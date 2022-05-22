Economical Cars, Hybrids, Small SUVs Suddenly Hot, Inventories Depleted. But Supply of Trucks & Full-Size SUVs Rises

Funny how that works when gasoline prices spike.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Inventory of new vehicles at dealers at the beginning of May ticked up again, but only by a hair, to still only 1.13 million vehicles, according to estimates by Cox Automotive, based on its Dealertrack data, released last week. This was down 45% from a year ago and by 71% from the old-normal times, April 2019.
Since July last year, inventory averaged 1.04 million vehicles. By contrast, in 2019, inventory averaged 3.66 million vehicles. You can see the improvement in inventories, but they’re painfully slow.
And there’s another thing showing up: Inventories are finally rising for trucks and full-size SUVs – the gas hogs – while economical cars, hybrids, and small SUVs are now in shortest supply, and dealers are essentially out.
For potential buyers, this inventory shortage sucks. Many have given up for now. Others have ordered vehicles and are patiently waiting months or many months for them to get built. For the industry, these ordered units don’t count as sales, and they reflect just future demand. They only count as sales when they’re finally delivered to the customer.
Production in the US and globally continues to improve while still constrained by the semiconductor shortages, which now may drag into 2023, and production shutdowns in China, where many components are made. In addition, European automakers are now struggling with shortages of wiring harnesses that were produced in Ukraine.
Early last year, new vehicles started selling above sticker, and it continues to this day. Manufacturers have slashed their incentives to dealers, and given the supply crunch and the absence of competition – given that dealers in general don’t have enough inventory to sell – dealers have gotten away with selling to even astute car buyers above sticker, which has led to the biggest jump in new-vehicle CPI data going back to the 1950s.
With little supply, sales plunge.
New vehicle sales in April plunged 19% from April last year, to 1.23 million vehicles, right back in the middle of the range in the 1970s and 1980s.
This isn’t a sign of low demand, but a sign of low supply, given that dealers had very little inventory to sell at the start of the month and still had little inventory to sell at the end of the month, and potential buyers left empty-handed and frustrated, or stopped shopping altogether and decided to wait until this craziness has blown over, or ordered a vehicle with an uncertain delivery date:
Funny how that always works when gas prices spike: Buyers suddenly want fuel economy.
Overall, days’ supply of unsold new vehicles ticked up to 36 days at the beginning of May, up from 34 days at the beginning of April, according to Cox Automotive. In 2019, the average supply was 90 days.
Lowest supply.
The non-luxury segments with the lowest supply at the beginning of May were those that offer high fuel economy. And many dealers are essentially out of these vehicles:
- Compact cars
- Hybrids
- Small SUVs
- Midsize cars.
Among the 30 top-selling non-luxury models, the models with the lowest supply were those with high fuel economy. There are no trucks on this list anymore:
- Honda CR-V
- Subaru Crosstrek
- Honda Accord
- Kia Sportage
- Toyota Corolla.
Turns out, there’s demand for economical and lower-priced cars, such as the Honda Accord and the Toyota Corolla. US automakers have largely thrown in the towel on sedans, which was an idiotic move to please Wall Street. And consumers who are looking for high-fuel-economy sedans get to choose among import brands. Toyota already gloated about it in March.
The non-luxury brands with the lowest supply, in part because they’re still manufacturing sedans, were all imports:
- Kia
- Honda
- Toyota
- Subaru
The luxury brands with lowest supply included:
- Porsche
- Land Rover
- Lexus.
Above average supply… here come the trucks and full-size SUVs.
Among the 30 top-selling models, supply of the gas guzzlers is now above average:
- Domestic full-size pickup trucks: Ram 1500, Chevrolet Silverado and Silverado HD
- Domestic full-size SUVs, such as the Ford Explorer.
The major brands with the highest supply include:
- Dodge
- Ram
- Chrysler
- Jeep
- Audi
- Volvo
- Lincoln
- Buick
Dealers aren’t out of everything.
Overall inventories are woefully low, and overall supply is woefully low, and dealers are essentially out of some models. But with other models, they are starting to build inventories. And some brands have had plenty of supply.
Some brands have supply in the 60-day or higher range, which would be considered normal, such as Alfa Romeo, Volvo, Chrysler, Fiat, Buick, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, and Audi. But just because there is supply doesn’t mean Americans are going to flock to it and buy it.
By contrast, Kia, Toyota, which was #1 in new vehicle sales in Q1, and Honda have supply of around 20 days.
In terms of EVs, legacy automakers are now producing some models, but production is still small, and there are long waiting lists to get an EV. Tesla has raised prices in the US amid strong demand. But Tesla doesn’t have dealers, so there is no “supply” data because supply is measured at dealers. EV makers face similar chip shortages with their EVs that they face with their other models, production remains handicapped, and unsold inventories, and hence supply, of EVs will continue to be near-zero for a while.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
This has happened quite a few times over the last 50 years.
