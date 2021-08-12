Container Port Chaos in China, Soaring Freight Rates, Spiking US Producer Prices, as Fiscal & Monetary Stimulus Still Rage

Some disruptions are “transitory,” but the spiral that the mix of ongoing over-stimulation has set off is anything but “transitory.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
There is already enough shipping chaos, logjams, container port congestion, rail terminal congestion, container shortages, delays of all kinds, along with various shortages, including the semiconductor shortage that has wreaked havoc in the auto industry and consumer electronics, amid surging consumer prices and exploding transportation costs across the spectrum as an overstimulated economy is grappling with a supply chain nightmare.
And now China has suspended operations at the newly built Meishan container terminal at Ningbo-Zhoushan port, China’s second busiest port after Shanghai. The mega-terminal accounts for about 25% of the port’s traffic.
After a worker at the Meishan terminal had tested positive for Covid, Chinese authorities suspended all inbound and outbound container services at the terminal on Wednesday until further notice due to a “system disruption,” according to a statement from the port, cited by Bloomberg.
Other container traffic at the Ningbo-Zhoushan port will likely also slow as the port will now only accept containers within two days of a ship’s estimated arrival time, according to a statement from container carrier CMA CGM, cited by Bloomberg.
This shutdown comes as peak shipping season approaches when retailers in the US and elsewhere attempt to line up merchandise – much of it imported from Asia – for the holiday selling season.
This is the second major port disruption in three months in China. In late May, Yantian International Container Terminals in Shenzhen stopped accepting containers due to a Covid infection among port workers. The port then operated at 30% capacity for about a month.
Container ships balled up off Shenzhen and Hong Kong, waiting to pick up containers bound for North America, Europe, and other parts of the world, causing all kinds of disruptions in China’s factories and supply chain headaches overseas. Even when the port resumed normal operations, it took weeks to work through the backlog and stacked containers.
These types of supply-chain disruptions and transportation nightmares have been piling up from all directions and are bound to drive up end-user prices further.
In the US, where consumer price inflation is now surging at the hottest rate in years, input prices for companies have exploded, which will further transfer into consumer prices down the road.
The Producer Price Index for final demand, which is an indication of input price pressures that companies face, and that they’re trying to pass on to their customers, spiked by 1.0% in July from June and by 7.8% year-over-year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics today, by far the highest rate in the data going back to 2010:
And the ocean freight rates charged to ship containers across the world have exploded. Drewry’s composite World Container Index in the latest week, reported today, rose to $9,421 per 40-foot container, up by 358% year-over-year (chart via Drewry):
Specifically, rates to ship a 40-foot container in the week through August 12 from Shanghai to:
- To Los Angeles: $10,322 (+241% year-over-year)
- To New York: $13,505 (+285% year-over-year)
- To Rotterdam: $13,653 (+636% year-over-year).
These are astounding freight rates – to be passed on to consumer just for the holiday season. Makes you wonder if the big container carriers aren’t engaging in some classic price gouging. Why? Because they can. That’s what inflation is all about: Companies get away with raising their prices whatever the reasons may be. And those higher prices become costs for the next company, and they get passed on further.
The other way it’s less costly, but also a lot costlier than it was a year ago. For example, from Los Angeles to Shanghai: $1,461 per 40-ft container (+182% year-over-year).
Shipping costs within the US have also soared. The Index of Inferred Freight Rates by the Cass Freight Index, which covers all modes of transportation soared by 23.8% ear-over-year, the biggest jump in the index going back to 2009, showing “broad and material increases in freight rates across modes,” according to Cass. Within the index, truckload accounts for over half of the dollar volume, followed by rail, LTL (less than truckload), parcel, etc.
These pressures in the supply chain and transportation systems that make supply chains work didn’t come out of nowhere. They came from a hyper stimulated economy, to a large extent in the US, where the government and the Fed threw many trillions of dollars in all directions that then needed a place to go. And some of it ended up getting spent on goods that are mostly manufactured overseas.
This mix contributed to the beginning of an inflation spiral. While some of the issues will eventually be resolved, these higher prices have led to higher wages that are now further pushing up prices, and companies are raising prices to deal with higher wages and higher input costs, and there are all kinds of signs that the whole cycle is anything but “transitory,” especially with the massive fiscal and monetary stimulus still raging – under these conditions!
