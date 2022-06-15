Fed Stops Dillydallying. So OK, Maybe No Softish Landing. Markets on their Own

This is fast moving now, but the Fed is still pouring fuel on the fire.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Struggling to re-establish its shredded and ridiculed credibility as inflation fighter, the Fed today concluded the most hawkish Fed meeting in decades. Following the CPI report last week that apparently had blown all doorknobs off inside the Fed’s Eccles Building, everything got moved higher by a bunch: Actual policy rates, projected policy rates by the end of 2022 and 2023, projected inflation rates, and projected unemployment rates. The only thing that got lowered was the projection of economic growth.
The FOMC voted to hike all policy rates by 75 basis points, the most hawkish move since 1994, with only one dissenting vote (by Esther George, who wanted a 50 basis point hike):
- Federal funds rate target range, to 1.50% – 1.75%.
- Interest it pays the banks on reserves, to 1.65%.
- Interest it charges on overnight Repos, to 1.75%.
- Interest it pays on overnight Reverse Repos (RRPs), to 1.55%.
- Primary credit rate it charges banks, to 1.75%.
“Clearly, today’s 75 basis point increase is an unusually large one, and I do not expect moves of this size to be common,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his statement at the press conference. But he said that at the next meeting in July, another 75-basis point hike might be on the table.
And the Fed will be “looking for compelling evidence” that inflation is moving down before “declaring victory”, Powell said. This phrase, “compelling evidence,” has been cropping up a lot recently among Fed governors. They’re looking for more than just a little squiggle in the line before backing off.
Expects much higher policy rates, much faster.
This is now fast-moving. Today’s “dot plot” in the Economic Materials showed that all 18 FOMC members who participated in the meeting, expected the Fed to raise its federal funds rate to at least 3% by the end of 2022, with 13 members expecting higher rates. The median projection jumped to 3.4%.
The Fed would have to raise its policy rates by another 1.75 percentage points to get to the median projection of 3.4% by the end of this year.
The median projection for the policy rate at the end of 2023 rose to 3.8%. For 2024, it dipped to 3.4%.
These 3-4% policy rates were unthinkably and impossibly high just a few months ago. It was something the Fed would never ever and could never ever do because of whatever. Now they’re on the table.
Quantitative Tightening (QT) has kicked off.
QT has started this month. The plan was laid out in May. The Fed confirmed today that it is proceeding according to plan. During the phase-in period of June through August, the Fed caps the amount of securities that can roll off the balance sheet at $47.5 billion per month ($30 billion in Treasury securities, $17.5 billion in MBS). Starting in September, the caps will double to a total of $95 billion a month.
If not enough Treasury notes and bonds mature during the month to hit the cap, the Fed will make up the difference by allowing short-term Treasury bills to mature without replacement. In other words, the cap is essentially a fixed amount that will come off the balance sheet.
The Fed will not sell securities outright at this point, but will allow them to mature without replacement. Most of the reductions for MBS will come from the pass-through principal payments that are forwarded to MBS holders when mortgages are paid off (when the house is sold or the mortgage is refinanced) or are paid down through regular mortgage payments.
Still pouring fuel on the fire.
With the Fed’s target range for the federal funds rate at 1.50% to 1.75%, the effective federal funds rate (EFFR) will be around 1.6% going forward.
But CPI inflation is now 8.6%, and the “real” EFFR is now a negative 7%, which represents the amount by which the Fed has fallen behind inflation. Its slowness in reacting to inflation is unprecedented in modern times:
Kiss that “Labor Shortage” goodbye.
Higher interest rates are supposed to slow demand, which is supposed to remove some fuel from raging inflation. As a consequence of the reduced demand, unemployment is expected to tick up.
The Fed raised its projections for unemployment rates, with the median projection rising from 3.7% at the end of 2022, to 3.9% at the end of 2023, and to 4.1% at the end of 2024.
This is the first time in this cycle that the Fed is projecting that unemployment will increase as a result of its crackdown on inflation. In the May meeting’s statement, the Fed still expected its magic to bring inflation down to its target of 2%, while the labor market would remain strong. That line went out the window in today’s statement.
And Powell confirmed in the press conference that the Fed is unlikely to be able to get inflation back to 2% without deliberately slowing the economy and raising unemployment.
Rising unemployment would obviously end the “labor shortage” and untangle some of the inflationary and supply-chain issues that came with it.
