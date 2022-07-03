Riding Out the Recession in Commercial Real Estate: Time to Hold?

Our property with a Walmart store has arguably declined 25% in value in the last six months. But cash-flow hasn’t changed.
By John E. McNellis, Principal at real estate developer McNellis Partners, for WOLF STREET:
Years ago—beset by the Great Recession—one of Tennessee’s finest developers shook his head at his financial statement and drawled, “My net worth’s gone down by half, but my cash flow’s the same.” He wasn’t alone. Commercial real estate nationwide lost around forty percent of its value during those trying times.
His rueful comment acknowledged two things: his portfolio’s plunge in value, but more importantly, the fact that it really didn’t matter. While worth half as much, his properties were still occupied by rent-paying tenants.
Because this savvy investor had lived through several recessions—they’re like high school reunions, they sneak up on you—he’d been downright abstemious with the mortgages he’d placed on his real estate. With little existing debt, he wasn’t forced to fire-sale his properties when their loans came due; he could refinance instead. Thus, his only losses were on paper—the shrunken numbers on his financial statement—and he still collected his rent. And when the market rebounded in a couple years, his financial statement recovered.
Fast forward to today.
Real estate values may not have dropped much yet, but they’re staring down the bunny slope. We looked at our retail holdings in January, thinking we’d do a little pruning. We considered selling a Walmart supermarket in the Central Valley, and asked one of our favorite brokers what it would fetch.
Because its Walmart lease is short-term, he said the property would sell at a 6 percent capitalization rate; that is, a buyer would want to earn 6 percent a year on her purchase price. Hence, if the rent were $200,000 a year (it isn’t), the purchase price would have been $3.33 million ($200,000/.06 = $3.33 million).
We weren’t ready to sell in January, but we were last week. We checked back with our broker. Somewhat sheepishly, he explained that the nightmares of the last six months—the bear market, the soaring inflation and interest rates—would have buyers insisting upon an 8 percent return today. This means that our Walmart would now sell for $2.5 million ($200,000/.08 = $2.5 million).
In other words, this property has arguably declined 25 percent in value in the last six months. Like that canny Tennessean, we decided we’d rather keep our losses on paper and elected not to sell.
This example demonstrates the close resemblance single-tenant retail properties bear to the bond market: The price of both declines when their returns rise and, conversely, increases when their returns fall. And, to oversimplify things a bit, the value swings of each are irrelevant if you don’t sell: If you buy a $1000 Treasury bond paying 5 percent interest and keep it to maturity, you’ll get your 5 percent every year and all of your principal back. But sell when interest rates climb to 10 percent, and you’ll only receive a much lower price. On the other hand, sell when interest rates fizzle to 2.5 percent and you’ll get a much higher amount.
The same math works for single-tenant retail: if you don’t sell, your “cash flow’s the same.” If you do, you ride the market like a mechanical bull.
My example also implies a different point: Even if we concede a breathtaking fall in commercial real estate values—it’s possible—we’re unlikely to see the emergence of a vibrant buyer’s market. Instead, sellers with the financial wherewithal will put their wares back on the shelves and await a sunnier day before selling.
Rather than a buyer’s market, we’re likely to see buyers and sellers dug in a mile apart, entrenched in their own expectations, while we watch the market’s velocity evaporate like spit on a griddle.
The sellers forced out of their redoubts by death, divorce, dissolution, disaster, or simply over-leverage may indeed be slaughtered, but there’s so much money chasing real estate these days that even they may live to fight another day.
Back to that shrewd Tennessean. He understood that net worth is for bragging, cash flow is for eating. So might you. By John E. McNellis, author of Making it in Real Estate: Starting Out as a Developer.
I’ve been shopping for a home in rural New England and this description of the commercial RE market perfectly describes what I’m seeing in the residential RE market. More homes are on the market but high prices are keeping them on the market for far longer than even 4 months ago.
Valuations are hypothetical, but money received is not.
Agreed, the valuation compression isn’t that different from the fall in absurd PE ratios for stocks…and both are attributable to the rise in Treasury rates (after 20 yrs, more or less, of Fed repression).
Interest rates have a profound effect upon net present values (NPV) – because they are a key variable in the discounted cash flow formula.
No RE holders were complaining when the Fed slashed interest rates in half 20 yrs ago (doubling their valuations).
