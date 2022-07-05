Manufacturing Still Hung in there in May, New Orders Surged in Part Driven by Raging Inflation. June Less Promising

Consumers shift their spending back to services. The spending boom on goods is over, and it will eventually show up in manufacturing.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Manufacturing in the US, as measured by new orders received, ramped up further in May, with raging inflation being part but not all of the equation, and unfilled orders ticked up further, and the key inventory ratio of inventories-to-shipments – which eliminates the effects of inflation – held at the lowest levels since August 2019.
The impact of the rate hikes or any slowdown is not yet visible in the manufacturing data for May. But surveys of executives conducted in June and released last week as the Manufacturing PMIs hint at a first dip in orders in June from the fairly strong May.
New orders for manufactured goods in May rose by 1.6% from April, seasonally adjusted, to $543 billion, according to data from the Census Bureau today: orders for manufactured durable goods +0.8% to $267 billion; orders for manufactured nondurable goods +2.3% to $276 billion.
On a year-over-year basis, new orders for manufactured goods jumped by 14% in May, after a series of massive year-over-year increases for the past two years, with orders for manufactured durable goods increasing by 12.2%, and for manufactured nondurable goods by 18.9%.
Durable goods manufacturing.
Transportation equipment is the largest category of durable goods, with $82.8 billion in orders in May, not seasonally adjusted, up by 19.7% from a year ago. The vast majority of this sector is composed of cars and trucks, heavy trucks, buses, components, and trailers, which account for almost 70% of the sector. Aircraft (nondefense and defense combined) account for 18% of the total transportation orders. Ships and boats account for 3% of transportation orders.
|Largest categories of durable goods, not seasonally adjusted
|billion $ in May
|% change yoy
|Transportation equipment (autos, heavy trucks, components, trailers, aircraft, ships and boats)
|82.8
|19.7%
|Fabricated metal products
|38.6
|9.8%
|Machinery
|38.2
|11.6%
|Computers and electronic products
|22.2
|4.8%
|Primary metals
|21.9
|14.9%
|Electrical equipment, appliances, components
|13.4
|7.1%
Unfilled orders rose to $1.11 trillion in May, up by 7.3% from a year ago. All of this year-over year increase is likely accounted for by price increases:
Inventory levels in dollar terms are inflated by cost increases, and are not indicative of whether or not inventories are piling up – the rumored “inventory glut.” But the inventory-to-shipment ratio eliminates the factor of prices and price increases, and in May, the ratio remained unchanged from April at 1.47, the lowest since August 2019, according to the Census Bureau:
The impact of the rate hikes or any slowdown in demand is not yet visible in the manufacturing data for May.
But there are the surveys of manufacturing executives for June: Though the overall ISM Manufacturing PMI for June was in growth mode, the new orders index within it dipped to 49.2, from the fairly strong reading in May (55.1), with 50 being the dividing line between rising and falling orders on a month-to-month basis.
Spending is shifting from goods back to services. For months now, consumers have shifted from the mind-boggling pandemic-related spending boom on goods back to spending on services. Spending on discretionary services had collapsed during the pandemic, and it has been coming back, even as spending on goods dropped. Consumer spending on services accounts for over 60% of total consumer spending. And this shift is huge – even adjusted for inflation. Read… Consumer Spending Shifting Back to Services from Stimulus-Binge on Goods. Inflation Eats into Incomes
Hmmm…
Discretionary services sounds kinda PG-13.
Discretionary services include plane tickets, hotel bookings, sports and entertainment venues, discretionary medical services (cosmetic surgery, lots of dental stuff, non-emergency services, etc.), yoga lessons, gym memberships, hair cuts (but I’m not switching back)…
That Flo-Bee must do a good job!
I switched back to my long time barber. I missed the conversation and the huge TV (on sports continuously) in the shop.
I’ve been using a flowbee since sometime back in the last century. I have no idea what a haircut costs.
Will be interesting how well services hold up. Nearly impossible to hire surveyors around here. People coming out of retirement because it’s name your price. A lot has to do with in migration to NC which requires new construction of housing and infrastructure.
Same here in Hawaii for hiring anyone. I sold all my rental real estate because I couldn’t get anyone to show up to do repairs or maintenance, and I was willing to pay “whatever”. All my usual and reliable handypeople all said “sorry, I’m busy on other projects”. Please keep in mind that I NEVER negotiate on price, will always pay “whatever”, and always pay at end of day by Zelle. In my actual business, we put an add on Craigslist to hire assistants. We offer 1.5x what everyone else is working for since we only have part-time work, but we get zero response. All my colleagues have the same experience. Amazing that we are willing to pay whatever and still it doesn’t interest anyone.
I wonder if all the affordable housing for those workers got bought up for rentals, making it no longer desirable to continue their lives or career in your locale.
Maybe people can’t live off of a part-time job.
My guess is that part-timers don’t get any fringe benefits: no 401K; no leave; no health plan, etc. The market is telling you that your aren’t paying 1.5X the going rate and, yes, indeed, no one can support themselves on what you are offering to pay part-time.
As for handyman, yes they all got better jobs with more pay. “Whatever” paid sporadically with no guarantees isn’t enough to put food on the table.
