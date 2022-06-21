Housing Bubble Woes: Supply Jumps, Sales Drop, Median Price Skewed Higher by Shift in Mix as Bottom Falls Out below $500k, amid Holy-Moly Mortgage Rates

California special: Pending sales collapse by 30%, prices begin to “moderate,” San Francisco condo prices decline year-over-year.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Sales that closed in May of previously-owned single-family houses, condos, co-ops, and townhouses fell by 3.4% from April, based on the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales, and by 8.6% from a year ago, the National Association of Realtors reported today.
Sales of single-family houses alone dropped by 7.7% year-over-year. Sales of condos and co-ops dropped by 15.3% year-over-year.
May was the tenth consecutive month of year-over-year declines. The old saw that there’s no inventory for sale is no longer an excuse because supply jumped 12.6% in May – so sharply falling sales on sharply rising supply (data via YCharts):
“Further sales declines should be expected in the upcoming months given housing affordability challenges from the sharp rise in mortgage rates this year,” the NAR report said.
The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales in May fell to 5.41 million homes, the lowest since the lockdown sales rates (data via YCharts):
Inventory for sale and supply jump.
The number of homes listed for sale in May jumped by 12.6% from April, or by 113,000 homes, after having jumped by 100,000 homes in April, to 1.16 million, the highest since November.
Supply of homes listed for sale jumped to 2.6 months, from 2.2 months in April, and from 2.5 months in May last year, the first year-over-year increase since the lockdown. This is quite a change from the low in January of 1.6 months (data via YCharts).
Sales by Region.
Percent change of the seasonally adjusted annual rate of total home sales in May from April, and year-over-year (yoy):
- Northeast: +1.5% from April, -9.3% yoy.
- Midwest: -5.3% from April, -7.5% yoy.
- South: -2.8% from April, -8.4% yoy.
- West: -5.3% from April, -10.0% yoy.
In California, closed sales plunged, pending sales collapsed.
According to the California Association of Realtors (CAR), sales that closed in May of houses plunged 15.2% in May year-over-year; and sales of condos plunged 12.3%. These are closed sales.
Pending sales – a predictor of closed sales the following month – collapsed by 30.6% in May, “likely due to eroding affordability, rising mortgage rates and home prices, and the increased risk of a recession,” the CAR report noted.
Holy-Moly Mortgage rates.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate spiked to over 6% last week for the first time since 2008, according to the daily measure by Mortgage News Daily. According to the most recent reading by Freddie Mac last week, the average mortgage rate spiked to 5.78%.
These mortgage rates are so named because “holy moly” is what people say when they look at the mortgage payment for the ridiculously inflated price of the home they want to buy.
But sales that closed in May are based on mortgage rates of the prior month or two, when they were much lower. Until mid-April mortgage rates were in the 4% to 5% range. In May, mortgage rates were just a little above 5%.
It’s in June, when the spike took off with renewed vigor, and we haven’t seen much housing data on June yet, except that luxury sales in Manhattan plunged by 70% year-over-year in the week through June 19, but that was mostly due to the sell-off in the stock market.
The closed sales in May are based on deals that were largely negotiated in April, with mortgage rates from April and before, when these buyers applied for mortgages and obtained mortgage rate locks that are good for a set period of time. The green box shows the mortgage rates that roughly applied to home purchases that closed in May, around 4% to 5%.
Median Price pushed up by shift in mix to higher-end sales.
In California: The median price rose to $899,000, up by 9.9% year-over-year, according to the California Association of Realtors. But the median price is sensitive to changes in the mix, and according to the CAR, this price increase in the state “can largely be attributed to the mix of sales, with the high-end market continuing to outperform the more affordable market segments.”
The change in mix show up in the share of million-dollar homes, which jumped to a record share of 35.3%, while the share of homes priced below $500,000 hit an all-time low.
