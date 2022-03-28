US Natural Gas Production and LNG Exports amid Urgent Demand for LNG from Europe

Biggest buyers of US LNG: South Korea, China, Japan, Brazil. But Mexico bought more US natural gas than all four combined.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
There has been a lot of talk about the US supplying more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe to replace a portion (a small portion) of pipeline natural gas from Russia. Tankers with US-produced LNG are already plying that route. But LNG export terminals along the Gulf Coast are running near capacity, and it takes time to build new liquefaction trains at existing export terminals and to build new export terminals and the pipeline infrastructure to supply them. So those ideas, as good as they may be, are getting complicated in a hurry.
The Status of US Natural Gas.
The US is the largest consumer of natural gas in the world. For decades, natural gas production in the US wasn’t enough to meet demand, and so the US imported natural gas via pipeline from Canada, and via LNG from other countries. Fracking changed the equation, natural gas production began to soar, and along the way the US became the largest producer of natural gas in the world. In December, US natural gas production hit a record 118.8 billion cubic feet per day, according to EIA data:
As the price of natural gas in the US collapsed in 2008 amid surging production from fracking, the industry tried to find an outlet. Companies invested in building more pipelines to Mexico, and exports of pipeline natural gas to Mexico rose. And companies invested in large-scale LNG export terminals along the Gulf Coast, and LNG exports from the first of those terminals took off in 2016.
Total exports of natural gas via pipeline and LNG (red line) spiked by 26% in 2021 to a new record of 6.65 trillion cubic feet for the year. Total imports of natural gas, denoted by a negative number (purple line) has remained in the same range since 2013.
In 2017, the US became a “net exporter” of natural gas, exporting more natural gas to the rest of the world than it imported:
LNG imports essentially ceased, except during the coldest months in the winter in some New England regions that are not well connected via pipeline to producing regions in the US.
The Canada trade: The US exports natural gas to Canada and imports from Canada due to the regional pipeline infrastructure in place. About 30% of US pipeline exports go to Canada. On net, the US imports more from Canada than it exports to Canada.
The Mexico trade: The US does not import natural gas from Mexico; this is a one-way trade, with the US supplying Mexico with ever larger amounts of pipeline natural gas. About 70% of US natural gas pipeline exports go to Mexico.
Exports via LNG (red line) in 2021 exceeded pipeline exports (purple line) for the first time:
Here is our look at The Huge Ships for the Booming LNG Trade: Designs, Technologies, and Challenges for liquefied natural gas carriers.
US LNG exports by country.
The list below shows the largest 25 recipient countries in 2021, in billion cubic feet per year, according to EIA data. South Korea has been the largest buyer of US natural gas. China has now surpassed Japan as the second largest buyer. China was a large buyer but in 2019 essentially stopped as part of the trade war, but recommenced in 2020. Brazil has emerged as the fourth largest buyer in 2021.
By comparison, in 2021, the US exported 2.16 trillion cubic feet of natural gas to Mexico via pipelines. This is about as much as the US exported in LNG to the top eight countries on this list combined.
Also note the European countries that bought US LNG in 2021.
|US Export Volumes, by largest recipients in 2021, in billion cubic feet per year
|2019
|2020
|2021
|1
|South Korea
|270
|316
|453
|2
|China
|7
|214
|450
|3
|Japan
|201
|288
|355
|4
|Brazil
|54
|112
|308
|5
|Spain
|167
|200
|215
|6
|India
|91
|124
|196
|7
|United Kingdom
|118
|160
|195
|8
|Turkey
|31
|124
|189
|9
|Netherlands
|81
|86
|174
|10
|France
|118
|90
|171
|11
|Chile
|90
|81
|122
|12
|Taiwan
|27
|64
|99
|13
|Argentina
|39
|15
|83
|14
|Portugal
|53
|37
|66
|15
|Poland
|38
|37
|56
|16
|Dominican Republic
|10
|26
|53
|17
|Pakistan
|27
|37
|46
|18
|Greece
|15
|48
|40
|19
|Bangladesh
|3
|11
|38
|20
|Croatia
|0
|3
|36
|21
|Kuwait
|10
|17
|34
|22
|Italy
|69
|68
|34
|23
|Lithuania
|3
|29
|31
|24
|Jamaica
|14
|17
|25
|25
|Singapore
|31
|28
|25
In terms of the US as a bigger supplier of LNG to Europe, well, at the moment, there is not a lot of excess capacity left in the US to export more LNG to anywhere. Major additional LNG shipments from the US to Europe would largely be a shift away from other customers. LNG export capacity continues to be ramped up in the US, and even though it’s already in progress, it still takes time. And ramping up export capacity further than is already being planned will take even more time.
