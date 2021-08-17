Who Bought the $5 Trillion Piled on the Monstrous US National Debt in 15 Months?

A burning question in these crazy times.
The US gross national debt outstanding has ballooned by over $5 trillion since early March 2020, to $28.4 trillion, where it has been stuck since August 1 when the debt-ceiling farce recommenced.
The burning question is who the heck bought these Treasury securities and who is holding them, given that everyone who is buying any of them now is getting crushed by historically steep negative “real” yields, with CPI inflation outrunning even the 30-year Treasury yield by 3.5 percentage points.
The Treasury Department released its Treasury International Capital data this afternoon. It tracks foreign holdings of Treasury securities by country through June. Now we can piece the holdings together, along with: the Fed’s holdings (per its weekly balance sheet); the banks’ holdings (per the Fed’s bank data); the holdings by US government entities, such as government pension funds (per the Treasury Department’s data); and holdings by other US entities, such as mutual funds and pensions funds (per data from SIFMA). And it’s quite a show.
Huge but fading importance of foreign creditors of the US.
Japan is the largest foreign creditor of the US. Since March 2020, its holdings have ticked up by less than $5 billion, to $1.28 trillion at the end of June, zigzagging up and down without going anywhere.
China is the second-largest foreign creditor of the US. In June, its holdings fell by $16 billion from the prior month to $1.06 trillion bouncing into the multi-year low of $1.05 trillion achieved during peak capital flight in December 2016. Since March 2020, China’s holdings fell by $21 billion:
But their importance as creditors to the US – once a huge concern because what are we going to do if they start dumping this paper? – has been fading for years because their holdings have been roughly stable, even as the US debt has exploded, and their share of the total US debt has been declining for years. In June, their combined share (purple line) fell to a new multi-year low of 8.2%, with China’s share falling to just 3.7% (red line):
The 10 biggest foreign holders after Japan & China are mostly tax havens and financial centers, some of them tiny countries. The exceptions are Brazil and India. At some of them, US corporations have established corporate entities where some of their Treasury holdings are registered, such as Apple’s holdings in Ireland.
- UK (“City of London” financial center): $453 billion
- Ireland: $323 billion
- Luxembourg: $302 billion
- Switzerland: $270 billion
- Brazil: $249 billion
- Cayman Islands: $244 billion
- Taiwan: $239 billion
- Belgium: $228 billion
- India: $220 billion
- Hong Kong: $219 billion
Germany and Mexico, the countries, along with China and Japan, with which the US has the biggest trade deficits, are way down the list.
Foreign holders in total – foreign central banks and government entities, foreign institutional investors and corporate entities, banks, and individuals – increased their holdings in June by $174 billion from the prior quarter, and by $253 billion since March 2020, to a record $7.2 trillion (blue line, left scale). But this accounted for only 25.2% of the incredibly spiking US National Debt (red line, right scale), the second lowest end-of-quarter percentage since 2007:
US government holdings rise to record, share drops to multi-decade low.
US government pension funds for military personnel and federal civilian employees, the US Social Security Trust Fund, and other federal government funds increased their holdings by $90 billion during the second quarter, and by $188 billion since March 2020, to $6.2 trillion (blue line, left scale).
But the Incredibly Spiking US National Debt totally outran those paltry increases, and the share of US government funds fell to a multi-decade low of 21.7%, down from a share of 45% in 2008 (red line, right scale):
Federal Reserve very busy.
The Fed increased its holdings of Treasury securities by $241 billion in Q2 and by $2.6 trillion since March 2020, more than doubling its holdings in 16 months (blue line, left scale), which brought its holdings in Q2 to a record of 18.2% of the Incredibly Spiking US National Debt (red line, right scale):
US Banks gorge on Treasuries.
US commercial banks increased their holdings of Treasury securities by $96 billion in Q2 and by $424 billion since March 2020, to a record $1.4 trillion, according to Federal Reserve data on bank balance sheets. They now hold 4.9% of the Incredibly Spiking US National Debt:
Other US institutional and individual investors.
These include mutual funds, US pension funds, money market funds, ETFs, US insurance companies, other US entities, and US-based individuals. We’re going to get to the biggest of these subgroups in a moment, based on SIFMA data through Q1. But here is their overall trend through June.
These US entities reduced their holdings in Q2 by $152 billion to $8.55 trillion (blue line, left scale), which reduced their share of the total US national debt to 30.0% (red line, right scale). Since March 2020, these holdings were up by $2.13 trillion:
Within this group of other US institutional and individual investors…
US Mutual Funds, Money Market Funds, & ETFs, from March 2020 through Q1 2021, increased their holdings of US Treasuries by $1.26 trillion, to a record of $3.9 trillion, according to the latest data available from SIFMA (Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association). This brought their share of the US National Debt to a record 13.9% at the end of Q1 (red line, right scale).