How many tears were shed for savers who had their yields slashed in half for over 7000 days (2 decades)?
Some really cute ”alliterations” IMHO and thanks for your continuing efforts to educate and inform WE, in this case WE the PEONs who just might go ahead and invest in CRE in spite of the clear challenges.
But, IIRC, that’s exactly what our old pal JP did and did SO well his name lives in perpetuity,,, SO FAR…
Know I’m repeating, but JP Morgan said ”buy on the way down but only if you know you can hold through the bottom…
Apparently worked pretty well, at least for him.
Well written article. Beneath it all lies the manipulations of the money creators that favor one group over another and picks winners and losers based on proximity and access to the money and credit.
Existing owners have been given a free ride through cheap refinancing if needed, increased cash flows and higher valuations via lower cap rates resultant from cheap money. Speculators and financial engineers have also been rewarded.
The deck should have been reshuffled after 2008, actually before that starting with Greenspan. Instead the FED saved favored parties at the expense of others.
Commercial Owners also get a nearly free-ride through tifs, subsidized roads and infrastructure to unsustainable levels. They will also let their properties sit vacant for years versus lowering the rent because commercial notes are to tied to a value and cap rate that would sink the value if they rented it lower. So these landlords tend to be so flush with cash that they can wait out recessions to re-rent.
It’s a good thing that I’m not in charge. This commercial crap-value-construction that litters the exurbs of every city in this country would have to carry its own weight and would bring this sector back to reality.
The future price of personal transport, cars in the USA is the big question there. If driving become to costly the exurbs may get problems.
Feels that way to me, too: Fed action creates classes of the favored and non-favored. Seems like most any consequential policy decisions will do the same – the Fed’s being no exception – but I’m no economic policy expert.
I suppose I must be biased since I’m not one of either the deep-pocketed or favored. But it sure feels like we’ve been for years now encouraging financial engineering, speculation and concentration as opposed to emphasis on savings and leveling the economic playing field.
Not sure how small entrepreneurs feel about the Fed since Greenspan but that seems an important criterion.
no good Capitalist wants a level economic playing field …..
The aggregates matter. If there’s leverage then there’s a wipe out when the tenant leaves. In the S&L wipe out (1980s and early 1990s), there was leverage and the economy went into recession. Wipe out.
Reminds me of a previous saying told by a CEO. I worked for a company who was on their 4th CEO in 4 years. The new CEO was introduced by the board and they had a presentation for the masses. The first slide read “Profit is an illusion, Cash is King.” We hadn’t turned a profit in 4 years, but had lots of assets. He was going to sell the assets and pick it all apart.
4 weeks later, the board removed the CEO. Funny how perspective really matters.
Actually that “Illusion/cash” quote is mostly true.
“Profits” are a function of GAAP accounting standards, which in the near to intermediate term can be heavily manipulated.
And, when a recession hits, sales collapse, and loans come due…cash matters a helluva lot more than promises (asset “valuations”, promised receivables, contractual “obligations”)
What happened to that company and that board?
After 4 yrs without profits, did firing the tough talking CEO within 30 days turn things around?
John, great article as usual. One observation I would add is that if/when the economy slows/collapses, you will have requests for rent reductions or worse dark stores. This includes anchor tenants which, if they go dark, raises co-tenancy issues which could make the whole house of cards collapse. Even if you have a recapture right, that takes time. This will certainly affect your cash flow. This is especially true for “B and “C” centers or your central valley center. This business is not for the faint of heart……
Wolf
Bond analogy is so apt to describe the situation
There is a saying ‘ real estate RICH but cash poor’
Now it seems (for commercial RE) – real estate POOR but cash RICH!
But what happens when the market fundamentals change? I wouldn’t hold onto mall property through a recession, waiting for the ecomony to recover, because the mall business model is outdated. And will office real estate ever fully recover in a (even limited) hybrid/remote work environment? Once the cash flow takes a big hit, is it too late to sell and avoid huge losses?
The gaping hole in the story here is what happens if commercial rentals are way down (they are.) Suddenly you’re paying a mortgage on something that’s not earning any money. Now what?
Compounding $1,800,000 at 6% in 10 years, means buying today at slightly
below $1,100,000, before other expenses.
