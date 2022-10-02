Big Tech Stocks Plunge with Spooky Parallels to Dotcom Bust: -25% to -66% from Highs so Far

But the market is due for a bounce, according to the WOLF STREET dictum that “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Monday would be a good start for a bounce. It could also start on Tuesday or in November or whenever. And maybe not much of a bounce. But the market is due for a bounce after what it has been through in September, or actually since August 16, which was the end of the bear-market rally.
The unsightly demise of this bear-market rally is adding to the spooky parallels to the dotcom bust, which was also interrupted by a rally in the summer of 2000, when the Nasdaq Composite rallied 33% without getting back to its previous high, and then ultimately collapsed by 78%, from which it wouldn’t fully recover until 15 years later, in July 2015, after the Fed had thrown trillions of dollars at the market with QE. But back then, inflation was well below the Fed’s target. Now inflation is raging well above the Fed’s target.
So since the end of this summer’s bear-market rally on August 16, the S&P 500 Index has dropped 16.7% and the Nasdaq has dropped 19.5%, both of them just barely above the February 2020 levels.
Many of the stocks on my list of Imploded Stocks have plunged by 50% or more over the same period, to carve out new lows after having shot up by 100% over the prior weeks – such as Carvana [CVNA] which roundtripped from $20 on July 14, to $54.59 on August 16, and back to $20.30 on Friday, September 30. Up 170% in five weeks, and giving up all of it over the subsequent six weeks. Carvana is down 95% from its intraday high on August 10, 2021.
That’s how crazy this market still is, and that’s why the bottom is not anywhere in sight, and there is absolutely no capitulation, but stocks are due for a bounce.
In September, the S&P 500 Index dropped 9.3%, the worst monthly drop since March 2020, and the worst September since the dotcom bust.
Every sector got whacked in September, even energy. Healthcare got hit the least (-2.6%). The sectors that got whacked the most in September were: Information technology (-12.0%), Communication Services (-12.1%), and Real Estate (-13.1%).
Year-to-date, Energy was the only sector that was up (+34.9%), though the sector dropped 9.3% in September, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.
In further spooky parallels to the dotcom bust, year-to-date: The two tech-related sectors – Communication Services and Information Technology – have plunged 31% and 39%. And several of the Big Tech stocks have plunged far more than that from their respective highs; more in a moment.
|S&P 500 Index Sectors
|September
|YTD
|Energy
|-9.3%
|34.9%
|Utilities
|-11.3%
|-6.5%
|Consumer Staples
|-8.0%
|-11.8%
|Health Care
|-2.6%
|-13.1%
|Industrials
|-10.5%
|-20.7%
|Financials
|-7.8%
|-21.3%
|Materials
|-9.4%
|-23.7%
|Real Estate
|-13.2%
|-28.9%
|Consumer Discretionary
|-8.1%
|-29.9%
|Information Technology
|-12.0%
|-31.4%
|Communication Services
|-12.2%
|-39.0%
But it’s worse when compared to their respective highs:
The S&P 500 Index closed on Friday at 3,586, down 25.6% from its intraday high on January 3, and where it had first been in November 2020.
The Russell 2000, which tracks small-cap stocks, is down 31.8% from its high on November 5, having thereby maintained its function as early warning signal.
The Nasdaq closed at 10,576, down 34.8% from its intraday high on November 22, the very day Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella dumped 50.2% of his Microsoft stock in a bunch of frenzied trades, totaling $285 million. On the list of best-timed insider trades ever, he must be at the very top. Since then, Microsoft shares have plunged 33.4%, to $232.90, the lowest closing price since March 2021.
The Big “Tech” plunge from recent highs.
But Microsoft is the second-best-performing stock of the cadre of Big Tech stocks. Apple is the best-performing, down “only” 24.5% from its high at the beginning of January 2022.
The worst-performing Big Tech stocks are Meta, Netflix, and Nvidia, all of them down about 65% from their respective highs. These are massive sell-offs for big companies.
Two of those companies — Cisco and Intel — had peaked 22 years ago; Cisco is down 51% and Intel 65% from that peak 22 years ago.
