Surging Prices, Fading Stimulus, and Shift to Services: Americans Dent Historic Spike in Retail Sales

At cannabis shops, restaurants, and gas stations, sales hit records. At auto dealers, the biggie, sales sag.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Total retail sales – including at restaurants and bars, where business is booming – fell by 1.1% in July from June, to $618 billion (seasonally adjusted), according to the Commerce Department today. Retail sales without restaurants and bars fell by 1.5%; and these sales minus gas stations fell by 1.9% from June.
This isn’t adjusted for price increases. And there have been some big ones over the one-month period, for example: Prices of food bought at the store (+0.7%); at restaurants, delis, cafeterias, etc. (+0.8%); gasoline (+2.4%), new vehicles (+1.7%). This is the loss of the dollar’s purchasing power, where consumers have to pay more to get the same thing or to get even less.
The government’s stimulus, which had had a massive effect on retail sales over the past 12 months, is now fading. And some of this money is now shifting back to services. The biggest portion of the historic spike in retail sales was powered by the stimmies of $1,400 that started going out in March, and came on top of all the other stimulus and unemployment benefits and the rents that didn’t have to be paid and the mortgage payments that didn’t have to be made. Despite the recent slowdown, the historic spike is still up by 18% from July 2019. It’s not like Americans aren’t doing the best they can:
New & used auto dealers and parts stores: Sales dropped 3.9% in July from June despite rampant price increases, to $127 billion (seasonally adjusted), the third month in a row of declines from the stimulus-powered spike in March and April. Year-over-year, CPI inflation for new vehicles surged 6.4% and for used vehicles 42% (forty-two %), even as new vehicle sales volume plunged in July.
Auto dealers and parts stores are the dominant retail segment, accounting for over 20% of total retail sales (black line in the chart below). Nonstore retailers, which is mostly ecommerce, have jumped into second place (red line), followed by Grocery and beverage stores (green line), restaurants and bars (purple line), general merchandise stores (Walmart, etc.), building material and garden supply stores (Home Depot, etc.), followed by the rest:
Ecommerce and other “nonstore retailers”: Sales fell 3.1% in July from June, to $85 billion, seasonally adjusted, but were up 27% from July 2019. This includes ecommerce sales by any retailer, including the online operations of brick-and-mortar retailers, plus sales by mail-order houses, street stalls, vending machines, etc.
Food and Beverage Stores: sales fell 0.7% in July from June, despite surging prices – the CPI for food purchases at these stores jumped 0.7% over the same period. At $74 billion, sales were still up 15% from July 2019, driven in part by how life for many Americans has changed, including the shift to working from home, or not working at all, that moved some consumption from commercial buildings to supermarkets.
Restaurants & Bars: Sales rose 1.7% in July to $72 billion, the third monthly record in a row, and were up 12% from July 2019, amid widespread price increases and the phenomenon of “revenge spending,” where people, after all the hardship, just want to blow some money to buy satisfaction for the soul:
General merchandise stores: Sales were roughly flat in July, at $56 billion, and were up 16% from July 2019. The brick-and-mortar stores of Walmart, Costco, Target, etc. are in this category, but not their ecommerce sales (included in nonstore retailers):
Building materials, garden supply and equipment stores: Sales fell 1.2% for the month, the fourth month in a row of declines, to $39 billion, as the passion for DIY is starting to fade – confirmed today by Home Depot’s earnings report – but were still up 22% from July 2019:
Gas stations: Sales rose 2.4% for the month and hit an all-time high of $49.5 billion, amid soaring gas prices and a large-scale shift to driving for vacations in the US, as foreign destinations are mostly too much hassle or impossible to get to. This surpassed the previous records in July 2008 ($47 billion) and February 2013 ($49 billion). In both those periods, crude oil was over $100 a barrel (WTI). Currently, WTI trades at $67 a barrel. Sales at gas stations also include sodas, junk food, beer, motor oil, and other stuff they sell:
Clothing and accessory stores: Sales fell 2.6% in July, wiping out the gain in June, to $26 billion, up 15% from July 2019:
Miscellaneous store retailers, boom in legal cannabis? Sales jumped 3.5% for the month to $14 billion and are up 26% from July 2019. This is a category of specialty stores, many of them tiny, selling just one category of product. And it includes a newly legal type of store in many states: marijuana retailers:
These miscellaneous store retailers make up a fun list. Here are some of them:
- Architectural supply stores
