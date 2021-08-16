Margin Debt Drops for First Time since March 2020, After Crazy Spike

In the stock market, rising leverage fuels buying pressure; declining leverage fuels selling pressure.
Margin debt as reported by FINRA, based on data submitted by its member brokers about their clients’ margin loans, is the only measure of market leverage that we have. FINRA reports it monthly. There are many other forms of market leverage – including those that felled Archegos and saddled banks with huge losses – but those forms of leverage are not tracked on a market-wide basis. Margin debt is a stand-in to indicate broader trends.
Margin debt fell by $38 billion in July, from the historic high in June, the first drop since March 2020, according to FINRA today. For the 15 months through June, stock market leverage overall had been on a mind-boggling rampage, with margin debt alone soaring by 84%. This surge in leverage fueled buying pressure funded with borrowed money. And in July, after those 15 months, margin debt dropped:
Markets piling on leverage is the expected result of the Fed’s policies of interest rate repression and asset purchases, which is inflating asset prices, as investors back up the truck and load up and borrow on margin to load up further, which drives prices up further.
Leverage creates buying pressure and drives up prices – and thereby increases collateral values in brokerage accounts that then can be leveraged up further to drive up prices further. It’s the great accelerator on the way up.
It also drives up risks – as Archegos and its prime brokers figured out when it blew up. When nervous investors deleverage, they sell assets and use the proceeds to pay down their margin debt. Longer periods of dropping margin debt are associated with big stock market sell-offs.
July was just the first drop in margin debt after a 15-month spike – and maybe it was just a go-on-vacation summer lull, or maybe it was the first step of a persistent decline.
As with any dollar-denominated chart that spans two decades, it’s not the absolute level that is important because the purchasing power of the dollar has declined.
What’s important are the systematic moves: The big jumps in margin debt spanning many months that are associated with big rallies in the stock market; and the big multi-months drops in margin debt that are associated with big drops or crashes in the stock market. Margin debt and stock market levels are linked because rising leverage fuels buying pressure, and declining leverage does the opposite and fuels selling pressure.
So even though nominally margin debt has gone up by a lot, when accounting for the increase in money supply / decline in purchase power and the ratio between margin debt and the assets they purchase, that margin debt is at least in ratio terms perhaps consistent with prior recent years?
Depends on how you wish to normalize, but as a percent of GDP, it has never been higher.
When I sold short, I had to borrow from my broker.
That created margin debt. That was years ago.
There is no way to go higher. PEG ratios are demented. Time to pump something else.
Oh is that crypto spiking again?
The Fed subsidizes demand for risk assets, investors obtain obscene amounts of margin debt, risk asset costs spike…
This mechanic seems to be what govt does best…spiking the monetary and fiscal punch bowl via “Subsidizing Anything that can buy a vote”…
For example:
Govt subsidizes demand for college loans, college costs spike…
Govt are planning to subsidize demand for child care, child care costs will spike…
Govt subsidizes demand for housing, housing costs spike…
Govt subsidizes demand for unemployment, unemployment costs spike…
Govt subsidizes demand for “Product/Service Whatever”, magically “Product/Service Whatever” costs spike…
The “Something for nothing” Govt subsidizing mania is now our new normal. We are experiencing a mutated form of parasitic Govt and capitalism that pushes us daily toward the point of no return. Whether this new form of Govt and capitalism is heaven or hell…TBD…
About two years ago I used to get about $1400 interest income, now I get about $100 and my neighbor gets about $1000 for having three young children. There is $300 per month missing but I guess that is the government administration fee.
How long until the Fraud Reserve moves the goal posts on unemployment and/or “price stability” to drag their feet on normalizing policy?
Several Fraud Reserve officials have suggested raising the long-term inflation target from 2% to 3% to “reduce unemployment for marginalized groups.”
Fraud Reserve. That’s good for a thousand points. And even with the 25% increase in food stamps, Dick and Jane or Julio and Carmelita will still have to use both sides of the toilet paper during a wipe.
Does anyone know if it’s possible to obtain raw data the BLS & BEA use to calculate their inflation numbers, from the original prices they collect (item, price, retailer/location) to the quality adjustments & other calculations, to the final numbers?
If they don’t make this data available, is it possible to file a FOIA request for it?
And yet the markets are un-fazed. Went to go check the markets based on this and was like. Ho hum normal day just starting at ATH.
Seriously how bizarre are the early 2020s going to look in the history books?
I can’t comment much on interest rates, fed, debts … But if I can contribute something that is very worrying for me, aluminum increased 65% since 2019 (prepandemic where commodities dropped in price in an incredible way), in the case of copper it increased by 70% and in the case of steel by 75% . Think about how many things these three elements use, for example an EV, a wind turbine, a common factory, trains, airplanes, ships, etc, etc … I think WTF happens with this? I would like to know what you think and I would like to have a note from Wolf who should have more access to information than me.
I think China had fun making steel and made too much and so world put tariffs on it. I think China hoarded copper and aluminum a while back.
Everything is screwed up right now with somewhat fake economy. For example GM and Ford committed to going all out on EV, but they have basically gotten out of car business and make fuel hungry trucks and SUVs for next quarter’s earnings. I don’t see them being successful unless a big tax payer credit comes with each vehicle. Reality and Utopia going to collide as money gets worthless.