EV SPACs Warn about Running Out of Cash: The Beginning of the End for the Craziest Stock Bubble Ever

Electric Last Mile said it might only make it “into June.” So far in this cycle, 25 SPACs have warned they might not make it, including 6 EV SPACs.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Electric Last Mile Solutions, an EV startup that went public in June 2021 via merger with a SPAC, disclosed Friday, May 27, afterhours – when everyone was already off for the long Memorial Day Weekend – that it wouldn’t run out of money sometime between July and September, as it had disclosed two months ago, but instead it would run out sometime in June – that its cash wouldn’t even last through June, but only “into June.”
Somehow, the company has to find new investors, like right this moment, or else it’s going to shut down in a few weeks. In its filing with the SEC on Friday, it said:
“The Company expects that, without obtaining additional financing, it has sufficient cash to continue operations into June 2022.
“The Company’s current projections reflect, among other things, increases in professional service fees, employee retention costs and payments to suppliers.
“The Company is actively pursuing potential sources of liquidity and is working to extend its cash runway during this process to the extent possible.”
On May 24, the company disclosed in a filing with the SEC that its quarterly report for Q1 (the 10-Q filing with the SEC) would be delayed further. It said it still hadn’t filed its required annual report (10-K filing) for 2021. It said that on May 18, it had received a delisting notification from the Nasdaq due to noncompliance with the filling requirements.
“The Company’s management is working diligently to complete the Form 10-Q, as well as the Form 10-K, and intends to file as soon as practicable. However, the Company does not expect to file the Form 10-Q within the timeframe specified by Rule 12b-25 for the reasons discussed in the 10-Q Notification,” the company said in the May 24 filing.
Electric Last Mile is under investigation by the SEC. Its auditors threw in the towel in February, and the company has not been able to hire a new auditing firm and has therefore no auditors to audit the financial reports that it hasn’t filed yet. In addition, the company needs to restate some of the quarterly reports that it did file earlier.
In February, CEO James Taylor and Chairman Jason Luo, both co-founders, were forced out, effective on the spot, after an internal probe into share purchases that they’d made just before the company announced that it would go public via merger with a SAPC in December 2020.
For investors, this is like, OK, it was fun while it lasted, but now the money is gone. Before the announcement on Friday evening, shares [ELMS] closed at $0.71, down 94% from the high in June 2021:
I mean, you cannot make this stuff up.
It takes a huge amount of talent to produce a shitshow like this – excuse the technical jargon. But during the biggest bubble ever that is now imploding, anything would go, and the stock jockeys eagerly played along with it because it was so much fun.
This mess would be funny as heck, if it weren’t so serious – serious not because this will likely be the first SPAC of many in this cycle to go to zero, and it’s already nearly there, but serious because it shows all the utter garbage that was sold by Wall Street with huge hype and hoopla, for huge amounts of money, to the public to make Wall Street and some insiders immensely rich.
Electric Last Mile has the unique opportunity to be the first EV SPAC in this cycle to go to zero because its cash-burn machine ran out of cash. No hard feelings, folks, this is just how the game is being played during bubbles, and someone always gets to hold the bag.
Announced out-of-money dates.
EV startup Canoo [GOEV], which went public via merger with a SPAC in December 2020, said in its Q1 earnings report, that it might not have enough cash to continue operating. It said that “there is substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”
The company is now desperately trying to raise cash by selling new shares and by borrowing – shooting for $300 million in equity sales and $300 million in debt sales.
It’s not helpful that the company is currently under an SEC investigation, as it disclosed in an SEC filing, concerning its merger with the SPAC and its “operations, business model, revenues, revenue strategy, customer agreements, earnings and other related topics, along with the recent departures of certain of the Company’s officers.” Class-action lawyers are having a field day with this show.
Numerous executives have left the company, including co-founders, the CEO, the CFO, and the Operations Officer. It still doesn’t have a CFO, but only an “interim CFO.”