Expects higher inflation rates.
The Fed has been ridiculously far behind reality over the past 15 months in its projection were inflation rates would be. But it has been raising them, and today it nudged them up further. Its median projection for the PCE inflation rate rose to 5.2% by the end of 2022. But it’s still hoping that by the end of 2023, PCE inflation will be down to 2.6%, and that by the end of 2024 it will be down to 2.2%.
But this projection too could go out the window as “participants continue to see risks to inflation as weighted to the upside,” Powell said at the press conference.
Expects economic slowdown: Avoiding a recession “not going to be easy.”
The idea is to slow demand growth by some amount, just enough to bring down inflation, but not enough to trigger a recession. But achieving that soft landing under current conditions “is not getting easier” Powell said.
“What is becoming clearer is that many factors that we don’t control are going to play a very significant role in deciding whether that’s possible or not,” he said. “It is not going to be easy.”
“The events of the last few months have raised the degree of difficulty” of getting that soft landing, he said. “There is a much bigger chance now that it will depend on factors that we don’t control. Fluctuations and spikes in commodity prices could wind up taking that option out of our hands.”
He thereby acknowledged implicitly that the risk of a recession would be the price to pay for bringing this raging inflation back down.
Expects markets to figure out their own landing.
After past sell-downs of 20% or so of the S&P 500 Index, the Fed would start putting phrases into its communications that indicated some sort of pivot. This was the Fed put. But that too has gone out the window. The S&P 500 Index is down 21% from its high, and the Nasdaq is down 31%, and yet there was nothing in any of this that indicated that the Fed is worried.
On the contrary. The market sell-off, if sustained, and sustained price declines in the housing market, could do some of the heavy lifting for the Fed, so that the Fed might not have to raise its policy rates toward the rate of inflation, or even above the rate of inflation — above the red line in the EFFR-CPI chart — to knock down inflation, which would be a real rug-pull for the economy. Seems markets are going to have to figure out how to stand on their own two feet amid rising interest rates and QT.
What a 1 to 2 punch.
Powell and the bidas touch.
Fed can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time. Fed was trying to fool all the people all the time.
End Result: Complete loss of credibility!
“These 3-4% policy rates were unthinkably and impossibly high just a few months ago.”
Then the Fed is totally clueless. A monkey could have determined the FFR would need to be above 3% by the end of the year, while any backseat economist knows it should already be at 4%.
“But it’s still hoping that by the end of 2023, PCE inflation will be down to 2.6%, and that by the end of 2024 it will be down to 2.2%.”
Sounds a lot like that “transitory” thinking we heard a lot about last year. June inflation will most certainly tick up to 9%. Maybe by then, the Fed will have to consider a 100 basis point increase. Or who knows, they’ll pull out the bazooka and go ahead and raise rates to 4%. With inflation approaching double digits, I don’t see how in the world the FFR shouldn’t be at 5% today with 100 basis point increases on tape for the remaining meetings.
We need a serious discussion about how inflation is actually defeated – which parts of the CPI can we slow down – but this is only just entering the Overton Window.
1) Housing prices have to come down (~30% of CPI) no matter what. That requires higher interest rates to shock the market (done…) and a bit of time for the data to catch up to the market and for the Fed to recognize it. In the Great Recession that process took about a year.
2) Energy prices – these are going to be hard to stop, because demand massively outstrips supply… and supply requires infrastructure that takes a long time to build, but isn’t even being started because of global warming concerns. Toss in Russia/Europe, Saudi Arabia, etc. and there’s not much help here.
3) Food prices – dependent on energy prices. The wiggle room for consumers is in “food away from home”, which is more of a luxury choice and has higher wastage too… but restaurants don’t have enough margin to cut prices meaningfully and stay in business, unless they can pay lower wages?
4) Employment – there’s a lot of chatter about layoffs in marginal businesses, but still a ton of job openings in the more-stable parts of the economy. I see more job-churn but I don’t think we see a meaningful rise in unemployment for a while yet. In the meantime wages are going to continue to go up, and that will keep driving up prices for many services. It could be a year or more before unemployment dents wages and spending enough to slow demand in a way that slows the inflation enough for the Fed to notice and react.
