Bank of Japan’s Assets Drop for 2nd Month in a Row

Possibly confusing to folks in the US financial media that in recent months had hyped some new QE by the BOJ.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The total assets on the Bank of Japan’s balance sheet as of June 30 fell by ¥3.8 trillion from May, the second month in a row of declines after having already dropped by ¥2.2 trillion in May from April. At ¥732.7 trillion, total assets are now at the lowest level since February 2022. In dollar terms, total assets dropped by $44 billion over the past two months.
This might come as a surprise to the good folks in the US financial media and in the blogosphere who, without ever looking at the BOJ’s balance sheet, had been yelling for months about the huge amounts of QE the BOJ was doing to keep the 10-year yield below its yield peg of 0.25%.
The three major categories of assets on the BOJ’s balance sheet, which comprise between them 99.7% of the BOJ’s total assets, are:
- Japanese government securities: ¥542.5 trillion ($3.98 trillion).
- Loans: ¥139.3 trillion ($1.02 trillion)
- Corporate debt and equity securities: ¥49.1 trillion ($360 billion). They are stock ETFs (¥36.8 trillion, $270 billion), Japanese real estate investment trusts (J-REITs), corporate paper, and corporate bonds.
For a sense of proportion, these are the three categories: government securities (purple), loans (green), and the combined total of stock ETFs, J-REITs, corporate paper, and corporate bonds (red line at the bottom).
The BOJ’s “shock-and-awe” QE kicked off under Abenomics in 2013. In 2016, the BOJ instituted “yield curve control,” threatening to trade unlimited amounts of Japanese Government Bonds (JGB) to keep the 10-year yield at “around zero percent.” Markets assumed this meant a range from -0.10% to +0.10%. The upper limit has now moved to +0.25%.
In late 2020, after Prime Minister Abe departed, Abenomics was declared dead, and the BOJ began to taper its bond purchases.
A close look at the three QE asset categories.
Government securities holdings on the BOJ’s balance sheet normally rise two months in a row and then decline during the third month as a function of big long-term bond issues maturing and coming off the balance sheet in one month and being replaced in the following month.
Overall, the level government securities had been zig-zagging lower from the prior peak in February 2021. So this was the BOJ’s stealth Quantitative Tightening (QT), which had come despite a flow of announcements by the BOJ that it would continue easing.
In March this year, they fell, and in April and May, they rose on schedule but by a larger amount than in the prior periods. And in June, instead of declining, they rose and ended the month 0.5% higher than in February 2021. In other words, all this ballyhooed yield-curve control action did was undo the stealth QT since February 2021.
At the same time, the BOJ whittled down some other assets, and total assets fell.
Loan programs on the BOJ’s balance sheet are supposed to stimulate bank lending. Rather than creating money and buying securities from the banks, the BOJ creates money and lends this money directly to the banks – free money. Combined, these loans are the second largest asset on the BOJ’s balance sheet, after government securities, and account for 19% of its total assets.
These loans have continued to soar consistently through March, tripling from the onset of the pandemic through the peak in March.That’s how the BOJ conducted a big part of its pandemic QE. But in April and May suddenly the balance declined, when the BOJ ramped up its government bond purchases. They ticked up in June, to ¥139 trillion, which is down by ¥12 trillion from the peak in March, and back where they were in October 2021:
Stock ETFs, corporate bonds, commercial paper, and J-REITs account for just 6.7% of the BOJ’s total assets, though a lot of hype was centered around them in the US financial media. The BOJ adjusts the ETFs to market value, and they fluctuate with the stock market, but overall, they haven’t gone anywhere since February 2021:
Total assets, long term: How the BOJ went nuts.
You can see the dip in total assets over the past two months on this chart of QE going back to 2001.
The BOJ instituted QT for 18 months, from January 2006 through June 2007 (circled in green), during which it reduced its assets by 36%, unwinding five years of QE, and total assets didn’t return to the 2005-peak until 8 years later as Abenomics kicked off:
So many financial regime (but even more, narrative) changes are underway. I’m no expert, I just see lots of dominoes trembling around each other (between different narratives). I’m ready to deploy a little bit of cash into some side bets back into USA markets, that just might pop.
