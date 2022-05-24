Housing Bubble Getting Ready to Pop: Unsold Inventory of New Houses Spikes by Most Ever, to Highest since 2008, with 9 Months’ Supply, Sales Collapse at Prices below $400k

Stocks of homebuilders swoon amid worst inflation in construction costs, shortages, and spiking mortgage rates that take buyers out of the market.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Sales of new single-family houses in April plunged by 16.6% from March and by 26.9% from a year ago, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 591,000 houses, the lowest since lockdown April 2020, according to the Census Bureau today. Sales of new houses are registered when contracts are signed, not when deals close, and can serve as an early indicator of the overall housing market.
By region, sales plunged the most in the South:
- South: -19.8% for the month, -36.6% year-over-year.
- Midwest: -15.1% for the month, -25.5% year-over-year
- West: -13.8% for the month, -12.4% year-over-year.
- Northeast: -5.9% for the month, +17.1% year-over-year
Unsold inventory of new houses spiked in a historic month-to-month leap of 34,000 houses, and by 127,000 houses from April last year, to 444,000 unsold houses, seasonally adjusted, the highest since May 2008.
Both, the month-to-month leap and the year-over-year leap were the largest leaps ever recorded, both in numbers of unsold houses and in percentages.
By region, unsold inventory spiked the most in the South, and dipped in the Northeast. Percent increase year-over-year:
- South: +53%
- Midwest: +39%
- West: +8.4%
- Northeast: -4%
Supply of unsold new houses spiked in a historic month-to-month leap from an already high 6.9 months’ supply in March to a dizzying 9.0 months’ supply in April, having nearly doubled from a year ago:
The bottom fell out under $400,000. At the top end, things weren’t so bad: sales were flat year-over-year in the $400,000 to $750,000 range, though they fell on a month-to-month basis. But you cannot maintain a housing market by just selling to the wealthy.
In the price categories below $400,000, the bottom fell out. The drop in sales year-over-year:
- $300k to $400k: -42%
- $200k to $300k: -71%
- $200: dead.
Collapse in sales below $400K changed the mix, skewing the median price.
The median price is the price in the middle. My favorite example: To get the median price in a market where 9 homes sold, you list them by price from the highest to the lowest, and the price of the fifth house from the top or the fifth from the bottom (same house) is the price in the middle, which forms the median price.
Now imagine, two buyers that would have bought the cheapest two houses can’t afford to buy them, and the sales don’t happen. But the remaining seven homes sell. The middle is now the fourth house down, or the fourth house up. This change in mix skews the metric of the median price simply by the way the median price is determined, though the prices of the homes haven’t changed:
And this change in mix is what happened in reality too. The mix changed dramatically, with the bottom falling out below $400k in terms of sales, but sales above $400k were able to hang in there. And this change in mix pushed up the median price to a new record of $450,600, up by 19.6% from a year ago:
Homebuyers struggle with spiking mortgage rates which make the high home prices that much more difficult to deal with. And with each increase in mortgage rates, and with each increase in home prices, entire layers of potential buyers abandon the market, and sales volume plunges:
Homebuilders struggle with the worst inflation ever in construction costs, amid shortages of materials, supplies, and labor that tangle up construction projects, cause huge delays and cost-overruns, stall deliveries of completed houses, and cause immense frustration all around.
Construction costs of single-family houses – excluding the cost of land and other non-construction costs – spiked by 18.2% year-over-year, the worst spike ever in the data going back to 1964, and the fifth month in a row with year-over-year spikes of over 17%, according to separate data from the Census Bureau today. April was the 12th month in a row with double-digit cost spikes – which explains in part why the bottom is falling out at homes below $400,000:
Homebuilder stocks have gotten crushed for months, and swooned again today upon the news. This list and chart of the major homebuilders show the year-to-date declines in percent as of early afternoon today (data via YCharts):
- R. Horton: -39.6%
- Lennar: -38.5%
- PulteGroup: -29.0%
- Taylor Morrison: -25.5%
- Meritage: -37.2%
- NVR: -31.2
- KB Home: -30.6%
- Century: -39.5%
- LGI Homes: -43.1%
It’s amazing how naive people are when they say things like there aren’t enough houses or this or that. Everything is available for a price. Its the price that matters. The Super Bowl is sold out every year. They aren’t making enough tickets I guess. Yet you can always get one. Just pay up. Magically you can get as many tickets as you want. Well guess what happens when money is no longer free. This isn’t that hard.
If the Fed is lucky they will be able to return all asset prices back to about where they were before the pandemic. A lot of people might have got sucked in by the huge money dump and eat a loss. You can’t print real prosperity.
If the Fed is able to return all asset prices back to about where they were before the pandemic, there will be few who will consider themselves or the Fed to be lucky. It will take a very deep recession, maybe a depression, to wring out the widespread inflationary expectations of the public and drive prices back to 2019 levels. I don’t think the Fed has the guts to go that far.
It happens slowly, then all at once.
At 2019 levels, the stock market is still in deep “nose blee” territory.
The majority of Americans are destined to become poorer or a lot poorer, no matter what the FRB and government does or doesn’t do.
Attempts to prolong the asset mania and fake “growth” that goes with it doesn’t change the outcome.
I dunno building materials are already dropping. Lumber has dropped a lot with copper not far behind. I think labor will be the last shoe to drop.
Fed is gonna fight inflation. They have no choice. If the fight causes big corrections, then there will be big corrections. I think we could have the corrections without the fight, but the fight could cause them to occur sooner.
Shake and shake the ketchup bottle. None’ll come and then a lot’ll.