- Art supply stores
- Beer making supply stores
- Binocular stores
- Cake decorating supply stores
- Calendar shops
- Candle shops
- Cemetery memorial dealers (e.g., headstones, markers, vaults)
- Closet organizer stores
- Collectors’ items (e.g., autograph, card, coin, stamp) shops (except used rare items)
- Electronic cigarette stores
- Emergency preparedness supply stores
- Fireworks shops (i.e., permanent location)
- Flag and banner shops
- Flower shops, artificial or dried
- Home security equipment stores
- Hot tub stores
- Janitorial equipment and supplies stores
- Marijuana stores, medical or recreational
- Monument (i.e., burial marker) dealers
- Police supply stores
- Religious goods (except books) stores
- Swimming pool supply stores
- Trophy (including awards and plaques) shops
- Wine making supply stores
Furniture and home furnishing stores: Sales edged down 0.6% for the month, to $12 billion, but were still up 21% from July 2019:
Department stores: sales edged down 0.3% for the month, to $12 billion, up 6% from July 2019. This includes sales at brick-and-mortar stores of Macy’s, Kohl’s, J.C. Penney, etc., but not their sales that were originated online (ecommerce):
Sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores: Sales dropped 1.9% for the month, to $9 billion, but were still up 38% from July 2019:
Electronics and appliance stores: Sales were flat for the month, at $8.6 billion, and were up 4.7% from July 2019. These products, a booming business in the US, started shifting to ecommerce many years ago. And these are the crumbs left for brick-and-mortar stores to fight over:
The way the market closed today, for a brief second there I thought it would’ve bounce back into positive despite these not so cheery numbers.
It did go down 400pts plus during the low of the session but you guessed it, hopium and buy the dip strikes again…wonder what kind of bounce up we will see tomorrow.
With more signs this economy isn’t all rosy as the lemmings would like to cheer on and on about, how much longer are they going to exhaust the market is forward looking talking points again to support another rally? It’s getting old and tiring..
Remember how they used to laugh at the ‘Dow 36,000’ guy when the Dow hit 6,600 after peaking at 15,000? 36,000 is almost here.
More proof that timing is everything, but more stimulus is needed.
Powell’s term is ending soon. I nominate Maxine Waters, the head of the Financial Services committee that monitors the Fed, the Treasury, and the SEC, to succeed him.
Everything is fine. Just ask the Bureau of Statistics.
Kashkari is dying to be Fed chair and will do anything to get there
MMTer
I can’t imagine why anyone in their right mind would want the Fed chair in this environment!
All you needed to know was
20 trillion in new monetized debt
A Fed that promotes inflation
QE for ever
A Fed that buys MBSs 2% below the inflation rate
There’s 4 trillion on the side lines they want it
@Phoneix_Ikki
With hopium and DIP buyer will keep on doing blindly what they are trained ‘pavlov’ acts with a lot of faith in Fed’s put. I think the sentiment is slowly changing. Mkts will be volatile – up, down, up, dow, down x repeat – the classic secular BEAR! If it bounces tomorrow, my puts are ready to get executed on jets, cruise lines++(again!)
Delta variant is affecting more children unlike the Alpha, like last year.
This is really a thing?
“Binocular stores”
The hammer will come down when folks have to start paying rent, mortgages and student loans again.
I think these charts and others like them are what Larry Summers are looking at. Why the heck would you throw more money at the economy than the precovid run rate when you already have a government debt problem and a China problem?
Plus history tells us you just get the economy addicted to ever more ‘printing’.
This seems like the likely scenario – imagine having an extra couple thousand a month stacking up in your bank account for months on end. It might be enough for people to go out and buy binoculars.
What happens when those bills aren’t forgiven – and back-rent is collected?
With all the people staying home perhaps some are imitating Jimmy Stewart in Rear Window?
Boom. This!
Realtors “buy now, prices won’t drop, blah blah blah, high lending standards, supply!”
Oh yah? everyone is rich? Then Why TF are a million people+ not paying rent/mortgages?
Inflation will keep raging! Not once the Gov stops sending checks/unemployment bennies+ extra, make people pay student loans.
The big PPP loan money is already firmly in the hands of the 1%, but it will trickle down. /s
Yes… I assume if you extend the meaning to telescopes. At the NorthPoint Shopping Center a few blocks away from where we live, there used to be a telescope store. All it sold were telescopes and binoculars and maybe the occasional monocular. It closed some years ago and was replaced by an empty space for a long time until they finally found a Subway franchise that moved in, and which is now closed as well. Tough going.
