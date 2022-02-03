Global Tightening amid Raging Inflation: February Update

Brazil and Russia caught up via shock-and-awe rate hikes. But most central banks fell further behind. Then there are the reckless laggards.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Bank of England today, February 3, started QT (Quantitative Tightening, the opposite of QE) and raised its policy rate by 25 basis points, to 0.50%, the second hike in a row, after having raised by 15 basis points at its December meeting. The hawkish part was how it happened: A bare majority of five members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for the 25-basis-point hike, while four members voted for a 50-basis-point hike!
The BOE voted unanimously to start QT by reducing its holdings of government bonds by allowing maturing bonds to roll off without replacement, and by selling its corporate bonds outright. In terms of the corporate bonds, the BOE is following in the Fed’s footsteps which sold its corporate bond holdings entirely by November 2021.
The UK is getting hammered by inflation that has surged to 5.4%, the worst in four decades, and is hitting the standard of living of lower-income households particularly hard. The BOE expects inflation to surge to “around 7% in the spring.”
The Czech National Bank, also today, jacked up its policy rate by 75 basis points to 4.5%, the highest since January 2002, and the sixth rate hike in a row since June, totaling 425 basis points, including shock-and-awe hikes of 100 basis points in December and 125 basis points in November, which had been the biggest shock-and-awe rate hike in 24 years.
Unlike certain other central banks – the you-know-which reckless laggards at the bottom of this article – it’s actually battling inflation which spiked to 6.6%.
The Bank of Brazil, on February 2, jacked up its policy rate by another 150 basis points, to 10.75%, the eighth hike in a row since March, totaling 875 basis points.
The central bank said that the next rate hike might be smaller, on hopes that inflation is showing signs of responding to this shock-and-awe treatment. In November, inflation had hit a red-hot 10.7%, and in December it was slightly less red-hot at 10.1%.
With a policy rate of 10.75%, and a December inflation rate of 10.1%, Brazil is one of a few countries were the policy rate is above the rate of inflation, and therefore in real terms no longer negative, and therefore no longer stimulating inflation. By contrast, the Fed is a quadrillion miles behind.
The Central Bank of Armenia, on February 1, hiked its policy rate by 25 basis points, to 8.0%, the eighth hike in a row, including the 50-basis-point hike in December, from liftoff at 4.25%. Inflation backed off to a still red-hot 7.7% in December, from 9.6% in November.
The Bank of the Republic (Colombia), on January 28, jacked up its policy rate by a shock-and-awe 100 basis points, to 4.0%, the fourth hike in a row, totaling 225 basis points since liftoff in September. Inflation spiked to 5.6% in December.
The South Africa Reserve Bank, on January 27, hiked its policy rate by 25 basis points, to 4.0%, the second hike in a row, totaling 50 basis points.
Inflation spiked to 5.9% in December, at the top of the SARB’s target range of 3% to 6%.
The Central Bank of Chile, on January 26, dished out a shock-and-awe rate hike of 150 basis points, to 5.5%, the fifth hike in a row, starting in July, totaling 500 basis points, including two 125-basis-point hikes in December and October.
The central bank is battling inflation that spiked to 7.2% in December, the worst since 2008.
The National Bank of Hungary, on January 25, hiked its policy rate by 50 basis points, to 2.9%, the highest since 2013. The magnitude of the hike surprised economists who’d expected another 30-basis-point hike, as before. It was the eighth hike in a row, from liftoff in June at 0.6%.
Inflation, at 7.4% in November and December, was the worst since 2007. But core inflation spiked to 6.4% in December, the worst since 2002, up from 5.3% in November and 4.0% in September. The central bank pointed at stronger than expected inflationary pressure and sees core inflation increasing further over the coming months.
The State Bank of Pakistan, on January 24, paused with its policy rate at 9.75%, after three rate hikes totaling 275 basis points, including 100 basis points in December, and a shock-and-awe 150 basis points in October. Liftoff was in September from 7.0%.
Inflation spiked to 13% in January.