YOU SIMPLY CANNOT get back to 2019 fiat $dollar level
the fiat $dollar is being massively(has to) devalued
so even depression means FOOD PRICES continue up up and away
and I’ll put $trillion bet on UTILITIES only going UP
and don’t forget our ILLEGAL PROPERTY TAXES – only one way sign on them
“f the Fed is lucky” . . . like winning the lottery lucky?
These booms and busts simply cannot be engineered by a government (and a lapdog Fed) that really cares for the majority of the populace. The conclusion is obvious.
think you have your analogy backwards … today the government is the lapdog
in the NEW FINANCIALIZED country – the social engineering will always result in road kill
as in 99%
and yes the fed ALWAYS picks the winners and losers
I would put big $$$ on it that jerry informed the 1% to bail back in december – I noticed tremors
“If the Fed is lucky they will be able to return all asset prices back to about where they were before the pandemic.:
High asset prices are most unlucky for the consumer and investor. Prices need to continue to fall.
Most would be better off if prices fell by 50% …………… or more.
I guess I’m old school. When I’m considering buying or trading anything, I care about p/e ratios & dividends and price to income or price to rent ratios.
Buying because of short term price fluctuations or signing up for a 30-year mortgage in an amount the bank assumes you will be able to carry assuming no income volatility with an at-will employer relationship seems absolutely insane. Then throw in the variables of no one knows whether the WFH’ers will be the first to be laid off and whether WFH has staying power…seems like a lot of folks leveraged themselves with a very uncertain future.
you forgot they ‘engineered’ new 40 year mortgage for those who couldn’t pay
“To get a loan, you must first prove you don’t need one” – old school
Surprised I have never heard that! I like it.
The version I remember is, “You only get a loan if you don’t need one.”
I agree. Solid/decent balance sheet, low PE, excellent EPS, high dividend yield (above 4%) have generated strong appreciation YTD. Tickers in my portfolio include DOW, PM, XOM, CVX, GILD. then my hedge TWM. Been my portfolio for about a year. Might be a temp top. But not mad that’s for sure.
I think WFH’ers will maybe be the last to be laid off. Rent is expensive. Getting rid of office workers first allows a company to downsize its footprint and save more money.
How about WFHers that are working for a dog shit startup company that is relying on cheap money? The writing is in the sand. We have too many companies that provide little to no value in our economy. They are zombie corps with employees that provide nothing of value.
No so.
No site?
No WARN Act protection.
That’s the difference between a 60-day severance and a 14-day severance.
WARN act doesn’t specify any severance.
The incredibly fast/deep year over year collapse in sales volumes indicates just how utterly dependent housing affordability has become on ZIRP.
(Even if there still were lunatic buyers out there at super ZIRP’ed prices, no banks are going to qualify them).
Pull that Fed interest rate figleaf/curtain/shroud back even a bit (5% mortgage rates when 8%+ were normal in 90’s and earlier) and the House of Lies collapses – fast and hard.
Any time over the last 20 years, the Fed could have at *least* made an announcement that ZIRP would not improve employment levels very much (presumably the Fed’s goal – very poorly achieved in practice) so long as grossly inflated home construction prices took precedence over home price affordability (builders have a lot of control over the types/pricing/numbers of homes they bring to the mkt).
But instead of builders targeting more affordable/numerous homes utilizing ZIRP, they simply built fewer, larger, more expense homes and let ZIRP keep affordability constant (despite a very poorly performing economy).
The Fed had over 240 months in which to course correct, cajole, pronounce, etc.
But for the overwhelming part, it just stood there, ZIRP’d, brain dead, paralyzed.
And now when the reckoning comes, inevitable inflation (read diluted-currency deflation) forcing the Fed’s hand, entire mkts unwind with a sudden crash.
So much for stability objectives.
(And this ain’t *nothing” compared to what will happen when money printing/dollar dilution (DC’s only “fix” for its grotesquely unbalanced books) hits the intl value of the USD. Try importing – America’s only skill – when nobody really wants your currency)
The median price of a house doubled! in ten years. And then mortgage rates go up, making them even less affordable. The distortions are immense.
The housing market isn’t just going to pop. It’s going to detonate, and take a lot of the US economy with it when it goes.
It’s just one house but I just saw a $500k reduction on a house in the Bay Area that is now listed $1M below the Zestimate. Still over $2M but I’m hoping this is the start of a new trend. Btw there is nothing wrong with the house and it was recently updated.
Probably someone with margin calls or the initial price was wrong.
My pick is the housing market for those not needing a mortgage or those that can handle a mortgage with a rate that is still way lower than inflation will continue to do OK; people are diversifying away from the tech stock market for obvious reasons
Your pointing to a small fraction of buyers. Sure, they’ll be ok, but the market needs waaay more than them. If they are the only ones buying, the market is in big trouble.
Dang! Just looked at prices and they have not budged from highs around Ohio. Builders are very slow to react I guess.
No surprise there with the level of entrenched inflation and low unemployment. It may take as much as 6 months for listing prices to continue to fall, depending on how 30YFRM react to June’s start Fed QT in MBS. The problem as housing fights to hang onto low prices, this will force the Fed to continue raising the FFR and possibly accelerating QT.
The guys who determine the short term price are relatively small in number. I think the guys to watch this time are the investor companies and bigger SFH landlords.
The Fed is even more late at the party than they were in the 70s. It took then 10 years, 2 recessions, and massive offshoring to China to stop inflation. Nothing’s gonna stop it now, with inequality through the roof, real economy on monetary and fiscal life support, asset bubbles everywhere. It’s gonna get ugly before it gets worse.
Home prices are not defined by price/inflation but by affordability/demand, especially those offered by builders. Builders may build a home for 500K but may sell it for 400K.
Classic observation/reality: Real Estate is local.
Just like inflation is personal for each individual.
The centralist policy of interest rates being dictated nationally instead of guided locally is another aberration that should be abandoned – every region has its own demand profile. Perhaps that was the original objective of the Fed having 12 regional divisions.
