THE WOLF STREET REPORT: What’s Behind this Messed-Up Bond Market?

The total focus on the Fed. And then the Fed steps away.
Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.
Wolf..
What say you when someone makes the comment that ….
The Fed cant raise rates because the debt service cost would be impossible.
Follow up question…
When Powell and pundits point to the bond market and say “see, this is what people think of inflation…look at the ten year….”
I understand the game the market commentators are playing…but we are getting disingenuous and intellectually dishonest comments from the Federal Reserve Chairman.
Your comments…
historicus,
“The Fed cant raise rates because the debt service cost would be impossible.”
Yellen already disagreed with that. She said in June, in preparation for higher rates, that higher interest rates would “actually be a plus for society’s point of view and the Fed’s point of view.” And I agree with her on that.
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/06/06/yellen-comes-out-for-higher-interest-rates-a-plus-for-societys-point-of-view-and-the-feds-point-of-view/
Higher rates will last a few months. Then they will go back down again. Plenty of reasons to cut: Omega variant, global warming, BLM shopping spree, Mercury in retrograde. Any pretense will do.
Jim Cramer said on CNBC that higher rates will have to wait a bit because the 1st priority of the Fed is to keep stimulating the economy and mitigate the negative effects of the Delta Variant.
He said J Powell was doing “One heck of a job”.
Swamp Creature,
The sequence is:
1. End QE
2. Raise rates some
3. start unwinding balance sheet (“balance sheet normalization”)
4. while continuing to raise rates.
That’s how they did it last time, and that’s how they’ll do it this time.
So yes, raising rates has to wait till tapering is finished and QE has ended. Then the rate hikes can start.
There is a logical reason for this sequence: QE pushes down long-term rates. So if the Fed raises short-term rates while pushing down long-term rates, it would be like forcing the yield curve to invert.
Thanks for another great commentary
How do you know they cannot raise rates to 10%?
They are already going to print $6T when you combine all those anything-but-infrastructure bills.
Interest on $30T at 10%, that would only be $3T more to print this year.
Only extra suggestion I have is to add 2 zeros to the Tubman bill they want to have replace the $20 Jackson
So, we might just see a $1,000,000 greenback, which will buy a can of Diet Coke…
I agree with this. I think the messed up bond market is due to debt monetisation. The Fed has no choice but to monetise the federal government’s debt. They pretend they’re not doing this – much like the BOJ and ECB also pretend it’s all about inflation – but that is what is happening.
What is behind all this?
The same reason as for what I just read:
“ The official reportedly said that average monthly benefits, which were $121 per-person before the COVID pandemic, will increase by $36”
The point here is not this program. The point is the 30% increase needed to counter the real inflation
At the same time the government is stating inflation only 5% (and 14% of you use the same CPI calculation as in 1980)
So what is behind all this:
Lies lies and more lies.
Bagdad Bob was honest compared to what the gov and Fed is saying.
Csn I say that that helicopter image from Kabul today is just the icing on the cake on all the clowning around , what is going on and what is behind all this?
Bond vigilantes can not compete with QE and the FED’s massive debt creation/purchasing machine.
It will end when those in power want it to end and not by outside forces and certainly not by “fundamentals.”
There are no bond vigilantes, they all died when the bond market died. There is only the Fed now.
the fed can easily screw up. once they do, bond vigilantes will be crawling out of thee woodwork.
It’s “just a question of when…”
Like Lucy and the football…
Are there any historical examples were inflation spirals did go away on their own?
My guess is when people lose trust in a fiat currency and it becomes worthless.
You really need to expand/define:
“inflation spirals did go away on their own?”
Like France 1790s? Germany 1920s? Russia 1980s?
Mexico, Argentina Italy, Greece over multiple decades?
It would probably be very worthwhile if Wolf would be kind enough to briefly step through the full histories of 3 or 4 devaluations/hyperinflations/debt monetarizations…they could be spread out over multiple posts over a periods of weeks/months.
It is pretty clear at this point that DC has no plan and never had any plan to ever pay off Federal debts…so that leaves printing and FX restrictions.
Weimar tends to attract everyone’s attention but I wonder if the late 40’s and 60’s devaluations of the pound might not end up being more relevant because they were the fall of another “world reserve currency” and that fact may have avoided Weimar (while still assuring the decades of UK decline and the 70’s decade of discontent).
– The (US) 10 year & 30 year yields have behaved according to my expectations. And I wouldn’t be surprised to see both yields go down even more. E.g. the 10 year yield could easily go down to say 0.5% (again) and the 30 year yield could easily go under 1% once more. This will signal that A LOT OF investors will seek refuge in T-bonds.
INFLATION SPIRALS? Are we kidding? Our labor market is in a very damaged condition, and wages have been moribund for three decades.
Ridiculous to think we are going to 12% within a year, or even five years.
The best part of this is going to be asset deflation, as financialization of our economy is not set for high interest rates for business. And consumers are already bifurcated- the top 25% can borrow at petty rates, but the bottom 75% can only borrow at rates that have no inflation component…..so aside from houses, who cares?
Now, if you want an inflation spiral, I would expect to see no money available to the rich! Contemplate that the stable institutions that resulted from the Great Depression kept on making loans during the last inflation spiral, and they no longer really exist beyond fannie mae.
So, who is going to face the reality that taming inflation will crush asset prices beyond what people can imagine in real terms, but hey inflation spirals!!
Wolf’s comment is prescient regarding the highly leveraged positions, but the rich in America have mostly gone for yield and tall gears….
What happens when money becomes scarce, and there are no zombie Savings and Loans to fund the great American dream….I remember the Money Store had plenty of loans available- for 15% per year!!!!
It spirals down too. Great comment. I remember your handle from way back.
Eventually, there will be the inevitable deflation… some day.
Powell is a wet noodle. He will do a 180 deg turn on interest rates under political pressure to control inflation (in the lead-up to the 2022 midterm elections) just like he did under extreme pressure from T in ’18-’19 to lower rates. And the member banks of the Federal Reserve will love him for it because their net interest margin will finally be on the rise.
*Commercial banks
The bond desk traders are all young and in diapers. Old coots with missing limbs ,scars and teeth marks are gone. What happens when the bond beast lives again that inflicted that kind of pain on the old coots ? They will realize something is up when the Fed stops changing their nappy. The Fed will be busy fighting for its political survival. Everything is political. The future shock of an actual bond market beast priced to reflect reality will be disturbing. The beast will start eating on the youngsters as it did the old coots. It will be entertainment at its best to see the beast of capitalism roaming the market looking for a fat behind to gnaw on.
TIPS. Unfortunately I had ignored what these were with the alphabet soup in play. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). So the FED is banking on these too? Trillions of interference
The use of excess stimulus might delay any potential housing crash. The eviction moratorium deprived people the use of the property they own and gave it to squatters. Workers got paid less than bums on extended unemployment. Shortages happened. Inflation happened.
The stock market will not go to zero. It has intrinsic value in as much as it provided goods and services consumers demanded.
The German 10 yr bund yield is negative.
Great report. I couldn’t understand why mortgage rates have remained so low, with the Fed “only” buying $40B/month of MBS, a small portion of monthly issuance.
Part of the answer is, the Fed has actually been buying $100B+ of MBS to maintain total assets! And I bet the rest of the demand is from international “rate refugees.”
Anyway, current rates are so manipulated… when the Fed tapers, things could get very interesting.