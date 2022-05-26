Demand Destruction Hits Gasoline (But Only a Little) as Prices Spike in Historic Leap Just for Summer Driving Season

I see gasoline prices rising further despite this modest short-term & long-term demand destruction.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The price mayhem going on at the pump is now leading to some demand destruction. We’ve been seeing signs of it. We’re in the beginning of driving season, but gasoline demand is not following the classic pattern of a seasonal surge.
The Energy Department’s EIA reported that gasoline consumption, at 8.85 million barrels per day (four-week moving average) was down by 2.7% from the same period in 2021, and by 6.1% from the same period in 2019. Consumption in 2022 (red line) is not following the summer driving surge: it’s up only 1.3% from early March. But in May 2019 (gray), consumption was up 5.2% from March, and in May 2021 (black), consumption was up 11.9% from March.
Note that the EIA measures consumption of gasoline in terms of barrels supplied to the market by refiners, blenders, etc., and not by retail sales at gas stations.
In October, November, and December last year, gasoline consumption ran above the levels in 2019. It’s when the gasoline price shock started spreading among consumers that consumption took a hit, but it hasn’t taken a big hit yet, and consumers seem to be getting used to the pain, and demand destruction hasn’t worsened over the past few weeks:
What consumers are facing at the pump is a majestic spike in gasoline prices, that included a little dip in April to confuse everyone and to spread some false hopes that the price spikes were over. In May, the price spikes resurged to new records. On Monday, the EIA’s weekly measure reached $4.59 per gallon of regular:
Long-term demand destruction happening, but it’s a slow process.
The peak years of gasoline consumption were 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, all at about 9.3 million barrels per day, and just a tad higher than 2007, with a trough of -6.3% in between. During the summer driving season, the peaks reached 9.7 million barrels per day.
The years 2016-2019 may turn out to have been peak US gasoline consumption. The current price spike is shifting vehicle buying patterns once again to more economical vehicles, including smaller vehicles and hybrid powertrains, and we’re already seeing signs of that. These shifts in buying patterns have long-term consequences on gasoline consumption.
Legacy automakers are finally rolling out EVs, and though large-scale production is still handicapped by the various shortages, particularly the semiconductor shortage that is hitting automakers on all their models, there is huge demand for EVs and long waiting lists. The 1.44 million EVs on the road in the US account for only 0.5% of the 280 million vehicles in operation, but EV sales are booming, and ICE vehicle sales are falling, and every percentage gain in the share of EVs represents a visible drop in gasoline consumption.
And the wave among office workers of working-from-home during the pandemic has turned into a sort-of permanent trend to working at least part of the time from home, with commutes no longer being a daily thing, but may be a thing two or three times a week, which dramatically cuts gasoline consumption for those households, especially households that have long commutes, and enough of those households doing this will take some visible demand off the table.
Short-term demand destruction.
Spiking gasoline prices, when they hit the pocket book enough, trigger some changes in what people do: They start driving less, start taking it easier to conserve gas when they do drive, and start prioritizing the most economical vehicle in their household. They might cancel road trips, and minimize driving while on vacation.
But these are short-term effects, things that people might do this year, or this month, but once they get used to the higher gas prices, and perhaps get a raise that will make those high gas prices less toxic, some of those changes will unwind.
Demand destruction as people revert to mass transit yet?
How much will gasoline prices have to spike before people return to commuter trains? The commuter train systems across the US have taken a massive loss in ridership during the pandemic, as people started driving to work or stayed home to work.
So is the current price spike enough to get people back into trains? Let’s look at the San Francisco Bay Area’s BART trains. Here, drivers face gasoline prices in the $6 range, bridge tolls that have been jacked up, and traffic congestion that is nearly as bad as it was before the pandemic. That would be a big incentive to get back on the BART.
So let’s see. Yup, in March, when gasoline prices spiked to new records, BART ridership jumped by 32% to 3.34 million rides, from 2.52 million in February. And in April, when gasoline prices dipped a little, ridership increased a tad to 3.38 million. And now in May, when gasoline prices at many gas stations are over $6 a gallon – well, we have to wait till the May data comes out. I expect another jump in ridership, similar to March. So gasoline demand destruction by people reverting to mass transit is taking place, but only in baby steps, and ridership remains 67% below the 10 million range before the pandemic:
I see gasoline prices going higher despite this modest demand destruction.
There is some modest demand destruction from short-term changes in driving behavior, from long-term changes in the kinds of vehicles that people buy, and from people reverting to mass transit in baby steps. But it’s not a collapse in demand, just a modest decline that will go on for years.
And the industry can figure this out too, and they’ll continue to cut investment and capacity to deal with this slowing demand. And nothing changes. If it were a suddenly collapse in demand, it would be different. But that’s not happening at these prices.
