I Want to Add a Word about Ageism in this Bizarre Labor Market and How it Hits Labor Force & Unemployment Numbers

And there was nothing in this jobs report to spook the Fed out of tightening.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The hiring pace has slowed from the red-hot levels in the second half last year and earlier this year, but is still strong: Employers added 372,000 workers to their payrolls in June, and 1.12 million over the past three months, bringing the total number of employees to 152.0 million, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ survey of employers today.
This moderate strength in payrolls confirms other data, such as initial unemployment claims – which ticked up a little in recent weeks but remain near historic lows – and the huge number of job openings, “quits,” and “hires,” along with near-record low layoffs. Among reports of large-scale staff shortages in the healthcare system, school systems, restaurants, manufacturers, airlines, etc., there are also now some reports of small-scale layoffs in the over-the-top startup scene and in specific corners of tech and social media.
Payrolls are still down by 524,000 from the pre-pandemic peak and remain well below the pre-pandemic trend (green line), which is part of a bizarre phenomenon – the labor force – that we’ll get to in a moment.
But households, in a separate survey by the BLS today, had a more complicated message. The household survey data is used to estimate the labor force – the people who have a job or are actively looking for a job – and among other factors, the number of working people, including the self-employed and entrepreneurs that are not in the employer data above.
Households reported that the number of working people fell by 315,000 in June, and by 347,000 over the past three months, to 158.1 million. This was the first three-month decline since June 2020.
This decline in the number of working people may have to do with people checking out of the labor force for whatever reason, which we’ll get to in a moment.
And it’s not due to layoffs as the number of unemployed people who are actively looking for work fell to a new pandemic low in June, according to the BLS today, now at 5.9 million, the lowest since February 2020 (5.7 million).
The labor force refuses to grow.
The labor force – the people who are working or are actively looking for work – fell by 353,000 in June, thereby undoing the gain in May. At 164.0 million, the labor force is essentially where it had been in February, with some wobbles in between.
This is a bizarre phenomenon, and many folks, including the Fed, are now suggesting that the old normal labor market may never return, that something has changed permanently, to a new normal, where some people are less willing to work, either because they have enough money already, or are retired, or are aged out of the labor force without wanting to retire, or because of whatever other reason.
I want to add a word here about ageism.
Ageism is a real problem. And it could also be responsible for the low labor force getting stuck at this level.
Boomers are now between around 56 and 76. This is a huge generation. And in tech, when the hiring manager is 32, and you’re 56, it’s tough getting that job. And when you’re 62, it’s even tougher just to get anyone’s attention. Some succeed. But many don’t.
Many of these people, often with a superb job history, may never get a job in their field again. Many of them made enough money to where they don’t have to work. They’d like to work, but it’s tough getting ignored or rejected time after time because of age.
And they give up “actively” looking for a job, and thereby they’re removed from the labor force.
They were dropped from the labor force due to ageism, not because they wanted to retire. And they might tell everyone, after they give up looking, that they’re “retired,” when in fact, they’d love to work in their field but are locked out.
I know a few of those people. They would love to work. And for about a year, they tried to get someone’s attention but failed. They’re not going to work at a Walmart store because they don’t have to. They want to work in their field, or not work at all. After they come to grips with the reality that they may never work in their field again, they give up and are dropped from the labor force.
Some of them may start their own thing, and that’s wonderful, and then they’d be part of the labor force again, and they’d be working again, and if they can pull it off, it may be the most rewarding thing they’ve ever done. But not many people do that, can do that, or want to do that.
This issue of dropping out of the labor force due to ageism – rather than due to voluntary retirement – is real, and there are a lot of people in this age group. They’ll then label themselves as “retired” when in fact they just cannot find a job in their field.
Wages among non-managers surged, but less than raging inflation.
Average hourly earnings of non-management workers, the “production and nonsupervisory employees” in all industries – coders, waiters, teachers, police officers, construction workers, etc. – jumped by 0.5% in June from May, and by 6.4% from a year ago to $27.45 per hour.
Beyond the distortions in 2020, the year-over-year increases of over 6% in the past nine months were the biggest since early 1982. But they were still outrun by raging inflation, with CPI inflation in recent months raging at over 8%.
The distortions in hourly wages during the pandemic were a result of millions of low-wage workers getting laid off while office workers switched to working from home, which removed tens of millions of lower-paid workers from the wage mix, thereby inflating the average hourly earnings, which then snapped back when these people returned to work.