Canoo had $105 million of unrestricted cash on its balance sheet at the end of March. Per its guidance, it plans to burn about $200 million in Q2, and it has no revenues. If it is able to raise $600 million pronto, it would extend the runway for another three quarters, through the end of 2022 and maybe into 2023, and then that $600 million would be gone, and there still wouldn’t be any revenues to speak of.
The company doesn’t have anything close to a production-ready product, it had $0 revenues in Q1, while booking a loss of $125 million. The company would need billions of dollars from investors – not a few hundred million – to get to where it’s able to generate enough revenues to cover its operating costs, which will take years, if it can ever sell enough vehicles that it can’t even build yet.
But its shares have collapsed by 84% from their high, to $3.52, and raising these billions of dollars isn’t going to happen by selling collapsed shares.
Lordstown Motors [RIDE], which went public via merger with a SPAC in October 2020, also included the “going concern” warning in its filing with the SEC, and its shareholders have gotten shookalacked, with the stock down 94% from the high in February 2021.
At least 25 SPACs have issued “going concern” warnings.
Electric Last Mile and Canoo are among at least 25 other SPACs that have issued “going concern” warnings so far in this cycle, according to Audit Analytics, cited by the Wall Street Journal. During this cycle, 232 companies when public via mergers with SPACs. And at least 25 of them have issued warnings recently about running out of cash and not being able to make it as a “going concern.”
At least six EV SPACS have issued going concern warnings since 2021. And EV battery makers have joined the group.
They include some of my favorite Imploded Stocks. These SPACs already brutalized their investors, and they are going to brutalize them further. And it’s just the beginning. During the dotcom bust, which took over two years to sort all this out, countless startups ran out of cash and died and their stocks went to zero or they were acquired for nearly nothing.
They got the Finance part right.
Too bad they couldn’t be bothered to come up with an actual business plan. It looks like they just winged it, something you can’t do when you’re playing with hundreds of millions of dollars, unless the plan was never to succeed anyway.
Along with SPACS if sovereign debt begins
to implode watch out. In the meantime hold on to
your cash. It’s suddenly valuable again.
Fiat Cash is, by definition, sovereign debt.
All kinds of debt instruments have value, depending. In recent months, the US dollar’s purchasing power decline, as noted here, has been nothing like these wild equity shares.
Hold your gold if you want to. But alongside a store of value and unit of account, I need the money-attribute of medium of exchange, here and now. The rest is a dream, and in the long run we are all dead.
I am still kinda hoping that the SPAC of Rumble can make it (CF Acquisition VI)
Any competition to Big Tech is welcome.
You are welcome to be the beta test (crash test dummy) for this aspiration. That’s the beauty of capitalism.
“This mess would be funny as heck, if it weren’t so serious – serious not because this will likely be the first SPAC of many in this cycle to go to zero, and it’s already nearly there, but serious because it shows all the utter garbage that was sold by Wall Street with huge hype and hoopla, for huge amounts of money, to the public to make Wall Street and some insiders immensely rich.”
Isn’t that against the law or something?
I thought Tesla proved that.
“Electric Last Mile has the unique opportunity to be the first EV SPAC in this cycle to go to zero because its cash-burn machine ran out of cash.”
I saw the term “business model” and immediately chuckled to myself. The business model never involved actually building any vehicles. The strategy is simple:
-Burn a little investor cash on some digitally rendered nonsense, or maybe roll a powerless dummy “prototype” down a hill for a nifty video if you’re particularly crafty.
-Burn a little more investor cash on a claim that you’re building a factory. Maybe cobble together a lease or get through the early stages of purchasing a building.
-Grab a huge chunk of investor cash in a highly questionable manner via SPAC and run before the charade collapses.
What truly stunned me is that several big players like GM managed to get so publicly duped by some of these frauds. FOMO sure can run deep.
“What truly stunned me is that several big players like GM managed to get so publicly duped by some of these frauds.”
