The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, May Update: Mania at the Eve of Holy-Moly Mortgage Rates

Purchased in a panic when mortgage rates averaged 3.2% to 4.2%, just before the majestic spike.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The home price data released today by the S&P CoreLogic Home Price Index represents the three-month average of closed home sales that were entered into public records in January, February, and March, reflecting deals that were agreed to a few weeks earlier, roughly in December, January, and February, funded with mortgages that were pre-approved before then, and had rate locks from when they were pre-approved.
These rate locks were based on interest rates in effect roughly from November into February, when the average 30-year fixed rate ranged from 3.2% to 4.2%, with the majority of the time being below 3.8% (green box in the chart). These are the rates that funded home purchases reflected in today’s home price index.
There have already been numerous indicators that the markets for existing home sales and new home sales have run into difficulties at the current holy-moly mortgage rates of over 5%, including sharply lower sales volume and rising inventories in existing homes and falling sales and record spiking inventories in new houses.
But the data by the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index released today and shown in the hair-raising charts below predate those changes in the market by several months and instead reflect the period when a mad scramble was going on to lock in a mortgage rate before it would spike further, and to buy a home, any home, at any price, before the rate lock from prior months would expire.
The mad scramble back then.
The overall National Case-Shiller Home Price Index for “March” released today (average of closed deals entered into public records in January, February, and March) spiked by 2.6% from the prior month and by a record 20.6% year-over-year.
San Diego metro: Prices of single-family houses spiked by 3.7% in “March” (average of January, February, March) from the prior month, and 29.6% year-over-year. The index value of 417 means that home prices exploded by 317% since January 2000, when the index was set at 100.
This price growth amounts to 4.5 times the rate of CPI inflation (+70.3%) since 2000. This majestic spike since January 2000, despite the plunge in between, anoints San Diego the Number 1 most splendid housing bubble on this list, followed closely by Los Angeles (+310%) and the incredibly spiking mania in Seattle (+301%):
All charts here are on the same index scale as San Diego.
Los Angeles metro: The Case-Shiller index spiked by 3.3% in March from February and by 23.2% year-over-year. With an index value of 410, house prices exploded by 310% since January 2000, despite the plunge in the middle, crowning the Los Angeles metro the Number 2 most splendid housing bubble on this list:
Seattle metro: House prices spiked by a holy-moly 5.6% for the month, bringing the two-month spike to a good-lordy 10.2%. Year-over-year, the index spiked by 27.7%. Since January 2000, house prices spiked by 302%, 4.3 times the rate of CPI inflation:
It’s house price inflation.
The Case-Shiller Index is based on the “sales pairs” method, comparing the price of a house when it sells in the current period to the price when it sold previously. It tracks how many dollars it took to buy the same house over time (methodology). The index incorporates adjustments for home improvements. By measuring the purchasing power of the dollar to buy the same house, the index is a measure of house price inflation.
San Francisco Bay Area (five-counties including San Francisco, part of Silicon Valley, part of the East Bay, and part of the North Bay): House prices spiked 4.3% for the month, and by 24.1% year-over-year:
Miami metro: The index spiked 3.6% for the month, and 32.0% year-over-year, the fastest since November 2005, near the apex of the Housing Bubble 1, before the epic Housing Bust:
Tampa metro: House prices spiked by 3.7% for the month, and by 34.8% year-over-year, a record spike in the Tampa metro, out-spiking with ease the crazy spikes just before the Tampa’s epic housing bust:
Phoenix metro: House prices spiked 3.0% for the month, and by 32.4% year-over-year, just a tad below the record year-over-year spike in the prior month, and the ninth month in a row of over-30% year-over-year spikes:
Portland metro: +2.9% for the month, and +19.3% year-over-year:
Boston metro: +2.6% for the month, and +14.5% year-over-year:
Washington D.C. metro: +2.9% for the month, and +12.9% year-over-year:
Denver metro: +4.5% for the month, and +23.7% year-over-year:
Las Vegas metro: +3.1% for the month, and +28.5% year-over-year:
Dallas metro: +4.3% for the month, and a record +30.7% year-over-year:
New York metro (a vast market within commuting distance to New York City that Case-Shiller calls “New York Commuter”): +1.6% for the month, and +13.7% year-over-year. At an index value of 263, the metro has experienced 163% house price inflation since January 2000, 2.3 times the rate of CPI inflation.