The Employment Population ratio, which tracks the percentage of people in the working-age population who are working, declined from 60.1% in May to 59.9% in June, and was back where it had been in February this year. Before the pandemic, in February 2020, the ratio was 1.3 percentage points higher (61.2%). This is another aspect of the phenomenon of the labor force getting stuck at such a low level.
The unemployment rate, at its narrowest definition, remained at 3.6%, unchanged for the fourth month in a row and about where it had been before the pandemic. This unemployment rate is the percentage of people who are in the labor force, but are not working, and are actively looking for work.
Look at it this way: A bunch of 58+ year-olds cannot find a job in their field due to ageism, though there may be a “labor shortage” in their field. And then, discouraged, they stop actively looking for work because they can afford to. And as soon as they stop “actively” looking for work, they’re dropped from the labor force, and don’t count as unemployed, and don’t figure into this unemployment rate. Ageism hitting the huge boomer generation could be explaining a lot of disconnects in this labor market.
Nothing here to spook the Fed out of tightening further.
This data still paints the image or a tight labor market, dogged by the phenomenon of the labor force having gotten stuck at low levels, with relatively few people actively looking for work, while employers are still trying to staff up, and are still increasing wages at rates not seen since 1982 in order to attract and retain workers. And this is not the kind of data that would spook the Fed out of tightening by raising its policy rates further and by continuing with QT which it kicked off in June.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I have a friend in San Diego, laid off as a Lecturer in Local College and he is having hard time finding a decent job in his field.
They’ve started cutting hours where I work. CEO’s are starting to get cautious.
jon,
just curious… how old is he?
48 year old.
All these stories about 2 job opening for one unemployed does not seem true based on my experience.
May be true for low paying jobs e.g. servers, hospitality workers etc.
Never understood ageism up or down in age. You can either do a job or you can’t.
Indeed, and the fact is that most ‘workers’ in America simply can’t even come close to doing the ‘job.’
That has been my personal experience in the workplace. Someone always steps up to get the job done, regardless of age.
Managers want competent AND loyal. Loyal looks a lot like the manager him/herself.
If we lived in a society that read, reflected and could discuss controversial topics honestly, well then,,,,,,,,,,,,this would STILL be true, but less so.
Companies want cheap employees. 62 year old employees will drive up medical expenses. This is another example of why company provided medical is a bad idea.
@Harrold
That’s true and maybe the “company” pressures its managers in this way. Still, amongst the more desirable subset of candidates the manager will choose someone similar to themselves. Someone more knowable/predictable (relatable/controllable). IMO
Many “old timers” only want to work part time, or by contract, which does not require companies to supply med. insurance; especially if they are on Medicare.
Part time and contract work has become more popular for all age groups, and many employers like the savings with less medical insurance.
+100
Not many come out and say it because it’s probably illegal but trying to gauge a candidate’s healthcare expenses has become an important factor in our hiring decisions. Age is the biggest factors influencing that expense.
Healthcare used to be 2-3% of revenue. Our worst year was 2020 at 9%. It is running 6-7% in 2022.
That and we tend to find that a lot of older employees need to be “dragged across the finish line.” This is mostly because their skillset was made obsolete by technology – especially in office jobs.
No joke… had to show an older employee that an e-mail could be sent to multiple recipients at the same time. She had used it for 15 years before learning that.
Another older fellow had no idea how to OPEN an excel file, and no idea how to print to PDF. He would print a physical piece of paper, and rescan it in the copy machine and e-mail it back to himself to get a PDF on an e-mail. Both of these are long-tenured office employees. I could go on and on…
Two shop supervisors hunt and peck the keyboard with their pointer fingers…one key at at a time! We’ve tried computer training. Some old dogs just don’t learn new tricks.
I hate that we have to even consider healthcare costs in our employment calculations, but some folks need to take a good hard look in the mirror about their skillset if they are struggling to find a job in their older years.
True enough re skill set r62:
Have been suggesting, on here and elsewhere, that folks OF ANY AGE who are not employed and want to be, spend tons of time studying up on ”evolving time saving tech in their field” while job hunting.
Having gone back to my professional field in my 70s after six years away, it damn sure took my every spare moment for a month or so to speed my updating, while I had had plenty of spare spare time to have done for six years.
