Construction Spending Ticks up, Non-Residential Hits Record, Residential Stalls after Blistering Boom

Office construction wobbles along at much lower levels, amid a glut of vacant offices.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Construction spending – residential and non-residential – in August ticked up to a record $165.5 billion (not seasonally adjusted), according to estimates by the Census Bureau today. Seasonally, construction spending peaks about this time of the year.
Compared to August 2021, total construction spending was up 8.8%. Compared to August 2019, it spending was up 25.8%. Construction spending is not adjusted for price changes; it reflects the actual amounts spent each month.
The Census Bureau also provides a “seasonally adjusted annual rate” of total construction spending – what the whole year would look like based on the amounts spent in August. This seasonally adjusted annual rate dipped by 0.7% from July, to $1.78 trillion, up 8.5% from a year ago. These seasonally adjusted annual rates generally show up in the headlines. But I’m going to stick with the actual monthly dollars here.
Residential construction – single-family houses and multifamily buildings, plus improvements to residential structures – remained unchanged in August from July, at $86.1 billion.
But this was up 12.2% from August 2021 and by a phenomenal 63.9% from August 2019, following a huge construction boom that caused prices of construction materials to blow out:
Single-family v. multifamily construction: In terms of the seasonally adjusted annual rates of residential construction, the rate of spending on single-family houses fell for the fifth month in a row, as homebuilders trimmed back to deal with their glut of houses in inventory. But multifamily construction ticked up.
But in the multifamily construction segment, the seasonally adjusted annual rate of spending ticked up in August and has been roughly stable at very high levels for the past five months.
Non-residential construction – spanning anything from offices and power plants to highways – rose to a record $79.4 billion in August, edging past the prior record of August 2019. This was up 5.2% from August 2021 and 0.4% from August 2019, which had been the prior record.
Office construction – a small portion of non-residential construction – also ticked up for the month. But this sector has been languishing ever since work-from-home became the big thing in mid-2020, causing vast amounts of vacant office space to show up on the market across the US. It remains unclear why anyone would now plan another office tower, with this kind of office glut all around, but current construction spending largely reflects projects that were planned years ago.
At $7.5 billion in August, spending on office construction was down 0.8% from August 2021, and down 9.4% from the peak in August 2019. This segment will continue to hobble lower as the industry figures out how to approach the new environment for offices:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Does this refer to ground up office? Class A office tends to be renting the best these days, so I would suspect a lot of the construction might be to renovate office buildings.
“Class A office tends to be renting the best these days,” should read: “renting the least worst,” maybe? That statement is actually only partially correct. What is renting better, or rather renting at all, is NEW or NEW-ish Class A. Lots of older class A already lost their tenants and defaulted on their mortgages. I covered some of them.
Residential construction includes “improvements.” In terms of non-residential, there is no mention of “improvements” in the methodology. But if you gut an office tower to redo it, or to convert it to residential, it’s a construction project, requiring permits, architects, etc., and construction work, and I would assume it’s included (the methodology makes no mention of it).
Without correction for inflation in construction costs, these numbers don’t paint a true picture though, especially with the rollercoaster ride we’ve seen the past few years.
Indeed, if total dollars spent is “only” up 9% from last year, then total construction activity might actually be *down*, no? And if basics like lumber have doubled or quadrupled in price in the past 2 years, than total spending being up 60-70% may simply reflect stable, rather than growing activity.
Commodity prices have plunged, including lumber and steel. Lots of these crazy price spikes and shortages are getting resolved or have already gotten resolved.
And that may be in fact be why some of the spending numbers have come down a little.
Wolf, construction commodity *futures* prices have plunged. Lumber quite spectacularly as you note. BTW, interesting that the FL hurricane hasn’t moved lumber futures at all.
Meanwhile, the actual *physical* product never spiked as much as the futures did (in %), and from those lofty heights haven’t yet come all the way back down either. Serious ratchet effect in physical product.
I’m pretty amazed at how construction spending doesn’t crater. But I guess it’s because construction has huge momentum. Most of that spending is likely projects that have been underway for anywhere from a couple months to a year+. And then for individuals, there’s a huge emotional momentum as well. It takes a lot to convince someone to cancel an improvement or home build.
The homes that were destroyed in Ft. Myers were mainly older wood-frame. In photos you can see what was left of lumber around the slab. Concrete block homes not fail-safe…you can lose everything but the walls.
Building codes vary from town to town in FL but I assume anybody rebuilding near water will have to go concrete block at minimum. Less lumber, except for interior walls and roof.
A photo of Ft. Myers waterfront showed what was once a wood frame home and a newer home across the street, unscathed. The new was built on concrete stilts. No problem with their car, they left in it.
After Sandy wrecked NJ coast, saw images of new homes being built on stilts…of wood.
“Commodity prices have plunged, including lumber…”
Three weeks ago I bought 3/8″ osb at $19.99 at Home Depot. I bought two sheets. Another guy was buying 10 sheets. We helped each other load our respective carts. I asked him what he was building. He said “nothing, I’m saving these. These were $40 and I’m buying more before the price bounces back up.
This week they were about $14 a sheet.
Still paying 5$ for a treated 2 x4 really
Picture seems bleaker down under. According to ABS non-residential is down 22.6%. Private sector dwellings excluding houses down 43%. I also noticed total value of engineering construction down by 31.2%. Seems like our economy is going from houses and holes to exclusively holes.
My assumption is that contractors are racing to complete the homes they started on spec and that are under contract at still inflated prices. It is the traffic of buyers that is important for the future, if that drops then it is a matter of time before construction activity drops.
Too often data can be backward looking.
Buy now or be priced out forever!
There’s one development of 1,300 homes near me that is feverishly building to close out the development. That way they can dispose of the carrying costs, free up capital, and transfer the HOA and amenities to the property owners. This place is tootsed to the 9’s with a spa (a real one with masseuses, steam, sauna, the works), poolside restaurants with waitstaff poolside that would rival a Four Seasons, large rolling very green golf course, a teaching kitchen for cooking lessons…..
I think the developers just want out while the getting is as good as it gets for awhile.
Now there’s an HOA fee I wouldn’t want to be on the hook for forever!
That sounds like a PPP-recipient haven.
I am sure the developer would find suckers to buy these.
I am really surprised at people who are buying homes during these times.
Some of them are my close friends in southern ca.
Investment is almost always driven by looking in the rear view mirror and people still think that home prices can only go up in the future. They see a small dip and think it is a bargain, not the start of a long term drop.
As I said above, the drop in foot traffic demonstrates that things will get very bad for developers very quickly.
If you build it-they will loan.
I’d like to know more about the Census methodology for the construction estimates, but don’t have time to dig in. August is a while ago now, and if the data predate J-Pow schooling the markets at J-Hole, it’s definitely stale. And depending on what data they’re using, these estimates could be vulnerable to revisions as hard data trickle in.
I could see spending cranking up in the short term as projects underway are rushed to completion before prices crash further, to recover as much of the costs as possible. And then there will be a boom in Florida… But otherwise one would expect rising rates and declining expectations to put a damper on new plans?