It’s unbelievable that we are going to relive the 70s again.
Do we ever learn?
Only thing missing would be the evacuation of a US embassy after a defeat in a forever war….
never mind
We’ll need the Canadians to save our butts once again.
…said nobody ever?
The federal Liberals are throttling oil and gas production as best they can.
No relief in energy prices from Canada.
the evacuation from the forever war will occur any day now in Afghanistan.
What’s “unbelievable” about it is how stupid Jerome Powell and Co., and CONgress are. They overreacted in grotesque fashion and just printed like there was no tomorrow. These are the distortions you get from such myopic, reckless behaviors.
This is much different than the 70s
The Federal Reserve then FOUGHT inflation…they were AGAINST inflation…
This Fed PROMOTES inflation and doesnt lift a finger to tamp it down.
THAT IS A BIG DIFFERENCE.
I would take reliving the 70’s anytime over the mess we are in now.
But Jim “Bear Stearns is fine” Cramer said you all eat crow! Give JPOW the benefit of the doubt!! All you rich folks stop being cheap and raise wages NOW! Apparently, you want deflation to protect your net worth and have been wrong for ages.
Search for the video on CNBC yesterday.
Cramer sounds scared. I wonder why.
He was probably on some kind of drug.
Cramer’s program is literally for children.
Who takes advice from a man who plays different sounds when he says up/down?
If the USA had a decent education system and a culture that includes regular reading it would be _impossible_ for his program to find an audience. Cramer is the symptom.
I regret living in a world that can support his garbage.
“If the USA had a decent education system…”
That is the source of our modern day problems.
Americans should take a step back from hyper consumption until prices settle out.
Jim Cramer reminds me of Soupy Sales, only Soupy was in it for laughs…
“you want deflation to protect your net worth”
First, there never has been “deflation” with the exception of the Great Depression. File deflation with Big Foot and the Loch Ness monster.
Secondly, anyone who is for higher wages should be OUTRAGED that the Fed promotes inflation and has delivered 5%…..which gives a cut to all the earners and savers in this nation on the value of what they have saved and earned. Where is your outrage?
China wants to export high value merchandise. I think there are plenty of poor Americans ready to take those jobs. If not we open the borders. The Marshallian K indicator is crash flashing, below zero, which is GDP vs M2, which on the face of it is ridiculous. Chinese ports shutting down? Covid surge? Tight labor market? GDP is way oversold and liquidity, or seedcorn is being given away? The Fed absorbs excess cash through RRP? Who comes up with this stuff? This time next year we will be in recession and if the market is down 20% that is the reason. Of course the GDP numbers are getting a lift from supply chain inflation.
@Ambrose Bierce
You’re falling into the trap of thinking manufacturing jobs are for the unskilled.
We may have plenty of poor Americans willing to take the jobs, but they are insufficiently-skilled.
Wants do not imply means.
One of Boeing’s biggest problems in the early 2000’s was trying to find guys with the basic skill set to set up CNC machines. They would call them machinists and the union let them in. But they couldn’t get jobs at smaller shops because even after a couple years at Boeing they still didn’t have the skill set to make things. My boss at the time would just throw resumes with Boeing on them in the trash.
When I was learning how to run lathes and mills in the 90’s in Southern CA there was a really good set of courses at Pasadena City College. I’d be one of the very few who could speak or read English fluently. And those guys were working and learning, and buying every manual machine they could lay hands on to take home so they could set up their own business.
That was 30+ years ago. I mention this type of stuff to my nephews and their friends (who don’t have the grades or inclination to get into a good university) and the standard response is, “that sounds like hard work”. They’re all going to have a really hard time when reality hits them in the face and the folks kick them out of the house.
The just in time principle on all goods and trimming of all stocks to the bare minimum may be part of the reason for the price hikes. Another is trimming of production capacity to the point where there is no excess or slack.
This pay small dividends in normal times, with disruptions in the supply chain where shortages can by managed by price hikes it pays big dividends.
It look like industry have learnt to go for maximum profit on minimum produced instead of maximizing profit by maximum volume.