OTOH, I preferred all cash in lieu of benefits, being fully on VA, SS, etc. after having paid into latter system for 60 years.
‘Elder Millenial’ here. Graduated college during the Great Recession. Not a healthcare job to be found despite nonstop TV commercials from J&J flooding the airwaves. Hiring freezes galore. Half my graduating class were still bartending, etc. The rest of us were scraping by on PT or per diem work in nursing homes or home care in dangerous neighborhoods, which were all that was hiring.
Many a Boomer, own parents included, were pretty stable and safe at their careers (the ones I knew, anyway). It was the young guys (my age) getting laid off, and of course it was the young guys’ faults with their lazy yet demanding Millenial ways. It was our work ethic, I heard time and time again. “I worked in a gas station after high school and bought a condo in Waterbury, that’s too good for you?” – my own Boomer father. I was down to maybe one meal a day living in a studio over an industrial paint shop (effects of which are just kicking in) and using bottle change to afford tampons.
Fast forward 5-10 years and ageism kicked in hard. Things improved career-wise for us ‘lazy Millenials’, but Boomers started having a go of it. Verizon had a class action lawsuit for pushing Boomer-aged workers into early retirement or straight-up laying them off. Nowadays, its virtually impossible for the 60+ crowd to get work.
Definitely not saying “Haw-haw”. I’ve rounded age 40 and am seeing it creeping in on my profession. But, given some of the sentiment I’ve seen expressed on here from people who are otherwise self-professed fans of hard data and numbers, I figured its worth pointing out next time someone wants to slag a Millenial, Boomer, Gen Z-er, whoever, no one is truly safe in a system & culture that pushes rugged individualism while neglecting to respect the community it takes to have a successful labor market. You step on enough backs getting to you top, eventually you’ll run out of backs to step on and gotta hope there’s not a hard landing.
This will be all of us some day until this country gets respectful of one another. Pigs taking flight to come first.
Most employers think of a hire as a call option on the rest of the employee’s career. This is an exploitative attitude, but it’s to be expected when each employer has hundreds to thousands of employees, but each employee has *one* employer.
Anyways, for older workers: they may have excellent skills, but that call option doesn’t have the upside that employers feel entitled to.
It’s a messed up system.
An older worker has more medical issues and causes the health insurance to cost more. A worker who has been at one company for decades has a lot of vacation every year. This is three or more weeks a year he gets paid to do nothing. He gets paid a lot more than a new hire. The new paradigm is to constantly churn the employees to blow out the old guys and hire fresh meat.
The Ukraine has a full draft for all men 18-60.
And they are banned from leaving the country too.
No ageism there!
I don’t work in tech, but it always seemed irrational how devalued experience was in their workforce. I think younger workers are overvalued in general because often you’re training your competitors’ future employees. But when Wall Street is so lenient when it comes to profits most of the time, I guess you can get away with bad HR management and free meals.
“A cause of America’s labor shortage: Millions with long COVID”
“… analysis found that an equivalent of 1.6 million people are missing from the full-time workforce because of the disease, which can leave people incapacitated for months …”
[from CBS News]
Long COVID is real and the numbers are growing. It is life-destroying because the medical machine and overall society simply dismiss people with Long COVID as lazy, work-shy, seeking attention, depressed, anxious, etc.
Dear doctors and society, please stop abusing people with chronic illness. It doesn’t make us well enough to return to work.
Yeah, I saw that drop in the chart beginning in 2020 and thought “Hmm, what massive societal event coincided with this drop?”
You take a million people out of the population due to death, and who knows how many more due to ongoing illness, and that’s got to do something to the workforce as well…
No ageism among our political leaders. Same people are leading us for 40+ years and counting.
I would argue in fact with some of these politicians you want some healthy level of ageism, just look at Feinstein and Grassly, would do the American public good if they retired 20 yrs ago instead of getting someone that barely know where she is at..
Please define “leader”.
In that context, the dishonest, the corrupted.
In my experience, boomers from their late 50s to early 60s near retirement were the first group clamoring, even begging to take their severance and retire early in 2020. Employers needed to shed workers and older workers were almost universally more than happy to oblige.
I held on to the one boomer in my department and he was smart enough to foresee that the pandemic would taper off and he’d be left in a pool of ageism afterward, so he wasn’t begging to leave. Some of these folks may have 20 or 30+ years with a company, and they’re a treasure trove of knowledge within an organization. But if they want to enter a new organization with only a few productive years left on their odometer, I could definitely see why they’re having difficulty.