Impossible solution for several years. Europe has oil/NG reserves, put in a plan to start using them. Nuclear also. Stupid decisions get stupid results.
That is when solar wind comes in handy. And corn ethanol. Also, Tesla 3 from German factory is obvious choice.
They will definitely help, but they make a terrible source for baseline power requirements.
“in 2021, the US exported 2.16 trillion cubic feet of natural gas to Mexico via pipelines.”
In 2021, Mexico flared off more than ten percent of that, nearly 230 bcf.
Reuters reports that Pemex has stated in recent quarterly filings that it is flaring ‘too much’ because infrastructure to deal with gas associated with oil production is inefficient, outdated or nonexistent. Apparently they’ve tried nothing and are fresh out of ideas.
If you ask why, the conversation will be continued in Spanish, and if you speak Spanish, the conversation will be discontinued.
I’ve been to many Pemex facilities over my 30+ years in the oil/energy business. They are falling apart and, in many cases, won’t spend the money to fix them using qualified technicians. I stress the word qualified.
In my 30+ years as an overpriced consultant I have seen very many instances of deliberate and systematic mismanagement at all levels. Thusly, it is in the interests of other producers that Pemex be systematically mismanaged. Cui bono.
We are NOT presently seeking new clients. Most don’t qualify anyway.
I am delighted to have recently been informed that no, I do not actually need an outrage gland to replace the original that detonated, and have had myself removed from the waiting lists.
dead on assessment…the monopoly is a joke…
unamused,
Yes, it’s very costly to capture and use the associated gases from oil wells. You in effect need to have two pipelines that connect the oil well to the crude-oil infrastructure and to the natural gas infrastructure, one for liquids and one for gases. And it requires additional processing equipment at the well. This is why in the US, flaring is also a huge issue.
But if the price of NG gets high enough, there is incentive to build the take-away infrastructure that allows producers to sell the associated gases. There are also some state laws that regulate/limit flaring, but not nearly enough.
Concerning your last paragraph: 🤣
“Concerning your last paragraph: 🤣”
Quiero decir, como, santa mierda.
I’m over my limit. My apologies.
Wolf, I’m sorry but all your work here is wrong. I know this because at least daily I hear that Biden shut down the energy industry.
LOL, yes, I keep hearing that too
I am really interested to see if the “un-friendly to Russia ” European Countries will have to pay for Russian Gas in Roubles . Russia has declared that they do so by 3/31 if the un-friendly countries wants Russian Gas. If they do not pay will Russia follow through on the threat and cut off their gas? Getting paid in your own currency is an out-right act of war. Every one knows you can only use dollars to buy things. Who the hell does Russia think it is?
The Golden Rule clearly states that He who has the gold makes the rules, or, in this case, natural gas.
Another good reason to try to avoid economic dependence on despots. Not that it’s actually possible these days for most people no matter what you do.
The new golden rule is 5,000 rubles per gram, Russia has reintroduced the Au standard.
The hope in the west is that similar to conjuring up endless amounts of money on a keyboard, they can pull the same trick with all that glitters.