Note the massive jump in 2020, largely due to the increase in holdings by money-market funds. SIFMA has not yet released Q2 data, but it likely jumped in line with the situation we have been encountering starting in April with the Fed’s massive liquidity-mop-up operation via Overnight Reverse Repos (chart shows annual data; 2021 = Q1 level):
US Pension Funds trimmed their holdings in Q1 from the peak in Q4 2020, to $3.1 trillion, according to SIFMA. Over the years, they have steadily increased their holdings, but less fast than the US National Debt has surged, and their share of the total debt reached a multi-decade low of 11% in Q1, down from 18% in 2000:
Individual investors are a fickle bunch. They have been unloading their direct holdings of US Treasuries in 2020 and 2021 through Q1, to $1.54 trillion, down by $400 billion from the peak in Q4 2019, according to SIFMA (blue line, left scale).
Note, amusingly, the plunge in holdings to essentially zero from 2000 through the peak real estate frenzy in 2007. After the real-estate collapse, American fell in love with Treasuries again, though the yields were piss-poor. Their share in Q1 amounted to 5.5% of the monstrous US debt:
Insurance companies held $388 billion in Treasury securities in Q1, according to SIFMA. They’ve also been unloading Treasuries from the peak in Q3 2020 and their holdings are down a tad from Q1 2020.
The Monstrous US National Debt and who holds it, in summary:
Foreigners aren’t pulling any chips off anything.
They’re just not buying anywhere near as much as the US debt is increasing.
Even the overall net foreign increase – not clear to me that it is actually non-US people/orgs doing it as opposed to offshore insurance companies and hedge funds.
Wolf.I would just say that foreigners dont recieve the real yield only the nominal yield.its only applicatable for domestic investors in the US.I am not sure the shift matters or is actuallly strange.Does it matter who owns the bonds in reality?Unless there is soveerign crisis.Only foreign investors can create a doemstic bond crisis.
To the USA foreign countries own less of the US debt. Positive for the USA as they can not dump their holdings to devaluate the US dollar.
But, with the debt and then US dollars returning to or staying in the USA the monetary inflation translates to assets and price inflation. Which is pretty much the same as a devaluation against other currencies.
Sams
We own our own debt…..its a Peter and Paul thing
We must print so we may buy our own debt.
We must print so we can buy our own debt at prices no one else will
We live in a pretend monetary world, an illusion create by alchemists and magicians
except Peter is the elite and Paul is the 95% of the rest. Peter gets rich and puts the burden on Paul.. Good gig if you are one of the elite.
Sams, foreigners hold billions if not trillions of Dollars of other U.S. assets such as China owning a portion of California real estate, U.S. stocks and corporate bonds, actual U.S. corporations and some assets I can’t come up with this early in the morning. These can be sold in exchange for their local currencies after receiving Rotting Dollars for them in a sale transaction.
So there is still plenty of foreign ownership of U.S. assets to put a hurt on the international value of the Greenback. Remember there are a ton of Dollars floating about the world since we have lived way beyond our means since WWII, and are now have the largest trade deficit in history as well as being the largest debtor nation on the planet.
An ocean of Dollars chasing too few goods Stateside as well; little is to prevent Americans from opening Swiss Franc money market or Canadian Dollar money market accounts overseas or through a Stateside intermediary. Welcome to the Powell Inflation Explosion! P.I.E. or pie. But this is not a dessert you want to end your day with.
Do these securities need to be bought by someone in order to be shorted (puts, short ETFs) by someone else?
I think Hussman has the right idea. All major financial assets are in a bubble. Government bonds look like a stupid purchase, but probably no more stupid than purchasing any other broad asset class. All asset classes inflated by ZIRP. Maybe there is some off the beaten path something of value, but buying any major asset class now for a long term hold is going to be a poor return.
Wow, the Cayman Islands with a population of 71,100 and a GDP of only $5.94 billion sure has a lot of money. Snark…
The banks/MM funds is probably RRPO. Cash for Treasuries. They want to make that permanent. Interesting to see what sort of hit expenditures takes now that the forever wars are over. Then the tax cuts kick in. In the 70’s, our inflation analog, they didn’t have the wherewithal to expand the deficit (yet). Nixon put us on the “fiat” standard, which set the stage for Reaganomics. This cycle (postwar economic malaise, sorry JC) will go smoother. They do need to either let some old debt roll off, or cancel out some of their borrowings. Too much derivative play, over insured investors. Mainly interest rates need to remain attractive to foreign bond buyers and they are. Japan is the biggest carry trade in the universe, just no idea how it works. Maybe SDR will relieve some of the forex pressure, or bitcoin. What happens when the world values everything and everybody the same?