5) Vehicles – Maybe? Huge pent-up demand due to the ongoing supply chain issues (geopolitical trade wars), but consumers have revolted against high prices on gas-guzzlers. Work-from-home doesn’t seem to be increasing further? Interest rates will help a bit to cool demand on the margins, maybe enough to put a dent in CPI for vehicles?
6) What else is a meaningful fraction of CPI and how can the Fed bring it down?
Basically I think this is going to take while longer, since housing costs need to come way down for any “inflation-killing” policy to work. Interest rates will have to come up more “just to be sure”, and given the lags in the way data gets reported and digested into policy changes, a Fed overshoot is inevitable.
So, banana-republic Jerome is going to continue to rob you for years via inflation!
Why aren’t the bond rating agencies downgrading American and Western sovereign debt to junk status as they are doing an inflationary default! Oh yeah… they under threat of dismemberment!!!! Oh well they can still do a number on Turkey and Argentina!
Wolf did you change the font on the website?
Their understanding of economics is flawed. Four hundred PhDs on the payroll and no common sense. Nothing they have said as come to pass so you can be sure they are wrong again.
They are just too selfish. The only reason they are raising rates now is because we had started hyper-inflating and their loot would lose value amid the political change it would bring.
I think he changed it about a week ago.
Peanut Gallery,
Do you ❤ it?
I changed the font of the text a few days ago, which triggered a rebellion in the comments, so I changed it back to the old font.
I changed the font of the headlines because the old beautiful font was causing problems with loading in some browsers, and I have not changed it back, and it stays.
I also changed the color of the headlines to black. And now when you hover over the headlines on the front page, they turn blue. Which is very fancy.
The site now loads faster with fewer problems. And Google is happy.
I can’t imagine having a job where you are rewarded for failure. Such is the case with the FED.
You basically just described the entire Senate and Congress, along with majority of Corp America leadership..
LOLZ
Long back, one of my uncles told me that he had not seen a single person, who held a top post in a government, and has not made deals with the Devil!
I did not believe him, still searching for exceptions.
Any school system in any major city?
The Fed hasn’t failed. They have succeeded spectacularly.
You seem to be going by their mission statement, which says they’re going to keep inflation low, employment high, and promote ‘economic growth’. It’s true purpose is to help maintain a regime of economic domination and extraction for the benefit of the FIC, whose machinations have been documented in detail by historians, economists, and politicians since the 19th century.
It’s not exactly a secret.
“I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies. Already they have raised up a moneyed aristocracy that has set the government at defiance. The issuing power (of money) should be taken away from the banks and restored to the people to whom it properly belongs.”
Thomas Jefferson
“The issue which has swept down the centuries and which will have to be fought sooner or later is the people versus the banks.”
John Emerich Edward Dalberg-Acton, 1st Baron Acton
“It is well that the people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning.”
Henry Ford
“The powers of financial capitalism had another far-reaching aim, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole.”
Quigley, Carroll. ‘Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time’. New York: Macmillan, 1966. Print.
“We are not to be hypocritical judges, yet we must be able to discern the swine, lest we cast our pearls before them.”
Yeshua. “On the Mount”. 31C.E.
(but nice try, Unamused)
Post office for 50 years
As inflation rages at over 8%, the “Federal” Reserve bankster owned cartel is charging banksters now: “Primary credit rate it charges banks, to 1.75%.” Some cynical people, like me, might conclude the “Fed” is giving its bankster owners gifts each year of about more than 6% out of billions or more likely, trillions of dollars that it lends to them as it secretly lent them trillions of dollars after their issues in 2008-2015. While on the subject of parasites, I must give kudos to the CCP, which is doing to China all that I expected and more. Keep it up, please! Watching news about China now is one of the real bright spots in my life; its better than SNL.
Nonsense. Who is still spreading this BS out there? Primary Credit is barely used. Banks can borrow more cheaply in the repo market and in the federal funds market.
Just look up the data on the Fed’s balance sheet. Primary Credit on the balance sheet of Jun 8: $1.19 billion. Which isn’t even a rounding error on the Fed’s $8.9 trillion balance sheet.
That’s like pouring gasoline and lighter fluid on a raging fire and saying that the cup of water also poured on it will help.
