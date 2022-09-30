Flush with Pandemic Cash & Tax Revenues, States, Cities Throw Money Around. Congress too. Is it a Surprise Consumers Outspent this Raging Inflation?

The Fed, which is trying to slow demand to tamp down on consumer price inflation, gnashes its teeth.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In many ways, this is still the most overstimulated economy ever, and it’s not wanting to come down because there is still all this cash from the Fed’s and the government’s stimulus floating around. So here is an example.
California has so much cash right now it doesn’t know what to do with it. So it’s throwing money around left and right, including directly at consumers. The state will start sending out stimulus checks, I mean inflation checks, in October for up to $1,050 per household. In total, about $10 billion are expected to be sent to consumers just in time for shopping season, and folks are going to spend this extra $10 billion.
Other states – and cities– too are flush with money, and they’re spending it in a million different ways either directly or by subsidizing one thing or another. And Congress just passed massive give-away legislation that douses corporations and consumers in all kinds of incentives, cash, rebates, and what not.
And this kind of stuff just keeps on keeping on – because states and cities are flush with pandemic cash, and cash from tax revenues, and they’re going to throw this money at their businesses and consumers. And Congress is still living in an era where money was free, and it acts like it.
This comes when the Fed is trying to slow demand by hiking interest rates to slow purchases by businesses and consumers, to take pressure off prices and allow for the raging inflation to cool. All this stimulus still going on from the other side of the equation is counteracting what the Fed is trying to accomplish. And the Fed is gnashing its teeth.
So is it any surprise that consumers spent with abandon in August, even outspent the renewed flareup of raging inflation? Nope, it’s not a surprise.
Total consumer spending on goods and services, adjusted for inflation – so “real” consumer spending – ticked up by 0.1% in August from July, and by 1.8% from a year ago, to another record, despite raging inflation.
This was driven by increased spending on services (adjusted for inflation), even as spending on goods (adjusted for inflation) continued to dip from the huge mega-stimulus surge last year. Clearly, the Fed’s message about wanting to slow demand hasn’t gotten through to consumers just yet:
Spending on services, adjusted for inflation, ticked up 0.2% for the month, and rose by 3.0% from a year ago. Services include healthcare, housing, education, travel, sports events, haircuts, repairs, subscriptions, streaming, etc.
Services accounted for 62% of total consumer spending in August, the highest since pre-pandemic times, but was still below the share of around 64% during normal times as spending on services still runs below pre-pandemic trend; but spending on durable goods, as we’ll see in a moment, still hasn’t come off the stimulus bubble.
Spending on durable goods, adjusted for inflation, continues to run substantially above pre-pandemic trend. This is where the most overstimulated economy ever manifested itself in an explosion of spending in 2020 and 2021, that is now slowly and reluctantly reverting to trend.
Inflation-adjusted spending on vehicles, appliances, electronics, furniture, and other durable goods fell by 0.4% in August, but it didn’t even undo the jump in the prior month. Compared to the stimulus-driven durable-goods spending last year, August was up by 2.9%. Compared to August 2019, spending (adjusted for inflation) was up by a still astounding 25%!
Spending on non-durable goods, adjusted for inflation, which was also boosted during the stimulus era, is reverting to pre-pandemic trend and is almost there. In August, spending on food, gasoline, household supplies, etc. ticked down 0.1% from July, and was down 2.2% from the stimulus-fueled level last year. It was still up 9% from August 2019 (adjusted for inflation).
It is now inflation in services, ironically, that is shooting straight up, while inflation in durable goods is beginning to vanish. “Ironically” because inflation-adjusted spending on services is still way below pre-pandemic trend. And you’d think that this would be a difficult segment for inflation to take off in. But no. Inflation
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
You’d think California would want to take that money and do something about their water situation or homelessness.
Water or homelessness, either way, the money will be stolen by the elites. It’s not like they plan to build a Hoover dam, or the highway system using these freshly printed $Trillions. There will be nothing, nothing to show for it.
