan supported lifestyle, not striving for realistic career path.
Word was that a lot of farm-boys in the area took out loans to buy a pickup truck or similar young discretionary lifestyle toy. Some would sit in the back of the class totally ignoring lectures, flashing their new tats and snickering.
So full forgiving of all student loans is pretty much a wedge issue for me which will strongly affect my voting (or not voting) in the foreseeable future.
The forgiveness of student debt is to buy votes.
I don’t believe that forgiving student loans is all based on buying votes. There are various analyses of effects, and various rationalizations.
But to the extent that the goal is to buy votes, it’s a foolish strategy. Most irresponsible or entitled people, or people with poor judgement, are not going to get up off their asses and put in the time and effort to vote. If they feel entitled to not fulfill their responsibilities, chances are they are not in the habit of paying back a political favor that’s already been given to them.
So in this cases like this, the vote-buyer will lose more votes than he or she buys, sometimes lose very bigly. There are similar effects on other wedge issues like abortion.
+1
> Some would sit in the back of the class totally ignoring lectures, flashing their new tats and snickering.
Sounds bad, but not as bad as students taking online (video link) classes and turning off their cameras, meaning they might not be there at all. The high number of such blank screens in the little “Hollywood Squares” video display is about as insulting as it gets.
So there is a petty form of moral hazard, but a form nonetheless. I would NEVER have been so discourteous to an instructor (or the subject), no matter how banal the person was.
Blame the student’s parents for the rudeness attitude.
“Sounds bad, but not as bad as students taking online (video link) classes and turning off their cameras”
Is that really so bad?
I mean I’m 59 and attend several video meetings a week. I turn my camera off most of the time. For example yesterday I was in a meeting and my camera was off. At some point I wanted to show a circuit board, so I turned on the camera briefly and then turned it off again.
So IMO if a student is listening and answers questions when asked, I don’t have a problem with them turning off video if they are not comfortable with it on. However, if they are turning off the camera and not in attendance, then yes that is very rude.
The government should never have guaranteed any student loans at all.
The existence of loans and loan guarantees is the primary cause of soaring costs and lack of affordability. My six years at a state university cost about $10,000 total in the 80’s since I lived at home. One of my younger co-workers at my employer completed an “executive” MBA program at the same institution (sometime within the last ten years) at a cost of $45,000. That’s insane.
Harvard has endowment funds of something like $30B (or more) and should be subsidizing those they want to accept entirely at their own expense, not the taxpayers. Same for others. They purportedly already do a lot of it anyway.
The university “industry” is one of the few where providers can perpetually charge above their supposed customer’s ability to pay. Without loan guarantees, they would have to find a way to cut costs or close.
AF-
“The government should never have guaranteed any student loans at all.”
Agreed.
When the you subsidize bad behavior, what do you get?
Bad behavior.
In this case the bad behavior is loan abuse, university sprawl, rampant educational price hiking, abrogation of contracts (“debt forgiveness” and/or delinquency), and college entrance shenanigans.
Who pays? The taxpayer, the most serious and talented students, and employers who must hire from a diminished hiring pool.
Subsidies, in their infinite forms, have unexpected and socially destructive consequences.
Forgiveness = giving money to lenders via the taxpayer, and rewarding debt junkies. BIG NOPE. I am firmly – vociferously – against any student loan forgiveness period. Go to work and pay off the debt. You chose it.
Yup! Or allow it to be shed in bankruptcy. Then the lenders will have to eat the loss.
Why should the tax-payers be left holding the bag at the whim of the politicians?
Can this (such write-off and the power to authorize the write-off) be taken to the courts?
Again moral hazard and making fools of sensible prudent guys.
A lot of stuff this administration is doing is actually illegal. They know it, but they do it anyway until the courts stop it, finally. I have never seen anything like this in my life. They just stomp all over contract law and do whatever they want. It’s incredible. Politicians have become emboldened dictators all of a sudden, and it’s not just the US. We are in dangerous times.
Don’t ‘forgive’ the student loans. We all know the taxpayers will end up paying for the balance, while the educational institution will continue the scam.
Instead, make it possible for the student to declare bankruptcy on the loan, and if the student does, void all credits/degrees received under the loan. You can’t just void one side of the equation.
And yes, I paid off my VA student loan.
The whole premise of student loan forgiveness is beyond stupid and very regressive. Let’s forgive the debts of people with above average earnings potential because … ? Even people with “some college” earn more than people with no college. Just cut checks to everyone or to low income families if you want to buy votes or redistribute wealth.
Just allow student loans to be discharged in bankruptcy. That way the issue will fix itself.
Imo it’s very un-American / un-capitalistic to have a private debt that has special rights where it can’t be wiped in a bankruptcy.