John,
You were right to keep the Walmart property because the aspirational shopper is downgrading rapidly. If you are getting a piece of their revenue, as well as rent, expect it to go up for the rest of the year. All the fashionistas I follow are spending less and discount shopping a lot more. Everybody’s new favorite is Walmart, Target, TJMaxx, etc.
The downgrading also extends to the services. I see more women just getting either a manicure or pedicure but not both.
The drop in value of fiat money is likely (to become) much worse.
Real estate is ‘real’, fiat money is not.
While my gut tells me that CRE will never recover after WFH and more employees insisting on never setting foot inside a work facility again, I can’t help but wonder if a recession might have the opposite effect. Right now at my Fortune 500 employer, the employees have the power. Resignations are up 30-40% over last year. The bosses have made it very clear they are don’t with the WFH experiment and are ready to RTW, but the last time they said this publicly, we saw a new wave of high value and very public departures. Since then, the corporate overlords have kept quiet. But I can’t help but wonder when the job market isn’t so hot, layoffs are happening and there’s blood in the street and suddenly employees aren’t in charge anymore. I know many of these old school execs who have hated to see their employees with all the power and no cubicle farm fiefdoms to walk through every day will use this as an opportunity to get butts back in seats. Probably under the guise of “needing to have our most creative minds working together” to survive the recession. My two cents.
On the other side, those WFH may have gone to companies that are ok with that and still make money. Now, the big question is, what companies get the best results?
Only time will show. Those old school execs may not get the most productive emploees and manage to get the most of them.
When BOTH cash flow and asset value drop, you know the game is over and that should have been the obvious outcome quite a while ago.
Rome was gone when her enemies dissected her viaducts.
In 2022 Russia dissected Europe viaducts.
How about 15% – 20% compounding.
The sparrow lives to fly another day in the dark moonglow.
Rome is still there;)
Sam, so are the viaducts. The Roman Empire engineers were the best
in the world, bringing water from the mountains, descending
like a bunny slope.
The 19 EU countries will not be dissect if NATO 32 will.
Totally on the side, I do think part of the problems with the viaducts was lack of maintenance. Money for maintenance was siphoned of and the viaducts fell into disrepair.
Or maybe not that different from today.
Have to wonder though. At some point malls were still cash cows while their values started to decline. Maybe too simplistic, but maybe some in depth analysis of the devaluation should be undertaken. And who is doing the valuation?
Guess I’ve become highly skeptical of everything.
” .. staring down the bunny slope.”
Wolf – get this man back to write some more – he’s almost as good as you.
One thing I rarely hear or read about anymore is the velocity of money. Maybe it’s a quaint thing now, I don’t know. One thing that I do know (or believe, anyway) is that an economy can be likened to a flowing river. A nicely flowing river is clean, carries food to organisms, waste products away to be cleansed by the aerating mechanism of the flow, and is a nicely balanced ecosystem with something for everybody.
A non- or restricted-flowing river has eddies and whole portions where the water becomes stagnant, waste accumulates, oxygen levels plummet and life becomes difficult or impossible. It is no longer a beautiful, life-giving thing for all.
One of the problems with the FED doling out free money, especially to those who don’t need it (except to bail out risky bets gone bad – Wall Street 2008) is that some people end up with gobs of extra money and can afford to sit on all kinds of assets and “wait it out,” thus restricting the velocity or flow of the economic river. We see this all over our land from vacant properties to zombie companies to multi-million-dollar paintings. It’s the classic “pushing on a string” thing, and it is sucking the life out of us.
The velocity of money (M1) has been something south of 1.2 since the pandemic, orders of magnitude below where it historically resides. No wonder the powers that be ignore this little tidbit of economic info. It doesn’t bode well for life as we know it. Economic stagnation, indeed, with no end in sight. Happy 4th.
The Federal Reserve never ‘doled out free money’ in any sense of those words and simply used funds to purchase existing US Treasuries and MBS instruments at prevailing market rates and is now not repurchasing those as its inventory of them matures. What does that have to do in any stretch of the imagination with the velocity of money?
I like your river analogy but I will add something. If the economy is like a river than the Fed is like the cannery that drops a huge slug load of corn processing waste in to the river. This waste is filled with nutrients that cause a massive growth in the the organisms that eat it and use up all the available oxygen causing death and destruction downstream. This is much like the death and destruction the Fed causes when it dumps easy money in the the economic river.