My commute in the capitol city has 5+ miles of roadwork going on…
And you’ll pay for it as it was paved with gold. Then they’ll dig it up every year.
Or high speed rail. Too bad we can’t do large scale public works and public benefit projects any longer in this country.
Lots of money being thrown that way too. Lots of money being thrown in every direction, as I said. Rainy Day fund is chock-full. I mean you cannot imagine the amount of money that is out there now.
Just got a check for $100. bucks from the state of Illinois, must be an election coming up?
All these states and other entities pissing away their present surpluses will be screaming for federal support when the economy gets to the other side of this present labor shortage and unemployment is equal to the current inflation rate. Will the Fed be able to withstand the pressure to backstop the fiscal stimulus that CONgress will liberally provide? Look to the BoE for guidance.
Look for currency for guidance, not BoE. Look at the Pound’s fall, look at the Euro.
A currency crisis will eventually take care of the fiscal stimulus that these Western governments “liberally provide.”
Wolf,
How much money do you think consumers are still throwing around due to forbearance? Many of those programs have ended due to Covid being over, but the courts are still packed with people who have not paid rents but cannot be evicted yet.
As for the extra money, so much of it came from extended unemployment benefits, but all that is gone now.
Mortgage forbearance is largely finished. Student loan forbearance continues through the end of the year, and then there’s student loan forgiveness.
Remember when Mr. Bernanke then Mrs. Yellen said they want congress to do some fiscal spending post great recession? It took awhile but the pandemic gave them their wish. Oh I know- the Fed engineered the coronavirus! – sorry the conspiracy theory sarcasm got to me. Too bad the Fed and Congress don’t coordinate spending in terms of inflation. But here we are. The global economy is unknowingly complex. But I do see (finally) some yield prospects. So there is a silver lining. Thanks for analyzing all of this so we don’t need to wait 10 years to understand it.
In addition to age, residency, and citizenship requirements there should be a requirement for any individual running for Congress, that they be able to show a passing grade in macroeconomics from an accredited college or university. Wonder how many of the current 535 could show that.
“passing grade in macroeconomics from an accredited college or university.”
——————————-
a passing grade in macro won’t fix corruption.
That would disqualify some 60% of the current members from one party and some 97% from the other.
If the requirement to teach the economics is imposed on those running for the congress, the crooks will just corrupt the syllabus being taught in school to fit their needs. As, if education itself is not corrupt already! Economics is pseudoscience designed to suit propaganda needs.
Savings earn only 0-4%. 401K funds are all tanking. Inflation is 6% to well above that. There’s a clear message being sent to consumers:
“Buy whatever stuff & services you can, right now, even if you have to pay ‘whatever’, to avoid paying more later.”
Until that incentive structure changes, inflation will reign supreme.
Deez Nuts!
Not just California. Every adult taxpayer here in Colorado recently received a check for $750.
We have something called TABOR, which limits most government spending increases to inflation plus population growth. Any excess must either serve to reduce the following year’s income tax rate (flat) or be refunded. That’s where the checks come from.
We had a referendum recently to gut much of TABOR, and despite CO turning bluer every year thanks to Californian immigrants, it failed, and it wasn’t that close.
Now I won’t complain about the check, and it was a flat amount so benefited the poor more than the rich. But it certainly won’t help any quantitative tightening efforts.
Never let a good crisis go to waste. It takes relentless leadership to run the world’s largest economy into the ground. A willful ignorance on the part of its inhabitants to stand by Silently and watch it happen. God speed to Gen Z and Millennials, there will be nothing left to savage if the geriatrics are allowed to keep running this country.
November elections are round the corner. So, simply spend and give money to the poor. Cali has a very big economy more than several independent countries. How this is different from QE or Reverse repo (I know the difference just rhetoric). Fed might pull another rabbit out of the hat like ZIRP or NIRP again to calm the markets. Fight fire with more fuel. Government lost their visionary thinking and long term projects. The real reason for the might of US is the rise of the middle class. At a point of time, US was the only country where middle class joe can buy a car, home and afford luxuries. Gone those days. Now, rental or some monthly payments are a problem.