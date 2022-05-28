Time to Put Down the Shovel? So Far this Year, We’ve Dropped Three Projects due to Breathtaking Construction Cost Estimates

His number came in 100% more than the cost of our last store, and the deal no longer penciled out.
By John E. McNellis, Principal at real estate developer McNellis Partners, for WOLF STREET:
A big-time San Francisco contractor told me the other night that he half-wished for another recession. Why? Because his subcontractors—the guys who actually do the work—are so inundated with jobs that they’ve become insufferable: They’re either not answering their phones or they’re handing in stratospheric bids.
His subs may indeed be fattening their profit margins, labor may cost a little more, but construction’s real pain is in the skyrocketing price of materials. Another builder said his costs have risen 15-20 percent in the last 12 months, pointing out asphalt’s 50 percent price spike due to the Russian oil fiasco.
As troubling as pricing is the shortage of critical materials. Just one example: Switchgear—the equipment that transforms the raw electricity in power lines to that usable by a project’s tenants—is only manufactured by three companies in America. Two report a 12 month delay in delivery, and the third isn’t taking new orders. Thus, a developer is faced with a Sophie’s Choice: She can either order her switchgear 6 months before she submits her final plans for city approval (and light a candle), or have her project opening delayed up to a year.
Construction cost hikes are nothing new, they’ve persisted since we emerged from the Great Recession. And material shortages have been around since Covid crept out of Wuhan. What’s new is the tarnish on the other side of the coin: real estate’s uncertain values.
You can live with cost increases and delays if your profitability is assured, but today, a profit is anything but guaranteed. Where real estate prices will be by year-end is pure speculation. Couple runaway construction costs with interest rates and inflation rising like hot air balloons, and one might conclude that it’s a good time to put away the shovel.
I asked one of the Bay Area’s largest residential developers if his company was hitting the pause button on its new developments. “No,” he replied. “Our projects take 5 to 6 years from start-to-finish. So those we’re starting construction on now have the benefit of cheap land we bought years ago. And the brand-new ones won’t come on-line until any recession we may be heading into peters out.”
That may very well work for jillion dollar projects, but for those of us in Double-A ball, that is, with 12-24 month project time horizons, it’s a different story. Here’s one: At the beginning of the year, we had a signed lease with one of our favorite supermarket chains to build a new store. I had blithely assumed it would cost about 25-50 percent more than the last one we’d built for this grocer. Belatedly, we had a reliable contractor price it for us. His number came in 100 percent more than the cost of our last store, the deal no longer penciled out, and we had to tear up the lease.
Thus far this year, we’ve dropped three projects because of breathtaking cost estimates. We sold off one little residential project to a builder more sanguine than ourselves, are in initial discussions to sell or perhaps joint venture another, and mothballed a third. On the commercial side, we elected to sell rather than develop a self-storage project. We’re finding that retail—our long-time specialty—only works with fast-food ground leases.
I recently likened our development company to farmers, meaning that we plow ahead with our projects despite the economic monsoons and droughts we inevitably encounter because we trust in business’s long-term favorable climate. True enough, but sticking with that metaphor, there does come a time to rotate crops, to let fields lie fallow. New construction just might be the ground to rest over the next couple years.
Veteran developers will tell you to build in good times (because you can’t find decently priced existing properties) and buy finished buildings when, like today, they’re so often cheaper than replacement cost. Not a bad rule of thumb. By John E. McNellis, author of Making it in Real Estate: Starting Out as a Developer.
“And the brand-new ones won’t come on-line until any recession we may be heading into peters out”
They hope.
Similar boat here, selling something with planning permission that needs 18-24 mo to bring to market completed.
Who knows how it’ll be valued.
Nice to be optimistic but is it really as simple as saying “it’ll be all ok in a few years”?
It’s not just optimistic. The big guys have access to funding sources that the little builder doesn’t, and those sources are not only cheaper and locked-in, but they allow the builder to lay off risk to investors and other bag holders.
