Today’s Jobs Report Solves Some Headscratcher Mysteries

The Pandemic wreaked havoc on seasonal patterns; and “seasonally adjusted” numbers often misfired. We knew that since mid-2020. Today some of it was resolved.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The employment report, released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, was a shocker in the positive sense. Markets had counted on terrible numbers to derail the Fed’s tightening strategy and derail the rate hike in March. But when the strong numbers came out, yields spiked, with the 10-year yield up 12 basis points to hit 1.93%, the highest since December 2019.
And there was another thing. The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the normal seasonal changes in the US economy: Home sales, retail sales, initial unemployment claims, the number of people who are working, etc. These economic activities fluctuate hugely and predictably with the seasons every year.
Seasonal adjustments, based on the normal seasonal patterns, are designed to smooth out the data and allow for month-to-month comparison. This worked fairly well until it didn’t: When the pandemic screwed up the normal seasonality of the economy.
I have been screaming about this since the summer of 2020, and started to provide some not-seasonally adjusted data overlaid with seasonally adjusted data to shed light on this mystery that produced either shockingly good or shockingly bad results in “seasonally adjusted” terms. But “not seasonally adjusted,” the results were just fine. Some of the seasonal adjustment factors were then revised to bring them in line with the new reality.
Today it was the jobs report. The Bureau of Labor Statistics applied new seasonal adjustment factors to the January data and going back. In addition, the BLS, as it does every January, revised the data of the survey of employers (Establishment Survey) as a result of its annual benchmarking process. And the Households Survey data was revised for updated population estimates. This solved some of the bizarre distortions we have seen in the “seasonally adjusted” data last year, in both directions.
We’ll get into this in a moment. But first we get into the blow-away jobs data, “seasonally adjusted.”
Employers reported that they added 467,000 people to their payrolls in January, seasonally adjusted. December job gains were revised up hugely, and for the past three months combined, employers added 1.62 million jobs. This brought the total number of employees on the payrolls to 149.6 million, still down by 2.87 million from February 2020 and by about 8 million below pre-pandemic trend (green line).
Households reported that the number of working people, including the self-employed and entrepreneurs that are not tracked by the Establishment Survey, jumped by 1.2 million people in January, and by 2.94 million people over the past three months, bringing the total to 157.2 million people who are now working. This was still down by 1.69 million from the total in February 2020, and was about 6 million workers below pre-pandemic trend (red line).
The labor force and “labor shortages.”
The labor force – defined as people who were either already working or who were actively looking for a job in the four weeks prior to the survey of households – jumped by 1.39 million people in January from December, to 163.7 million.
This jump in the labor force was entirely based on the annual revision of the population estimates, with the prior population estimates having understated the labor force. As it does every year, the BLS did not adjust the December-and-prior household data, including the labor force data, with the new population estimates. Today’s revisions were made for January and going forward, and January shows the catch-up. This adjustment resolves part of the mystery of why the labor force in 2021 was stuck at this low level.
In addition, 1.8 million people were not included in the labor force because they couldn’t look for a job during the reference period due to the pandemic, up from 1.1 million people in December.
This leaves the labor force down by 1.4 million people from February 2020 and by 3.3 million from pre-pandemic trend, even as employers were furiously trying to fill an enormous 10.9 million job openings.
The unemployment rate, after the adjustment of the population data for January that brought the labor force up, deteriorated a tiny bit, to 4.0% in January, from 3.9% in December.
The Employment-to-Population ratio improved a tad to 59.7%, the highest since March 2020, from 59.5% in December.
Average Hourly Earnings jumped by 23 cents in January from December to $31.63 per hour, and were up 5.7% from a year ago. These historically large gains in wages were not nearly enough amid the raging inflation. With CPI inflation at 7.0%, the purchasing power of labor, as measured by average hourly earnings, fell further behind.
The Seasonal Adjustments to a seasonally wild economy.
Two categories are particularly seasonal: jobs in retail and jobs in education.
Retail jobs spike every year in October through December as retailers hire temporary workers for the holiday selling season that they then lay off in late December and early January. This happens every year, and seasonal adjustments predict this and smoothen it out, thereby understating the actual retail jobs in November and December and overstating actual retail jobs in January.
