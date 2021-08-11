Social Security COLA for 2022 Could Be Biggest since 2009 or even 1982, But Won’t Cover Cost Increases for Many Retirees

It’s based on CPI-W for the third quarter. July came in at 6.0%.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
One of the inflation measures released today, in addition to the regular Consumer Price Index data, was the CPI-W which is used to figure the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for Social Security benefits.
The COLA is based on the average percentage increase of CPI-W in the third quarter compared to the same period in the prior year. So today’s report for July, figured by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and released by the Social Security Administration, covers the first month of the three months that will determine the Social Security COLA applied to benefits paid in the year starting in January 2022.
The CPI-W for July jumped by 6.0% year-over-year, following the June increase of 6.1%. Both were the biggest since July 2008 (6.2%). All three of them were the biggest since November 1990 (6.3%).
In contrast to the increase in the CPI-W of 6.0% for July and 6.1% for June, the regular CPI (the CPI-U), rose 5.4% for both months.
The average year-over-year increase of July, August, and September will determine the COLA applied to Social Security benefits paid in 2022.
For example, if the CPI-W for August rises 5.9% and for September 5.8%, the average year-over-year increase in Q3 would be 5.9%, and the COLA for 2022 would also be 5.9%.
Using these estimates for August and September, it would produce the highest Social Security COLA since 1982 (7.4%). In recent memory, the highest COLA was 5.8% in 2009. The September value of CPI-W, to be released in about two months, will allow us to predict with some accuracy the COLA for 2022.
A COLA of around 6% might sound exciting, but given the extent to which prices are rising, 6% might not even get close to making up for actual cost increases, depending on the personal situation of the beneficiary.
If you get hit with a 10% rent increase, and the price of gasoline jumps another 30%, and the stuff you buy at the supermarket is up 8%, then the COLA won’t be nearly enough. In other situations, you might fare better.
But given how suppressed housing costs and new and used vehicle costs and other costs are in the regular CPI (which I discuss here), these COLAs over time will not compensate for the actual increases in the costs of maintaining the current standard of living. This is why it’s super important to have a nest egg with at least some assets to supplement Social Security.
And having a fun and exciting gig for as long as possible that generates income is a huge benefit – for all kinds of reasons, not just money, or maybe least of all money. I mean, look at all the old politicians: They’re having a total blast. They get to be on TV, give speeches, and play beach volleyball with trillions of dollars, and get paid to do it. Way to go!
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
My mom is on social security and a few other incomes, but if she were on just social security she’d be screwed and would be living in an extra room at our place. Inflation numbers fact and fiction (stuff the govt publishes) are way higher than any COLA number. Anyone taking a stroll through a supermarket is deciding beef, pork, chicken, or cat food. You’re gonna start seeing tons of old people fill the carts with dog and cat food again just like back in the late 70’s and early 80’s.
Actually, you’re going to see a lot of older people moving in with their kids, or even grandkids. It’s going to create a huge Sandwich Generation where three generations are living in the same household. Other countries have a lot more experience with this than we do in the U.S. It’s going to be interesting…
Ground report from San Diego. Most of the Single Family homes in San Diego are multi generational. A 2 car garage home would have 5 or 6 cars.
If you have someone to move in with. Some of us don’t.
Apparently Bob has not strolled down the cat food aisle lately. That stuff is not cheap. Not only are prices going up, but packages are getting smaller (notice how cereal boxes are harder to stand up-the boxes keep getting narrower-before long they may start using envelopes). I also noticed another inflation trick. Red leaf lettuce is no longer sold by the pound. Instead of $1.69 per lb it is now $1.69 per head, which is only about 12 ounces for a big head.
So according to this article, the COLA for SS is based on a annualized from a three month period and not 12 months? I understand it would be a 3 month period x 4, but boy, if they could shave a 0.1% off of that three month period, think how much money they could move from SS payments to their favorite pork barrel projects.
“So according to this article, the COLA for SS is based on a annualized from a three month period and not 12 months?”
No. It’s based on the 3-month Q3 2021 average compared to the 3-month Q3 2020 average. So this year-over-year inflation, not annualized, but using three-month averages at both ends.
As mentioned in the header of Wolf’s article, it’s based on the CPI-W for the 3rd Qtr of each year. July is in the books at 6.0%. Wait for August and September’s numbers, sum the three values, divide by three and you’ll have a fairly close approximation if the 2022 SSA benefits increase.
Typically, our benevolent government gives the COLA to SS recipients with one hand, then raises Medicare premiums to gobble back a portion of this. Meanwhile, those walking across the southern border are being well taken care of for free, compliments of those of us who work to support ourselves and all the foreign and domestic leeches.
Reverse mortgage time, will delay price discovery a bit longer.
People will be eating cat food. Hedonic equivalent of salmon.
Last time we had inflation like this was 2008. People couldn’t afford the inflation then and I bet the same people and businesses can’t afford it now. Maybe this time is different.
This is great news IMO. Our government will be paying out a noticeable increase SS recipients. Better than most annual raises can expect. That the government didn’t yank the chain and show (cook the books) a reduction in payments shocked me.
I wonder what rates are being used for the latest calculation of the solvency for the fund.
Isn’t it suposed to be solvent only until 2033 or so?
Maybe a big increase for Grandma may not be so good after all for you…..
benefit amount and the paycheck ‘contribution’ can, and are, adjustable. SS is a great plan, until the politicians get their grubby greedy hands in to it, and provide for what it isn’t.
Taxman100,
I’ll do my annual update on the fund in early October (after end of fiscal year). The low interest rates are not helpful for sure; they dramatically cut the interest income of the fund.
Also “insolvent” — whenever that would happen — means that the fund’s balance has been used up and that the revenues to the fund are slightly lower than the outlays. the difference is not huge, so it wouldn’t require a big fix.
Here is the SS fund balance through the last fiscal year. At the end of the last fiscal year, the balance was $2.8 trillion, essentially unchanged for four years, so it’s not going “insolvent” anytime soon:
How does that chart compare to the chart of how many times I’ve stuck my foot in my mouth and gotten moderated? I think I’ve leveled off a bit as well.
I was thinking that maybe once a year one of your posts could be about conspiracy theories and you can let us all loose to get it out of our system. I have a bad feeling my chart would end up looking like a global warming hockey stick, though.
Regardless, thank you for running this site. Your knowledge of things and quick access to valid stats is great.
I live simply and steadily, so food and utilities are predictable.
Real inflation in these basic expenses has been about 8% annually for the last decade. SS has been going up about 2%.
I’m not seeing an unusual jump in this year’s expenses.
A larger SS increase will be nice, but it still won’t make up for the last decade.