You would think there would be at least one US automobile manufacturer to think a little more longer term.
So, how are those share buybacks working out?
“US automakers have largely thrown in the towel on sedans, which was an idiotic move to please Wall Street. And consumers who are looking for high-fuel-economy sedans get to choose among import brands.”
In their defense… No one that ever owned a Vega or Pinto was ever going to trust those manufacturers again anyway. Of course, we’re a dying breed. GenWhatever might fall for their tricks if they still offered some flavor of similar garbage.
I had a Pinto, four years 90,000 miles and very few problems. I’ve been in a Ford ever since. Nothing is ever 100%
We hit the daily double in that we had a Vega & Pinto, and sorry both of them weren’t all that reliable.
I drive 2 trucks – won’t be changing as I need one for work and one for vacations(pull 40′ TT)
when you consider cost of hotels/airbnb/vrbo, etc.
8mpg doesn’t even factor into HUGE SAVINGS on vacay
—
almost time to fill up with $7 diesel – oh well
Ford has an economy vehicle, it’s the Maverick hybrid. They don’t make passenger cars anymore because there is no profit in them and they aren’t popular outside of a few cities and outside of a few times a decade when gas prices spike.
Maverick hybrid – 42 mpg In the city. Very respectable.
It might be a hit!
The passenger cars that Toyota and Honda make are very popular. And they both make money selling them.
The stock market will have a sharp impact on large item purchases….IMO.
It will take a month or so for this to manifest, but it will….just about the same time revolving credit spikes, IMO.
so qx of month will be
WILL JERRY CRUMBLE like sept 2019 or DO RIGHT THING and do QT??
I vaguely remember exactly this around… 2009, was it?
Anyway, my Prius is up more than my stonks are, so that’s cool.
Bought a 2016 vow Passat ,traded in a a2015 Jetta paid 3 k$ difference .Asked manager if I got any oil changes .Straight out told me YOU GET NOTHING. After negotiating down from there 7,500$ first offer ,think I offended hom when I said he was retarted. Oh well
Lol
On a side note, everyone reading about the expected electrical grid outages this summer? Kinda glad we live in GA. Eventually, the long, delayed, WAY over cost Plant Vogle #3 & 4 nuclear reactors will come online. While everyone else is getting rid of them, GA is prepared for a nice upgrade to its base load capacity.
Is anyone really paying attention to all the non-renewable power that’s going to be needed in the next 5-10 years to support all these electric cars GM, Ford, etc want to sell? I mean really. Do the environmentalist really think there’s going to be enough solar, wind, batteries, etc to handle the growing demand?
Makes zero sense to be shutting down nuclear power plants at this time. In 5 years, we might even see moth balled coal plants make a come back.
End all crypto mining in the US, problem solved.
It’s only a matter of time before crypto investor figure out that the emperor has no clothes.
Funny how it’s nothing but crickets on this. What a horrendous waste of natural resources.
Does anyone truly know how much of the available electric power, by region/time,that crypto mining actually consumes?
My electricity went out yesterday at around 4pm. It didn’t come back on until today at 2pm. It was a bad line. The houses in my neighborhood were built in the late 70s. I’m in Southern California. I watched them pull the old cable out (we have underground power lines). So this was just an old infra-structure thing, nothing related to demand. I expect all the demand problems and blackouts in about 2 months. Southern California Edison shuts off the power when the winds kick up in July/August.
What motorcycles are not hot?
Bicycles with motorcycle tires are hot now.
andy
The electric bicycles, that all the delivery guys ride around on in my town, are seriously fast. Sometimes they actually use the pedals lol
Drove through the local (Charleston, SC) Honda dealership today. Less than 10 new cars on the lot (a few could have been “demos”), in 2019 they had 200-250.
They had 30-40% of the used cars they had in 2019, and half were full size trucks.
The Volvo dealership looked full (same owner as Honda), some models are made here in South Carolina.
Lexus and Porsche had no discernable new car inventory.
I drove by a Honda dealership in a small town while traveling a few months ago and there were like 6 cars in the entire parking lot. It almost looked like it was out of business.
I was interested in buying a Prius. They are hard to find. I think the Corolla hybrid is close in EPA ratings. The Prius is made in Japan while the Camry and RAV4 are assembled in Kentucky. I think the Made in Japan models have better quality. I saw a non-hybrid Corolla with manual transmission offered. I would be interested to see if there will be a manual transmission hybrid offered. I imagine Toyota is prioritizing chips for their higher mark -up vehicles. Maybe when they have a couple months supply of SUVs sitting on lots the small cars will get priority for chips.
A hybrid replaces a transmission with 2 sets of electric motors and a planetary gearset to tie it all together. No such thing as a manual transmission hybrid since a hybrid doesn’t need a transmission at all. It’s pretty ingenious and and also quite simple, reliable, and smooth. It sure would be nice if Ford was still making the Fusion Hybrid. My 2015 will be driven as long as possible and then probably replaced with a Toyota.