You have it half right.
Why would you believe that any attempt to price fix the cost of borrowing (interest rates) will be more successful regionally?
No one knows the “correct” interest rate because there isn’t one, any more than there is for the price of anything else.
Something just costs what it costs based upon supply and demand.
AF-agree, but careful saying that around folks when referring to gasoline or diesel…(controlling how much is being refined to availabilty is a different question…).
may we all find a better day.
Real estate is local but cheap money was universally available irrespective of location.
This is all good news. Supply is strong, prices are rising. Wages are on the rise for the first time in decades. Home builders are off because the day of the large development is over. The more stonks go down the more investors want to put their money in hard assets. Home prices could probably double from here in five years, though it might be on lower volume. A players market..
Then go buy that house to flip.
Investor best bet despite 8% inflation is in cash for now, just look at the 2T reverse repos and you realize that many waiting for a dipper correction in sucks and even housing.
The $2T in reverses repo monies will be the first spent on repurchasing all of the assets on the Fed’s balance sheet.
i see your name here often and i’m reading what you’ve posted and think to myself… do you read the articles?
posting to get hits on the link in the name? :)
Sarcasm, correct?
No, read his prior posts.
He’s writing about an alternate universe.
Exactly. This guy reads like his cheese slid off the cracker.
Depth Charge,
Just spit my beer all over the keyboard. Your fault.
SocalJohn,
That’s how I read it.
Yeah like building castles on sand! Go and buy and flip ! Come and buy mine !
I have noticed almost zero multi family housing for sale in my investment area – Bellingham, WA.
I wonder if more investors are switching from S&B ‘s to income producing real estate?
In areas where there is strong demand and no rent control and no income tax, at least.
A perfect example of you have the power to convince yourself of any version of truth..
To paraphrase someone despicable that just came out with a book this week..”You are entitled to your alternate facts”
In April 2013, 30YFRM were ~ 3.6%. By March 2020, they were the exact same rate. Over 7 years, the rate fluctuated in a band of 3.6% to about 5.10% four months before COVID, when Trump forced JPowell to start lowering rates. And boy did those rates fall.
As Wolf points out, the median home price has doubled since April 2013 with a significant portion of that jump coming in just the last two years. While this is not unprecedented, the forces at play pushing up inflation will ensure there’s no way the Fed can engineer a soft landing. The questions are when and how hard.
I’m keeping an eye on a gated community in ventura county. I’ve seen 400K-500K price reductions on three different listings. Still, even with these reductions, the homes are listed at a significant premium to their pre-COVID market values. However, it’s still early, so we could see further price reductions in the months ahead.
Well, 1 house is sold, 99 house owners located nearby have their property taxes reassessed upwards (except those blessed with Prop 13 which will be abolished soon).
FRED:
National Totals of State and Local Tax Revenue: T01 Property Taxes for the United States QTAXT01QTAXCAT1USNO
From $120B to $240B in just one f… year – see the red/blue bar chart.That’s what I call REAL skyrocketing.
Our Sacred Cows – cops, teachers, firefighters – should not worry about their $100K-$200K pensions not being adequately funded.Good job Uncle Jerome !!!
Do you actually know any retired teachers? A retired teacher in Texas after working 30 years gets a pension of about 24k a year.
At least Texas seems sensible – it actually seems to be a funded plan. The North, West, and East? No.
Texas teacher’s pension is only under funded by $50 billion, so as long as they get returns of 7.5%, they should be good.
Much like the electrical grid, Texas teachers are on their own as they don’t pay into SS or Medicare.
I’ve never once met an underpaid public school teacher.
Teachers in Uvalde, TX were underpaid today.
I’m from Chica-Go-Go, Illinoise.
2 years ago fatso Pritzker (IL Governor) uttered piercing cries ” WE NEED $39B RIGHT NOW, ASAP, TO FIX THE BUDGET”. This year everything is copacetic. I wonder why.
God bless TX – my favorite State. I travel a lot, I can compare.And God bless Junior Brown who cheers me up when I drive there 😀
Hey now! Don’t pick on Pritzker. He’s the best thing that ever happened to neighboring states.
I have lived in Texas for over thirty years. It has gotten worse and worse every year. Finally we are calling it quits and moving back to civilization.
My best friend’s wife is a retired teacher in The Woodlands, Texas. 30 years of teaching gets her about $2,400/month. After taxes, its about $2,000/month
Assuming your stats are correct (but see below), what is the present value of 20 to 40 years of $30k per yr payments?
That present value is the amount that taxpayers have to “save” in the pension fund in order to cover each such teacher pension.
How many current/future payees are in the pension fund? (In many states, non-teacher admin personnel are included in the fund – and make up a disturbingly high percentage of public section “educational” employment).
Another question…is there a parallel 401k type teacher pension fund that taxpayers also contribute to and that operates in parallel to the better known defined benefit ones? Such things exist in some places.
Not sure if TX pays teachers based on education level, but here in GA, it’s pretty sweet deal. We get 2% for every year we work up to 30 years, and I think that can go as high as ~33 years.
So a T6 (Education Specialist – above masters but below Dr) in my school district will retire making at least 60% of their highest two years salary which tops out at about $86,600 or about $52,000 a year. And, we pay into SS, so that benefit if you wait until 65 would be at least $2,400.
The last I checked I think the GA TRS is upwards of 90% funded. I know T6 teachers who’s spouse are T6 as well, and they’ll be making upwards of $160,000 in retirement with TSR & SS.
Escierto,
Link to your data on Teacher pension amounts, salary replacement ratios, etc., please.
In many, many public pensions replacement ratios are applied against “x last years’ salary” and the ratios are often significant (US military after 20 years = 50%).