For example, given that they always have projects in all stages of completion (from land acquisition to final sales and closeouts), they can internally fund part of the project, sell unsecured bonds to provide stable working capital, and pre-sell upcoming projects to large REITs and other institutional investors. And this doesn’t even count things like collateralized debt obligations and other slice-and-dice securities that Wall St firms can do for you.
That means that if/when these projects fail, they’re not the ones holding the bag. They can deliver as contracted and move on, even if the eventual bagholder has to eat a massive loss.
Smaller builders, in contrast, usually get bank construction loans and need to put real assets on the line to secure them. If the project goes bad, you can bet the bank will go after you.
It’s the usual problem: owe a bank a million dollars, and you have a problem. Owe a bank a billion dollars, and the bank has a problem.
Tic, tic, tic, read the paragraph that begins “Thus far this year,…” as the article shows, the seeds of the recession weed are sprouting all over the garden and beginning to choke out the crops.
CreditGB,
The thing is, this is taking off excess demand that cannot be filled anyway, in a system that is running at capacity with excess demand. And when that demand would get filled, it would be at the expense of some other demand that then doesn’t get filled. So it has no impact on growth.
We’ll see a lot of that. Backlogs shrink, but there are still backlogs, and the system is still running at capacity. So when you remove excess demand that cannot be filled and the system is still running at capacity, it won’t even show up as a reduction in growth.
You have to remove enough demand to where the system no longer runs at capacity, and where all the demand can get filled, and then you’ll the first declines in growth. But not until then.
The supply side needs to catch up.
There’s a byline in the FOMC minutes, maybe corporate Am needs to close those job vacancies (and shelve their growth projections). Killing demand may only set up a self reinforcing cycle, from recession to ??. If Fed is serious about saving Main St. they let inflation works its magic. This time around Am has the energy, they need labor (immigration) and investment (there is a ton of cash out there) This is business as usual, the Fed pulling forward future growth for the benefit of speculative returns in the present (or not so large losses) instead of protecting stock owners they need to remain on the gas, the growth engine has been tamped down for over a decade. Where is Kudlow when you need him?
If enough builders cancel projects and enough folks cut back on spending, your wish will come true. Signs are it is already starting.
“A big-time San Francisco contractor told me the other night that he half-wished for another recession.”
That sentiment dominates my little slice of flyover.
Then again we are all at or over 60.
Our replacements…competition…is limited or non existent. Burnout is high.
Time to fishing.
Indeed. The US economy is in serious need of a serious reset.
Unfortunately the state of the US economy rather resembles that of an old computer, in that if you reboot it the thing may not come back up again. Who knows what sort of network dependencies were cobbled together over the years which will take time, which you don’t have, to restore.
Us overpaid systems/logistics/operations guys worry about things like this, and we typically turn down salvage operations in favor of promising restoration projects, which are pretty much dwindling away these days.
Ultimately the problem is that the system depends on infinite growth when resources are quite finite. It would have been better to transition to a sustainable system while there was still the opportunity to do so.
All wars, one way or another, sooner or later, are ultimately resource wars.
They tend to scale up very well.
Unamused;
“Infinite growth when resources are quite finite.”
This also sounds like the housing market to me.
Unlimited population growth and limited land and materials.
Has to crash eventually.
The obvious solution to global overpopulation is the empowerment of women, but that has only happened on Il Attruvata, Isula dî Fìmmini, which seems to have washed away into the Tyrhennian Sea about 1200 years ago, although there’s still a tourist trap available by that name, none of which is visible while recreating Byron’s swim across the Gulf of La Spezia, even from the breakwater.
The switch got stuck in the on position again. Sorry.
Same here: Sold all my properties but my office – 2 oceanfront vacation rentals, an office building with apartments upstairs and my residence. All business properties were top income producers in Hawaii and 95% occupied, but when they needed typical repairs and maintenance as they always do, all-of-the-sudden all my normal contractors and handymen were too busy to help and often not answering their phone. Keep in mind I never quibble on price and always pay same day. I tried calling alternates, but they were either unreliable or completely unskilled. The residence had increased 20% in value in less than a year since purchase which seemed insane so I grabbed a quick profit and moved back to my office with all the comforts of home. I now earn 1% in money market accounts while inflation rages. Thanks for nothing Powell.