Ambrose Bierce,
What happens when the world is nearly flat? Everything will converge to the lowest point.
One thing about a big problem, it puts little ones in perspective.
Maybe now we won’t hear the line: ‘but what if China drops the A-bomb and unloads its US debt.’
From policymaker’s view there is no debt problem as long as:
1. Inflation runs at a steady 3-5% annual rate
2. Savers don’t object to negative annual real returns of 3-5%
3. The USD remains a credible store of value — relative to precious metals, cryptos, real estate, stocks, etc.
As long as # 2 remains in place, # 3 is a safe bet.
Google the phrase “liquidity trap” and you see a number of articles. A few months ago there was a rush to get out of cash. Policymakers must know they kept QE too long and rates too low . They can bump the FFR without putting more pressure on cash equivalents. Cash equivalents have ticked up a notch but no where near 2016 levels. If cash levels rise, then gold should shine.
Just watched a video this morning of shopping in high end shops in Africa. All the goods were luxury brands or other high end goods and all were priced/selling in USD only. No local currency accepted or crypto either.
As a corollary, saw the mid priced fashion chain stores in Spain, offering incredible discounts on end of season goods. All priced in euros and the discounts were all over 50%+ off.
The policy makers have a political problem with housing cost continuing to inflate. I think running major economic policies out of DC is like trying to drive a car fast in reverse. It doesn’t work so well.
The Fed’s model can’t work in a free society because behavior of 330 million people is impossible to predict and people’s reactions to Fed policy undermines what the Fed is trying to do. If you believe Talib centralizing risk control undermines risk management.
5% yearly inflation make all prices double in 15 years. Not quite fast enough that everyone notices the doubling, but people will be aware of the price rice. People then may adapt. Morale or not, carrying a lot of debt is then rational if the interest rate is low. Then there is the old adage, with the debt large enough it is the bank that have a problem.
Then, what if enough and large countries outside the USA find that they do not want a 3 to 5% yearly inflation? And chose to remedy it by devaluating the US dollar by 1 to 3% yearly to have a 2% inflation and export the inflation to the USA?
And no, US industries will not be that much competitive with a debased currency as raw materials and commodities will be more expensive. Also the value of income from royalties on IP rights will decrease as these are in US dollars.
#3 may then be for US residents only, fuelling the devaluation of US dollars
So what is the reason behind these shifts in UST asset ownership mix?
The major shift seems to be Fed ownership of UST has jumped from under 5% in 2009 to 18% currently.
I would guess that the reason for this increase in Fed ownership is so that the yield will not nose dive into negativity. I’m not knowledgeable enough to assess the drastic results which would ensue.
But I do wonder actually what it means that the Fed own 18% of UST debt. Who is it that actually owns that debt? Or is it kind of an abstract owner?
The primary dealers, the banks, are forced to buy the treasuries from the govt. Since the banks can’t trade for their own accounts, they can only sell to clients. The fed is buying/monetizing the excess supply to keep the banks liquid.
Technically, the banks still own the treasuries, since it’s their clearing agent(fed) exchanging the banks reserve cash for the treasuries. The fun really starts if one of the major banks has a liquidity crisis and the fed can’t cover it. Then the fed will have to dump the treasuries/securities for whatever they can get, to provide liquidity to their member bank.
P,
As one who got OUT of the SM in the1980s era because I had come to realize I had never made a profit except when recipient of ”insider” knowledge passed to me through old friends and relatives from their long term friends, etc., etc..,,,
I really want you to write a book or two,,, and if possible, get Wolf to at least read and comment, if not edit,, ETC.
Thank you,,, and please LMK asap, if you do so.
VVN,
Thanks for the vote of confidence. Over the years, I thought I was wasting perfectly good brain cells knowing all this garbage.
Petunia, would you please kindly elaborate on how / why primary dealer banks are “forced” to purchase UST?
The 5 to 18% increase in Fed ownership of UST I understand, but the participation of banks at these low yields, THAT part I did not understand at all…
Was under the impression that the Fed buys from the PDs and hence this is where the banks end up with excess reserves, the Fed has a shopping problem. The PDs are “required to submit meaningful bids.” Since the Fed never puts up actual collateral, yes the PDs own the product. This is the part that seems obvious about RRPO, the Fed adds Treasuries to its balance sheet and then the banks swap excess reserves for treasuries. Summers says this shortens the Feds average maturity so when they swap the paper on their balance sheet they end up holding shorter term maturities? Technically the PDs want to sell all their product but if they don’t that would create the problem you mention?