My guess is that European countries will use some form of barter with Russia. Russia is sanctioned and can’t use dollars or euros, and European countries don’t want to use Russian rubles. Russia will not supply gas unless it is paid in some form, this much is clear to everyone involved. This leaves some form of barter, like X amount of gas for Y number of BMWs, or something along these lines. Another likely possibility is that Europe will have to buy LNG from other suppliers, and Russia will sell LNG to China. This would have an effect of raising costs of NG for all consumers around the world.
It’s winter there.
The game is hard ball.
The official end of winter in Europe is March 20, 2021, or about eight days ago.
Russia timed this invasion very badly. Besides winter ending and everything in Europe getting warmer, the spring thaw means their poorly maintained trucks with the cheap Chinese tires will get even more stuck in the mud of the Ukrainian Rasputitsa
From what I have been reading this is something of a dance going on. The natural gas contracts with Russia are long-term ones… and as such cannot be broken without MASSIVE penalty payments to the Russian oil firms. That is why Europe is still buying oil and natural gas from Russia.
BUT… those same contracts dictate what the payment terms are… and as you might guess, no one has EVER wanted those payments to be in Rubles. One simple reason… no country ever has enough Rubles to pay with since other trade with Russia is so anemic. A more difficult reason… it is easier for the oligarchs to steal the medium of exchange than the actual Rubles.
So if Russia dictates new payment terms (rather than Putin just saying that will happen) then the European countries will be able to get out of the contracts (since it is not THEM breaking the terms). That is NOT in Russia’s best interest so I doubt it will happen.
Does anyone have any recommendation on the fastest cheapest and easiest way to buy/sell currency?
I was going to buy Rubles at 150…
Look for the easy way to spend rubles. Then do reverse.
It would interesting to see gas prices in different parts of the world. The gas will tend to go to the highest bidder. Can you tell if Mexico is paying as much or more for gas than US consumers ? Clearly proximity to the fields in Texas is a factor for the Mexican market.
Figures from 2021 indicate Mexicans paying 50% more per unit than US consumers for natural gas. https://www.globalpetrolprices.com/natural_gas_prices/
how many mexican ‘customers’ have gas lines to a home heater? Honestly, I don’t know, but doubtful. A propane tank connected to an oven? Definitly. Please advise. I’d like to learn.
All of the iso-butane camping gas in little cans are made in South Korea no matter who the maker is, and what a trade. We ship the gas there and they ship it back.
Soon natgas will be converted to bitcoin prior to shipment, and beamed over the Starlink. Can’t stop technology.
You could see this coming way off. Next winter will be the deciding moment, who gets what. Is LNG going to be the workaround that allows NG to be a viable energy source?
The only reason we liquefy natural gas is so it can be transported in something other than a pipeline. It is very, very expensive to build a liquification plant. That’s the only way it can be sold to countries that are not connected via pipe. The shipping vessels are very expensive also. And if you are to receive LNG, you need a very, very expensive plant to get it back into gaseous form. NG is a viable energy source and will be for a very long time.
Can you explain how NG is measured AA?
While I get the cubic foot or whatever part, how is the density or weight per CF measured, etc.? And then how does this affect the pricing?
Similar with LNG, is there a specified density?
And how do both of these compare with ”propane?”
(thinking this is in your wheelhouse, eh)
thanks,
US Natural gas market is measured in therms or decatherms. One therm is 100,000 BTUs.
As RobertM700 said, natural gas is measured/valued in therms like BTU content and sold to consumers like us in cubic foot increments. Propane is a by product of natural gas processing with a different molecular structure (C3). It is a gas at room temperature and liquid by compression. Sold to you in a small pressure vessel for your BBQ or to heat your winter cabin!
LNG is a gas compound containing mostly methane and a few other similar gases (ethane, propane butane, etc) and once cleaned up (water, etc removed) is compressed and stored very cold under high pressure. It’s a good fuel but needs to be blended with air to burn. As we all know, this fuel is used everywhere. We are lucky here in the states that we have an abundant supply and manage it well.