How high will the Drewry index go? Will the chart look like lumber?
Can wage cost pressure continue over a non “transitory” period with organized labor so gutted and remote foreign labor so plentiful? Granthams GMO just released a white paper saying it can’t and thus pace of inflation will slow (understanding the purchasing power is permanently gone, but thinking more about medium term int rates). That seems to be the dif between opportunistic inflation (aggressive pricing) and the uncontrollable if labor costs keep increasing.
The conspiracy theorist in me says the US is waging biological warfare against China. This time around it tried to use containers to contaminate the Chinese. China responded by shutting down ports. Once again, the US shoots itself in the foot.
The “conspiracy theorist” in you is an idiot.
Crackpipe again, huh?
I read an article on Freightwaves the other day that said actual volume of shipped goods is only up a tiny amount (2%) over 2019, and theoretical shipping capacity has actually increased since then. They blame these delays and higher shipping costs on congestion at the ports, inefficiency and productivity problems, and imbalances between full and empty containers. I wish I could bumble around mess things up yet get paid higher prices to makeup for it.
A big problem is that the major shipping companies moved to mega cargo ships (20K TEUs), but a lot of ports in the US aren’t deep enough to accommodate them. The carriers don’t want to run the smaller ships, so they jack up the rates.
The US needs to build a bunch of ports from scratch, in deeper channels, with full automation, but with everything else, there are just too many entrenched interests that would be hurt.
Rowen..
I also heard they just are not stacking those containers for trans ocean voyage as high as they were after that big container dump a few months ago. True?
When you print and spend $4 trillion, it’s got to be produced and shipped by somebody. Think about Powell effortlessly buying $120 billion in assets, then think about a Chinese production worker killing themselves to make $4/ hour to get the 1000 pieces per day out the door.
Think about Powell effortlessly printing his net worth higher while the plebs toil away and lose it all to inflation.
Maybe it wasn’t such a good idea to offshore your manufacturing base for a quick buck profit, for the few?
How long will these freight prices need to persist in order for production to return back to the US?
The ivory towers who softened the ground for it to happen, have never thought about it. Figurately speaking, that ship has sailed.
Printing dollars is so much more fun.
The few chip fabs currently under construction, will have to find customers outside of defense and auto industry, or ship to Asia. However, hardly by the container.
Great point. We can make the chips here but the product they are going to in the middle is far far away. Yes they need them in the automobile. But first they have to be put into the assembly that will form the MCU (micro control unit). So we build them in the USA in some future then need to ship them via cargo ship (bottle neck and expensive) to a foreign land to have them put into an assembly that has to then be shipped back to the US to have them installed into the vehicle. Brilliant
Nathan, small high-value items typically don’t go by container ship. Some of the chips are cheap, but normalized by freight volume, they are still expensive.
People in Argentina find foreign goods expensive but manufacturing didn’t ramp up there. Why? I suspect it’s that they are not competent enough. Could be the same for the US of A?
Silly. It has nothing to do with competence in the US, and everything to do with fraud, greed and corporate influence on politicians. CONgress is bought and paid for.
I think conspiracy is very popular because if you can just wrestle control from “them” then you are back in business.
Systemic decay is a less popular diagnosis for similar symptoms as the road back to health is far, far longer.
People want to believe in the easier fix.
Also if it is just corruption, is that simply American culture? One minute singing the national anthem the next accepting bribes that harm their neighbors but reward their own narrow self interest? Changing culture takes generations.
Greed I would say mainly. Why go through the effort of setting up production(risky). You can just place an order from a Chinese manufacturer. Not saying it’s right, but the easy way
‘This is the second major port disruption in three months in China. In late May, Yantian International Container Terminals in Shenzhen stopped accepting containers due to a Covid infection among port workers.’
And the first was also due to Covid.
This is a site about economics. About two weeks ago I commented that the largest economic factor is the resurgence of Covid and the much more contagious delta variant. I said this would be apparent in about 30 days, by now possibly dawning on the person who replied that I must believe the MSM. To which I replied, ‘ya, kind of’
Not at first, but by the time the 30th Ph.D weighs in and the 40 th ER respiratory tech does and the largest hospital in one of several states tells its small outlying hospitals it has no room, well,,, ya, I lean toward belief that this is a big deal.
