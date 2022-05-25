US Natural Gas Futures Spiked to Highest since 2008, Tripled in a Year: Why We Kissed that Dirt-Cheap Natural Gas Goodbye

The boom in natural gas exports creates massive demand on US production and connects US prices to the rest of the world.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Natural gas futures spiked to $9.40 per million Btu earlier today, the highest since dirt was young, well, since the huge twin spikes between 2005 and 2008. In afternoon trading, the price dipped to around $9 again, having tripled from a year ago, when it was $2.98, and having more than tripled from the $2-3 that predominated from 2011 through the spring of 2021.
Natural gas prices can spike and plunge, periodically taking down hedge funds that got caught on the wrong side. But this time, it’s different; this time, there are large-scale structural changes in the US natural gas market that have been in the works for years: Booming exports of natural gas as LNG has created a connection to the demand and prices in the rest of the world.
And the fracking boom that caused prices to collapse in the US starting in 2009, while prices soared elsewhere, is now being leveraged to export LNG, and we already kissed those collapsed natural gas prices of $2-3 per million Btu goodbye.
The fracking boom that took off in serious 15 years ago made the US the world’s largest producer of natural gas. Before the boom, the US had been a major natural gas net-importer (via LNG globally and via pipeline from Canada), and prices were influenced by global prices and by supply limitations in the US.
Production from the fracking boom created so much supply in the US by 2009 that the price collapsed. Between 2003 and 2021, marketed production of natural gas nearly doubled. Note the spike in production in 2018 and 2019:
This surge in production in the US triggered a series of events: Major natural gas producers, such as fracking pioneer Chesapeake, filed for bankruptcy; power production switched massively from coal to natural gas, causing coal miners to file for bankruptcy; and big industries sprouted in the US around cheap natural gas, including fertilizer producers which use natural gas as feed stock.
And starting in 2016, more and more LNG export terminals were being built to arbitrage the cost differential between US natural gas and global pricing of LNG; and pipeline capacity was added to export more natural gas from US producing areas near the border to Mexico.
Exports of pipeline natural gas to Mexico have grown at a steady clip (green line). But exports of LNG have exploded (purple line), starting from nearly nothing in 2016, to over 3.5 trillion cubic feet in 2021. And total exports reached 6.7 trillion cubic feet in 2021, roughly 18% of US marketed production:
LNG exports require very capital-intensive liquefaction facilities that are connected to producing areas via pipeline. Export capacity soared from less than 1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2015 to about 12 Bcf/d at the end of 2021. More large-scale LNG export facilities are under construction, and still more have been approved, and still more are in earlier stages of the process.
As US export capacity continues to grow, global demand for US LNG is competing to an ever-larger extent with demand in the US, which intensifies the link between global LNG prices and US natural gas prices.
And those dirt-cheap prices of natural gas of 2009 through mid-2021 that consumers, power generators, and industrial companies benefited from, and that bankrupted many oil & gas producers that specialized in fracking for natural gas, and that bankrupted coal miners, is now a thing of the past. Much higher prices, in line with pricing globally, are what the US has to deal with now.
Wolf-
Is there a distinction between “marketed production” and “production?” Maybe having to do with inventories?
Or are those terms interchangeable?
John H.
The distinction is between “marketed production” (natgas taken to market and sold) and “gross withdrawals” (total natgas extracted, but some of it was used to operate the equipment, etc.).
Wolf is there data about what the total liquification capacity will look like once the facilities that are under construction, approved, and beginning approval are all built? 12B CF goes to what? 15B?25B?
There is an endless stream of potential projects. As some are completed, new ones go into the pipeline. This will keep going until the arbitrage is not profitable anymore, which is when it ends. Not before. The arbitrage isn’t profitable anymore when US natgas gets too expensive to profitably liquefy it and sell the LNG to the global markets.
BOIL has been boiling.
Unlike most of the economy, this is capitalism working the way it should. Marginal companies went bankrupt instead of getting bailouts. Presumably their wells and mines are still there.
The cure for low prices is low prices.
And the cure for high prices will be high prices, driving a profit incentive to expand production, and not just in the US.
And where production can’t be expanded, alternatives will be found.
“I will bankrupt the coal industry…”
Basically said by a sitting president and a senator/sec of state who almost was president.
That ain’t capitalism.
What was not mentioned in this article is that there are strong facts that U.S. Nat Gas production is peaking…. so, all those who are betting on a never ending increase in supply to offset non domestic demand are going to CONTINUE to be SHOCKED by how high U.S. Nat Gas rises over the next 6 months.