The remaining metros in the 20-metro Case-Shiller Index – Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, and Minneapolis – all have experienced substantial house price inflation since 2000, but it doesn’t quite measure up to these most splendid housing bubbles here, and so they didn’t qualify for this illustrious list.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Just last week, the wife and I finally bailed on our house we were building. We got in in 3.5% so we felt quite lucky.
Our builder informed us that due to supply chain problems, both gas meters and electrical meters were on back order. So while the house is complete other than those two items, they are rather *important* items!
Now our rate lock is expiring and they still don’t have a projected closing date. So we bailed. Hate to lose the $5k earnest, but we were at the line with the house as it was. At that higher rate it would have been impossible.
Sorry for your problems.
Sorry to here that. Hope it works out somehow.
It may be the best thing that ever happened to you.
Very sorry to hear about that. If its any comfort… I have lost more than $5K in my company’s stock in the last year. Some of my co-workers have lost several times more than $5K.
excellent news
want to hear more
sorry you lost earnest money – but $5k is nothing in bigger scheme
maybe by next summer there will be some inventory to pick from
I hope interest rates keep rising
cause we pay cash
Quoted from a previous article:
“Sales of new houses are registered when contracts are signed, not when deals close, and can serve as an early indicator of the overall housing market.”
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/05/24/housing-bubble-getting-ready-to-pop-unsold-inventory-of-new-houses-spikes-by-most-ever-to-highest-since-2008-sales-collapse-below-400k/
According to the Commerce Department, the signed contract counted as a sale. Now, that same house will show up again as a sale at some future date.
A canceled contract = negative sale and is subtracted from total sales. It goes back into unsold inventory and adds to the inventory. And when a new contract is signed on that house, inventory is relieved by 1, and sales increased by 1.
I have friends who believe these price levels are sustainable
It certainly is not sustainable. Builders either need to build smaller / affordable houses or not build so many $700k McMansions.
There is still affordable housing in my area in the $175k to $250k range. These are older smaller houses that are in older lower class neighborhoods where schools are ranked 1 star, 2 star, or 3 stars out of 10.
The neighborhoods where the schools rank above 7 stars are start at $400k and inventory is still very low. New subdivision have new schools built in the center of the subdivision and these are in the $700k range. I still see corporations buying some of these houses for now to rent out.
So what I have noticed is that a lot of “Luxury Apartments” are being built right on the edge of these nice subdivisions / school districts. The home owners always protest with the NIMBY but the city likes the tax revenue and lets the apartments buildings be constructed.
What is happing is these luxury apartments are being rented out quickly so parents, who cannot afford the cost of a new house, can their kids into the good school district
It is all messed up.
“Affordable” can mean a lot of things to different people and changes under different market conditions.
To most, “affordable” means the monthly mortgage payment of housing expenses which in the biggest US housing bubble ever, means a substantial proportion of the population have either opted or been placed into debt slavery or debt serfdom.
$175K to $250K is affordable today due to low credit standards and artificially cheap financing but doesn’t buy much of anything in much of the country.
As one example, the starter home I bought with my mother (since sold) for her to live in was estimated at $175K sometime last year. It’s in the Atlanta exurbs near enough retail and regional express bus service but nothing else. A corporate buyer bought it from her. It’s listed now for rent at $1950/month.
Since rents have exploded too, this is supposedly “affordable” but it’s the type of house a “working class” family will choose to rent and it’s not actually affordable to them. The median household income in ATL is not much higher than the national median.
