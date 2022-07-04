THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Leverage & Interconnectedness Are Blowing Up Crypto & DeFi

That’s what’s different this time: Stuff blows up because of leverage and cascades through the crypto space because everything’s interconnected. Unlike prior “crypto winters” (you can also download the WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).
Also, The last 2 days I have read a story about the Crypto queen who scammed people out of 2 billion and a ponzu scam in S Africa that was 1.2 billion. She is on the FBI 10 most wanted list I think.
Cryptos have been a dream come true for hackers and scammers.
Maybe that is why I do not get the African Prince who needs help and will deposit 25,000 into my bank account.
She’s the only woman on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted and they are claim this fraudster stole $4 BILLION and not a mere $2 trillion!
“Cryptos have been a dream come true for hackers and scammers.”
That’s what they’re for.
It may be helpful to think of cryptos as pump-‘n-dump stock schemes without the stock.
Also bribery, money laundering, and tax evasion. Crooks have to eat too, ya know, don’t they? Well, DON’T they?
And another crypto lender blocks withdrawals, announced just today:
Crypto lender Vauld announced today, Monday, that it suspended withdrawals and trading after users pulled almost $200 million over the last three weeks.
And no one can get their cryptos out.
It cited volatile market conditions and financial difficulties facing key business partners….
Hahahaha, they’re all interconnected… leverage and interconnectedness!!!
The outfit is backed by Peter Thiel and Coinbase.
Super crypto leverage succumbs to Kryptonite?
So…buy the dip in the gambling tokens?
/s
Yup. Time to pick through the bones and buy for the next runup.
Gambling tokens soon to be parking tokens?? Wait…they aren’t real coins! You can’t put air in the parking meter!
We have several fairly wealthy neighbors…highly educated people…that actually “invested” serious amounts of money in the crypto pyramid scheme. I always enjoyed asking them to please explain how crypto derived its value…say…as opposed to gold or silver US Eagles. BOY did I ever get some interesting answers. The term “eyes glossing over” comes immediately to mind.
And gold and silver derive their value from?
Never invest in a something in which you are told you are too dumb to understand.
Never invest in ANYTHING if YOU don’t understand
Yes, that is what I keep telling myself!
I watched a video on YouTube yesterday by “MeetKevin”. He said that he lost more than $420,000 in Crypto.
Meet Kevin is a bull market genius that ran for CA gov during the recall.
Crypto investors are just gamblers, same as the meme stock chasers. Their main argument seems to be that haters are just too old to understand the new world of possibilities with crypto and gold is for fools.
One of the big bitcoin pimps borrowed against his 1s and 0s to buy a ranch in Texas, sight unseen. Can look him up on YouTube, name is Mark Moss and he does a podcast. I think many made good money early on and it’s become a religion and now they’re catching the falling knives. Since theyve bragged publicly, most don’t have the humility to admit their wrong.
The whole thing is a fascinating study in human psychology
“ The whole thing is a fascinating study in human psychology”
Not really…
I think human stupidity…
Think crypto, meme stocks, spacs, housing mania, auto mania, internet influencers, political liars, make believe jobs (think lifestyle coach) and others too numerous to list…
I swear I think the homeless guy pushing the stolen shopping cart has a better grip on reality than I do …
How does gold derive its value?
From its unique properties and scarcity. All properties of sound money in one.
Gold is going nowhere, with all the turmoil in the World since March of ’22! It’s previous peak was in the last century at around $2500. Now it cannot hold up above 2000, let alone 1900!
Gold is a trade just oil and other commodities, subjected to perception whims of the mkt. By trading options one can make money trading on both sides, of course with hedges and being a nimble trader. definitely NOT for the novice!
With rising rate and strong US$, gold might even go down!
Unless Mr Powell pivots back like late 2018!
Uhh, Sunny, not sure where you get your data, but gold was never $2500/troy ounce in any major marketplace.
Nor has it ever held above $2000, shouldn’t expect that … yet.
Everything is a trade, even gold, even cash. Gold’s done better than most, this year…
It’s has all the right stuff. shines like the Sun when minted and polished, SCARCE, Malleable, does’t rust, no one else’s liability. Pure money which can be concealed quite easily.,and also divisible, do you really need any thing more then that!!! Ed K I’m 80 and when my time comes it will be transferred to my children. without the Government ‘s eyes Please reply to this answer if it helped your referal to GOLD.
and divisable
Because it is shiny, easy to shape, and a great conductor.
