Inflation in Services, Housing, Food, New Vehicles Goes WHOOSH as Dollar’s Purchasing Power Goes to Heck

Used vehicle prices continue to back off from ridiculous spike. But drop in gasoline prices was “transitory,” as we’re now learning at the pump.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The headline measure of the drop in purchasing power of the dollar, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), released today, confirmed that inflation is spreading deeper into the economy and is tearing into services.
As some product categories lost some of the inflation oomph, such as used vehicles and gasoline, others picked up oomph, such as housing, food, new vehicles, and air fares. It’s the arcade game of Inflation Whac-A-Mole in full swing, ridiculing the Fed’s assertion last year that it was temporary or transitory, when this horror show is now fully embedded in the US economy.
The overall Consumer Price Index (CPI-U) spiked by 8.3% in April compared to a year ago, the second worst since 1981, slightly less red-hot then the 8.5% spike in March, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics today. On a month-to-month basis, CPI jumped by 0.3%.
The year-over-year reading of CPI is never a smooth line, but zigzags up and down, as you can see in the chart above, because the year-over-year reading depends on two factors: The base figure last year, which creates the “base effect,” and the current figure.
The index itself, not the year-over-year change in the index, is not subject the base effect, and is shows where this horror show is going and its cumulative effects:
For most people, actual inflation is a lot worse because CPI lags in picking up housing inflation, as we’ll see in a moment, and because CPI is skewed to the big spenders, meaning higher-income households. As Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard pointed out earlier this year, lower income households face inflation that is much higher than CPI, and they feel it much more because they spend most of their income on necessities, where price increases have been particularly harsh.
WHOOSH goes the Dollar’s Purchasing Power.
CPI inflation tracks the loss of the purchasing power of the consumer’s dollar, including the purchasing power of labor. It’s not a sign of growth or wealth or anything. In April, the purchasing power of $100 in January 2000 dropped to $58.39, and this is why these kinds of price increases ruin the mood of American consumers:
CPI inflation in services spikes.
The CPI for services spiked by 0.8% in April from March, sharply accelerating in recent months. This pushed the year-over-year increase to 5.4%, the worst since 1991. This includes housing costs, which we’ll get there in a moment, plus other items, such as:
- Health insurance: +10.4%
- Airline fares: +33%
- Lodging in hotels, motels: +22.6%
- Car and truck rental: +10.4%
- Delivery services: +13.9%
- Laundry and dry-cleaning services: +10.3%
CPIs for housing costs jump, trying to catch up.
The CPI for “shelter” is the largest component in the overall CPI, representing a basket of services that is designed to reflect housing costs as a service. It accounts for 32.5% of total CPI. The largest components in this basket are “Rent of primary residence,” accounting for 7.3% of total CPI, and “Owner’s equivalent rent of residence,” accounting for 23.8% of total CPI.
“Rent of primary residence” jumped by 0.6% for the month and by 4.8% year-over-year (red in the chart below). This tracks what tenants reported as the change in their actual rent payments, including in rent-controlled apartments.
“Owner’s equivalent rent of residences” jumped by 0.5% for the month and by 4.8% year-over-year (green line). This tracks the costs of homeownership as a service, based on what homeowners report that their home would rent for.
Both measures are still below the overall CPI and therefor are still holding down CPI, just less than before.
These two rent measures are lagging, and they will continue to rise as they catch up, even if housing inflation were to cool down a little over the next 12 months. So these housing components that account for nearly one-third of CPI will fuel CPI inflation well into 2023 (my discussion of this phenomenon).
“Asking rents,” on the other hand, track advertised rents and are a measure of what landlords are asking for their apartments and houses that they have listed for rent. They do not reflect actual rents paid by tenants. But they show where the market is “today,” and these asking rents are red hot. The Zillow Rent Index has shot up 16.8% year-over-year, despite the slight dip in March (latest data available). Even though “rent of primary residence” (purple) and the “owner’s equivalent rent” (green) are now trying to catch up, they have a lot of catching up to do, and they’ll catch up some more, but with a lag:
The cost of buying a house spiked by 19.8% year-over-year, according to the Case-Shiller Home Price Index (purple line below), reflecting the raging mania in The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America.
The CPI doesn’t track the cost of purchasing a house (an asset); but attempts to track the cost of the service that a home provides, namely “shelter,” which it does with its “owner’s equivalent or rent” (red). Both indices are set to 100 for January 2000:
Inflation in durable goods v. nondurable goods.