Yeah, I agree public transpo will go up but slowly. Habits take a while to re-learn and sometimes you have to move to take advantage of public transportation without significant hits to your commute time.
A lot more folks will be looking at EVs and Hybrids, especially if supply catches up to demand. Honestly, I’m surprised the Saudis haven’t started pumping more to get the price down and keep that from happening since it’s long term and sticky demand destruction. Also, they are giving a good opening for the fracking survivors to frack more. But the Saudis seem to be under bad management.
True Nate. The problem will be finding any EVs or Hybrids.
—————-
Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe warned that a shortage of electric-car batteries could soon eclipse the issues that the automotive industry has faced from the computer chip shortage.
Semiconductors are a small appetizer to what we are about to feel on battery cells over the next two decades,” Scaringe said, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.
“Put very simply, all the world’s cell production combined represents well under 10% of what we will need in 10 years,” Scaringe said, according to The Journal. “Meaning, 90% to 95% of the supply chain does not exist,” he added.
Saudi kingdom is a country not a company, they have other things to consider other than economy and money, Like politics & security and long term relationships with others including the U.S & Russia. I think they doing what exactly benefits them the most.
Saudi has morphed into a fiefdom run by MBS. Saudi is doing what benefits MBS the most. The country will no doubt suffer as a result.
Saudi has been suffering from MBS’s father and uncles for a long time, MBS is no different in the long run. Regardless of how much ppl suffer or not my pervious statement that Saudi is doing what exactly best for Saudi, especially that Saudi is not just the name of the country but its also the family name of MBS.
Saudi has been suffering from MBS’s father and uncles for a long time, MBS is no different in the long run. Regardless of how much ppl suffer or not my pervious statement that Saudi is doing what exactly best for Saudi (not the U.S) is correct especially that Saudi is not just the name of the country but its also the family name of MBS.
Habits like convenience, safety, cleanliness, duration of trip above driving, etc.
I would think public transit ridership would be going up, but not very much since a lot of that ridership may have been from office workers who can now work from home and therefore have no need to ride public transit to work.
Out of curiosity, do public transit numbers include company provided transportation to/from work? My company provides buses from the major towns around here to the worksite (very helpful, since there’s no towns with over 1,000 people within 50 miles), but it isn’t provided by the local government so it probably doesn’t get counted in public transit numbers.
The bottom chart shows the number of people who exited the San Francisco Bay Area BART system through the turnstiles, no matter who paid for the tickets. BART is rail only, and doesn’t included buses or other forms of transportation.
The “Google buses” and “Yahoo buses” etc. have been around for years. They were mostly discontinued during the pandemic when the companies switched to WFH. Not sure what their status is now. Office attendance is still very low. Most of these people are still at least part of the time working from home.
According to the BLS’s CPI calculator, the 2008 peak is around $5.40/gal in today’s money and the peaks in the 20-teens would be hovering around $4.50 to $5/gal.
Seems like there’s still some room for gas to go a bit higher, or at least stay around today’s real price for a while. The means the nominal price of gas certainly has room to run if CPI inflation stays high.
All the folks who ran out and spent their cash-out refi money on those nice shiny $60k+ V8 Ram pickups could be in for a very rough ride. I wonder how long it will be before we start seeing lightly used trucks sitting on dealer lots available at big discounts. Especially if construction slows down, these monstrosities could go out of style with vehicle buyers pretty quickly.
Thanks for the today money quote. Need to adjust peak prices for inflation to see how they relate.
Maybe they do not care what the price of gas is? LOL It is the status symbol. But I do get what you are saying.
I had a boss who bought a high end sports car. While he was showing it off to fellow coworkers someone asked what was the MPG. He laughed, for the price I paid for his car, I don’t care.
FYI – I drive a 22 year old truck that gets about 15 MPG. But I only drive it 6k miles a year.
Fossil fuel companies have bought up all the Star Trek transporter tech so they can keep it off the market, knowing as they do that such advances would put them out of business overnight. You can sign a petition asking the Vulcans to intervene but it probably won’t go anywhere.
But…
How DO you get from your home to the nearest transporter hub?
Those lightly used truck would be snapped up quickly. My local Chevy dealer has very few trucks on their lot for sale.
Nearly all categories of prices are up so that means the Fed and government splashed too much money. Everybody was happy for a while, including companies who had record high profit margins.
The money has got to be bled off so that people have to start choosing a lower standard of living based on their priorities and corporate profits will have to fall as people make tough choices.
Price and price discovery are foundation principle of economics. Printing demand seems like a foolish concept to me.
That’s how I bought my Ford Expedition in 2006. 19,500 miles for $21,500. I still drive it a couple of times a week.