Also, it is well to keep in mind that teachers likely work 75% or less of the annual work hours of non-governmental workers (due to public union negotiations against…politicians)
There are many other questions that can be asked and factors weighed when it comes to mass lifetime public sector pensions.
Absolutely, man! I only work 190 days a year, so I get 3 months off. It’s a sweet deal. You just have to get up to a T6 Specialist as quickly as possible.
Taught in the wrong state. LOL
I just read that the average Chicago teacher with 30 years retiring at 55 would get an annual benefit of 76k, lifetime contributions were 98k and will recoup their contribution in 4.4 months.
Chicago Public Schools teachers can retire as young as 55, receive up to 75% of their final average salary in pension benefits and receive 3% compounded annual post-retirement increases regardless of inflation. That 3% permanent annual raise doubles the size of the first-year pension benefit after 25 years.
But…On average, to earn a full pension, a teacher must remain in the same state or district for 25 years — a condition that less than half of teachers nationally will meet. In Illinois, where the vesting period for the pension system is 10 years of employment, only half of new teachers will ever vest in the system. And only 1 out of 5 teachers in Illinois will ever break even from their pension plan.
But if you are willing to stick it out, the pension is very good. I have a relative who retired 4 years ago in their mid 502 with a $92k pension as a teacher.
25 or 30 years as a public school teacher….anywhere….like a prison sentence. They deserve every penny.
It doesn’t take a genius to read the writing on the wall, home prices are going to plummet once interest rates continue to rise. Most of you have no idea what happened to real estate in the early 1980’s. Everyone was a developer or builder because banks extended credit to anyone with a pulse. Developers rode the roller coaster of variable interest rates reaching 20% on construction loans. Overnight their loan payments tripled. Mortgage lenders tightened the reins on home loans which in turn stopped new home sales completely. No sales meant no money for developers to pay the banks. In turn, the banks went bankrupt. FDIC owned it all by mid 1980’s. Home prices weren’t even a topic of discussion. History is repeating itself again. How do I know, I was one of those developers.
Same thing in 2007-2011.
You forgot to include farm land ,they got slaughtered
I know a retired CA High school teacher getting a pension of ~$100K.
family member in PA after 36 years with masters degree retired in 2014- runs about 4K a month w/ guaranteed COLA’s ….note…FOREVER. Retire at 61 live until US female nonsmoking average of 87, thats 26y x 48K = total of $1.25 million not including future COLA’s. nothing to sneeze at, add social security and assume home paid for. good to go and can enjoy retirement with no worries. Fair / not fair? not judging but seems a little higher than it should be.
Sorry guys, there is no housing bubble, and house price appreciation is only getting started. People will look for a safe place to park money, and homes are that right now. Home prices did just fine during the last rate cycle (2018). Buy now or forever be priced out.
(Per my RE agent friend last night, when I mentioned the prospect that house prices could in theory go down.)
Because as soon as mortgage rates crossed 5% in 2018 JPowell reversed course. That saved the housing market….then COVID happened which temporarily put housing in a recession for two months. This time they will need to double their balance sheet to save it. But I am not sure they are willing for that much of an inflation shock that would cause.
“People will look for a safe place to park money”
That’s not true, investors purchase activities already down according to multiple sources. It just dose not make sense to investor or even non investor to buy when prices are flattening at best or even falling soon… Plus look at 2T reverse repos to see where ppl actually parking their money.
I might have had the same real estate agent in 2007.
Isn’t it amazing the way that the agents lie through their teeth. Appreciate the sarcastic humor.
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.” – Upton Sinclair
LOL you’re RE friend is scared for his meal ticket. of course that’s what he says.
2018 wasn’t given a chance to mature, and even then, prices were falling and demand waning.
flight to housing in such a rate sensitive environment for… investment purposes? BS. you’d buy treasuries and newly issued AAA debt. wait til mort. rates hit 7%. 8%.
i think i sense however there are a LOT of 401k cash out’ers and A LOT of FOMO buyers doing what EVER they can to get themselves a home.
At this point, it is less what they’re doing vs. what they did.
Soon it will be what they’re doing, to not lose the home.
Must be hard to be “friends” with someone like that. Either this person is incredibly dense or straight selling you heap of BS. Neither a good quality for a real friend IMHO
I keep hearing the battle cry, “But mortgage debt quality is so much better than before and homeowners are safe because they have so much equity!”
Nevermind that a huge number of mortgages have been issued to buyers who don’t have the “quality” to scrape up a decent down payment. Furthermore, equity is not the same as an actual dollar printed and put into circulation. Sorry, but if you can’t come up with 20% down, you probably can’t realistically afford the house with any reasonable margin of safety. And equity is only based a theoretical number that some buyer would be willing to pay. If that buyer’s willingness to pay evaporates, so does your equity. Guess what happens to a buyer’s willingness to pay as they watch interest rates and supply both go parabolic as shown in the charts above? That’s right, sales fall off a cliff, also as shown in the charts above. Prices are next on the chopping block once the usual lag time is figured in.
The Reddit bubble story is a lot of people invested in short term rentals (STRs) and are banking on lots of rental stays via AirBNB, VRBO and the like. With consumer wallets tightening from inflation, vacations might get cancelled or scaled back. Some are reportedly trying to convert to normal rentals, but if they bought recently they are likely to have less flexibility to reduce price a bunch. Plus it was popular to leverage up pretty good.
I talked to someone with one (who is now rehabbing a second one) and he said his is still booked all through the summer and was very highly profitable. His is less of a vacation thing and sounded like it was being used for temporary housing and short term work stays, so I dunno.