The drops “from high” shown in the table are the drops from the recent highs.
|“Tech” Giants
|$, Sep 30
|From high
|Date of high
|Apple
|[AAPL]
|138.20
|-24.5%
|01/2022
|Microsoft
|[MSFT]
|232.90
|-33.4%
|11/2021
|Tesla
|[TSLA]
|265.25
|-36.0%
|11/2021
|Alphabet
|[GOOG]
|96.15
|-36.8%
|02/2022
|Amazon
|[AMZN]
|113.00
|-40.1%
|07/2021
|Cisco
|[CSCO]
|40.00
|-37.8%
|12-2021
|Salesforce
|[CRM]
|143.84
|-53.9%
|11/2021
|Adobe
|[ADBE]
|275.20
|-60.7%
|11/2021
|Intel
|[INTC]
|25.77
|-62.3%
|04/2021
|Meta
|[META]
|135.68
|-64.7%
|09/2021
|Nvidia
|[NVDA]
|121.39
|-65.0%
|11/2021
|Netflix
|[NFLX]
|235.44
|-66.4%
|11/2021
Big Tech stocks are now back where they had first been in…
- Apple: January 2021.
- Microsoft: January 2021.
- Tesla: January 2021.
- Alphabet: January 2021.
- Amazon: April 2020.
- Cisco: November 1999. Peaked in March 2000 at $82 and has spent 22 years declining by 51%, nightmare-come-true for tech-stock buy-and-holders.
- Salesforce: July 2018.
- Adobe: September 2018
- Intel: 1998. Peaked during the infamous bear-market rally in 2000 at $75 and has spent 22 years declining by 65% – even bigger tech-stock buy-and-holder nightmare-come-true.
- Meta: January 2017.
- Nvidia: August 2020
- Netflix: April 2018
When a bubble like this unwinds, it can get brutal. As Cisco and Intel show, some of the stocks may “never” recover to their bubble highs – “never” meaning either “never” or just beyond a reasonable time frame for long-term investors. During the years of the dotcom bust and the years that followed, hundreds of stocks vanished, either going to zero or getting bought for a few bucks a share. We only remember the winners to come out of the dotcom bust and thrive, such as Amazon. But Amazon was a rare exception.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I’m of the age that the the dotcom bust shaped how I think about money, investing, and technology.
I was looking for my first tech job in Seattle right when tech was collapsing and as it turns out, the Nasdaq Composite dumped 78%.
I’m expecting that to happen again this time around.
Wiil see, too much money around, government continue to
spend like drunk sailor
One of the things that I will remember about this latest bubble is how few people who were around back during dot-com were willing to admit the parallels now. I’m not talking about the parallels of the current down-slide, I’m talking about the parallels during the latter end of the upside bubble. I saw all sorts of red flags that if I were younger I wouldn’t have recognized.
I know this sounds absurd, but one of the chief things that convinced me “the end is near” were the crypto Super Bowl commercials and the crypto.com $700 million deal in Nov 2021 to get the naming rights to the basketball arena in Los Angeles. There were other things, like crypto all over Formula 1 cars and race tracks, and crypto logos on baseball umpire uniforms and crypto logs all over basketball courts.
Means nothing for people who don’t watch sports, but for me, the parallels were loud and clear to dotcom-era and in retrospect served as a solid canary-in-the-coal-mine leading indicator. The same kind of things happened at the end of the dot-com era.
The dotcom bubble was similar to pre-pandemic bubble that started popping in Dec 2019 causing Fed to Pivot on rate hikes.
Nasdaq is still higher than pandemic highs. What has deflated was the pandemic bubble that was the result of irresponsible money printing and not of consensual hallucination that fuelled the dotcom bubble.
The Prepandemic bubble was a result of consensual hallucination aided by QEs and that has still not started deflating. If Fed really sticks to QT, expect Nasdaq to correct by 50% from here.
Correction: Nasdaq is still higher than pre-pandemic highs.
Yeah I think the way to look at this is act like the last couple years never happened, then think with raging inflation and inflated asset prices, how far should the market fall to be at fair value, and then think the the market always overshoots. That lead me to think there’s a lot more downside.
Seems like the gilt situation last week was a warning shot.
Agreed. The crypto ads were a sign of peak investor enthusiasm. Contrarianism works well at market extremes, but not all the time. Clearly, 2021 was a market peak for the ages.
Also SPACs and SPAVs: because traditional IPOs were not risky enough
So much for crypto being immune to market forces and a safe place to store money.
I don’t recall the stock market at the time.
I was working for a large old tech company and all the orders disappeared overnight, and very soon after many of the jobs disappeared.
I was lucky enough to skip between three jobs, from layoff, to just getting out before a complete shutdown, finally to a small tech company; within the span of like six months.
Those were the good old days, where you didn’t have to worry, as there always seemed to be a job around the corner!
The question is whether this is the start of a global melt-down in the debt bubble. I think that could lead to larger downside than the dotcom bubble, which was really just a valuation bubble. Debt bubbles are insidious because debt is a bedrock that is supposed to continue to be paid and have little risk, whereas equity is known to rise and fall.