The Great Material Continuum is a Ferengi belief which speaks of a binding force that connects the universe together. In this universe, there exists worlds which possess some material in excess while others it lacks. The Great Material Continuum serves as a connecting force that allows the movement of material from one point to another among the worlds of the universe. Its been described as a “Great River” with the Ferengi ensuring that those things that are provided are replaced with adequate means or by payment.
It was believed by the Ferengi people that should the “Great River” ever return to its source then the end of all existence would happen.
This concludes your Exo-Mythology lesson for today. Test on Tuesday.
The fugawi don’t believe in anything. They don’t even know where they are.
Nice analogy Deborah,
Thing about zombie companies though, is that while not very profitable, they do employ people and they do provide services.
I would call that a net plus for the citizens and the economy.
Theoretical “value” is worse than theoretical, because a bigger theory means more property tax with no increase in usability or comfort or rent.
It is interesting how few people (especially home owners) recognize that property taxes are actually more dubious than even wealth taxes (taxed, re-taxed).
Residential property taxes are levied upon theoretical, volatile, unrealized valuations, driven by the money printing attitudes of the Fed.
And prop taxes *also* don’t net out the huge debt necessary to acquire the property in the first place.
Vanity…all is vanity.
Losing money on the valuations of your real estate holdings?
The obvious solution is to jack up the rent.
If your tenant(s) move out, find an investment group that has some money to waste on a new development, tear out the old building, bribe a few officials to get the land rezoned, and Bob’s your uncle.
Common business procedure. Happens all the time.
In other news, Ernst and Young has been fined $100 million for cheating by its audit professionals on ethics exams. Let that sink in for a moment: cheating on ETHICS exams.
EY evidently uses these exams to screen out ethical auditors, because ethics is for losers. Modern management practice is to jack up share practices at any cost, so long as those costs can be externalized and you have lawyers who are unethical with everybody except you.
Got a great deal on Walmart Plus and I love it. What that means for walk up shopping, maybe not so great. What happens if you lose your tenant? I see CRE sit idle for years. They demo’ed a taco bell not far from here, looks like they are taking it down to the bare ground. Not sure what is next but it will take some time I am sure. my neighbor had his house rented, took if off the market, proceeded with a very expensive remodel. Now about two years later, no work going on, no money coming in. Someday someone will explain it to me.
There is a Walmart-sized lot in Las Vegas, at the corner of Sahara and Boulder Highway.
It used to be a Gemco.
37 years ago.
It has *never* been redeveloped, despite multiple historic booms in LV.
I assume cursed Indian burial ground or some such, but I also have a couple of 700k sf empty malls in Columbia, SC that you can get cheap.
A *lot* of things can go wrong in CRE…
Curiously missing from Mr. McNellis’s article are what happens to that cash flow if the tenant vacates. And how quickly will a new tenant be found in this economic environment. All the while, taxes and maintenance costs continue to be incurred.
Yes… “Net worth is for bragging, cash flow is for eating”… and losing a tenant is vomiting.
Thanks for the Article
If Fed actually goes ahead with QT everything would worth less, starting with your commercial property, it’s deflationary. But if they pivot then your property’s value goes back to what it was few months ago, the same price that you, like every other real estate holder, have difficulty to let go of because you thought you had that much money even though it was just paper value.
If Fed does QT long enough, eventually many owners will accept the new reality & start selling therefore you end up with a reduced property value even if you don’t sell.
“The same math works for single-tenant retail: if you don’t sell, your cash flow’s the same.”
John, at some point won’t your cash flow drop? For example if you have to lower the rent?
Base rent plus percent of sales. common in retail.
Great article by the way!
When the US housing market went bust in 2008, it took several years for the Sellers to finally accept they won’t get the previous high prices. Where I live, it took 3 full years (4Q 2011 – 1Q 2012 for that to occur.
I love blogs written in real time.Thanks a bunch.
John, ignore the 4% and the 6% compounding. WMT was down from 120 to 117 within a month. WMT is paying the price for higher wages, transportation and energy.
When it’s time to sign a new LT lease, they will squeeze u the little guy. You will pay the price for their demise. Your options : vacancies or roll back. When SPX pop, u can reduce risk, if u wish… Have a nice 4th.