You know, I wonder how much of a positive election issue forgiving student works across the entire voter spectrum?
My gut feeling is that it pisses off many more voters than it benefits.
So it might be a big plus for a narrow band of Democrat elites but an overall loser as a campaign issue.
Big plus for the Republicans in 2022?
“But lenders, amid the surge in home prices and improving job market and rising wages, helped their customers exit forbearance by modifying mortgages or refinancing them.”
Indeed, the Fed and the government bought all the duct tape they could with those trillions and wrapped it around the economy. I have done this with tail lights and it works wonders with preventing things from falling apart. I kept doing this for years like the Fed. One day due to rain and speed the duct tape fell off my tail light, and then a cop pulled me over.
I use duck tape to keep the frunk on my Tesla from opening on a freeway.
Yeah, we call it, “Going NASCAR!”
The proper term is, “Helicopter tape.”
I use a thin strip of it on the top & inside of my right-side bicycles’ chain stay.
Paying back a loan you voluntarily signed up for is now looked at as a foolish decision.
“And new student loans are being added. But few pay-downs are being made, and the balances have been flat for a year because loans are being forgiven in big blocks and are written off, just like that, and taxpayers get to kiss their asset goodbye.”
“…taxpayers get to kiss their asset goodbye.”
That is the crux of the problem. If those debtors are not going to pay, then the tax payer will pay one way (through inflation and money printing) or another (direct taxation).
Debt that is defaulted or forgiven does not extinguish in our current distorted capitalist system. It is paid through taxation, through inflation and money printing, or simply by taking it from those who were prudent and responsible. Debtors and irresponsible spenders are usually looked upon as essential to the consumer economy while savers are despised. Hence the responsible are Going Galt which is why you have such labor shortage.
The next credit crisis won’t come from US consumer debt. It will come from somewhere “unexpected” where most aren’t looking, like China, Japan, or EU or US corporate debt.
The other mistake many people make is looking at things linearly when that’s not what happens. Given the leverage in the (global) economy, it doesn’t take much of an “accident” to create a “black swan” (actually, something which should be totally expected) to trigger tightening financial conditions. Whatever the supposed “reason”, it will be psychological, as always.
Look at the US bond market recently. Rates have barely started rising from the all-time low (it’s barely noticeable on a long-term chart), yet market losses are big.
It won’t take much more before many US corporations with garbage balance sheets (which is most) start gasping for financial air as they are shut out of the credit markets.
Are the low interest rates that started around 2012, the reason for the ever increasing debt from credit cards and consumer loans?
I haven’t carried a balance since 2012, so don’t pay attention to rates on credit cards. I presume rates since 2012 have been lower than previously (don’t actually know) but I wouldn’t call it “low”, by current standards. I would call it “low” by the actual risk lenders are taking but which is papered over by fake “growth”.
So, IMO, not usually. The artificially low rates since 2008 (really since 9/11 before housing bubble 1) have been more of a factor in rising corporate and government debt.
Corporate for LBO and stock buybacks which are a quasi internal LBO in some cases. Governments because whatever fiscal discipline these entities had before the GFC (which hadn’t been much in a long time either) totally went out the window. The USG is among the worst.
Social peace bought with funny money is TRANSITORY. Powell can put that in his pipe and smoke it. This joyride will not be exited so easily.
Extend and pretend!
Overfeed the pigeons and then stop, and they’ll start eating each other. And anyone else in sight.
As Wolf makes note of frequently how this process of unwinding QE and Interest Rates will take time with the credit markets showing the slight tic upwards.
Balance sheets of the consumer is much stronger based on the data provided. A piece that may be missing is the interest much of this debt is issued at is at 3 percent or less in many cases vs the 2008 crisis with interest rates north of 5 percent.
So the picture for the consumer is even stronger than the data charts provided in my opinion.
Recession may be further out than I thought.
But how much are of variable rates? The small uptick in rates is already showing an uptick in delinquencies. The cheap money train has left the station.
Consumer solvency is primarily dependent upon employment. Have you seen the recent CNBC article claiming 64% of US househoids live paycheck-to-paycheck?
This is an extrapolation from a survey but indicates that household finances aren’t actually that great and it isn’t just low income households either. The likely disconnect between this survey and Wolf’s article is that first, the survey is subjective. But second, the debt statistics are an aggregate. It lumps the wealthiest (who often have a lot of debt but can easily service it) with the middle and lower economic class who individually owe a lot less but a disproportionate percentage at or near broke.
Given how terrible corporate balance sheets are now (the absolute worst ever), it won’t take long before a noticeable percentage of these entities run into liquidity problems and the pink slips start flying. When that happens (as it does in every recession), consumer solvency will be exposed for what it actually is, most Americans are actually close to or broke.