This is the exact same situation where I live including the luxury apartments. The other issue is that as home prices have sharply increased so have the property taxes. Not only is one in for 500k for a less than stellar home but the property tax is the final nail in the coffin. I have no idea how this gets sorted out but if I never own a home again then so be it. I refuse to spend the rest of my life geographically tied to one spot struggling to make a bunch of payments on a house that is certain to lose value. I know people bought more than they could afford during the crazed FOMO home extravaganza of the last 2 years. That bill is fast coming due and I fear the cash slotted for those fat house payments in now being spent on $5/gallon gas and electric bills. Good luck everyone. Duck and cover is the theme for 2022.
“Builders either need to build smaller /”
Oh they are my fine friend.
693 square feet 2 bedroom with no place to hang your hat.
Clown World took over most of the building industries many many years ago
You put your finger on it when you said that builders need to focus on the $200k starter and not the $600k McMansion – but they have resolutely refused to do so for the last 20 years – darkly empowered by the diseased hand of ZIRP.
There will be shrieks of “impossible!!” but there are a *ton* of design choices that can go a *long* way to reducing prices (like 1500 SF houses instead of 3000 SF compounds for 2 adults with zero to 1 kids – all that square footage exponentially hikes surface area that costs money to finish. Ditto convoluted rooflines dreamt up in an insane asylum for millionaires. And on and on. And don’t get me started on cabinets).
Click, click, click…
Apparently your friends have never been on a big roller coaster. Yes, the view gets better and better as the coaster goes up the big hill.
Click, click, click…
Hey, I can see my car. We are going into the clouds!
Ahhhhhhhh!
No Canada housing bubble this month. Wolfstreet must be going through a cost cutting cycle due to investment money drying up.
Gooberville Smack,
No cost-cutting here :-]
I almost didn’t do this one. The reason being that both lag so much that I have to jump through hoops explaining the lag. The Canada housing market has turned big time, and there is now a lot of fretting about it, but the Teranet National Bank House Price Index is still a couple of month away from showing the first signs of that turn. So with that one, which is a little quicker to react than the Case-Shiller, I’m just going to wait a couple of months till the turn shows in the index.
As this progresses, I shall keep the popcorn ready.
In terms of quick turnaround housing metrics, you may want to Google “First Tuesday California Home Sales YTD” – they generate month to month sales prices and *volumes* for CA – which is sure to be the exploding canary in the microwave (greener than a coal mine, for CA).
July, August and September should be the worst months of the year especially September. The absolute dumbest of the dumb money is still trying to hold the lowest end of the housing market up. The lowest end should in time take the biggest hit of any price range.
Why have mortgage rates fallen from 5.5% last week to 5.25% this week, in the face of the Fed about to run off its MBS holdings while simultaneously hiking interest rates? It makes no logical sense to me.
Look at the chart. Rates always fluctuate. That’s what markets do, they fluctuate, including the stock market market. Up and down. But don’t lose sight of the overall trend or else you’ll get run over by it.
That spike in mortgage rates over the past few months was historic. And it occurred without QT and with just two rate hikes. The magnitude and suddenness of that spike surprised most people, including me, though I figured that there would be a sharp increase, but not like this. So it was time for a little pullback.
The bull market in bonds lasted greater than 30 years. The bear market we’ve entered in bonds will also likely be a multi-decade process. So there will be a stair-step decline over a long time. That being said, that also means there could potentially be bear-market counter rallies during this process. Even bond rallies that last a year or more! Remember, this process will be long.
Wolf, how much of this is simply because a mortgage bond yielding less than 7-8% is basically losing money with inflation where it’s at right now? Are buyers simply pricing in the inflation risk premium, which is, needless to say, high right now.
If that’s the case then mortgage rates go up another a point or three?
Everything is losing money right now with this inflation — unless you take huge risks with a junk bond that has a significant risk of defaulting and wiping out your investment.