Norges Bank, the central bank of Norway, on January 20 paused after two rate hikes in December and September of 25 basis points each, to 0.5%. So far, it has raised its rate at every other meeting and is expected to hike by 25 basis points at its next meeting in March.
Inflation jumped to 5.3% in December, the worst since October 2008.
The Bank of Korea, on January 14, raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.25%, the third hike since August, totaling 75 basis points. Inflation in December was 3.7%, following the 3.8% in November, the worst since 2012.
The Central Reserve Bank of Peru, on January 6, hiked its policy rate by another 50 basis points to 3.0%, the sixth hike in a row, since liftoff at 0.25%. Inflation backed off from 6.4% in December to 5.7% in January, same as in November.
The National Bank of Poland, on January 4, hiked its policy rate again by 50 basis points, to 2.25%, after the 50-basis-point hike in December, the fourth hike in a row, totaling 215 basis points, from liftoff at 0.1%.
Inflation spiked to 8.6% in December, the highest since 2000, up from 7.8% in November, from 6.8% in October, and 5.9% in September. Prices soared across many categories, including housing-related costs and utilities, food and beverages, and recreation and cultural activities.
The Bank of Mexico will meet on February 10. At its last meeting on December 16, it surprised by hiking its policy rate by 50 basis points, to 5.5%, the fifth hike in a row, totaling 150 basis points.
Inflation in Mexico has risen to 7.4% in November and December, the worst since January 2001.
The Central Bank of Russia will meet on February 11. At its last meeting on December 17, it hiked its policy rate by another 100 basis points to 8.5%, the seventh rate hike in 2021, totaling 425 basis points.
Inflation in January remained at the same red-hot pace of December, at 8.4%, over double the Bank of Russia’s target of 4%. Food inflation dipped to 10.6%. That inflation has stopped getting worse is raising hopes the shock-and-awe treatments are showing the first of results.
With a policy rate of 8.5% and an inflation rate of 8.4%, the Central Bank of Russia has joined the elite club of central banks whose policy rates have caught up with and surpassed inflation – Brazil being the other major one – thereby no longer stimulating inflation.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will meet on February 23. At its last meeting on November 24, it hiked its policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.75%, the second hike in a row. It already ended QE cold-turkey in July.
Inflation spiked to 5.9% in Q4, the highest since the 1980s. And the low interest rates and QE have inflated the worst housing bubble in the world.
The Central Bank of Iceland will meet on February 9. At its last meeting on November 17, it hiked its policy rate by 50 basis points to 2.0%, the fourth hike since liftoff in May from 0.75%.
Inflation has spiked to 5.7% in January, from 5.1% in December, the highest since 2012.
The Biggest Most Reckless Laggards
The Fed, on January 26, announced via Chair Powell at the FOMC press conference that it would hike its policy rate on March 16 and that it would start QT later this year. In November, it began tapering its asset purchases. It has since then accelerated the process of tapering and will end QE entirely in early March, just before liftoff.
But at the moment, the Fed’s target range for the federal funds rate is still 0% to 0.25%, and it is still doing QE even if at a much-reduced pace.
Meanwhile, CPI inflation spiked to 7.04%, the worst since 1982. With the Effective Federal Funds Rate at 0.08%, the “real” EFFR (EFFR minus CPI) is now at -6.96%, the most negative and worst ever.
The ECB, today, under massive pressure from spiking record worst inflation of 5.1% in the Eurozone, performed a policy U-turn and opened the door to a first rate hike in 2022. Lagarde is probably the world’s most dovish central banker, but with inflation eating everyone’s lunch in the Eurozone, she said today, “the situation has indeed changed.”
In December, the ECB announced a sharp reduction of QE from an average of €92 billion a month late last year, to about €40 billion by March, €30 billion a month in Q3, and €20 billion a month in Q4.
The Bank of Japan keeps emphasizing that it is not heading toward “normalization” of monetary policy. Its policy rate is still -0.1%. But it began tapering its ultra-massive QE in the fall of 2020 and since May 2021, its balance sheet has flattened out, regardless of what it said in its announcements.
