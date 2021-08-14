Antitrust Bombshells in the Fine Print: Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy

It’s a bombshell, because it links antitrust to concerns beyond ensuring that prices stay low.
By Cory Doctorow, Electronic Frontier Foundation:
President Biden’s July 9 Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy is a highly technical, 72-part, fine-grained memo on how to address the ways market concentration harms our lives as workers, citizens, consumers, and beyond.
To a casual reader, this may seem like a dry bit of industrial policy, but woven into the new order is a revolutionary idea that has rocked the antitrust world to its very foundations.
The Paradox of Antitrust
US antitrust law has three pillars: the Sherman Act (1890), the Clayton Act (1914), and the FTC Act (1914). Beyond their legal text, these laws have a rich context, including the transcripts of the debates that the bills’ sponsors participated in, explaining why the bills were written. They arose as a response to the industrial conglomerates of the Gilded Age, and their “robber baron” leaders, whose control over huge segments of the economy gave them a frightening amount of power.
Despite this clarity of intent, the True Purpose of Antitrust has been hotly contested in US history. For much of that history, including the seminal breakup of John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil in 1911, the ruling antitrust theory was “harmful dominance.” That’s the idea that companies that dominate an industry are potentially dangerous merely because they are dominant. With dominance comes the ability to impose corporate will on workers, suppliers, other industries, people who live near factories, even politicians and regulators.
The election of Ronald Reagan in 1980 saw the rise of a new antitrust theory, based on “consumer welfare.” Consumer welfare advocates argue that monopolies can be efficient, able to deliver better products at lower prices to consumers, and therefore the government does us all a disservice when it indiscriminately takes on monopolies.
Consumer welfare’s standard-bearer was Judge Robert Bork, who served as Solicitor General in the Nixon administration. Bork was part of the conservative Chicago School of economics, and wrote a seminal work called “The Antitrust Paradox.”
The Antitrust Paradox went beyond arguing that consumer welfare was a better way to do antitrust than harmful dominance. In his book, Bork offers a kind of secret history of American antitrust, arguing that consumer welfare had always been the intention of America’s antitrust laws, and that we’d all been misled by the text of these laws, the debates surrounding their passage, and other obvious ways of interpreting Congress’s intent.
Bork argued the true goal of antitrust was protecting us as consumers—not as citizens, or workers, or human beings. As consumers, we want better goods and lower prices. So long as a company used its market power to make better products at lower prices, Bork’s theories insisted that the government should butt out.
This is the theory that prevailed for the ensuing 40 years. It spread from economic circles to the government to the judiciary. It got a tailwind thanks to a well-funded campaign that included a hugely successful series of summer seminars attended by 40 percent of federal judges, whose rulings were measurably impacted by the program.
Morning in America
Everyone likes lower prices and better products, but all of us also have interests beyond narrow consumer issues. We live our days as parents, spouses, friends—not just as shoppers. We are workers, or small business owners. We care about our environment and about justice and equity. We want a say in how our world works.
Competition matters, but not just because it can make prices lower or products better. Competition matters because it lets us exercise self-determination. Market concentration means that choices about our culture, our built environment, our workplaces, and our climate are gathered into ever-fewer hands. Businesses with billions of users and dollars get to make unilateral decisions about our lives. The larger a business looms in our life, the more ways it can hurt us.
The idea that our governments need to regulate companies beyond the narrow confines of “consumer welfare” never died, and now, 40 years on, it’s coming roaring back.
The FTC’s new chair, Lina Khan, burst upon the antitrust scene in 2017, when, as a Yale Law student, she published Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox, a devastating rebuke to Bork’s Antitrust Paradox, demonstrating how a focus on consumer welfare fails to deliver, even on its own terms. Khan is now one of the nation’s leading antitrust enforcers, along with fellow “consumer welfare” skeptics like Jonathan Kanter (now helming the Department of Justice Antitrust Division) and Tim Wu (the White House’s special assistant to the president for technology and competition policy).
