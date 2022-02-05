Rough Day in the Bond Market: Treasury Yields Spike, 30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rate Nears 4%. Where’s the Magic Number?

Fed’s coming tightening cycle sinks in, amid still brutally negative “real” yields, as bonds’ purchasing power gets eaten up by inflation.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Bond fireworks lit up the sky on Friday, following the release of the jobs report that dashed fervent hopes in the bond market that crummy employment numbers would cause the Fed to back off its rate-hike tango before it even gets started. Over the past few days, reports were bandied about that explained why the jobs number would be anything from dismally low to hugely negative. But the numbers were far better than expected – they were actually pretty good for all kinds of reasons – and instantly yields spiked and mortgage rates shot higher.
The two-year Treasury yield spiked 13 basis points to 1.32%, the biggest one-day jump since the turmoil on March 10, 2020, and the highest since February 21, 2020:
The one-year yield spiked 11 basis points to 0.89%. This is up from near-0% in September last year. Over those five months, the world has changed.
The one-year yield and the two-year yield are particularly sensitive to the market’s outlook for monetary policy changes by the Fed – namely the dreaded rate hikes this year and next year, as CPI inflation has hit 7.0%.
Despite these jumps in yields, they remain ridiculously low and deeply negative in “real” terms: Minus CPI inflation, the one-year yield is still -6.1%; and the two-year yield is -5.7%.
The 10-year Treasury yield jumped by 11 basis points to 1.93%, the highest since December 23, 2019.
Rough day in the bond market: When bond yields rise, it means bond prices fall. And it was rough on Friday in the bond market. Below is how two Treasury bond ETFs did. They’re considered conservative investments focused on Treasury securities, and they pay only tiny yields.
The price of the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF [IEF], which tracks Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between 7 and 10 years, fell 0.8% on Friday and is down about 9% from the range in April-September 2020. The ETF yields 0.9% annual, and Friday wiped out nearly a year’s worth of yield.
The price of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF [TLT], which tracks Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 20 years or more, fell 2.1% on Friday and is down about 18% from the peak in July 2020. The yield is currently 1.6% annual. A few hours on Friday incinerated well over a year’s worth of yield.
Mortgage rates spiked on Friday, nearing 4%, with the 30-year fixed mortgage rate reaching an average of 3.85%, according to the daily index by Mortgage News Daily. This is the highest rate since late 2019 – except for the rate chaos in March 2020, when rates spiked and plunged from one day to the next:
The 30-year mortgage rate moves roughly with the 10-year Treasury yield, but with a spread, given that the average 30-year mortgage is paid off in less than 10 years, either because the homeowner sells the home or refinances the mortgage.
And these increases in Treasury yields and mortgage rates are a reaction to what the Fed is about to embark on: The next rate-hike cycle and the next quantitative tightening (QT) cycle, which will do the opposite of what the Fed’s interest rate repression and massive QE had done. The Fed has been communicating its plans, and Powell locked in the date for the first rate hike: March 16.
As mortgage rates increase, with today’s super-inflated home prices, two things are happening:
One, people rush to buy a home to lock in the still low mortgage rates; so initially, rising mortgage rates create a flurry of activity.
And two, with each uptick in mortgage rates, more homebuyers hit the ceiling of what they can afford, and they drop out. This is not visible in the data at first since those people are outnumbered by the flurry of people desperate to lock in the low mortgage rates.
As mortgage rates rise further, more and more people are throwing in the towel, and fewer and fewer people are desperate to lock in those now higher mortgage rates, which then translates into the decline in demand. This becomes visible after mortgage rates rise to a magic number. That magic number will become clear only with hindsight. This magic number is likely above 4%. By the time mortgage rates reach 5%, as they did in 2018, demand will likely be waning in very visible ways.
We’re still in the euphoria stages of this massive everything bubble. BTFD is still alive and well. We haven’t even begun to see and feel the pain that’s coming.
Who knows? It’s hard to put a dollar figure to something when it has zero intrinsic value and is just the speculative fervor of greedheads.
There are already quite a few well known formerly high flying tech stocks down 50-80% from peak.