Not seasonally adjusted, retail employment in January fell 2.6% from December (purple line in the chart below). But retail employment before the pandemic fell by an average of 3.5% in January from December. So the drop this January was smaller than the typical drop in prior years. So “seasonally adjusted,” retail employment in January rose from December by 0.4% (red line).
You can see from the purple line how the not seasonally adjusted patterns changed during the pandemic, including in November and December 2021, when the number of jobs spiked less than in prior years, as more employment had shifted to ecommerce operations that count as jobs in warehousing, transportation, etc., and that therefore in January, employment in retail fell less than in prior years.
These are very large numbers — over 10% of all jobs are in retail and over 10% are in education — for a total of over 30 million, or over 20% of all jobs. And so even small errors in the seasonal adjustments have a large impact on the overall numbers:
Education employment dives twice a year every year: Over the summer and to a lesser extent in December and January. Workers in education are employed by:
- State governments (2.5 million in January)
- Local governments (7.8 million in January)
- Private sector (3.6 million in January)
In total, 13.85 million people were employed in education in January, not seasonally adjusted, a drop of 558,100 from December.
This drop was slightly less than the typical drop in January of 600,000 to 650,000 in the years before the pandemic. So seasonally adjusted, employment rose by 41,400 (red line).
The purple line, not seasonally adjusted, shows how the pandemic changed the patterns, including a smaller dive over the summer, and a smaller recovery afterwards, and what appears to be a permanently lower pattern, as educational institutions have trouble hiring, and as college student enrollment has dropped:
In terms of overall employment, the BLS changed the factors for seasonal adjustments going back over the data in 2021 in both directions quite substantially:
- In the seven months of Jan, Feb, Aug, Sep, Oct, Nov, Dec, the changes had the effect of increasing seasonally adjusted employment by a total of 1.28 million.
- In the five months over the spring and summer, the changes had the effect of decreasing seasonally adjusted employment by 1.06 million.
- The net effect over the year was an increase of 217,000.
This resolved in part the seasonally adjusted mystery of the headscratcher-strong jobs growth numbers in May, June, and July (red box in the table below, in the column “as previously published) and equally headscratcher-weak jobs growth numbers in November in December (purple box”, in the column “as previously published”).
Note in the right column the massive down revisions for May, June, and July (totaling -974,000), and the massive up-revisions for November and December (totaling +709,000. And these revised seasonally adjusted numbers make a lot more sense than the numbers we got at the time (table from the BLS report):
After about 20 spam phone calls today I decided what I would do to solve both the jobs and supply chain problem. I would make all cold call and email spam operations illegal retroactively so that everyone engaged in those activities over the last 5 years would be sentenced to 5 years of hard labor in the supply chain. So instead of calling people about extended fake car warranties ( or managing, or profiting from such things) these folks would be forced to drive trucks, unload containers, mold plastics and make windows at attractive labor rates. This would also improve productivity as business people would no longer be distracted by these scurvy cold callers.
LOL.
Have you ever tried to put one of those cold-calling chat bots to work in the supply chain? Talk about nightmare!
I had a bot cold call me today asking if I wanted the extended warranty on my vaccinations.
So did you say yes? You bought it, right? ;)
I’ve always wondered if anyone falls for that car warranty stuff. Then last week a older fella starts calling my work number and leaving messages that he definitely needs that warranty because his old 4-runner is dying and he can’t afford repairs. I realized that my number was spoofed and that he thought it was me who called. So, I called him to explain that this isn’t a car warranty company and that he’s being scammed. He said, “well, can you give me the number for the warranty folks?” I felt bad for the guy and repeated that the whole thing is a scam and tried to explain number spoofing but that went over like a fart in church. He just kept saying the he needs to get his car back on the road. Damn parasites out there stealing from people like this.
Yes. There are a lot of older folks out there with early dementia and that’s who the scammers are after.
I got a cold call last week informing me that I was in big trouble with the Canadian tax agency. I connected with a person and asked how proud his mother would be that he has this fine job. His response was (south Asian accent) “I am an orphan, my parents threw me in the rubbish when I was 6 months old”! Good one!
My iPhone is set to silent except when people in my contacts list call. Others may leave a message. My phone translates the voice message to a text message. I blocked spam phone numbers.