Inflation has been rising even in Japan, to reach +0.8% in December, the highest since before the pandemic. But this rate of inflation is minuscule compared to the fiascos in the US and elsewhere, giving Japan one of the least negative “real” policy rates of -0.9%, compared to the US “real” EFFR of -6.95%.
The Reserve Bank of Australia, on February 1, announced that it would end QE on February 10. But it kept its policy rate at 0.1% and said that it would be “patient” in raising the rate. Inflation rose to 3.5% in Q4, faster than forecast.
The Bank of Canada ended is massive QE in 2021 and reduced its balance sheet by 13% as it shed its short-term Treasury bills and repos. At its meeting on January 26, it maintained its policy rate at 0.25%, but paved the way for a rate hike at its next meeting on March 2. Inflation has surged to 4.8% in December, the worst since 1991.
The People’s Bank of China has tiptoed back into easing by lowering its policy rates a tiny bit, bringing its Loan Prime Rate down by 10 basis points, to 3.7%. It is struggling with its own universe of problems, including the slow-motion collapse of the highly leveraged real estate development sector, whose activity – construction – was a huge contributor to economic growth. Inflation has eased to 1.5%.
The Central Bank of Turkey has become part of a joke on how to destroy a currency as quickly as possible. Amid raging inflation – it hit 49% in January – the central bank has been cutting its policy rate to 14%, from 19% in mid-2021, after Erdogan fired the head of the central bank. Erdogan is now trying to control this inflation rampage by firing the head of the statistics agency.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Bravo Brazil! Way to show backbone! The USA seems the bloated cousin living off its extraordinary privileges and sense of exceptionalism. China will be VERY interesting to watch.
US FED is a corrupted rat nest
Brazil experienced 10% inflation in 2021.
China has a near monopoly on a number of products and materials.
It’s a shame that the U.S. is so inward-looking and caught up in petty disputes and issues that they can’t see the signs around the globe of how much things have changed economically both here and abroad.
Excellent reporting.
LK
They see…the Fed sees….
and that is the problem…
they don’t act.
I still find it fascinating how inflation gets easily imported from the US to other countries, while other countries seem to be insulated from what the Fed’s policies have created.
Think of the delay as being subterranean currents of water, with the top layer (inflation) moving more easily across the globe.
In any sane parallel universe, this kind of rate hike schedule would be laugh out of the room since it’s literally fighting fire with a squirt gun…but in this universe, kudos are given to Weimar P and FED is seen as omnipotent…sad
On a separate note, I would like to remind the PPT that they are not allow to take a day off, look at what happened today? How can you let the market go down like that and let Meta and SNAP go down 20+ % in one day? I see you’re not completely off the clock since you didn’t let the almighty Tesla drop more than 2% but still…
“But at the moment, the Fed’s target range for the federal funds rate is still 0% to 0.25%, and it is still doing QE even if at a much-reduced pace.
Meanwhile, CPI inflation spiked to 7.04%, the worst since 1982. With the Effective Federal Funds Rate at 0.08%, the “real” EFFR (EFFR minus CPI) is now at -6.96%, the most negative and worst ever.”
ok, PPT I see you are doing your job after hour. SNAP up 60% after market close…kudos there. 60% up one day because it beats earning…crazy time for sure.
ECB said today they will not hike this year:
As you can see the countries that really matter and whose economies are the most developed and strongest and whose currencies form 99% of the reserve currencies: USA, EU, China and Japan are all either staying put or lowering the rate.
They will keep talking about talking about talking… playing smoke and mirror to fool general public, and enrich their masters.
Kunal,
“ECB said today they will not hike this year:”
You’re posting BS on my site. That is not what the ECB said, and it is not what the article you linked said. It’s what your imagination said. What the article you linked said is that the market is already pricing in two rate hikes in 2022.
“We are unanimous in our concern” Le Garde
So woefully short of what needs to be said and done.
People just can’t revisit their belief systems…lest they discover they are WRONG…and have been wrong.
Wolf, I love the way you moderate your website.
The war of currencies against price intensifies.
Interest, my son.