Sure, but look at the DOW and all the indices. The bubble is alive and well. There is so much money still sloshing around that it can prop things up throughout this entire year. We have a housing bubble still raging. The amount of trillions the FED and .gov printed are so outlandishly massive as compared to normal GDP that it turned the economy into a speculative joke.
As was pointed out on ZeroHedge, with inflation at 6+% if the market goes up the Fed will take the opportunity to raise rates further and faster. So effectively the Fed is capping the market price. The top is in and there’s only sideways or down from here.
Unless the Fed hits the gas again, the bond-market bubble (40 years in the making!) is just past the peak.
Treasuries and investment-grade bond funds are already in a classic bear market after peaking last August. The charts show the classic sign: downtrending lower-highs/lower-lows (over years, not days or months) – substantively different behavior than the earlier taper tantrums.
Bond fund holders haven’t done this badly since at least 1994 (I can chart back that far) and I suspect since about 1982.
Toss in inflation, and it’s even worse.
Who knows when it will stop, but this could turn into a generational bear market – an ongoing multi-year decline that destroys all investor enthusiasm.
The bond market is huge and could take the stock market down with it.
The ones caught up last in the euphoria last are the sheep who get shorn.
WS – Thanks for this information on the bond market, of which I don’t have a good intuitive understanding.
So, when the bond funds go down, the owners can hold, and take a hit (increasingly negative yield due to inflation). Or they can sell low, giving someone else a higher yield. Is that correct?
I got out of my 401K bond funds about 9 months ago, motivated partly by reading Wolfstreet articles and comment threads. Perhaps in the current environment, bonds are more trash than cash.
I’m OK with holding bonds outright. I hate bond funds. With a bond, you can hold to maturity and get face value (unless the company defaults). With bond funds, there is no such thing. If you get a run on the fund, the fund becomes a forced seller of fairly illiquid bonds, the most liquid bonds first and the less liquid ones for cents on the dollar later, and if you’re not among the first out the door, you can loose 60% or 70% on what would otherwise be a portfolio of decent bonds.
there’s two schools of thought on this. One, the fed won’t be able to raise rates due to the increased borrowing coasts to the government and two, the fed will raise rates until they break something( mainly over indebted borrowers). I go with number two! What thinks everyone?
Maybe there is a hybrid of numbers one and two: couldn’t the government calmly incur “increased borrowing costs” and just wave its magic print machine somewhere down the line to monetize it? Could this be another variant of “extend and pretend?” Another shell game?
I am concerned for folks locking in a (currently) negative real rate with super-high house prices, and then what if inflation IS tamed? Doesn’t that negative real rate transform into a positive real rate, maybe in a down market for housing (compared to buy-in price)? Sounds like a dicey prospect. Illiquid houses seem a weird thing to trade in steeply changing markets, unless there is an obvious gain. Then again, I bought in ’94, a time of rising rates, and it went well (just lucky for me).
Elegant explanation Wolf, thanks! Keep ’em coming!
When youre an LLC out of China, nothing is illiquid.
Depends upon the time horizon you have in mind.
Nothing moves in a straight line, so rates will initially peak in the relatively near future (later this year or next) and then partly retrace. When this happen, rates might not be that different several years from now. Compare now to early 2020, two years of essentially no movement.
It’s only if the bond bull market from 1981 is actually over (my belief) that the next phase of rising rates is going to bite hard. I expect this second of many rising phases to lead to noticeably higher rates.
As for the government “doing something about it”, if the 39 YR bull market is over, any forced attempt at yield suppression (regardless of the mechanism) will show up in a sinking currency. The USD isn’t the Turkish Lira but the principle is the same.
There is a day of reckoning in store with an extended period of lower living standards for the majority of Americans, and neither the government nor anyone else can do anything to prevent it.
Massive defaults will no longer take down the banking. They will just be a burden to the US government ledger. They will just have to adjust and accommodate. The banks initially loan the money out but the movement purchases them via the MBS market. This was all part of the plan. Pump the market and be able to sustain the large failures on the backs on the government paper where this is entry that can be buried. The movement isn’t in the mortgage market to make money. It is there merely to handle the crushing failure it setup
When the government ledger has reached saturation and any further print-and-spend MMT-style fiscal antics are met with further inflation… which is political suicide … banking-sector defaults may suddenly become an option again.
