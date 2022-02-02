Incredibly Spiking US National Debt Hits Monstrous $30 Trillion

Trillions whooshing by so fast they’re hard to even see. And now the TGA is spiking again.
The incredibly spiking US gross national debt hit the big one: $30 trillion. That’s the amount the government owes and has issued in Treasury securities that are outstanding as of January 31. Since March 2020, the US gross national debt has spiked by a monstrous 27%, or by $6.5 trillion. Over the past 12 months, during the strongest economic growth since 1984, the national debt has spiked by 2.2 trillion.
The flat spots depict the uniquely American political charade of the Debt Ceiling, the periods when the gross national debt bounced into the Debt Ceiling as set by Congress. These flat spots are the days when everyone in Congress is trying to hijack the Debt Ceiling law in order to arm-twist the other side into approving their favorite priorities! Hahahaha, Congress, thank you for that hilarious charade.
During the debt ceiling charade, Congress tells the administration to keep spending the money that Congress told it to spend via the spending bills, but prohibits the administration from borrowing the money that Congress told it to spend. If this lasts beyond the out of money date, the US government would have to default, which would set off some magnificent fireworks in the financial markets.
Each time after a Debt Ceiling charade is resolved in Congress, the administration is then free to borrow the money that Congress told it to spend, and the US national debt spikes to make up for the flat spots. The one thing the Debt Ceiling never does is slow down the growth of the US national debt.
In 2021, there were two Debt Ceiling charades, and each time it was resolved, within days, the debt spiked with renewed vigor to make up for the flat spots. The chart below magnifies the daily debt levels since December 2020:
The government’s checking account, the Treasury General Account (TGA) at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, has become a wild phenomenon in its own right – and it’s spiking again and hit $742 billion as of January 31:
In the spring of 2020, the government added $3 trillion of new debt by selling Treasury securities to fund the emergency spending programs. The Fed was buying about that much debt over the same period, neatly monetizing the whole thing. But the government didn’t spend all of this borrowed money, and the TGA balance ballooned from $400 billion before the crisis to $1.8 trillion by July 2020.
Toward the end of 2020, the government decided to start drawing down the TGA balance by reducing the amounts to be borrowed. This was sped up in early 2021 to bring the balance down to $500 billion by the summer of 2021.
On August 1, 2021, the amount of the gross national debt outstanding at the time, $28.4 trillion, became the Debt Ceiling. And the government was forced to draw down the balance during both Debt Ceiling charades in October and December, bottoming out at $42 billion on December 16, which was as close to zero as Congress had the nerve to get, given the gigantic amounts of money that pass through this account on a daily basis.
After the Debt Ceiling charade was resolved, the government began borrowing again on a large scale, and the proceeds from these debt sales went into the TGA to await getting spent, and the TGA has now spiked again to $742 billion as of January 31. These are just gigantic amounts of money that are getting borrowed and thrown around here in a matter of days.
I’m not an economist, but it seems like the only solution for this is to tighten our collective belt and live more frugally.
But that doesn’t win votes, I suspect.
I feel badly for my grandkids.
The solution is to repatriate as many value-creating jobs back to the USA as possible.
Without a core of value creating, profitable product creating, tax base, the USA is bound to blood-let itself by borrowing that which it cannot repay, spend conjured money not innately created profit, and push up prices for the illusion of Wealth.
Does anyone seriously want to suggest that Maoist China has grown 20 fold in the past 30 years by closing factories and destroying working families?
How much economic value would be created by stopping the imports of $500 billion of products from a country that is behind the death of America by a thousand cuts?
Point taken.
That’s why I visit this site! I get educated.
And their Grandkids…
I am an economist, but you are right. It’s all about greed. It’s human behavior and very hard to overcome.
doesn’t that mean that the treasury won’t have to issue too many news bonds, so interest rates rising won’t have much effect in the short run?
Wolf is right. The song and dance around the FedGov debt, is a charade.
I probably mentioned this once before. Way back when Ronnie was snoozing in the oval office (and tripling the Fed debt with his tax cuts and borrowing). I took a long car ride with the local pol…….an elected “R” even. He said something that he should not have: he said “that debt is never going to be paid.”
Ok. Now you can cue the wailing and hair pulling from from the Usual Suspects about how we are leaving these debts to our children, grand children, etc.
Masked Ghost
Correction: “That debt is never going to be repaid by those that spent the money.”
But all Debt has a cost, a crowding out, a signal of profligacy, a quiet tearing of the cloth of the American Civilization.
It has a cost and you can see it everywhere in America.
It will get paid……by a reduction in the standard of living of the middle class……particularly the lower and middle of that class……by an inflation tax that the fed knows it has to allow……..good luck getting the cash back that has been stolen from you or a raise that is greater than the inflation rate.
Ask anyone working for the US government how their pay has gone the past ten years.
The poor will not feel much of a difference, the rich will be protected by an economy being fed huge sums of cash by fiscal and monetary means.
Your first chart says it all ,straight up borrowing this will end bad ,I remember China,Russia,and Iran at a g- 20 meeting being in a group discussion, now they will gang up on U S ,not going to be good
Is the plan to issue the debt while interest rates are still low and pile it up in the TGA, ready to use, in case borrowing costs go up significantly?
I’ll never get this, if you create money out of thin air (counterfeit) you dilute the value of all existing dollar assets- you win big and all other holders get chiseled down a bit. So what is all this talk of “our poor grandchildren”? Do the private owners of the Fed (who already profit greatly from this process) actually expect to be repaid in full, in real dollars for phantom value? I might be hopelessly in these matters,
30 trillion, that’s all? Keep printing and spending as long as the rest of the world will give us their production. I do not see a down side. We are a booming! We don’t need jobs anymore. Nobody can tell you what or the downside is. Lots of conjecture, lots of words. I flap my beak about it so much people avoid me. They may come and net me and haul me off. I will tell the guys in the white coats its this madman out in San Fran that drove me off the edge. I wonder If I can take my Heck Mug with me to drink my warm milk and Benadryl happy drink out of after my Electro-Therapy?
They have no need to pay it off. There is always
a time when it all hits the wall and they will deal
with it then. Until the general public demands it
to be fixed, why should they.