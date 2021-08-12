Debt Ceiling Kicks in, Treasury General Account Plunges: Let’s See How Close to Zero it Gets Before Congress Ends this Farce

OK, that was suddenly very fast.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The balance in the Treasury General Account (TGA), the checking account of the US government at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, plunged by $116 billion in the latest week, to $390 billion, according to the Fed’s balance sheet, released this afternoon. Since mid-July, the balance has plunged by nearly half.
In the spring 2020, the Treasury Department issued $3 trillion in new debt to fund the stimulus and bailout programs, but didn’t spend it all. By July 2020, the TGA had $1.8 trillion sitting in it, up from around $300 billion before the pandemic.
In January, the Yellen Treasury said it would draw down the TGA from $1.6 trillion at the time to $500 billion by this summer. On August 1, the debt ceiling became effective, and the government now has to live off its checking account. And the TGA balance just plunged through the green line:
OK, folks, let’s get some popcorn and watch “The Debt Ceiling Farce 2021” as it unfolds. Everyone knows how this farce will end. Since 1960, the farce played 78 times. Each time, after everyone got through extorting concessions from the other side, Congress either raised the debt ceiling, extended it, suspended it, or changed the definition of “debt.”
So that’s how it ends. The day after, I’ll get to write one of my infamous post-debt ceiling articles with headlines like this: “Gross National Debt Spikes by $340 billion in One Day.” But that was in 2015. Now the amounts are much huger. Then I’ll get to follow up with something like, “US Gross National Debt Jumps by $1 trillion in 2 Weeks.”
During the debt-ceiling farce, the Treasury Department is allowed to use certain “extraordinary means” – more on those in a moment – to keep the government from defaulting. After the debt ceiling is lifted, new debt gets issued and those entities are made whole. In the end, everything gets caught up and nothing changes.
The suspense doesn’t lie in how it ends, because we know that, but how long they drag it out, and how close “we” get to the out-of-money day.
This time around, the out-of-money-day is in October or November, according to estimates by the Congressional Budget Office.
Back in early September 2017, just before the debt ceiling was lifted, the TGA had dropped to $39 billion. That’s awfully close, given how huge the US outlays are that have to be paid on a daily basis. So let’s see how close to zero we can get this time.
It’s a farce because Congress told the Administration to spend this money but then doesn’t allow the Administration to raise the money via debt sales to spend this money as Congress had told it to.
It’s just nuts, and foreigners scratch their heads every time, and so do we, but that’s how the system works.
The one thing the debt ceiling never ever does: reduce deficit spending. It just temporarily limits borrowing until default moves into view, and then the floodgates are opened again.
If Congress fails to extend the debt ceiling, the US government will default and will not be able to pay its bills, and financial markets around the world, which have never seen this kind of clusterf**k before, will crash, and every member of Congress, the richest of them on top, will lose half or more of their assets in no time.
And that’s exactly why this will never happen.
As of August 1, 2021, the gross national debt outstanding on July 31 became the debt ceiling: $28.43 trillion. And that’s where the debt now sits. The US government cannot add to it, but it can roll over its maturing debts.
On August 2, Yellen spelled out in her letter to Congress the first “extraordinary measures,” as they’re called, she will take to keep the US from defaulting, as authorized by law – initially raiding the contributions made by members of three big federal retirement systems:
- The Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund
- The Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund.
- The Government Securities Investment Fund (G Fund) of the Thrift Savings Fund that are part of the Federal Employees’ Retirement System.
When that has reached the limits, Yellen will inform Congress of other “extraordinary measures” she will take.
The government has $390 billion in its TGA, and it can take some “extraordinary measures.” But it is burning a huge amount of money every day, and at some point, it needs to issue new debt, or it’s going to default.
We’re going to watch the TGA account get drawn down over this period. And let’s see how close it will get to zero before Congress votes to lift the debt ceiling. For sure, if it gets too close to zero, a 10,000-point drop by the Dow will motivate Congress to do anything, even lift the debt ceiling.
After which every entity that the government has wrung out will be made whole, and this process of making whole will of course trigger the infamous headline of mine that the Gross National Debt Spiked by $490 Billion or whatever in One Day.
The debt ceiling thing use to get some serious air time with a bloviating congress member warning of one day it will be 2021 then what. Well it’s 2021 and and we have bizzaro world. The past debt ceiling bloviating now seems like some fond memory when things were singularly f&?ked up instead of clusterly F&?ked up. It’s kinda comforting in a weird way.
I think the day after headline will be “Treasury Granted Moratorium on Replenishing the Treasury General Account”!
I think there is a chance, however remote, that some in congress will let it go. They can make money on the way down too, especially if they know it’s going down.
Game theory-esque defection
Besides, US defaulting on some of its debts is historical record (from wikipedia “List of sovereign debt crises”):
1780 Devaluation of the Continental dollar to 1/40 of face value[19]
1790 Crisis began in 1782. Ended by the Compromise of 1790 and the Funding Act of 1790.[20][21]
1798 The United States ceased payment of its debt to the overthrown Kingdom of France, prompting the Quasi-War.
1862 The Greenback Default[22][20]
1933 Executive Order 6102[2]
1971 Nixon Shock[23][24]
So far from impossibility, and likely to happen at least once in some form during someones lifetime (assuming one lives to at least 75-80).
One thing is for certain if Congressmen threaten to shut down government like they usually do when posturing to pass the vote on the next extension, there will be celebrating in the streets. Government can’t risk using that for leverage anymore. ; )
Debt out the wazoo is funniest piece of econ 1001 (inflation I know) read in long while, if ever.
Headline post wazoo should be something like it:
Wazoo Hole Plugged by Congress, Yet Again
Everyone’s met someone who fails upwards.
It defies logic, reason, and every known metric and yet they still get to throw “VP” in front of their name.
…that’s the U.S. right now.
At least we’re pulling out of the Middle East
Farce makes for compelling TV.
Come Mr. Richter, you know how the game is played, the networks will want this dragged out as long as possible, because they need ratings. You have the two sides pointing fingers, you don’t even need to watch to know what the jackasses and dumbos are going to say on TV. We’ve trodden over this ground so many times, it’s ridiculous.
Yes, it’s a farce, but the media need to make it into drama to boost ratings. Further the divide. You know how they like it, now give them your eyeballs. Especially NBC, cause I heard the Olympics didn’t do that well for them this year.
If it all go’s wrong they will blame climate change.
According to an article on Yahoo: “A working paper from a researcher at the nation’s central bank warns that climate change could hold back economic growth”.
Now you know they are clueless and looking for something to blame it on.
When money was gold the kings used to write out taxes to pay their expenses. And send their soldiers to collect the taxes. With USA having the largest military in the world and security organisations to match, congress could do the same.
It would be interesting to see the faces of CEO’s and the like at the big companies when the SWAT team arrived to collect the tax;)
What’s wrong with just pegging the debt ceiling right where it’s at and saying $28T is enough. If you can’t run a balanced budget and service $28T debt with t-bills at zero then you are a bankrupt state that is kicking the can.
They can run a balanced budget, but then taxes must rise. And they must tax all that have money, that includes the donors financing politicans. Not just the general public.
If congress stall, TGA overdraft. JP collect fees on few $T’s at c/c rates. UST shortages send TY to a new all time high. RRP goes to $2T.