Tiff Macklem publicly stated at the last meeting “we’re going to get the inflation rate back down to 2 percent” and then proceeded to tell everyone we’re not raising interest rates at the meeting. Canada is looking at indefinite double digit inflation just like America. The odds of a rate hike were 80 percent but a lot of homes were sold in Brampton so that changed everything.
The king better shed his silk underwear, JP u listening fool 330 million against one ,not good odds
To prevent further destruction of the dollar, the Fed must (and will) raise rates. The problem is, the Fed is several years behind in its primary obligation, to keep inflation low (2%, which is total BS).
Agreed. If forced to crash the markets or the USD, the Fed will always protect the USD.
Haha, its quite funny. Last two decades they have always chosen otherwise. It will only accelerate as debt explodes.
$1 trillion coins, 500 year bonds, don’t worry we’ll tink of something
– My prediction is that this year the USD will go up against (nearly) ALL currencies. What do you mean “destruction of the USD” ?
Simply, the value of the dollar, its purchasing power. Its place among other currencies is certainly important.
Destruction of the USD: the dollar is down 10% over past 1-2 years and down 95-99% over past 50 years against anything you’d actually buy: food, fuel, energy, shelter…
Ahhh…. the evergreen Pentagon Doctrine of Shock and Awe aka Rapid Dominance.Wargaming room,Reds vs Blues…
1.The imposition of the overwhelming level of Shock and Awe against an Adversary on an immediate or sufficiently timely basis to paralyze its will to carry on
Which leads to:
2.Decay and Default: “The imposition of Societal Breakdown over a lengthy period, but without the application of massive destruction.”
Speaking of myself and my friends we are neither Shocked nor Awed,rather mightily pissed off and slightly nauseated by the MMMT (Modern Monetary Madness Theory) and the MOAB (Mother Of All Bombs meaning Bubbles).So much for #1
Societal Breakdown and Decay is already happening, Default (disguised as something else) will follow soon.Therefore #2 is resounding success.
MMT?
No….this is their course
Orwellian Monetary Theory (OMT)
• Debt is good.
• Lender is slave to the borrower.
• Saving is Punished.
• “Stable” now means increasing (prices) at a stable rate of increase. (2nd Fed mandate)
• Extremely low long term interest rates are moderate, even though at immoderate record lows. (3rd mandate)
• The future funds the present. (It is no longer incumbent on each generation to pay their debts.)
• Free market economy is arranged by unbridled unelected power. (central bankers)
• Democracy is ruled by these monetary dictators.
• Ignorance is strength.
• Inflation is good.
• Freedom is slavery.
• We can not raise rates because there is too much debt, so we must allow the current condition of zero cost debt creation to continue.
• Rates must stay low to solve the employment situation, even though there are record job openings
• Not just Maximum employment the objective, but now also “inclusive employment”.
• The Federal Reserve, once the buyer of last resort for banks, is now buyer of last resort for Wall Street.
• Central banks, once bound to only deal in federally backed securities will now set up dummy operations, Special Purchase Vehicles to circumvent this restriction.
• Central Banks that are in place to prevent inflation, promote inflation and let it run hot.
• Central banking now includes addressing climate change, racial and gender equity and “financial inclusion”
• If the Fed Chairman walks past a “tent city” there is an employment problem in the nation, rates must thus be depressed, despite record job openings
I used the acronym MMMT ☺
In the 80’s one of my favorite writers was Martin Mayer,highly educated guy who explored different subjects in depth and had a very peculiar sense of humor.
In his book “The Bankers” he described Bankers in general and Fed in particular as ultra-conservative fellows:
-People seeing local Banker carrying umbrella in bright sunshine whispered respectfully “Thats what we call a safe bank !”
-Banker’s job is to be trusted,not to be liked !
-3-6-3 Banker’s lifestyle: accept deposits at 3%,lend money at 6% and be at the golf course at 3p.m.
-FED’s main purpose was cashing checks and FINE-TUNING the wheels of economy…
I dont understand how the change came about.Consensus is that nowadays the Fate of the Whole F…ng World depends on FED’s raising/lowering rates by 0.0001%
1) NDX was down 4.22%. Volatile days of 3% have the signature of a bear market. They usually cluster together. More will come, perhaps tomorrow.