And the coins are pretty as is jewelry.
It’s kind of a long story. State theory of money indicates that it was lent value simply because at some point coins were minted and taxes were explicitly paid in said coins. It so happens that gold was suitable for such a process because its ductility and the fact it does not corrode. David Graeber’s “Debt” covers the topic far more broadly, including some very interesting philosophical insights from people around the era where currency is developed:
“Aristotle had argued that gold and silver had no intrinsic value in themselves, and that money therefore was just a social convention, invented by human communities to facilitate exchange. Since it had “come about by agreement, therefore it is within our power to change it or render it useless” if we all decide that that’s what we want to do. This position gained little traction in the materialist intellectual environment of the Axial Age, but by the later Middle Ages, it had become standard wisdom. Ghazali was among the first to embrace it. In his own way, he took it even further, insisting that the fact that a gold coin has no intrinsic value is the basis of its value as money, since this very lack of intrinsic value is what allows it to “govern,” measure, and regulate the value of other things. But, at the same time, Ghazali denied that money was a social convention. It was given to us by God.”
I reckon eventually the value derivation is conflated and the intermediary (state) is forgotten, and so people confuse the value of gold (humanized; conflated) and gold’s value (objective). Because ultimately it has very few uses, and in most cases there are many alternatives or very gold little is needed (e.g. electroplating). It’s a little like diamonds, we’re capable of manufacturing flawless diamond but they’re nowhere near as valuable as mined diamonds the latter of which can net as much as 3x the price of the former on some cursory research.
Didn’t Aristotle have an account at Athens Sachs….
Just curious…. :)
Gold isn’t at all like diamonds. We can’t manufacture gold from any base material.
Gold does have many, many industrial and artistic uses, but the market is small because the price has been jacked to the moon by the supply being hoarded by central banks and investors as part of their monetary base.
BTW, a large part of gold’s value is in places going through massive political upheaval. Gold is stable, portable and tradeable anywhere in the civilized world. It’s also a nice insurance policy in case you ever need to bug out and start your life over somewhere else. 10 pounds of gold will fit in a typical cup, can be carried easily – and is worth nearly $300,000. One pound can be easily hidden and will get you up and running anywhere. (Fortunately most of us have never had to do this, but those who have tell some compelling stories…)
Gold has earned its roles over thousands of years. That history isn’t arbitrary, it’s not accidental and it’s not simply “social convention”.
I worked with a Vietnamese girl who had lived thru the fall of Saigon. She said the only reason why they got out was that her dad had some gold. She said her dad also had a lot of the local currency but that it had become worthless. She said that her dad had been a prosperous businessman in Vietnam and that he probably would have been killed by the North Vietnamese had they stayed in Saigon.
So… for her and her family, gold’s value was that it got her out of Vietnam alive and into the USA where they could start new lives.
Many such stories of gold and gems sewn into clothes being the toll paid to get out of places over the centuries HM.
Seems to indicate the ”portability” weighs heavily in the or any ”value” of gold etc.,
Only hitch in the giddy up I have heard was the guy who fell overboard with so much gold sewed into his clothes he went straight to the bottom and was never seen again.
Other than that and a little shine,,, no thanks for the overpriced gold.
I prefer brass!
A lady I was dating asked me for a ring. I told her no. She dumped me. If I would have given her a gold ring with a rock, she might have stayed longer. She divorced a husband before I met her.
This is hilarious! And a true explanation of the value of shiney sparkly rocks…
Apparently she thought “ old glue pot” was wore out and you were valuable as the new “stallion”…. :)
You are way better off….
“How does gold derive its value?”
To quote: “Shiny!”
Gold does have extremely valuable properties, but those only account for a few percent of its ‘value’.
The ‘value’ of anything is what people are willing to pay for it.
And you know how THEY are.
The element forms during massive Supernova events…. our sun is too small to churn out gold.
Some newer science suggests that the Big Bang might have generated more than the supernovas… time will tell.
Gold especially has no utility value other than people want it.
Same thing for Crypto.
Gold actual usage is just 40 percent or so
60 percent is for people wanting it
Can’t the same be said for Crypto?
