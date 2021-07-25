People Sure Are Driving a Lot, Gasoline Consumption Hits Record, But Flying & Mass Transit Lag Way Behind

The miracles of the new economy.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Gasoline consumption set a new all-time record for a one-week period during the first week in July, at just over 10 million barrels per day, a figure never seen before, up 3.0% from the same week in 2019, and up 15% from the same week in 2020, according to EIA data. This is just gasoline and does not include diesel.
People are still not flying as much as they did before, and they’re barely using mass transit, but they’re sure driving a lot, particularly for a holiday week as in early July:
The chart also shows the long-term near-stagnation of gasoline consumption: The first time that gasoline consumption reached 9.7 million barrels per day –within 3% of the record in July 2021 – was over the Independence Day week in 2005. Before the Pandemic, gasoline consumption was roughly where it had been a decade earlier, after having recovered from the trough following the Great Recession.
The EIA tracks consumption in terms of gasoline supplied by refineries, blenders, etc., and not by retail sales at gas stations.
The four-week moving average – which irons out some of the week-to-week fluctuations – in the week of July 9 was flat with the same week in 2019; and for the most recent reporting week of July 16, it was down 0.9% from 2019. Demand for gasoline has now fully recovered.
But people are not using mass transit much. Much of that has to do with working from home or not working at all. And the rest has to do with not wanting to use mass-transit. We can see this in the San Francisco Bay Area. Other transit authorities have reported similar results. Traffic across the Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay Bridge into San Francisco in June was nearly back to the average level in 2019, according to the Bay Area Toll Authority.
But ridership on the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system in June was still down 80% from June 2019. It’s ticking up from the lows, but the trains are still nearly empty – even as brand-spanking new trains are making their sporadic appearance:
And people are not flying as much. They’re flying a lot for leisure within the US, but they’ve cut business travel such as going to conventions, and they’ve cut international travel for business and leisure, given the travel restrictions. The EIA reported that the four-week moving average consumption of kerosene-type jet fuel, at 1.44 million barrels per day, was still down 22% in the latest reporting week compared to the same period in 2019:
This is another twist in the new miracle-economy, where 12.6 million people claim some kind of unemployment insurance, while 7.1 million fewer people are working than before the pandemic, and while companies across the board complain about “labor shortages.” But people sure are driving a lot!
Driving is still relatively affordable, there is pent up demand, other activities still discouraged, and people can remain isolated and in their safe zone. Plus, it’s summer and you have to justify the ride you just bought on time. :-) Add on a return to work and avoiding transit the numbers seem normal.
Where I live the roads are way busier than normal with tourists towing RVs, etc. Of course there is no smoke here……yet.
One indication leisure road trips are way up is skyrocketing hotel/motel prices. Absolutely insane in my town, over $300 a night even for budget chain motels.
It truly is a miracle.
I can’t believe no one in the history of governments has never tried this before.
It’s just so easy.
No hard work, sacrifice or risk taking is needed for a booming economy and prosperity for all…
Airports suck you spend more time waiting and transferring on most regional destinations easier to drive
Jet fuel consumption is a decent enough proxy.
If we want to know how many head of cattle, we can look at TSA daily traveler numbers. In July it’s risen to around 80% of 2019 levels. On couple of days it has even surpassed 2019 numbers.
Nacho Libre,
Yes, but the only day TSA checkpoint screenings exceeded the same day in 2019 was due to the calendar shift of July 4th, when the biggest travel day in 2021 fell on a not-big-day in 2019:
“Driving without any redeeming social purpose” is the cheapest form of mental therapy.Compare the cost of driving a car-58 cents per mile according to the IRS-to the psychiatrist’s bills…
Moreover, after visiting psychiatrist, one is a marked man.Turn in your guns etc…
In troubled times ahead we’ll see even more mindless driving accompanied by “primal screams” (another therapy from the ’70s)
One of our “go-to” drives, just to get out of the house was 45 minutes one way to buy a pie. They are great pies, baked the night before you pick them up. Pricey, but worth the pie and getting out of the house.
Best cure against mindless driving is car insurance based on mileage.Mine is 2 cents per mile.Insurance companies never mention it.
Regarding food – I am on OMAD or One Meal A Day for the past 2 years.One pro powerlifter practices OMAD and his performance is not affected.What is good for the pro’s is good for the rest of us mere mortals.
So,to fill the void in my life I prefer to do heavy squats.Which causes serenity of mood and,on rare occasions,NIRVANA !!! 😀
You neglected to mention all the pros are on hgh, trt and a smorgasbord of other pharmaceuticals. Sure, they can do OMAD but you should count the 153 “supplements” they take throughout the day
Mass transit in Phx Metro is still way down.
The reason is covid and no one wearing masks.
Yep people are still scared,,,,, not sure about the masks as you can fool some people some of the time but not all people all the time. A top British scientist said, the problem with masks is maths. A cheap medical mask is woven and has 10,000 holes in it, (to allow you to breath) and each hole is 1000 times bigger than the virus and worse, the cheap cloth masks have holes 500,000 times the size of the virus. He compared it to scaffolding on the side of a building. If you throw golf balls at it , yes some will hit the scaffolding but most will pass through. Most people don’t wear the masks that actually can help stop the virus, as they cost too much and are rotten to wear.. He called most masks, comfort blankets, which is fair enough if they make you feel better.
This is a highly inaccurate analogy.
My wife and I have worn 3M N95s in public places for many months. They are not uncomfortable, and protect the wearer and others. I do not understand why benefits of using high-quality masks is not publicized and why why people haven’t been educated about them. And worse, why in the fu@k the US government hasn’t pushed for massive production of these masks and free distribution to the public.
I have never seen so many cars on the road. The excesses are everywhere. We need a recession in the worst possible way, yet the cadaver in chief wants trillions more in stimulus when the eCONomy is overheated from the free cheese to begin with. Unreal.
We need a recession for people to learn lessons.
“Hard times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men, and weak men create hard times.”
Right now, we have the weakest set of men America has ever seen in its history.
I’m at the point where I’m so disgusted by this country, and my supposed fellow countrymen, that I no longer even feel a part of it anymore.
I used to get an ingrained emotional reaction when someone sang the anthem. Now, nothing.
According to “The Slaughter-House Cases, 83 U.S. (16 Wall.) 36 (1873)” state citizenship is separate from US citizenship…
Well,were I Bill Clinton I would probably say “I feel your double pain” 😀
And to think,Remington closed its plant in Ilion, NY October 25,2020…
Oldest manufacturer in the US.They were making rifles before George Washington was a glint in his daddy’s eye.
No we don’t. A recession is an excuse for the J team to dump even more money into the system. Think about it, do you really want to carry a wheelbarrow full of dollars to your local grocery store.
Ok, we are already on our way there, we just don’t want to get there any faster.
As long as crazy homeless people are allowed to run amok inside BART, Caltrain, etc, very few people will be taking public transport in the immediate future at least in the Bay Area.
I take the BART. It’s just fine. It’s better now than before because there are so few people on the train. It’s a lot cleaner too. If you want to see lots homeless people, go to the Tenderloin/City Hall and a few blocks South of Market.
But the BART still has the BART screech though they said they fixed some of it.
Public transit is down for obvious reasons. It’s the last holdout of forced ballgags and SCREECHY BIG BROTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS and Lucite barriers. I don’t have a car, so I don’t have a real choice. I’d love to throw away the ballgag because it’s not required in the stores now, but I still have to keep it for the bus.