The CPI for durable goods – new vehicles, used vehicles, consumer electronics, furniture, appliances, etc. – was roughly flat in April from March. Year-over-year, it was up a stunning 14.0% (red line). The last five months had been the worst year-over-year spikes in the history of the monthly data going back to the 1950s amid ridiculous price spikes in used and new vehicles.
The CPI for nondurable goods – dominated by food, energy, and household supplies – declined by 2.5% for the month, whittling down the year-over-year spike to 12.8%, the second worst since 1980 (purple line):
“Food at home” CPI inflation spiked by 1.0% for the month and by 10.8% year-over-year. Major categories, and their year-over-year spikes in CPI inflation rates:
- Cereals and cereal products: 11.9%
- Beef and veal: 14.3%
- Pork: 13.7%
- Poultry: 15.3%
- Fish and seafood: 11.9%
- Eggs: 22.6%
- Fresh fruits: 8.3%
- Fresh vegetables: 6.2%
- Dairy and related products: 9.1%
- Coffee: 13.5%
- Fats and oils: 15.3%
- Baby food: 13.0%
“Food away from home” CPI jumped by 0.6% for the month and by 7.2% year-over-year, the most since 1981. This includes any food eaten outside the home, from snacks in vending machines via cafeteria food to high-end restaurants.
The Energy CPI fell in April from March, on a sharp pull-back in gasoline, now already obviated by a new reality as gasoline and diesel prices on Monday spiked to a new record high, rendering the drop in April “transitory,” to use Powell’s term. Compared to year ago, energy CPI spiked by 30.3%. This Energy CPI weights 8.3% of overall CPI. Some standouts:
- Gasoline: -6.1% for the month, but +43.6% year-over-year.
- Utility natural gas to the home: +3.1% for the month and +22.7% year-over-year.
- Electricity service: +0.7% for the month, +11.0% year-over-year.
The used vehicle CPI declined for the third month in a row from the prior month, but this time just 0.4%, after the 3.8% drop in March, unwinding a small portion of the ridiculous price spike last year. Year-over-year, it was still up 22.7%. This chart shows the index value (not the year-over-year % change of the index value):
The new vehicle CPI spiked 1.1% for the month and by 13.2% year-over-year, the worst spike ever in the monthly data going back to the 1950s, amid widespread “above-sticker” prices and nearly empty dealer lots:
“Core” CPI.
The “core” CPI, which excludes the volatile commodities-dependent food and energy components, attempts to measure inflation in the broader economy. It jumped by 0.6% for the month, accelerating from the prior two months (0.3% and 0.5%), and by 6.2% year-over-year, down a tad from March, and the second worst since 1982:
remember INFLATION is govt made up word
it is REALLY the DEVALUATION of the fiat $dollar
because we no longer have gold standard(though FRIENDLY NATIONS like RUSSIA do)
WE THE PEOPLE GET TO PAY FOR ARROGANT people doing the WRONG THING OVER AND OVER AGAIN
Inflation used to be defined as growth in the amount of money. With hard money, gold, it was also pretty easy to track the amount of money. With fiat money, keeping track of the amount of money and amount circulating it become more and more difficult. Along came price indexes as a measurement of inflation.
What was left out, maybe of convenience, was that stock market indexes and real estate value indexes are as good indexes to measure inflation on as the CPI. Measuring on different items those indexes only measure part of the effect inflation have. They do not measure the amount of money in circulation. Now, more money in circulation do not raise prices if the amount of goods to be bought also increase. Measuring the amount of goods is not that easy either, but the amount of real estate is somewhat easier to measure. And no, it did not increase with the speed the money did.
Then todays CPI inflation should not come as a surprise. Stock market indexes did race upwards, real estate indexes followed and estimate of money in circulation did go up. To expect that the growing amount of money would never also be used to buy consumables I find strange. That the amount of consumables to buy should increase as rapid as the amount of money another strange thought.
In hindsight, the CPI do now just show what was to be expected looking at other price indexes and estimates of money in circulation.
The “Purchasing Power of $100 since Jan 1, 2000” graph always gets my attention.
If the inflation isn’t stopped fast, the dollar will soon have lost half its purchasing power since the turn of the century. Other currencies even worse.
If it wasn’t for the occasional small wiggle, the dollar would be going to heck in a straight line!
Currently both gold and crude oil have outperformed the stock and bond markets since 2000. Who would have guessed?