What utility has a token that Alice alone has, that she can send via phone/internet, without need of a trusted third party, to Bob so that now he alone has it?
Gold is very useful for electric products. Most importantly, it is often used for satellites and other vehicles. It makes an ideal sunshield reportedly, which is why astronaut’s helmets are reportedly coated with it.
Aside from that, there are traditional uses: namely the gold-hoarding in India, China, and other countries via the purchase of jewelry and other objects. Hence, while cryptos-tulips have no legitimate utility aside from your being able to find a greater fool to sell them too, That is why I believe, except for money laundering, sales of illegal products, tax fraud, and drug deals, for which the crypto-tulips are very suited, the cryptos will not maintain their “values” over time: the real values are zero.
On the subject of foolish “investments,” note the reports that every single oil and gas project/purchase that mainland Chinese companies have purchased into is suddenly being sold, including shares of foreign companies. China’s electric vehicles will not really make a dent on its demand for many years. Indeed, it is burning more and more dirty coal even now, despite the massive air pollution it suffers and Chinese people talk about. So what is going on?
Speculation centers on the desire of China to imitate Russia and a report leaked from intelligence sources that allegedly in three months something was going to happen. Remember, if mainland China were to do something like Russia, it would face the same sanctions. What will happen to index funds and pensions that invest in mainland China? Will it pay the investors from countries “hostile” to it or pull a Russia-like move and nationalize everything.
The more Wolf kept speaking and describing the situation, the more it sounded like a Sci-fi broadcast on the radio…. Where’s that little green man when you need him….
Banks do something similar but they are regulated and your money up to a point is insured. J.p. morgan and the big banks also use their customer deposits to trade in the stock market. They Buy and sell stocks and apply some leverage too.
But big banks are very good traders. I think a few years ago BAC might have gone a whole year without a single trading day loss. hard to believe
And the “big banks” were all bankrupt in 2008. They are so brilliant!
The majority of the money held and gambled by JP Morgan, Citi, Goldman and others is NOT insured. In the event of a crash they depend on the taxpayer to bail them out because the regulators charged with protecting the country decided that certain banks were judged to be “too big to fail”. Apparently breaking them up into smaller entities was too challenging to those who purport to protect the country.
Essentially this means the world economy is dependent upon ordinary citizens paying the gambling losses of the too big to fail banks if things go south for them. In other words the too big to fail banks can extort the country, if not the world.
I don’t see this as a sustainable way to run any civilization.
The 7,000 or so banks in the US regulated by the Federal Reserve do not gamble any money whatsoever. There are risks in a lending and that is fully taken into consideration and the US banks are in better financial condition now than ever in their history in the US.
“Apparently breaking them up into smaller entities was too challenging”
The Big Banks, already too big for the economy, were saved for political reasons. And all their gambling losses were put onto the backs of the American taxpayer.
As long as they don’t use my taxpayer money to bail out the friggin crypto crap. Banks at least serve a purpose. Crypto serves no purpose. It’s just gambling with invented nothingness.
Crypto doesn’t pay interest either….
Wes,
Yes it does. Listen to the podcast. Depositors were promised interest rates of up to 20% APR.
“BAC might have gone a whole year without a single trading day loss. hard to believe”
Not hard to believe when you factor in insider information, collusion, and other fraudulent behavior by our above the law bankers.
… and the ability to front-run your clients’ trades!
At least the crypto kiddies will have their NFTs to fall back on. /s
I actually had some cryptos in voyager because a year ago they were giving $50 of BTC free when you signed up. I sold the BTC and I withdrew all but 5 cash when Luna blew up. So I have $5 that will disappear.
Also,
Crypto lender Vauld on Monday paused all withdrawals, trading and deposits on its platform and is exploring potential restructuring options, the company said.
Vauld said it is facing “financial challenges
” due to “volatile market conditions” which has led to customers withdrawing more than $197.7 million from the platform since June 12.
Voyager has set out on a remarkable challenging new voyage as has Vauld over in Singapore!
I had 10k in Voyager on Friday when I heard the news. It was just some gambling money and I had already made back 10x in crypto so not a huge deal. I always counted that money as not there anyway. Like the cash I bring to Vegas.