Bombshells in the Fine Print
The Biden antitrust order is full of fine detail; it’s clear that the president’s advisors dug deep into competition issues with public interest groups across a wide variety of subjects. We love to nerd out on esoteric points of competition law as much as the next person, and we like a lot of what this memo says about tech and competition, but even more exciting is the big picture stuff.
When the memo charges the FTC with policing corporate concentration to prevent abuses to “consumer autonomy and consumer privacy,” that’s not just a reassurance that this administration is paying attention to some of our top priorities. It’s a bombshell, because it links antitrust to concerns beyond ensuring that prices stay low.
Decades of consumer welfarism turned the electronic frontier into a monoculture. This isn’t the internet we signed up for. That’s finally changing.
We get it, this is esoteric, technical stuff. But if there’s one thing we’ve learned in 30 years’ fighting for a better digital future, it’s that all the important stuff starts out as dull, technical esoterica. From DRM to digital privacy, bossware to broadband, our issues too often rise to the level of broad concern once they’ve grown so harmful that everyone has to pay attention to them.
We are living through a profound shift in the framework that determines what kinds of companies are allowed to exist and what they’re allowed to do. It’s a shift for the better. We know nothing is assured. The future won’t fix itself. But this is an opportunity, and we’re delighted to seize it. By Cory Doctorow, Electronic Frontier Foundation.
1) there needs to be a hell of a lot more meat on the bone than provided in this summary (almost none) before any reasonable reader could begin to make heads or tails of this topic.
2) I am really sick to death of ANY article using the word “BOMBSHELL”.
I’m sure the 72 page document is on line somewhere. Have at it!
It’s the first link in the article. All you have to do is click on it.
It’s “72 part” not “72 page.” This is an html version, so it doesn’t have pages. I pasted it into Word, where it has 17 pages and 6,800 words.
Was waiting for examples. Didn’t get any.
Matt Stoller provided a more detailed analysis as well as a dose of skepticism in one of his recent BIG postings.
I am happy to see Matt Stoller mentioned. He has done a great job reporting on the damage of monopoly and oligopoly.
Concentrated Wealth and Power is the bane of free markets. And is ruinous to a free society.
Javert Chip,
I deal with Google on a daily basis. They dominate everything about internet advertising, including the various platforms and systems (ad-tech) that these ads run on. Even though I now use ad agencies rather than Google most of the time, their ads are still running on the Google platforms which place them on my site. I cannot get away from Google. No one can. That’s a monopoly.
Back in March 2020, when I was still using more Google, its earnings came under pressure, and it decided to cut out over half of my earnings due to what it claimed were “invalid clicks,” month after month, and other publishers had the same problem. Whereupon Google’s earnings jumped.
Google is now being sued over this and other issues, and News Corp has lined up against Google.
Google is single-handedly responsible for killing countless publishers.
That company needs to be broken up, and its decision makers need to be indicted, convicted, and sent to the hoosegow.
But you see, none of this was an antitrust issue before because it didn’t cause consumer products to get more expensive because Google isn’t selling any consumer products. Given the antitrust interpretation until now, it would have been nearly impossible to even go after Google.
Trump already started down that road, but too chaotically and ineffectually. Biden is now taking what Trump started to the next level. In China, they’re already fully cracking down on these companies.
So yes, this small print is a bombshell because it changes the equation and finally allows antitrust lawyers to go after Google for what it is doing to publishers.
What this piece does is it gives you to understand why Google was difficult or impossible to pursue on antitrust grounds before, and why Google (and other companies) are now facing serious legal problems on antitrust grounds in the US.
Good to know that Trump started down the antitrust improvement road. I thought he missed, botched or slept through that very important need.
I am a little dubious of anything that comes out of DC. Our public corporation purchased a company that was part of another public corporation. Our company management leaned R. The purchased was green lighted during a R administration in DC.
When D took over White House the purchase was challenged. The next 18 months was spent paying DC attorneys to plead our case. Most likely millions spent and finally they were satisfied and nothing changed about the purchase. It was more of a DC attorney employment act and mafia shakedown imho.