The future looks like stagflation too, thanks to the popping of the Everything Bubble.
Another 1-2% rise in interest rates and bond market index investors will have lost to inflation since the turn of the century.
We’ve heard of “lost decades” but this could be a “lost century” if things don’t change!
Plenty more can go wrong… Eventually something will go right but it looks like that might take a while.
Inflation *was* low for 20 out of the 21 years.
I’d argue that it wasn’t, but they told us it was and we believed them.
New Wolfstreet Dictum: Nothing Goes to Heck in a straight line, EXCEPT the value of US DOLLAR
“Straightish” line, according to Powell.
> The “Purchasing Power of $100 since Jan 1, 2000” graph always gets my attention.
You really need to stop buying all that AdVocAdo tOaSt!
This is what needs to take place, before it can go right.
Inflate until people are broke. They stop spending, and then deflation.
I’m surprised that the volatility of volatility has been relatively mild compared to 2009. I guess that It is waiting for the real crash to begin. It takes a lot of chaos to get back to normal!
You know you are in BIG bear when Apple leads…..down over 5% today.
Most of the workforce now believes that they can sit at home and become millionaires on rising home prices, without having to do any work.
Free Money -> Big Speculation -> No Work -> No Products & Services -> High demand -> More money chasing fewer Goods and Services -> High Inflation.
Inflation will only get in control after house prices start crashing like the stocks.
About to RTGDFA but first just based on your headline here and want the kids have done in the markets so far today at 1:45 PST: Whooshapalooza!
Bullard…….stated today that inflation is broader and more persistent than they thought…….LOL……
Gee……it sure is nice having these highly educated, connected, experienced fed heads telling the rest of us…….what the rest of us figured out a year ago…….and they get paid for this crap.
Difference between a rich man and a rich fed head………one of them worked, sweated, risked, invested and did some deep thinking. The other inherited……and always ends up in a great no show job after government service.
I used to believe that they have some sort of plan, or a reason to do what they’re doing. I genuinely believe that it is complete incompetence at this stage.
These fools FED ,better be careful,the world has changed ,and not in a good way
=CPI is never a smooth line, but zigzags up and down=
Since Alan Greenspan wrote “The Age of Turbulence” smooth lines can only be found in my old Paul Samuelson’s “Economics” textbook (1974 edition with yellow-brownish charts and diagrams).
Laminar Flows are thing of the past, Turbulence appears to be the general order of the day ( cue: Reynolds #).
Brigade of FED’s PhD’s is well equipped to handle EVERY chart coming their way. Non-smooth Functions can be dealt with by methods of Theory of Distributions (aka Generalized Functions).
Even weirdest of the weird functions like Dirichlet function (which has values of ZERO at irrational points and values of ONE at rational points) is Lebesgue-integrable (but not Riemann-integrable).
Bottom line:
Uncle Jerome & Auntie Janet know what they are doing.And Math will conquer the World !!!
Afternoon Brent,
I used the same exact text book. Back then, some things seemed to make sense.
😀
Remember one example from this edition where Mr Samuelson mulls the fact of truck driver making $20K per year (late 60’s – early 70’s) ?
I guess Mr Samuelson’s prayers were answered.
As to truckers-
They thought that regulation (Motor Carrier Act of 1935) was bad…
And they also thought that deregulation (Motor Carrier Act of 1980) will be good 😀😀😀
How is it that Jerome Powell can fail so massively at his job yet be reappointed, and by a new administration no less? He has been intentionally ignoring the mandate of the FED and, in turn, has created the most massive SUPEREVERYTHINGBUBBLE in the history of the world. What was this guy doing, and how come he is not held to account?
Now there is chatter that the FED needs to hike 75 basis points next meeting. But Weimar Boy Powell assured us that was not even in the conversation last time. Just more and more failure by this guy every day, with zero consequences. All of this was avoidable. All of it.
If the Fed hikes 50 basis points at every meeting for the rest of this year (6 more meetings), the top end of the target range will be 4.0%. I think that’s a good start, along with lots of QT. The markets are already doing a lot of the heavy lifting.
A reminder that the dummies at the Fed were still doing QE less than 60 days ago.
The idiots at the ECB are STILL doing QE, plus negative rates. This stuff is just incomprehensible.
They’re looting the countries, Wolf. It’s treason.
Yep, but who’s going to stop them?
Our ‘elected’ officials just cheer them on.
Musk, obviously.