Greetings Wolf, since QT by Fed didn’t happened as expected in June. Could you cover that topic in one of your near future articles? Many thanks!
Huh? QT is well underway at the Federal Reserve.
Richie,
You’re too clueless and ignorant to comment here.
The June update will be posted here on Thursday, when the balance sheet comes out that has the Jun 30 runoff of Treasuries on it, which the last balance sheet didn’t because it cut off on Jun 29.
You obviously don’t know that Treasuries run off only twice a month, mid-month and end of month (Jun 15 and Jun 30).
You obviously don’t know nada about MBS.
You obviously don’t know that total assets are down by $52 billion from the April high. That’s QT — and the June 30 runoff is not even included in this figure.
Despite the fact that you know nada about anything, you’re full of manipulative BS.
I will make sure to ridicule you and people like you in my article on Thursday without calling you out by name, since it’s fake anyway. But you will know who I mean to ridicule, just like I’m ridiculing you here in the comments. This much ignorance and manipulative BS deserves to be ridiculed.
This kind of written manipulation/dishonetsy is rampant. Thank you for calling it out.
As usual “Web3 is going just great”.
That website is perhaps the best argument for regulated markets and the value of trust in a functioning economy. As someone who briefly worked in Fraud, I shake my head at how much fraud activity Crypto, DeFi, and Web3 is generating.
Wolf…..superb job of describing what’s goin on….in just another episode of the should-be sitcom called….”Fools….And Greater Fools”
The Actual Fools..
they participated in a small portion of what I call…..”The Big Money Game”…..which actually is the book title of that Old Classic “truth be told” satire….written by the pseudonym gentleman, Adam Smith. It should be REQUIRED reading….for anyone just even thinking about putting any money at risk….anywhere….anytime.
I always felt that just about ALL Crypto investors….did not know what the hell they were doing….at all. But the “story” sounded SO GOOD….such that it was just another chapter in the life of that dead-on maxim….. a fool and his money….are soon parted.
I personally said for a long time…..that once the FED issues its own digital Crypto coin….and then slaps the entire crypto industry with SEC type regulations…..that pretty much ALL the current crop of Crypto-Mania “darlings”…..will drop to ZERO…..OVERNIGHT…..if not sooner.
Nothing teaches “dummies” lessons faster than…… “sure thing” money…..vanishing….right before one’s very eyes.
ALL ….yes ALL….the fools …..will all be heading home soon…. with their tails….between their legs.
But the organizers….and “minds” behind sll the wonderful ideas…..have ALREADY LAUGHED…..all the way to the bank. Their Ferraris and Lamborghinis are already garaged…… at their Bahamas Beachfront homes.
The moment that the Staples Center in Los Angeles was renamed CRYPTO STADIUM was the absolute death knell and shoeshine moment for the crapto crowd – as if that was apparent from day one. The truly frightening thing is that there are more than 19,000 different craptos out there which are now exploding like a July 4th fireworks extraganza!
Gonna be a lot of renamed stadiums and other venues, before this Bear Market is done…
I missed the definition of DeFi, but I’ll assume it stands for devalued finance. EvapFi?
“Not your keys, not your coins”, as they say on r/bitcoin. True hodlers don’t keep their coins on an exchange. But I guess this report is about speculators, those that want to get rich quick.
Anyway. Yes, the crash is different this time. And it’s good for the space. It will likely get rid of a lot of the sh*itcoins. Bitcion will survive[1], IMO. Time will tell.
[1] Hopefully MicroStrategy too.
But aren’t most of the true believers knob hodlers?
If you want to earn 20% interest on your bitcoin, you need to lend them out, and you do that by depositing them at a crypto lender, such as those mentioned, and then the crypto lender gambled with your bitcoin and lost, and having promised to pay 20% interest, shuts down withdrawals, and you don’t get your 20% interest and you don’t get your bitcoin back either.
A few months ago, I ran into an old neighbor friend that I haven’t seen on years since we moved out of the old neighborhood. I recalled his daughter became a nurse and I asked him how she was doing.
He said she got burned out during Covid as a hospital nurse and she quit and went into trading Crypto and is now a millionaire.
I wonder how she is making out now that the meltdown is in process? I could send him an email and ask, but I better leave it be.