America is called the “Saudi Arabia of Coal.”
Literally, they are sitting on a 200 year massive supply of cheap and plentiful energy source.
And, I bet for $40 billion, they could make about as clean as natural gas.
As I have recently commented, it was a bargain this past January to keep my home heated for about six bucks a day in nat gas costs.
And yesterday, two Minnesota State Administrative judges issued a ruling that the $660 million hit that companies like Xcel Energy, CenterPoint (my supplier in Minneapolis) and Minnesota Energy Resources Corp took a year prior will be passed on to consumers.
The Minn. Attorney General argued that the utilities should not be able to collect any of the $660 M in “extraordinary storm costs” from February 2021. But, the judges ruled, “The utilities’ strategies were sound and the $660 M in extra costs were “prudently” incurred.”
So next winter, nat gas will cost a hell of a lot more in the Twin cities, eh?
Could be worse though. Europe is already hit hard, and it will only get more expensive across the pond, I’d bet.
A wood stove is a beautiful thing.
And…can’t be hacked.
Is this good news or bad news? Or both?
Will there be lots of new Fed and state tax revenue?
Are supplies plentiful for the future?
Will the U.S. cave in from fracking? More wastewater, etc?
Will the average citizen benefit?
Will the gas corps spend the profits mostly on share buyback which is the norm nowadays?
Maybe the Shadow knows.
Greedy hand of the govt gonna be looking for
“windfall” profits, I guess Pelosi isnt long energy :)
Not sure where the govt was when companys were going belly up.
Brant, I guess the general answer to all your questions is “Yes”, except for the average citizen getting any benefit from all this.
Didn’t the last time oil, gasoline and nat gas prices reach this high, a recession happened a few months later?
Gen Z,
Sooner or later, there is always a recession. Anything that came before the recession – “my cat got run over by a car three months before the recession started” – will trigger questions like yours many years later after everyone forgot the real reason.
In case you have forgotten: The Great Recession was triggered by the housing bust which triggered the mortgage crisis which started to take down the US banks which started to take down global banks which triggered what has come be called the Global Financial Crisis. Energy is minuscule compared to the global banking system collapsing. And consumers saw it and stopped consuming, and businesses saw it and froze in their tracks, and consumption went down the shitter, which became the Great Recession.
Soooo,
Heating oil doubled…
Nat gas tripled…
And people think house prices in the South are going to go down when it’s 75 degrees in January…
Interesting to see how that plays out next spring…
We are prepared for the worst here in Texas! /s
Have you guys discovered air conditioning yet?
Or electricity, for that matter.
According to the mainstream media, the Southwest is in for a rather toasty summer
But it’s 95 degrees with 99.99% humidity in the summer while cool mountain breezes keep those northern homes comfortable.
You are gonna pay one end or another unless in LA or SF.
And there, you are just gonna pay.
Great stuff.
Any picks?
Im long AR, DVN, MPLX, XOM, ET, MGY, CTRA
MUR (not really a gas play) ,but looking strong
best of the lot?
Train has already left the station on those picks.
Time to buy those were when oil was at zero (I know not really but you get the point).
Think 12 months from now.
Currently most NG companies are hedged due to the volatility and potential for price drops so the companies themselves have a mix of benefits from this recent spike in gas futures price.
The 5 year NG strip can frequently paint a different picture. I’ll have to go look.
Not a benefit to the american consumer but good to american gdp and overall economic health having a robust energy economy
If you’re interested in researching US and Canadian O&G E&P companies participating in this natural gas and natural gas liquid boom please see EQT, OXY, AR, VET, FANG, DVN, MRO, BIREF, CTRA, PXD…just to name a few. With the vastly increased natural gas strip prices Wolf mentioned in his piece above these producers are virtually PRINTING Free Cash Flow (FCF). Most are using their FCF funds wisely…paying down debt and conducting stock buybacks like there’s no tomorrow. Really something to observe.
So…while the “HI-VALUATION” Silicon Valley “unicorn” stocks are down 50-60-70-80-90% since November…take a look at the price action on these O&G E&P stocks during that same timeframe. Yes…WOW is right. And most pay significant dividends as well. In fact many have begun a base dividend + variable dividend = TOTAL DIVIDEND program to distribute the massive FCF they’re accumulating.
I’ll leave a discussion on DIRTY FILTHY COAL for another day…however its experiencing a similar boom as a result of our sky-high natural gas prices. EVERYTHING IN OUR ENERGY MARKET IS INTERCONNECTED. We’ve come the full circle. So if you think about it…the climate zealots who wanted to wean us off fossil fuel essentially overnight…have not only NOT accomplished that goal…they’ve in fact driven many back to DIRTY FILTHY COAL!! OK…off my soapbox…
Just dwelling on that thought about energy having it’s day.