Vehicle fuels have very little price elasticity, meaning changes in prices, even large changes, have small influence on quantity demanded.
For some reason, employers seem to insist on hiring people who will have long commutes, which makes fossil fuel companies very happy.
The Bentley runs on hydrogen and we have very short commutes anyway, so we have no skin in this rigged game. We make it ourselves by electrolysis from the current generated by one of the windmills, the same one that runs the compressor and charges the clock drive for the telescope in the astronomy tower, so it hasn’t cost us anything in years, except for eyepieces and a new camera.
“the semiconductor shortage that is hitting automakers on all their models”
Henry Ford never needed gallium arsenide to make cars, and Enzo Ferrari never heard of Fermi–Dirac statistics. Nowadays vehicles have more electronics than the stereo selection at Best Buy, mostly so they can charge more, which makes it yet another case of Solutions in Search of Problems That Don’t Actually Need Solving.
My chauffeuse doesn’t need gps to get me where I’m going, or a mobile upscale home theatre entertainment/conference center for that matter, and doesn’t want to drive an grossly overpriced cell phone with 4wd or pay lots extra for corporate marketing spyware, which is what most people do.
Gasoline, aka petrol in civilized countries, is mostly composed of low-boiling alkanes, plus some BTEX-type stuff that they leave in, apparently to make large-scale spills easier to track.
I am assuming not all of that was true, but it was well written.
Hydrogen = Hindenburg.
Hope that Bentley doesn’t have a magnesium frame…
Funny, I was just commenting on Fermi-Dirac statistics regarding the behavior of the hybrid battery pack on my Lexus RX450h being temperature and age affected. But no, electrons are not all equal.
Enzo Ferrari would be proud of the application of the physics first detailed in 1926, and as they are applied to the new Ferrari SF90 Stradale.
Here we have a mid-engined twin-turbo V8 combined with a Plug-in Electric Hybrid system that pulls away from a stoplight to 200 kph in 6.72 seconds.
My ICE M4 needs 13.1 seconds. Twice as freaking long to get there! My V4 ICE Italian motor bike is fairly fast at just over 8 seconds to get to a decent “cruising speed.”
Also, as I commented, a Ferrari did the 0 to 200 kph Sunday in Barcelona in 4.82 seconds. But, it only did 27 of the 66 laps before the engine let go. I blame the electrons, eh?
By the way, my other Italian bike is fueled on coffee, yogurt, banana & omelette power. We went 35 km this morning on a half-tank of fuel.
Whole team of technicians in Chick-A-Go-Go South Side monitored your ride very closely:
35km Time Trial
1.Max power from standing start: 1,200w
2.Sustained average power: 475w
3.Ventilation rate: 230 liters per minute
4.VO2 max (pure oxygen consumption): 85ml/min/kg
5.Pulse: 170bpm
6.Haematocrit: 48% (in your case most likely no EPO blood doping but judgement is still out)
7.Lactate level: 2.5mmol/ml
8.OBLA (Onset of Blood Lactate Accumulation) happened at 400w.
Test result marked GO 😀
Nice one Brent!
I chose not to use EPO and HGH back in the day. My competition was not necessarily doing the same. No real test for it until quite a few years after I retired in 1992. The EPO could have killed me though; blood clots & aneurysms with no supervision by medical staff during sleep when dehydrated.
Sustained power output was more like 280 watts, as today was an easy day. Current stats are 90 kg & 1.91 m. I do process a lot of air when moving, and have a high VO2 max.
In 2006, the Australian cycling federation did some power output testing on a match sprinter, 96 kg, and a kilo rider, 87 kg, that are quite interesting. A power output of 2,500 watts was standard for short periods of max effort.
My mass of 98 kg, plus kit and bike was around 110 kg. For my start burst out of the gate, the numbers are almost unbelievable. I have done the math and physics on them. 0 to 65 kph in 5 seconds and 3.6 m/s2 acceleration tells the tale.
But when the Olympics were in Tokyo last fall, the riders went from zero to 72 kph in 4.5 seconds. The human body can do amazing things.
I turn 60 in August, and 20 mph for an hour is easy on a nice calm day. Wolf swims in the Bay. I ride along the Mississippi.
Brent, wherever you ride, enjoy!
I’ve been watching the RV/travel blogs etc. closely to see if people are cancelling their trips yet. So far, it doesn’t seem like many, based on my small unscientific sample.
I’m lucky that I can drive short distances in any direction and be in places people spend a lot of money to visit.
Or maybe I’m unlucky that I live where people come to visit.
PDX is a hotbed for companies that do van/sprinter conversions. I make parts for a couple of them and they still seem to be booming. But they might be working off a big backlog.