Vacations are early on the list of discretionary spending items to be cut in an economic downturn. Seems like a shaky foundation to support a mortgage. We won’t see these more extravagant types of expenditures meaningfully fall off right away though. There’s still a whole lot of newly minted monetized debt sloshing around in the economy. We’ve only just started to hear about layoffs in specific industries and cash-burning tech companies. Not if, but when those layoffs accelerate, the folks who lose a job as well as those afraid of losing their job next will scratch their vacation plans off of their calendar in a heartbeat.
This article focuses on sales of new homes, which could be a real leading indicator showing us where the market is headed, but new homes probably aren’t that popular among AirBNB/VRBO buyers. Vacation rentals may be a very big thing in specific tourist spots (along the coasts or in popular mountain towns), but I can’t imagine they’re a huge chunk of the overall market.
Not sure where one can track the percentages, but I know quite a few “new” investors getting into ABB at these prices. I try to warn them they are way over leveraging themselves at current prices and vacancy assumptions, but they don’t listen. I suspect ABB has contributed to some of the SFH shortages.
I further suspect I will be picking up more properties for pennies on the dollar in oh, about 18-24 months….
Pilot Doc, it’s possible that I’m underestimating the size of the vacation rental market. There are tourist traps that are rotten with vacation rentals for sure. Here in southern CA, the ski town of Big Bear and various beach cities come to mind. Just not sure how much weight ABB is pulling in most of the interior U.S. and thus I question its impact on overall housing volume. That being said, I’ll be delighted to see the ABB crowd crushed alongside my most hated group of human beings… House flippers. I can’t wait to see those greedy insects writhing in financial misery.
I waited patiently last time around and was rewarded for my patience. I’ve sold and, much like you, I’m waiting patiently again for the next inevitable downturn. Maybe it’ll be a great opportunity to get out of CA.
Agreed but this category of homes could become somewhat of an X-factor once the RE markets moves past a 10% downturn in the next 12-18 months. The only questions are:
Does the Fed put arrive to save housing?
And does the Congress Put (rent & mortgage forbearance) arrive again?
Lending standards are still in the basement, just not in the sub-basement from housing bubble 1.0.
On your equity comment, 80% loan with a 20% down payment in the most overpriced US housing market ever is hardly conservative lending.
There is the perception of safety primarily due to government distortions: mortgage guarantees, the FRB “put”, QE, and fake “growth” from unprecedented deficits which creates the appearance of a more robust economy and the inflated incomes that go with it.
Like the economy and financial system on which it depends, the real estate market is built on a foundation of sand.
Mortgage quality very bad (2008): Bank is the bag holder. Mortgage quality very good: People are the bag holders. It may change the dynamic a bit because regular people may not have the grit to hold through a downturn like banks can do…. Watching how this turns out
Regular people who have bought home to live in and can afford to pay mortgage would be able to hold homes with no issues.
The problem would be investors/mon-n-pop landlords who have multiple homes and they may decide to sell if they get a sense that the market is going to go down.
I have many friends with many homes and they firmly believe come what may, home prices won’t go down at least in san diego.
Your friend’s mentality is the defining characteristic of a bubble. It was the same way in SD during hb1. I knew many in SD who lost their shirt.
“I have many friends with many homes and they firmly believe come what may, home prices won’t go down at least in san diego.”
Your friends are definitely right.
Love,
2007-2010
Tried to warn my old coworker about SD, but like many, just won’t listen and convince himself that the market will just level off..guess we will see how this show ends..
They will when the Congress Put / rent & mortgage forbearance makes a return. Don’t worry. It’s coming.
Banks are not bag holders,mbs are and FED bought them ,means TAXPAYERS again . I’m tired of this shitshow. Hear Portugal is nice
We have a home in Punta Gorda, FL we built 3 years ago before construction prices skyrocketed. Home construction here is insane and prices are going through the roof. Don’t know how this can be sustained because where are all these buyers coming from?
Former renters. Rents are skyrocketing.
Nope. Most of them are people speculating on the housing market just like they do on the stock market. There are some former renters and new household formations, of course but the majority I would wager are people buying second, third, and nth homes…
Correct. Home buyers for the purpose of shelter are sidelined in many metros. They simply cannot afford it. The market is now more speculative than it was during hb1. Guess how that ends…
Your forgetting work from home. In an apartment, that is pretty much undoable for a couple.
WFH is dying, which is a good thing. I’m encouraged by all the business leaders who are pointing out all its flaws. It will soon be thrown in the trash can of history.
Says the unemployed guy LMFAO!
You make a fat point.
I assume that is a rhetorical question. They are fleeing some other states.
The migration flow has been insane. It’s a demand thing.
KH,
Been here since 06..
The secret is out….
Dammit…
just for amusement cowg:
”There I was” back to work in Chicago in the fall of ’37 after selling everything in ’33, buying a sailboat and sailing ”The South Seas” until my partner cabled to Honolulu to say work was starting up again.
COLD,,, very very COLD!!!
”To heck with it, I’ll move to flower duh!
Looks like those builders in Florida might already be running out of buyers.
New house sales plunged the most in the South, which includes Florida: -19.8% for the month, -36.6% year-over-year.
Unsold inventory also spiked the most in the South, +53% year-over-year.
When you state ‘plunge’, is that in real value or in dollar value?
With all the extra dollars printed, houses have been going up in dollar value but how much in real value?
E.g if you sold your house 40 year ago for an amount X, you could live a number of years of that. If you sell that same house (in same state) now. Can you live longer of the proceeds or less?
If it is longer, then yes, house value has gone up. If it is less, then house value has gone down.
The number of years you can live of the proceed likely will plunge but the value in USD may actually stay around the same
You’re overthinking things. The housing market is turning. June will be the month that starts the downward sales prices in many areas once it’s reported in August.
Recently in a previous story Wolf reported on unfinished new houses and various percentages of completeness- and how low NEW inventory numbers were a big deal. Now, in light of this new story I don’t understand how quickly the pendulum could swing this far.