I think they will just print as money as they need/want.
Path of least resistance.
Been hearing it’s more of a political issue. Fed will not break inflation until population is so fed up with inflation, they are willing to take the pain it’s going to take to crush it. In reality, who knows.
I keep living frugal and tweaking investments to try to live in a financial repressed age. Trying not to make a fatal mistake.
“Fed will not break inflation until population is so fed up with inflation, they are willing to take the pain it’s going to take to crush it.”
There is something to that theory. The Fed has to have popular and political support to really crack down on inflation. Volcker had it. Powell is starting to get political and popular support for a crackdown.
But there is a chance that this will get a lot worse, given the deeply negative real yields, and the slow process for the Fed.
From Mises.org, an interesting article regarding your question:
Title:
“The Fed Is Trapped: It Has No Room to Taper or Raise Rates”
Author:
Andre Marques
Quote:
“Note (in chart 8) that when the Fed raised the federal funds rate (green line, right axis), the banks started to register unrealized losses (purple line, left axis, below zero). To prevent this, the Fed started to lower the federal funds rate. Also note that recessions (represented by the grey bars) have occurred most times after unrealized losses have been registered. That does not mean that there will be a recession right now, as there are other factors to consider. But it shows how fragile the system is, considering that the Fed is barely tapering (let alone raising rates or shrinking its balance sheet) and the banks are already facing unrealized losses.”
Article’s Conclusion:
“The Fed is trapped in its own web. It does not have much room to raise rates without major complications in the financial market and in the economy. Even if it finally delivers on tapering and starts raising rates, it won’t get any further than it did back in the last rate hike (2015–18) and balance sheet shrinking (2017–19) cycles.”
Every time I read this stuff about the Fed being “trapped,” and “cannot taper,” and “cannot raise rates,” I burst out in a huge raucous insane laugh and innocent bystanders think another one has gone over the cliff.
Everytime I look at the wolf on your mug, I picture you with a huge raucous insane laugh while you read our comments!
They will keep raising rates to whatever level it takes to sell the damn debt and finance the MIC/SS . The Stock market is a piss ant and the bond market is an Elephant . The total cap of the Dow if liquidated would not finance the MIC/SS more than 7 or 8 years. They will throw you and me the Stock Market, Housing and keep throwing anything and everything under the bus to keep the Empire and the MIC/SS in wealth at the top. If the bond market thinks real negative yields are more permanent than transitory they could take control of interest rates away from the Fed. The Fed has competition. The credibility of the Fed will not survive that. We are now a fully mature Empire where wealth goes up not down. The Electorate could change this quickly but it has been intentionally divided over bull shit issues instead of Following the Money,Money,Money.
“The Stock market is a piss ant and the bond market is an Elephant”
I don’t believe that’s actually true anymore. I made a list (Wolf added and corrected a few items) of bond types (Federal, Muni, ABS, MBS, corporate, junk etc) versus equities and from what I (vaguely) recall, bonds valuations added up to something like 60 trillion and equities were like 50. The numbers I’m giving are certainly wrong, but the relative sizes were the same order of magnitude.
Now, which market the Fed answers to is another matter, but above my pay grade.
Powell and Macklem see no inflation. It’s transitory until the end of time.
Easy come, easy go. Powell’s claim of “transitory” was, uh, transitory.
1. If the rates are raising, stocks and inflated housing market will fall. But lot of the prices that were raised will never go down. Salary never went up.
2. If you cant rent, why dont you just buy a home? A head scratcher for sure.
3. Facebook meta stocks may be hammered. But the concept of meta is the best way to track a person, their friends and family interactions. Meta will harvest all the data. A sound business model.
4. Swamp area gas prices lowest is $3.2.
5. Truckers will get their money stolen
6. There will be no shutdown. May be a continuing resolution. Debt ceiling will rise.
7. No war in the near future.
8. Now, the incidences are reduced, get ready for a hot fun summer of takeouts and sleeping inside.
Thanks for putting up with me folks…
The main difference between this housing bubble and the last one ending in 2006 is that rents weren’t also in a bubble.