Off topic, new USA laws, I hear, on Chinese/Xinjiang supply chains, snare lots of companies ill-equipped to do compliance, so there is a redeployment expected to other regional sources, such as factories in Vietnam. Overall magnitude, or effects on Japan, I don’t know. This is just a sample of weird cross-winds through this whole picture.
Wolf, could you help clarifying the tweet from Michael Burry about the fact that the Fed didn't roll off any mbs from their balance sheet in June?
Dan,
Burry is ignorant or lying – take your pick. Don’t post his BS here. And you’re don’t know nada either, it seems. So quit posting this tightening-denier BS here.
1. Since the April peak, the Fed’s balance sheet has declined by $52 billion!!! That’s QT.
2. The Treasury roll-offs occur twice a month, mid-month and end of month. In June, they occurred on June 15 and June 30. The last balance sheet was through June 29. And so the June 30 roll-off wasn’t on it. Get it?
3. I’ve said this a million times already. But you chose to not know.
4. The June 30 roll-off will be on the balance sheet to be released tomorrow, and I will make sure to cover it and I will ridicule that idiot Burry and all the other tightening-denier idiots. You chose your camp.
I’m just really tired of this tightening-denier braindead ignorant BS that people vomit into the comments here. Every day, people post this same BS here without ever reading anything, just regurgitate the same BS they saw somewhere else. And I have to waste my time shooting it down over and over again.
39 years of Fed Politburo reducing the price of money, conjuring/depreciating purchasing power, putting said currency into the hands of churners and skimmers, instead of value creators.
No wonder there is an entire generation expecting the Fed Calvary to ride to the rescue of the mess they have wrought.
In fact, without the Central Bankers, the destruction of the Social Contract would never have been possible.
I always suspect guys like Burry are trying to drive markets up or down to support their bets.
That’s called talking up there book
Wolf would normally add that the Fed’s MBS portfolio transactions take a few months to settle, so that data shows up with a lag. So the June MBS roll-offs will hit the tape in September or whatever.
This is not to say that the Fed doesn’t lie – but this isn’t where it happens. They do it more subtly via the narrative (like, “inflation is transitory”, or “subprime is contained”).
In the financial markets, it seems to me, the only thing that isn’t potentially wrong are the most recent trade price quotes. And even trades can be spoofed to generate fake momentum and trigger speculative interest to unload onto greater fools. Archegos tried and failed at that.
The exchange (FX) value of the yen is falling faster than a lead balloon thrown over the ledge of the Grand Canyon, and now would be a great time for Japan to consider a 1000 to 1 reverse split of their ‘currency.’ It is beyond me to comprehend why there was ever any ‘carry trade’ going on its worthless currency. The country of Japan has been insolvent since 1989 and they should have just said that back then.
“…insolvent since 1989…” Hahahaha, sure is a long time to be “insolvent” while pretending you are not.
Actually, a country that issues its own currency, like Japan or the US, cannot become “insolvent” because they can print their way out of insolvency.
But they can and do destroy their own currencies through inflation. That’s the real danger.
But Japan has had a lot less inflation than the US over the period you mentioned; over this period, the dollar’s purchasing power in the US has collapsed, while the yen’s purchasing power in Japan has declined far less.
WOLF
How do you explain Japan’s moderate (compared to US) inflation when Abenomics for 8 years flooded their country with fiat at a greater comparative pace vs the US ??
Beardawg,
The fact that QE in Japan since 2000 – at first slowly then massively – hasn’t created large-scale inflation in Japan has been used by the Fed and the ECB and others, and by economists in general, to say that this time it’s different, this time, money printing will not cause inflation. And for years, they were right.
But now they’re suddenly proven wrong. The whole theory is proven wrong. Now there is raging inflation.
And there is suddenly a lot of inflation in Japan, and it’s a big issue in Japan, and people hate it, and BOJ head Kuroda has come under withering fire for making tone-deaf comments about the benefits of inflation, after core CPI rose to 2.1%, above the BOJ’s target.
