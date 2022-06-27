Goldman Sachs Cut its Hype-and-Hoopla Creature Coinbase to Sell after it Collapsed 87%, as Crypto “Trading Activity Dries Up”

A chart like this is an indictment of Wall Street and the hype-and-hoopla machine that pumped and dumped this stuff on the most gullible retail investors ever.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Crypto-trading platform Coinbase hired Goldman Sachs in late 2020 as financial advisor for its efforts to go public. They decided eventually to go public via a direct listing. Coinbase was hyped to the nth degree by Wall Street and by the whole crypto pump-and-dump club. Goldman Sachs became the first-listed of the joint-managers of the direct listing, followed by J.P. Morgan, Allen & Co., and Citigroup. Goldman collected huge fees for its efforts. On April 14, 2021, Coinbase shares [COIN] started trading at $381 a share then spiked to $429.54 intraday, and closed at $328.28, giving it a market cap of about $88 billion.
Over the 16 months since that propitious intraday high, Coinbase shares have collapsed by 87%, to $56.40 at the moment. And today, after stock jockeys and dip buyers had taken huge losses in their Coinbase shares, Goldman Sachs cut its own creature to “sell” and cut its price target to $45. And shares dropped about 10% by mid-day today.
A chart that looks like this – and my Imploded Stocks column is full of them – is an indictment of the Wall Street banks and the hype-and-hoopla machine that pumped and dumped no matter what into the laps of the most gullible retail investors ever, chasing after the most fabulous get-rich-quick schemes ever. It takes two to tango. The 10% plunge today is barely visible after this utter collapse:
On June 14, following the hiring freeze announced on June 5 and reports of rescinded job offers, Coinbase announced that it would lay off 18% of its workforce. Which was easy to do since the company switched to working-from-home during the pandemic in May 2020 – it became what it called a “remote-first” company – which was made permanent in 2021. And 1,100 laid-off people found out via personal email, after they’d been locked out from their corporate emails and other access. So that was easy.
These layoffs followed the debacle of the disclosure in an SEC filing that crypto holders on its platform were just “unsecured creditors,” made worse by CEO Brian Armstrong’s tweet storm which promised that “We have no risk of bankruptcy,” which inspired huge amounts of confidence.
All this came with an earnings report that was a total fiasco, including a loss of $430 million in Q1, a 35% plunge in revenues, and a drop in monthly users. And it said at the time that revenues and users would continue to drop.
So today, Goldman Sachs comes out and issues a sell rating on its own creature and cuts its price target to $45, after most stock jockeys that ever touched it got their faces ripped off. Analyst William Nance blamed the “continued downdraft in crypto prices” – you know, the collapsing gambling tokens – and the drop in activity across the crypto space.
“We believe Coinbase will need to make substantial reductions in its cost base in order to stem the resulting cash burn as retail trading activity dries up,” Nance wrote in a report to clients.
So, this means more layoffs, on top of the people that have already been cut.
“We believe current crypto asset levels and trading volumes imply further degradation in COIN’s revenue base,” with revenues now expected to drop by 61% in 2022, Nance wrote. Hence the need to cut costs further by cutting headcount.
The issue for Coinbase is that it’s not fun anymore to trade crypto gambling tokens. It used to be a huge amount of fun when prices soared, spiked, and exploded on an hourly basis. But now that prices kathoomphed, in terms of the hated, disparaged, and soon to collapse fiat, some of them by nearly 100%, thereby wiping out about $2 trillion of the $3 trillion in gambling token value, the fun has turned into a nightmare. Many traders who were leveraged in their positions got wiped out and were left by the wayside. And Coinbase, which makes its revenues from fees off trading activity, is confronted with the unpleasant issue that its revenues drying up.
Walked by what was formerly known as the Staples center which is now call Crypto.com stadium. Looking at that name to the side of the building and knowing they got a 20yrs naming rights, I can’t help but to laugh at how funny it is going to look in say 5-10 yrs from now. Talk about being reminded of old milk day in and out. Imagine renaming a place/building as Beanie Babies and have to stare at that for 20 yrs…
As Damon if he is truthful would tell you “Bagholders favor the brave….”
Not like “Staples” was much better. They signed a lifetime deal (which Sycamore Partners of course cut off and sold back) in the late 90s, at peak paper. LOL.
I bet Uber buys the naming rights next year after Crypto.com fails to make their yearly payment.