Well I hope she got out soon enough, but yeah, better leave it alone. It’s like those people who always tell you how much they made in Vegas, but you never hear about their losses.
Most investors are 2nd rate gamblers.
Probably 99.99% of any “investor” who is showing a profit….quickly succumbs to greed…..plus the popularity now afforded him/her from their success stories they tell their friends……because they “made money”. And now they are “sources” for….how it is done. ALL ARE FOOLS…..soon to be parted with their money.
It is virtually impossible for any….except the most seasoned, experienced, and savvy, market players…..to accurately pick any tops or bottoms.
So almost all….ride the wave up, then greed helps them ride it back down…..or conversely, they buy at some low, then the “I have to get it back” emotion kicks in…….and helps them watch it as it goes lower.
One of the wisest words of wisdom for anyone “toying” with making money….in any market…..is the following…..
…..if you make money, you are happy……and if you lose money, you are (should be) wiser.
James Dines has written extensively on the aforementioned emotions. Plus Linda Raschke and Mark Douglas will also give you priceless wisdom and guidance….. .which will help you navigate the markets mine fields.
There are a number of others I can refer you to…..but these 3 will help any budding “gamblers” ….
possibly keep their ships afloat.
….Let the “buyer”…. beware.
A young neighbor kid is driving a Maserati and living at home. I suspect cryptos.
But a lot of people lost money making crypto traders wealthy
Funny how times change. 15 years ago I would have suspected the young neighbor kid driving a Maserati of being a drug dealer. I still would today, but now I would also include cryptos as a possibility. But you never know, when I was in high school, there was a kid whose parents died in an accident. He inherited some money and ended up spending it like a drunken sailer.
Yep, the whole thing is a Ponzi…just like all those Internet stocks in 2000. Who could be so dumb to believe that the ability to send wealth in a decentralized manner, outside our centralized banking, system could have value. Any one can plainly see that all crypto is headed to zero as government led banking and currency issuance can only strengthen from here.
DeFI is making its way into a wide variety of simple and complex financial transactions. It’s powered by decentralized apps called “dapps,” or other programs called “protocols.” Dapps and protocols handle transactions in the two main cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).
If your de-fi site gets hacked, would that be de-cryptocoin?
When are people going to return to a reality-based world? Ever?
I think we’re taking some first and timid steps into that direction.
Reality isn’t all that, but virtual is it’s own reward.
These are all get rich quick schemes, not businesses that create value and increase their stock price as a result.
My guess is that once the support at 20K is blown out, the bloodletting will become endless. I see 5K and even 1K as a very high probability for Bitcoin in less than 18 months.
Not all high risk investments are ponzi schemes. There are some emerging companies that are the next Amazon. But they are few and far between.
I see 5 cents per bitcoin as a highly optimistic possibility.
I will back the truck up and take all you got at 5 cents. But only at 5 cents. Til then I’m out.
At 5 cents, in fact long before then, all crypto miners will have shut down because the energy costs are far far higher than that. And with crypto miners shut down, bitcoin ceased to exist.
“My guess is that once the support at 20K is blown out, the bloodletting will become endless.”
Looks like that is happening right now. I don’t have any money in Crypto, but I have to say, this whole thing makes me nervous!
I wouldn’t worry, stocks & bonds are paragons of perfidy.
No way or how could they be construed as useless as cryptos.
Stocks aren’t. Obviously. They are shares of the equity in a public company where assets and liabilities are transparent.
Warren Buffet and Charlie Munger made it 100% crystal clear that all of these stupid craptocurrencies were nothing but garbage, so why didn’t people listen to that correct and wise assessment?
We will not consider any client that is involved in blockchain technologies in any way because we got sick of having to rescue them from scams. A few million in horror stories is all it took.
Requiring them to maintain a forfeitable escrow account in the event they ARE involved because they lied about it does not go over very well, but that, after all, is their problem, and not ours, and it would please me very much if you didn’t MAKE it my problem.
In other news, Prince Charles has denied that there is anything wrong with taking bags of cash (millions) from a Qatari politician, so I may not be as unamused as I usually am.
Those royals are as useless as cryptocurrencies and probably just as expensive.
Cryptos “secured” by cryptos. Greedy morons deserve what they get. Some attempted to warn them , but they wouldn’t listen.