“Home prices could be leveling off though, as the monthly gain in price appears to be moderating,” the CAR said. And this is already happening in San Francisco.
In San Francisco, the median price of condos fell 0.3% year-over-year. The median price of single-family houses in San Francisco rose 6.1%, the second lowest gain of the big counties in California, behind Contra Costa county (East Bay), where the median house price rose only 1.0% year-over-year.
In the US of A: the median price rose to $407,600, up by 14.8% from a year ago, according to the NAR. And here too, as we’ll see in a moment, there was a huge shift to the higher end (data via YCharts):
The median price is skewed by changes in the mix.
My favorite illustration: To get the median price in a market where 9 homes sold, you list them by price from the highest to the lowest, and the price of the fifth house from the top or the fifth from the bottom (same house) is the price in the middle = median price.
But if the two cheapest houses don’t sell, and if the remaining seven homes sell, the middle is now the fourth house down, or the fourth house up. This change in mix skews the metric of the median price, though the actual prices of the homes haven’t changed:
This change in mix is what happened in the US too.
Sales of homes priced below $500,000 have plunged, while sales above $500,000 have surged year-over-year, and these dramatic changes the mix have skewed the median price upward, according to data from the NAR:
Investor share of sales and all-cash sales dipped, but stayed in the same range.
Individual investors or second-home buyers purchased 16% of the homes in May, down from 17% in April, 18% in March, 19% in February, and 22% in January, according to the NAR.
“All-cash” sales, which include many investors and second home buyers, declined to a share of 25% in May, from a share of 26% in April, but were up from 23% a year ago.
It’s not different this time.
It NEVER is!!!
The game is the same … only the sheeple getting fleeced are a different generation, sporting a full “coat” freshly-printed credit, ripe for the wolves to harvest…
Amen. It is an organized fleecing. Right on WS!
Mortgage rates are INCREDIBLY LOW at only around 6.00%, so just what are any imbeciles whining about regarding mortgage interest rates?
I agree they are low but I guess it all depends on your perspective. My mortgage in 1972 was at 7.5%.
My first house was in 1976. I begged, borrowed, and stole to get enough down payment to assume the old 1973 mortgage which had a 7.5% rate. Five years later I looked like a genius, except I bought in Decatur Illinois. In 1982 I was laid off and Decatur was one of the top ten unemployed areas of the country.
Extended ZIRP contributed to suppressed mortgage interest rates, far too long too low. These extended low rates are the “holy-moly” for me, not the current more historically typical rates. We’re finally getting back into the low end of the range we previously had for decades – the low end of the range we had for decades i say. If i was a betting man and i am, i would venture 6-8% will be prevalent going forward. So we’re going up from here.
“Holy moly” is what people say when they look at the mortgage payment at the current rate and price.
Key is …and price. Money ain’t for nothing and your chicks for free!
but in this day and age, I really don’t want my MTV
We’re just returning to absolutely and perfectly normal mortgage rates that are still on the lowish side, so why any complaints or hesitancy at all in any of the real estate markets?
Obviously you’re rich
Because prices are very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very high.
It’s simple arithmetic! To buy the same house in 2019 compared to 2022 is a little over 2.5K a month. When interest rates went low the cost to buy/build a house is high. They just haven’t come back down to normal prices. The question is will they ever?
No one’s going to take that bet Mr.Falcon, we’re already at 6%. The fed just hiked the fed funds rate by 0.75% and several more hikes scheduled along with QT.
Few months ago I thought 6% rate would bring the Market to a sudden halt but apparently still not high enough to shock the market let alone halt it.
This may take a long time to play and if the fed keeps rates high beyond 2023 we may actually see a substantial price decrease in prices.
Ghassan,
RTGDFA
None of these sales happened in June when mortgage rates hit 6%.
You need to get the timing right.
Pending sales in California in May: -30%. That’s based on deals made in May, when rates were in the 5% range.
The national sales = closed sales in May for deals made in April mostly, when mortgage rates were much lower.