Miscellaneous store sales surge! Great. Lots of ex corporate types opening stores that reflect their interests?
Maybe we’re having a slow return to mom and pop specialty stores and away from big box mall Chinese junk importers? Excellent!
One thing that you can do to help your fellow Americans in the service and retail sector; pay cash for everything.
Yeah, that’s helping them “cheat”, and cruelly deprives the Pentagon of money to waste on the next losing foreign war.
Darn, darn and darn. I know life is (mostly) invaluable, but the megabillions of materiel we have left behind for the “insurgents” over the last too-many decades is f’in ridiculous! How do we continue to waste so much? Oh, right, its not wasted – we made corporate profits from it.
There are winners in war: the contractors (Halliburton et al), the mercenaries, the ‘defense’ sector that builds the death machines. And dont forget that sweet resource stripping after the country is conquered
Fantastic graphs yet again!
It’d be really interesting to compare some of these with the historic equivalents from about 50 years ago, as the 1970s inflation started to kick in.
Relevant FRED data series:
Retail Sales, SA, 1947-2001: RETAIL
Real Retail Sales, SA, 1947-2001: RSALES
Retail sales, NSA, 1946-1974: M0689BUSM144NNBR
When 1970s inflation “kicked in”
Interest rates were already at 7%
Actually the 1970s inflation started in the 1960s. CPI-U had been low for over a decade, and then when the inflation started it crossed 2.5% in 1966, then 5% in 1969.
T-Bill yields were 4.5% in 1966 and bounced between 5-7% through 1973. They didn’t cross 7% in a sustainable way until 1978, when inflation was also >7%.
The big question is whether interest rates provided protection against the inflation. Real yields (T-Bill minus CPI-U) stayed slightly positive (0-2%) only until 1973. From 1973-1981 interest rates did NOT keep up with inflation, with real yields ranging from 0 to -7.5% while averaging maybe -2%.
Interestingly, the more recent data show that real yields have been in the -0 to -3% range for nearly all of the time since 2008, with this year’s dip to -5% being a new extreme.
The era of “earning interest well above inflation” only lasted from 1981-2008 and is now long over.
Us savers can’t “just save” (bank deposits, T-bills or money-market) anymore. We have to be investors and figure out how, where & when to put our savings to work, if we want it to grow. We have to earn our returns now.
Back then we had a Fed that fought inflation
Now we have a Fed that promotes inflation
So where to now? The stock market is still not reflecting the economic reality and is highly over leveraged but then there is nowhere else to go. Treasury yields will stay suppressed by the Fed for a long while yet. Real estate appears to be flattening out but not yet declining.
Any asset market ( either Real Estate or Stock Market ) is totally detached from the economy. But I don’t see these going down as FED won’t taper and raise rates.
Stock market or real estate may not go up a lot for quite some time but I don’t see them declining in general.
When nearly everyone thinks assets won’t decline is when they do.
“FED won’t taper and raise rates“.
Care to place a wager on that? Guarantee taper this fall, MBS first.
Rates will take a while.
Fed will be late, but they will taper. Anyways, That’s what my crystal ball says.
They would try but with small drop in market they’d backtrack
FED notes are “the world change and so must the FED” so basically they are saying they learned a lot by helicopter money exercise. Expect more. Lots more. The question was can they completely create and fabricate an economy out of thin air. Guess the answer???
Can’t nation build worth a crap. But can build an economy out of the printing press and being the buyer and seller of national debt instruments
Where to asks Anton?
Hold onto your RE but no HELOCs for toys or other investments.
NO RE PURCHASES NOW.
Stay in the stock market but take some profits and go to cash.
Wait for the inevitable bear or superbear market.
Patience. Stay calm. Patience.
Just by coincidence I spent the bulk of our clothing budget in July. Cleaned out the closet and needed to replace a few things. Here are a few of my observations.
Got good deals on clothes at my favorite stores, more than 50% off on everything I purchased for myself. Sales may be down because the discounts were good in July.
Bought my husband his favorite golf shirts, usually $89 each, on sale twice a year @ 3 for $110. Now they are $39 each, regular price, a very good price. I think WFH has affected the price of men’s clothing.
I always shop the sales first, before I buy anything, and I didn’t have to look beyond the sale items to buy everything I needed. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale was good for me this year as well. I get a good deal there every year on something.
So much for inflation.