I do the same thing. Except I just never set up voice mail.
=illegal retroactively=
You are my source of inspiration.I am following in your steps !!!
US Constitution Article I, Section 9, Clause 3: No Bill of Attainder or ex post facto Law shall be passed.
I am preparing Bill of Attainder against my MIL without having to jump thru the fiery hoops at the Court of Law.Since it is under the seal I will not tell you what is therein.
The change in “real” wages is usually worse than it looks. It’s not 5.7% – 7% for a net negative 1.3%.
It’s 5.7% less any taxes on this wage increase minus 7%.
Great point, but isn’t it a little more subtle than that? It’s 5.7% less any taxes on the wage increase above the average tax on the prior wage.
Agree that take-home pay doesn’t go up 5.7% because the extra $$ get taxed more. But it’s the difference in tax rates that matters.
Expenses still up 7% and wouldn’t you know it, the sales tax goes up too.
No wonder governments think inflation is okay; they don’t have to pay for it.
I had 3 bot calls this morning. The only thing different were their first names.
I got a call from India wanting to know if I needed my ducts cleaned.
I told them my ducks were nice and clean since they had a bath this morning!
Look, I get it, some forms of statistical adjustment are more palatable than others.
But, honestly, it all appears nothing more than an episode of the green wing with government workers instead of doctors.
Wolf, did you observe during your time in Japan that teachers were more highly skilled (and more highly paid, revered in their communities, etc.) than in the US?
Don’t know about pay comparisons. But from what I can tell, they are respected (not sure about “revered”).
Officially, pay is comparable, but Japanese teachers receive “bonus pay” at various times that typically amounts to about 5-6 months salary. This is not counted as salary, and is technically merit-based, but is rarely denied.
Also, teachers receive a per diem for travel to and from work, and qualify for public employee housing as well, which is modest (read: very cramped by U.S. standards) but livable. The per diem is typical of private employers as well, btw, and not particular to teachers. Public employee housing, too, includes many other types of gov. workers, but buildings are often dominated by types of employees, for example, a building may be all teachers (from various schools).
And, yes, teachers are highly respected. Teachers are also quite powerful, socially, in that they are known to lecture bad parents, enforce school standards off school grounds, and even visit the homes of underperforming/misbehaving students to inspect their living and studying conditions.
I’m still waiting for the price of Beef in Japan. In the 1970s it was $26/lb and the Yen was 360 to the dollar. The Yen is now almost at parity with the dollar. With all this inflation and devaluation I wonder what it is now? All beef has to be imported.
Could these numbers also mean that some of the hordes, who quit their jobs to create self employed LLCs for various stints, are finding that there is too much competition everywhere and they need to go back to taking a real job?
To much competition?
In 30 yrs we have never turned away so much work.
Only to have them call back 1-3 weeks later asking to be
put on our schedule…regardless of wait time.
Not 30yrs old, and no one in sight to take over business.
We are not the only ones.
My guess was that folks that lost all their money on leveraged bets on the most hyped stocks that are now down 60-90% decided that this strategy wasn’t working after all, and they’re now rejoining the labor force. And we’ll get some of that, but I think it’s too early to see it in the numbers.
Saw an interesting graph today that showed GDP minus government deficit has been negative since around 2012. We have passed the threshold of growth without Fed printing and spending. It’s not the sign of a bright future.
In 2021 the Fed and Congress pumped freshly created trillions of dollars into the economy.
That is like a garter snake swallowing a grapefruit. The snake’s body becomes greatly distorted. Will the snake ever fully recover?
I think the economy is also being greatly distorted. And not in a good way.
Are we seeing our own version of the crack up boom?
“Sometimes I wonder whether the world is being run by smart people who are putting us on, or by imbeciles who really mean it.”
Mark Twain (SC)
That’s not an “either/or”, it’s an “and also”!
Thanks to the IYI Syndrome described by Taleb, we have leaders who are both “smartly” putting us on and simultaneously (on other issues) being imbeciles who really mean it!
“And so even small errors in the seasonal adjustments have a large impact on the overall numbers.”
This suggests today’s NFP might just be a statistical error. Considering today’s employment numbers are due to jobs verified by social security number, I have no idea why there should be any ambiguity at all.