I find myself in a predicament similar to the builders unable to get windows, appliances, and so forth as I started a build 9 months ago and things are trickling in – like the garage door I ordered 6 months ago… The windows ordered 4 months ago just arrived but the crew is long gone to install them and I’m waiting for them to come back. Plumbers don’t show up to finish things. Luckily I have a good electrician, but his rates went up faster than copper. I’ll count myself very lucky if I can finish and get my current residence sold before the whole thing goes down.
Tom H,
Don’t complain about your windows being 4 months late. I still cannot get my beer mugs, and I ordered them on May 31, 2021. Apparently, glass is being prioritized to make your windows instead of my mugs :-]
Booze bottles ,always needed in a recessionary environment
I heard that Canadian Liberal politician Adam Vaughan is trying to buy mortgage backed securities to prop the housing bubble.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Housing who owns rental properties, Ahmed Hussen, assented to increasing the immigration quota to 450,000 this year.
Good for the Chinese investors who own rental apartments in Toronto.
This data represents the transfer of wealth by the fed. Folks with assets and have sold those assets may be able to afford the spike in home prices would assume so.
Love the analysis of how the median price of the home is easily skewed.
Wait, if house sales keep dropping, soon to be followed by prices, what will they do with all those slots on cable TV now devoted to various kinds of house flippers and RE pumpers.
Maybe they can convert the RE pumper shows to something more relevant like, where they have Dog the Bounty hunter track down the house flippers who skip out on their mortgage in one of the recourse states.
IMO at least 2 years before the chicken little bubble pop headliners are right. Too little inventory in most of US. Skyrocketing rents. Unemplyment at 3.6% and wages are increasing. Increasing 30 yr old population with new families. Plus, Fed will most likely capitulate (wrongly IMO) with elections coming up driving rates lower again and stoking the markets. Lets see, I’m betting on a short term lull and then continued home price increases
“Too little inventory in most of US.”
RTGDFA and if you cannot read, at least look at the pictures, particularly the second picture, which is unsold inventory, which spiked by the most ever, to the highest level since May 2008; and then look at the third picture, which is months’ supply, which spiked to 9 months’ supply. Duh.
So, Zillow lost their butts in the flip business and I thought they cut their losses and ran. Does anyone know if they’re still unloading?
The reason I ask (you guessed it) — my crazy Zestimate went up again. Today.
Do they still have a *motive* for crazy numbers?
You used to be able to hit “more” on Zillow and filter for “Zillow-owned” properties. I see in the last month or so they have removed that feature. Probably because people were going crazy on Youtube and Reddit finding all their price reduced homes and homes they were going to lose money while flipping.
Nope, Zillow is pretty much a parody in itself now, same with Redfin. Zillow’s still forecasting 13% growth for the housing market next year..people as a collective should tell them to STFU
There is plenty of inventory in Boston area comparing with few months ago or even last year but most over priced even though many priced under zillmate and reducing further.
It is great and valuable to document the carnage, but at the end of the day you should ask why do we have these boom and bust real estate cycles?
What do we have to change?
Obviously it is government policy that is causing it.
How should we change it?
It is not just low interest rates causing it.
I pin the cause on income tax and it’s deductions, along with excessive flipping.
We should abolish the income tax , go to consumption taxes and make flipping not as lucrative.
I wrote a story on how to do that. The link is above. I would post it again next but I think my comment would be deleted.
We should be discussing what needs to be changed.
AJD: I fully agree with what you think we should do.
But I am very sure that everyone in the highest echelons know it too.
I think there are compelling reasons why they don’t want to do it. And those reasons could be that the higher echelons do not benefit from it.
That is, they are making tons of money from the churn, the flip, the higher commissions from home sale prices, the higher mortgage payments, etc. Everyone including the mortgage bankers, the brokers, the title companies – virtually everyone except the poor buyer makes a lot of money out of every transaction.
The market doesn’t work well when 4 out of 5 people in a home sales transaction benefit from higher prices.
Sean, you are right.
The buyers have far less influence on policy than all the people profiting from current policy.
It is a great problem.
Consumption taxes are highly regressive.
SiCal,
Regression can be finessed.
Transaction taxes on more expensive house would be more.
More expensive cars could face higher taxes.
And so forth…
“It is not just low interest rates causing it.”
lol
“I pin the cause on income tax and it’s deductions”
LOL
“How should we change it?”
you don’t get to.
Howdy Ace!
Derision is not an actual argument.
Theory of Proper Taxation strongly supports taxation at the point money is actually spent.
Do you disagree or did you not even look at the link in my name?
But you are right, we do not get to, without significant efforts.
I agree that “Derision is not an actual argument.”
On the other hand, I can’t imagine a laudable thought process behind calling anything the “Theory of Proper “, and acting like that’s that, the name defines reality.
Flipping doesn’t work without bubble/mania psychology.
Income taxation of real estate has changed regularly since I first read about it in the 80’s, but don’t think this is a primary reason for speculation.
The psychology behind housing bubble 1.0 and the current one isn’t caused by income tax laws. Real estate had favorable tax treatment versus renting (sometimes more and sometimes less) long before housing ever reached bubble levels.
Generically, what needs to happen to end the mania mentality is to let people eat all their losses from their bad decisions, rich or poor.
Totally. I’m renting and looking to buy… besides the basics, the first thing I do is see if it’s a flip. I won’t touch them. I don’t care if the countertops are platinum plated. Not only do the flippers put in the Lowes and Depot leftover crap, there’s just something wrong about paying 50k – 200k more for the same pig with lipstick than when it didn’t have lipstick a year or two earlier.