Energy and commodities are at the base of the pyramid, the foundation of real money and wealth. They are the things that are necessary to make everything that is sold or bartered. The top of the pyramid are ideas about things that just have no atoms or molecules, like derivatives and crypto, Ethereal fantasy stocks are not far below them. Commodities like gold, titanium, iron, silver, uranium, oil, gas and periodic table things are what the universe forms when planets like earth begin their relatively short life. Gold is formed from black hole type heat and pressure, and last a very long time. When the going gets tough the world embraces real stuff, like the stuff that gives us the energy to survive. The closest thing to real money
its not it’s
CME group has futures NG going out 5 years by month and 2025 is currently priced around 3.50 . The out years are thinly traded with small volumes but are posted. Mid year 2023 drop to 5 plus . Healthy energy business good for USA but much of the growth from the reckless Fed from 2008 on did not include energy companies who experienced declines in price of their commodities and resulted in many bankruptcy’s as noted here.
If you listen closely you can hear the sound of the US middle class getting crushed.
Nearly half the country, 47%, now self-identifies as poor or working poor. That number is expected to increase until the statistical series is discontinued in a couple of years.
The good news is that it’s not going to hell in a straight line.
The bad news is that it’s almost there.
Well,… Heck!!!
Our electrical plants here in the northern midwest have been transiting from coal to natural gas. Our heating is already natural gas. So a double whammy.
This might add to the discussion of nat gas and electricity costs this summer:
“NERC’s 2022 Summer Reliability Assessment warns that several parts of North America are at elevated or high risk of energy shortfalls this summer due to predicted above-normal temperatures and drought conditions over the western half of the United States and Canada. These above-average seasonal temperatures contribute to high peak demands as well as potential increases in forced outages for generation and some bulk power system equipment.”
– North American Electric Reliability Corp article 5/18/22: Extreme Weather Heightens Reliability Risks this Summer
As LNG and other energy prices are spiking (along with questionable sources of supply) will there be second thoughts about decommissioning nuclear plants? Just wondering.
Utility-scale renewable energy prices are now less than half the cost of nuclear.
That’s a No.
You’re never going to get the right answers asking the wrong questions.
Unamused, I think you missed some nuance: the question is about whether or not to decommission existing facilities, so the sunk capital costs matter here.
Decommissioning usable capacity during a time of shortage is usually utterly foolish.
The marginal cost of electricity from an operational power station is inherently much lower than from any new power station. The operational station just has to keep running. The new power station has to be built so there’s a huge capital cost that has to be paid off.
The only exception would be if the nuclear station is truly breaking down and the question was “spend $2 billion repairing the nuclear plant, or build a new renewable plant?”
“The only exception would be if the nuclear station is truly breaking down”
Um, okay, let’s play with that. Since all nuclear plants have a planned lifecycle, after which they are decommissioned, one can only expect that they are all breaking down.
In point of fact they’re being decommissioned because they don’t make economic sense and are getting more senseless every year. I imagine you’ll be externalizing the cost of long-term radioactive waste storage at public expense, already huge. Naughty naughty.
Nice try on the ‘sunk cost’ red herring, though. When the other side resorts to logical fallacies I can sit back calmly over a brandy, confident that the debate is over except the bluster, depending on how much bluster you have.
Asking the wrong questions? By asking nothing you learn nothing. I asked a simple question about existing power sources. Are they viable, practical, and safe? I have no idea, that’s a plant by plant question. All I know is that the world took energy supplies for granted (just like computer chips) and now they’re finding out how really vulnerable they are to outside suppliers. Without energy nothing else happens. I’m old enough to have been through the oil embargoes of the 1970’s, waiting in line forever for a few gallons of gas, if they had any at all. Like a bear market some of you out there have no idea what it’s like. P.S. How many fitments did Edison go though before he found the right one that worked?
filaments not fitments. Proofread, who me?
w.c.l.,
There already are “second thoughts.” Congress passed the bipartisan infrastructure law that includes a $6 billion bail-out package for nuclear power companies to extend the life of some old reactors. Nuclear power keeps on giving, I mean taking from taxpayers.
If renewable energy had been subsidized in the amounts shoveled at coal, gas, petroleum, and nuclear over the last several years we would not now be having this discussion. Instead, we’d be watching those issues rapidly fading in the rear-view mirror, soon to be remembering them with a certain smug disdain.