My take is that a wise older employee is still worth onboarding in such a tight labor market, even if it’s only for a little while… Better than nothing while the employment pool rebounds, folks crawl back into the workforce as they run out of dwindling stimulus/forbearance/refi money, and the younger side of the entry-level workforce matures. I guess not every hiring manager sees it that way.
1959 was the peak year in births and they all turned 62 last year, qualifying for Social Security.
Ageism. Similar story here for me in Canada, I got retired by circumstances. On the bright side better to enjoy limited life than have an illness later on. Covid was a good wake up call. Money cannot buy life.
54, 2 year gap in employment in my field that has been taken over by imported h1b and l1 workers. nothing speaks the truth like facts. i would work. i submit resumes, speak to recruiters, gets the usual questions about the gaps in my resume and never hear back. i feel fortunate to have what i do.
In my book, the 50-year old with no employment gaps is the oddity. How could a person with creativity and independent thinking sit in a corporate environment for so long without a break? Why is meeting the expectations of others so satisfying to some people?
Live your life. It’s yours.
This is a great article which resonates based on people I know. Unless someone has a unique, in-demand skillset, there’s tremendous fear about losing one’s job after age 50 and not being able to find a new one.
I don’t think the BLS Employment Situation data are properly broken out by age groups. The usual grouping is “Age 20 and over”, with the implicit bias that “everyone over Age 20 should be working”. But that masks demographic effects on both the young and older ends of the age spectrum. The young are spending more time in school, and with the gradual aging-out of the Boomers there are more retirees.
Another area of interest – the “Hassle and Cost of trying to work” doesn’t show up in the BLS data, but it’s clearly higher now than it used to be. High fuel prices impact “usable” pay. And COVID is still wreaking havoc on dual-income families with young children, at least in California. Daycare providers basically shut down for a week whenever either a provider or a child tests positive, forcing parents to juggle schedules and stay home. For families, it may simply make more sense to have one parent or grandparent stay home now, compared to pre-COVID. But you can’t tease that out of the BLS data either. (Google is probably light-years ahead of the BLS in knowing what people are doing, but they’re not sharing.)
Daycare costs and lack of maternity leave are driving society back to single wage earning families.
Here’s another thing to add to the ageism: health insurance.
If you’re a small business offering health insurance to your employees, your group rate will skyrocket if you add older employees or ones with chronic medical conditions. While you can’t really ferret out chronic medical conditions in an interview, you can easily see a person’s age. And knowing that it will raise your premium for all of your employees by a thousand bucks a year is a powerful disincentive to hire an older person.
It’s one thing if you’re a Fortune 500 company and one or two hires don’t really move the needle (plus you’re probably self-insured if you’re that big). But small and medium-sized business can absolutely mess up their group health insurance costs by taking on too many old people.
FWIW, I’m a huge supporter of Medicare-for-all, and this is one of the hidden costs no one takes into account when talking about the benefits of govt healthcare and downsides of private insurance. Imagine millions of highly trained, experienced workers locked out of your labor market because of businesses engaging in health insurance arbitrage. How much decline in national GDP, productivity, tax collections, etc. does that cause? Medicare-for-all would remove at least one obstacle for older and sick Americans to getting hired.
I always thought they should consider rolling back the eligibility age for Medicare by 1 year every year until it reaches age 55.
And provide Medicare for all pregnant women.
Hear rumors that it will run out of money by 2028
Ending Medicare would have seemed impossible, but with the latest law changes occurring in the South, it could definitely happen.
The system is already effectively bankrupt now.
No medical care system can remain solvent when someone else is paying the tab and those who aren’t directly paying have no incentives to maintain their health. A noticeable proportion of medical care expense is lifestyle related.
God forbid anyone should think of taxing the rich. The billionaire class that now owns the White House and Congress have no interest in allowing the government to tax their income or wealth. Not to educate its citizens, provide cheaper Universal Healthcare, or repair essential infrastructure.
The incentive of not feeling like crap is a good incentive to remain healthy. Life is more fun that way.
And yet Denmark’s national healthcare system keeps its healthcare costs to 9% annually while the US is at 19%. And they’re a capitalist country (with national welfare). They have good healthcare with wait times no longer than the US.
Its almost like higher taxes spread evenly among all classes aren’t a problem so long as the money is used correctly. More things that will see pigs take flight before the US achieves them.