Paging Hank Hill…
The U.S. is lucky to have so much of it, relatively speaking.
Europe can convert there Euros to Rubles and the Russians will convert some of it back to Gold, the standard that they have been on since 1897.
AA
Being an old retired refinery worker I beg to differ with you about Propane. It and it’s relative Butane are refinery by products. They may also come from NG as I’ve been out of the business 22 years. Propane is lighter and vaporizes easier, so is used during cold. While Butane is heavier, more dense, and is used during the summer.
One question you may could answer, what is the difference between compressed NG and LNG? I always thought one could compress a gas(vapor) into a liquid. I read somewhere it must be kept cold.
I also remember therms as being the heat value Xs scf of a gas/vapor. My utility company uses therms.
You can make propane from either crude oil or natural gas. Refineries make it from crude as it’s part of the cracking process. A natural gas processing plant will make it from the natural gas input stream. Same stuff chemically.
CNG is natural gas compressed into 1% of its volume and stored under pressure and used as a fuel in its gaseous form. LNG is made by supercooling natural gas into a liquid (-260 F). The differences are in the processing, storage and end use, although both are used as a fuel.
Hope this helps!
For all you smart guys :)
Ref a pipeline…
Is it owned by the same company end to end?
Or is it a third party build that collects flowage? What would the flowage rate be if so?
No next winter all hell might break loss.the great reset
EDP, AM and SHLX should do well in this environment
EDP? Do you mean EPD (Enterprise Partners, LP)?
AMLP gives you yield, no schedule k of mlps
72 price target
NG is in super cycle, bullish for next couple years
spike to 12 going to happen…
I’ve been loving it
PAA, GEL still decent buys here
FLNG
BPNP
A large LNG export terminal construction project in Kitimat, B.C. is 60% complete.
The Golden Pass LNG terminal in Sabine Pass, TX is being expanded to allow the export of 16 million tons of LNG per year in 2024. The terminal was originally built to import LNG until after shale fracking technology was improved. The Barnett Shale in Texas was one of the first natural gas shale fields to produce commercial quantities of natural gas.
There are LNG terminal projects all over the world.
A new LNG plant has opened in Louisiana (Venture LNG). Over the past 5 years several have come online along the gulf coast….Maryland opened Dominion Cove. Most were planned around 2011, 2012 when an LNG building boom happened worldwide. But since then several projects have been abandoned. Coos Bay LNG in Oregon could not get past the red tape. One of several was abandoned in Kitimat, BC. It takes years to plan and build a large LNG processing facility. They are quite similar to oil refineries and work along the same principles. The costs are enormous. Gorgon LNG in Australia spent 50 billion on a 3 train plant that took a decade to build. Meanwhile up till the Ukraine conflict, oil and gas was not looked on favorably. Why should companies invest in huge oil and gas projects when the era of carbon taxes is here? New oil and gas federal leases are being blocked or stonewalled. Why would companies want to start multi-billion dollar, decade long projects when they might end like the keystone pipeline? It is very expensive liquefying and then shipping gas around and it requires costly regassification terminals. The Euros shouldn’t expect any real relief from LNG in the short term….or probably ever.
This is really eye-opening information. I’d like to comment, but I’ve already started drinking, so use your imaginations, and since dark cynicism is my light humor, please be ever sarcastic..
“But LNG export terminals along the Gulf Coast are running near capacity…”
Yeah… about that. One reason that they are running “near capacity” is that the owners have not invested in expanding the USABLE capacity to the fullest extent. In my county on the Gulf Coast we have TWO such LNG facilities that sit absolutely idle. They were built in 2005-2007 to IMPORT natural gas because the world was awash with cheap LNG… but then fracking took hold and the good ole USA became awash with cheap LNG.