CT,
The old Honda Insight hybrid had something like a 13 HP motor in place of the flywheel that also acted as the starter. These were made in 5 speed manual, and could get 60 MPG if you drove carefully on the highway.
I had to replace a car in March. I ended up buying a 2019 VW Jetta. its a turbo 1.4L with direct injection and 6 speed manual. 10.5 to 1 compression on 87 octane gas. I have gotten 51 MPG on I5 going 72 MPH. I am pretty impressed, and the base model is MSRP ~$20k.
“since a hybrid doesn’t need a transmission at all.”
That would be a classic hybrid such as a diesel-electric locomotive, where the diesel engine powers a generator which powers the traction motors that drive the wheels. This system has been around for many decades.
But the engine in your Ford Fusion hybrid is mechanically connected to the wheels via a CVT (continuous variable transmission). But because it’s a CVT, it doesn’t “shift” like regular transmissions do. In addition, it has a small electric motor that is powered by a battery that is charged only through the regenerative braking system. There is no connection between the engine and the generator.
Same as you I was looking for Prius last year, found none. I bought 2021 Corola Hachback, not hybrid, over 40 mpg, very consistent, I do not want hybrid anymore. My 3 Priuses were always having issues with batteries and complicated braking system, after 250K miles ;)
I wouid suggest that the American car companies simply stop all of their production and simply close their doors and cease operations as all they make these days are inane, clumsy, gas-guzzling trucks that few have any interest in at all. Why wasn’t that totally obvious to them years ago? Why did they all stop making actual cars? What did they expect to happen, but for this sort of situation? Don’t they ever learn anything?
Umm, F150 is the highest selling vehicle in the US for like 30 years running.
I thought it was 40+???
“ I wouid suggest that the American car companies simply stop all of their production and simply close their doors and cease operations as all they make these days are inane, clumsy, gas-guzzling trucks that few have any interest in at all.”
Kinda hard to gaze out the window and see the future when the view is blocked by plies of cash…
That’s exactly what happened in 1972.
US auto manufacturers have very short memories.
You live in your world. I’ll live in mine. I’ve always driven a truck and always will. It works for me. I like rural. Good luck with your urban in the near future. Btw. Lost a bit of respect in your last post.
Hybrids are the best for the environment according to many car manufacturers but the politicians have listened to the environmentalists and so we are stuck with EV’s
Nonsense. You’re not stuck with EVs. Buy a hybrid if you want one. We have one. Works great. It’s big and it gets ca. 40 mpg in the city. But we’re buying gasoline at $6, and that gets old, even at 40 mpg. And performance is shitty, compared to an EV. EVs are awesome to drive, our hybrid isn’t, it’s just relaxing to drive.
Hey at least the Fusion Hybrid only takes 10 or 11 gallons to fill. Always fun to pull up to the pump and see the previous person putting 25 or 30 gallons in their car. Yikes.
For various reasons, home charging wouldn’t be very convenient for me on an EV. I’m all aboard two trains – either high performance ICE or hybrid. GM and Ford still have performance cars covered (I would LOVE an Explorer ST), but for hybrids now you have to look elsewhere. At least Mary Barra’s visions/delusions have really boosted GM’s stock up to the stratosphere over the past 5 years. Oh wait, the stock is back to 2013 levels and they have less than $60b mkt cap.
Bought a fixed tdi after dieselgate. Rippin little wagon.
The new smaller economy cars have been selling out for sometime. The auto makers lacked chips, thus they concentrated on making larger high profit margin vehicles. I recently bought a Ford compact crossover SUV. As a retiree I do not drive much. I got an insurance discount as it has radar sensors, a backup camera, adaptive cruise control, lane centering, automatic braking, navigation screen, bluetooth, etc. I had a Chevy subcompact and liked the gas economy and ease of parking, but traded it for a vehicle with more leg and hip room after a hip injury. A friend used to ride the public transportation to work, then rented a car on the weekend when she wanted to go shopping.
The only reason there pushing EV is because u can’t shut or slow down a power plant at night ,so you work all day charge car all night = problem solved ,wish the idiots would tell the truth
After reading the comments I will come back to the theory that many in the Electronic Industry share. It is that the “chip shortages” that are blamed for so many Supply Chain Shortages are a convenient contributor to the record profits enjoyed by many companies of recent that are able to charge MSRP+ or enacting ongoing price increases.
Is it ok to say now that all these wild distortions in all markets are the product of the insane global pandemic money blizzard?
Yep, on top of the small amount your government and the Fed spent…the Brits spent 450 billion pounds. Europe and the ECB spent so much, that they have to keep interest rates at -0.25% or the whole lot just falls apart. The good news for the ECB(especially Spain and Italy) is that they always have Germany to bail them out…..