I haven’t seen inflation in clothing or spa services in the last year. The only expensive items were car repairs, which were extremely expensive. And also furniture, still looking for an affordable mattress, maybe will find on Labor Day.
In the last five years our food budget more than doubled. Now it seems to have stabilized, but there are items I have trouble finding.
When I was at the beach I stopped by a great thrift shop associated with a church. Nice shirts, all like new $2 each, one was Nike. New pair of Levi’s $4. New looking sheets $3. Soft sided thermos cooler $4. I just can’t bring myself to shop new anymore for anything but food.
I buy all my clothes at thrift stores. There is on non-profit near me, run by the Lupus Foundation, that has practically new shirts for $5. They have pockets which I like where you can keep your pen or pencil. They also take donations. I donate all my charity items there, so its a two way street. Screw the malls. They are dinasores.
I both donate and buy at thrift stores. The Goodwills I go to always have new items as well. Bought some nice socks last time I was there.
I picked up a $135 pair of Nike Frees for $20.
Good Will Rocks!!!
How have department stores lasted this long? And even registering a small increase? The only way I can imagine that anyone actually choses to shop at a department store is either lack of alternatives or simply out of habit.
That being said, I actually do miss Sears. Always bought my appliances there. But nothing else.
MiTurn,
Many of them haven’t lasted this long. They were shut down long ago. The first that went bankrupt were the local family-owned stores decades ago and then the regional chains years ago. Then came the larger chains. Then came Sears. The surviving chains have closed thousands of stores over the past five years. It’s been total bloodletting.
If I could come up with a price-adjusted (prices of the goods sold at department stores, not overall prices) 20-year sales chart, it would look a lot more horrible than the chart I posted.
Yes, I noticed that restaurant sales were up as other fields were flat or hurting.
That “urge to get out and spend” will fade once people get used to the novelty of not having to wear masks.
Very useful charts, Wolf – thanks. “Retail” sales is almost meaningless without category detail.
Wolf,
Just to reiterate a point you briefly touched on…increasing inflation (gvt supplied) increasingly makes current and historical gvt statistics (almost always defined in USD)…increasingly meaningless.
If units produced/consumed fall by half but prices double, most gvt stats make it look like utility is unchanged…because the gvt metrics “can only” be reported in aggregate dollars (rather than units produced/consumed).
But the underlying reality is that inflation (while gaming the stats), has actually sliced aggregate *utility* in half…because only half as many units are being consumed.
It is a very simple, obvious point…but one far too rarely focused upon…because the G tends to only publish/use metrics it can game. (See unemployment rate, GDP, etc.)
Cas, love this comment.
Back in the 1960s-1980s industrial era, you could easily find unit production stats all over, including tables for each nation and state in encyclopedias.
For some commodities (e.g. oil), unit production isn’t the whole game, since efficiency can leverage a lot of utility from a single unit of material. Similarly for tech products. But for others (e.g. wheat, shoes, lumber, tires), the unit of production is basically the unit of utility.
I would love to see energetic young statisticians finding good ways to track unit production again, although there are many incentives to hide the true levels now.
=energetic young statisticians finding good ways to track unit production again=
Dem damn energetic young statisticians migrated to greener pastures in private sector.They still track unit cost production for the US and other countries,among other things…
“Statistical Abstract of the United States” was privatized in 2011 and is now selling for $220 on Amazon,courtesy of ProQuest.
Last price in 2010 was $40 per paper book or free .pdf file downloadable from US Census Bureau website.Considering the size & page number of that book $40 was just a printing costs.
1878-2011 R.I.P.
cas127,
Auto sales are reported in units on this site, for example. They account for over 20% of total retail sales. But they’re reported on different days because the data is released very early in the month. So you have to read it then, and not complain about the lack thereof now. I also linked those articles in the article above. All you have to do is click on it. So here they are again.
New vehicles unit sales for July:
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/08/04/new-vehicle-sales-july-took-huge-hit-in-july-from-semiconductor-shortage-record-low-inventories/
Used vehicle unit sales for July:
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/08/06/used-vehicle-madness-unwinds-a-teeny-weenie-bit-for-2nd-month-idiotic-price-spike-of-pickups-unwinds-most-but-still-up-25-year-over-year/
Taking a long term perspective, the worst case scenario is consumer price inflation is transitory and the Fed continues with its ultra easy monetary policy. Wealth inequality will get even worse. Many people will be priced out of the housing market. Retirees will struggle to fund their retirement. Fixed interest will all but disappear as an asset class. Pension funds will have to take on more risk to fund their liabilities. None of this is good but the Fed will claim it saved the world.