Wonder when he will marry into the Royal Family?
13 months in a row of negative real wages. No wonder people are unhappy.
What about the CPI-W, which measures the inflation rate for many Americans?
8.9 %…
COLA/SSI baked in at 6% with 5 months to go…
Swimmer,
8.9%
Fiat dollar is heading toward its intrinsic value of Zero. It’s an old true story.
What good is FED “forward guidance” when it isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on?
June, 2020
“FED: No rate hikes through 2022″
“We’re not thinking about raising rates,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a press conference. “We’re not even thinking about thinking about raising rates.”
He did say he wasn’t thinking. Credit where credit is due.
Actually, what he meant is “were not thinking at all”.
Start investing in good shoes and boots, because you’re not going to be able to afford to drive a car very soon.
Aside from saving money, walking would be one of the best things you can do for your health. But if the commute is 30 miles one way, that’s kind of a tough proposition :-]
Do these higher prices imply higher reported profits?
Avraam Jack Dectis,
No, though they might in some cases.
Higher prices imply higher reported revenues, if sales volume remains the same despite the higher prices. This is not always the case, and then we’re talking about “demand destruction,” when higher prices generate a buyers’ strike, and people buy less.
Higher prices also mean higher costs for companies, including higher material and component costs, and higher labor costs, and that’s a squeeze on profits. Some precarious companies may not be able to deal with the higher costs because they cannot pass it on via higher prices, and then companies fail. We just had one of those bankruptcy filings.
High inflation is a double-edged sword for companies.
1) Since Paul Volcker Dec 1979, inflation trend is down.
2) Those shooting star multi CPI coming out from the bottom might drop all the way down, leaving behind a large selling tail.
3) It is a sign of weakness, a stopping action.
4) It stopped the deflation only temporarily.
5) JP might run out of RRP liquidity.
6) The downturn might cont all the way to the bottom.
7) LT CPI : down from 5.6% in July 2008 to (-)2.1% in July 2009. Up to 3.9% in Sept 2011, before floating slightly above zero in May 2020. The vertical rise to 8.5% was next.
8) It’s not sustainable. It will come all the way to the bottom, before “hammering”, breaching 2009 low.
9) Where might it stop : between minus (-)10.70 in July 1932 and 2009 low.
10) Can the Nasdaq bounce back up next week : yes !
There were some greedy players and fools, but I feel really bad for reasonable and innocent folks who are at the wrong end of this.
But the political branches of government just seem like frozen deer, or blustering ad men. So much finger-pointing. The financial system needs reform. A new book, The Fed Unbound, takes it apart intelligently and makes some suggestions. Maybe that’s the easy part, but folks need to start somewhere. Because the problems so treacherous in ’08 have not been solved.
Let me guess? The author didn’t recommend getting rid of monetary policy, did they?
There is no reform or sound “macro prudential regulation” for government created moral hazard.
Problem with the financial system is that it is designed to fail, most just do not know it.
Because debt defaults at any scale are not permitted and the economics profession has been infected by its own hubris (by somehow getting the idea that an economic contraction can be avoided forever), financial system requires permanent debt expansion or it collapses. That’s why the FRB’s balance sheet also has to permanently expand whether by increasing the “money” supply or QE. Add reckless private sector speculation and then QE + FRB “put” + ZIRP become “necessary”.
Then add more government moral hazard in the form of an alphabet soup of government guarantees, like deposit insurance and mortgages.
The cheery on the top is manic market psychology.
First you couldn’t afford a house so you had to rent. Then you couldn’t afford rent so you had to resort to an RV. Then you couldn’t afford an RV so you started to live out of your car. Then you could no longer afford a car and you’re on the streets. What a great f***ing country, huh?
” … In America, if you don’t have a dollar you have a right to choose between sleeping in a house or on the pavement. …” (Khruschev, “kitchen debate” with Nixon)
We got a “Gas Station from Hell” in Glen Echo MD, two blocks from where I used to live. The Exxon station just busted the $499 price for regular. Now posting $539/gallon for regular, $599 for premium. This gas station is the same one I used during the Carter gas line era, where I used to get up at 3AM and park my 78 ford mustang piece of crap at the front of the line. Then I walked back home went back to sleep and came back at 7AM when they opened. This worked like a charm back then.
We get the massive sucking sound of inflation, and the ka-thummmp of the tech darlings falling.
yeah but at year 2000 purchasing power of $100 was 97 percent less than in 1914