Media reports indicate that at least some manufacturers are still complaining about supply chain issues, so I think we’re still in a period of those issues working themselves out. Not sure if we’ll see any significant volatility in the short term. Medium to long term, seems nearly certain that we’ll see inventories build that will put pressure on prices to either remain static or go down.
Coupled with whatever happens with oil/gas and the obvious wild-cards Russian war with UKR and Xi’s 2nd Cultural Revolution (Covid Ed.), I’m a bit of an optimist re inflation having peaked or peaking in the short term and going down in the medium to long term. Aside from housing, where the Fed has bloody hands, I don’t see them really being the driving force re our previous inflation. More COVID, geopolitical events, and fiscal policy — which also means they might be overcorrecting on rates in hindsight. Wouldn’t be the first time.
Another underlying driving force for inflation is a really long-term trend change. After 3-4 decades of decline, we’re finally starting to see a return (to historic norms) of workers’ compensation vs. capitalists’ profits.
More GDP flowing to wages is (IMO) a Good Thing, but those payments will initially drive higher demand, whereas the supply chains aren’t there to provide all those goods. In addition, the evidence of labor scarcity also implies constrained supply.
The problem of labor scarcity is demographic and generational, as well as geopolitical. It won’t be solved just by interest rate increases. After wiping out the zombie businesses and freeing up a chunk of labor and supply for higher priority (profitable) products and services, we may find that inflation returns despite higher interest rates…
Side note on inventories, I was reading yesterday that wholesalers are buying up way more stock than usual from large retailers, sometimes straight off the dock. One woman they interviewed said she’d just bought winter coats for pennies on the dollar. Obviously out of season but the dollar stores don’t care. Probably stuck on a container ship during the winter.
Later in the article they said that these discounters were handling large appliances- one of them said that was a first but again, they’ll sell anything if the price is right.
My guess is the rising dollar will destroy the current manufacturing numbers as time passes. But then again, maybe there are so few exports (beyond oil), that it doesn’t make much of a difference to the US economy.
Looks pretty bleak to me, as I really can’t point to any major improvement in life for most Americans or the global population. At the moment you’re less likely to get fired, but can’t make ends meet because of inflation. China, Europe and Japan all heading off a cliff, so I don’t see them buying much of our manufactured goods (Movies and Software maybe).
People have more Covid to look forward to, more wars and a climate crisis, while their leaders eat gourmet ice-cream and point fingers at each other. We also have a whole generation priced out of home ownership. Don’t see any of that spurring demand, and of course the rising dollar will likey obliterate the global economy.
> a whole generation priced out of home ownership
Some thought and expressed this in ’08, which is not even a generation ago. Plenty of puffed-up, greedy and over-optimistic folks were shown to the sidewalk.
I bought in a Fed hiking cycle in ’94, with an adjustable rate mortgage no less, and came out OK. I’ll be paid off soon.
We oldies will die forthwith and release these assets from our bony hands.
And the world has shown countless remarkable ways of not ending. Except of course, for every one of us pilgrims individually, eventually. Maybe it really is a go-round, though? Mathematically possible.
> I really can’t point to any major improvement in life for most Americans or the global population.
I can think of hundreds of moments in human history you would probably not trade, for your perch and prospects now.
> I really can’t point to any major improvement in life for most Americans or the global population.
What? Are you living under a rock?
There are all kinds of improvements, I’ll just mention one big one:
Medical advances in curing diseases and increasing life expectancy.
Re ” can’t point to any major improvement in life for most Americans or the global population.”
Look harder, using your high-index-of-refraction ultra-light prescription lenses (new in past 10-20 years), or your AI-enabled face-recognizing cell-phone camera (new in past 5 years), or ask your AI assistant what it thinks…
A few improvements since 2008:
Hybrids and EVs.
Less-toxic foods with less-polluting packaging.
Decent electric bikes and scooters for those who don’t want or need cars.
Computers doing more to help you, with less effort by you.
Peer-to-peer payments using Venmo and the like.
Work-From-Home
We survived COVID – now have more “veteran” population better able to handle adversity in the future.
It seems that everything the prices together. After the algorithms started buying stocks today in the afternoon, they similarly started buying crypto and bonds. It’s very strange to me, as these are supposed to be uncorrelated.
Algos doing straight pattern-recognition plays observed over tiny time frames, regardless of a theory of what is “supposed to be”? This might tease out some weird thing in sentiment that correlates across assets but hasn’t got a stated name or rationale.
Mfg are surging, but wall street send them down to buy at 50% discount.
The new orders graph is a good sign. A solid increase that’s NOT just a bounceback from the lockdown insanity. Especially in primary metals, an area we had mostly abandoned. Indicates the beginning of a healthy reshoring trend.
I think there is a big shake up in the economy regarding wages. The fortune 20 company I work for had a hiring freeze and no promotions unless absolutely necessary. We are told, due to losses, the promised raise is not happening. They do not have layoffs – instead we have a portfolio career where you are working three positions for the lowest paying one. With a promise if you stick with us – we will do what we can in the future. It is less then motivating. I don’t see any wage growth happening in my industry. I work in both IT and Finance. So this is a little insane.