I’ve been seeing this for the last 6 months in AZ and knew trouble was brewing. I have been spending my days talking with lenders, investors, new home builders and clients/prospects. I am a RE Agent and there has to be price drops dramatically or the mortgage applications will continue to slow down. The only people putting in mortgage applications now are rich people, people experiencing FOMO and that’s it. Normal buyers have stopped looking and are gonna sit tight. I sold two homes in last 18 months and am now renting. I saw the writing on the wall. Paying a premium to rent the last house I sold but with 800 credit score, I will jump in when the time is right. New builders are complete morons and are panicking now. Just in the last 10 days, I have seen things like “ now selling to investors” … that is a sign that they are panicking with unsold spec homes. When investors who are mostly smart, wait for drops, then prices will definitely drop big. Always a supply and demand but if job market shifts a little then people won’t feel comfortable buying a new home.
The most stable American housing period was 1945-1972. Look it up. And what is also true is that income tax rates were very much higher than today. The US Government was strong and capable.
So I would say it’s just the opposite. Deregulation, moving off the gold standard and defunding the very organizations established to protect us (like the IRS, SEC, FDA, etc,) are just a few of the factors that have fostered the something for nothing mentality that backs this speculative society.
The consumption tax you propose is just another wealth extraction devise to take money from legitimate production to oligarchic speculation. But they make neat little arguments about “equality” and “freedom” to get people to buy into it.
It’s the exact opposite of what is required.
“Obviously it is government policy that is causing it.”
Government policy is written by corporations who profit from them.
“We should abolish the income tax”
As if the billionaire class needs yet another windfall.
“We should be discussing what needs to be changed.”
We should be discussing your pleonexia.
“pleonexia”
sent me scrambling for a definition.
interesting choice of words.
It was new at the time.
Other favorites, like chrematistiki and exsanguination, also come in handy around here.
There are no sub 400k new houses for sale at all where I live. The cheapest is 800k+. So sales of 400k and lower dropped 100% here.
People are spending like there is no tomorrow. Costco might end up
visiting 2018 congestion area : 275 – 325.
Plus there’s talk about raising membership fee ,will opt out and go to sams club ,better prices anyway. Greed will hurt them badly in this environment
Once they change the price of the $1.50 hot dog and Coke, I’m GONE!
“People are spending like there is no tomorrow.”
How prescient of them.
Unsold existing home inventory for sale, not pending, has been rapidly rising in my SW Florida town. Some homes in this area were used as winter seasonal residences, not as primary residences.
Some statistics include new home inventory that has not been built and in some cases homes where construction has not started. U.S. home prices have been rising every month reported this year, so far.
Month’s supply, new houses – at 9, at 2010 high, at the 2007 congestion area, on the left side of the bubble – might rise a little, before backing up during the summer months, possibly to 2006 congestion area, to 7 months ==> before moving up again, testing or breaching the previous all time high, until prices adjust.
One year supply is not good enough. Generation Z will ask for more, more months of supply, a different type of supply, because they need modern houses that make sense to them, fit their needs, not the ones from 1950’s to the early 2020’s.
Great analysis, and agree this market can’t hold if lower tier buyers start dropping out in big numbers. Though the West looks better than other regions, I’m starting to see both an uptick in new listings and some price cuts, which definitely wasn’t happening in Denver a few months back.
Latest Zumper Ntl Rent Rpt – Out of 100 metros followed, *69* saw annual rent hikes of 10% or
greater.
50 of those saw hikes of 15% or higher.
In one yr.
In normal yrs, in normal places, hikes are maybe 2% to 3%.
2010 renter occupied units as a percentage of all housing:
46.8% L.A. – Long Beach – Santa Ana
45.0% New York – New Jersey – Long Island
42.6% San Franciso – Oakland – Fremont
42.6% San Diego – Carlsbad – San Marcos
The 2020 census captures the new numbers.
It’s 65% in the City of San Francisco.
But they don’t pay asking rents unless they’re moving in. Zumper lists asking rents.
For entertainment only, TA :
Down from 2009 high to 2013 low, up to 2018 high, again down to 2020
low, a lower low. From 2020 lower low up to 2009 area, either above or below, is a standard pattern for a lot of stuff, not just new houses months of supply.
Just curious if anyone else see this trend taking hold of SoCal, particularly in West LA or OC areas? My wife did mention she is seeing an uptick of houses for sales but majority of them are still out of this world pricing and some are still being sold pretty quick after listed.
Mortgage rates, Treasury rates, and the dollar have clearly been falling for a week. It appears that the Fed has lost its resolve to fight inflation. “Whatever it takes!” Lol!
Fed doesn’t react to short blips like this. You are seeing the classic flight to safety that occurs when stocks crater. Plus, there has actually been others observing the falling rates, which might entice some suckers into bonds. Fed will begin QT in June and will continue to raise the short end. The overall yield curve will go up.
Powell got reappointed less than two weeks ago, rates start to change direction, and now Bostic talks about a pause in September. All, merely coincidence, I’m sure.
I am a Fed hater and I hear you, but I think that the Fed simply does not respond to short term variations. I don’t think they have changed direction. I wish they were more dynamic and took advantage of these flights to safety as a way to unload their balance sheet, but they don’t. Re Bostic… I agree that he is out of line, but he has said that they would need to see inflation falling significantly. I agree with you that he shouldn’t have said anything.
If I had to guess I’d say that these comments are merely meant to stop everyone from running for the exits all at once. The Fed would much prefer assets drawdown slowly through the pressures they apply rather than a sudden change to investor sentiment that might shock the whole economy.
Levi C.
Yes, I think there is something (a lot) to it — to avoid chaos and keep some sense of ambiguity, so investors hang in there.
Levi, yes, I agree that they do things like that. Bostic’s comment could be a reaction to the recent stock plunge.
