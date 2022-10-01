UK Credit Market & Pension Panic, How Far Will the Fed Go, Upheaval in New Car & Truck Demand, Buyers’ Strike for Used Vehicles, and Housing Downturns in the US & Canada

Wolf Richter on “This Week in Money,” by Howestreeet.com
Austrian economic theory explain that inflation produces boom which can not last forever. Stoping that inflation or reducing it will create bust.
Agree. If I had to pick a sect in the economics pseudo-science, I’d go with that one. Maybe Keynesian.
What was the problem with letting the pension fund suffer heavy losses. Worst case scenario is run on fund and bankruptcy. That will not have killed UK economy, but instead BoE interferes again with QE again ensuring hyperinflation and long term doom.
They will finally raise interest rates to 20% because nothing else will work. It will be too late. This is the day when “The started setting on British empire for a very long night”.
“What was the problem with letting the …”
One of the problems was contagion. The pension funds were selling assets left and right to meet margin calls, and this selling when buyers had evaporated caused prices to plunge and yields to spike even further — of otherwise good assets. The fear is that if this isn’t stopped, you can throw the whole financial system into a panic.
Trickle-down.
Invest in a good microphone please.
Sounded like Armstrong from the moon. Pretty cool. I mean “from the moon”.
Ghassan,
Skype-to-Telephone interview (me on Skype calling into a phone line). This is Howestreet’s recording.
If you want to listen to MY podcasts recorded by me with a “good microphone” where I control the settings, start here:
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/09/18/the-wolf-street-report-this-inflation-will-be-tough-to-get-under-control/
Kwazy Kwasi will be gone in two weeks. Truss is a bust and is toast, elections will be coming soon. The sad thing is their replacements will not matter nor will they change any thing. It will provide fodder for the un-employed to view on day time tely programs such as LBC while lying under piles of blankets to stay warm. They can heat their scones ( butter if they got it) in their laps and hot tea is way overrated. What changes between now and Oct 14 to reverse the Leveraged £1.5 T pension blow-up ?. Will the BOE new round of long dated bond buying with base-less Fiat fix it by Oct 14 ? Really? That would be fuc$ing Magic. Looks like a Fiat Ponzi Scheme and Mitch Feierstein statement that you can’t taper a Ponzi may be dead on. Couldn’t even start QT before “something broke” A lot of shit will need to be broken to undo decades of Rate repression and reckless monetary policy that was allowed by and enriched the political class on both sides of the Atlantic. Git er’ done, times a wasting.
What is the ‘bullwhip effect’?
The term bullwhip effect was coined in 1961 by MIT computer scientist Jay Forrester in his seminal book “Industrial Dynamics.” It describes what happens when fluctuations in demand reverberate and amplify throughout the supply chain, leading to worsening problems and shortages. “Simply put inflation has dug in like a Alabama Tick”. U can call dogs Boys the hunt is over” I’m talking swinging Richard in this room.
Liz Truss met with the Queen and that didn’t turn out well. And then Truss put her attention to the British tax code and oh, my… Can we please just keep the PM somewhere she can’t do more harm?
She has human rights. They can put her in a dungeon. But they can’t afford to heat the dungeon. Economically it’s more win win to leave her out.
Thanks for posting this interview. I liked how you hedge your view of where the FFR is at, where it is heading and where it might go. Scary stuff for sure. Great to hear you interacting with these guys every couple of weeks.
Wolf, the link works but you have an extra “e” in “Howestreeet.com”.