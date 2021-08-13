Driving in America Changed: Rural is Up, Urban Down, Mass Transit Out

Vacationing by car instead of going overseas, working from home instead of commuting, and to heck with mass transit.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Total miles driven by all types of passenger and commercial vehicles, including over-the-road trucks and local delivery vehicles, in June, on all roads and streets in the US rose to 282.5 billion miles, the highest since October 2019, and just a tad below June 2019, according to the Federal Highway Administration this week. In other words, total miles driven are now roughly back where they were before the pandemic.
But beneath the surface, there have been some shifts that reflect the shifts many Americans have embarked on, including the shift to working from home, and thus less urban driving, and the shift to vacationing within the US, rather than to foreign destinations, and much of it by car, and thus an increase in driving through rural areas, such as on Interstate Highways and scenic byways.
In urban areas – on urban Interstates, arterial streets, and regular streets – Americans drove 193.4 billion miles in June, still down by just under 1% from June 2019 and June 2018 (red line in the chart below).
These 193.4 billion miles of urban driving in June accounted for 68.4% of total miles driven.
In rural areas – rural Interstates, other rural highways, and roads – in June, Americans drove 89.2 billion miles, up over 2% from June 2019 and June 2018 (green line). June was the first month when miles driven in rural areas exceeded the pre-pandemic levels. Note how urban and rural miles driven used to grow at roughly the same rate through February 2020. But during the recovery, they diverged.
The shifts in urban miles.
People who’ve shifted to working from home for at least some of the working days drive less in urban areas.
But part of this decline is counter-balanced by the people who are still going to work daily, but shifted from commuting by mass-transit to commuting by car, which raises urban driving. The red line in the chart above represents the net of the decline of urban driving by working-from-homers and the increase in urban driving by people who used to ride mass-transit.
Transit systems all over the country are still reporting drastically reduced ridership on their buses, trains, and ferries – in contrast to road congestion, which is nearly back to where it was before, and in some places worse than it was before.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system — a rail service that connects some of the major cities in the Bay Area to San Francisco — reported that in July, ridership was still down by 77.6% from July 2019, with 2.2 million passengers using the system, down from over 10 million in July 2019. Ridership was up from the pandemic lows but remains minuscule – despite brand-spanking new trains now being phased in.
A couple of weeks ago, I reported that weekly gasoline consumption in the first week of July – covering the 4th of July weekend – had hit an all-time high for any week, and that over the weeks surrounding the weekend, gasoline consumption was only slightly below the same period in 2019. In other words, based on gasoline consumption, the amount Americans drive has nearly fully recovered.
Gasoline consumption does not cover driving by vehicles with diesel engines, and therefore does not include trucks and other diesel-powered vehicles, though it includes gasoline-powered delivery vehicles. So gasoline consumption focuses on consumers’ driving patterns, and excludes much of the trucking activity.
On the other hand, gasoline consumption excludes driving by EVs. In cities in California, EVs are starting to be a noticeable part of the fleet. But nationwide – which is what we’re looking at here – EVs make up only a small part of the national fleet.
The fact that gasoline consumption set a new record over the holiday week in early July shows that shift toward driving vacations.
The growth of miles driven in rural areas confirms this.
It may not be a newly rediscovered passion. It’s just that Americans cannot easily fly to Thailand or India or Europe for vacations, or they could but don’t want to deal with the hassles and risks, and instead they drive around the US, which is a great thing. In normal times, tourists come from all over the world to see the wonders of America, such as the National Parks. Now these places are packed with Americans.
Interesting data. As someone that moved from a big city to a rural city. I never see myself getting on mass transit ever again, whereas pre Covid I was a regular.
What is a rural city? :-) Just kidding, I think you mean a smaller city as opposed to they mega versions.
This will be good for the motel industry for sure.
I am planning a few overnight trips in the next few months for a get away. Hotel room rates are certainly back at absurd levels.
We put on probably three or four more times the mileage, that the average person does, in ‘vacationing’ throughout the grand USA each year. Driving our Toyota Rav4 Hybrid has certainly saved us a lot of money in fuel expense. If the Infrastructure bill does indeed apply a mileage tax to everyone, then we will bicycle our way!
I wonder if the new Toyota Rav4 Prime, a hybrid that you can plug in, will not be counted, as EVs aren’t counted now?
I think odometer in my car just stopped working. Strange!
When my wife and I walk around the hood we see busses come and go. We each take guesses on how many passengers, typically 2 or 3 is the guess. Usually we’re right, but many times it’s Zero. Nobody. The pols keep pushing the virtues of sitting in a bus on a poop stained seat and keep insisting that the public is in favor of this…they’re wrong, dead wrong. I’ve considered a video blog showing how nobody rides mass transit anymore and calling it BUSted.
The overwhelming majority of the folks who ride transit in San Diego are the drugged out zombies living on the streets.
Was it missing persons who said only a nobody walks in LA? People like their cars.
It was.
Missing Persons.
In Seattle public transit is coming back. Lots of white collar workers on them this week.Seattle has one of the best bus systems in the country. The public supports it here.
It serves urban dwelling tech bros and hobos very well.
Busses run at 70% operating loss there and nobody cares.
I never intend to ride public transit again in the city where I live, if I can help it. I moved slightly outside city center but previously, I would ride the rail to the airport. I didn’t like it then and don’t see why I will in the future either.
Feces on seats and homeless drug addicts are not a mass transit problem.
They are the product of a society that is failing badly, which happens to have buses.
Even the urban traffic patterns have changed. Coming in to PDX from the west you have to merge in to one of three lanes leading to the tunnel that dumps you in downtown Portland. Once you hit the tunnel you can’t change lanes. 20 years ago most of the morning traffic was in the center lane which takes you to downtown. For the last 10 years before COVID it was equally split with the right lane taking you to the southern burbs, and the left lane taking you to Washington state, and the center lane going downtown. Now the left and right lanes are jammed and the center lane is empty. Almost as many people are commuting but they are going from one part of the periphery to another instead of heading to the office buildings downtown.
I know the wife and I have driven more in the last 3 months looking for affordable property than we have in the last 2 years. I have no idea from what we’ve seen where the petroleum consort is getting their reduced projections from. COVID doesn’t look to be denting anything affiliated with gas consumption, with maybe the mass transit/air traffic.
Jet fuel is still WAY down from pre-covid. And it might take another hit.
I used to ride BART daily. It seems like it was a better experience then. like most things in CA. Public property suffers in hard economic times.
For reference, car traffic here in the greater Houston, Texas area is back to normal levels and then some. I have no ideas about mass transit (buses) though. And the Big Pickup Truck Guy is again ruling the roads (LOL).
I’ve seen many urgent consignments of air being shipped around by urban men cosplaying “farmer” in Canada, in pickup trucks.