“But CPI inflation is now 8.6%, and the “real” EFFR is now a negative 7%, which represents the amount by which the Fed has fallen behind inflation. Its slowness in reacting to inflation is unprecedented in modern times:”
Right. And all of these fake narratives purporting “inflation has peaked” and talking about how a couple chintzy rate hikes will snuff it out soon are insulting to the intelligence of people not devoid of common sense. The fact of the matter is that the FED is so hopelessly behind that it will take years to slow it down.
Well, I’m a pessimist…but even pessimists can have hope :)
Look at the large percentage hit the monstrously engorged equity mkts took even after just 2 or 3 months of unZIRP.
Basically, everybody and their dog knew it was only near zero rates holding the hyperactive valuations up – once the Fed took some *small* *actual* steps away from its twenty years madness – a non-trivial amount of air was let out of equity valuations (residential valuations soon to follow).
Many other prices are likely to follow, as the “eternal ZIRP summer” mindset has been squelched.
Those living a lie on borrowed time frequently know it intimately – they always have one eye on the door, because they know their financial survival depends on being the first out of it. This means asset values can fall very fast…with spending soon to follow.
And banks’ appetite for inflation-goosing, risky lending? When they are now being much better paid by the Fed for idled reserves?
And this time (unlike 2018) real world inflation might be terrifying the Fed/DC into intestinal fortitude (continued rate hikes/at least no rapid retreat).
I think they’re going to lean hard on QT to do a lot of the heavy lifting. The Fed didn’t have a $9T collection of anti-dollars in the 70s/80s, but this time they do. It’s arguable that they may not have to lift the fed funds rate very high with QT. Remember that QT kills a lot of cash burning fake businesses and the fake jobs they provide, which in turn kills revenue for non-fake businesses as well. QT drives up yields on Treasuries which have a much bigger impact on the economy than the FFR since yields drive the cost of of loans from mortgages to commercial debt. Reducing employment and making debt more expensive destroys demand.
The measly .75% hike is just a diversionary tactic to grab your attention while they sneak a full blown recession in behind your back via QT. When the smoke clears, the big boys will have swooped in to buy up the rubble of the middle class at bargain prices. Rinse and repeat every decade or so until there’s no middle class left.
To Not Sure:
The pace at which QT constricts will be painfully slow compared to the whopping $4 trillion addition during 2020/COVID.
It would take nearly four years to reverse that dollar amount given the $47.5 billion graduated to $95 billion per month schedule.
The slow QT administration will be more like boiling a frog, it seems.
Agree, the addition of long bonds to the balance sheet is where things really got out of hand. Exerting force up and down the yield curve is sure to have unintended consequences as the force gets removed.
In a free market people can use the price of debt over time as a barometer and make investments accordingly. Why would anyone invest in long term projects (say, refineries) when a room full of bankers are playing God with the markets? Noone knows up from down anymore. Cost of capital can change on the whim of a few “governors”. Risk aversion is at least starting to become a thing again, which is healthy.
Strongly disagree. The Fed’s QT plan isn’t serious at all, if it’s supposed to stop inflation. The plan to drain that $9T balance sheet has a max speed of just $1T/year, and even that doesn’t kick into full gear for a few more months. That’s a long time to leave inflation festering – there will be riots in DC long before QT does anything significant to anything other than shadow banks’ balance sheets.
Yes, QT hasn’t really gotten going in my opinion because it’s a last resort. They don’t want to lose control of the plumbing.
As much as the contempt/disdain I have for Powell, to hear that Esther George only wanted .50 rate hike..F$$$ her. I know it’s asking a lot to ask an arsonist to try to put out a fire they started but do a better job pretending please.
As you said with even a .75 rate hike, it’s still pouring fuel on the fire, if he wants to put in a reputation as a real inflation fighter he would’ve gone up somewhere closer to what Gundach suggested close to 3pts, although the mayheim and carnage that would cause, but if you want reverse wealth effect to happen fast, can’t go turtle pace and expect result.
My remaining fear is that, what happens when unemployment gets uncomfortably high and inflation is starting to roll over a bit but still higher than 2%, will King pivot, pivot again?
Well, once that happens, Biden will surely be tossing
the Fed/Bankers Cabal ™ in with the Oil Industry in the Ye Olde Designated Villains/Fall Guys bin at DNC/MSM HQ (after the Fed/DC spent the last 20 years energetically fondling each other).
The Dem dinner party circuit is about to turn into the Donner Party.
This whole miserable few years might just be worth it if it puts an end to the ‘fed put’, let alone excessively easy monetary policy.