The other side of the debt bubble are assets, in particular real estate, which needs to implode. The companies that are highly leveraged with debt against asset values will find that their asset values are all based on ZIRP debt, which will never return.
The government could solve the housing crisis in short order*, But will they? Nah.
* They just need to phase out the dozens of laws that make homes attractive as investment assets.
And get out of the business of guaranteeing mortgages while they’re at it.
Apple and Tesla are still in the green for 1 year. Which is crazy considering what is going around.
Aplple still has good 40% to go on the downside (if earnings hold up). Tesla has good 90% to go (if earnings.. what earnings).
20 years of Fed bast-rdizing Price Discovery is going to take a long time for reality to settle in.
Tiny example, but same situation all over the place.
My wife had to get an eye exam, so when I took her in I thought I’d get the ear pads replaced on my own glasses. The gal at the desk said, it’s $8 to fix. I said sure. She does the repair and comes back and says, “I didn’t look at the new prices for that. It’s now gone up to $20.”
So I pulled out the $20 and said, “Now I know that you don’t own this place, but you can tell the owner that neither I, nor my wife will ever be back in the store.”
Screw me once, shame on me.
39 cents worth of rubberized Chinese plastic and 5 minutes to re-and-re.
There have been a rash of articles on ZH lately quoting various “analysts” saying that credit market stress is reaching “critical” levels and that the Fed will be forced to pivot soon (nevermind that real yields of course are still deeply negative).
Any time “pivot talk” resurges you know a bounce must be approaching as investors begin to convince themselves that the great put in the sky will soon be descending upon the markets.
Happy Hollow-ween!
I think we could have another couple of weeks before a good bounce because the new lows are not much lower than the previous ones, Nasdaq hasn’t even breached the summer low I think… But also the bounce could happen after the midterms.
Correction: Nasdaq is lower than the summer low by just a little.
Simple daily exercise: go to Yahoo Finance, markets, biggest losers (of the day). Always astonished to see so many of these companies down 50% – 90% already, yet ‘the market’ is still up there.
The reason is the few giant like Apple and Microsoft. They are huge part of the indices percentage wise.
I remember last winter when a lot of investors and analysts were talking about “rotation”. Basically, markets are still not beat up on the whole because a lot of capital is still alive and not incinerated and is looking for returns and/or safety elsewhere as tech, especially startups, collapses.
I wish I had the articles handy but someone was explaining this idea that more capital tends to concentrate in a smaller number of stocks seen as “safe” when risk increases which boueyes the indexes. I think the term is “market breadth” and I believe it is shrinking and I think that’s what’s happening and is why the market reaction takes so long, if those few “safe havens” turn downward that is when the market moves down fast because then there is nowhere left to go. Probably then USD spikes followed by gold.
There’s many smart people here who can maybe comment and correct what I wrote, I remember being fascinated by the topic but I don’t work in finance so it’s all left me now
The indices as well as all of these stocks need to crash and burn for decades, not just a few months.
Cash still has a real rate of around -5%. I would rather plunk my money into a “real asset.” Whatever the price is, I still have 1/1,000,000,000,000th or whatever equity stake in a public company I believe in with a chance to average down and sometimes earn dividends at an ever increasing yield. You can’t time a market bottom unless you are buying every week.
If your portfolio is down 25%, your “real” portfolio is down 33%, with 8% inflation. NO ONE and NOTHING escapes inflation. Think about that.
Well, the best-performing sector YTD by far is the one whose price goes up with inflation, has mostly inelastic demand and structural constrictions on supply. Yup, oil.
I am struck by the number of market commentators in the press and elsewhere who are insisting on comparing the current situation to 1929, 1987, 2000, 2008 and various other crashes. What value can these comparisons have considering the Fed’s unprecedented wrecklessness over the past decade and the unprecedented economic shock caused by the pandemic. Seems to me like apples and oranges, but that they are sticking to their story because they have to say something.
Is it not different this time? Or am I wrong?
“Is it not different this time? Or am I wrong?”
Do you believe in magic?
I’m asking you because that’s what your question implies.
It’s never different because there is a limit between the cognitive dissonance of a mania (yes, the one we are still in now) and the reality of extended economic and social decay. Yes, the extended economic and social decay the country is experiencing now and has been for decades.
The only reason (literally) for the FRB’s (or any other central bank) “success” is manic psychology. If you don’t believe me, look at a long-term chart of every single other stock market from any country of any economic significance. There may be a few that are meaningfully above the late 90’s or pre-GFC peak but if so, it’s not evident due to their depreciating currency. I do know there isn’t a single one from any developed country, except the US. It’s been out on an island all by itself in deep outer space the entire time.