This time, the choice is a lot more difficult. I consider the current bubble unsustainable but since history never repeats exactly, don’t think there will be as steep of a decline when it ends.
It’s probably going to take longer because the government will attempt to “do something”. My prediction is another mortgage moratorium, of some sort.
Given the median home price and how broke most Americans actually are, it won’t take that big of a back-up in rates to be noticeable. On a $300,000 loan which about equal to the median price less a 20% down payment, it’s $1265 @3% versus $1610 @5%, a $345 difference.
That’s a big difference to a substantial percentage of prospective buyers. It will be an even bigger difference when their portfolio has a taken a hit when this manic stock market even partially deflates, since it has a long way to go before it resembles anything close to “reasonable” valuation.
20% down…..
BAHAHAHAHAHA.
The nineties called, they want their lending standards back.
Yes, I know.
$1265 vs $1610, now add the exploding PGE bills in California, increasing insurance rates, $4+ increasing gas prices, more people end up in tents and junk RV’s. That’s just the beginning.
“The main difference between this housing bubble and the last one ending in 2006 is that rents weren’t also in a bubble.”
Rents aren’t assets and therefore they can’t be in a bubble.
@Dazed – Rent is absolutely an asset… to the landlord.
And to those invested in the landlord.
In fact, rents are an asset for most 401K investors, since real-estate investment trusts are part of the total stock market funds, and securitized lease-revenue bonds are in the total bond market funds.
#5 Truckers and everyone else will get their gas siphoned in addition to the other misc car thefts. Hope you got a garage and can keep it locked. Alarms won’t hurt.
Meta will never be the company that launch’s the metaverse.
They have not launched a successful product since thefacebook in 2006. And they just reached saturation. There is no one left to sign up.
Some scrappy startup will create the metaverse.
Thank you again, Wolf.
Clear, concise analysis and commentary on what is happening financially and indispensable information for investing.
Wolf is helping us make some serious money.
If you are not on the waiting list for a beer mug, this review of condensed wisdom should move you to contribute to Wolf’s site.
The astounding thing to me is that Wolf is focused only on the truth with humility, intelligence and humor. No other motive.
That is rare indeed.
“The astounding thing to me is that Wolf is focused only on the truth with humility, intelligence and humor. No other motive.
That is rare indeed.”
He’s the “Fonzie” of the investing world!
…. Now can’t get the intro song out of my head…. 😒
I’m looking to sell my home and will attempt to time the market just before it goes over the cliff, assuming it does. I survived the last housing bubble but I’m not going to sit this one out. Not looking to sell at the top but want to see the top in my rearview mirror. House is in selling-condition and will price it to sell. Here’s what I’m watching for:
1. Sales, pending sales, prices reductions, days on the market, etc., on Zillow. As of today, this market is still red hot (Suburbs, west of Portland, Oregon.)
2. SoCalJim’s observation of the narrowing of the spread between the CPI and the 30 Year Fixed, to about 200 basis points, I believe it was.
3. Case-Shiller for Portland, Oregon, mainly, but all local charts.
4. Case-Shiller national chart. Currently, this chart is still trending up.
I understand the Case-Shiller charts are lagging, so I’ll keep that in mind.
And then I’m gett’n the freak out of dodge and heading to fly-over-country. That’s my plan.
Here is your answer:
“That magic number will become clear only with hindsight. This magic number is likely above 4%. By the time mortgage rates reach 5%, as they did in 2018, demand will likely be waning in very visible ways.”
The number of new housing starts went above 1.7 million in December. They are building more multifamily housing as people want apartments and condos.
What is a 4% mortgage rate? The CPI is 7% as of the latest report.
David Hall,
Look at a 4% mortgage payment v. a 3%. On a $400K home (in many cities, that won’t even buy a dog house), that rate increase means an extra $4,000 a year in interest expense ($333 extra a month), which is going to knock out some potential buyers. Each time the rate goes up, another layer of potential buyers gets knocked out. That’s always how it is.
So assume you get a 5% raise on your $60k salary, and that’s an extra $3,000 a year before income taxes and maybe $2,400 after income taxes, for an extra $200 a month to pay an extra $333 in mortgage payments with.