We don’t have much data on June yet, when the rate hit 6%.
So be patient.
ALL THIS IS EXPLAINED IN THE ARTICLE.
Yes. 60 day locks average. Thus you have 40 plus days left until you see current sales at 6 percent plus rates
I understand what you’re saying wolf but still even for 5% there is a lot of activity, my assumption was that people see it coming and step back when rates were 5% and the housing market halts completely at %6 considering current prices.
But I was wrong, maybe buyers started to step back as you mentioned now that the rate is 6% and it comes to a halt when rates are 7 or 8%. I definitely hope so.
No one should buy a house in this environment, and I mean no one even if they have the cash.
And I always read the article.
“No one should buy a home in this environment”
The only people that think so read wolfstreet and zerohedge. Poll 100 realtors and likely have 90 say it’s a great time to buy a home before rates go up even further. And it’s the realtors that normies rely on for professional advice when purchasing a home.
Relitters .. and I am using the pegorative.. can be the worst!
I swear with My Own Eye they have forked tongue.
Yeah that’s my assumption too, apparently 6% rate and a $1M mortgage is no problem for a lot of people around here…or at least on the surface that’s the case. If you compare median price sold to median wage, that gap is pretty comical.
Why would anyone care in the least? Don’t worry. Be Happy! It’s only a tiny little bit more money!
Don’t underestimate how misinformed many buyers are. Many families have zero financial knowledge in the household. They read an article from the NAR and they think buying a home today is a great idea.
There are so many platitudes circulated by the pumpers, the average homebuyer has no clue what is really going on.
Lots of people will buy at every RE top.
You are absolutely right bobber.
ButBut NAR .. CAN
Thus Family saved!
A whole lot of REALTORS(TM) are going to be jingle mailing the keys to their Lexus lease now that the punch bowl has been taken away. Perhaps they should learn to code.
Unfortunately for most families, even if prices fall, they probably won’t be enough to compensate for the increase in mortgage rates, so the cost of housing will remain elevated.
I can remember a time when selling real estate was a side hustle.
My teacher friend just quit ,to become a realtor ,nice gal but terrible job change .Wished her luck
This is when a lot of smarmy sales people learn that opening a door and saying here’s the kitchen isn’t really a high paying skill set.
That the median priced home is up 150% in ten years (160k -> 400k) is a stark visualization of the disgusting econo-centric, centrally-planned, corporatized, materialistic Amerika. Truly despicable.
S&P 500 Dec 30th 2011 = ~1257
S&P 500 Dec 30th 2021 = ~4791
380% for the markets over that time… I’d saying housing hasn’t kept up! Or maybe the Fed has pumped too much into the stock market! Take your pick! Bottom-line… money ain’t for nothing!
While SP500 is still overpriced, it’s much lower now than at ATH.
S&P 500 3,764 after today bear market rally : -)
It’s actually about 280%. You need to subtract the initial value from the final value before dividing by the initial value to calculate the return percentage ((4791-1257)/1257*100=281). Still better than most real estate in that time period, but much closer.
Main point being that people don’t need to raise families, make memories, sleep comfortably, etc in the financial markets.
Seems logical to figure that cash buyers will become a higher percentage of total closings — but the median prices will be lower too, right?
Cash buyers are NOT stupid. They don’t want to overpay either. And they can see what’s going on too. From the article, last section:
Investor share of sales and all-cash sales dipped, but stayed in the same range.
Individual investors or second-home buyers purchased 16% of the homes in May, down from 17% in April, 18% in March, 19% in February, and 22% in January, according to the NAR.
“All-cash” sales, which include many investors and second home buyers, declined to a share of 25% in May, from a share of 26% in April, but were up from 23% a year ago.
I think that’s what I was trying to say (but I didn’t express it well). My theory is that *even* as prices fall, fewer people will be able to obtain or afford mortgages because of the accompanying economic effects — so more (like 40-50% of) transactions will be cash deals.