Darling Amazon below $2000 could be a nother major downer (no pun intended). What about $1850 means losing half its value in less than a year. Talk about buying a dip.
Gold may be holding on now regardless of the shorts. The U.S. and Fed in all circumstances must not lose control of the gold price.
AMZN is no bargain at current prices. It’s temporarily “oversold”, maybe.
The price of gold is not artificially suppressed. It’s historically overpriced.
I know, nothing artificial about housing and stock prices too, right?
Just saying, gold price accelerating is not good news for king dollar.
Right now business inventories are OK – almost back to pre-pandemic levels.
But they’ll start looking pretty empty soon enough.
Not a good omen for Amazon’s traditional retail line of business when that happens!
when the stock market goes down, people run towards safety of bonds which brings the yields down.
Its all transitory……..its not inflation……..its the economy………until we’re all broke
……at least J Powell had the right word…….but as usual…….his timing is like listening to Sinatra sing in front of Queen.
Complain about Powell all you want but it wasn’t Powell it would be somebody more or less like him.
Nordstrom earnings blowout. Walmart and Target earnings disappointed. Million dollars plus homes sales steady. 200k-400k home sales collapsed! Best economy ever!
It’ll start like the old stick a pin in the balloon trick and it doesn’t pop (super secret tape saves the day). But when that pin comes out it’ll slowly leak down. I’m not so sure that there’s gonna be a smack down like in 2008, especially in the nicer zips, but there will be some corrections. There already is in San Diego. We’ll see
What amazes me is that the Fed has done so little, and hasn’t even begun QT yet, and the cracks are already appearing anyway. Maybe I shouldn’t be amazed. One thing is clear… The market must be really fragile. Hard to imagine that there won’t be some serious fireworks in the not-too-distant future.
Exuberance on the way up is matched by the level of fear on the way down.
It’s all pyschology, and we’re all witnesses to the collective market slowly taking a giant crap.
Now Soros is talking about the risk of a great depression if China doesn’t stop their Zero COVID policy
ground report from southern california: Absolutely no slowdown in prices. The madness continues.
Best to look at other indicators at this early stage, like Wolf does. Prices will be one of the last things to change. We are really early in this process, and the RE market is slooooow.
I agree it’s frustrating slow for sure, especially for someone with real housing need sitting on the sideline but doing my form of buyer strike..
I might be naive but something smells different this time, the tide might turn quite a bit faster this time, still not going turn a Titanic into a speedboat but maybe just a mid size yacht in terms of the u turn speed.
I agree that this seems different, and I hope you are right. If the Fed is forced to fight inflation while the market is correcting, that could cause a quicker correction than what we saw last time since they wouldn’t be bailing out the foundering wreck.
I wonder when foreclosures will start to spike. That will get everyone’s attention.
And will there be a Lehman Brothers moment before long? I bet yes. It’s about time for something to blow up.
I have never really paid much attention to my homes value. I did but near a high in the market in 79. Within 2 years the value had dropped 20%. I paid $100,004. Out of curiosity I just looked today, and going by the last 2 comparable sales in my development the price of my home has increased by 7.25% a year for 42 years. I also just looked at my Ranch land price, again using the last sale of grass just next to me. Over the last 22 years it has increased at 10.5% per year. We are way out of wack.
And some maintain that your home is not an investment. I’d say a home is definitely an investment and of course returns on investments fluctuate over time. Well done…
I should have stated, I used simple interest, not compounded, but still.
The Big Short 2: The Sequel
Coming soon…
How does Michael Burry feel about housing?
Go check his latest tweets. Today he said it’s like watching a plane crash….
Don’t look now, but the American Dream just died.
But like George Carlin said, you had to be asleep to believe in it anyway.
Some observations from the Boston, MA area.
* Until about 2 months ago – I was receiving 8-10 weekly mailings from realtors inquiring if I wanted to sell my house. I now receive zero.
* I know of three real estate office locations within a two mile radius of my home that have closed.
* My sister lives in a city with a population of 119K. They have exactly ZERO housing units that are in a state of *active* construction
* Last Sunday, I took an eleven mile drive in good weather. I noticed exactly ONE house that was publicly for-sale (it was “Sale Pending”).
Either there is next-to-nothing on the market OR the real estate market has become totally disintermediated from realtors. Maybe it’s both? Whatever the case, it’s eerie
The under $400K market implications ?? Hard to see $300K homes dropping to $150K, even with interest rates rising ever so slowly.
What I see is a synthetic economic environment, created by an economic entity, the Fed in the case of the US, the ECB in the case of the European consortium, the BOJ and the CCB, etc., that cornered the market and manufactured a specific structure, designed to benefit a specific group of individuals, coming undone.
This is a controlled explosion. I feel that I have too maintain a certain discipline and not make a long term investment during the first weeks of the Fed rehab. The markets, it seems to me, are still synthetic and unreliable. The data, as always, is an indicator. Good article, rife with the pucker factor.
My cynical view of the modern financial markets has been hard learned, beginning in the 50’s, when I entered the world.
I find it constructive too review the history of the Fed which, coincidentally, corresponds with my memory of momentous economic backdrop.
Arthur Burns and the financing of the police action in Southeast Asia, followed by an enforcer, Paul Volcker, who was tasked to slay the inflation of the 70’s, which was not as bad as the current inflation.
Then came Alan Greenspan and Ben Bernanke, the radicals that were able to convince the ivy professors that they understood the economic philosophy of the masters that formed the foundation of current economic inquiry.
Greenspan was a libertarian that was an acolyte of Ann Rand, an economic charlatan if there ever was one ( I joke).
Bernanke professed his belief in the libertarian preaching of the crackpot Milton Friedman: Ben, no uncle milty wasn’t right about his hypothesis that the Fed policy caused the Great Depression.