Remember Enron Stadium, Houston, Texas? Enron was going to reinvent everything, too. And all the fools asking sober accounting questions (especially looking for actual cash flows and non-fake revenues, along with half of Enron’s cooked up reinvention concepts) “just didn’t get it.”
The Hall of Shame is deep and long. Enron employees were sold on buying their own employer’s stock (making their portfolios super-concentrated one-way bets on the fake dream), got microscopic severance packages, and also were unsecured creditors. I have posted twice here months ago, long before Coinbase’s announcements, that crypto exchange customers are also unsecured creditors, without the protection afforded to, say, bank depositors. So in priority they get in the very back of the line for scraps, only one tiny step above stockholders. That’s because those stuffy old regulators decided back during something called the Great Depression, that banks would be regulated so people could stop the endless cycles of bank runs. But crypto kiddies are too smart and fast for all that. Of course Goldman’s people know it in their sleep. They are weaned on that.
If you look at naming rights on stadiums,there usually a good indicator of failure
There’s a ball park in Chicago that was named after a brand of chewing gum and had a hundred years of failure.
Can we go back to naming stadiums after less ephemeral things? Three Rivers Stadium? Candlestick Park? Mile High Stadium? The names actually outlasted the venues!
I suspect Crypto.comm Arena will go the way of Enron Field long before the 20 years passes.
Enron Field in Houston didn’t last long after Enron turned into dust. Now it’s Minute Maid Park!
Posted late, didn’t’ see the Enron posts above. Sorry.
I expect a lot of sports naming rights to be canceled in the upcoming bear market.
Wonder when Cathie Woodshed will go on her media blitz after today’s downgrade and tell her true believers to buy more with the 10%. It’s frustrating to see MSM still give creditability to Cathie “Knifecatcher” Woodshed any airtime and don’t typically challenge how wrong she has been over the last couple of year.
Caveat emptor. That’s what being in a free country means. That’s what risk capital is. The alternative is preemptive interventionist media and government, something everyone seems to wail about. Talking about the future in general is not fraud, unless there is a legal duty attached, as when there is a legal guarantee made. That is because the future is not certain, ergo, a statement about the future (such as projected future asset values) is an opinion, not a misrepresentation of fact. Misrepresentation of material FACTS is fraud. In a society with free expression and information like this one, every American should know this. That is, every one not glued to some idiot consumerist addiction, instead of learning vital things.
The FED has created a whole lot of risk capital over the last couple of years.
That is why your previously saved capital is worth-less.
The really smart people (not me) realized somewhere along the way that the Fed changed the capital markets from funding real capital investments in the economy to funding asset appreciation and they made a fortune understanding what was happening.
They are probably smart enough to play the current tightening game and get a twofer out of Fed policy.
LOL.
Thank you for the laughs.
I have been thinking if the crypto will be the thing that breaks, black swan whatever you want to call it.
Yesterday talking to a good friend of mine, he explained to me how crypto works and he did mention that Goldman Sachs have their own creation. He didn’t know how crypto is going to replace the current system though. But what he did say was, everyday he has some money on the side he goes and buys some more.
I must admit I have been pretty ignorant at this, so I said how, it’s so expensive!!! I really thought you go and buy one bitcoin.
No he said, you can buy whatever fraction you have money for. 0.001, 0.01 etc… not sure how true. Please everyone give your thought here.
What this strategy reminded me though, is the pyramid schemes that blasted thru Eastern Europe in the early 90s. I remember my mother, her friends, our cousins, neighbors, they had an account with the “investors”.
It was like a “bank” with a teller; you went in there, took your money and interest, except no you didn’t, you just rolled it over. And whenever you had extra cash, savings, some hard earned money, you deposited/added to your account. Because more capital, gives more interest right…
Of course even if you don’t know the end of it, you can imagine… it brought some Eastern European countries to the brink of complete and utter financial collapse, actually some did collapse and the political, social drama that followed was akin to a civil war.
I have my limitations in predicting the future, but the past is full of examples.
If enough of my neighbors act stupidly enough, they will create a catastrophe and drag me in with them. I think we just barely dodged that bullet this time around with this little caprice. A trillion or so lost is a small price to pay, to arrest this stupid craze.
‘m recalling a Sharon stone quote, I can paraphrase: People say women fake org@sms. Well, a man can fake a whole relationship.