In practice, we get things like this: “The lead economics expert in the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust suit against Facebook has parted ways with the agency, two individuals familiar with the case said — adding yet another impediment to the regulator’s largest court fight.”
Same with Climate change. From Bloomberg: “President Joe Biden has pledged to wean the U.S. off of fossil fuels, and never has that call been more urgent than now, with United Nations-backed scientists warning of a point of no return.
And yet, the Biden administration Wednesday called on Saudi Arabia and its allies to unleash more crude onto global markets, stressing the importance of “affordable energy.””
It’s all a bunch of BS. Wake me up when Google has lost 75% of its stock market value because of anti trust. I’ll happily eat my hat then.
This sounds like a long-overdue return to the true intent of antitrust!
The economy and government cannot function properly when there are too many monopolies, duopolies and oligopolies.
Restoring honest competition could become a major positive legacy of the current administration.
But there will have to be actual action taken, not just more words.
“The Biden antitrust order is full of fine detail; it’s clear that the president’s advisors dug deep into competition issues with public interest groups across a wide variety of subjects.”
Ya wow sounds like Biden’s people are working really hard and are super sincere! Writing an order is super meaningful and important you know. I’m sure we’ll have some huge meaningful changes in the various markets in the next few months to boost the prospects of small businesses! I’m sure the fascist owners of these megacorps are just terrified! I’m sure the first thing they will do is stop approving and even reversing the torrent of corporate mergers that has going on for a couple of decades! And I’m sure if they are doing this they will also take steps to protect American consumers from monopolistic nations like China! I bet they’ll also delete the insane regulations these megacorps lobby for that small businesses have no resources to comply with! Yeah, they are super serious about this!
I guess I was all worng about Biden, he truly is on the side of the little guy.
Raging Texan,
It’s funny, someone is finally trying to do something about this issue, and then he gets casually pooh-poohed.
China runs a dictatorship. They can do whatever they want. And they’re doing it. That doesn’t fly in the US.
So it’s either Congress or it’s an Executive Order. And that’s what we have now. And given that Trump started out on this track, and Republicans are also frustrated with big tech, it looks like the political winds changed on big tech.
Antitrust action takes many years to play out in the US. If you want instant gratification, go to China.
Under the Reagan administration, the most corrupt administration since Woodrow Wilson allowed the Federal Resrve Act to pass, everything bad for the country got imposed via Reagan appointees. John Shad at the SEC allowed share buyback via rule 10b-18, which ended the almost 50 year-old SEC policy at the SEC classifying buybacks as market maniplation (which they are). On Reagan’s first full day in office, he blocked the FDA from outlawing aspartame as an artificial food sweetener. Aspartame’s manufacturer, G.D. Searle, had Donald Rumsfeld as its CEO. As for protecting Americans in general, at the same time Reagan’s appointees were pushing for taxation on Social Security benefits and making deals with druglords to smuggle cocaine into the USA, inflation was raging in 1982 at levels higher than any year under Carter. Reagan’s laissez-faire policy on shutting down private industry pension plans started the ball rolling for the end of defined pension plans. All these changes took place within 5 years or less. And the “Uni-Party” Democrats rubberstamped all these massive changes.
Wow, awesome that this website posted this nice little antitrust synopsis here. In a lot of ways common sense took a holiday when Reagan took office and sanity hasn’t returned since. (And right before I was reading this article I was on Wiki looking at all the assets owned by Disney. Mind blown).
1) We have companies so they can list on the NYSE and sell shares which always rise in value as long as the Federal government increases the money supply, This growth we call technology. 2) Nothing government does is meant to interfere with 1)… 3) When government disappears, shrinks, or outright fails, technology disappears as well.
“Bombshell ” is where I clicked off. I will assure you one thing that a 70+ page executive order from ANY president is nothing but political butt wipe.
DR DOOM,
“…is nothing but political butt wipe.”
You’re wrong. Read my comment above. You need to understand what is going on here. This is huge.