Wolf how much farther down do you expect stock market to go and also for the housing market ?
I’m looking at long-term charts of markets that had a huge gigantic bubble, such as we had. I’m looking at China, Japan, Spain, Italy, even Germany’s DAXK (not the DAX which is a total return index), etc. And I’m thinking, this is going to take a very very long time to get back to the high, and I have no idea how deep it will go first, and how long it will take to hit bottom.
The Japanese stock market has yet to reach new highs…30+ years later.
Japan seems to be the harbinger for the rest of the economies in the West. They seem to be ahead of the rest of us by about 10-20 years for financial, demographic and social trends.
I’m one of those savers who’s been fishing close to shore in Treasuries since 2008. Can’t wait to cast out further in the future. It’s about time.
Yes it is.
Isn’t a recession sort of a prerequisite toward lowering inflation? How is anything but a hard landing possible?
A soft landing would be a slightly softer housing market while leaving major stock indices around their current 20%-30% drop without a major drop in employment. That isn’t going to take much heat off of inflation. Demand needs to cool waaay down AND the wages (jobs) that support spending need be choked off as well.
Honest question… Has high inflation ever been corrected without a recession?
“Isn’t a recession sort of a prerequisite toward lowering inflation? How is anything but a hard landing possible?”
Very very well stated. Perhaps mild inflation could be corrected with a soft landing. But massive and surging inflation like this, feeding on itself, with a massive housing bubble and uncontrolled asset bubbles in other areas–all fed by short-sighted Fed policy on interest rates and QE? The only way to cure it is with a deeper recession and hard landing. That’s because the “wealth” from those bubbles was fake wealth, unconnected from economic fundamentals, and the inflation fuel from it requires a correction. The recession, temporary and manageable, is just the term we use for that necessary correction. And JPow and Federal Reserve, while moving in right direction, need to be much more aggressive to bring about the correction, as Paul Volcker realized. Tepid moves lead to runaway inflation that becomes uncontrollable, and unlike a temporary recession, to collapse of the dollar, society, its institutions and confidence.
Agree, and I don’t think the Fed really believes in a soft landing anymore either. Lots of phrases from them this time about how other factors outside of their control might make it impossible. They’re already setting the stage to skirt blame.
Re “Has high inflation ever been corrected without a recession?”
Answer: No.
The mechanics of how inflation is actually defeated – which parts of the CPI can we slow down – are only just entering the Overton Window.
1) Housing prices have to come down (~30% of CPI) no matter what. That requires higher interest rates to shock the market (done…) and a bit of time for the data to catch up to the market and for the Fed to recognize it. In the Great Recession that process took about a year.
2) Energy prices – these are going to be hard to stop, because demand massively outstrips supply, demand is inelastic, and supply requires infrastructure that takes a long time to build, but isn’t even being started because of global warming concerns. No help here.
3) Food prices – dependent on energy prices. The wiggle room for consumers is in “food away from home”, which is more of a luxury choice, but restaurants don’t have enough margin to cut prices meaningfully and stay in business. Unless they can pay lower wages?
4) Vehicles – huge pent-up demand due to the ongoing supply chain issues (geopolitical trade wars). Interest rates will help a bit but on vehicle loans, interest isn’t as big a factor as it is for housing.
5) Employment – there’s a lot of chatter about layoffs in marginal businesses, but still a ton of job openings in the more-stable parts of the economy. I don’t think we see meaningful unemployment for a while yet, and in the meantime wages are going to continue to go up, and that drives services prices. It could be a year before unemployment dents wages and spending enough to slow demand in a way that slows the inflation enough for the Fed to notice and react.
6) What else is a meaningful fraction of CPI and how can the Fed bring it down?
Basically I think this is going to take while longer, and housing costs need to come way down for any “inflation-killing” policy to work out.
Great post! I firmly believe housing is equated to inflation more than the Fed rate. I recognize that mortgage rates are tied directly to Fed funds rate, but the Fed funds rate has already been raised. Housing expenses are still at record peaks just as inflation has continued rising. When housing starts to fall I believe inflation will follow. But so will the markets.
Mortgage interest rates have nothing whatsoever to do with the advisory interbank overnight Federal Funds Rate, but are keyed off the yield (interest rate) on 10 year US Treasuries.