We now have whole fake tech revolutions, fake glowing future horizons, with armies of financial and techie types dancing to the tune. It is pie in the sky served up with glossy colorful digital slickness, and too many brains are just too dull to see through it.
Crypto in its present form is not a currency nor will it ‘replace the current system’. It’s also not the ‘black swan’. Crypto was a boon for central banks as a means of expanding the global money supply without having to print digital dollars during a time when stimulus was needed but I think it’s pretty well established that inflation is our black swan. Crypto go up and down is just entertainment.
What crypto IS, is a beta test for blockchain technology – an immutable ledger technology upon which one can build actual infrastructure, the basis of which is hosted on a decentralized network (the processing power for this infrastructure is spread across many cpu’s all around the globe instead of centralized on 1 server). Blockchain is manna from heaven for those who are interested in development, security, transparency, and personal ownership. Also, it can be faster and cheaper than legacy rails/processing, less risky, and sidesteps the need for big tech as well as avoiding big brother.
But this is where it gets muddy.
Blockchain networks are contributed to voluntarily by participants who lend computing power and are then paid in ’emissions’ – virtual derivatives of a specific blockchains protocol (which are guided by monetary policies, total supplies, etc etc.). These protocols reward participants with emissions via the use of a smart contracts (code built to perform a specific function). Rewards vary ie. contribute xx amount of processing power for xx amount of emissions. These virtual emissions are given clever names (Ethereum network emits ether, for example) and can subsequently be traded by participants (or outright speculators) on an open market whereupon one can trade their virtual emissions for USD to realize tangible value.
So we have two things going on here:
a) blockchain technology (which is the future whether or not you old dogs can see it!)
b) cryptocurrencies ie. virtual emissions which are really just rewards for participating in a network and/or gambling tokens which can be bought and sold for outright speculation
I’ve simplified a lot of concepts here and ignored others but that’s the essence of crypto in a nutshell.
MarkB,
Both Blockchain technologies and Alt Currencies are worthy of a lot more careful, in depth discussion/analysis.
Notwithstanding the almost certain implosion of, say, 95% of ginned up cryptocurrencies, the *need* for a non-dilutable, easily transportable, secured alternative to government fiat will persist.
Essentially all governments in human history, in their death throes (many well deserved, some not) have destroyed their currencies via dilution in a desperate, self-defeating effort to save themselves.
These dying governments seek to convert the accumulated wealth of *all citizens* to their own desperate political will/control – in order to oppose/buy off the forces seeking to unseat them. It is national scale forgery/robbery for the sake of a self-selected caste.
(Note that a *government* is not really a people, or a nation…the G is merely the *controlling* political class – good, bad, or otherwise. That political class can get destroyed but a people/the nation lives on. DC tries to convince us that a cohort of perhaps 3 to 6 million insider members is identical to 325 million other Americans – it isn’t).
For all the doomed-ness of 95% of Alt Currencies, the need to protect against the depredations of the fiat controlling class will remain.
Just ask your neighbor whose rent went up 20% in 1 year.
“He didn’t know how crypto is going to replace the current system though.”
That’s because it won’t.
All crypto except “stablecoins” are literally nothing and going by Luna and TerraUSD, apparently all “stablecoins” aren’t exactly stable either.
Crypto led by BTC is a side consequence of history’s biggest asset mania ever, the one we are in right now. That’s where the “value” came from and when the mania ends (which it will), that’s where it will return. A roundtrip to zero for (practically) every single one of these “coins”.
Intermittently, I’ve read claims about how BTC is going to $100,000 or 1MM.
Given it went to $63,000, I can’t say it won’t. I can still definitively state that no more than a miniscule fraction of those who own it will ever convert the “value” they have to anything real.
Someone explaining BitCoin is my cue to exit stage left. The first 5 minutes of my first explanation was all I needed to never care about it again. Just another greater fool financial fraud scheme, always was, always will be. Unfortunate that it didn’t blow up sooner and harder. On the bright side, I’ve been holding off on upgrading from a very old desktop because of GPU prices.
Michael Burry made a good statement. Nobody understands crypto unless they understand the leverage behind it. Now that’s words of wisdom.
“We have no risk of bankruptcy,”
I am pretty sure that companies for which that statement is true don’t have to have their CEOs actually say it.
They have no risk of bankruptcy.
All their traders do !!!!