Because they are keyed off the yield on 10-year US Treasuries and those yield have fallen from over 3.00% to now around 2.80%.
patience will be needed here for the unwind. an interested trend that may push prices lower is also the seller “taking the early offer” worried about future loss in appreciation but the charts as Wolf presents don’t show that YET. suspect it is coming though as on the ground in the mid-atlantic we are seeing it though with a few recent sales of SFH unit’s at 94-95% of asking NOT above. ah finally sanity hopefully coming. Of course just got my Zillow email about 23% appreciation in the sarasota, FL area from last 30 days. haha. Wolf your thoughts on the “unwind” timeframe, 18-24 months to get back to 2019 pricing? or will we go further to 2017 pricing? realize the fed if looking for a “slow unwind” and the speed of the 2008-09 GFC was quick but due to less stringent loan standards.
From the Federal Reserve Economic Data (FRED) April data reported May 18, 2022:
New Privately-Owned Housing Units Under Construction: Total Units = 1,641,000 units.
This is the highest number of homes under construction on record. The records go back about 50 years. 1973 saw a similar U.S. housing construction boom.
How many of them are excessively large $600-700k+ mini mansions? That’s all they build here, peppering in a few ‘affordable housing’ developments that the middle class can’t get into either.
OMG that San Diego spike looks scary, but then it can spike higher for all I know, things still very hot in SoCal.
Given the amount of money printed, I think prices will find a new equilibrum at this higher level while the inflation rate will come down and stagnate / go sideways for years.
I dont expect a crash in RE, the loss of confidence in fiat is too obvious for people to get out of RE.
methinks those who have not purchased may have FOBI (fear of buying in) to a peak market as interest rates and especially payments increase.
According to the NAR, numbers of listings are increasing and downward price adjustments are increasing as well. The new construction pipeline is beginning to unlock as supply and labor constraints allow, and these homes WILL be sold, builders do not hold onto inventory. Prices should revert to the long term trend over the next 24-36 months, maybe sooner IF the Fed sticks to it’s word. A big if.
100%
What ‘printed’ money are you talking about? Moreover, the Federal Reserve starts QT (Quantatative Tightening) tomorrow and will be shrinking its balance sheet back down to around $6 trillion.
There will be involuntary selling, a lot of it in the upcoming major bear market. This applies to all asset classes, big and small.
I read your sentiments often on any number of subjects. it’s as if the majority of the population will be in any position to choose.
That’s not going to happen.
Wait until utility bills come in at double where they are now, about 3-6 months . Most people will get squeezed , food rent utilities, double END of GAME. For people that speculated
One could rephrase “given the amount of money printed” as “given the amount of asset-based paper wealth that is now rapidly disappearing” and then invert the rest of the logic: Asset Prices will find a new equilibrium at a lower level.
Also, one way to restore “confidence in fiat” is to drain it out of the system and make it scarce again. Does the Fed have the political cover to do that? It appears Biden just gave them a green light in his Op-Ed in the WSJ yesterday.
Wolf, a question here I wanted to ask long ago.
In theory, if FED decides to actively sell off the MBS, it will have to realize capital losses because of the increased rates.
Say FED injected 2 trln dollars in MBS, and then sells them at 1.8 trln. How will pay for that capital losses? Will the $200 bln be just the excess of money that will remain in the system?
The Federal Reserve does not intend to sell MBS instruments prior to their maturities, but simply will no buy new MBS instruments.
SoCalBeachDude,
Per the Fed’s last meeting minutes, and per many comments from Fed governors before then, the Fed is planning to sell MBS outright after the initial phases of QT, and it said it will announce the beginning of the sales of MBS well ahead of time.
That is highly unlikely and would be imprudent and stupid.
SoCalBeachDude,
It’s very likely, should have been done a long time ago, and is the smart thing to do.
