The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, March Update: Just Before the Great Spike in Mortgage Rates

Raging mania to lock in mortgage rates when they were still at 3.2%. But now they’re near 5%.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
So now we have a new snapshot of the incredibly spiking home prices, topping out at over 30% year-over-year in Phoenix and Tampa, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index today. But these prices predate the Great American Mortgage Rate Spike.
What time span are we talking about?
The “January” home price data released today are a three-month moving average of closed sales that were entered into public records in November, December, and January, reflecting deals and mortgages that were agreed to roughly in October through December, when the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was around 3.2%. Now, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is flirting with 5%, according to Mortgage News Daily, and today’s home price data is still untouched by that spike in mortgage rates:
There was a mad scramble to get the deals done late last year and earlier this year before mortgage rates would rise, and this mad scramble is reflected here.
The overall National Case-Shiller Home Price Index for “January” jumped 1.1% from December and 19.2% year-over-year. The Case-Shiller Home Price Indices were set at 100 for January 2000. This means that the overall index, with an index value of 282 for “January,” shot up by 182% since January 2000, more than four times the rate of CPI inflation.
Los Angeles metro: Prices of single-family houses jumped 1.6% in January from December and 19.9% year-over-year. The index value of 385 means that home prices shot by 285% since January 2000, which crowns the Los Angeles metro as the Number 1 most splendid housing bubble on this list.
San Diego metro: Prices of single family houses spiked 2.5% for the month, and 27.1% year-over-year. Since 2000, house prices have ballooned by 284%:
This is house price inflation.
The Case-Shiller Index is based on the “sales pairs” method, comparing the sales price of a house when it sells in the current period to the price of the same house when it sold previously. The index includes adjustments for home improvements and the passage of time between sales. By tracking how many dollars it takes to buy the same house over time, the index measures house price inflation.
Seattle metro: The Case-Shiller Index spiked 2.0% for the month, and 24.7% year-over-year. Since January 2000, house price inflation in the Seattle metro has ballooned to 265%:
San Francisco Bay Area: House prices spiked 2.4% for the month, and by 20.9% year-over-year:
San Francisco Bay Area: Condo prices edged up 0.1% for the month, after having ticked down four months in a row. Since July last year, prices have remained roughly flat. Year-over-year, the index rose 8.3%. Since June 2018, condo prices have risen just 4.0%:
Miami metro: House prices spiked 1.8% for the month, and 28.1% year-over-year, the fastest since February 2006, on the eve of its epic Housing Bust:
Tampa metro: House prices spiked by 2.3% for the month, and by 30.8% year-over-year, a record spike for the Tampa metro, out-spiking even the crazy spikes on the eve of the housing bust:
Phoenix metro: House prices spiked by 1.7% for the month, and by a record 32.6% year-over-year, out-spiking the craziness just before the housing bust. The year-over-year price spikes have been over 30% starting last July:
Portland metro: The Case-Shiller Index rose by 0.9% for the month, and 17.7% year-over-year:
Boston metro: +0.7% for the month, and +13.3% year-over-year:
Washington D.C. metro: +1.1% for the month, and +11.2% year-over-year:
Denver metro: +1.6% for the month, and +20.8% year-over-year:
Las Vegas metro: +1.7% for the month, and +26.2% year-over-year:
Dallas metro: +1.9% for the month, and a record +27.3% year-over-year:
New York metro: +0.9% for the month, and +13.5% year-over-year. At an index value of 258, the metro has experienced 158% house price inflation since 2000.
The remaining metros in the 20-metro Case-Shiller Index – Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, and Minneapolis – have house price inflation since 2000 of less than 150%, and while some of their price increases are still huge, they don’t qualify for this illustrious list of the most splendid housing bubbles.
