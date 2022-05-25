If Buffett Still Owns Snowflake Tonight, His Gain of $1.9 Billion at the High is Now a Loss of $37 Million

Snowflake reported earnings again, which these IPO companies should be prohibited from doing because it just kills the stock.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Cloud data platform Snowflake – the Buffett darling, but don’t cry for Buffett, he made plenty of money somewhere else – did another job on its stock this evening when it reported Q1 earnings, in what has become a quarterly ritual.
In afterhours trading, its already eviscerated shares dropped 13.8% to $114.41, below the IPO price of $120 a share. After it’s Q4 report three months ago, its shares kathoomphed 25% afterhours. Shares are now down 73% from the high in intraday December 2020, which shows how crazy this whole thing was back then (data via YCharts):
As part of the pre-IPO wheeling and dealing of the Wall Street hype-and-hoopla machine, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought 2.1 million shares in a private placement and 4.04 million shares from former Snowflake CEO Robert Muglia in a secondary transaction, at the IPO price of $120 a share.
On the day of the red-hot IPO, fired up by Buffett’s hype-and-hoopla backing of Snowflake, the stock soared and Buffett, thanks to his hype-and-hoopla backing, made $800 million in one fell swoop on his 6.14 million shares. The $800 million one-day gain was widely touted in the press at the time.
Given Buffett’s aversion to IPOs and tech companies in general, “it’s widely speculated that Buffett lieutenants Todd Combs and Ted Weschler orchestrated the Snowflake bet,” CNBC reported at the time.
At the high of $429 a share on December 8, 2020, Buffett’s stake was worth $2.6 billion, and he was ogling a miraculous paper profit of $1.9 billion. If Berkshire Hathaway still holds those shares tonight, all that profit has vanished into the ether whence it came, and instead, its stake is now in the hole by $37 million.
What Snowflake reported today was that it had a net loss of $165 million on revenues of $422 million. Losing so much money on this amount of revenues takes some talent. But revenues grew 84%, and that’s good. The net loss declined by 18%, and that’s good. It largely kept its guidance in line with its previous guidance, and that’s good because otherwise, there might have been another Snap tonight, which plunged 30% on Monday after hours after spooking everyone with its “The macroeconomic environment has deteriorated further and faster than anticipated.”
But even after Snowflake’s 73% shookalacking since December 2020, they still trade at a price-to-sales ratio of 24, assuming the Q1 rate of sales for a whole year.
Data providers this evening still show a price-to-sales ratio of 68, based on 12-months trailing sales through Q4.
The price-to-sales ratio was in the multiple 100s in late 2020. So it has come a long way, and it still has some way to go, and eventually, sooner rather than later, the company will have to figure out how to produce net income. Reality can be a bitch.
Buffett’s only IPO darling is one of the countless members of my Imploded Stocks. Not yet a member, but working on filling out the application paperwork, is another big investor in Snowflake: cloud-software provider Salesforce, which owns 6.1% of Snowflake, and this widely touted “backing” helped fuel the hype and hoopla in the runup to the IPO.
Salesforce [CRM] dripped 0.8% afterhours today, to $158.40 and is down 49% from its high in November 2021. It’s back where it had first been in September 2018 (data via YCharts):
Well at least the inevitable train wreck is, for now at least, happening in slow motion.
Better than all at once I suppose…
I have stopped my pension contribution for couple decades but I resumed since March for buying monthly average on the dip. My bet is this downturn can last for couple years.
With a name like SNOWFLAKE, what could ever go wrong?
A possible upcoming press release?……
“At Snowflake, we pride ourselves on spending whatever it costs to advance our mission of cloud based data storage. Unfortunately, as those of you in the West and Southwest parts of the US have noticed, there are fewer and fewer clouds in these days of long droughts and global warming. So instead of us powering our cloud system with solar energy, disruptor diodes and unicorn horns, we are forced to relocate our facilities to ground level, where fossil fuel prices are higher due to those evil Russians. It is clear to us that global warming and geopolitics are the major causes of our financial misfortune. We are confident that if we pull together and increase our expenditures 100%, we can easily improve our revenues another 84%, and continue our march to cloud data dominance.”
At Snowflake…. spending whatever it costs…
Nice healthy attitude, huh?
Next up for 80% crash is AirBnB, followed by Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Holding puts in all three. And Tesla of course. Sold Shopify and Snowflake puts too early (as always).
It is getting harder to find these unicorns. Plan to reload on the upcoming face-ripping rally.
Speaking of AirBnB, I am surprised that the travel companies like Expedia and Marriott are still doing so well. Expedia has dipped recently but they are both still twice as much as their low in Dec 2019. I know that consumers have been switching from goods to services but with Covid still a thing, a stock market implosion, a recession fear and inflation, I am surprised the sector is still going so well.
I feel so bad for Jimmy Buffet. I want to send some macaroni and cheese to his Nanny.
You may be right.
Those companies are hugely profitable, if you don’t count how expensive they are to operate.
Eventually, money will flow to less complex enterprises that return actual net profit.
I wonder when all this tech crash will cause a dent in Bay Area real estate prices, specially at the high end, on good quality homes.
Bay Area real estate (the desirable ones) is still strong and rising despite all headwinds, high mortgage rate, tech stock crash, work from home, no immigration, and now layoffs.
If it doesn’t drop in this environment then I guess it will never drop again.
May be all you need might be some patience. The Fed is trying to do a controlled demolition. If done all at once, it might bring the house down.
I wouldn’t bet too hard against SNOW in the summer.
Berkshire and its friends are probably big enough to make SNOW profitable just by promoting internal adoption of SNOW’s services vs. competitors.
This made me laugh quite awhile:
“Losing so much money on this amount of revenues takes some talent.”