The actual smart thing to do would have been for the Fed to never ever buy them in the first place.
The Federal Reserve – obviously – has no reason to sell MBS Instruments for liquidity reasons, and will simply not purchase new MBS instruments when those it owns reach maturity as they are in no rush to get out of these securities and will not sustain any losses at all when they simply allow them to mature. As to whether the Federal Reserve should have ever purchased any MBS instruments, the simply fact of the matter is they should not have but they did and they will be getting out of those entirely and simply leaving the housing mortgage matters up to totally insolvent Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
The amount of people that tell us the Fed is lying and won’t do what they say continue to be proved wrong while constantly moving the goal posts of what the Fed won’t do.
What are the colors of your Fed cheerleader outfit?
Bull&Bear,
Most of the MBS will come off the balance sheet via the pass-through principal payments when mortgages are paid off (house gets sold or refi) and get paid down with the principal portion of regular mortgage payments (the interest portion of mortgage payments is income to the Fed). There are no losses involved for the Fed.
In addition, after some years, MBS often get “called” when pass-through principal payments have reduced the balance of the MBS so much that the issuer (such as Fannie Mae) improves the efficiency of the system by calling those MBS and repackaging their remaining mortgages into new MBS. When MBS are called, there is no loss for the Fed.
When interest rates are falling, these pass-through principal payments are a torrent; they reached $120 billion a month in 2020. During rising mortgage rates, the pass-through principal payments slow down because refis slow down. To keep shedding MBS at the rate of $35 billion a month, the Fed might get $30 billion a month in pass-through principal payments and sell $5 billion of MBS to make up the rest.
In other words, the Fed will only have to sell a small amount of its MBS. And given its huge interest income from its securities, it really doesn’t matter. The Fed doesn’t need to maximize profits and doesn’t have earnings per share.
So the net effect is just a little less money transferred to Treasury at the end of the fiscal year. Thanks.
Why are we fretting about this.
Inflation 8 %
Mortgage 5.5 %
Who is the winner. Loser?
Yes. Before QE, the Fed remitted much smaller amounts of money to the Treasury Dept. The big remittances started with its huge balance sheet during QE. The old normal is for the Fed to have much smaller streams of interest income, and much less net income, and much less to remit. People forget.
So here to jog our memory, the years 2007 and 2008 predate QE (QE started in late 2008, and those bonds didn’t generate interest payments for the Fed until 2009). Note the much smaller remittances in 2007 and 2008. Going forward, the may be years with even smaller remittances because yields on those bonds that the Fed holds are much lower than bond yields in 2007 and before.
I think you have earned the title, Professor, you are one hell of an educator. Well done sir.
Three words.
Blow off top.
Shiver me timbers!
Look out below!
What pops this SOB? Does it have to be a Lehman Bros type situation?
I fear there are enough financially illiterate kids out there that see no problem paying 100% of their income towards a mortgage each month.
And I fear there are too many financial companies welcoming them with open arms.
My son in Denver has taken a break from looking for a house until later this year.
Too many houses that came on the market in Feb/March/April that listed for the mid-500K’s but due to multiple bidders, ended up selling for high 600K’s.
Crazy.
There are more houses on the market now including a couple below 500K (No idea on the condition). I’ll have to watch to see how long they are on the market and the track the selling prices.
500K is his target to at least get a mortgage payment that is comparable to his just-renewed lease. He has a good job, cash savings for a year, sold all of his bitcoin for the down payment, and intends to stay for at least 10 years.
It’s interesting to read about house price appreciation vs. CPI in this article. Those are some pretty big disparities. Time to pull out the ol’ BLS CPI calculator and FRED tool to make some fun comparisons!
2022 Q1 Median House Price: $428,700
2022 Median Household Income: Let’s guess around $70,000
In 2022 a median house is roughly 6 times median household income.
2007 Q1 Bubble Peak Median House Price: $257,400
2007 Median Household Income: $50,233
At the peak of the last housing bubble, a median house was 5.12 times median income.