The growth in house prices is a disgrace and based on easy cheap credit making one’s home an “investment” and “ATM” rather than a place to live. Due to labor shortages/material prices increases expect prices to go higher until they “dont”. May we get a reasonable reset soon as this is harming our future generations from whom we borrowed. the FED purchase of MBS was an outright crime not allowing for true “price discovery”. Of course writing this while listening to the “rocket mortgage” commercial telling me how I can get “cash” out of my home since prices are up almost 20% in the last year. FAKE money causing devaluation of “work”. Okay now back to my hard “work” trading crypto and “STONKS” (which always go up)! Haha and peace to all.
that’s the problem with money printing. it ultimately makes work pointless
The lenders with the largest market share are above the 4.90% “average” from Mortgage News Daily today:
30 yr Fixed APR Fees and Points
Rocket Mortgage 4.99% 5.024% $1250
Quicken Loans 5.50% 5.535% $1250
Chase 5.125% 5.125% $237
Clearly, house prices are headed lower.
Wolf has given me permission to request an asking price for an authentic Wolfstreet beer mug to help make a market. My current bid is $200, but so far no interest.
HarryHoundstooth at yahoo dot com.
My WS mugs will NEVER,,, repeat Never be available HH,,, and my spouse has direct instructions,,, but that will only last as long as she/we do…
”get over it HH…”
OK, IF you bid $”A” million or so,,, might be able to convince the spouse to sell,,, otherwise NOT likely, in spite of my every day use,,, SO FAR!!
“My current bid is $200, but so far no interest.”
That’s not a bid, that’s an ask.
No, that’s a bid. A bid is the price offered by someone who doesn’t have an asset and wants to buy it. The ask is what someone who has an asset and wishes to sell it, is asking for.
Easy way to remember is that bid is always lower than ask because the buyer always wants a lower price than the seller.
I mean, DUH. I misunderstood Harry’s post as if he was selling his own mug.
I am seeing 4.625% for a 30-year fixed at Quicken Loans, 4.375 at Rocket, and 4.375% at Chase.
Not sure why your figures are so different. Nevertheless, this fast runup has to put the brakes on this market. They’re only headed higher from here within the next 12 months.
Because you’re looking at rates which include a large amount of discount points: 2pts on Quicken, 2 1/8 on Rocket etc.
The CU I watch for mortgage rates just today dropped the 30 year fixed from 4.125 to 4.00.
I watched them raise rates over the last few weeks and kind of thought they were frontrunning FED actions and perhaps they did.
Disgrace is the right word. It didn’t have to happen. And you can’t unring a bell either. The digestion or revulsion process out of this may last a decade imo. That much damage has been done.
Points buy down ?
To sc7….
“A tendency to go to extremes is often observed at the highs and lows of a protracted market trend. At such times, precedent and overwhelming psychological expectations reinforce prevailing economic factors.”
Homer and Sylla – A History of Interest Rates
True for interest rates, and for home price indexes.
Unfortunately, the extent of extremes is not visible until after the fact…
Hi Wolf,
We are seeing an even larger RETRACTION of would-be home sellers here on the Monterey Peninsula. This is different than the entire county of Monterey, this is coastal California with many second homes. This is the most constricted market I can remember other than Summer 2020 and just about nothing is moving under $2mn for single family homes, forget about under a million right now, and there are many multiple offers. Lots of cash just waiting, truly cash, not portfolio loans cash. Many trades are happening off-MLS with agents acting as matchmakers. The pause button seemed to get hit soon after geopolitical events got super hot over in Ukraine. No idea what is behind all of this other than the possibility that “a confused mind says ‘no’ “. Would-be sellers of primary residences also have nowhere to go unless way out of area. We are an outlier here, not a standard market. This is choice real estate. Our sales numbers are down not due to lack of buyers but rather lack of inventory to sell. The listings that sit and sit are sellers waiting for the market to come to them and it just may soon enough. This is a stuck market here.
Oh my God, hurry up, BUY AAAANNNNYYYYTHIIIIIIIIIIIIING!!!
There are many reasons not to sell, including hassle, loss of low 3% mortgage, need to replace, and avoidance of tax gain.
But there is now a strong reason to sell. Rising interest rates and potentially falling prices. A lot of people think prices can’t fall after they rose 40% on the coasts in two years. Really? Is that a good assumption?
I know of a couple who tried to “Sell High, Buy Low again” during the last bubble.
They saw the bubble and got out with a huge gain.
