First EV SPAC Announces its Stock Will Go to Zero and Die

From SPAC merger to Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 12 months. That was fast! Congratulations on the speed and on being first!
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Electric Last Mile Solutions, an EV startup that went public in June 2021 via merger with a SPAC, was featured on May 30 in my article on EV SPACs and IPOs that are already announcing that they’re running out of cash. At the time, the company said that its cash would last only “into June.”
I wrote – because you just have to keep your sense of humor about these shenanigans – that “Electric Last Mile has the unique opportunity to be the first EV SPAC in this cycle to go to zero because its cash-burn machine ran out of cash. No hard feelings, folks, this is just how the game is being played during bubbles, and someone always gets to hold the bag.”
OK, so now, we’re “into June,” and here comes the SEC filing about the company’s decision to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Chapter 7 covers liquidation, not restructuring. It’s the end. Meaning the company’s assets, if any, get sold to the highest bidder, and the lawyers and some creditors will get the proceeds, if any, and the stockholders will get to hold the bag and get nothing. So the company said in the SEC filing:
“On June 12, 2022, following a comprehensive review with the assistance of the Company’s outside advisors, and upon the recommendation of the Company’s management, the Board determined that it is in the best interest of the Company and the Company’s stockholders, stakeholders, creditors, and other interested parties to commence the Chapter 7 Case. The Company is currently completing preparations for the Chapter 7 Case.
“Following the commencement of the Chapter 7 Case, a Chapter 7 trustee will be appointed by the Bankruptcy Court to administer the Company’s estate and to perform the duties set forth in Section 704 of the Code.”
Upon the news, the stock [ELMS] kathoomphed 62% today from nearly nothing to almost nothing, to $0.20 a share, from $0.51 on Friday. It’s down 98% from the high on June 28, 2021 (data via YCharts):
That stock will be delisted from the Nasdaq and then will trade over the counter where some jockeys are going to bounce it back and forth for a while, to then be abandoned and die. The ultimate shareholders – all the outstanding shares are always held by whoever, and these whoevers end up with worthless shares in their brokerage account that they cannot sell and will have to look at for years to come, unless they contact their broker and ask them to remove the shares manually.
So this is the first of many stocks in my Imploded Stocks column that will die. From SPAC merger to Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 12 months. That was fast! Congratulations on the speed and on being first!
The company, which was working on urban delivery vehicles, has failed to file its 10-K annual report with the SEC, and it has failed to file its 10-Q quarterly report with the SEC. The company’s auditors walked away in February. This was also when CEO James Taylor and Chairman Jason Luo, both co-founders, were forced out after an internal probe. And it’s under investigation by the SEC.
This is a mess even for class-action lawyers because now they cannot fish for a settlement with the company to pay their fees, but will have to fight for scraps in bankruptcy court. And good luck with that.
I doubt that anyone on Wall Street – or any of the celebrities that promoted all kinds of SPACs – will go to jail over these pump-and-dump collapses. That’s just not how it happens. But people are getting sued, even celebrities. And lots of people will end up losing lots of money. And lots of other companies will follow Electric Last Mile into bankruptcy court as their shares go to zero, and as the majestic Everything Bubble unwinds.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Good riddance…as Goldberg once said “Who’s Next?”
My guess is NKLA next?
All SPACS should be declared illegal, prohibited, and then shut down.
You’d like that to happen. But that would make too much sense. The same thing should have happened with cryptos, ride-sharing, homestays and every other “disrupter” that just walks around existing laws until they’re big enough to pay for their own lobbyists.
In America you just bully your way to legitimacy, then ask for forgiveness.
SPAC was merely a way for companies to go public. The investment bankers would love to kill all SPACs and force every company to go public the old way.