2) JP will not follow the State Bank of Pakistan, but the DOD might be following Gwadar naval base, near Dubai and Oman.
3) Amazon surprised the “experts”. Amazon might start a sharp bear market rally that will last few weeks.
4) Tomorrow the market might gap up.
5) The 1H show the trading range.
6) for entertainment only.
Ok, I realize that the bond vigilantes are all dead from old age but what the hell, here it is. The Fed’s apparent timid plan may not be enough to bring down inflation causing the bond market to cut the Fed loose because real returns will be negative for a lot longer than “transitory”. This is how the Fed could commit Fedicide because of the box it put itself into. The Fed wants to keep the asset bubbles It blew and tame inflation and keep the economy at the same sugar high level it got with its un-precedent QE/Stimulus jolt and slowly touch down the debt overloaded beast on the runway. Sumpin’ gotta give.
“The Fed wants to keep the asset bubbles It blew and tame inflation and keep the economy at the same sugar high level it got with its un-precedent QE/Stimulus jolt and slowly touch down the debt overloaded beast on the runway. Sumpin’ gotta give.”
And they would gotten away with it were it not for those darn kids!
Whats causing immediate headline news for the UK consumer are gas (natural gas for cooking/heating) bills heading up by 50% in April (price controls exist they had been capped resulting in widespread supplier bankruptcy).
As you have to pay gas bills every three months this makes inflation extremely painfully obvious and prevents the government from glossing over with statistics.
The goverment additionally have 17% taxation on this and treating the extra income as a windfall.. and of course its not a discretionary purchase for lower income households.
Gas payments every 3 months now, eh? When we squatted in a flat in north London a few decades ago there was a gas meter in the flat that took shillings,,, and some folks said that meter was easy to open so one could use the same shilling over and over…
not that we ever did that, of course
I noticed Jim Cramer looked real nervous today as the market, especially the NASDAQ was crashing by a record amount. He manages a charitable trust and he was pushing a lot of the stocks that are now gapping downward. His investment club may also take a big hit. The chickens are coming home to roost.
Maybe… or maybe its just a down day of the market?
Jim Cramer? Really?
The post pandemic slowdown will calm all the hawks. Atl Fed is predicting flat GDP 1st QTR. Its a mistake to raise rates going into a slowdown. I am sure the Fed wishes they had a couple basis points to drop when the recession hits. Best guess the administration repackages BBB plan and it has a lot of popular support when employment numbers reverse. Energy prices revert to the mean. RE catches the flight to safety, bond market is too big and offers too little and nobody is really panicked. Mortgage rates come back down.
Wow I could not have better summarized an aggregate point of view that contains so many details that I disagree with.
But who knows, maybe you’re right? Time will tell.
a recession is merely two negative quarters of gdp in a row. but when your gdp readings are unnaturally high because of trillions in stimulus, there’s no way you can ever maintain that without a drop without permanent stimulus. a recession or a crack up boom caused by more stimulus is inevitable. those are the two options. there is no door #3
“Its a mistake to raise rates going into a slowdown.”
ITS a mistake to leave rates 7% below the inflation rate…
Dare I point this out?
The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNOw has been all over the place for years.
During the pandemic, the New York Fed came up with the Weekly Economic Index (WEI), which nailed every GDP report since then, including Q4. It’s based on real-time data, not just economic data. It now projects GDP in Q1 at 5.5% annual rate. Obviously, a lot could still change in Q1, but the WEI is the one to keep an eye on.
Google it, and you’ll never ever look at that silly Atlanta Fed GDPNow again.
HEY you, You LAGGARDS… see that yuuuuuge raging conflagration, in the not-so-far distance? ..with all that debtwood LYING around: the many-spoked forests of conjured (re)hypothication, draining the lifeblood of the Plebicite – just waitin for the flamingly pissed-off plebs to clear out the decay??
You of course could continue to avert your collective eyes
of what may come..