Many people are already priced out of the housing market. The latest thing I’m hearing is sellers who only want cash offers. They know the house won’t appraise.
Also hear landlords will get tough on renters in the future. Wanting more rent and higher income tenants with excellent credit. What planet are those people on. Nobody will qualify for their overpriced crappy houses.
Petunia
If wage increases continue (and it appears they will), then rent increases will follow. I am guessing the govt eviction moratorium which then created the govt rent backstop programs, will become permanent. Rental housing could soon become completely subsidized. If so, then rental real estate might have some cash flow insurance in the future and thus worth buying ??
What wage increases? Most older workers on unemployment have given up and retired. All the hospitality workers are complaining they only get 8 hours a week and not even on the same day every week. The employers want the workers to starve. The homeless population is growing everywhere.
Where we agree is that rental housing is going to become completely subsidized. And that means rent control and regulation.
I hear that legislation has been proposed in Germany to make all private rentals govt housing. Keep an eye on that because it’s probably the tip of the spear.
There is no meaningful wage increase happening. But the govt and media would propagate this lie as part of their propaganda.
Not much of a pullback yet, except with autos, but that was somewhat predictable.
Thanks for the killer graphs Wolf !!
Beardawg,
I’m amazed actually at how well overall retail sales have held up — with some things dropping and others rising — after the WTF spike earlier this year. That spike looked like it would have to implode, but it didn’t. It just got a few little dimples so far. Maybe when the extra unemployment benefits expire, and rents are due again, and mortgage payments need to be made again, and student loan payments need to be made again… oh well, forget it :-]
Amazon pulled their Prime Day forward and still missed earnings. Walmart however posted very good numbers and raised their forecast for the year. Their online division however grew at a slower pace. Didn’t know that people were yearning to get back to Walmarts. Also one of them is going to be wrong here. Either retail (both online/offline) will do really well or they’ll just miss expectations for the rest of the year. Maybe Walmart is counting on more stimulus.
Amazon posted double digit earnings growth Q2. The S&P 500 posted double digit earnings growth Q2. Waiting for housing prices to go up. They won’t go down forever. Credit cards paid down.
Everything that has transpired since 1961 was accurately predicted by the smartest guys in the room.
See: “Should Commercial Banks Accept Savings Deposits?” Conference on Savings and Residential Financing 1961 Proceedings, United States Savings and loan league, Chicago, 1961, 42, 43.
I just ran into some inflation at my local grocery store, Giant. Produce has started going up slightly for the 1st time in a year. The other issue is supply chain problems. They are running out of essential items. Had to go to the competitor Safeway to get the rest of the items. Safeway is way overpriced. They are 10% to 15% higher. Whole Foods is even higher. Had no choice but to shell out the money to get what I needed. Was shocked when I got to the checkout and found no workers. They are so cheap that they won’t pay for a single worker. They wanted everyone to go to the self service checkout. Customers started to walk out. I almost did the same, but finally someone showed up at the checkout counter. Safeway will be the next company to go bankrupt. Good. I can’t stand shopping there.
Recent economic indicators hit at slowing growth and inflation. If this pattern continues, housing will substantially outperform stocks, just like they did in the late 70s.
We are still in the early innings of a historical pandemic economy. We all know or at least should know of the long list of manipulations that have occurred, most of which are still in place. TPTB are not done either. These people are flying a plane through a 100 year storm. They are not going to glide it in for soft landing.
Petunia,
We bought a very nice memory foam mattress from Costco, plus one that was about 6 inches too thick which required me to build a new bed frame. Both mattresses are firm and comfortable. It was quite a bit cheaper than our local bandit furniture stores.
I want firm support and inner springs. The prices are simply ridiculous. I refuse to spend $2K+ for one mattress. Staring inflation in the face and not backing down.
did you try IKEA?
Thanks, we are mattress shopping too. Costco has some very good prices.
I was told there was a foam shortage affecting furniture. Evidently, there are only 4 plants that make the chemicals used to make foam. 3 of the plants are in Texas and they lost power back in February and are still unable to resume full production.
I would guess that everyone who has eyes that can see are stocking up for possible hard times. Gotta eat, gotta imbibe, gotta have somewhat durable threads, AND a nourished horse to get at it all.. Considering our collective ongoing national denouement, I say that Winter seems to indeed be Coming…. and it seems as though the FEDead will never relent .. in the Realm’s ongoing destruction!