Big Government wants more rules to control Big Business, not break it up, and for the betterment of more government, not the individual citizen.
When the FANG stocks account for 85% of the S&P earnings at the peak of the biggest market bubble in history, antitrust has been asleep at the wheel.
85% of earnings GROWTH
Thank you for posting this! It may well be the best thing to come out of this administration—provided they enforce it fairly & not politically.
As much as I personally love the convenience of Amazon, there is no doubt that convenience comes at a price for many. The same can be said if the monopsony of Tyson Foods (chicken). There are plenty more.
I wish them well and good luck at fairly enforcing these ideas.
Dano, what about Microsoft. Loaded Linux ubuntu on this modestly equipped tablet I am using because Dell had loaded the memory and storage hog called Windows 10 on this machine. The constant updates by MS eventually caused this Inspiron 3185 to not be able to update and MS never gave up trying. Use of broadband and my time was huge until I wiped Win10 off and installed a clean Linux build. Simpler system, a little quirky, just have to get used to it, but very conservative in its use of memory and main storage. I like having choices, and not having to march to a single drummer. Can’t stand Google. They call me weekly about my Google Business Account, and I closed my business 2.5 years ago. On my Android phone, I avoid loading their apps.
David W. Young,
I don’t think I have the gumption or time to do what you did. The Wolf Street server runs on Linux (and that’s a goo thing). But that’s as much as I want to deal with Linux.
The Chinese government is clamping down on tech for their own interests of power and control, not for any rights of the citizens. The U.S. government has done literally nothing to head off tech interests digging into the personal lives of its citizens, for whatever reasons, campaign donations?
Rights for our privacy are not protected, information gathered, stored, as well as sold for profit is allowed by our politicians. Do we have rights to privacy of our personal information or not? Without this advantage, our tech giants would not be so–giant.
Brant, once I found out that Facebook had been selling my personal information without paying me a royalty, I closed my account. Have no social media accounts since, because my privacy has been violated in some many other formats, I don’t need to be complicit.
Concentrated wealth and power is always a threat to free markets, a free economy and a free people.
I was surprised that the crypto “industry” already has lobbyists in DC.
And in keeping with my name I don’t use Amazon, Facebook, Apple or Twitter. I am sorry to say I use Google. I tried to use alternative to Google, but couldn’t stick to it. Might try again.
I suspect moving this effort forward to success will take the formation of several new government agencies/programs staffed by a large number of attorneys and administrative staff and overseen by several “important” people.
Plus, then the law suits, haggling back and forth, the rebuttals, face time in front of senators and congress, and then the Justice department court cases, etc…….will take years.
Given stock index concentration in a number of these companies, might the anti-trust changes have an unintended consequence of pricking the market bubble?
Javert Chip is right that the article lacks adequate substance – this is too dumbed down. I get the point of the article, but with that amount of text it really should get into some details instead of hand-waving that “it’s highly technical”. This is coming from someone generally supportive of EFF positions.
ivanislav,
Read my comment about Google above.
So I’ll repeat my conclusion of that comment here:
What this piece does is it gives you to understand why Google was difficult or impossible to pursue on antitrust grounds before, and why Google (and other companies) are now facing serious legal problems on antitrust grounds in the US.
The Executive Order is linked in the first line of the article, so click on it and you can read it yourself.
Wolf, and Google totally ignores the Do Not Call list, but I am building a drone to take care of that problem. They never stop calling you, I have silenced the ringer on my landline, and calls only go to the answering machine which picks up after just 2 rings. Thank God for cellphones which are pretty good at blocking spam.
If this is a real sea change then it is a bombshell indeed.
Thanks Mr. Richter.
P.S. I am on the lookout for more news of China tech giants brought up short. CCP will not be bashful as it proceeds there. Rule of evolving law, not rule of lawyers.
Ha! I’ll believe it when I actually see something happening. Google & Amazon, who tell Biden what to do aren’t going to like this so that means business as usual. LOL!!!