Mr. Richter, it seems like they’re trying to restore their credibility. The Fed has no control over the supply side, except for the supply of money.
The Fed has lots of impact on DEMAND, and that’s the goal. When you lower demand by making borrowing more expensive, suddenly you have over-supply, and to meet this lowered demand, prices might not be able to rise, or they might have to come down, which ends inflation. This is specifically addressed in the article.
So, the plan I guess is to crater real estate?
Perhaps and if they want any shred of credibility, they better go faster to tank that market. Even 20 to 30% down they will just barely back to 2019 level and house price is extremely sticky but have the biggest impact on wealth effect.
The housing cheerleaders and shills are getting more rampant with their why housing won’t decline narrative. The biggest shills of them all Lawrence Yun is now telling people to go consider ARM..so the desperation or seeing writings on the wall is there.
My thought was, beyond wealth effect, shelter costs unlike energy and fertilizer costs can be reduced by fed action.
It is interesting that he basically ended the q&a by telling prospective homebuyers to wait. I didn’t like his suggestion therein that the punch bowl would return, but I do find it interesting that he essentially told people to avoid the market right now. At least that is how I interpreted his words. Please feel free to disagree with me… I’m never confident in my interpretation of the swamp monsters.
I interpreted it the same way. He basically told potential first-time home buyers to wait it out until inflation is under control and home affordability is better.
In a different thread, SeattleTechie put up a link for two comparable homes by the same builder in the same neighborhood outside of Seattle. One appears to have sold a couple weeks ago for $1.6M, but now the builder is asking $1.2M for the same thing, a few weeks later. How would you like to be the person who lost $400k market value in a few weeks? That’s a high price to pay for FOMO and impatience. I think Powell is warning people that these things are going to be happening more and more.
Anybody that wants to buy a new home should realize builders are starting to panic, and prices could be dropping fast.
In China when developers cut prices like that and put a lot of recent buyers underwater, they riot inside the developers’ offices and demand equal treatment, their money back, etc…
Good article.
As a ratio of CPI, a 0.75% hike would place it on the far lower end of historical norms. The 0.75% hike in 1994 was About 29% of CPI. The current 0.75% hike is about 4.2% of CPI.
Whoops. Messed up my arithmetic. Fat finger. My bad. The current 0.75% hike is 8.7%, which puts in in the “reasonable” category.
Great article. In a nutshell, you have to crack some eggs to make an omelette it would seem. Sad that they admit that unemployment has to trickle upward.
Now we know what monetary policy can do. What can fiscal policy do now to help lower inflation?
Re QT, for every Fed-held treasury bond that matures/rolls off, the US Treasury will have to come up with the cash, right?
The treasury bonds are like anti-dollars. So, once QT is in full swing, where will the US Treasury get the $720B (12x$60B) in cash a year. Of course, the US Treasury will try to sell more treasury bonds to cover that, but with the Fed out of the game who will buy them? Sounds like a problem to me.
Hardigatti,
“So, once QT is in full swing, where will the US Treasury get the $720B (12x$60B) in cash a year.”
I asked this question a few articles ago and Wolf’s answer was, and I quote:
“Taxes, fees, and borrowing.” Same as always.
Wolf also says (though I’m not sure if it was in response to your question), that with respect to borrowing higher yields solve the problem. That makes perfect sense to me.
The way I understood it was that the $720B would come from investors. To get the investors to buy treasuries the yield would need to increase. The money to pay for the higher yields would come from “Taxes, Fees, and borrowing”.
QT doesn’t change anything for the Treasury in terms of cash. The US Treasury doesn’t care who holds its Treasury securities, whether it’s the Fed or me. But it changes everything for the markets in terms of cash.
Are we being played? Larry Summers and Steve Hanke both seasoned economists predicted the excessive inflation. Both said it is simple arithmetic. I can’t believe the Fed is so stupid with all their PhDs so it must have been intentional policy to run up inflation rate. Truth is:
1. Fed is not bothered by negative real rates.
2. Fed does not like to discuss gold as it is a worthy competitor to their fiat money system.
What a week!