Thank you, didn’t know that. Will look it up for details.
Gotta give a hand to the Empire. It got the dumb-ass in-bred EU to respond to the un-edible “fruits” of its 8 year long Borderlands Project. They responded by ditching cheap pipeline gas and pay 500% more for Empire LNG. I would be wearing a blue sky over wheat patch also if I could get in on that racket. I will not get the patch but I will be paying 300% more to keep my ass warm this winter. Hey, I ain’t gonna complain too much because the Empire may hook me up to a windmill and tell me to STFU and pray that the wind blows. I do love my 3 year old Nat Gas furnace but if push comes to shove I have a wood stove in the basement and in the upstairs living room. Gonna enjoy the show and the snow.
“I ain’t gonna complain too much because the Empire may hook me up to a windmill and tell me to STFU and pray that the wind blows.”
Just a thought, but if you got your own windmill it might give you a way to profit from all that hot air you produce.
Renewable energy was cost-competitive even before gas prices tripled, and now its cost advantages are becoming pronounced. Renewable energy costs keep falling. All others – coal, gas, nuclear – keep rising, and don’t come back down to where they were after they spike.
DR DOOM,
Complain to the US companies that are the LNG exporters. They invested 10s of billions of dollars over the past decade to export LNG, and that additional demand for natural gas in the US is driving up the price in the US.
The US exporters are the ones you need to blame. Their profit motive is to arbitrage cheap US natural gas and expensive global demand. And they borrowed 10s of billions of dollars to do this arbitrage, and they’re doing it, and YOU are paying for their profits. Get used to it. That’s how capitalism works, my friend.
Cheap natural gas made large scale desalination more or less affordable in certain locations where adequate supplies of water were not available. You can fire up the wood stove in Vermont if gas gets too expensive, but what do you do if your live in Tampa and half your water comes from gas fired desalination. I think property on the Great Lakes might be the smart investment in the coming years.
When I left the Floriduh around 2004-5 there were over 100 municipal injection wells in South FL. They exist to inject partially treated sewage back into the aquifers. Otherwise the ground could cave into a sinkhole. Sinkholes get big in FL. Weird too, with stories of trees wandering around the yard.
Side story; There was so much prozac and other antidepressants in the rivers from municipal waste that SHARKS tested positive for prozac.
There aught to be solar concentrating desalination plants down in The Duh. It’s shiny as hell down there. Has anyone tried that?
The real windfall was public transport, they have been running their fleets on CNG. In S.A. motorists are dual use, propane or NG. There is probably some tech out there to run an ICE with LNG. Or turn the fuel to steam and run a turbine. We don’t need the grid, that’s the main argument against EVs.
This makes no sense
Last year, I turned on my pool heater in late April so I could swim before it gets naturally tolerable sometime in June. NG bill was outrageous. So, haven’t turned it on yet this year, and now (thanks for the heads-up, Wolf) I don’t think I will all season.
I guess I can sit and look at the pool with a tall glass of “Kentucky Lemonade”. At least we ain’t got locusts.
Halibut,
The solution is to swim in cold water. “Cold water swimming” is a thing. I do it in the Bay year-round. It’s very enjoyable. Just you, your Speedo, a neoprene cap to keep your brain warm, and goggles, and you’re good to go. It would save you a ton of money, and it’s incredibly invigorating. Warm up afterwards through exercise (riding a stationary bike will do, lifting weights, but not too heavy, etc. is also good; any good exercise will do).
You’re braver than I am. I’ll take the plunge soon, but it’s gotta be a wee bit warmer than SF bay for me.
It’s also great natural birth control.
Jerry!!!!! Tell her about shrinkage!!!!
Oh, it’s a thing indeed. A bad thing. Water below 75F should be banned!
Back onto (almost) topic, this natural gas surge has me rethinking HVAC. We’re building a house later this year, and we’ve planned on using gas for forced air heat. It’s historically so much cheaper than electric heating (heat pumps). Well, maybe that has changed. Crap!
Wolf, I’ve been wanting to ask, could you swim home from Alcatraz? When I was in SF a few years ago I thought I could easily swim that far except for hypothermia.
It’s the politicians kamikaze green policies shutting down fossil fuel production and lockdown polices causing severe supply shortage. No amount interest rate rise policy will fix the inflation, it will only make it worst.
Would be nice to be able to model effect on inflation with this rise in NG. Could be much higher than anticipated in the energy models. Power NG Factory usage transport the list is endless on the downstream effects. Fed will have to raise even more and maybe faster.