I happened across a story in bloomberg or WSJ that said all cash in March might have been well over 30%.
What it did say is many buyers used companies like Better.com to make it look like a all-cash but Better.com makes the borrower pay something like 2.5% extra on the loan. They interviewed someone who used better.com to make an all cash offer
Also, it said many cash buyers sell all their stock….or borrow against their 401k to make the cash buy and then soon after take out a home equity loan for liquidity.
——————————————————
From better.com
Make your best all-cash offer
Once your mortgage has been fully underwritten and pre-approved, it’s time to determine your bidding amount and submit your all-cash offer. Your Agent can help you navigate this process, but as a cash buyer you’ll have a number of things working to your advantage. For starters, all-cash offers typically have a quicker closing period—the time between when a purchase contract is signed and when the sale is finalized—which is very attractive to sellers, especially in hot markets. The Better Cash Offer program also allows buyers to waive financing and appraisal contingencies, which gives sellers more confidence. Buyers who are also trying to sell their home won’t be stuck having to pay multiple mortgages or adding in a home sale contingency.
Step 4: Move in and buy back your home
After your offer is accepted, Better Real Estate pays cash for the home. You can move in as soon as Better Real Estate closes on the sale, and live there while your mortgage is processed. Once your mortgage is finalized, you can buy back the home from Better Real Estate at the original sale price.
“According to the California Association of Realtors (CAR), sales that closed in May of houses plunged 15.2% in May year-over-year; and sales of condos plunged 12.3%. These are closed sales.”
This is why it’s good to look at macro level data to draw conclusion rather than anecdote evidence. If I go off anecdote, wouldn’t have notice any major shift in the market other than seeing some price reduction here and there but the last min FOMO buyers still somehow buying houses close to $1M in SoCal, often listed for less than a week or two, at least based off listings I have saved.
Still wondering where the heck these people are coming from? Do they truly believe in RE agents one way truth of good time to buy? Next time, I see one, I am going to ask them when is it not a good time to buy? Interest rate is low, sky high price, good time to buy. Interest rate has since doubled, sky high price, still good time to buy….
Btw $500K for the bottom end? I think you can buy a closet for that much and nothing else, at least in the somewhat desirable part of town, even undesirable part like Lynwood is still asking in the $700K and up…insane..
Phoenix_Ikki,
California pending sales: -30% in May. That’s that activity in May.
Closed sales in May, which you referred to, reflects activity in April.
We have no sales data on June, when rates hit 6%.
Hey Wolf. I understood your last two comments when I RTGDFA.
Ok got it, so perhaps over time, I will likely see less of these anecdote listed then under contract / sales pending even in my neck of the wood. That’s good to know, I do still expect to see certain demographics still buy now if they qualified regardless of sales/price trajectory. Looking at macro data both sales pending, inventory listing, price reduction…etc all point to a pretty fast reversal even for housing market timing standard.
“$500K for the bottom end” is obviously not meant to be a local Los Angeles number.
Just for fun lets say you’re in CA and you need a 30yr fixed mortgage. Last year with mortgage rates at 3.5%, you monthly payment would be $2,694. Right now at 6% your monthly payment would be $3,597. Lets say next year mortgage rates are up to 8%. Your monthly payment would be $4,402. Then you add in property taxes and homeowners insurance and holy moly.
This could be quite a show!
Sorry I forgot to add that these numbers are based on a $600,000 mortgage. I need to start reading my posts before hitting send.
And qualification criteria roughly means that 3% requires $9000 per month income. 6% requires $13,200 not counting Taxes & insurance.
For the complete recipe, just add no *water..
*unless you’re a pupfish, or a Deadpool owner .. or both!
The change in median price since 08 can been viewed via the fact that credit was shut off to only the most credit worthy plebs and has only been flowing to those most worthy or with other assets for collateral. When i worked at BNY Mellon (not the best example because of their clients) they were only extending Jumbo loans and some of the people were using their stocks and such as collateral. Wake me up when those people get cut off from the credit spigot.