Speaking of beliefs, one of the non-vaccinated in the ICU who was interviewed between breaths, said he HAD believed he had the blood type that made him immune. WTF? What branch of which snake handling cult spawned that bit of crazy? One thing is for sure: it wasn’t the MSM.
I agree delta is a game changer.
Track and trace is infinitely harder when the track moves from “did you converse with” to “did you use the same corridor with a 4 hour period”.
Good excuse to throw away my Christmas shopping list. I’d give out lumps of coal but the Chinese are burning all of that up too.
They are preparing us for the next manipulation, it seems it will be toys, and coffee. Buy it all up before it’s too late.
I just heard that the shipping rates for containers going to the US are so high relative to the rates for containers going out, that they don’t want to wait for the outgoing container to be filled as they can get a faster turn around by just shipping back an empty container, i.e. it is not worth the wait to fill the empty container. This is a result of the goods coming to the US are of much higher value then the outgoing good (mostly agricultural products). The demand for our ag products is not such that we can command an inflated shipping price.
Maybe some containers can be filled with stimulus checks and government procurements, to streamline the process.
The arriving goods will by marked up, and add to the GDP to great satisfaction of the bean counters.
I thought most Ag products go by bulk in the hold. I know our wheat and grains do.
They finally quit taking Cdn plastic recycling; all recycling from everywhere. People here have this wonderful illusion that if we don’t melt/burn/make plastic in Canada we can pat ourselves on the back about lowering pollution levels. We tend to forget we live in an aquarium.
Might be one reason for empty containers, they don’t take our junk.
Paulo,
In terms of $ value, the vast majority of US exports are NOT ag products.
In 2020, the top categories:
Machinery, nuclear reactors, boilers: $182.59B
Electrical, electronic equipment: $162.88B
Mineral fuels, oils, distillation products: $155.09B
Vehicles other than railway, tramway: $105.16B
Optical, photo, technical, medical apparatus: $83.40B
Aircraft, spacecraft: $80.94B
Plastics: $60.22B
Pearls, precious stones, metals, coins: $58.81B
Pharmaceutical products: $53.94B
And only then come the first categories of ag commodities.
holy glowing smoking balls, the US still export nuclear reactors?
CRAZY.
Amazing medical equipment isn’t higher on that list there. But I would be very curious to see what the comparable Chinese exports on each of those categories are.
Frank,
Yes, they have been doing this since last year, and it violates US law, and there is an investigation by the Federal Maritime Commission going on because US exporters are having trouble getting containers to export their goods. I covered this last December, and it’s still going on…
https://wolfstreet.com/2020/12/20/breath-taking-spike-in-china-us-container-freight-rates-triggers-mad-possibly-illegal-scramble-for-empties-us-farmers-twist-in-the-wind/
1) Cass is up, but IYT (transportation ETF) is down.
2) IYT top 5 : UNP, UPS, CSX, NSC & FDX.
3) IYT weekly log support line : Dec 24 2018 low to Aug 19 2019 close.
4) IYT might test a Lazer : May 15 2017 low to June 25 2018 close // parallel from July 10 2017.
5) China export inflation and shortages.
Worth noting that inflation is cropping up seemingly-everywhere. No joke- search for headlines for South Korea, Australia, etc. in addition to the USA.
And it’s present in China, too. I’d encourage anybody doubting this to start searching for articles on factory floor inflation, or simply examining a graph of the price of Chinese rebar (steel-reinforced concrete produced in China).
Much of this has to do with surges in commodity prices. China has been actually trying to curb exports in its steel industry by implementing “export tariffs” (yup, you read that correct – they are *FINING* steel companies are attempting to export their product).
Thus far – it’s met with very limited success. And keep in mind that the steel industry in China is a huge user of coal – which is in short supply.
It will be fascinating to watch this because the CPC believes it can control everything internally – but they have curiously been able to prevent their own steel companies from producing too much – thereby causing commodity price inflation surges.
There’s lots of TEU’s in the USA, and i’m not up on market values, but they used to fetch $2-3k.
Why wouldn’t these be sold back into the shipping market if rates are so very high?