REMAIN CALM!!
Aha, there’s an Animal House line for just about everything.
Everything that ever existed has had some form of “a risk of bankruptcy.”
The political class pushing MMT asserts *the impossibility of bankruptcy* all the friggin time.
What they *don’t* mention, is the very simple destruction of all accumulated private savings via the endless printing of new government scrip.
1) ADM, MOS, NTR, BG are sharply down in the last 2 months.
2) WTI is in a trading range, possibly on the way to close Feb 25/28 gap.
3) The CPI might start to decay until Q1 2023.
4) It’s a positive, not recession.
5) SPX bounce on support, possibly for the next few months, but if it will make a round trip to May 12/17 trading range, the risk of recession is growing.
The CPI and inflation should take a second leg up at the start of 2023 after falling into the end of 2022 from August to December. At least I’ll be betting my own money it will.
HODL
Hold on for dear life,
Buy a dip and
Catch the pretty falling knife!
Brilliant analysis and reporting. Thanks.
You’re right Wolf, it was fun. I got to dabble around a bit the last couple years, throw in a grand here and there and double, sometimes triple my cash within a week. It kind of changed things up from the usual football bet.
Good times!
Wolf, have you commented on the Reverse Repo situation recently? I can’t find anything but it looks a little, uhhh… wtf
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/06/23/whats-behind-the-collapse-of-so-many-stocks-since-feb-2021-2/
I remember in Four Pillars of Investing where he looked at all the ancient currencies. All of them eventually went to approximately 0, or the cost of the base material.
The idea that currency bitcoin, which isn’t backed by anyone, and whose only use case is as retailer novelty or for people not allowed in the superior payment/banking system, is worth $60,000 USD, $40,000 USD, $20,000 USD, or even $5 USD is absurd.
I read Cryptonomicon when it came out. I always thought bitcoin was a scam because even Stephenson understood you needed to back a currency up with something of value (whether it be Government taxes or, in the book, gold.)
At least with tulips you could plant then in the ground and get a pretty flower.
Gold was the Bitcoin of the 21st century.
What nonsense. Gold has been a store of value for several THOUSAND years, and actually has utility.
Gold does not have much utility other than people want it.
60% of the ‘utility’ of gold is for jewely and coins. Remaining for other real uses.
Same can be said about bitcoin. Bitcoin has value as long as other people want to pay $$ for it else it has no intrinsic value at all.
Gold for sure is better than btc and is there for centuries.
Yep.
Don’t forget the
1st Century
2nd Century
3rd Century
…
20th Century
and now the 22nd Century.
It is the only assets that almost all Central banks will take as a global payment.
Still the best store of value out their. No counter parties.
Global central banks hold more than 35,500 metric tons (MT) of gold in their reserves. Most of that supply has been amassed since 2010, when central bankers commenced a gold-buying spree.
Central banks were net sellers of gold before that time, selling roughly 4,426 MT of gold between 2000 and 2009. But for more than a decade now they’ve been net buyers, and in 2022 central bank gold reserves are at their highest level since 1990, according to the World Gold Council (WGC).
Exactly
Key word, no counterparty risk. It’s not someone else’s liability.
BTC doesn’t have any counterparty risk but then, anything which is nothing (which is what BTC actually is) doesn’t either.
Yes, since 1970 it’s gone up over 10,000 % against my local money. Not bad…
Nate,
I like Alex Krainer’s “4 Rules for Portfolio Investing”:
Truth
Strategy
Discipline
Patience
And to add to Wolf’s line, “… the collapsing gambling tokens …,” from now on, every time I am at the self-service car wash dropping in a five dollar bill to get the coins to fire up the water spraying wand, I’ll enjoy reading:
“This machine only dispenses tokens.”
At least that checks off the first rule, eh?
I liked Buffet’s comment. If you make something people value then the currency doesn’t matter much. Take Coca-Cola. Probably sold in a hundred currencies.
If dollar dies we are going to pay our electricity bill with whatever comes next. Dollar has evolved over time anyway. Value is not really in the currency.
In theory, BitCoin (or any AltCurrency) derives its value from,
a) its ability to block dilution (money printing) beyond a defined set point, and
b) the level of its adoption to trade real asset goods (from a chicken, to a house, to human labor).
If you think about it, any government fiat currency doesn’t have a) and frequently derives b) from the end of a gun (explicitly or implicitly).