Some brave soul should submit a freedom of information request to obtain the underlying raw data. The BLS seems about as reliable as the CDC.
Biloxi,
Simply remove the “L” from “BLS,” and well, there you have it!
Well since most people do not consider investing in the stock market on the short side, perhaps a healthy market correction might help fill some of 10 million job openings.
“Average Hourly Earnings jumped by 23 cents in January from December to $31.63 per hour, and were up 5.7% from a year ago.”
I believe this figure ($31.63) is the combination of both hourly and salary-based wages, correct me if I’m wrong. Are there statistics for each category, uncombined? By combining the two, I believe the BLS is deliberately hiding the fact that the average hourly wage (definition: dollars per hour) is far below the $31.63 quoted above. On a national scale, I’d bet the average hourly wage is in the neighborhood of $18-$20/hour. Another interesting statistic would be what percentage of the currently employed workforce is paid by the hour, and what percentage by salary? I doubt the BLS has such statistics, for if it did, it would reveal how underpaid the paid-by-the-hour workers really are.
Mean personal income 54000
Median personal income 35800
Mean family income 115000
Statistics can tell you any story you anyone you want. You just gotta work at it.
Truck driver in Midwest class b ,21.50$
Is it gross cost to the employer or net to the employee? Bennies, ss match etc. healthe insurance?
Hourly wages and salary are treated as the same and are combined for labor statistics purposes. That’s also how you get the average hours worked per week, and similar data.
Why has Eurozone and UK employment recovered better than US employment in the pandemic aftermath despite less fiscal and monetary stimulus, lower GDP growth and less inflation?
Eurozone now has a record low unemployment rate, below the level it was pre-pandemic.
In UK, payrolled employees now exceed pre-pandemic levels by 400K+ in a country with just 20% of the US population.
US unemployment while low is still above pre-pandemic levels and total employed in US still a couple of million below pre-pandemic levels.
How did Eurozone and UK manage to outperform US like this or is it just a side effect of the sort of statistical adjustments and corrections that Wolf analyzes in this article perhaps being done differently across different geographies?
7 trillion reasons
That’s a bit cryptic – is that like the difference in USD between US combined fiscal stimulus and QE vs. Eurozone+UK fiscal stimulus and QE or something.
Are you saying that the excessive US fiscal and monetary stimulus actually impeded employment recovery here?
Dazed And Confused,
Go look up the numbers first, before coming up with grand theories:
Eurozone unemployment rate December: 7.0% (compared to 4.0% in the US)
EU unemployment rate December: 6.4% (compared to 4.0% in the US)
In addition, when people were furloughed during the pandemic in the EU, they didn’t count as unemployed, and if they’re still furloughed, they still don’t count as unemployed. So unlike in the US, the unemployment rate never shot up because most of the workers that got furloughed didn’t count as unemployed.
https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/statistics-explained/index.php?title=Unemployment_statistics
The number of people outside the labor force is still a mystery. What are these population estimates? We added 1.4M workers to the labor force? We lost a million people during the pandemic, just death, not disables, maybe half were gainfully employed. Is this the zombie apocalypse? You know somethings broken when they beat the estimates on jobs added and unemployment goes higher. The labor market is tighter than it was? That part makes sense. Now birth rates are dropping which may not have an effect for 15 years, but without all those kids running around a lot of jobs go unfilled (education). The employment trend line is more of an oscillator? Companies which cannot find employees will either raise prices or go broke.
You’re not in the labor force if you’re not actively looking for a job during the reference period. If you just feel like taking off for a few months and you’re not looking for a job, you’re not in the labor force. People have all kinds of reasons to not look for a job. Retirement, health, taking care of others, being fed up with work life, plenty of money….
How bout’ that productivity melt-up? The Big news in my myopic reality today was $92 a barrel oil and 1.92 % 10 year treasury and my big ass Nat Gas bill I got today. Plus tooth# 30 going south. Too old and ugly for a go fund me site for my up-coming implant! The good news is I got my Heck Mug loaded with a Black and Tan and was sipping on it while I was reading and absorbing Wolfs Work Product. All said and done I can add being above ground and that ain’t bad.