It’s stunning every time it happens, but it’s not uncommon. I have my favorites, like the six bil Quaker Oats paid for Snapple – a virtual company. Also the bils Electronic Data Systems paid for a tech company in India, which mostly existed only on paper. Then there’s the nine bil SoftBank blew on WeWork. Wowsers.
You couldn’t flush that much cash down the toilet without bringing down the metro sewage system. One wonders how hard they have to squeeze the general population to come up with so many billions to waste.
It has been said many times before, but it seems I have to repeat it. it is not the fault of retail investors that these people raise gazillions in funding with nobody supervising their spending of it. It is the fault of fund managers who get paid commissions from these people to lend them money, or buy shares off them at inflated prices. Once they have banked their commission cheques, the Gold In Sacks, and their fellow trough snufflers of this world are on to the next one. Rinse and repeat, I think it is.
Correct. YOM (your own money) and OPM (other peoples money) are 2 completely different animals.
Rivian will be one of the few who escape this fairly well beat up but functioning. Unlike virtually all other EV startups they actually have vehicles being delivered. Saw one on the road the other day and it looked like a pretty polished product. I’ve seen two Lucids and they actually looked alright but still kind of “prototypee” it was in the rich people part of town so probably a C level driving one home over the weekend.
Tesla went through the same thing and is here to stay.
Now, every other one of these scams? Won’t even be able to remember their ticker in 18mo.
If I have a dollar”s worth of Tesla shares, when do I get my 3-5% return for the last few years?
“Rivian will be one of the few who escape this fairly well beat up but functioning.”
Rivian is unlikely to ‘escape’ the class action suit against it for securities fraud, even if it’s officers, like all corporate criminals, are above the law.
What else ya got?
I usually got pooped on for saying this, but there are too many workers getting paid way too much in this economy. It’s not just the 1%ers. Doesn’t matter the industry. There’s no a dearth of service and trade workers. At least we’re waking up to trade shortages, because when no one will fix your toilet, you notice. Prime example – I’ve never seen so many 20 somethings able to afford $100,000-200,000 camper vans. Guess I came off age in the wrong era – actually worked 3 years in an office early on. And still ate less than $5 lunches, roomed with way too many people and drove beaters. I switched to the trades because they were just as lucrative in my state and because we could still afford to live there. Well, what I do has kept float with inflation, but I run my own operation now and I’m as frugal as can be – fixing my own cars, renovation on the house myself, doing my own taxes on the free forms, etc. My point is that our youthful class should be struggling and learning work ethic. The financial office I worked was a place where many of us had second jobs. We need to get back to these fundamentals and get the air out of the entire white collar marketplace. Until then there will be too much money chasing too many bad ideas.
It’s not just SPAV. It’s not just crypto or NFT. It’s not just “tech” “disruptors”.
It’s all the major asset classes: (US) stocks, real estate, and especially debt.
This is the greatest asset, credit, and debt mania in the history of human civilization. Nothing else even comes close. It’s lasted for well over 20 years and is the same mania which covered the dot.com bust and housing bubble 1 pre-GFC.
The British South Sea Bubble, Dutch tulips, French Mississippi River Scheme, US “Roaring 20’s”, and Japan’s Bubble economy don’t even come close. All of those bubbles and manias were localized, more limited, and of much shorter duration.
The US stock market is the last equity market in a full blown mania (all the major averages) but stock markets worldwide are still overvalued and far from cheap, the real estate bubble is widespread, and the debt mania has infected the entire planet.
The long-term fundamentals are also absolutely awful. Fake “growth”, QE, ZIRP/NIRP, and fake financial stability.
Debt mania = corrupt leaders
“It’s all the major asset classes: (US) stocks, real estate, and especially debt.”
The financialization of the last 40 years has enabled Wall St. to amp up the scams. One wonders how the Real Economy manages to keep functioning, despite the craters everywhere you look, except as something to be bled by the parasites.