Wholesale inflation in Japan has been over 9% for 5 months. The government is subsidizing certain wholesalers so that they would not pass on the price increases, which helped hold down retail inflation. In addition, the entire healthcare system is under the government (insurance and what healthcare providers can charge patients), and the government has pushed some rates down, with further helped lower CPI.
Here is more:
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/05/20/inflation-comes-to-japan-amid-plunging-yen-and-inflation-subsidies-bank-of-japan-blows-it-off-as-transitory-throws-yen-under-bus/
Consumers are still very resistant to inflation in Japan, and they’re going on buyers’ strike if a retailers tries to raise prices — unlike in the US where people just pay whatever — and this has helped keep inflation low, and that’s what Kuroda was bitching about. But now that resistance is fading because people are running out of options. And they’re starting to have to pay those higher prices.
Wolf,
In what can be described a short time frame, commodities have dropped a lot. Stock market has dropped a lot. Crytpos have dropped a lot.
Fed has actually done a pretty good job in knocking down future inflation in what can be described as a very short time.
Commodities are the input for future prices.
The FED cannot fix supply chain inflation but they they have squashed the commodity inflation.
I don’t think the Fed has done that with their actions yet…
However, one tool the Fed uses is
“jawboning”, which as the Wolfster has pointed out can be effective and may be a factor in your summation…
Comodities are the input for future price and future supply. I would watch the volumet in tonns or whatever the commodity is measured in.
If volumes of commodities do drop we are heading for a loss of purchasing power price drop. Future supply is then to drop too. That end game can quickly become ugly.
Absolutely bonkers. Will any/all of the world central bankers be able to ween themselves off of the easy money? I agree they are beginning to turn the corner. But will there ever be a return to the pre 2020 debt. Will these programs be retired before the next emergency or crisis? These Japanese charts presented are very shocking
I just saw an article that AT&T is paying a $10k sign-on bonus for installation techs.
If we have a recession, we might not have any layoffs. Companies have so many job openings and current employees are working overtime, a recession will mean they can just get back to normal. LOL
Company I work for increased their referral bonus 4x.
Crazy and we are probably already in a recession? That is what some talking heads are saying.
It would be a very strange recession indeed if unemployment stayed low.
Companies seem to have a shortage of skilled labor technicians and an oversupply of office workers. That is the problem- an HR person at AT&T can’t be retrained to install land lines or service routers and cell phone towers- they are just too dumb to train.
It isn’t that simple. Massive conglomerates can’t just retrain their staff from being a cell phone sales representative do routing internet backbone traffic or from creating content to managing the HR department. These organizations are very large and have silos and layers of management that restrict employees.
Speaking from experience I was GTE / Verizon for many years as a system integration engineer
Companies stopped training employees years ago. Waste of time and money. Other companies would just hire away the newly trained employee.
Everyone can be retrained look at WW 2 Sallie the riveter,more a question of if they will do it . Hard economic times change many things
I suppose the Japanese, being an exporting nation want their currency as cheap as possible. They are doing an excellent job at sending the US dollar higher. Takes the bite out of inflation for the US.
I wonder at what point the Japanese will stop defending their bond peg? Possibly never. Could be we’re heading for 120 on the DXY.
It is a real shame that ALL of these Central Banks are having to do QE and QT together. I am not sure how we get out of this jam without a global recession at this point.
Holding The Fed accountable needs to happen to avoid recurrence
Until accountability becomes a reality only the accountable shall walk the walk and talk the talk while the rest sink.
Sure their are cures like raising short term rates returning normality
but what about all who suffered in so many ways & vast sums lost during this nightmare .
Walk away and turn a blind Eye ? is that a Answer or what’s left .
Similar to the pause between 2017 and 2020. That curve will start back upwards at an even steeper rate by 2023 at the latest.
Same applies to the Fed.
There is just no exit from QE now.
Not true. Not at all. The exit exists and is as simple and plain as it ever was: embrace short term pain (that won’t even be that bad) for massive long term gain.
Indeed, with inflation here, there is no non-exit from QE. That era is over.