I first learned about this aspect of hiring around 1990, when healthcare was a lot less expensive.
My small employer was changing insures every year. Speaking to a woman in HR I learned it was because the insurance company would always jack up the rates when it came time to renew, after they learned how expensive it was to provide medical care to the employees.
I thought it was because a number of young women had had babies. She said, no, babies are cheap, it was because we had a lot of elderly employees who had expensive medical conditions.
As far as ageism, most HR departments pre-screen applicants so department heads never see everyone who applies, nor who is most qualified.
If some HR reference says you need a degree in A or B, or A and B, and you are self taught on the job, you will never get beyond the HR manager.
Wolf,
Are there any references that indicate how many people, predominately women, in health care and education for example, who have dropped out of the labor force? They have COVID burnout or decided to stay home to raise their children.
With all this talk of a recession, I would presume some people don’t want to go through the trouble of being hired only to be laid off shortly later.
If you have been laid off multiple times during your career, you may eventual say enough, and live in your car.
I also wonder if there are simply too many restaurants, as eating habits changed during COVID.
Everywhere I go they are short staffed. If people aren’t working how can they spend money? COVID savings?
Women used to pay up to 50% higher for health insurance plans. ACA outlawed that.
This is easy to avoid. Hire the employee as a contractor and issue a 1099-NEC. The company can avoid a plethora of overhead costs, and many older employees prefer it since the employers have less ability to be all up in the employee’s personal business. For the life of me, I don’t understand why this isn’t the first thing offered by employers.
Totally agree.
It would pretty much only work for older employees on Medicare that already own a home and don’t need much access to credit or employer medical benefits. It’s very hard to get a mortgage or even a car loan without full-time employment and health insurance outside of group coverage is insanely expensive, so the 1099 route isn’t all that attractive to most workers.
Could this have something to do with the recent 40% increase in working age deaths reported by several large insurance companies?
I think this may be a misrepresentation — or at least an over-expansion — of what this guy said. He, the CEO of a not-large life insurance company, said back in Jan, 2022:
“Davison said death rates among working age people – those 18 to 64-years-old – are up 40 percent in the third and fourth quarter of 2021 over pre-pandemic levels. He said the data shows COVID deaths are greatly understated among working age Americans.
So his statement was limited to Q3 and Q4 2021.
In addition, I have not yet seen major life insurers confirm that 40%.
But we have seen that the actuarial life expectancy was reduced by quite a bit because of the excess mortality during covid.
Following up a bit further: the excess mortality seen in ages 25-64 for 2021 and 2020 (vs. 2019) amounts to around 200,000 “more” people “leaving the workforce” than one would expect. That’s not enough to explain the overall workforce decline.
What these data don’t include are the additional adults being pulled out of the workforce to care for relatives impacted by COVID. (e.g. relatives with long-term health impairment, orphaned children, etc.)
The data are also showing increasing problems with drugs and alcohol – “chronic liver disease and cirrhosis” is now a top-10 killer – and those tend to take people out of the workforce too.
Boy, has it ever been tough on us old dogs. I’ve been trying to go from Oil & Gas to Tech for the past year. I have had success getting interviews with Big Tech but no offers.
Retired at 60 ,then worked seasonal jobs really wasn’t hard at all at 64 got tired and retired
When you’re 60ish and you have a parent in their mid-eighties, that can pull you out of the workforce too. Sometimes, ya gotta do what ya gotta do.
Save while you can, kids.
I think some smarter managers have noticed they can get extremely competent experienced people cheaply.
And some of those hires will not be quitting any time soon due financial circumstances.
Good deal for smart thrifty budget constrained managers.
Confluence of ageism and economy.
Job market is still excellent. Yet, no matter the strength of incoming data, the Wall Street-backed financial media will return to recession fearmongering within a few days.
Not because of altruism or concern about everyday Americans, but to pressure policymakers to stop tightening. CNBC talking heads wrote off inflation as transitory for all of 2021, then as soon as the Federal Reserve implemented its first 0.25% baby rate increase in March, it’s been nonstop doom & gloom.
We’ll likely get another strong CPI report next week. Cleveland is projecting 8.7% headline CPI, which if realized would be a new cycle high. Oil is back above $100. Then the Federal Reserve meets, raise rates again, and analysts resume their doom & gloom about how 2% federal funds rates will start another Great Depression.