Timing the market is hard to do in practice. They sold in 2005 before the bubble peak and rented until 2014, after the bottom. They still paid less for a comparable house in 2014 than they sold in 2005 but counting 9 years of rent, I doubt they even broke even. They did get a good rate in 2014 and refi’d a couple of times since.
They would have done much better if they sold in 2006 and re-purchased in 2012. Their Magic 8 Ball was off.
“…but counting 9 years if rent, I doubt they even broke even.”
This must be the most misleading argument in the Buy vs Rent analysis. It’s not as simple as “you’re wasting your money by renting”. With a mortgage, only rouhgly 20-30% of your mortgage payment is principal depending on what you put down, taxes, homeowner’s insurance, PMI, etc.
In your example, the amount of rent, location, what they did with the proceeds, etc. needs to be taken into account as a WHOLE in order to say “I doubt they even broke even” or the opposite “We made a killing!!”.
The principal percentage of a mortgage payment is dictated by the amortization schedule.
These prices might be stickier than you think. Still lots of buyers, inventory is low and new construction is cost prohibitive (even if you *could* get windows, doors or appliances).
Needed a new our microwave went too 3 stores 1 st had only expensive ones 2 ne was 80% out of stock 3 rd Best Buy had he I was looking for on sale 251$
It is tempting to sell now with a huge gain with an expectation that housing prices will fall shortly, but my wife won’t live in a tent to save money for the next 6-9 years so the gains would be wiped out by rent.
I don’t even think I could convince her to buy a post-pandemic cheap used RV and take 6-9 years to tour the country.
Patience is a virtue…
There is no better proof than these charts that Jerome Powell and the entire FED board should be fired. These ass clowns have turned housing and the entire economy into a speculative casino. They were not only derelict in their duties, they were profiting off of their insane policies which have perhaps mortally wounded the country, and hurt the most vulnerable.
While admittedly unscientific the Zillow estimate on my house in SW FL :
Jan 2020 – $256 k
Today – $454 k
Pretty good place to live but it ain’t that special…
Hi Wolf,
I have been curious for a while now about the adjustments in the Case Schiller index. Do you know how the adjustments for home improvements are made? Is it proprietary?
This seems like it would require research into each individual home with a sales pair. Is the number of sales pairs in each period small enough that manual investigation and adjustment possible?
Thanks for the great work
It’s sales pairs so no adjustments are made like you’re talking about.
Imagine a house was purchased in December of ‘20 for $300k, then sold in December of ‘21 for $400k representating a 33% increase. That’s how this metric is established.
To put 20% down would increase from $60k to $80k and the payment would go from $1.3k to $1.7k. However what’s happened now using the same figures but shifting back to March to March the payment would go from $1.3k to $2k over a year due to interest rates rising. So a 50%+ increase in payment cost in one year. This is why you get young folks who might’ve just barely been able to afford a starter home a year ago are pissed.
I’ll check back in for the “f you I got mine stop crying crowd” comments.
> I’ll check back in for the “f you I got mine stop crying crowd” comments.
Not “f you,” but I bought mine and paid for it steadily through 27 years of all kinds of conditions, ups and downs. I took the very real risks that it wouldn’t pan out. I took extended “losses” in value for a long time post-2008. Now in perfect fairness and economic logic, I risked the full downside with real skin in the game, so now I get to keep the upside. I settled my divorce and cashed out the exiting wife, etc. For the moment, a transitory moment maybe, it seems way up. These moments come and go, if you’ve lived awhile. But all I want is my house.
So now I’m a bad guy? I owe somebody housing? I should join anyone not in the same situation in, myself, weeping? That is what, to my ears, you imply here. I was 37 when I bought my house. I rented before that. Worked every minute of the time I’m talking about. How old are you?
I don’t know if you’ve covered this related topic before but here is my question. In the Phoenix area we are deluged with TV ads from home buying outfits like ’72Sold’. What do they do with the homes that they buy?
These ads are still going strong despite the rise in mortgage rates. What’s going on?
They don’t buy the houses, they are a discount real estate broker.