So the owners of these facilities went to the FERC to get permits to turn them into EXPORT terminals for natural gas. A lot of the LNG terminals on the Gulf Coast did the same thing. As you might guess, those permits were on the “Slow Boat to China” program under the Obama Administration. But even once they got approval under the Trump Administration (in 2019 here in my county) the owners of these facilities didn’t want to spend the money to bring them online. LNG was just too cheap at the time… and it cost less to simply pay the property tax for an idle facility than to compete in the global marketplace.
The CEO of the facilities here said the market situation is not right at the present time for making a positive final investment decision. “I think that’s just not a likely thing to develop in the near future.” That was in 2020… I wonder what he is thinking right now.
That project alone would add liquefaction and export capabilities of up to 10.85 million mt/year in just a single small port on the Gulf Coast… and like I said, this is not the only LNG export facility that is built, licensed, and idle down here.
If we have so much gas how come or bill of gas is $300 we never pay this much in gas bill .
Having natural gas piped into my home is a pretty remarkable set of events. Quality of life without water, sewage, electricity and nat gas would be so different.
“All things considered, life is good in Minneapolis.” -DanBob
Alaska’s North Slope field contains a real elephant of NG, but the cost of getting it to tidewater are staggering. I live a few miles from a relatively small LNG facility built in the ’60s by Phillips. They made incredible amounts of money shipping LNG to Japan over the years, but the cheap local source of gas is drying up.
For decades, the North Slope producers have made noises about a pipeline to a sit near the old LNG plant, and as recently as 2015 they were making plans for a huge plant, even buying up the necessary land to do it. That went away abruptly in 2017. It will take $50-60B to get the gas here. So far, no one is willing to do that. It could be viable at the right price, and it’s not over the moon high.
I can only post as a semi-ignorant consumer of natural gas for heating, though I enjoy reading and learning from what Wolf is posting here about US exports.
I’m really irritated my natural gas bills doubled compared to last winter
(approx. $950 this winter season vs. $500 last year) even though I’m right in the middle of America which feels the need to export so much NG.
Yes, this is a huge issue. Without exports, the US would be a natural gas island, and prices would be determined within the US. But now there are these growing exports, and they’re priced to deal with the global market, and that additional demand on US production is going to push prices up — and already has.
Wonder what made Italy swim against the tide.
Natural gas = dinosaur guts farts. Isn’t it time to ban those, too? I mean, I thought we were getting rid of all this stuff. Stick a solar panel up on the roof and heat your home already, delivered from Amazon by horse and carriage.
Propane = LPG, liquified petroleum gas.
LNG is NG extremely compressed and deeply chilled to remain liquid. Has to stay that way during transport and when transferred at the receiver.
All LNG installations: at sender, during transport and at receiver are very pricey to bild and maintain.
But you can pack a good amont in a small volume – compared to how it is used in gaseous form.
In Inuvik there is an LNG storage facility. The utility displaced much costlier diesel for power generation by installing that LNG stororage facility. Similar one was later installed in Whitehorse. More will follow, in other isolated communities, I’m sure.
It will be interesting to see what Sunni Saudi Arabia and, even more so give the focus here is on gas, Qatar and the UAE, think about Europe and the US rushing towards some kind of end agreement with the Shiite Islamic Republic of Iran?
Though the Ukraine crisis might provide Western leaders with the type of coverage they would crave to finalize such a deal, to expect increased cooperation, and no blow-back to emanate from Iran’s adversaries in response would be naive at best (as would any rosy predictions for Iranian oil and gas production to “ramp up” in a way that would ameliorate the EU’s current dependence, or even an increase in “stability” in Middle East frictions.)
What will be interesting is to see whether Russia follows though on its threats to cut gas shipments to the EU from the end of this month should the latter refuse to alter existing contract provisions and now pay for said gas in Rubles. I’ve seen elsewhere that Russia has already demanded one Indian distribution firm, GAIL, now pay for their LNG shipments in Euros, not dollars, and that GAIL seems to be entertaining this notion.
The US Petrodollar system is on the line, and on multiple fronts, should such a crack turn into a flood of non-dollar denominated oil and gas deals.