Been reading “Devil Take the Hindmost”, a great history of the major speculative bubbles. The parallels between the current bubble and the prior ones are really interesting. The market-makers (today’s “sell side”) always have every incentive to get the greater fools to buy at the worst possible time (for the fools).
Past speculative frenzies also led to various forms of corruption in the system, and wealthy elites and policymakers wound up with major conflicts of interest which made the bubble damage worse. In the South Sea bubble, they even quietly gave away shares to key policymakers including King George I… We know the Fed leaders were trading shares while making policy after COVID hit… I wonder how many of today’s policymakers also have conflicts of interest?
There is a parallel between the prior bubbles and the current global mania in terms of speculative behavior but not otherwise.
No prior bubble or mania is even close to this one measured by scale, participation rate, duration, or geographic extent. The dot.com bubble and GFC represent the same one.
This time around there were next to no alternate investments thanks to Bernanke’s interest rate repression. So virtually everyone got roped in as a speculator or gambler.
I am confident that Goldman duly warned the investors, as I’m sure Cathie Wood does. But they all know the neural stimulus call of greed sweeps away much risk awareness. They just dangle the bait, I imagine they rationalize, that will be there, with or without hem doing it, in the right conditions. Take away a GS or a current rule, and humanity will invent and deploy another one. It is biology.
But then everybody comes crawling back, whipped, to blame the usual suspects. Everyone but themselves.
“But then everybody comes crawling back, whipped, to blame the usual suspects. Everyone but themselves.”
If there is a worst part to it (so many attributes to choose from), it’s that the dot.com bubble and pre-GFC experience are well within the lifetimes and (relatively recent) memory of the majority participating in this one.
That’s what is truly “different this time”. Not the ridiculous belief that somehow, someway, there really is something for nothing and the majority of the (US) population will experience increasingly higher living standards, effectively forever.
If Goldman can’t make it with crypto, they always have FUNDRISE until real estate crashes.
Cryptocurrency is predictive programing for central bank digital currencies and a crowdsourcing of the needed technology to accomplish CBDC. Google similarly humped all over the work of others with its linux base.
Our inglorious central planners would like nothing more than to be able to track every dollar everywhere it ever goes. If you’s ever watched a detective show you know about following the money to solve a crime. CBDC are surveillance currencies. Following money everywhere it goes makes it possible to diagram networks of financial affiliations.
Also, if you ever watched a detective show, and there are too damn many detective shows, you know about the whiteboard with the pictures and the links between pictures to show a crime network. Well, that’s social media.
Congress wants to regulate crypto now. Why? You don’t regulate Ponzi schemes, you ban them and prosecute. Hate to say that China got this one right.
And can’t they just pay employees in crypto? I mean it’s just as good as fiat dollars, right?
Now we have to deal with all the @sshats that got rich off this stuff for generations. Another gift that keeps on giving.
If anyone knows about ponzi’s its China. Ponzi’s are a way of life for them.
Heard an interesting concept this morning. That US, Europe, Japan and China have ran up against demographics that will require less real investment in real estate.
Take Japan. They don’t have a real estate bubble because their population is shrinking and therefore you need less investment in real property which becomes a drag on the economy.
The theory is China has made a huge mistake by investing in real estate when they are in the middle of a demographic decline like Japan. Who is going rent all of the residential and commercial real estate if you working age population is declining?
Maybe the real estate markets in Europe and US will bust as population stops growing.
The fact that central banks did not shut down crypto is very telling when considering how it is used to skirt laws, capital controls, and how it is advertised as a fiat alternative. I think cryptos will go to zero, central bankers will be happy about reduced liquidity, and “Satoshi” is already laughing on a super-yacht with his creep state buddies drinking goblets of blood with skittles and cheese.
Cryptos are a hackers dream. I just read about another big hack for over $100 million.
In the past if someone was able to do a bank heist or art museum heist over 5 or 10 million they would make a movie out of it. But now those type of heist are chump change compared to crytpo hacks. Now we are talking $100 millions or billions.
A hack of a crypto is probably boring as it is just some people sitting on a computer look for vulnerabilities all day. No planning of a break in, disabling security cameras, hacking the vault password, or having a get away care racing through the streets.
Plenty of unsecure code out there.
Apparently, these crypto related firms aren’t very successful at applying Defense-In-Depth principle either.