2000 Q1 Median House Price: $165,300
2000 Median House Hold Income: $41,990
At the turn of the millennium, a median house was 3.93 times median income.
House affordability for an average family is, as far as I can tell, the worst on record right now. If house prices simply followed CPI, a median house bought in 2000 would only fetch a paltry $283,114 in today’s money. Even a median house bought at the peak of the last bubble would “only” be worth $367,642 in today’s money! It’s unreal how aggressively house price growth has outrun CPI.
Seems like CPI is a joke and does not reflect the reality of inflation. Our government is reporting inflation by absurdly understating the price of housing, the greatest cost incurred by the average American. Yeah, that makes sense!
Housing is a combination of a consumption item (with a long shelf life) and a supposed “investment”.
From about 1982 until 2020, most credit inflation went into asset prices including housing, not CPI components.
This is easy enough to see by looking at the ratio of financial assets to GDP which has exploded over time. This is the source of most “wealth”.
These exploding asset prices were mostly caused by “printing” and the loosest credit standards in human history. It’s manic psychology which convinces creditors to lend as much as they do on such lax terms to so many marginal and dubious borrowers.
That’s how we ended up with the lowest interest rates in history with the lowest credit standards and weakest borrowers in history, all at the same time.
As exhibit A, look at US government creditworthiness. It’s easily the worst since at least WWII and possibly the Civil War. Yes, I know the USG can “print” to service its debts. Everyone knows that and did. It was equally true in the past as it is now.
I think the comparison should be mortgage payment to income.
That’s certainly the way many people look at it, but operating in terms of how many various monthly payments you can fit into your paychecks… Wow, that’s a financially ruinous way of thinking if you ever want to actually own things and accumulate wealth.
I mean, I guess I can “afford” a new Ferrari as long as somebody is willing to give me a 20 year loan at low interest, right? Is that really a good idea though?
Mr. Genius in the Idiocracy,
According to your figures Texas is now a high tax state, where the typical household now pays 15% of their income in combined property and income taxes.
Whereas in Taxachusetts, they’d pay just 11% and in Colorado a mere 8%.
Why did everyone move to “low tax Texas” during the pandemic?
Texas is the 5th highest property tax state
I’ve been looking at home prices in the small towns in the mountains of North Carolina. Many of the ones on the market have doubled or nearly doubled in the last 3 -4 years. It certainly looks like speculation. That area has a history of boom and bust.
For those of you looking to relocate or a place to retire don’t overlook water quality and abundance. Some of the towns I looked at are going for premium prices even though the water has serious pollution problems. Also consider how the local or regional economy will fare in a downturn.
Looking at home prices in Las Vegas you would think that Lake Meade was at capacity.
I so agree
Pollution? Thats freedom water™.
“™”, lol!
It’s always a good time to buy a house!
Oh, wait. Maybe not…
U Mich. cons. surveys on “Home Buying and Selling Conditions.” Links here. Note: You may post or not, but the charts are telling, esp. the 50 yr. data as shown here. FYI.
https://data.sca.isr.umich.edu/charts.php
https://data.sca.isr.umich.edu/get-chart.php?y=2022&m=4&n=42ah&d=ylch&f=pdf&k=afcfa98904b4cc910093a51b83830069b34fe7929a7463672e5747a8bfd439cd
https://data.sca.isr.umich.edu/get-chart.php?y=2022&m=4&n=41h&d=ylch&f=pdf&k=ad48dd8761bcb1fbdd812fe0fe1529e442174f25d483268de64b96e89d9c0623
Would be curious to see Boise’s chart. Probably outpaces even San Diego.
Wolf, Are you sure these aren’t crypto charts from 2017 to 2021 (not 2022)?
Definitely looks like a speculative blow off top.
How China house prices are higher than ones here?