Being 52 and interviewing I find most people who are in the age range 25-35 are very arrogant and have a hard time with basic communication skills. Throw in hatred from everyone for being a white male and you are doomed. I spend most of my time now as a consultant having to dig departments out of months or years of backlogs due to poor staffing. It is always the same, They have staff that don’t work and no action is taken, staff that are hired based on race or gender and you can’t fire them. I dug an insurance company derivative department out of a hole three times due to staff not doing any work. They never fixed the problem and continued to beg me to come back and dig them out.
Way to generalize, can go both ways too. As a hiring manager myself I can say I find boomers stubborn and refuse to adapt to the time. In fact the ones closer to retirement age would just want to coast long enough until retirement. I know since at my last company I was trained by someone like that to replace his position.
Then again I don’t look at it that way, boomers, Xers, Millennials, doesn’t matter. What matter is they bring the right attitude and propensity to learn and grow.
“They never fixed the problem and continued to beg me to come back and dig them out.”
That sounds like a good gig for you!
Savior Complex.
Jay,
I know that you’re not one of the other Jays here. But readers don’t know that. And this gets very confusing. Could you add something to your name, such as a number, as in Jay1, or Jay01, or similar. This would clear up a lot of confusion. Thanks.
The ”Big 5” Canadian banks seem to all provide raises to their lowest-level employees.
As an example, The Bank of Nova Scotia (known as “Scotiabank”) implemented a 3% raise to all Canadian employees lower than assistant managers, representing about half of the workforce in Canada. (The raise was not targeted employee-by-employee or performance based, but implemented automatically starting with a June payroll, with only a few weeks’ notice.)
When these banks behave the same way, it’s hard to know whether they are unoriginal—just crib from each other—or if the order came down from the federal government that regulates them through agencies and legislation (chiefly the Bank Act).
I should add that in all the years I have followed these banks as investments (since 1996), I have never heard of them doing something like this. So the competition to retain and hire staff at these job levels must be fierce.
And we have not had today’s ferocious consumer-price inflation since the 1970s!
Most banks are FIRING PEOPLE and eliminating entire departments including JPMC and Wells Fargo.
Only in their mortgage departments because the refi mortgage business has plunged.
Side comment on Canadian Banks here on the state side.
Because of WFH, this burg has empty office buildings everywhere now. So RBC/Fincantierri Wealth Management builds a fancy new 6 story building (on a marina no less).
But things are looking up for them. Instead of having 5 of 6 empty floors, now only 4 are “see through”. Not sure I would want them managing my money.
Plenty of old retail stores being torn down.. But restaurants and coffee shops seem to be sprouting to replace them.
Actually Wolf, this seems to show that it’s the young people who are falling out of the labor market the most, with 20-24 year olds having the largest decline (-2.1%) from 2010-2020. I have a feeling we are going to see older people RE-join the labor force due to diminishing retirement savings. I also believe that participation rate is dropping due to difficulty in holding 2 jobs and raising children. Trying to do so myself and it’s becoming nearly impossible with the cost of child care (not to mentioned college) in a place like CA. Pricing out 98% of the peopl.
https://www.bls.gov/emp/tables/civilian-labor-force-participation-rate.htm
Alex,
Nope, wrong years. What you linked is based on data for 2000, 2010, and 2020. There is NO DATA in there about 2021 or 2022, which is what we’re talking about today, namely the labor force in 2021 and 2022, and how it changed from before the pandemic.
Your link also has some projections about what it might look like in 2030, which is irrelevant here.
You gotta go back to the drawing board.
With rising interest rate more older workers will be quitting because of all the extra money because of higher interest rates. More older workers will quit not rejoin the workforce.
Ageism is one of the few acceptable prejudices left.
Folks whose hearts bleed for ethnic, sexual, or other oppressed minorities are willing to dismiss, with a broad wink, discrimination against old fogies.
Totally agree.
To be honest, I can say that when I was about 27 years old, I was a bit “Ageist” myself. I would take night classes in C language programming, micro-processors, circuit simulation etc. Most of the other students were men in their 40s. They didn’t seem to be as sharp or quick as I thought I was. I was single, no family obligations, parents were healthy, and life was great.
Many years later I was married and that wasn’t going so well, my mom had Alzheimer’s and that was a huge strain, I had all kinds of job stresses. At that point I realized how unfair my opinions were of the 40 year old’s in night school.