But wait… your other expenses are way up: you pay 40% more for gasoline, and food is up 6%, and your rent jumped 12% which makes saving for that down-payment even harder, and your insurance jumped 15%, and all your other costs are up, and your raise will be more than eaten up by your regular cost of living, and you can kiss that house dream goodbye. Inflation is a shitty thing.
Don’t worry, Wolf, the scvmbag bankers and .gov will just increase the maximum allowable DTI on loan applications. Pretty soon, 100% of your pre-tax income will be just fine. Maff skills not required.
I agree with you analysis, but in MOST cities, $400K will buy you a decent house.
I work for a manufacturing company that is highly dependent on new home construction. Business has been BOOMING for the last year and a half. So much so that we ran out of parking spaces. Only hourly production workers are allowed to park at our facility. If you are a salaried worker you must park at an offsite location and take a shuttle into the facility.
Last week while waiting for the shuttle to pick me up, I was standing with two managers (I’m a senior Engineer). They were talking about the state of the business and what the long term solution would be for the parking situation. I told them that in 1-2 years their would be plenty of parking spaces available for everyone. I said that if mortgage rates rise our business will slow down. They both looked at me like I was joking and went on with their discussion.
So, I guess we’ll see?
there are still a lot of 4 bedroom,2000 plus sq ft homes in my area under $400k. Theses used to be $250k 4 years ago.
the houses that are hard to find now are the Under 250k price range
Yup.
The simple mathematics will tell you where the pain points are.
Rental increases in one area I looked at was Cornwall, England.
2 bedroom, poky little townhouse, jungle garden, built 10 years ago, £900 a month.
12 viewings in a day. Only open on viewing days, no individual visits.
Realtor expected high interest from families up to 3 kids. Minimum accepted annual salary £27000.
How do you run a car, heating, local tax, food, with that rent on that salary?
A lot of people in that part of the UK are going to be in real hardship.
@Harvey, thanks for the anecdote. It’s always the same story.
I don’t necessarily think they want aptments and condos, most are families are getting priced out of the SFH.
Not that far away with 30 year mortgage rates already at about 3.65% for the lowest risk borrowers.
“That magic number will become clear only with hindsight. This magic number is likely above 4%. By the time mortgage rates reach 5%, as they did in 2018, demand will likely be waning in very visible ways.”
My house is ready to sell, as stated previously. Since this is the month of February, I figure we’re heading into the RE season, so that’ll give me some time and a great time to sell. But perhaps not. I’ve been planning for this for a long time. And I read every word of Wolf’s articles and the comments too. Best website and quite educational and entertaining as well, IMO. But thanks for the heads-up!
Why Wait? Add on an extra $100,000 K to your best Guess and List it with 30 days to leave
To price it to sell do you mean under the market ?
Great question. What I’m trying to avoid is being without a house while the markets are still rising. I plan to rent after I sell. I don’t want to be renting while the C-S national index is still rising. I want to rent on the downhill side of the bust, if there is one. And then I will attempt to buy after the market has bottomed, however long that may be. But I hear you and appreciate the advice.
By “priced to sell,” I mean at the prevailing market price, whatever that may be at that time. But if the buyers don’t show up, then I’ll reduce the price. I’m ok with that. Again, as of today, the local market is hot, and has been throughout the winter months.
I’ve also studied the Case-Shiller charts from the last bust and have noted which local markets peaked out ahead of the national index and stuff like that. It won’t be exactly the same this time, if it happens, but studying the last bust helps.
It’s Always RE Season these days: (Once sold you can always find a Temporary Rental) while you find what suites you best.
Beware of RE Agents suggestions about Price! Your best interest is NOT Their agenda its strictly about the fastest road to their commission. Very often they will suggest a Low Price Bla Bla. “Talking about offers over the asking price ”
during this suggestion > don’t be sucked in.
Buyers: look at Homes beyond Their Hopes for price however an overpriced Home may bring a Lessor offer but, in this market, it’s Very common to get far more than expected.
Always Remember when you don’t sell a House you still have it you have not lost anything.