Comparevely speaking if a 2000sf house in Shanghai sells for 2 million us dollars, how would a san fran 2000sf home sell for 1.5 million dollars? Makes no sense. More room to go up here and it should.
San Francisco’s population dropped by 6.2% in 2021 from 2020. Labor force still way down from before Feb 2020. Population also dropped in 2020, from 2019. House prices are pure speculation in San Francisco. Huge supply of rental apartments on the market right now. House and condo supply growing. Pending sales -22% yoy. This is going to be interesting.
House spikes still seem WFH exodus to wherever one could both enjoy a home with mortgage payments close to one’s former rent and still have a Chipotle down the street. Only question I have is why tech moved into rainy Seattle rather than perfect weather San Diego.
Boeing
Dallas was up a total of 20% from 2000-2013 and 30% in the last year.
WTF?!
Flea comment on utility costs rising is spot on. Texas electric rates are up 100 percent from 1 year ago and we are just entering the AC season.
Happened because NG skyrocketed as pointed out by wolf.
Higher transport (oil and gas)
Higher loan ( mtg rates)
Higher utility (all generation capacity types up especially the NG electricity!
Not as much money in budget for homes
It’s been mentioned several times about the quality of the borrowers versus the GFC. I’m not doubting the stats but how does this square with the decades old, “50% of Americans don’t have $600 emergency savings and couldn’t afford an emergency repair…”?
I think we have all heard that a bazillion times, right? So, if that is true, then where the heck are these awesome qualified buyers coming from? 50% is a lot of people.
I’m in Florida and this state has been overrun by everyone else since the 1920’s. Okay, fine lots of people with more money buy it up, always have… yet I refuse to believe this isn’t some kind of fake wealth / giant ponzi of some epic proportions.
I make okay money, have savings and am priced out of anything decent. All of my relatives and friends are the same and all of us were / are looking to buy (all in mid 40’s age now). All of make at or over 100k / year. We’re all a bunch of renters now.
I know there is no way that both ‘the quality of the borrower’ and the ‘$600’ thing are true at the same time. They are diametrically opposed. So, I guess I am gonna call BS on the quality borrower card after all. Cause my eyeballs tell me differently when I go places.
Making $100k or more and can’t afford to buy anything? Sounds like buying a property is not a priority for you. Don’t know where in FL you are but even in Miami which is the most expensive in the state you could buy at least a condo with that kind of income.
Whether 5%+ is high depends on your perspective. My three mortgages were at 12.5%, 10.5% and 9.875%. I suppose after a decade of rate suppression 5% might seem high.
We’ve just concluded a forty year secular bull market in bonds … that’s four decades of falling rates. We’re now in a secular bear market and rates will be zig-zagging their way higher for a long time.
Why is this clown Bostic at the Atlanta Fed already talking about a rate hike “pause” in September? This is why nobody believes the FED will follow through – two puny rate hikes and they’re already starting to talk about a pause even though inflation is roaring. These creeps are unbelievable.
Nothing the Fed does can be a slam-dunk or else the markets would adjust all at once in one day, which would lock everything up. So it’s step by step, and they’ll throw in plenty of uncertainties to stretch out the adjustment process.
A one day adjustment would be the best thing that could happen. The sooner everything melts down, the sooner we can build something more sustainable. The FED just drags out the pain and misery for years.
Scratching each others backs doesn’t stop on the way down.
By the way, QE sure seems to be a “slam dunk.” And, they hammered rates to zero in a day. I smell a rat, Wolf.
I smell much higher interest rates and lower asset prices. I no longer care about all that BS that the tightening deniers have been regurgitating since October last year. Every step along they way, it has turned out to be reeking garbage.
So the whole economy doesn’t get flushed down the toilet
I see a new trend developing here in the Swamp’s suburbs. The small houses are getting snapped up quickly, while the Mc Mansions are sitting. No one wants these monstrosities anymore.
People are starting to fix up their homes instead of having builders tear them down.