Goldman Squid, for example, has listed pretty much everything the firm does as a target of an ongoing investigation. In the looting and bribery scandal known as 1MDB in October 2020 it admitted to the charges and had to pay over $2.9 billion. Just a cost of doing business, which is evidently racketeering.
Look, feel free to slam the investment banks that literally floated these turds (why no specific bank names?) but it does take a “unique” kind of “investor” to clamber on board a SPAC, which comes closest to the South Sea bubble era ideal (“…a venture…and no one to know what it is.”)
My guess is that much/most of the buyside money was from managed accounts of the absolute worst sort (maybe even some actionable payola buried in there somewhere) whose ultimate beneficial owners were asleep/dead at the switch (maybe literally – trusts for people in comas or legacies).
There have simply been too many financial scandals publicized too widely over the last 20 years for this to simply come down to “investment banker hype” – how many (with substantial money) are there left to effectively lie to?
I think the more interesting part of the scam isn’t that the sell-side is capable of being scum (what else is new?) but the exact mechanics of how the buyside (frequently under fiduciary obligations) gets suborned.
And clues might be buried in the SPAC documents (were sellside/buyside in separate – but affiliated – entities?).
SPAV are worse than the South Sea Bubble example.
That was one occurrence and though 5,000 GBP was a fortune at the time, it’s a lot less than the cumulative “value” of all the SPAV.
At a certain point, can you really slam the outfits that floated these turds though? I mean, most of these “companies” were so transparent in their fraud and hopeless business models, that it’s hard not to blame the “investors” in their blindness and greed.
My schadenfreude is spiking off the charts. Watching a little guy get crushed because he was the victim of an elaborate and well orchestrated scam is tragic. Watching the same little guy get crushed over and over again because he repeatedly allowed his greed to overcome a wall of red flags multiple times by the same unsophisticated get-rich-quick schemes. That’s just entertainment as far as I’m concerned, regardless of whether we’re talking about individual investors or managed accounts & funds. The folks loosing their shirts on these types of trades are the ones that have partaken in them repeatedly. Fool them once, shame on you. Fool them two, three, four or more times… Now that’s just hilarious!
Next up, have some popcorn ready for the crypto crowd finale.
Thought you were talking about tether at first. Complete scam and everyone knows it.
From 17 December, 2020 via ‘Indiana Economic Development Corp.’:
“Electric Last Mile, Inc., an EV company focused on commercial and delivery fleet vehicles, announced intentions today to establish operations and launch production at the former AM general commercial plant in Mishawaka.
…
The facility is expected to support the production and assembly of ELMS’ electric Urban Delivery vehicle, with capacity to manufacture up to 100,000 vehicles annually. The company plans to launch production by the third quarter of 2021.”
Of course, it was kind of the IEDC to offer up this fine company $10 million in tax credits and $2.8 million in conditional tax credits from the ‘Hoosier Business Investment tax credit program.’
Nope, you can’t make this shit up any better than these highly esteemed business organizations already do.
I got news for them. It rained today in the Twin Cities. So, I rode my made in Burnsville, Minnesota OTSO gravel bike. Why? Because it is a real product.
Do any of these companies have a real product? Just wondering …
Am I to believe that only in America these kinds of scams are going on? And so many of them? I guess no one is “watching the store”, so to say.
It’s a lot worse in the US.
Not sure what you mean by “watching the store” as differences in regulation sure don’t explain it.
No one can protect the population from itself when it’s composed of a disproportionate percentage of gamblers masquerading as supposed “investors”.
I appreciate this recognition: when the suckers line up (in a free society) and are throwing money at something, somebody will go and stand in the money stream to catch it. It is not a flaw of the system, which any mature person knows cannot (and we do not allow it to) police every little information flaw. But it tees up the complaining by commenters!
Things underpriced will be captured and arbitraged, whicsked away to a swifter and more fit species’ DNA. It is nature, pre-human. Eugene Fama neatly captured this in his econ studies: “Fama’s piranhas” will show up and eat any free protein quickly. And nature features deception to capture value. It isn’t some recent politician’s screwup.