So we’re going to have some digital fireworks for the Forth of July? Thanks for the report Wolf, I don’t see how you keep track of all this, I have listen to it more than once just to get to a lesser state of confusion. Oh well, that’s why I’m here, to learn and educate myself even in my later years. Thanks again for all your hard work.
I have “to” listen……arrrg, proofread already!
Hello Wolf
Thank you, a great report once again.
Quite an eye opener! I haven’t been paying attention to this area so did a quick search on: Crypto High Yield Farming.
One site that came up in the results was coinmarketcap.They have a page on yield farming.
Some of the doozies in their list include:
Swerve – 62.4% yearly ($25 million AUM)
PancakeSwap – up to 1065871.07% Yearly (over $40 million AUM)
Perhaps when you do the transcript for the report you can include a list of some of these wonderful investment opportunities and document them as they blow up, like your excellent list of imploded stocks.
On my 2020 Form 1040 U.S. Income Tax Return:
“At any time during 2020, did you receive, sell, send, exchange, or otherwise acquire any financial interest in any virtual currency? Yes or No box to fill in –same line.”
On my 2022 Form 1040 U.S. Income Tax Return, will they also ask?:
“At any time during 2022, did you lose your a$$ gambling on Crypto, and or, DeFi?”
Now, the question is going to be tax related. How will the IRS treat capital losses? In theory, the IRS treats bitcoin as property. How will the citizen be able to write off loses? How many citizens, and how much money will this add up to for 2022?
For the true bitcoin believer, the proper answer to the first question from the IRS is:
Blank.
Who made the money? Somebody did.
Nobody made it; they simply stole it and issued digital tokens in return.
Those that sold to the bagholders and took their fiat and ran with it.
Those that sold in time to the greater fool and took their fiat and ran with it.
Lots of people made lots of money if they sold in time and took their fiat and ran with it.
But that money that they made came from the people that bought this stuff.
I didn’t know the bonds microstrategy issued are unsecured. Who was stupid enough to buy them? I’d better they’re on tethers balance sheet.
Very clueless and stupid people, obviously.
If the crypto lobbyists have their way, it’s gonna be a lot more connected too………….
A wave of notoriously risky cryptocurrency firms could one day be integrated into the traditional banking system under a little-noticed provision in a new bill that is raising alarms among financial experts about potentially destabilizing consequences.
The provision — part of a sweeping proposal to regulate the crypto industry that Sens. Cynthia M. Lummis (R-Wyo.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) introduced in June — would force the Federal Reserve to grant so-called master accounts to certain crypto firms seeking them from the central bank. The accounts give holders access to the Fed’s payment system, allowing them to settle transactions for clients without involving a separate bank.
I wonder if “Chatty Cathie Woods” still thinks bitcointrash is going to be worth 500k – LOL
The question I have is how all this will ripple thru regular equities, as one poster here said that cryptotrash could be leveraged to buy 5x on margin of market equities with 20% down – we’ll soon find out, – plus how many banks and companies were using it for transactions using this BLOCKHEAD – errrh – blockchain 1’s and 0’s idiocy possibly sitting on a hard drive in basements of geeks and hackers!
This is going to be a colossal mess made by fools, and lawyers galore are already swooping in like buzzards, so I have read.
Some IDIOT wrote this a few days ago:
“Marion Laboure, a Harvard University lecturer and senior economist at Deutsche Bank, in a report on Wednesday.
And stocks are in a bear market. But understanding the relationship between digital assets and equities reveals some optimism amid a looming “crypto winter”—and Laboure sees what could be a 40% rally for Bitcoin prices ahead.”
Yeah right, the wrong way pal – LOL
I saw a dead rat about 10″ long (big guy) during my dog walk late last week. Later in the day, the Turkey Vultures were feeding on it, like they do all the dead animals around here.
On my walk this morning, all that was left of that poor dead big rat was a surgically picked clean spine. So clean, in fact, no remains of flesh were evident on it and none of the thin bones were even broken.
Beautiful job! Love the work of those Vultures. Amazing precision.
The process of cleaning the meat off that dead rat and leaving an inedible spine bone has reminded me of what the Crypto websites are going to look like once the run to the exits is complete.
because everything’s interconnected….
Thank goodness for that. We’ve all arrived at this awareness and just in time. Where next?