Japan and the EU had QE for years until recently. The BOJ also bought ETFs. It’s still lower now (26,000) than it was in December 1989 (39,000). That’s a 33% nominal loss after almost 33 years even with deranged monetary policy.
As the examples I provided prove, FRB QE doesn’t guarantee rising stock prices. It’s dependent upon market participant psychology which determines where this “money” goes and how much they decide to pay.
Given current debt leverage and the actual precarious state of the financial system as the UK demonstrated last week, there is absolutely nothing any central bank can do (either individually or collectively) to prevent a catastrophic systemic failure if market psychology moves against them. They cannot possibly “print” or act fast enough.
Japanese government debt to GDP ratio is 230%. By comparison, the USA ratio is 110%. Maybe the Wolfman, having lived in Japan, can explain how Japanese society continues to function under the weight of its huge debt burden.
I would love to hear a take on this as well. I never understood how Japan has been able to do this while other countries seemingly have a limit well below that and when breached collapse is predicted.
Inflation is now surging in Japan, where NO ONE is ready to deal with inflation. So we’ll see how this turns out.
In Japan, households and companies have deleveraged over the past 40 years, while the government has levered up massively. That’s not the case in other counties, where households and companies have levered up massively.
I think this era is most comparable to the mid-70s, including a Fed which kept money far too easy for far too long.
The Depression was aggravated by fiscal/political policy, with both parties equally at fault, although now I’m sure someone will replay saying no, THEIR party were the angels, it was the other guys. That does have parallels to today, although in different ways.
Best guess. The current bear market is going to rival the aftermath of 2008, and it could well end up being worse. Let’s not forget that the greater the pile of mispriced assets that are priced at non-economic levels, the greater the pile that must be liquidated to new owners at a new prevailing lower economic price. Instead of just a dot.com or housing bubble, this time it’s the everything bubble – equities, bonds, commodities, real estate and crypto. The bigger the pile of mispriced assets, the larger the repricing (bear market).
This first phase of the bear market should rival the dot.com bust or GFC.
It’s still possible the final mania peak in US stocks is not in (I don’t believe it but it’s possible), but I’m confident the 39-YR interest rate cycle turned in 2020. Whatever the actual peak, this bear market will be a long process (multiple decades, longer than 1966-1982 which was essentially sideways in nominal terms) which will have multiple bear markets and bear market rallies. There will also be numerous bear markets the size of the GFC, over and over.
Look at 1966-1982 with bear markets in starting in 1966, 1968, 1973 and the late 70’s. The 1973-1974 bear market chopped 45% (worse in real terms), the over valuation wasn’t even close to this mania, and the fundamentals were better.
It’s always just different enough to fool all the fools, both those that think it’s different and those that think it’s the same.
“History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.” – Mark Twain
Markets are about to crash 50% lower than they are currently before the end of the year. Mark my words.
It wont be smooth ride, brace for impact.
Going to lay a chocolate egg
Some of the videos from female influencers showing their average workday at large-scale tech and financial firms are a bit disgusting in their opulence. I suspect those perks will be taken away in short order, and good riddance.
*on TikTok
Maybe… but why are you watching these influencers?
I’m not. The Youtuber making compliations losing his mind at their disconnect from reality and everyday working culture, amongst other content they publish, is the one having to suffer through.
It already is unwinding. Google and Meta both have signaled that they’re cutting back on that stuff. Meta has their first ever layoff last week. Gergely Orosz Covers this pretty well on his sun stack but you have to pay to get the really good stuff.
I wouldn’t listen to what the attention mongers are saying, they’re just trying to get eyeballs.YouTube TikTok it’s all the same unreliable crap.
If the top is indeed in, which it may not be (I believe we will have more info on this soon) then the corrective phase we are in for will take possible two decades and will occur in waves, both up and down, of ever expanding size.
The most recent corrective market took from 2000 to 2009. Most people think of that as the dotcom bust, followed by a bubble, then another crisis called the GFC. This was in fact one large corrective phase of the market.
The one we are entering will be similar, but in a higher level (taking longer with bigger moves up and down). It will also have different names for the phases, but similarly will be one large correction.
Here it comes: I agree with you. I think a strong argument can be made that we’re still dealing with the fallout from the late nineties bubble. In my opinion, there is no doubt the real estate bubble of mid-to-late 2000s was directly caused by low interest rates that were a response to the dot-com bust. Then I think you can make a solid case that the latest bubble was just a continuation of that post-GFC response. Economies always have boom/bust cycles, but the two boom/bust cycles since dot-com era still seem to me to be quite linked. At the the very least, every Fed chair since dot-com Alan Greenspan have followed the precedent he set.