There are some SPACs that will turn out to be great investments. For example, I like HIMS, a company in the telemedicine area that projected 30% annual revenue growth and has been hitting 70% revenue growth for 5 consecutive quarters instead. Actually, it was up to 100% year over year growth in the most recent quarter. Despite outperforming their guidance, the company is trading way down from the $10 SPAC price. I call this opportunity. Over the coming months, we will see the SPACs with real businesses emerge from the trash bin and they will offer great returns for the intrepid investors that can see the difference between well-run businesses and hype.
The only way to really outrun inflation is to invest in companies that will outrun inflation with growth. But most of the overvalued high-growth companies are just story stocks and will not have durable growth, so they are still overpriced.
This is a real stock picker’s market, imo.
Yeah, Goldman would appreciate to not have the competition.
Part of me thinks what a colossal waste of money. But I admire the brave insanity of swinging for the fences with all the cash floating around, even though some of these bets are crazy in hindsight.
Be prudent if it’s your money. Be reckless if it is someone else’s money and you get your payday from the profits.
NKLA TSLA
Ohhh…TSLA, now that would be a dream come true. Not going to happen though sadly but it would be nice to see them crashing back down to earth close to fundamentals, I would settle for that, maybe that would be enough to get EM to be completely unhinged and do more self inflicted wounds.
It can happen. A couple of years ago, the Fed was invincible. Feet of clay that turned out to be turds and all that. Who will be the next Ozymandius?
ALL stocks can go to zero and die as clearly stated in each and every stock prospectus which buyers need to read before they buy the stock, and many stocks will do just that as this year moves forward. This is partially the fault of the SEC in not requiring that no stock can be publicly listed without at least 5 years of being a profitable and stable company.
LOL, Electric Last Mile. It really fits well ….
good one
The assets will be bought out of BK and the company started again.
I have seen this happen with oil & gas assets in North Dakota! But real oil wells are much different than a garage full of old truck parts. But with today’s markets, anything can happen.
Yeah, there’s always some “Goodwill” in the name of a company that went to hell in a handcart and screwed all of the people holding an ownership stake…or so the corrupt lawyers and bean counters claim. Afterall, a serial killer is just a songwriter/superstar gone bad… but his name’s worth an address listing in the phonebook! Is PanAm’s shell still floating about or did they finally close the books on that one…been a few years since I saw their railcars in a lumber siding in Oregon. Yeah, boxcars with the name that used to connect up the world with flying boats and 707’s.
If it’s in full on Chapter 7 liquidation (with no possibility of assets exceeding debts?), why should anyone be permitted to trade “ownership” positions at this point? This is not a dead cat, it’s a skelton. Are they promising bone soup a la carte? What a farce…no wonder the whole damn investment world is on the edge of ruin. It’s nothing but Brickbat Alley to club the baby seals of the population. Anyone in charge capable of saying to the moneychangers, “No god damn way are we letting you dump that crap on anyone else in either the temple or the courtyard. Take a hike buster!’.
What amazes me is that, for a bust to happen this fast under a SPACS and yet somehow Ignite International Brands with Bilzerian still attached to it by name managed to still survive and still listed (although not NASDAQ) is quite dumbfounding.
Just the beginning, HA HA!
So Wolf, a dumb lowlymoke question .. what do you see in your other krystal cajone regarding any derivative action, pos. or neg. .. in light of current events?
“krystal cajone ”
I never heard that one before! Has a nice ring to it. I think I’ll start using it, Lol!!!
It would be interesting if there was some sort of chart that showed exactly how much is lost for each bankrupt spac company
Bring ’em on! Time and time again, history has taught us that those who get sucked into get-rich-quick schemes nearly always suffer because they let their greed overcome their better judgement. It’s been a common theme in mythologies from all over the world for thousands of years. A tale as old as mankind itself.
I just can’t bring myself to feel sorry for folks who dumped their savings, their retirements, their kids college funds into these dumpster fire companies. It’s sad when regular folks are taken by really sophisticated and well orchestrated scams. But 100% of these SPAC deals are such transparently bad gambles. Watching the vast majority of them go to $0 is actually going to be pretty entertaining!