Now I’m 59 and think, God what a dick I was! On a positive note though, I never disrespected any of them, but my inner thoughts were ageist for sure.
Older people with a prior work history also want to get paid what they had previously been paid which should be rephrased as …
There is no shortage of engineers, only cheap engineers.
There is no shortage of IT workers, only cheap IT workers.
Etc…
The C Suite finds themselves in a conundrum…fired the oldsters and the youngsters have bad work ethic….what do we do? Hire some wetbacks!
I have my own engineering / mfg company. I installed an ultra sonic open channel flow meter on a low flow application in May of 2019. These can be tricky for a multitude of reasons. I was more than twice the age of the facilities engineer that spec’d out and procured the flow meter and wanted me to install it ONLY! He was a boomer hating asshole. Long story short is he needed the equivalent of 10bits of resolution and only had 6 due to the meter he spec’d out and bought. Did not want me to evaluate it for his application. Not my job to educate him and I installed what he bought. He paid me for installing his failure and I built the custom meter he needed which was 3 times the cost of his spec and his company had to pay me for an extra day and up front for the hardware. I got a bang at watching this dick head’s app keep rejecting his input setup trying to configure out of limit inputs while the Ultrasonic X-ducer was getting transitory “pipe ringing” noise. It took him a week to finally get hold of someone of “competent authority” to tell him what I could of told him before this boomer hating dick head got the wrong meter. His company had to pay me for an extra trip to properly spec out the install. This guy just assumed my 40+ years of experience was not useful. His company paid dearly and I let his boss a boomer owner know it. Sweet.
Ageism for me 100%
64 years old oilfield engineer.
I won’t work for minimum wage body does not handle that work well.
Can’t find work since 2017 when oil crash hit. With oil prices back and rig count up there are hundreds of younger engineers to take the positions available.
Each engineering and geology open position gets 100 resumes submitted.
So I’m retired and at 64 that won’t change.
I know of several others just like me.
I would think that less working people would start to be a drain on economy as well but so far I don’t see evidence of that reduction in work force.
Dr Doom fortunately you have a moat around your age since you own your own business!
And he knows what he is doing.
When the boomers are gone there are not enough zoomers to
replace them.
Higher wages, higher benefits, higher whatever to unproductive
useless workers will cut net income, because we are entitled to get benefits from gov and businesses for free, doing nothing…
When the last of the last of the boomers are retired productivity will go right down the drain for all these companies. When everyone does a bad job you can’t fire everyone.
Worked in tech senior mgt for several years including board level committees on compensation, insurance and risk. Basically, over 50 and you were done, regardless of level of contribution.
Auto industry layoffs did increase this latest month if my source was correct though numbers still small. I think in the 10,000 lay-off range.
Supply chain and SUV and Truck inventory weighing on markets.
If/ when oil drop to the mid 70’s the chip shortages will be unexpectedly over. Silverado and F-150 will start moving in Manheim. Ford parking lots loaded with F-150 waiting for chips will gradually shrink with incentives.
Meanwhile EV will enter the market in larger quantities.
Oil have to drop lower in order to move vans and F-150, but not too low
to hurt EV sales.
If we’re being ageist anyway:
20’s – show up to work hungover, clueless about professionalism, entitled.
30’s – months off at a time for birth of kids + sick children + childcare.
40’s – mostly established. Kids could mostly fend for themselves. Takes work seriously.
50’s – Kids leaving the house – looking for a swan song project to take on to end their career with.
60’s – “this is my last chance to do x in my career”
If you’re a tech company with an average tenure of 3 years…you want to hire only in the first two groups?!
More immigration or more migrant workers coming to America can only make things worse. The productivity rate in Canada went from one of the highest in the world to one of the lowest when the Liberals got into power.
Voluntarily retired this March at the age of 60. C19 changed everything. Would rather spend my time with family than work when SHTF can happen anytime. Funny thing was I worked in a covid infested casino and never got C19. 16 days after I retired I felt sick, tested positive and had a bad 24 hours. No long Covid but it did take almost 2 months to feel close to 100% again.
The best way to deal with ageism is to avoid it altogether. Save a ton in your 30’s, 40’s, and early 50’s. Don’t marry a big spender. Retire early and do what YOU want.
The real median hourly income is shrinking since Q2 2020. The labor force became smaller too. A shrinking real income divided by a smaller labor force ==> real income is not as bad as it look.