Also, as in nature, most individuals die off quickly. As do most all individual enterprises and ventures. We have survivorship bias because we see only the winners, soon after the losers vanish. Most business startups fail. We have an especially big die-off now because there was an unnaturally rich mix of free dollars and credit out there. It would be like throwing huge sacks of pigeon feed at the birds: a die-off is inevitable once the supply returns to its mean. We get to watch them devour each other, meanwhile.
That is precisely why stock market AS A WHOLE will explode higher tomorrow.And next week.And next month.And next year…
Implosion Detonation:
A spherical shell of high-explosive material is made up of fitting pieces called “lenses” to focus the explosion inward which are wired with detonators to set them off simultaneously. This creates enough force to increase the density of the sphere of plutonium to the point where it is super-critical. KABOOM !
Supernova:
A star which has reached the end of its life, collapsed, then explodes in a brilliant burst of light. Supernovae can briefly outshine entire galaxies and radiate more energy than our Sun will in its entire lifetime.
Arthur Clarke, Ray Bradbury, Isaac Asimow, Carl Sagan, George Gamov only wrote pop sci & sci-fi. But Jerome Powell and his pals made it happen – right there, right now. It is absolutely amazing.
In the summer of 2000, the Nasdaq had a 35% bear-market rally, as part of the process of imploding 78%. The bear market rally pulled in more investors and then wiped them out. So yes, there will be bear market rallies.
Current 14 years long bull market is a sight to behold, fundamentals be damned…
Hats off to St Jerome .
Probably in 1968 young Jerome watched how Fugs tried to levitate Pentagon w/o much success and promised to do better 😀
SPAC – a special acqisition company. Thanks Wolf for demonstrating just how special they really are were.
Any wind power stocks? They always end up at zero.
This sounds great for stocks. Their recent meteoric rise should be boosted on such news. I see crypto is back to surging for absolutely no reason whatsoever. The collapse hasn’t even begun.
SPAC = Scammers prowling, absconding cash
3D printing versions (MKFG, DM and VLD) also headed for the graveyard. All launched with no clue on just how crowded the industry had become. Severely under-capitalized to boot. Scores of 3D printing firms (both hardware and software) had sprung up across the globe in the past eight years, courtesy of an endless supply of cheap fiat. Competition fierce, operating margins challenging. These newbies were doomed from the start.
DM even duped Ford Motor out of $65 MM. Ford has since filed its intent to dump its entire stake.
25 of 232 SPACs, about 10%. Compared to standard IPOs, doesn’t sound that bad overall. Those that Wolf highlighted are pretty agregious, but after last week’s resurgence, the markets may well have wrung out the worst of the worst ?
More than double the rate of IPOs at this point. And all kinds of garbage was sold as IPOs too, and I have discussed some of them, and they’re going to implode too. It just wasn’t the topic of this article.
Let’s hope that DeLorean doesn’t fail with their new Alpha5. Maybe someone needs to introduce a flux capacitor startup IPO. It could be funded with cocaine.
These are all post-merger SPACs, right? I.e., the entity that is going bust is not so much the SPAC itself as the “real” company that merged with it.
But SPAC is a great cover story for a scam. I collect investors ‘ money with a pitch that is not an obvious loser. Then later, when the investment money is all there, I drop it into something that is almost obviously a loser, making whatever I can out of it on the way. The angry investors might try to get their money back, but by that time I have a head start.
A demographic profile of SPAC investors would be interesting. What consistencies would be in the profile, if any?
I’m thinking 1) predominantly aged 20 – 40, 2) as an extension of #1, were not active investors during the dot com boom and do not observe the clear similarities, 3) Fascinated by business concepts claimed to be disrupters of the current model (Carvana comes to mind.)
P.T. Barnum would observe this situation with humor.
The price of lithium used in EV batteries is up 4.5X in the past 12 months.
last mile is on it’s last leg! Grifters are gonna grift. It still amazes me how gullible and greedy people can be.