Many companies have extended maturities on their substantial debts but that doesn’t solve the problem of new financing which many need (regularly) in addition to rolling over existing debt.
Think of it this way, if perpetual prosperity was really a function of just “printing” and providing “free” handouts, there would never be a recession anywhere, ever.
One other thought. Just because the economy isn’t in a technical recession doesn’t mean living standards aren’t falling. That’s what’s happening now, except to the extent the gap is being plugged by debt which this data indicates is happening. Despite the fake “growth” last year, real median household income fell anyway.
For now. When they participate in our morning-after economy for a while with 50% costlier mortgages and 15%+ costlier essentials and companies looking for “efficiency” over growth, this will all change.
It’s like when you’re still a bit drunk in the morning and don’t quite have a full hangover yet…but it’s coming.
It truly is clown world. Hard to imagine how and when it will end.
The sun will burn out, and the universe will expand to the point everything freezes.
Ohh, but if you mean this economic cycle, markets will drop 20-30%, the fed will say mission completed on fighting inflation and proceed to cut rates again.
If you have any other theories, take a look around, if you aren’t in a mansion eating cavier, then you know your theory is wrong.
I’m actually of the firm opinion that we aren’t even having inflation. The price rises are actually all the government military related subsidies (i.e invading and subjugating 3rd world countries) is losing impact on prices for oil, minerals and food stuff products.
Now we’re just paying the actual cost for stuff.
As an aside, the 70’s student loan situation was equally ridiculous. Students taking out huge loans at then very low rates and investing the loan proceeds at high Volker era rates 20% ish. Others
bought expensive guitars. Reminds me of Groucho who famously said the government is adept at causing a problem, misdiagnosing its cause, and applying a completely ineffective fix.
Where do I apply to get my paid-off student loans’ balances returned to me? I will even negotitate on the back-interest owed to me since paying them off about 30 years ago. Not sure how to calculate that part nor the opportunity costs on that money, though. Maybe a Wolfstreeter can work on that calculation. Anyone? Oh maybe I can: 1 part wishful thinking times 2 parts thackamuffles times zeeeero.
Exactly. The level of unfairness in this is incredible. Not only do those of us who paid for our own college get the shaft, but the people who chose not to go to college because they didn’t want to go into debt and couldn’t afford it are punished for their responsible, yet personally impactful decision.
There is tremendous, and I mean TREMENDOUS anger out there over this stuff. The politicians are really pushing the limits, not to mention doing their best to bankrupt this country for good.
Politicians are mostly hearing from those who still owe now, especially those with worthless degrees but large loans.
The student loan program should be abolished.
Some good news and tomorrow maybe inflation will tick down just a bit. We’ve already rotated the balance in stocks to value, and bond buyers are locking in higher rates. Oh and the deficit is falling. Paying down the debt. Maybe the sky is falling.
It better tick down a bit. It’s been going straight up for months. That’s not how inflation normally works… it should go up and down in zigzags and waves, not just one brutal spike.
I doubt it will tick down. Didn’t PPE come in hot last month? That points to gangbuster CPI.
As you said Wolf, the inflation mindset seems to be ingrained within consumers.
Math comes out to $35k per borrower. That is a lot of money. I am not in favor of loan forgiveness. Had a friend who was $250k in the hole for two masters degree. Sadly, she is a project manager at a state facility and has verbally told everybody she never plans to pay them back. This flippant attitude sucks.
We all know the government will never be able to restart the payments. It would be to draining on the economy or some other malarkey. “It would be a catastrophe to add this on top of the pain of inflation” imagine Yellen stating. We just have to find the money to spend and pretend
“Math comes out to $35k per borrower.”
That’s the AVERAGE. Averages are skewed by outliers. That’s skewed by the 10% or so that have over $100k in debt, and maybe 3% over $200k in debt. But now they’re doctors, and they’re trying to buy $1 million homes, so they can pay off that debt.
I gave you the MEDIAN in the article. Median means half owe more and half owe less:
Federal: $18,773
FEEL: $10,143
Private: $14,087
This means that half of the Federal borrowers owe LESS than $18k, half of the FEEL borrowers owe less than $10k, and half of the private borrowers owe less than $14k.
Keep in mind many times those borrowers overlap. I had Federal and private loans for sure (maxed out the federal loans and had to supplement), and pretty certain I had FFEL as well.
On the plus side, college is the one time it pays to be poor. The need based grant from the school covered a majority of the cost and I ended up with “only” $50,0000 of loans.
If everyone who now currently has a student loan refuses to pay, until the feds print up enough money to pay it all back for them [and maybe force the lenders to take a haircut on the deal], won’t that destroy the program for the next generation of borrowers? Who would ever make another student loan?