It’s crazy how the manipulated growth in home equity can mess with your head. That wealth effect really makes you wander off into the abyss. My “never forget” moment was buying a home early 2007. It took a decade to dig out of and maybe the positive is I learned that lesson early in my life. I think many are underestimating how much effect this current wave of inflation is going to have. It seems many don’t understand what it really is.
they seem confident that the fed will never get inflation under control until we have a crack up boom. maybe they’re right.
Asset prices continue to shoot the moon because the FED told the world that they will not take inflation seriously. They announced that they will end the year with a Fed Funds Rate under 2%, which is still 6% under the current inflation.
What a responsible FED would have done is raised by 2% last meeting, and signaled rate hikes of 100 basis points at every meeting to catch up to inflation by early to mid next year. Instead, they told everybody to keep gambling because they would continue to throw gasoline on asset prices and debase the currency.
Bingo.
Yup I like to watch this : Its like a Crime TV Series
Phoenix metro: House prices spiked by 1.7% for the month, and by a record 32.6% year-over-year Wow that’s Huge and Las Vegas
grab my Eye as they are the leaders in the western USA
to watch I think ” talking Bubble Burst ”
Just how far the FED Go ,Be allowed to go to continue to stagnate the overall economy by Inflating to value of everything resulting in Devaluing the Dollar leading toward the demise of economy overall ?
Huge Company’s some adding 800 Homes per month to use as rental property’s at Huge rental amounts now making it very costly and difficult to buy a home and creating a rental market rather like it or not .
So ? are these huge RE investment company’s also going to join Masses should the economy crash with foreclosure’s and bankruptcy’s joining the Stock market correction joining the Fed’s agenda resulting by their actions .
Will the Lenders be bailed out by more money printing again lessening
the Dollar Value ? and just how Low can the Dollar go perhaps to a Negative Dollar ? is that possible ? A dozen Eggs for say $50 Negative Dollars and Gas at $275.00 NEG a Gallon .
I am sure the Fed knows what they are doing look at all the money they are making ( for themselves )
Things are great in America immigrate the War torn right away since we don’t want to help them lets join them
The Federal Reserve annual rebates 94% of its profits to the US Treasury for the benefit of US taxpayers and citizens and has always done so throughout its entire 109 year history and is the only US government agency that actually turns a profit to benefit the US Treasury.
If you think these are all bubbles…take a look at the greater Nashville area. Yikes!!
It’s hard to see the whole area while gridlocked dead still on I-65.
The morons otherwise known as the FOMC actually allowed the yield curve to invert today……..even a monkey knows that they should have been selling enough securities to ensure that the long rates go higher so the inversion was put off.
They are truly a pack of morons……but……maybe I’am being hard on morons.
Anything to keep the robbery going. In a replacement to “In God We Trust……the current fed should be printing……As God we steal.
The FOMC has no control whatsoever over the yields of US Treasuries.
Hahahahaha nieve
Yes, if you want to buy my beaurtiful asset, you will need to pay moar and moar. (Snidely Whiplash laugh).
Some extremely intelligent young relatives have just returned to Seattle after visiting us over here.
No worries at all! Their house will continue to rise in value because – “Don’t you know! It’s doubled in value since we bought it five years ago, so, in another five years it will double again.”
I’m sure they’re far smarter than me but I’d take the money and run.
The joy of inductive logic. The Sun has always appeared in the morning so it always will.
The cynics say: housing prices didn’t go up, but the dollar lost value by that much.
I just went over to the MLS.
Listings in the Auburn, WA area (south suburbs of Seattle) are mostly around 6-8 days on the market. No sign of a slowdown.
I am unable to predict what is going to happen, but I’m pretty sure that the recent rise in interest rates has already scraped off the marginal First-Time Buyers. I expect that when a 30-year fixed mortgage gets to 8%, things will change.
The problem is that inflation expectations are quite high, and going higher. As long as you have Wall Street types who can borrow at 5% below the inflation rate, the normal rules of housing markets do not apply.
Anecdotal evidence but interest is still low (3%) for jumbo mortgages in Bay Area for those with excellent credit.
Prices are still ridiculous but there is plenty of “easy money” that won’t be the case in 6 months.