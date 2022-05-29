THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Tech Bust Takes Next Step: Layoffs & Hiring Freezes

Dotcom Bust 2 has begun. Only bigger (you can also download the WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
1st…OK I’ll take it. Nothing else other to contribute other than everyone have a good Memorial Day Weekend and remember what it is really a celebration about.
Very timely Audio blog or podcast post. Great article Wolf
Myself, mid-hire with a large financial organization. Leadership did make a comment that we might be going into a hiring freeze based on the markets. As is so often what I see on Wolf Street the data hits home with my real life
I sense that we are heading south for the winter. Death spiral post punch bowl
Have an idea. Create a business model. Have an IPO. Use the money raised to set up the business. Give the profits generated back to the shareholders as dividends. Let the share price go where it reflects the business and it’s profit. Does anyone remember when that’s how it worked?
Why expend all that effort trying to make a profit when you can get filthy rich in one tenth of the time regardless of whether the business is actually viable or not?