Those hackers are very useful and are doing their part help to build a more impenetrable CBDC blockchain where every transaction is recorded.
Check out “Hacker interview-Gummo” at soft white underbelly on youtube for an example of a hacker doing dirty deeds not so cheap for the government.
Bitcoin is down nearly 67% from its 2021 high. Their business model may include charging transaction fees after they stop issuing new bitcoins. The IRS treats bitcoins like property for tax purposes. They are subject to capital gains taxes.
Gambling money. You better know when to hold em, and know when to fold em. Blinder Robinson was pretty good at this in the 70’s.
A game of strategy. Saxs coberg sorry goldman has bread n’ butter puddin in the control game. If a wayward independent young upstart comes along who point blank ignores your controls, keep your enemies close, invite ’em round for a cake. Make it regular then one happenstance day a trip line is sprung and he falls, needs help, fetches a plaster inside, his independence fades. Until he is shown a video of the trip line purposefully being sprung intended just for him. Then, he spreads wide and far, that longevity is based on innovation and breaking away from control. Under sea cables have a back door. What if a node at perimeter of each net connect triangulated coordinates based upon local circuit architecture. Unhackable. No back door. This is our future. Coinbase is a sideshow to the landslide ahead. Upturning govs, old order, neural node landscape. With built in nuclear reactors throbbing with ebb and flow pull needs.
1) BCT/USD got support from Nov 2020 backbone.
2) ADM, MOS, BG, NTR …plunge is a good thing. It does NOT signal recession.
3) Inflation y/y is 8.6%. If the economy stabilized, next year, y/y inflation will be in deep negative territory, It will not indicate recession.
4) Gravity between US 10y and the German 10Y pull them together. Lower
CPI might send them down. The bond market “massacre” might be over. The yield curve is defective. U cannot predict gold prices based on the 10Y.
5) The G-7 will lower oil prices. China, India Sri Lanka, Turkey… benefit from deep discounts. It will lower oil prices in the spot markets.
6) We are constantly shocking ourselves. Last week we stepped on another minefield to avoid.
I have a theory about crypto and that is it is nothing more than a laundry operation for the $163 billion in stolen unemployment funds. Wouldn’t surprise me at all if the usual suspects will be found to have participated in that massive fraud scheme. 1MBD demonstrated that even the golden boys have no problem with criminal activity when it pays well.
Now that all the stolen unemployment money is clean and shiny, crypto can vanish until it’s needed again.
It’s all about the crypto ledger or “blockchain” recording every transaction. Who would want that and why?
The drop in all these super hyped parabolic growing “investments” works to the advantage of the central banks when they need to remove “liquidity” but don’t want the blame or responsibility for doing so. $2T in fake value in crypto gone so soon has to have a contributory dampening effect to assist with raising of rates or QT. Not to mention the stock market losses. The massive loss in perceived value (AKA market cap) is getting large.
Quotes = /s
Creepto might be the inverse of energy. It’s commodity.
Few whales are in creepto. They tried to get me in : no thanks.
I never did understand the whole bitcoin business and never invested in it. Imagine, paying for imaginary coins with the hope that you will find a greater fool to sell them to. 50 years ago, the mortgage real estate investment trust business was only a year or two away from collapsing. There was the Nifty Fifty in 1973. How many of those are even in business anymore? Most of the investment firms that used to be listed in tombstone ads in the Wall Street Journal disappeared years ago, including two that I once worked for. Besides, tombstone ads don’t work very well on cellphones. It’s a new world out there, Goldie.
Some Crypto news today: “Prominent crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital has defaulted on a loan worth more than $670 million. Digital asset brokerage Voyager Digital issued a notice on Monday morning, stating that the fund failed to repay a loan of $350 million in the U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin, USDC, and 15,250 bitcoin, worth about $323 million at today’s prices.”
Where is all the money going?
I ask because I dont know…..when people bought newly minted bitcoins
“where did the money go?”
Pleasing imagining anyone enjoying quiet hikes in nature.
BTC is a public ledger which is very easy to follow.
Vampire Squid /Goldman look like they are going to shovel up Coinbase for pennies- which includes thousands of BTC.
Venture Capitalist Marc Andreesen was heavily invested in Coinbase, and is still aboard member.
Wonder how many fans Andreesen has left in the investing world?
WFH? Work From Hunan???
WFB Work From Bangalore, be fired in Hindi.