Yes, the market is is set to turn but rather then to “Gamble on Timing” just Mark it up $100 K and a 90 Day Listing or less. Price research on all Homes sold in your immediate area neighborhood should tell you a lot
in the last 2 Months. You can get you can always “consider offers “after 30Days as well in writing in your contract with the option to turn down all offers. BTW $100K is not a lot of Money these days inflation remember.
I have been studying the local market very closely. Here in Oregon, Zillow shows listing price and sales price, number of days on the market before pending, etc. Houses are not on the market long before going pending and in many cases, being sold for several percentage points above the list price. It’s actually crazier now than I think I’ve ever seen it, and I’ve been here a long time.
“Always Remember when you don’t sell a House you still have it you have not lost anything.”
Amen. Again, appreciate your input.
I’ve seen many housing cycles and 18% mortgage rates.
I believe the magic number is when mortgage rates reach 9% you will see the slow down on housing. Credit debt has a long way to go.
History says the consumer is the king and the consumer will spend until they can’t.
Carl M. Fernstrom
In 2018, the magic number was around 4.5%.
OK, folks, just back from my fav tourist-trap gas station in our neighborhood: regular on the verge of going over $5, premium already above $5.
We don’t get gas there ever. But other gas stations are not that far behind. Thought you might get a kick out of it, in terms of our inflation discussions
Wolf,
Did you miss that when you fill up that you can “play” to win free fuel!
Instantly!!!!!!!
This is so not inflationary!
Hahahaha, yes I missed that!!
$3.20 gallon regular at many midwest Sam’s Clubs.
$2.89 for RUG this morning when I filled up here in Texas.
Those West Texas oil rigs are no doubt stating back up now that oil is approaching $100.
I pay $2.20 per gallon… Because I drive a CNG Civic. But it was a $1.80 per gallon equivalent only a few months ago.
Not far behind in AZ. Regular was $4.34 when I filled up yesterday. What a sham…. Noticed someone put a sticker of a grinning Biden pointing at the price on the pump with the caption of “I did this”.
Interesting Wolf,
if you convert our UK prices to USA gallons (which are about 17% smaller than UK gallons) it works out at roughly £5.40 a gallon or about $7 a gallon in US funny money. There was a time when US Gas prices were a fraction of European, not so much now.
The other point is that people in the US do tend to drive much, much further than we do, just to do anything, so it probably works out more or less the same. So, in real terms you know inflation is bad over there in USA land, if you are spending the same or more than we do, in highly taxed Europe, just to drive to work. (and that doesn’t count the fashion , over there, to drive around in truly massive, gas guzzling trucks) Meethinks I spy trouble a brewing.
Come on 3.5% 10yr !
Mill Valley CA Arco is $4.13 Cheapest most likely
https://www.gasbuddy.com/station/11594
Fort Bragg CA is $4.44
I was thinking condo purchase in the next couple years. Already have a substantial down payment raised. Just waiting for RE prices to come down. Saving what I can in the meantime.
If the price of gas rises rapidly enough the stations will make more money if they stop selling the stuff and just sit there.
Typical storage capacity of a gas station 40,000 gallons.
US gas price November 2021 was 2.20 dollars. Today 3.40 dollars. So if you’d just locked the place up in November of last year you’d have made 48,000 profit.
I only mention that because countryside dwellers in the UK have reported that their deliveries have stopped, not that the price of LNG has gone up, but that the deliveries themselves have stopped and suppliers aren’t returning their calls/mails. I wonder if these LNG suppliers are in fact delaying because nobody wants to be in the business of selling anything that is rapidly increasing in value.
Not a good dynamic as far as the inflation story goes. That could be whiskey sales, its not just consumers who hoard.
I am so happy since I went to 50cc scoot. Still haven’t been able to put $3.00 fuel in the tank even though fuel is $3.00/ gal. Look forward to every trip, but I live in a great location to go 30 mph.
If 4.5% was the magic number in 2018, wouldn’t 4% or less be the magic number today, given home prices are 15-25% higher than they were in 2018?
I think this Spring is going to be a no-win scenario for RE owners. If the Fed keeps raising rates, RE drops. If the Fed stops raising rates because of stock market and bond trouble, RE drops along side those competing assets. In short, RE drops.