I gotta know ….
Which money market is paying 1% ?
Kind of a macro econ question, and I may be ill informed, but since about 2000 or so, hasn’t the USA been overbuilt with commercial & retail real estate ? Speaking only for the greater PHX area (which has been booming residentially forever), there are still abandoned comm / retail structures strewn throughout the Valley.
Could this “wall” of unaffordability be the exogenous event which evens out the supply side of available commercial / retail ?
Retail space is grossly overbuilt as internet sales continue to grow.
Cue upcoming stories about shoddy new home construction.
John McNellis said: “We’re finding that retail—our long-time specialty—only works with fast-food ground leases.”
——————————————–
Why is this the case? Is it because fast-food is willing to pay more than, say Chase Bank, 7-11, CVS, service stations, express car washes, or other traditional lessee’s of well located commercial parcels?
I finance a few 7-11’s and express car washes in Florida. Developers are actively still constructing these projects, as the math still works for both. Depending on location, the total project costs are between $6 and $9MM.
The vast majority of new housing in SF is luxury housing, from my back of the envelope observations. Most of that property sits completely empty. I assume it was purchased as second homes or foreign investors. I’ve lived in SF for over 15 years and make very modest wages and there’s no way I or any blue collar worker could afford a house averaging over $1 mil. Large
Wall Street investors (Compass comes to mind) buy up whole buildings and sometimes whole city blocks and let them sit completely empty for years.
I am still moving forward with new retail projects in Florida but feel all the same pain and more. Never had to personally work so hard to get my construction projects done but there is not enough labor or supplies to complete everyone’s project. It is definitely survival of the fittest.
Couple pieces of advice:
1. Never take a thin deal
2. The deal that hurts you is not the deal you walk away from, it’s the one you don’t
Want to thank Wolf for having John post occasional columns here. Always thoughtful and well written. It is indeed a little crazy in the construction world. As a supplier, we used to figure 3% escalation per year prior to 2020 or so, and quote prices good for a year or so. Now we hold quote prices for 30 to 60 days and tell contractors to figure 10 to 20% after that. Lead times on certain equipment have gone to 6 to 9 months from the old 6 to 9 weeks. Markup is increased on quotes as well since we have no idea how bad future inflation will be in the next year or so. Labor shortages on the contractor side mean they are often swamped and thus bumping up prices like John mentioned. It’s just a bit crazy at times.
As the Fed ends the free money / low interest rate party, and the current version of the dot commers gradually close up shop, I’m hopeful things settle down. With work from home still going strong, I see lots of developers and building owners chasing biotech, since that requires lab workers in the buildings. Wonder if in a few years that bubble will pop as well, as they burn through funding and some inevitably fail to launch successful products.
US population growth is parabolic and adding 2-4 million new people every single year. Any slowdown in US construction (if it happens) will be temporary.
The growth has slowed tremendously in the past few years. Birth rates have been coming down for awhile, and death rates the past few years have flattened growth. Expect more of the same in the future.
The under 40 set doesn’t feel economic secure.
The boomers will increase death rates over the next 20 years.
As CFO of a bay area agency amidst a $1B capital improvement program, we’ve also seen recent bids at double engineers’ estimates. I attribute this to risk management by contractors as they protect themselves from uncertain materials costs, supply chain, and labor rates. Markets abhor uncertainty, and contractors are no different.
In response to astronomical quotes, owners have to weigh criticality of completing the projects *now*. If my projects were profit driven, they would be shelved.
Ben: “I tried calling alternates, but they were either unreliable or completely unskilled.”
That’ll teach you to sub out maintenance and repairs.
We’re into extreme insourcing around here but the rules prohibit us from gloating. Tool fabrication issues in particular were difficult to overcome for a long time.