I don’t see the point of your post. You state BONY clients aren’t representative (which is true) while at the same time claiming mortgage credit after 2008 was cut-off to all but the credit worthy, which isn’t. Unless of course, you are only referring to the jumbo loan market which is a minor fraction of the total since 2008.
If you are commenting generically, mortgage standards since 2008 aren’t even close to being strict. For starters, borrowers frequently make down payments below selling costs with the MBS buyer relying on a government guarantee, which in turn is supported by currency debasement and asset inflation to maintain loan quality.
Spoke to a realtor that insisted now’s a great time to buy a home. When asked their thoughts on high interest rates, they reminded me of the interest deduction: “You’re not really paying 6% since you deduct all the interest.”
This bubble is far from being popped. We’d need 9% rates before home prices even begin a meaningful drop in the highly desirable areas.
“You’re not really paying 6% since you deduct all the interest.”
Yeah isn’t that funny? Except i have to pay taxes on the 10 bucks in interest i earn on a savings account. Its almost like the system is designed to discourage savings (freedom) and promote debt (slavery)! But not conspiracy, just the best and brightest leading us into that way too bright future.
It’s amazing how many financially illiterate people think that a “deduction” is a dollar for dollar write off against your taxes. It’s value depends on your marginal rate, so it will be about a third in the best possible case. And don’t concern your self with that pesky standard deduction, which is running about 25K for a married couple :)
If I hear one more rube say “I did it for the tax writeoff” I think I will have an aneurysm.
Yes the actual benefit is about of 1/3 of the interest amount beyond the $25.9K standard deduction. Not a calculation that FOMO buyers are performing of course, they gotta stay focused on winning the bidding war.
No impact on prices in so cal but I see sellers inspirational asking price being reduced.
I think it’d get accelerate in the NeXT few months.
Peak home buying season is upon us. Let’s see
Terrible time to be a realtor. Crocodile tears…
80% of Realtors may have sold 1 or 2 houses last year. Most are already starving.
My bad. Mea culpa. Shouldn’t pick on ’em.
Apologies to all the realtors on WS.
It’s not supported by any data like Wolf puts together, but down here in my neck of the woods, the San Jose/south Bay area:
I’m seeing homes going on the market for prices only attainable 6 months ago.
I’m seeing dozens of homes up for sale in neighborhoods that had only one or two homes for sale, just a month ago.
I’m also seeing homes in San Jose proper in the 800k-900k range. That’s something I haven’t seen since 2019.
Homes in the 1.5-3 million range are taking some big price reductions(not all of them, but there are many). I’m talking 200k+ price deductions.
And the best part? I’m not seeing much of any sales. Nothing is moving, we just get more and more inventory everyday as people run for the exits.
This is what happens in a Bubble. People buy, buy, buy but they don’t sell or they buy second, third investment shacks.
So you have shortage, shortage, shortage, then GLUT!!!!
Everyone is trying to time the market to sell at Peak. The problem is when it’s peak and going down, it’s too late. Yall missed the boat!
You’re exactly right. I watch the market pretty heavily in my area, and it’s amazing how many wishful thinkers there are at the moment. It’s amazing how brutal the monthly payment numbers are now as well.
What I find fascinating is being surrounded by $3 to $5 to sometimes $10 million dollar homes, but the average and median incomes in my town are like $130k/year. These people are all bubble riders. Very few earn high six figure to seven figure salaries. Who would have ever thought that $130,000 salaries wouldn’t support $5 million dollar home prices?
From the Intermountain West, in my tracking of some non-resort towns that had little construction in the last three years, the prices are being reduced by a nominal 5-10% in the under $500K market, a minor concession given the increases in recent years. A few more contracts are falling through. Houses sit longer. My realtor is bending over backwards because there has been little inventory since last fall and the flippers are gone. I have heard the same from realtors in my current town because they don’t have millionaire clients for the high end. Brokers will generally take the big money clients for themselves, so newer agents need a lot of luck.