Full disclosure – I paid off all my student loans as soon as I got out of school.
The government guarantees most loans. That’s politics.
Whatever private lending remains only exists because of the credit mania. It’s part of the multi-decade trend where most lending is based upon cashflow instead of conservatively valued collateral. It’s worked to this point because total debt outstanding has only increased, except for a tiny decline during the GFC. It’s inherently unstable and destined to collapse because the overwhelming percentage of these debtors aren’t actually credit worthy except under artificial conditions.
Without a credit mania and government guarantees, there would either be no student lending at all, very selectively at much lower loan balances, or the institution would have to do the lending directly.
Wolf, at what point ( if there’s such a possibility) will a saver see a meaningful interest rate on their savings?
“Meaningful” meaning more than inflation, so at least 10% or so. Personally I don’t see this kind of interest rates on savings before hell freezes over.
Remember, the whole purpose of that famous “2% stable inflation” is a psychological trick to sell continuous theft to the masses. In this scenario, if one doesn’t get a pay raise, one is perhaps disappointed but it feels completely different from an announced 2% cut in wages. If one gets a 1% raise, one is happy, not realizing being still 1% in the hole.
People will probably be happy seeing savings interest rates go up to 8% or so, while they continue being robbed of 2% per year, just like they were in the “2% stable inflation” times with 0% interest rates. “Plus ca change…” so forth.
Most people lack basic math skills and the powers that be know all too well how to capitalize on that.
If by “saving” you mean long-term (1 year plus) parking of $10K or less per person per year (or $15K if one uses the max allowed $5K of your tax return as well), then the “I” Series Savings Bonds at the US Treasury now offer a 9.62% return, indexed twice a year for inflation.
That’s about as good as one can get for “meaningful interest rates on their savings” these days, IMHO. Maybe there are other options, I don’t know…
Wow, from reading the comments about student loans above, you’d think we’d just revived Reagan’s Welfare Queen trope. I believe I’ve hit my limit of white men (most over 50, I suspect) complaining about everyone who isn’t as privileged as they are, lumping them into anecdotal bins where everyone who took out loans and now can’t pay them back was either partying or spending the funds on new cars and vacations. What’s next? Evoking the cliché underwater basketweaving invective to describe anyone who didn’t go into STEM or become a plumber instead?
The comment I find especially galling is the one suggesting that those who can’t afford to pay should be permitted to file for bankruptcy, but have their diploma ripped away. I happen to be one of those people, and let me tell you, I worked my ass off for that degree. I was paying back my loans ahead of schedule until something changed my life forever, something beyond my control. There are lots of people to whom sh*t happens and they can no longer pay. How magnanimous to suggest they can forfeit 4 years of hard work and end up even worse off than when they had the temerity to believe they could better their lives by attending university.
Wolf, thanks for the housing bubble info. Your charts are excellent and I’ve returned here to the site multiple times for those. Normally, I just ignore this stuff, live and let live, but I can’t take the Ayn Rand MAGA hat vibe in here any longer.
Like you said, ‘Shit happens’. No one said you ‘had’ to declare BK.
“There are lots of people to whom sh*t happens and they can no longer pay.”
Many of the tax-payers who are left holding the bag (just because they can be stiffed by the politicians) also are people to whom sh*t happens. That does not matter?
No KPL…..it DOESN’T matter.
Unless…..you also object to our massive military and constant wars.
See, those MIC industries are the REAL welfare queens.
Someone defaulting on a student loan is peanuts compared to our 1.5 trillion per year war making machine.
“ I believe I’ve hit my limit of white men (most over 50, I suspect) complaining about everyone who isn’t as privileged as they are, lumping them into anecdotal bins”
Damn…
Did your student loans not pay for the classes in contradictions, hipocracy and bias…
BTW, I intentionally misspelled one word… can you find it…
May I humbly suggest, as I would like to hear your thoughts, that you drop the ‘tude…
And FYI, I never went to college… waste of time for me and I didn’t need to…
Excellent summary and charts, Wolf. Thank You!
I have a question about the financial health of the consumer longer-term.
McKinsey Global Institute (Debt and Deleveraging, 2010, p. 59, avail. online) illustrated in chart form the following “household debt” numbers:
1960 – 38% debt to GDP
1970 – 44%
1980 – 49%
1990 – 59%
2000 – 72%
2009 – 92%
While the current number is lower than the 2009 level, what miracle has allowed households to operate with twice the leverage of 1950 (and even more dramatic if you go back a few more decades)?
Are there circumstances that might cause an eventual reversion to the debt levels that prevailed half a century ago?