Just don’t look up ….. north
Tiff Macklem at the Bank of Canada refuses to hike rates. I wonder if he is in cahoots with former MP Adam Vaughan and other Liberal MPs who flip homes for a living, or own homes and are landlords like Chrystia Freeland.
QQQ is up 1.8% after hours, almost recovering half of today’s drop. Crisis averted, make sure you have your seats up and tray tables stowed as we resume the ascent.
futures mean absolutely nothing these days. we could wake up tomorrow and it could be up 4%, or we could wake up tomorrow and it could be down another 2%
Funny, I told someone here that a few days ago. I’m mostly just kidding around, it’s a cathartic to say the market will go up in perpetuity as I’m short QQQ, it tempers expectations.
ivanislav
‘QQQ is up 1.8% after hours’
Dead Cat bounce!?
Shorting ANYTHING without hedging deadly!
If the bounce is real and holds up, Ready to buy puts against QQQ which will become cheaper. My calls are also ready for the bounce although for longer time frame. Option traders can swing both ways, as long as the ‘major trend’ aligns withe trading. RE-bounces should always be expected, through out ANY secular Bear mkt!
Smells like a setup to capture dip buyers at open. The real bloodletting hasn’t even started yet.
Bobber
Blood letting is always ‘intermittent’ to collect the DIP buyers, on the way down! Typical sign of the secular Bear mkt! There can be NO real ‘secular’ BEAR Mkt without numerous bear traps on the way!
Hi Wolf,
May be it’s not the greeting of the initial moves of Interest Rates that is the issue but how long real negative Interest Rates will last – surely that is the real question for us all ?
1 Year, 2 years, 10 years, 30 years ?
The fed behind…..nope…..the fed the biggest pack of crooks in history…….on target.
They’s what keep the Culture Vulture$ alive-n-kickin for ‘nother day’s CONjuring.
It’ll kinda suck for them bankster albatrosses , when the NONcon juring gets under way..
LOL about the Bank of England’s approach to QT:
“The hawkish part was how it happened: A bare majority of five members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for the 25-basis-point hike, while four members voted for a 50-basis-point hike!”
If that doesn’t send a signal to the markets I don’t know what will.
The front cover and focus of the Economist magazine this week is about the future trajectory of interest rates.
They pointed out that in the last 70+ years the Fed has never been able to lower 5+% inflation into the target 2% range without causing a recession and they don’t expect this time to be different.
Beyond the inevitable short-term outlook, they expect real interest rates to return to the very low range of the last decade or so due to the imbalance of savings and investments due to aging populations.
the “glut of savings” is a myth at best, and a pernicious lie at worst. if it was true, then central banks wouldn’t have to print more, as the “glut” would naturally cause the low rates that they desire.
Wolf wrote:
“The People’s Bank of China has tiptoed back into easing by lowering its policy rates a tiny bit, bringing its Loan Prime Rate down by 10 basis points, to 3.7%. … Inflation has eased to 1.5%.”
Doesn’t that mean their real interest rate = +2.2%.
Isn’t that one of the highest real interest rates in the world?
Higher than Russia or Brazil for example, while most other CBs have negative real rate.
So why is China labelled a reckless laggard?
I was wondering the same thing. The difference seems to be that China has lowered its loan prime rate by 12% from the high of 4.2 in Jan. 2020, instead of increasing it to deal with macroeconomic leveraging bubble risks.
Lowering their prime rate doesn’t address serious leverage problems that result in things like the “slow-motion collapse of the highly leveraged real estate development sector.”
Clearly everyone else is wrong. I’m sure we’ll do just fine here in the good ol USA.
This purely market for TRADERS and NOT for retail investors.
DIP buyers will get their ‘lessons’, REPEATEDLY through out the on going secular BEAR mkt.
4 days of back to gain with a big LOSS on the 5th day! Catching ‘falling knives’ competition continues tomorrow, with any one dare to keep it through the weekend! Oil marching towards $91!
It all goes to show that only the elephant in the room (The Fed) matters.
Let us see what does the Fed does in March. My guess is at best a 25 bp hike is what will happen (as markets is in the process of digesting that). Anything more will give a heart attack to the markets. So unlikely to happen.