#Vanlife is very popular on YouTube.
The Colorado Kid,
We’re in the same dilemma. I too have been perusing those same sites!
I’m selfishly hoping that the price increase in fuel has a huge bump-up soon, to discourage those long lines of RVs plugging up the roads in my area. And swamping the campgrounds.
I can’t blame people for wanting an adventure this summer, but I got a bad case of NIMBY.
:)
Expect a lag effect, same as anything else.
Hope the lag comes before the end of summer.
End of summer, all the gas guzzling RV’s will have “For Sale” signs on them.
I’ve been reading that some people are cutting back on their driving trips, maybe 1 instead of 2 or 3 for the summer. Also lots of complaints on how expensive accommodations are compared to previous years. I’m doing my annual van life trip this summer around OR and WA and didnt have too much trouble booking in most areas. Flights are only up about 10% over last year too which with oil where its at means the airlines must be getting their margins hammered.
TKC-i try to ameliorate those feelings by acting the ‘colorful local’ if encountering the tourists while picking up the mail from my local hamlet’s Post Office (have the advantage of living in one of Black Bart’s operating areas…).
may we all find a better day.
When I found out that my barely middle income in-laws just bought a new Toyota 4Runner my jaw dropped. 16/19 mpg on top of the payments for a $40,000 car? Face palm.
For what it is worth, gasoline is up 5¢ over last week at my favorite gas station here in Wisconsin ($4.11).
I had to take a 30 mile trip to Appleton today on the Freeway. Very heavy traffic both ways, mostly sedans and SUV’s. The semi-tractors on the road vastly outnumbered the pickups. Plenty of out of state license plates. Did not see one single RV.
Impression I got was a lot of tourists started the Memorial Day weekend early.
Some of the Snow Birds here at the retirement complex still have not come back from Florida. Nobody here seems to know why.
Looks like you didn’t grow up in Wisconsin since you called I-41 a “Freeway.” I still have students remind me that they are called highways, and it’s my California roots that makes me call them freeways.
I lived in 3 states and 4 other cities before moving here back in ’56. We always used “freeway” to describe the 4-lane divided roads with limited access.
Have you driven “Bloody 29” and drunk at the Bubbler too?
Sunday morning, July 3, you can drive across the ‘Super-Slab’ to watch the IMSA race at Road America, Wisconsin. From the Twin Cities, you get off the Interstate at Tomah and go east on 21.
The best parts of driving there are being able to listen to Polka music, in stereo, on multiple radio stations. Plus, you can pull into a gas station to fuel up, and buy a six-pack of beer at 10:00 am — on a Sunday.
Lots of German heritage in Wisconsin, you know?
Was that you on 41? I was on my way to Pine Mountain Ski Jump, to replace a shattered face plate on the GWM.
Wolf: This just popped into my mailbox and it already has 15 comments. What gives?
Well, I share this website to people I care about. I hope they’re reading.
Its going to take many months for the American consumer to realize and adapt. They don’t realize quickly and they like spending. Household finances are in good shape. People will be travelling because they’ve planned it. CPI to the moon!
Buffett is now holding 10% of his portfolio in the only 2 energy stocks he owns: $25bn in CVX and almost $8bn of OXY since the start of the year. During Q1 when he was buying, he was buying CVX at it’s all-time highs, and OXY at its more recent-ish highs. He’s since almost doubled his money in OXY, and he’s up around 35% on his Chevron.
I wonder why he was buying CVX at its all time highs? Buy high sell higher I suppose…though no ones knows when he will sell or lighten these energy positions. Does he see oil going to $150+ per barrel ala 2008-style?
Very interesting nonetheless.
CVX is the only US company in Venezuela.
Bout 1975, 55 MPH was the new law even on interstates to conserve fuel. It was like crawling somewhere.
Thankfully today there doesn’t seem to be a shortage of gas or money. Let er rip!
Besides, people today wouldn’t stand for driving 55, road rage would only increase with a lot more shootings.
Blow off top coming in oil and it’s products. This looks just like May/June 2008.
Good thing polecat installed his domicile staycation when he could still afford it!
Don’t need no RV, Don’t need no Cruise!! … weep suckers! ‘;]
Off subject, but Affirm Holdings (AFRM) is down over 80% from its Q4-21 high. Probably already on the “list,” but I don’t recall seeing it.
AFRM operates in the ”buy now, pay later” space. (Sounds a bit like the Fed’s QE operations!).
It can be hard for Americans to just sideline a fuel hog just because gasoline prices have shot up. I was glad that Wolf mentioned San Francisco Bay Area’s BART trains having a third more riders. I was wondering about ride share companies… they may be the only alternative people in most places (without public transit) have to substitute a trip in an F-150.