Jas: “Wall Street investors (Compass comes to mind) buy up whole buildings and sometimes whole city blocks and let them sit completely empty for years.”
That way they can limit supply to support price increases on the rest of their properties. In the meantime they have them on the books as appreciating assets, so long as they never have to pay property taxes. Blackrock and a bunch of others have pulled this stunt in an increasing number of markets with a variety of properties, notably residential real estate. I’ve tried to goad, er, interest Our Illustrious Host on this issue but so far he’s resisted the bait, probably because the data on it is still pretty iffy.
I’ve gone fishing and will get back to the Muddle Through thing later, as will Millions of Weary Americans when they’re returned from holiday. Dang perch still won’t jump into my boat.
In the meantime I’m over my limit again because the rest of you just aren’t as talkative as you otherwise could be. Just sayin’.
So what is the cost now to build a custom home in a desirable area? When I got quotes 4 years ago, the price for work for a custom home (with top-of-the-line finishes) was about $350-$400 per sq ft.
This article is about commercial projects, such as shopping centers, office buildings, and apartment buildings. Construction costs of single-family houses have shot up too, and I discuss some of it in my reports on new house sales.
Construction costs of single-family houses – excluding the cost of land and other non-construction costs – spiked by 18.2% year-over-year, the worst spike ever in the data going back to 1964, and the fifth month in a row with year-over-year spikes of over 17%. Over the past two years, the construction cost index spiked by nearly 30%. Over the 4-year period you’re looking at, it spiked by 38%
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/05/24/housing-bubble-getting-ready-to-pop-unsold-inventory-of-new-houses-spikes-by-most-ever-to-highest-since-2008-sales-collapse-below-400k/
Tony. Price of a new home in the North Bay Area lower 700 up to 900, I priced another one at over 1000, client decided to wait it out. I don’t blame him.
Ordinary construction in San Diego is a minimum of $400 per foot now, probably closer to $500 (not the tract guys, I’m talking custom stuff). I can see where high end stuff would push 800 at a minimum, though. I haven’t actually taken the time to really figure it out, though . Lately everything we’ve done is time and materials. Most of the subs we refer to are estimating labor only and telling customers that they get to pay for materials because they’re not predictable at all. Many of them have said that materials have doubled in the last 18 months.
We’re definitely headed into a recession and I think that when the numbers finally come in we’ll see that we’ve been in one for a few months now.
If a recession is 2 quarters of negative growth, we only have one negative quarter now, and the reason for that growth rate has been explained by Wolf.
Recessions don’t happen without anyone noticing or being very evident.
We are not in a recession as of now.
Heading into one? We will have a quarter’s notice if we do I suspect.
– The largest construction company in Australia (Metricon) is also on the brink of bankruptcy. They have the same problems: higher wage costs, higher interest rates & higher material costs.
Completely aside from all details and motives, a shrinking population doesn’t need a growing economy and a shrinking population can’t sustain a growing economy.
Growth was necessary 50 years ago. MAINTENANCE is necessary now, and we’re still growing instead of maintaining.
U.S. population is growing, not shrinking.
Total cost == building + land
Productivity is down (same job costs double) so by Ricardo’s law land costs must fall to close the gap. Indisputable.
Sounds familiar. Even here in small town western Pennsylvania, construction is a tall order. Not only did a recent home improvement project incur delays due to the builders being excessively busy, but they are also not bidding further projects. High as prices may seem, they’re still not high enough to match supply and demand.
In the swamp area couple of malls are marked for destruction (one is crime ridden and other no body goes there for a long time). One mall will become a residential complex and other will be a mixed use town-center. This is in addition to the new metro line and several residential constructions all around. Some going all year around. Rumors are that houses are already sold. Is it possible?
And, there are no affordable houses to buy. So many memes shows a small house listed for 1 million and that too need repairs. Even townhouses and condos are $800K and above.
Lot of people think that population is growing (immigration and millennials settling down) but if the salary is not growing these properties will not be purchased. It may be a wishful thinking to ask for a recession. But be careful as your wish may be granted. A hole in the ship will sink everybody.