JPOW has a backbone after all
SAILOR lays himself off for bit-dog margin
FOUCHEE forgot his mask and gets the Coronas
and it is only Wednesday …
US industry coped with the shockingly-unexpected, disastrous flu pandemic that we hadn’t encountered in a hundred years and hadn’t expected in a million years(!!!); and so now US business and free market capitalism will again cope with the aftermath as long as Joe Manchin & Kristen Cinema hold the power of the purse. The US economy will somehow unwind this massive debt and get thru this . Buy-Buy-Buy…PJS
Manchin and Sinema will only be swing voters until the end of the year. The November election will change the political balance in Congress.
I don’t think they will ever get to 3% before starting QE again.
You want to bet? QE may be done forever. It is a massive failure.
Wolf, so for the time being, there will be no selling of treasury securities as has been the plan. A couple of questions for you:
1. Why the caps? What is the Fed afraid of? There’s all that excess liquidity out there so why not remove the caps? The economy is “robust.” Is it that hidden leverage that you’ve pointed out in your stock market margin article that they’re afraid of? Perhaps they don’t want to peel the onion back too fast for fear that something might blow up that they’re not aware until is does?
2. When a treasury bill, note, or bond matures and rolls off the asset side of the balance sheet (principal payment is not reinvested), what is incinerated on the liability side of the balance sheet? Is it the Federal Reserve Notes?
Thanks.
1. I don’t think the caps are needed, but the Fed wants this to be smooth. The Treasury maturities are predictable and are disclosed and everyone knows how much matures every month. Some months it’s a huge amount, and some months it’s a smaller amount, so caps block the spikes you would get during the huge months.
With MBS, the whole thing is very unpredictable and no one knows how much they will shrink the next month through these pass-through principal payments. This is dependent on rates. If rates get cut, this turns into a tsunami that reached $120 billion a month in 2020, which could be destabilizing. Hence the caps.
2. When a Treasury security matures, the Fed gets cash from the government for the face value. At the Fed, this cash just disappears. It gets “destroyed,” just like it was “created” during QE. On the liability side, you will see the “reserves” account go down, and the Treasury General Account (the government’s checking account), and even the overnight reverse repo account. And there will be some shifts between these accounts, and we have already seen some of it, from reserves (down) to RRPs (up).
Thanks!
Another question for you, regarding the treasury security cap:
If, for a given month, when the cap is met and the Fed receives principal payments in excess of the cap, it sounds like the Fed will reinvest those principal payments into more treasuries. If true, why? Why not let the market (not the Fed) be the purchaser of treasuries going forward?
Thanks again.
I would like to see the dot plots as forecasted by Wolf Street commenters.
“The Fed raised its projections for unemployment rates, with the median projection rising from 3.7% at the end of 2022, to 3.9% at the end of 2023, and to 4.1% at the end of 2024.”
I agree with that progression on unemployment but instead of 2022, 2023 and 2024 substitute August, October and December. Everything has happened so fast and yet going forward everything will suddenly react very slowly? That’s not how balloons deflate when they are popped.
I am glad I just stocked up on more popcorn to watch this show. All I hear is the McDees theme song “I’m lovin it.”
There is finally a cost to borrow and the greedy pigs at the trough are ready for slaughter. Maybe the price of bacon will come down with so much about to be added to the supply side.
Having just remarked on May 4 that a 75-basis point hike was not a possibility, Jerome Powell is completely without credibility at this point.
Things are going to get tight: we’ve had more than 20 years of good living thanks to easy money. But we’ve just seen the limits of that. It’s either inflation or contraction from this point forward.
Tough economic times require firm leadership. And that’s not our current Fed Chair. He will need to be removed before confidence can be restored.
“Having just remarked on May 4 that a 75-basis point hike was not a possibility, Jerome Powell is completely without credibility at this point.”
I can forgive him for this. To me, it’s really not a big deal. What is a big deal (to me) is when he caved in to Trump’s bashing in 2019 and started lowering interest rates again.
They are not stupid, they are guilty and Fed should be held accountable. This Inflation happened by design, as the Fed in August, 2020 adopted , surprisingly against his mandate, a brand new pro-inflationary bias policy which was announced in Jackson Hole, to allow the inflation to run hot above target in a negative real interest rate environment.
“with only one dissenting vote (by Esther George, who wanted a 50 basis point hike)”
Esther George obviously wanted to become the first Fed Chairwoman.
Was Janet Yellen not already a Chairwoman?
Do trolls count?
My bad, totally forgot about that.
So when can I expect my savings account to start offering an interest rate over the Fed Funds Rate?