While it is all a game, I laughed at just being told that an April appraisal ordered by a seller should still be good for my bank. Someone else did bid nearer that appraisal, at a price above all comps since January. One credit union here loans at 50% DTI without counting insurance, HOA, or taxes, with 20% down required. I truly believe lenders like that drive up prices across the board locally. Of course the appraisal will come in right.
I agree with the comment that most buyers playing right now are not well-informed, at least where I look. The workers are still buying their maximum payments on lower-quality fixers. These towns got hit hard in 2008-2016, when they weren’t even the bubbliest locations, but there are more retirees buying now. Unemployment is low, all services, government and extraction. I’m still optimistic about increasing pessimism.
1) The 30Y Fix Mortgage rate reached : 0.886 with the 2008 high. It’s going to be very volatile. Mortgage rates might drop to 2012 lo/ 2013 highs, to 3.3% – 4.6% area.
2) Bear market rally #1 : sideways : 2018 high was > 2013 high.
3) Bear market rally # 2 : a sharp rally a zigzag up : from 5.8% down to 3.3% – 4.6%, before rising to 7% – 7.5% area : (5.8% – 2.6%) + 4% =7.2%.
Why would the biggest run-up in history not be followed by a crash? [confused emoji] R to TGDFA that’s what I say all night all day. Hold dat cash den make dat switch, listen to my words and y’all’ll be rich!
Here in formerly red hot sequim on the Olympic peninsula, RE has been stopped cold as of about three weeks ago. Still some obvious cash sales But my Zillow daily updates are now 50 to 75 percent , price reductions. Window has slammed shut
Will the costs of building a single family home decrease as inflation starts having an effect in the 6 – 12 month term? Will lumber and associated materials prices be affected?
Yes, eventually. It will take time for material prices to come down though. Everyone will fight that as long as possible. The steel mills will first have to lower prices, then the distributor, then the fabricator, then the contractor, etc. Just one example. We do sell and fabricate steel for residential & commercial. Our costs have not come down yet.
I should add we have not seen any competitive pressure YET.
I’m a weldor/fabricator/engineer, and what we pay for steel plate is out of control right now. Hopefully it comes down soon.
Always did during my 50 years as cost analyst/estimator DEL.
Certainly remembering one project that had some costs almost double after 4 weeks of preparation, then fall almost that much during the year it took to negotiate the final contracts/specifications, etc., (“Design-Build” project.)
Must keep in mind this was inflation/deflation of construction materials/equipment, including from dirt to final finishes.
I just saw a house a block away from my house sell in a week for $230,000 over asking [10% over]. For what it is worth.
I was talking to another realtor at an open house pointing out that a lower price but a higher interest rate might not be as good a deal as you think. Even with the price drop you still might end up with a higher monthly payment.
Since everyone agrees that interest rates are going to be going up for the next year to year and a half that fear may still push the housing market along and slow any big drops. The buyers might be thinking that a 6% rate now is better than an 8% rate in two years. Plus you can always refi that 6% loan if rates drop again. If we have a recession what will the Feds push rates down to?
Sure wish I had a crystal ball.
U in new your or California,that’s crazy
You’d have a bad case of FOMO if you couldn’t wait a few months to avert a potential home buying disaster.
Salado Tx smaller market bedroom community on I35 45 min. N of Austin.
In 2021 homes sold in 1-2 days with sometimes zero inventory.
Nephew bought a new home from DR Horton Nov 2021 contract with finished home closing on June 8 2022. Street has about 50 homes that had sold 95 percent but not built. Nephew reported that at least 5 folks of the 45 sold homes have backed out. The homes are 3000 sq feet and sell for 550k to 600k. More anecdotal evidence of slowdowns.